3 July 2020 Product updates: July 2020 Here are our product release notes for July 2020. We continue to update our platform in order to provide users with excellent threat intelligence,... Read more Here are our product release notes for July 2020. We continue to update our platform in order to provide users with excellent threat intelligence,...

3 March 2020 Silobreaker Named Winner of Two Infosec Awards during RSA Conference 2020 Cyber Defense Magazine presents Silobreaker with threat intelligence and AI/machine-learning awards at the RSA 2020 conference in San Francisco. LONDON – 03... Read more Cyber Defense Magazine presents Silobreaker with threat intelligence and AI/machine-learning awards at the RSA 2020 conference in San Francisco. LONDON – 03...

31 July 2019 Silobreaker selected for G-Cloud 11 Silobreaker has been added to the UK Government G-Cloud procurement framework once again. This inclusion in G-Cloud’s eleventh instalment reaffirms that Silobreaker meets the public... Read more Silobreaker has been added to the UK Government G-Cloud procurement framework once again. This inclusion in G-Cloud’s eleventh instalment reaffirms that Silobreaker meets the public...

8 July 2019 Product updates: Summer 2019 2019 has already seen the introduction of Hot Spots for countries and places, as well as new saved searches. Now let’s take a look... Read more 2019 has already seen the introduction of Hot Spots for countries and places, as well as new saved searches. Now let’s take a look...

2 July 2019 Silobreaker Sign their First Distribution Partner – One Distribution, to Support Growth Plans for the Channel in UK and Ireland. Silobreaker Sign their First Distribution Partner – One Distribution, to Support Growth Plans for the Channel in UK and Ireland. LONDON, July 2, 2019... Read more Silobreaker Sign their First Distribution Partner – One Distribution, to Support Growth Plans for the Channel in UK and Ireland. LONDON, July 2, 2019...

28 March 2019 Silobreaker widens its data integration by teaming up with Intel 471 Silobreaker widens its data integration by teaming up with Intel 471 to offer joint customers a single intelligence platform for open and closed... Read more Silobreaker widens its data integration by teaming up with Intel 471 to offer joint customers a single intelligence platform for open and closed...

27 March 2019 Collective Intelligence Podcast, Kris Mansson of Silobreaker When the enterprise considers what threat intelligence is all about, it thinks in terms of technical, structured information: indicators of compromise, IP... Read more When the enterprise considers what threat intelligence is all about, it thinks in terms of technical, structured information: indicators of compromise, IP...

4 March 2019 Silobreaker wins Cyber Defense Magazine’s award as 2019 Groundbreaking Company in Threat Intelligence Silobreaker presented with the InfoSec Award at the RSA 2019 conference in San Francisco. London – 4 March 2019 – Intelligence technology company Silobreaker... Read more Silobreaker presented with the InfoSec Award at the RSA 2019 conference in San Francisco. London – 4 March 2019 – Intelligence technology company Silobreaker...

26 February 2019 Silobreaker partners with Anomali to enrich results in leading threat intelligence platform Silobreaker offers context from unstructured data for more holistic threat intelligence in the Anomali platform London – 26 February 2019 – Intelligence technology... Read more Silobreaker offers context from unstructured data for more holistic threat intelligence in the Anomali platform London – 26 February 2019 – Intelligence technology...

8 February 2019 Silobreaker joins FS-ISAC’s Affiliate Partner Program London – 8th February 2019 – Silobreaker, a technology company that aggregate, analyse and contextualise open source digital information, has announced it is joining the Affiliate... Read more London – 8th February 2019 – Silobreaker, a technology company that aggregate, analyse and contextualise open source digital information, has announced it is joining the Affiliate...

16 October 2018 Silobreaker adds Grey Matter to its growing roster of partners New channel programme gains momentum as Silobreaker signs more new partners London – 10th October 2018 – Silobreaker, a technology company that provides... Read more New channel programme gains momentum as Silobreaker signs more new partners London – 10th October 2018 – Silobreaker, a technology company that provides...

