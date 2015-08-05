 
Product updates: July 2020

Here are our product release notes for July 2020. We continue to update our platform in order to provide users with excellent threat intelligence,...
Silobreaker Named Winner of Two Infosec Awards during RSA Conference 2020

  Cyber Defense Magazine presents Silobreaker with threat intelligence and AI/machine-learning awards at the RSA 2020 conference in San Francisco.   LONDON – 03...
Silobreaker selected for G-Cloud 11

  Silobreaker has been added to the UK Government G-Cloud procurement framework once again. This inclusion in G-Cloud’s eleventh instalment reaffirms that Silobreaker meets the public...
Product updates: Summer 2019

2019 has already seen the introduction of Hot Spots for countries and places, as well as new saved searches. Now let’s take a look...
Silobreaker Sign their First Distribution Partner – One Distribution, to Support Growth Plans for the Channel in UK and Ireland.

Silobreaker Sign their First Distribution Partner – One Distribution, to Support Growth Plans for the Channel in UK and Ireland.   LONDON, July 2, 2019...
Silobreaker widens its data integration by teaming up with Intel 471

  Silobreaker widens its data integration by teaming up with Intel 471 to offer joint customers a single intelligence platform for open and closed...
Collective Intelligence Podcast, Kris Mansson of Silobreaker

    When the enterprise considers what threat intelligence is all about, it thinks in terms of technical, structured information: indicators of compromise, IP...
Silobreaker wins Cyber Defense Magazine’s award as 2019 Groundbreaking Company in Threat Intelligence

Silobreaker presented with the InfoSec Award at the RSA 2019 conference in San Francisco.   London – 4 March 2019 – Intelligence technology company Silobreaker...
Silobreaker partners with Anomali to enrich results in leading threat intelligence platform

Silobreaker offers context from unstructured data for more holistic threat intelligence in the Anomali platform   London – 26 February 2019 – Intelligence technology...
Silobreaker joins FS-ISAC’s Affiliate Partner Program

London – 8th February 2019 – Silobreaker, a technology company that aggregate, analyse and contextualise open source digital information, has announced it is joining the Affiliate...
Silobreaker adds Grey Matter to its growing roster of partners

New channel programme gains momentum as Silobreaker signs more new partners   London – 10th October 2018 – Silobreaker, a technology company that provides...
Silobreaker launches new UI for its SaaS-based threat intelligence tool at Infosec Europe 2018

Silobreaker simplifies and streamlines threat intelligence work by aggregating, analysing and contextualising data from open and closed sources   London – 5th June 2018...
Silobreaker announces new UK solutions partner, Core to Cloud

Silobreaker launched a new channel programme earlier in the month and has now signed up a new solutions partner focused on selling disruptive technologies...
Silobreaker Releases Partner Program

Silobreaker launches global channel partner program for its SaaS-based security intelligence tools Silobreaker’s partner program aims to help company and partners capitalise on rapid...
Physical Security: Congo Security Situation

This report was created by our analyst team using Silobreaker Online’s collection and analysis tools. Security Situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo...
NEW: Turla APT in ongoing campaign

Turla APT is targeting UK servers with malicious tools and Snake malware in an ongoing campaign The NCSC has reported on a Turla (aka...
Webinar: Tracking Adversaries in the Underground

As intelligence analysts attempt to gain visibility on adversaries, they need to navigate the closed communities of the deep & dark web, understand how...
NEW: Sowbug APT

Symantec reports on Sowbug APT targeting South American and Southeast Asian institutions The group appears to be carrying out espionage campaigns on foreign policy...
NEW: Silence Trojan

Silence Trojan: Ongoing attack targeting financial institutions A new trojan has emerged in the past few days targeting financial institutions in Russia, Armenia and...
NEW: Bad Rabbit Ransomware

Bad Rabbit ransomware spreads in Ukraine and Russia via fake Adobe Flash update UPDATE 27/10 Researchers continue to investigate the Bad Rabbit ransomware which...
Silobreaker expands its data coverage to deep and dark web by teaming up with Flashpoint

Update 15/11/2017: Silobreaker and Flashpoint to host joint webinar on 30/11/2017. More info and registration here.   London, 26 September 2017 – Intelligence technology provider...
Ransomware Attacks 2017 (so far)

The danger that ransomware attacks pose to individuals and organisations has long been a concern for cyber and information security professionals. Despite this, public...
NEW: ShadowPad Backdoor

ShadowPad Backdoor distributed in hundreds of organisations’ critical networks Kaspersky Lab have identified that software produced and distributed by NetSarang has been compromised to...
NEW: Disdain Exploit Kit

• A new exploit kit, “Disdain”, is currently being advertised on an underground Russian-language forum, by a threat actor named ‘Cehceny’. • Disdain is...
May/June: Events

May and June were a busy couple of months at Silobreaker. Aside from introducing our users to our latest range of product upgrades, we participated in...
Product upgrades: June 2017

2017 has already seen us announce wildcard searching, full CIDR support and various other improvements to Silobreaker’s key tools. Let’s take a look at...
Use-case focus: Actionable OSINT for Banking

In its constant pursuit of staying ahead of the curve, the financial services industry is at the forefront of innovation and technology when it...
Silobreaker re-selected for G-Cloud 9

Silobreaker has been added to the UK Government G-Cloud procurement framework for a second year running. Our inclusion in G-Cloud’s ninth instalment reaffirms Silobreaker’s products as...
Silobreaker joins AFCEA OSINT panel

Silobreaker will be represented on a panel assembled by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) for an evening discussion around the evolving discussion of...
Kristofer Mansson set to join expert panel at SINET cyber security summit

