COVID-19 Alert – 02 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|As Trump dwells on US protests, Biden to highlight school safety amid coronavirus pandemic
|The Straits Times All News
|September 02, 2020 5:40 PM WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – Democratic nominee Joe Biden will attempt to shift the focus of the US presidential race back to the coronavirus and President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic during a Wednesday (Sept 2)…
|As homelessness surges, pandemic cuts into resources for those most in need
|Hawaii News Now
|The pandemic, which has pushed people once on the brink of homelessness out into the streets, has forced places like the IHS men's shelter in Iwilei to stop accepting new residents.
|Australia enters first recession since 1991 after coronavirus pandemic takes toll on economy
|South China Morning Post
|The country was already reeling from a prolonged drought and massive bush fires that had rattled the economy before the disease struck Trade also took a hit during the quarter, with imports of goods down 2.4 per cent and exports of services dropping…
|Australia recession adds to global economic virus woes
|Bangkokpost.com Most recent
|SYDNEY: Australia has fallen into recession for the first time in three decades and Brazil's economy shrank by almost 10% because of the coronavirus, leaving China as the only major nation still recording economic growth during the pandemic.
|Covid-19 Recession Financial Planning for Women of Color
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg Opinion) — I am facing a triple risk of financial failure in this pandemic.
|Crime and the COVID-19 pandemic: A look at the uptick in violence
|CBS News
|As coronavirus cases rise around the country, violent crime is also rising in major cities. A recent study found violent crime, including homicides, is up in cities like Chicago and New York City. Errol Barnett takes a look at why there may be an…
|Editorial: Covid 19 coronavirus wreaks a recession for the poor
|New Zealand Herald
|EDITORIAL The sharp divergence in fortunes for the rich and the poor after the initial hard slap of the Covid-19 coronavirus has economists describing the recovery as "K-shaped". In economic downturns, the share market and
|Parliament: Do not leave vulnerable groups behind as economy transforms amid Covid-19, say MPs
|The Straits Times All News
|September 02, 2020 4:07 PM SINGAPORE – Singapore's economic transformation amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn cannot come at the expense of its people, especially the more vulnerable persons in the community.
|State of Emergency extended
|9News.com.au
|A bill to extend state of emergency powers in Victoria has passed the upper house, after a late-night session.
|The COVID-19 contact-tracing app is here!
|East Coast Radio
|As mentioned, the app is used anonymously so it does not record your name or location. Instead, every device is assigned a unique code, and using Bluetooth, it shares that code with other phones running the app nearby. READ: Prof Abdool Karim…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Bacolod to impose quarantine pass requirement, border control to stem spread of COVID
|ABS-CBN News
|MANILA – Bacolod City will start implementing the Home Quarantine Pass System and Border Control on Thursday, Sept. 3, to prevent the local spread of the COVID-19 virus. Executive Order No. 58 signed by Mayor Evelio Leonardia on Monday states that the…
|China stresses win-win for Chinese, U.S. firms
|Ecns.cn
|China welcomes U.S. companies to continue expanding their investment in the country and supports the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation by firms from both sides, a senior government official said. Ning Jizhe, vice-minister of the…
|Face masks among Chinese exports given four-month US trade war tariff reprieve
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Disposable face masks, respirators, Bluetooth tracking devices and musical instruments are among the Chinese exports granted a new short-term exemption to trade war tariffs by the United States, its trade department announced on Tuesday.The products…
|Hong Kong, China markets fall in early trading as investors weigh coronavirus vaccine delays against US economic recovery data
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Natural resource exporters in dark over BI forex plan
|Jakarta Post
|Indonesian natural resource exporters are waiting to see what Bank Indonesia’s (BI) recently announced plan to require the companies to convert their foreign currency earnings into rupiah will entail. The central bank hopes the policy will help…
|Payments, global trade head for digital ‘tipping point’ as coronavirus pandemic forces shift in business environment
|South China Morning Post
|Global trade has entered a new era where the digital economy is going to be the centre of the world’s economic structure, online forum hears Regulatory changes needed to keep pace with new digital adoption, panellists say
|Subsidized child care would create jobs protected from automation and globalization, says Nobel winner Esther Duflo
|CNBC
|Subsiding child care will create more jobs that cannot be automated or performed offshore, according to Nobel laureate Esther Duflo. Guaranteed access to good quality child care, no matter where a person lives, also will help create more social and…
|Taiwan to change passport, fed up with confusion with China
|NationalPost.com
|TAIPEI — Fed up with being confused for China amid the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty, Taiwan said on Wednesday it would redesign its passport to give greater prominence to the island's name….
|Tokyo Olympics: Panel to discuss border control, anti-virus steps at venues
|Mainichi JP
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics emblem (Kyodo) TOKYO (Kyodo) — A government panel tasked with taking measures against the coronavirus for the Tokyo Games will discuss border controls, anti-virus steps at venues and dealing with infected people at its first…
|Vaccine diplomacy a threat to South China Sea pushback
|Australian Financial Review
|In a telephone call on Monday night with his Indonesian counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping called out the two countries' work on vaccine development, stressing that China "attaches great importance to Indonesia's concerns and needs in vaccine…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CactusPete APT group takes aim at military and financial targets
|MediaCenter Panda Security
|Concerns cybercriminals will stalk jobseekers, target Government payouts
|stuff.co.nz
|Scammers honing artificial intelligence and robocalling technology will snap at the heels of any new economic and social trends after the coronavirus lockdown, a security expert says. Two major cybersecurity scandals have focused attention on…
|Expert On Cost Of Cybercrime Per Minute Expected To Reach $11.4 Million By 2021
|Information Security Buzz
|It has been reported that cybercrime will go onto cost organisations $24.7, YOY increase of more than $2 every minute, a RiskIQ report reveals. It will also have a per-minute global cost of $11.4 million by 2021, a 100% increase over 2015. The…
|List of data breaches and cyber attacks in August 2020 – 36.6 million records breached
|IT Governance Blog
|There were a massive 99 data breaches and cyber attacks in August, making it the third-biggest monthly total of the year by number of security incidents. But, by contrast, only 36,673,575 records were confirmed to have been leaked, which is…
|Organizations facing surge in phishing attacks since the start of the pandemic
|Help Net Security – News
|The frequency of phishing threats has risen considerably since the pandemic started, with companies experiencing an average of 1,185 attacks every month, according to a survey from GreatHorn. Phishing attacks and the pandemic Additionally, 38%…
|Surging CMS attacks keep SQL injections on the radar during the next normal
|Help Net Security – News
|Every year, millions of websites across the world fall victim to malware attacks that are designed to gain access to the site’s backend without the administrator’s knowledge in order to steal sensitive data or cause damage, usually for financial…
|The Pandemic of Credential-based Cyberattacks
|Security Bloggers Network
