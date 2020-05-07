COVID-19 Threat Digest #41, 08 May 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Second Wave Risk & Mitigation

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Hydroxychloroquine fails to help hospitalized coronavirus patients in US

Hydroxychloroquine has been widely administered to patients with Covid-19 without robust evidence supporting its use. A new study published by the New England Journal of Medicine showed that the drug didn’t appear to help hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and conducted by researchers at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, looked at 1,376 consecutive patients who showed up at the emergency room with symptoms of coronavirus. Nearly 60%, or 811 of the patients, received the drug within 48 hours and were found, on average, to be more severely ill than those who didn’t receive the drug, the researchers said. They said the study’s findings didn’t find any potential benefit or harm from the drug, adding a rigorous, randomized clinical trial is needed.

WHO reports landscape of 108 COVID-19 candidate vaccines, 8 in clinical trials

As the chase for a COVID-19 vaccine continues, eight organizations are now in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.

CanSino Biological Inc./Beijing Institute of Biotechnology

Moderna/NIAID COVID-19

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm

Beijing Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm

Sinovac

University of Oxford

BioNTech/Fosun Pharma/Pfizer

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Societal and Economic Impact

Achieving supply chain independence in a post-COVID economy

“Made in China” is a phrase that consumers of the world have become very familiar with over the past thirty years, but 90 percent of Americans now view China as a threat compared to 48 percent in 2018. In this era of distrust and misinformation, how does the United States find ways to decouple itself economically from China.

US Law: What general counsels need to know about the government when reopening

Despite optimistic talk of “reopening” the economy and getting back to work, American businesses continue to face a patchwork of state and local orders dictating when they can open, how employees can work, and when consumers can leave home. As businesses prepare to reopen, general counsels ought to be mindful of federal guidance, state and local orders, and related long-term litigation, investigatory, reputational, and political risks.

Argentina – Opposition parties, economists and business want lockdown relaxed

Argentines banged pots and pans from their balconies in Buenos Aires on Thursday to protest against lockdown measures the government is taking to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Geopolitical Impact

China forges ahead through chaos and threats

Amid the deepest economic contraction in nearly a century, President Xi Jinping had already made it very clear, last month, that China should be ready for unprecedented, relentless foreign challenges.

Saudi Arabia and UAE voice support to new Iraqi government

The UAE and Saudi Arabia said on Friday that they stand with Iraq’s new government headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi. Mr Al Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief, secured the premiership on Thursday, after two previous candidates failed to gain approval. He faces an array of challenges, including the balancing of relations between Iran, the US and allies in the region.

Cybersecurity Impact

Epidemic brings an upswing in identity theft in Finland

A fresh study indicates that more remote work and online shopping have prompted an increase in cyber scams. More than half a million Finns have been the targets of identity theft attempts over the past year. The number of attempts has risen sharply since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, according to a survey commissioned by the security insurance company mySafety.

Israel to launch ‘Cyber Defense Shield’ for health sector

Speaking to participants in an online conference hosted by the Cybertech B2B networking platform on Thursday, an Israeli Health Ministry official revealed that the new system − developed in coordination with the cybersecurity firm FireEye − would provide real-time protection from attacks, with the aim to raise the healthcare sector’s resilience.

Ransomware slams healthcare, logistics, energy firms

Ransomware attacks hit at least four large organizations around the world this week, including a hospital group in Europe that has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Germany-based Fesnius, Europe’s largest private hospital operator confirmed it had been attacked, which security blogger Brian Krebs reported was a ransomware attack using a variant called Snake. In another incident, Australian transportation and logistics firm Toll Group confirmed that its internal corporate network was hit by a ransomware variant called Nefilim. Meanwhile, two major fuel suppliers in Taiwan, including a state-run firm, announced that they had sustained “computer hacks” earlier this week.

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.