Silobreaker CEO and Co-Founder Kristofer Mansson will be amongst the speakers at the Global Cybersecurity Innovation Summit next month.  Kristofer will join a panel of...
Visit Silobreaker at Infosec Europe 2017

Silobreaker will be exhibiting at this year’s Infosec conference. Europe’s largest information security event, Infosec 2017 will bring together 18,000 industry professionals in London over...
GameChanger: Telecoms giant detects IP leaks with Silobreaker

Three weeks ago we announced the latest series of software upgrades to Silobreaker. Since then, we’ve been working closely with our clients to ensure they...
The Insecurity of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to achieve even greater market penetration in 2017, moving us one step closer to the predicted figure...
New year, new features

We’ve kicked off 2017 with a series of product improvements. From extending Silobreaker’s search syntax capability to enhancing the In Focus tool, our development team have been...
Silobreaker attend Cybersecurity TechMeeting in Paris

Taking place over just a single day, the Cybersecurity TechMeeting aimed to to establish new business and technological partnerships between some of the world’s most innovative cyber security companies and corporates...
RSA 2017: Looking back

A week ago, our team returned from California where they had been taking part in one of the biggest security conferences in the world:...
SC Labs review Silobreaker

The SC Labs team have been using Silobreaker for over a year. They’ve tested its capabilities as a cyber intelligence tool in that time, putting...
Silobreaker to exhibit at RSA 2017

RSA 2016 was Silobreaker’s first time at the world’s biggest security conference. We had a great time in San Francisco back in March and it was great to see so...
Silobreaker’s October 2016 Newsletter is out

Our October 2016 newsletter is out. With several events either side of the Atlantic Ocean, exciting new partnerships and a host of application upgrades, it’s...
Silobreaker becomes first UK company to join Northrop Grumman cyber security initiative

We’re delighted to announce that Silobreaker has become the first UK company to join Cync, a global cyber initiative created by Northrop Grumman and the...
Silobreaker: New features and updates

Our development and UX teams have been hard at work making even more improvements to Silobreaker. As of today, their efforts are officially live....
Silobreaker selected for UK Government G-Cloud procurement framework

London 25.10.16 – Intelligence product provider Silobreaker has been added to the G-Cloud 8 framework, a digital marketplace for UK public sector organisations. The...
Silobreaker host evening at UK Cyber Demonstration Centre

Last week, Silobreaker were joined by a select group of information security professionals at the UK Cyber Demonstration Centre in London.  Attendees gathered in the...
Webinar: ‘Leveraging Open Source Information for Stronger Security’

We’re partnering with EnergySec to host a webinar exploring the value of OSINT, and how it can help ensure the security of critical infrastructure. If it...
Silobreaker showcases mission planning and cyber security credentials at MoD Symposium

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) 2016 Defence Information Symposium was held last month at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. Themed around...
Silobreaker host 2nd Annual ‘Cyber Security & Craft Beer’ event in D.C.

Last week we teamed up with our friends at Carbon Dynamics to host Silobreaker’s 2nd Annual ‘Cyber Security & Craft Beer’ event in Washington,...
The evolution of macro malware

Those who pay attention to such things will know that macro malware, a staple of the late 90s and early 2000s, has made a...
Silobreaker used in Super Bowl 50 security operation

Intelligence utilised by law enforcement for monitoring cyber and non-cyber related activities in the lead-up to and during the event. LONDON, UK, 8 March 2016 –...
Silobreaker to exhibit at the Home Office Security & Policing Event

Fresh off the plane from San Francisco’s 2016 RSA Conference, we’re also set to be amongst the exhibitors at next week’s Home Office Security & Policing...
Silobreaker re-launches its flagship Network feature

With a new design and improved capabilities, Silobreaker’s Network is an essential tool for security and intelligence professionals. SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 2016 –...
Ransomware: A grim future

A Symantec report found a 250% increase in ransomware families between 2013 and 2014 alone; what can we expect from this type of malware...
Malware: Reporting vs. threat perception

  Silobreaker gives users the power to spot developing trends early and separate valuable information from hyperbole. Three stories have hit the headlines over...
Ransomware: An increasingly lucrative business

Ransomware has firmly established itself as a favourite of cyber criminals seeking easy financial gain. The premise is simple, infect a user’s computer and...
Silobreaker January 2016 Newsletter

Our Q1 2016 Newsletter is out. The newsletter has been redesigned and offers a taste of what’s to come from our new website which is...
Silobreaker to exhibit at RSA 2016 in San Francisco

We’re excited to announce that we’ll be exhibiting at the RSA 2016 Conference in San Francisco between Feb 29th and March 4th. With 30,000...
New Year, new upgrades & an improved Silobreaker

The holiday season is over and we’re back to work, feeling excited about what 2016 has in store. Well, for Silobreaker users at least, the...
SC Magazine name Silobreaker in list of Cyberthreat analysis & intelligence: Innovators 2015

IT Security publication SC Magazine have included Silobreaker in their list of ‘Cyberthreat analysis and intelligence: Innovators 2015′. The category, an entirely new one for the...
Silobreaker Wins International Innovation Award

Silobreaker has been honoured at the 2015 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. Our prize for Security Service Innovation came in the Information Technology and...
Silobreaker Sponsors Cyber Security Forum Initiative

We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Washington, DC and Omaha, NE based non-profit organisation The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI). Founded in...
Silobreaker October 2015 Newsletter

The last quarter has been as busy as ever and our latest newsletter will give you some idea of what we’ve been up to. ...
Big upgrade of Silobreaker’s dashboards

The My Page dashboard is the most used feature in Silobreaker and over the last few months we have spent a lot of time...
