The intelligence platform purpose-built for the data era.

Silobreaker helps security, business and intelligence professionals make sense of the overwhelming amount of data on the web.

Request demo
Silobreaker UI

Stay ahead
of the curve.

Taking a proactive approach to intelligence means understanding the threats and opportunities faced by your organisation on a daily basis.

Our online platform extracts actionable insights from over a million sources on the web and puts it in your hands, wherever you are and whenever you need it.

Our products support many use-cases and industries. How can we help you?

Asset Monitoring

Protect your sensitive data.

Detect leaked credentials and streamline the remediation process.
Read more

Cyber Threat Intel

Cover your blind spots.

Protect your business from malicious campaigns, threat actors and malware.
Read more

Business Watch and Compliance

Stay ahead of the competition.

Stay on top of companies, people and markets, including legal and regulatory changes.
Read more

Strategic and Political Risk

Respond to the unexpected.

Minimise the impact from world events, geopolitical developments and economic uncertainty.
Read more

Corporate and Physical Risk

Look beyond your perimeter.

Monitor your areas of operations for threats that could compromise the security of customers, employees, partners and business assets.
Read more

Vulnerability Intel

Prioritise what matters.

Track vulnerabilities and available exploits to help prioritise patching across your stack of hardware and software.
Read more

Intelligence Reporting

Collaborate and disseminate.

Save time by creating and distributing intelligence to your stakeholders straight from the Silobreaker platform.
Read more

Current Events: COVID-19

Mitigate the next wave.

Physical threats intertwined with cybercrimes - is your organisation doing everything it can to protect itself?
Read more
More use-cases

Why customers choose Silobreaker.

One system – offers a single application for an entire workflow. From collecting, aggregating and processing data to the analysis, report-generation and dissemination of intel.

Return on investment – presents significant value and cost-efficiency in comparison to multi-product investments, product segmentation by the same vendor, or ‘pay-as-you-request’ services offerings.

Unstructured data – specialises in contextualising and bringing meaning to unstructured data, estimated to represents 80% of the world’s data and essential for most intelligence use-cases.

Multiple use-cases – tackles different problems and the connections between them to provide a holistic and strategic understanding of threats, risks and opportunities.

Customisable and easy to implement – is fully configurable for different use-cases and requirements, without the need for time-consuming onboarding or user training.

Straightforward 3rd party integrations – fits within eco-systems of products, whether the need is to import data to Silobreaker or export findings to 3rd party offerings.

Know more,
faster
Gain context
Improve efficiency
Customise and collaborate
Simplify reporting
Support decision-making

Trusted by the world's
largest organisations.

Customers in 20 countries
on six continents

Government agencies and
ministries of defence

Global corporations across industries and regions

World’s leading banks

Central banks

Consultancies and managed
services providers

Our story –
making sense of data since 2005.

Silobreaker was built on the belief that as data volumes grow exponentially, intelligence won’t come from access to the data but from sense-making technology that cuts through the noise and supports the human analysis required to interpret and understand the world around us.

Read more

How your industry uses Silobreaker.

More use-cases

Our latest report

Report Title, Date
Download

See Silobreaker in action.

Request an online demo to see how Silobreaker can support your use-case and to ask any questions you may have. We will contact you as soon as possible to book a time.

By filling out and submitting this request you give us your consent to use and store the information you have provided for the purpose set out above or in connection with it. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Product

Overview
Log in

Download the App
google-play-badge
Use-Cases

Overview

Contact

Sales
Support
Offices

Partners

Integration Partners
Channel Partners

Company

About
News
Legal

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook
Copyright © 2021 by Silobreaker Limited. All rights reserved.
Silobreaker
This website uses cookies.
See our privacy policy at www.silobreaker.com/legal
Accept