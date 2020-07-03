Here are our product release notes for July 2020. We continue to update our platform in order to provide users with excellent threat intelligence, so we are excited to share these changes with you.

Please get in touch if you would like us to show you the platform in more detail.

New search syntax: ‘Intitle’

A standard search will detect hits for the entirety of every document, including the title, body and footer. With the introduction of ‘intitle’, it’s now possible to restrict results to those which only contain search terms in document titles.