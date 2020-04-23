COVID-19 Threat Digest #31, 24 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Baxter obtains FDA emergency use authorization for blood purification filter

The company has received emergency use authorization for the company’s blood purification filter to treat patients who have been admitted to the intensive care unit with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure as a result of Covid-19.

Researchers investigate vulnerability of patients with high-blood pressure

A disproportionate number of patients hospitalised by Covid-19 have high blood pressure, and theories about why the condition makes them more vulnerable, and what patients should do about it, have sparked debate over the impact of widely prescribed hypertension drugs.

Coronavirus drug flops at first trial

A potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus has reportedly failed in its first randomised clinical trial. There had been widespread hope that remdesivir could treat Covid-19, but a Chinese trial showed that the drug had not been successful, according to draft documents accidentally published by the World Health Organization.

Astrazeneca to trial diabetes drug

The trial will test whether Farxiga, which is used to treat type-2 diabetes, can reduce the risk of serious complications and organ failure in coronavirus patients with existing heart and kidney problems.

Eli Lilly to begin drug trial

Eli Lilly said it expects to begin clinical testing as soon as next month for an experimental Covid-19 treatment that uses antibodies derived from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection.

Societal and Economic Impact

Protests in Beirut over economy

Dozens of people attended a demonstration in front of the Lebanese Central Bank to oppose deteriorating economic conditions caused by the pandemic. Riad Salameh, head of Beirut’s central bank, was criticised by the crowd for his handling of the economic situation.

US unemployment claims hit 26.4 million

With an additional 4.4 million Americans making claims last week, over 15% of the US workforce have now filed for unemployment benefits.

Mexican healthcare workers attacked

Mexican medical personnel are facing daily attacks from citizens who believe that they are responsible for spreading the virus. Many experience not only harassment on social media but also physical assault, sometimes with bleach or scalding liquids.

Increased surveillance ‘price worth paying’

The Tony Blair Institute, founded by the former prime minister, has argued that the British public must accept a level of intrusive surveillance that would normally ‘be out of the question in liberal democracies’ in order to successfully fight COVID-19.

‘Ibiza of Alps’ vows to reduce party tourism after pandemic

The alpine resort of Ischgl, a popular party destination, is at the center of Austria’s largest cluster of COVID-19 infections and hundreds of foreign tourists are believed to have taken the virus home with them. The town’s mayor has vowed to change Ischgl’s image after the pandemic ends.

Ousted vaccine expert to file whistleblower complaint

The doctor who led the US government agency trying to develop a COVID-19 vaccine will file the complaint, stating that he was dismissed from his post for questioning the potential of hydroxychloroquine.

Geopolitical Impact

Mike Pompeo says WHO may never receive US funding

The US Secretary of State said that the pandemic showcases the need to overhaul the WHO, noting that Washington could never restore funding to the UN body. It may instead choose to set up an alternative organisation.

EU leaders move forward with plan for recovery deal

Progress has been made on the plan to inject emergency aid into European economies. €540 billion of financial support will be made available by 1 June, although there is still discussion around the details of a €1 trillion recovery fund.

US provides aid to Greenland

The US will give Greenland $12.1 million in economic support, in a move that some in Copenhagen have met with wariness. Donald Trump has previously asked aides to explore the possibility of buying the island, which is mineral rich.

IMF loans Bosnia $361 billion despite spending row

Bosnia has not yet formally approved plans for the loan, due to disagreements between the country’s cantons on repayments, debt and state guarantees. The IMF has already transferred the funds.

Cybersecurity Impact

Credential stealing malware spread via fake NHS site

Kaspersky researchers have discovered a malicious website impersonating the UK’s NHS website containing links that are meant to redirect the user to information regarding COVID-19. Instead, the links deliver a trojan capable of stealing passwords, credit card data, browser cookies, crypto wallets, files and screenshots.

Further details given about exposure of WHO, CDC, and Gates Foundation credentials

The dump, which Motherboard reported was being circulated on neo-Nazi forums, contains nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords according to the SITE Intelligence group. The information belongs to the World Health Organisation, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Gates Foundation. SITE reported that the data, which was released on April 19th and April 20th, 2020, was used by far-right extremists for harassment and hacking.

30,000% increase in coronavirus-themed attacks

Researchers at Zscaler observed an increase of 30,000% in phishing, malicious websites, and malware attacks related to COVID-19. A total of 380,000 attacks were detected in March 2020, compared to 1,200 in January. Over 130,000 suspicious newly registered domains were discovered, with keywords connected to COVID-19, such as test, mask, Wuhan, kit, and others.

Study reveals large attack surface for US consumers and small business in midst of pandemic

IBM’s Consumer and Small Business COVID-19 Awareness Study revealed that respondents are still vulnerable to a range of coronavirus-themed attacks. The study showed that despite warnings from the IRS that they will never email about tax filings, 35% percent of respondents still expected to receive communications from the IRS via email.

Coronavirus-themed malvertising campaign attempts to deliver Kpot v2.0 via Fallout EK

Researchers at Avast discovered threat actors disseminating Kpot v.2.0 via a Fallout exploit kit. The attackers were spreading the campaign through coronavirus-themed malvertising campaigns and hosted Fallout EK on domains with coronavirus-themed names.

Agent Tesla spread via COVID-19-related spam campaign

IBM researchers discovered a new spam email campaign that delivers the Agent Tesla trojan using a COVID-19 theme. This campaign lures users into opening a malicious document by claiming it is an image of a colleague infected with the disease, warning that anyone who has come in contact with the individual needs to self-isolate.