4 June 2018 Silobreaker launches new UI for its SaaS-based threat intelligence tool at Infosec Europe 2018 Silobreaker simplifies and streamlines threat intelligence work by aggregating, analysing and contextualising data from open and closed sources London – 5th June 2018... Read more Silobreaker simplifies and streamlines threat intelligence work by aggregating, analysing and contextualising data from open and closed sources London – 5th June 2018...

3 May 2018 Silobreaker announces new UK solutions partner, Core to Cloud Silobreaker launched a new channel programme earlier in the month and has now signed up a new solutions partner focused on selling disruptive technologies... Read more Silobreaker launched a new channel programme earlier in the month and has now signed up a new solutions partner focused on selling disruptive technologies...

21 March 2018 Silobreaker Releases Partner Program Silobreaker launches global channel partner program for its SaaS-based security intelligence tools Silobreaker’s partner program aims to help company and partners capitalise on rapid... Read more Silobreaker launches global channel partner program for its SaaS-based security intelligence tools Silobreaker’s partner program aims to help company and partners capitalise on rapid...

23 February 2018 Physical Security: Congo Security Situation This report was created by our analyst team using Silobreaker Online’s collection and analysis tools. Security Situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo... Read more This report was created by our analyst team using Silobreaker Online’s collection and analysis tools. Security Situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo...

27 November 2017 NEW: Turla APT in ongoing campaign Turla APT is targeting UK servers with malicious tools and Snake malware in an ongoing campaign The NCSC has reported on a Turla (aka... Read more Turla APT is targeting UK servers with malicious tools and Snake malware in an ongoing campaign The NCSC has reported on a Turla (aka...

15 November 2017 Webinar: Tracking Adversaries in the Underground As intelligence analysts attempt to gain visibility on adversaries, they need to navigate the closed communities of the deep & dark web, understand how... Read more As intelligence analysts attempt to gain visibility on adversaries, they need to navigate the closed communities of the deep & dark web, understand how...

8 November 2017 NEW: Sowbug APT Symantec reports on Sowbug APT targeting South American and Southeast Asian institutions The group appears to be carrying out espionage campaigns on foreign policy... Read more Symantec reports on Sowbug APT targeting South American and Southeast Asian institutions The group appears to be carrying out espionage campaigns on foreign policy...

2 November 2017 NEW: Silence Trojan Silence Trojan: Ongoing attack targeting financial institutions A new trojan has emerged in the past few days targeting financial institutions in Russia, Armenia and... Read more Silence Trojan: Ongoing attack targeting financial institutions A new trojan has emerged in the past few days targeting financial institutions in Russia, Armenia and...

25 October 2017 NEW: Bad Rabbit Ransomware Bad Rabbit ransomware spreads in Ukraine and Russia via fake Adobe Flash update UPDATE 27/10 Researchers continue to investigate the Bad Rabbit ransomware which... Read more Bad Rabbit ransomware spreads in Ukraine and Russia via fake Adobe Flash update UPDATE 27/10 Researchers continue to investigate the Bad Rabbit ransomware which...

26 September 2017 Silobreaker expands its data coverage to deep and dark web by teaming up with Flashpoint Update 15/11/2017: Silobreaker and Flashpoint to host joint webinar on 30/11/2017. More info and registration here. London, 26 September 2017 – Intelligence technology provider... Read more Update 15/11/2017: Silobreaker and Flashpoint to host joint webinar on 30/11/2017. More info and registration here. London, 26 September 2017 – Intelligence technology provider...

24 August 2017 Ransomware Attacks 2017 (so far) The danger that ransomware attacks pose to individuals and organisations has long been a concern for cyber and information security professionals. Despite this, public... Read more The danger that ransomware attacks pose to individuals and organisations has long been a concern for cyber and information security professionals. Despite this, public...

16 August 2017 NEW: ShadowPad Backdoor ShadowPad Backdoor distributed in hundreds of organisations’ critical networks Kaspersky Lab have identified that software produced and distributed by NetSarang has been compromised to... Read more ShadowPad Backdoor distributed in hundreds of organisations’ critical networks Kaspersky Lab have identified that software produced and distributed by NetSarang has been compromised to...

