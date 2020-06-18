We are very impressed with the Silobreaker intelligence platform, it provides a wealth of data that augments our threat intelligence requirements and the platform itself is intuitive, doesn’t over-complicate but does allow us, as the customer, to drive our use of it according to our own needs.

Company provides excellent onboarding and refresher training for all users. Customer Success/Service is outstanding and helpful and truly wants to help the customer achieve their milestones and goals.

It has been really impactful to add Silobreaker to our threat intelligence toolkit. Its capacity to compile vast amounts of data and carry out insightful analysis enhances our day-to-day cybersecurity activities. Because of its user-friendly interface and real-time updates, which improve the entire experience, the platform has been a game changer in our arsenal.

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