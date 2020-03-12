COVID-19 Threat Digest – 13 March 2020

New Cases/Deaths

Kenya confirmed its first case. The patient had travelled to Kenya from the US via London.

Kazakhstan confirmed its first case after three individuals tested positive. Two of the patients arrived from Germany, while the third arrived from Italy.

Ethiopia, Ghana, and Gabon have also confirmed their first cases.

Cayman Islands confirmed their first case. A 68-year-old man from Italy tested positive after traveling to the Islands on a cruise ship.

India recorded its first death after a 76-year-old man, who tested positive, died in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The man had reportedly travelled to India from the Middle East.

Poland reported its first death. A 57-year-old female teacher died after being hospitalized in a critical condition with pneumonia.

Austria confirmed its first death after a 69-year-old man died in Vienna.

Norway also reported its first death.

Actions by Governments

Trump suspends travel from Schengen countries

Travellers from the 26 Schengen countries are banned from travelling to the United States effective today, Friday 13 March at 04:00 GMT. Non-Schengen countries and US citizens are not affected by the ban.

UK government announces start of “delay phase” response

The UK’s Chief Medical Officer has increased the risk posed by COVID-19 from moderate to high. Individuals with a new, continuous cough or a high temperature are being asked to self-isolate for 7 days from the point at which they display mild symptoms.

Further restrictions to encourage social distancing are planned over the coming weeks. The decision to use a staged response is based on the desire to minimise social impact and maximise the potential for delaying the virus’s spread.

Iran may have built mass graves as epidemic continues

Many fear that Iran’s mortality rate is significantly higher than authorities have admitted, after satellite images of the city of Qom appear to show the creation of mass graves in an existing cemetery.

Suspicions of cover-up by the government were bolstered by accusations from a Qom legislator in late February. The civil servant noted that 50 people in the city had already died, but the official death rate for the nation was only 12. Figures from Iran’s Ministry of Health currently state that 10,000 Iranians have contracted the virus and 429 have died.

Latin American countries take action including travel bans

Argentina has ceased issuing visas to travellers and suspended flights from countries including Europe, the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.

Honduras is restricting entry to visitors from Europe, China, Iran and South Korea, in addition to closing schools and cancelling public events for two weeks.

Bolivia is suspending flights to and from Europe, closing schools and banning gatherings of over 1,000 people.

Peru has suspended flights from Europe and Asia, closed schools, universities and colleges, and banned gatherings of over 300 people.

Costa Rica will close some “at risk” schools for two weeks and suspend university classes.

Paraguay has cancelled direct flights to and from Europe until March 26th. Large gatherings and events have already been suspended.

Belgium announces closures and restrictions

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes announced that all public and private recreational events are cancelled regardless of size. Schools will be closed on a national level until April 3rd, 2020, but nurseries and creches will remain open.

Supermarkets and pharmacy stores are to operate as normal, with other non-essential businesses only open during the week.

The government has asked people to work from home, and those heading to an office to stagger their shifts to minimise congestion. Wilmes stated that whilst these measures are not a lockdown, they wish to avoid an uncontrollable epidemic.

Ireland closes schools and colleges

Childcare facilities, schools, colleges and cultural institutions in the Republic of Ireland close today as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. They are expected to remain closed until March 29.

Indoor gatherings of over 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people have also been cancelled. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar noted that individuals should work at home where possible and minimise social interaction outside of work.

Slovakia closes borders to non-residents

Premier Peter Pellegrini noted that the country will close international airports, schools, bars and clubs, imposing a mandatory quarantine for anyone entering the country from abroad.

Czech Republic declares 30-day state of emergency, bans travellers from 15 countries

Prime minister Andrej Babis announced new measures the country is taking, that include a ban on travellers from 15 high-risk countries. Visitors from Italy, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark, the UK, Switzerland, China, Korea, and Iran, will not be allowed to enter the Czech Republic. Czech citizens will also be banned from travelling to those countries. The new measures are effective from midnight (CET) on Saturday, March 14th.

Other measures include a ban on all gatherings of over 30 people, the closure of all restaurants, bars and pubs between 8pm and 6am, the closure of public spaces including libraries, cinemas, sport centres, spas, galleries, markets, trade fairs, schools and universities. Spreading of the virus is also now considered a criminal act.

Singapore extends social distancing and border restriction measures

Announced by Gan Kim Yong, the Minister for Health, and Lawrence Wong, the Minister for National Development, the measures attempt to implement social distancing measures that are sustainable in the long term.

