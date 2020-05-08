COVID-19 Threat Digest #42, 11 May 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Second Wave Risk & Mitigation

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Study: Abbott antibody test claims 100% sensitivity

New research, published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, has found that Abbott’s lab-based serology blood test had 99.9% specificity and 100% sensitivity for detecting the IgG antibody in patients 17 days or more after symptoms began.

Clinical trial at Forsyth Medical Center advances to next stage

A clinical trial at two Novant Health Inc. hospitals, including Forsyth Medical Center, has advanced to a pivotal stage involving a medication with the potential to treat patients with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

Japan PM: Vaccine clinical trials on humans in July

Shinzo Abe revealed on Monday the country’s plan to develop the COVID-19 vaccine outlines clinical trials on humans could begin in July.

Chinese firm verifies vaccine safety after phase 2 clinical trials

Sinovac Biotech has reportedly verified the safety of its potential vaccine after phase 2 clinical trials. The results showed that the vaccine candidate offered safe and complete protection in rhesus macaques against SARS- CoV-2 strains.

Study: Antibodies in breast milk may protect infants

The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was designed on the hypothesis that there is some proportion of antibodies in human milk that comes from blood — making it likely that breast milk contains antibodies to treat Covid-19.

NYC Mayor: New York City will test children for antibodies

New York City will begin testing children for antibodies after at least 38 developed a mysterious illness associated with the novel coronavirus. The illness, described as a rare multi-system “inflammatory syndrome,” has killed three children in the state.

Triple combination therapy shows promise for patients with less severe illnesses

Study data published in The Lancet suggest that a triple antiviral therapy, interferon beta 1b, lopinavir-ritonavir and ribavirin, may be safe and effective in treating patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Societal and Economic Impact

Police disperse UK lockdown protest

Officers were pictured dispersing a group of between 40 and 50 people near the capital’s Westminster Bridge. Some protesters made reference to 5G, which conspiracy theorists have linked to the pandemic.

Violence at Melbourne coronavirus protests

Melbourne’s Parliament House was swarmed with protesters on Sunday, picketing against vaccinations and a 5G network. Hundreds of people chanted in advocacy of coronavirus being a conspiracy, Bill Gates being arrested and a repeal of lockdown restrictions.

Meat plants struggling with infection numbers globally

Outbreaks at slaughterhouses are occurring in a number of countries around the world, in a development that may have long-term implications for food supply systems. The US has been hardest hit, but other countries with highly consolidated meat supply chains – Ireland, Spain, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Canada and the UK – are also struggling.

Heathrow calls for plan to increase flights

Britain’s biggest airport said in a statement that the proposed quarantine plan would in effect close the UK’s borders, prompting an even bigger fall in passenger numbers, which in April were 200,000 – the same number that would usually pass through Heathrow in one day.

UK may replace contact tracing app

The NHS has begun developing a second contact tracing app after privacy campaigners and technology experts raised concerns about the first one. The second app will use technology provided by Google and Apple and is being developed in parallel.

Anti-gay backlash feared in South Korea amid new COVID-19 cases

South Korean health authorities are investigating a small but growing coronavirus outbreak centered in a handful of Seoul nightclubs. When several local media outlets identified the nightclubs as “gay clubs,” it sparked criticism the disclosures and media coverage could out LGBTQ individuals against their will or lead to discrimination.

Greece extends migrant camp lockdown

Greece will extend to May 21 a coronavirus lockdown imposed since March on camps for migrants and refugees, authorities have said. A reason for the extension was not given.

US nursing homes account for huge share of pandemic deaths

Privately compiled data shows such deaths now account for more than half of all fatalities in 14 states, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Only 33 states report nursing home-related deaths.

Saudi Arabia triples VAT

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency said VAT will increase from 5% to 15% as of 1 July, while the cost of living allowance will be suspended from 1 June. The nation has seen its income plummet as the impact of the pandemic has forced down global energy prices.

South Korea to push technology in post-pandemic ‘New Deal’

President Moon Jae-in presented an ambitious vision for South Korea to take the initiative in the post-coronavirus global economy. The government will strive to turn South Korea into a globally leading “digital powerhouse” with innovative business ventures and startups serving as the main driving force.

Migrants in Yemen face discrimination over COVID-19

Migrants are being stigmatised and face physical and verbal harassment, forced quarantine, denial of access to health services, movement restrictions, and forced movements to frontline and desert areas, leaving them stranded without food, water and essential services.

Geopolitical Impact

WHO issues statement on Der Spiegel allegations

The WHO has denied allegations in Der Spiegel that China ‘urged’ the organisation to delay a global warning about the COVID-19 outbreak. In a statement, the WHO notes that the allegations ‘are unfounded and untrue’ and ‘Dr Tedros and President Xi did not speak on 21 January and they have never spoken by telephone.’

China rebuts ‘24 lies’ by US politicians

An 11,000-word article posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website on Saturday gave a point-by-point rebuttal of the 24 “preposterous allegations and lies” that it said were fabricated by US politicians and media outlets to “shift the blame to China for their inadequate response to Covid-19.”

UK sends COVID-19 tests to US lab

Around 50,000 coronavirus test samples had to be sent to the US due to ‘operational issues’ in the UK, it has been revealed. The UK government has missed its testing target of 100,000 per day for the seventh consecutive day.

Australia backs EU investigation into coronavirus origins

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the Morrison government supports a European Union motion for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in China.

Australian PM ‘disappointed’ if new Chinese tariffs linked to investigation

Scott Morrison says he would be “extremely disappointed” if China’s plan to impose tariffs on Australian barley imports were connected to the broader diplomatic dispute over an investigation into the coronavirus pandemic. China’s commerce ministry is proposing to impose tariffs after an 18-month investigation into claims the industry was “dumping” the product at a lower price than at home.

Cybersecurity Impact

Range of malware observed in malspam campaigns with references to COVID-19

Researchers have detailed the different types of malware being sent to users via malspam emails using a coronavirus theme. They also observed a spike in newly registered domains with references to COVID-19 or coronavirus, with over 39,000 domains using such a theme.

BEC attack use coronavirus-theme to obtain company information

Researchers have identified multiple business compromise emails that utilise a coronavirus theme. Examples include an attacker requesting payroll update information and attackers stating that they were changing their method of receiving payments due to coronavirus.

US company involved in coronavirus vaccine research targeted by Iranian hackers

Researchers have stated that Gilead Sciences Inc has recently been targeted by Iranian linked hackers. One of the attacks involved sending a fake email login page to a top Gilead executive. Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks, while Gilead Science Inc refused to comment on the matter.

US due to release statement accusing China of cyberattacks to obtain data on vaccines

The FBI and DHS are reportedly planning on issuing a warning regarding attempted cyberattacks by Chinese state-sponsored hackers that aim to steal US research on the development of coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

SilverTerrier groups incorporate coronavirus-theme into BEC attacks

Researchers at Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 reported that Nigerian business email compromise (BEC) gangs, tracked as SilverTerrier, have engaged in a series of coronavirus themed campaigns.

Researcher claims Aarogya Setu app has privacy issues

The Indian coronavirus tracing app Aarogya Setu allegedly allows individuals to see the health status of other users.

Quarantined individuals’ data exposed via Madhya Pradesh government dashboard

The Madhya Pradesh government’s coronavirus web portal allegedly exposes the personal details of quarantined individuals. The leaked information includes names, device ID names and numbers, locations, and more.