15 August 2017 NEW: Disdain Exploit Kit • A new exploit kit, “Disdain”, is currently being advertised on an underground Russian-language forum, by a threat actor named ‘Cehceny’. • Disdain is... Read more • A new exploit kit, “Disdain”, is currently being advertised on an underground Russian-language forum, by a threat actor named ‘Cehceny’. • Disdain is...

30 June 2017 May/June: Events May and June were a busy couple of months at Silobreaker. Aside from introducing our users to our latest range of product upgrades, we participated in... Read more May and June were a busy couple of months at Silobreaker. Aside from introducing our users to our latest range of product upgrades, we participated in...

1 June 2017 Product upgrades: June 2017 2017 has already seen us announce wildcard searching, full CIDR support and various other improvements to Silobreaker’s key tools. Let’s take a look at... Read more 2017 has already seen us announce wildcard searching, full CIDR support and various other improvements to Silobreaker’s key tools. Let’s take a look at...

31 May 2017 Use-case focus: Actionable OSINT for Banking In its constant pursuit of staying ahead of the curve, the financial services industry is at the forefront of innovation and technology when it... Read more In its constant pursuit of staying ahead of the curve, the financial services industry is at the forefront of innovation and technology when it...

31 May 2017 Silobreaker re-selected for G-Cloud 9 Silobreaker has been added to the UK Government G-Cloud procurement framework for a second year running. Our inclusion in G-Cloud’s ninth instalment reaffirms Silobreaker’s products as... Read more Silobreaker has been added to the UK Government G-Cloud procurement framework for a second year running. Our inclusion in G-Cloud’s ninth instalment reaffirms Silobreaker’s products as...

3 May 2017 Silobreaker joins AFCEA OSINT panel Silobreaker will be represented on a panel assembled by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) for an evening discussion around the evolving discussion of... Read more Silobreaker will be represented on a panel assembled by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) for an evening discussion around the evolving discussion of...

2 May 2017 Kristofer Mansson set to join expert panel at SINET cyber security summit Silobreaker CEO and Co-Founder Kristofer Mansson will be amongst the speakers at the Global Cybersecurity Innovation Summit next month. Kristofer will join a panel of... Read more Silobreaker CEO and Co-Founder Kristofer Mansson will be amongst the speakers at the Global Cybersecurity Innovation Summit next month. Kristofer will join a panel of...

7 April 2017 Visit Silobreaker at Infosec Europe 2017 Silobreaker will be exhibiting at this year’s Infosec conference. Europe’s largest information security event, Infosec 2017 will bring together 18,000 industry professionals in London over... Read more Silobreaker will be exhibiting at this year’s Infosec conference. Europe’s largest information security event, Infosec 2017 will bring together 18,000 industry professionals in London over...

14 March 2017 GameChanger: Telecoms giant detects IP leaks with Silobreaker Three weeks ago we announced the latest series of software upgrades to Silobreaker. Since then, we’ve been working closely with our clients to ensure they... Read more Three weeks ago we announced the latest series of software upgrades to Silobreaker. Since then, we’ve been working closely with our clients to ensure they...

1 March 2017 The Insecurity of Things The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to achieve even greater market penetration in 2017, moving us one step closer to the predicted figure... Read more The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to achieve even greater market penetration in 2017, moving us one step closer to the predicted figure...

1 March 2017 New year, new features We’ve kicked off 2017 with a series of product improvements. From extending Silobreaker’s search syntax capability to enhancing the In Focus tool, our development team have been... Read more We’ve kicked off 2017 with a series of product improvements. From extending Silobreaker’s search syntax capability to enhancing the In Focus tool, our development team have been...

24 February 2017 Silobreaker attend Cybersecurity TechMeeting in Paris Taking place over just a single day, the Cybersecurity TechMeeting aimed to to establish new business and technological partnerships between some of the world’s most innovative cyber security companies and corporates... Read more Taking place over just a single day, the Cybersecurity TechMeeting aimed to to establish new business and technological partnerships between some of the world’s most innovative cyber security companies and corporates...

