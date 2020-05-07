COVID-19 Threat Digest #41, 08 May 2020
Actions by Governments
- Argentina – President Fernández rules out easing of lockdown (Buenos Aires Times)
- Australia’s coronavirus restrictions to be relaxed over course of three stages in 4-week periods (7 News Australia)
- Brazil – six states in already suffer a collapse of their intensive care units due to the coronavirus (infobae)
- Colombia removes contact-tracing feature in its official app after glitches (Reuters)
- Czech government to give companies short reprieve on social contributions (Reuters)
- Dutch government makes new corona app, after previous attempts failed (RTL Nieuws)
- Finnish government working remotely after possible exposure to coronavirus (Helsinki Times)
- Germany, Belgium ease taxing of cross-border workers under virus (Bloomberg Law)
- Greece to reopen ancient monuments this month as it eases COVID-19 restrictions (ChannelNewsAsia)
- Indonesia weighs easing lockdown from early June to save economy (Business Times Singapore)
- Japan – over half of prefectures easing stay-at-home requests (Mainichi.jp)
- Poland’s electoral commission confirms Sunday election won’t happen (NationalPost)
- Portuguese government bans music festivals until September 30 (EFE)
- Saudi Arabia uses military police to enforce lockdown (Abu Dhabi National)
- South Korea tracks new coronavirus outbreak in Seoul nightclubs (Japan Times)
- Spain – Madrid’s top health official resigns after reported lockdown row (RFI)
- UK – NHS reveals source code behind contact-tracing app (BBC)
- UK appoints former TalkTalk boss to lead coronavirus test and trace programme (Digital Health)
- UK government urges ‘caution’ on lockdown easing announcement (BBC)
- UK – Wales to spell out lockdown plan after warning schools will not reopen by June 1 (PoliticsHome)
- US – NIH-supported research survey to examine impact of COVID-19 on rare diseases community (NIH)
- US provides $22m to Bangladesh for combating COVID-19 (Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- AMP in Australia scraps planned sale of NZ wealth management unit on coronavirus hit (au.investing.com)
- Apple awards $10m to Copan Diagnostics to expedite manufacturing of Covid-19 testing kits (Apple)
- Deutsche Bank reopens 80 branches in Germany (Verdict)
- Facebook to let most employees work from home till year-end (DailyHunt)
- HCL Tech to hire 15,000 freshers in 2020 but lateral hiring on hold (Livemint.com)
- Honda Vietnam plans to switch from manufacturing to importing vehicles (VietnamPlus)
- Jetty Park will reopen as NASA, SpaceX prepare for manned mission later this month (FOX 35 Orlando)
- Lukoil’s major shareholder and owner of the Spartak Moscow football club hospitalized with COVID-19 (Krymr)
- Metso in Finland arranges EUR 290 million of new funding in preparation for Covid-19 impacts (Metso)
- Qantas warns Perth Airport ‘eviction notices’ would see flights cancelled within a fortnight (WAtoday)
- Renault factory in Sandouville forced by the courts to close (Le Parisien)
- Securitas hit as aviation slump cuts down luggage screening (This is Money)
- Shanghai Disneyland tickets sold out in minutes for reopening (Straits Times)
- Siemens steps up cost-saving program to tackle coronavirus downturn (Reuters)
- Six Flags amusement parks to require reservations upon reopening (The Hill)
- Tradeshift proposes plan to protect Denmark’s supply chains from COVID-19 crisis (CoinDesk)
- Uber sees rides recovering from coronavirus lows, banks on food-delivery momentum (Reuters)
- UnitedHealth pledges $1.5 billion to lower, stabilize costs for customers during pandemic (Twin Cities Business Journal)
- Waymo says it will resume driving operations, starting in Phoenix next week (TechCrunch)
Second Wave Risk & Mitigation
- Australia – ‘There will be outbreaks’: Morrison warns as economy reopens (Sydney Morning Herald)
- Denmark, Austria, Germany: a deconfinement without a second wave for the moment (Le Journal de Dimanche)
- Canada – COVID-19 pandemic has revealed weaknesses in country’s supply chain, Trudeau says (Global News Canada)
- France – Hauts-de-France region looking to create a local dedicated supply chain of PPE (Le Journal Des Entreprises)
- Italy – Piedmont is preparing for a second wave; head of task force (La Sesia)
- South Korea to stockpile 100 million face masks to prepare for a second wave (Chosun)
- South Korea bracing for ‘inevitable’ second wave (Straits Times)
- UK government ‘won’t hesitate’ to bring full lockdown back if relaxing of rules backfires; culture secretary (Hull Live)
- UK – Explaining the R value and what it means for the UK’s lockdown (independent.co.uk)
- US – Confirmed coronavirus cases are surging across the country, even as 30 states look to reopen (Business Insider)
- US – Dr. Tom Frieden, former CDC director: We’re ‘just at the beginning’ of coronavirus pandemic (Washington Times)
- US – Fears of coronavirus ‘second wave’ temper California reopening efforts (LA Times)
- US – It only took a month for the coronavirus to break the meat supply chain (Bloomberg)
- US – New York nurses union says hospitals not ready for second wave if state reopens too soon (CBS New York)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
Hydroxychloroquine fails to help hospitalized coronavirus patients in US
Hydroxychloroquine has been widely administered to patients with Covid-19 without robust evidence supporting its use. A new study published by the New England Journal of Medicine showed that the drug didn’t appear to help hospitalized patients with Covid-19.