Entry and transit to Singapore will be denied to all new visitors who have been to Italy, France, Spain or Germany within the last two weeks. Any residents of Singapore who have visited these countries in the last 14 days will be issued a stay-home notice, requiring them to stay at home for two weeks after their return.

Any visitors who show symptoms at a checkpoint will have to serve a two week stay-home notice. Cruise vessels will no longer be able to port call in Singapore.

Sporting, cultural and entertainment events with 250 attendees or more are to be postponed or cancelled, and events that are proceeding must show that precautionary measures have been put in place. Recommendations on how to proceed with gatherings have also been announced, which focus on reducing crowds and improving ventilation.

Lithuania and Latvia implement restrictions

The Lithuanian government has issued a statement banning public gatherings of over 100 people, and has advised against non-essential travel to countries struggling against the virus epidemic.

Latvia’s Prime Minister has also stated a ban on gatherings of over 200 people. Both countries have temporarily closed schools and kindergartens.

Jamaica closes all public schools

Announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, all public schools will be closed for two weeks, with provisions being made to support online education. This decision will be reviewed after a ten day period.

Frances closes all schools and universities

President Macron has stated that all schools and universities across France will be closed from March 16th, 2020. He also stated that funding to help businesses will be implemented ‘whatever the cost’.

Israel closes schools and universities

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that all schools and universities will be closed for at least one month. Preschools, youth-at-risk and special education centres will remain open. Multiple universities have announced that they will be implementing remote learning options for students.

Greece implements business closures

Greece’s health ministry has announced that gyms, nightclubs, cinemas and theatres will be closed for two weeks to prevent person-to-person virus transmission. This follows the closure of schools and universities in Greece.

Turkey implements cautionary restrictions

Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has described the measures as vigilant and cautious. Schools will be closed for one week, with remote learning options will be available from March 23rd, 2020. Universities will be closed for three weeks, beginning on March 16th, 2020. No spectators will be allowed at any sporting event until the end of April.

Actions by Companies

Disney closes theme parks

Amusement parks in Anaheim, Orlando and Paris will close from Sunday March 15 and stay closed until the end of the month. Parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo have been closed already. Some parts of the resorts will stay open, including retail and dining areas at Disney World Resort, but domestic employees across all verticals are being asked to work from home if possible.

Lamborghini temporarily closes factory

Operations at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory have been suspended until March 25th, 2020, in support of Italian government directives. Stefano Domenicali, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lamborghini, has stated that it is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility toward their people.

Xerox suspends acquisition talks with HP

John Visentin, Xerox Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has stated that due to the current international pandemic situation, the organisation must prioritize the health and safety of employees, partners, customers and affiliates above the proposal to acquire HP. As a result, meetings, media interviews and presentations regarding this acquisition have been postponed, with no timeframe given.

Cybersecurity Impact

New CoronaVirus ransomware spreads via fake WiseCleaner site

MalwareHunterTeam discovered a new ransomware, dubbed ‘CoronaVirus’, being spread alongside the info-stealing trojan Kpot. This is done via a website purporting to be the legitimate Windows system utility site WiseCleaner[.]com.

The new malware renames all encrypted files to the attacker’s email address and also changes the name of the C drive to ‘CoronaVirus.’ The ransom note, which demands 0.008 Bitcoin (approximately $50), appears in every folder as TXT file, as well as on reboot. The ransom note also asks for donations to the US presidential elections.

BleepingComputer states that the low ransom amount, static Bitcoin address, and political message could indicate that CoronaVirus Ransomware may be merely a distraction to silently infect victims with Kpot. Anyone infected should change all online passwords on a separate device.

Phishing campaign uses HMRC coronavirus tax-refund lure

Researchers at Mimecast identified an SMS and email phishing campaign that redirects users to a page that purports to offer a tax-refund from HM Revenue & Customs. The site falsely states that the user is eligible for the refund due to the coronavirus outbreak. The phishing page requests that the user enter their name, address, mother’s maiden name, and bank card number.

Coronavirus map leveraged on cybercrime forums

Brian Krebs reported that an interactive map of coronavirus infections and deaths, originally made by Johns Hopkins University, is being sold as part of a Java-based malware deployment scheme. The map is being used on malicious websites and possibly in spam emails to help deliver password-stealing malware. The infection kit first appeared on a Russian language forum at the end of February 2020.

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.