23 February 2017 RSA 2017: Looking back A week ago, our team returned from California where they had been taking part in one of the biggest security conferences in the world:... Read more A week ago, our team returned from California where they had been taking part in one of the biggest security conferences in the world:...

10 January 2017 SC Labs review Silobreaker The SC Labs team have been using Silobreaker for over a year. They’ve tested its capabilities as a cyber intelligence tool in that time, putting... Read more The SC Labs team have been using Silobreaker for over a year. They’ve tested its capabilities as a cyber intelligence tool in that time, putting...

28 November 2016 Silobreaker to exhibit at RSA 2017 RSA 2016 was Silobreaker’s first time at the world’s biggest security conference. We had a great time in San Francisco back in March and it was great to see so... Read more RSA 2016 was Silobreaker’s first time at the world’s biggest security conference. We had a great time in San Francisco back in March and it was great to see so...

31 October 2016 Silobreaker’s October 2016 Newsletter is out Our October 2016 newsletter is out. With several events either side of the Atlantic Ocean, exciting new partnerships and a host of application upgrades, it’s... Read more Our October 2016 newsletter is out. With several events either side of the Atlantic Ocean, exciting new partnerships and a host of application upgrades, it’s...

28 October 2016 Silobreaker becomes first UK company to join Northrop Grumman cyber security initiative We’re delighted to announce that Silobreaker has become the first UK company to join Cync, a global cyber initiative created by Northrop Grumman and the... Read more We’re delighted to announce that Silobreaker has become the first UK company to join Cync, a global cyber initiative created by Northrop Grumman and the...

27 October 2016 Silobreaker: New features and updates Our development and UX teams have been hard at work making even more improvements to Silobreaker. As of today, their efforts are officially live.... Read more Our development and UX teams have been hard at work making even more improvements to Silobreaker. As of today, their efforts are officially live....

25 October 2016 Silobreaker selected for UK Government G-Cloud procurement framework London 25.10.16 – Intelligence product provider Silobreaker has been added to the G-Cloud 8 framework, a digital marketplace for UK public sector organisations. The... Read more London 25.10.16 – Intelligence product provider Silobreaker has been added to the G-Cloud 8 framework, a digital marketplace for UK public sector organisations. The...

5 October 2016 Silobreaker host evening at UK Cyber Demonstration Centre Last week, Silobreaker were joined by a select group of information security professionals at the UK Cyber Demonstration Centre in London. Attendees gathered in the... Read more Last week, Silobreaker were joined by a select group of information security professionals at the UK Cyber Demonstration Centre in London. Attendees gathered in the...

27 September 2016 Webinar: ‘Leveraging Open Source Information for Stronger Security’ We’re partnering with EnergySec to host a webinar exploring the value of OSINT, and how it can help ensure the security of critical infrastructure. If it... Read more We’re partnering with EnergySec to host a webinar exploring the value of OSINT, and how it can help ensure the security of critical infrastructure. If it...

25 September 2016 Silobreaker showcases mission planning and cyber security credentials at MoD Symposium The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) 2016 Defence Information Symposium was held last month at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. Themed around... Read more The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) 2016 Defence Information Symposium was held last month at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. Themed around...

21 September 2016 Silobreaker host 2nd Annual ‘Cyber Security & Craft Beer’ event in D.C. Last week we teamed up with our friends at Carbon Dynamics to host Silobreaker’s 2nd Annual ‘Cyber Security & Craft Beer’ event in Washington,... Read more Last week we teamed up with our friends at Carbon Dynamics to host Silobreaker’s 2nd Annual ‘Cyber Security & Craft Beer’ event in Washington,...

12 March 2016 The evolution of macro malware Those who pay attention to such things will know that macro malware, a staple of the late 90s and early 2000s, has made a... Read more Those who pay attention to such things will know that macro malware, a staple of the late 90s and early 2000s, has made a...

