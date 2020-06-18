Decision-grade intelligence, cross-domain by design, built for the analyst, trusted by the executive, defensible at the board.
Trusted where it matters most.
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Global financial services firm scales third-party intelligence analysis across 70,000 suppliers.
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Global energy company improves intelligence delivery across operational and geopolitical risk.
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European technology company
strengthens intelligence reporting
and executive visibility.
See how our customers are delivering measurable operational impact.
Excellent support when transitioning to this tool, there is no setup involved, all web based. Support is always quick with replies and solutions.
It has been really impactful to add Silobreaker to our threat intelligence toolkit. Its capacity to compile vast amounts of data and carry out insightful analysis enhances our day-to-day cybersecurity activities. Because of its user-friendly interface and real-time updates, which improve the entire experience, the platform has been a game changer in our arsenal.
Company provides excellent onboarding and refresher training for all users. Customer Success/Service is outstanding and helpful and truly wants to help the customer achieve their milestones and goals.
We are very impressed with the Silobreaker intelligence platform, it provides a wealth of data that augments our threat intelligence requirements and the platform itself is intuitive, doesn’t over-complicate but does allow us, as the customer, to drive our use of it according to our own needs.
Using the product has been critical in our deployment and curation of intelligence requirements
The tool is very intuitive, making it easy to use. The provider is constantly improving the service.
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