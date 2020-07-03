Silobreaker

Product updates: July 2020

Here are our product release notes for July 2020. We continue to update our platform in order to provide users with excellent threat intelligence, so we are excited to share these changes with you.

Please get in touch if you would like us to show you the platform in more detail.

New search syntax: ‘Intitle’

 

A standard search will detect hits for the entirety of every document, including the title, body and footer. With the introduction of ‘intitle’, it’s now possible to restrict results to those which only contain search terms in document titles.

 

 

Intitle works with all of our standard booleans and search operators. It also supports lists and entitytypes. In general, using it will result in fewer but more accurate results for any given query.

  • Intitle works with unrestricted search terms to create more complex searches
  • It works in any document query search field
  • It must prefix every relevant term being searched

Intitle, intitle & INTITLE are all accepted variations.

GeoJSON & Hot Spots upgrades

 

 

This tool allows you to visualise locations such as offices, branches and stores, and match them to any reporting that mentions activities in the vicinity (e.g. protests, strikes, natural disasters). 

 

Provinces added

We’ve added the selectable entitytype ‘Province’ to the tool. Provinces correspond to politically and territorially distinct entities like cantons, townships and states.

 

Intitle matching

The ‘In title only’ checkbox will restrict spots on the map to only locations found in the titles of documents. For more information on this functionality, please see the relevant page in our Help Guide.

 

Spot count increased

We have increased the maximum amount of spots (locations) visible at every zoom level of the standalone tool to 500. The widget version will now show up to 100.

 

Cluster display

The cluster selector will display a count of the distinct locations mentioned within each cluster. Clustering is a way to quickly visualise how many different places are mentioned across a large region with reference to a particular search.

 

 

Map layers

Hot Spots now accepts a hosted geojson in the form of a URL. This is a quick and easy way of adding a geojson overlay to the tool, and one that’s especially useful for visualising non-static or temporary entities, such as shipping routes and forest fires.

New User Admin

 

We’ve updated our self-service administration tool with a clearer UI and improved functionality. Users with access to the current user admin will automatically be rolled over to the new one. If you would like to administer your own accounts and on/off-board team members, please speak to your account manager.

 

Automatic Collections clearance

 

Customers who use Collections to store and triage reporting have asked for a more convenient way to clear the contents of their collections. We now offer this functionality as part of the Details section of any collection.

Quality of life & performance improvements

 

IP & session length options

IP restricted access and user session length are available to configure in user admin settings.

 

Finnish language support

We now support Finnish, which is the 18th language we ingest data in. 

 

Reports images scale better

Images added to Reports will now scale correctly to the report builder and to the margins of the docx export template.

 

Mobile home screen icon

Our mobile site can be added to a user’s home screen for a more app-like experience.

Now you’ve read about our latest product improvements, it’s time to see them in action.

We strongly recommend that Silobreaker users log in to familiarise themselves with the changes. 

If you are not a user and would like to see the platform in more detail, please get in touch.

The Silobreaker Team

