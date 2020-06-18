One system – offers a single application for an entire workflow. From collecting, aggregating and processing data to the analysis, report-generation and dissemination of intel.

Return on investment – presents significant value and cost-efficiency in comparison to multi-product investments, product segmentation by the same vendor, or ‘pay-as-you-request’ services offerings.

Unstructured data – specialises in contextualising and bringing meaning to unstructured data, estimated to represents 80% of the world’s data and essential for most intelligence use-cases.

Multiple use-cases – tackles different problems and the connections between them to provide a holistic and strategic understanding of threats, risks and opportunities.

Customisable and easy to implement – is fully configurable for different use-cases and requirements, without the need for time-consuming onboarding or user training.

Straightforward 3rd party integrations – fits within eco-systems of products, whether the need is to import data to Silobreaker or export findings to 3rd party offerings.