8 March 2016 Silobreaker used in Super Bowl 50 security operation Intelligence utilised by law enforcement for monitoring cyber and non-cyber related activities in the lead-up to and during the event. LONDON, UK, 8 March 2016 –... Read more Intelligence utilised by law enforcement for monitoring cyber and non-cyber related activities in the lead-up to and during the event. LONDON, UK, 8 March 2016 –...

3 March 2016 Silobreaker to exhibit at the Home Office Security & Policing Event Fresh off the plane from San Francisco’s 2016 RSA Conference, we’re also set to be amongst the exhibitors at next week’s Home Office Security & Policing... Read more Fresh off the plane from San Francisco’s 2016 RSA Conference, we’re also set to be amongst the exhibitors at next week’s Home Office Security & Policing...

1 March 2016 Silobreaker re-launches its flagship Network feature With a new design and improved capabilities, Silobreaker’s Network is an essential tool for security and intelligence professionals. SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 2016 –... Read more With a new design and improved capabilities, Silobreaker’s Network is an essential tool for security and intelligence professionals. SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 2016 –...

25 February 2016 Ransomware: A grim future A Symantec report found a 250% increase in ransomware families between 2013 and 2014 alone; what can we expect from this type of malware... Read more A Symantec report found a 250% increase in ransomware families between 2013 and 2014 alone; what can we expect from this type of malware...

19 February 2016 Malware: Reporting vs. threat perception Silobreaker gives users the power to spot developing trends early and separate valuable information from hyperbole. Three stories have hit the headlines over... Read more Silobreaker gives users the power to spot developing trends early and separate valuable information from hyperbole. Three stories have hit the headlines over...

18 February 2016 Ransomware: An increasingly lucrative business Ransomware has firmly established itself as a favourite of cyber criminals seeking easy financial gain. The premise is simple, infect a user’s computer and... Read more Ransomware has firmly established itself as a favourite of cyber criminals seeking easy financial gain. The premise is simple, infect a user’s computer and...

2 February 2016 Silobreaker January 2016 Newsletter Our Q1 2016 Newsletter is out. The newsletter has been redesigned and offers a taste of what’s to come from our new website which is... Read more Our Q1 2016 Newsletter is out. The newsletter has been redesigned and offers a taste of what’s to come from our new website which is...

18 January 2016 Silobreaker to exhibit at RSA 2016 in San Francisco We’re excited to announce that we’ll be exhibiting at the RSA 2016 Conference in San Francisco between Feb 29th and March 4th. With 30,000... Read more We’re excited to announce that we’ll be exhibiting at the RSA 2016 Conference in San Francisco between Feb 29th and March 4th. With 30,000...

4 January 2016 New Year, new upgrades & an improved Silobreaker The holiday season is over and we’re back to work, feeling excited about what 2016 has in store. Well, for Silobreaker users at least, the... Read more The holiday season is over and we’re back to work, feeling excited about what 2016 has in store. Well, for Silobreaker users at least, the...

22 December 2015 SC Magazine name Silobreaker in list of Cyberthreat analysis & intelligence: Innovators 2015 IT Security publication SC Magazine have included Silobreaker in their list of ‘Cyberthreat analysis and intelligence: Innovators 2015′. The category, an entirely new one for the... Read more IT Security publication SC Magazine have included Silobreaker in their list of ‘Cyberthreat analysis and intelligence: Innovators 2015′. The category, an entirely new one for the...

6 December 2015 Silobreaker Wins International Innovation Award Silobreaker has been honoured at the 2015 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. Our prize for Security Service Innovation came in the Information Technology and... Read more Silobreaker has been honoured at the 2015 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. Our prize for Security Service Innovation came in the Information Technology and...

26 November 2015 Silobreaker Sponsors Cyber Security Forum Initiative We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Washington, DC and Omaha, NE based non-profit organisation The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI). Founded in... Read more We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Washington, DC and Omaha, NE based non-profit organisation The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI). Founded in...

1 November 2015 Silobreaker October 2015 Newsletter The last quarter has been as busy as ever and our latest newsletter will give you some idea of what we’ve been up to. ... Read more The last quarter has been as busy as ever and our latest newsletter will give you some idea of what we’ve been up to. ...