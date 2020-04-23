COVID-19 Threat Digest #31, 24 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Australian government to facilitate repatriation flights to bring stranded travellers home from India (Special Broadcasting Service)
- Czech government lifts ban on travel abroad -health minister (NationalPost.com)
- France interested in South Korea’s response to Covid-19 (Korea.net)
- India to continue sourcing medical supplies from China; 20 flights to fly in test kits (Business Today India)
- Japan to impose entry ban on travelers from Russia and UAE as virus spreads (Japan Times)
- Japanese government may publish list of companies ignoring warnings during state of emergency (News On Japan)
- Mexican treasury issues $6bn of debt to face the pandemic (El País)
- New Zealand Government investigates COVID-19 wage subsidy violations (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
- Nigeria defends slow pace of virus testing (Bloomberg)
- Singapore ponders mass testing as virus outbreak balloons (Bloomberg-Quint)
- Spanish government will ban sports activities with the public until 2021 (El Chañarcillo)
- UK government’s chief medical adviser says social distancing measures likely to last until 2021 (Forbes)
- UK government faces legal challenge from doctors over lack of protective kit (Reuters)
- UK government announces flight for British travellers stranded in Fiji (Foreign Office)
- UK government set to avoid forcing people to wear cloth masks in public (FT.com)
- US House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel (Reuters)
- US Navy is taking unprecedented measures to try to ensure its ships deploy free of the coronavirus (New York Times)
- US – CDC to give $631 million to help states and jurisdictions fight coronavirus (The Hill)
- US – FEMA makes additional $100 Million available to firefighters for COVID-19 response (Homeland Security Today)
- US – NIAID lays out its four Covid-19 research priorities (Pharmaceutical Technology)
- US – NIH funds rapid, inexpensive CRISPR-based Covid-19 test kit (Federal Labs)
- US government study suggests sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus (NationalPost.com)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- Arca Continental in Mexico will reduce operating costs to mitigate financial impact (Milenio.com)
- Banorte faced with half a million Mexican clients requesting payment deferment (La Razón.com.mx)
- BHP allocates $7.6 million to fund Covid-19 testing centres (I-Q.Net.au)
- Burberry to maintain employee pay through coronavirus crisis (City A.M.)
- Canada Post warns Covid-19 measures and ‘unprecedented’ volumes are causing delivery delays (NationalPost.com)
- De Beers to cut diamond production by 20 percent this year (World-News-Monitor.com)
- Gap halts rent payments on shuttered stores in North America (San Francisco Business Times)
- Gold Fields eyes full output at South Africa mine by the end of May (This Is Money)
- Hormel Foods giving more coronavirus bonuses to production workers (FOXBusiness.com)
- Huawei says most of its phones will get Apple and Google’s coronavirus contact tracing feature (Gadgets – NDTV.com)
- Johnson & Johnson and Emergent BioSolutions to expand manufacturing capabilities for vaccine candidate (Business Insider)
- Kimberly-Clark donates $8 million aid in Latin America (Viday Exito)
- Lufthansa faces cash crunch ‘within weeks’ (Travel Weekly)
- NEC publishes design blueprints for vaccines using its AI technology (NewsWire)
- Nedbank announces new coronavirus financial relief measures – including help with home loans and overdrafts (Businesstech.co.za)
- Ooredoo install thermal cameras at its headquarters in Kuwait City (DmcNews.org)
- Ryanair may cut 10-20% of jobs in winter season, CEO tells German paper (Reuters)
- Starbucks offering free brewed coffee to first responders and frontline workers (FOX47News)
- Telstra cancels 2020 business awards (Telecompaper)
- Vattenfall faces scrutiny for coronavirus letter (EnergyWatch.eu)
Signs of Recovery?
- Australia – coronavirus restrictions will continue to be relaxed, PM says (7 News Australia)
- Czechs lift ban on movement and travel, speed up reopening shops (NationalPost.com)
- Canada – several popular walking trails in Kingston, Ontario area reopen (CTV News)
- Canada – Manitoba eyeing Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 reopening plan (CTV News)
- France – museums hope to reopen in early summer (La Croix)
- France – Lyon wants to reopen certain markets, with a test from May 4 (Le Progres de Lyon)
- France plans to lift lockdown on case-by-case not regional basis (Bloomberg)
- German Football Federation awaiting green light to restart Bundesliga season (Deutsche Welle)
- GM to recall some plant workers next week to prep restart (Detroit Free Press)
- Jaguar Land Rover to gradually resume production from May (Hindu Business Line)
- Mexico is being asked by US manufacturers to reopen factories to protect supply chain (Mexico News Daily) and (LaJornada)
- New Zealand – some mountain biking trails to reopen (stuff.co.nz)
- Philippines – some malls allowed to reopen but without free WiFi and with warmer air-conditioning (ABS-CBN News)
- Spain – the bars of Seville will be able to reopen from today for collection services (ABC.es Sevilla)
- Thailand – domestic flights may resume on May 1, but under strict conditions (The Nation – Thailand)
- Toyota to resume production in North America in May (Mainichi JP)
- UAE – Dubai to resume metro, public bus services starting April 26 (Al Arabiya)
- Uruguay reopens some rural schools (Yahoo! News Australia)
- US – Alaska governor preparing to reopen his state (FOX Business – Video)
- US – Ohio says hospitals can resume elective surgeries (Cincinnati Enquirer)
- US – Montana to reopen churches, some businesses (The Hill)
- US – Oklahoma to allow some businesses to reopen Friday (The Hill)
- US – Oregon’s basic police academy to partially reopen in mid-May (Oregonian)
- US – Tennessee restaurants, retail can reopen next week, but not in big cities (Tennessean)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
Baxter obtains FDA emergency use authorization for blood purification filter
The company has received emergency use authorization for the company’s blood purification filter to treat patients who have been admitted to the intensive care unit with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure as a result of Covid-19.