The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and conducted by researchers at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, looked at 1,376 consecutive patients who showed up at the emergency room with symptoms of coronavirus. Nearly 60%, or 811 of the patients, received the drug within 48 hours and were found, on average, to be more severely ill than those who didn’t receive the drug, the researchers said. They said the study’s findings didn’t find any potential benefit or harm from the drug, adding a rigorous, randomized clinical trial is needed.
WHO reports landscape of 108 COVID-19 candidate vaccines, 8 in clinical trials
As the chase for a COVID-19 vaccine continues, eight organizations are now in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.
- CanSino Biological Inc./Beijing Institute of Biotechnology
- Moderna/NIAID COVID-19
- Wuhan Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm
- Beijing Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm
- Sinovac
- University of Oxford
- BioNTech/Fosun Pharma/Pfizer
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Societal and Economic Impact
Achieving supply chain independence in a post-COVID economy
“Made in China” is a phrase that consumers of the world have become very familiar with over the past thirty years, but 90 percent of Americans now view China as a threat compared to 48 percent in 2018. In this era of distrust and misinformation, how does the United States find ways to decouple itself economically from China.
US Law: What general counsels need to know about the government when reopening
Despite optimistic talk of “reopening” the economy and getting back to work, American businesses continue to face a patchwork of state and local orders dictating when they can open, how employees can work, and when consumers can leave home. As businesses prepare to reopen, general counsels ought to be mindful of federal guidance, state and local orders, and related long-term litigation, investigatory, reputational, and political risks.
Argentina – Opposition parties, economists and business want lockdown relaxed
Argentines banged pots and pans from their balconies in Buenos Aires on Thursday to protest against lockdown measures the government is taking to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Geopolitical Impact
China forges ahead through chaos and threats
Amid the deepest economic contraction in nearly a century, President Xi Jinping had already made it very clear, last month, that China should be ready for unprecedented, relentless foreign challenges.
Saudi Arabia and UAE voice support to new Iraqi government
The UAE and Saudi Arabia said on Friday that they stand with Iraq’s new government headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi. Mr Al Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief, secured the premiership on Thursday, after two previous candidates failed to gain approval. He faces an array of challenges, including the balancing of relations between Iran, the US and allies in the region.
Cybersecurity Impact
Epidemic brings an upswing in identity theft in Finland
A fresh study indicates that more remote work and online shopping have prompted an increase in cyber scams. More than half a million Finns have been the targets of identity theft attempts over the past year. The number of attempts has risen sharply since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, according to a survey commissioned by the security insurance company mySafety.
Israel to launch ‘Cyber Defense Shield’ for health sector
Speaking to participants in an online conference hosted by the Cybertech B2B networking platform on Thursday, an Israeli Health Ministry official revealed that the new system − developed in coordination with the cybersecurity firm FireEye − would provide real-time protection from attacks, with the aim to raise the healthcare sector’s resilience.
Ransomware slams healthcare, logistics, energy firms
Ransomware attacks hit at least four large organizations around the world this week, including a hospital group in Europe that has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Germany-based Fesnius, Europe’s largest private hospital operator confirmed it had been attacked, which security blogger Brian Krebs reported was a ransomware attack using a variant called Snake. In another incident, Australian transportation and logistics firm Toll Group confirmed that its internal corporate network was hit by a ransomware variant called Nefilim. Meanwhile, two major fuel suppliers in Taiwan, including a state-run firm, announced that they had sustained “computer hacks” earlier this week.
If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.