Researchers investigate vulnerability of patients with high-blood pressure
A disproportionate number of patients hospitalised by Covid-19 have high blood pressure, and theories about why the condition makes them more vulnerable, and what patients should do about it, have sparked debate over the impact of widely prescribed hypertension drugs.
Coronavirus drug flops at first trial
A potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus has reportedly failed in its first randomised clinical trial. There had been widespread hope that remdesivir could treat Covid-19, but a Chinese trial showed that the drug had not been successful, according to draft documents accidentally published by the World Health Organization.
Astrazeneca to trial diabetes drug
The trial will test whether Farxiga, which is used to treat type-2 diabetes, can reduce the risk of serious complications and organ failure in coronavirus patients with existing heart and kidney problems.
Eli Lilly said it expects to begin clinical testing as soon as next month for an experimental Covid-19 treatment that uses antibodies derived from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection.
Societal and Economic Impact
Protests in Beirut over economy
Dozens of people attended a demonstration in front of the Lebanese Central Bank to oppose deteriorating economic conditions caused by the pandemic. Riad Salameh, head of Beirut’s central bank, was criticised by the crowd for his handling of the economic situation.
US unemployment claims hit 26.4 million
With an additional 4.4 million Americans making claims last week, over 15% of the US workforce have now filed for unemployment benefits.
Mexican healthcare workers attacked
Mexican medical personnel are facing daily attacks from citizens who believe that they are responsible for spreading the virus. Many experience not only harassment on social media but also physical assault, sometimes with bleach or scalding liquids.
Increased surveillance ‘price worth paying’
The Tony Blair Institute, founded by the former prime minister, has argued that the British public must accept a level of intrusive surveillance that would normally ‘be out of the question in liberal democracies’ in order to successfully fight COVID-19.
‘Ibiza of Alps’ vows to reduce party tourism after pandemic
The alpine resort of Ischgl, a popular party destination, is at the center of Austria’s largest cluster of COVID-19 infections and hundreds of foreign tourists are believed to have taken the virus home with them. The town’s mayor has vowed to change Ischgl’s image after the pandemic ends.
Ousted vaccine expert to file whistleblower complaint
The doctor who led the US government agency trying to develop a COVID-19 vaccine will file the complaint, stating that he was dismissed from his post for questioning the potential of hydroxychloroquine.
Geopolitical Impact
Mike Pompeo says WHO may never receive US funding
The US Secretary of State said that the pandemic showcases the need to overhaul the WHO, noting that Washington could never restore funding to the UN body. It may instead choose to set up an alternative organisation.
EU leaders move forward with plan for recovery deal
Progress has been made on the plan to inject emergency aid into European economies. €540 billion of financial support will be made available by 1 June, although there is still discussion around the details of a €1 trillion recovery fund.
The US will give Greenland $12.1 million in economic support, in a move that some in Copenhagen have met with wariness. Donald Trump has previously asked aides to explore the possibility of buying the island, which is mineral rich.
IMF loans Bosnia $361 billion despite spending row
Bosnia has not yet formally approved plans for the loan, due to disagreements between the country’s cantons on repayments, debt and state guarantees. The IMF has already transferred the funds.
Cybersecurity Impact
Credential stealing malware spread via fake NHS site
Kaspersky researchers have discovered a malicious website impersonating the UK’s NHS website containing links that are meant to redirect the user to information regarding COVID-19. Instead, the links deliver a trojan capable of stealing passwords, credit card data, browser cookies, crypto wallets, files and screenshots.
Further details given about exposure of WHO, CDC, and Gates Foundation credentials
The dump, which Motherboard reported was being circulated on neo-Nazi forums, contains nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords according to the SITE Intelligence group. The information belongs to the World Health Organisation, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Gates Foundation. SITE reported that the data, which was released on April 19th and April 20th, 2020, was used by far-right extremists for harassment and hacking.
30,000% increase in coronavirus-themed attacks
Researchers at Zscaler observed an increase of 30,000% in phishing, malicious websites, and malware attacks related to COVID-19. A total of 380,000 attacks were detected in March 2020, compared to 1,200 in January. Over 130,000 suspicious newly registered domains were discovered, with keywords connected to COVID-19, such as test, mask, Wuhan, kit, and others.
Study reveals large attack surface for US consumers and small business in midst of pandemic
IBM’s Consumer and Small Business COVID-19 Awareness Study revealed that respondents are still vulnerable to a range of coronavirus-themed attacks. The study showed that despite warnings from the IRS that they will never email about tax filings, 35% percent of respondents still expected to receive communications from the IRS via email.
Coronavirus-themed malvertising campaign attempts to deliver Kpot v2.0 via Fallout EK
Researchers at Avast discovered threat actors disseminating Kpot v.2.0 via a Fallout exploit kit. The attackers were spreading the campaign through coronavirus-themed malvertising campaigns and hosted Fallout EK on domains with coronavirus-themed names.
Agent Tesla spread via COVID-19-related spam campaign
IBM researchers discovered a new spam email campaign that delivers the Agent Tesla trojan using a COVID-19 theme. This campaign lures users into opening a malicious document by claiming it is an image of a colleague infected with the disease, warning that anyone who has come in contact with the individual needs to self-isolate.
