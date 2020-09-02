Silobreaker

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 02 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • As the coronavirus pandemic causes unemployment to soar among young people in France, those in struggling neighborh… https://t.co/PihN0CKvBA (WSJ – Twitter)
  • China’s exports surge after economic reopening: US media (thestar.com.my)
  • Colombian authorities urge adherence to sanitary measures as economy reopens (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Coronavirus in India: 90% COVID-19 fatalities above 40 years of age, 69% men (The Freepress Journal)
  • Germany Expects V-Shaped Economic Rebound From Coronavirus (WSJ.com World News)
  • Half of people in Japan feel healthier now than before pandemic (Japan Times)
  • India, Australia and Japan’s Supply Chain Pact to End China’s Trade Dominance Explained (News18.com)
  • India’s active Covid-19 tally crosses 8 lakh (Hindu Business Line)
  • Indonesia’s poverty rate to touch 11.5 percent amid VP (Antara News)
  • Is Madrid leading Spain and Europe into a Covid second wave? (Telegraph)
  • Merkel’s bid for unity hampered by Germany’s federal system (Deutsche Welle)
  • Mexico President Defends Handling Of Pandemic Economy, Says Country Fared Better Than UK, Spain, France, Italy (International Business Times)
  • Ministers consider Portugal quarantine and exams delay in England (BBC)
  • School reopening in China dawns new confidence and vigor (Guanming Daily 光明网)
  • School resumes in France with COVID-19 protocols (MSN Canada)
  • Spain’s LEVEL to restart scheduled flights in late 3Q20 (CH-Aviation)
  • Sweden May Tighten Covid Policy to Target Local Outbreaks (Bloomberg)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 2 (NationalPost.com)
  • Turkey experiences 2nd peak of Covid-19 pandemic: Minister (IANS Live)
  • UK – Boris Johnson ‘heartless’ for not meeting bereaved families (BBC)
  • UK – Boris Johnson joins LinkedIn a week after denying Downing Street departure (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – London Calling: U.K. government does coronavirus U-turn (CBS News)
  • UK – Matt Hancock refuses to commit to flu jabs for all over-50s by Christmas (Telegraph)
  • UK – ‘The crisis is here now’: Extinction Rebellion demand Boris Johnson tackles climate emergency as new wave of protest begins (The Independent)
  • US – ‘I’ve lost count of the bodies’: Coronavirus in Texas a ‘perfect storm’ (Sky News Latest)
  • US – All Maryland Businesses to Reopen on Friday (NewsMax.com)
  • US – August was deadliest month for coronavirus in California and Idaho (The Guardian)
  • US – Biden to tear into Trump over coronavirus, school reopenings in Delaware remarks (The Hill)
  • US – CDC moves to halt some evictions through 2020 over coronavirus (Washington Times)
  • US – California records deadliest month in pandemic (The Hill)
  • US – Cuomo doubles down on mandatory coronavirus quarantine despite CDC dropping recommendation (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Fauci debunks theories of low CDC coronavirus death toll: ‘There are 180,000 plus deaths’ in U.S. (CNBC)
  • US – In our opinion: No, the CDC didn’t say the coronavirus has killed fewer people (Deseret News)
  • US – NIAIDNews – RT @TiffanyHaddish: Tiffany Haddish interviews Dr. Fauci about COVID-19 https://t.co/rtYgpASVdt via @YouTube (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIH experts say data hasn’t supported coronavirus plasma treatment touted by Trump: report (New York Daily News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • What’s happening around the world on Tuesday (CBC)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Air Canada offers COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost in bid to entice travellers (NationalPost.com)
  • AirAsia to charge travellers who check in at counters (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Almarai supports Tetamman center at King Khalid hospital in Al-Kharj (Saudi Gazette)
  • Apple Planning To Sell 75 Million New 5G iPhones This Year, Despite Pandemic Downturn (International Business Times)
  • Apple, Google Launch Covid-19 Notifications Without Need for App (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials coming to University of Michigan (Detroit Free Press)
  • AstraZeneca begins coronavirus vaccine phase 3 clinical trials in US (Business Standard India)
  • Coal India Reports First Rise in Monthly Shipments Since Feb. (Bloomberg)
  • EU resumes Air Canada/Transat merger review, sets December 11 deadline (Today Online)
  • Eskom warns load shedding could last for the rest of this week (Cape Times)
  • First Abu Dhabi Bank to begin talks with Israeli banks (Gulf News)
  • Google, Apple roll out built-in Covid-19 exposure notifications to phones (The Straits Times All News)
  • Hero MotoCorp sees robust recovery in August wholesales as rural demand improves (Livemint.com)
  • Hyundai, Kia’s U.S. sales dip 7.5 pct in Aug. on pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • India’s real GDP may decline by 10.9% in FY21: SBI economist (Economic Times)
  • Infosys to hire 12,000 American workers in two years (Outlook India)
  • Infosys to hire more American workers in next 2 years (Hindu Business Line)
  • KB Kookmin launches mobile app for tithing (Korea Herald)
  • Latest HR job vacancies at Moody’s, Morgan Stanley, IBM, Johnson & Johnson and other companies in India (Business Insider India)
  • Maersk plans major restructuring (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Moody’s – Coronavirus shock highlights asset quality differences in auto loan ABS between foreign and domestic lender in China (Business Insider)
  • Pernod Ricard Full-year Profit Falls As Coronavirus Hit Sales (News18.com)
  • Roche to launch SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test in countries accepting CE mark, allowing fast triage decisions at point of care (Finanzen.net)
  • SA vehicle sales take another year-on-year plunge in August, as Eskom hinders recovery (IOL)
  • Samsung eyes new opportunities as pandemic ignites (ChannelAfrica.co.za)
  • Samsung eyes new opportunities as pandemic ignites demand for home appliances (Today Online)
  • Sanofi halts tests of arthritis drug for treating COVID-19 (Boston Globe)
  • Shell restarting FCC at Deer Park, Texas, refinery: sources (Reuters)
  • Swiss Pharma Group Roche To Launch 15-Minute Coronavirus Test (NDTV)
  • Unilever to cut fossil fuels from cleaning brands (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Walmart to launch long-awaited subscription service Sept. 15 (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Walmart’s stock gets a $24 billion boost after retailer announces subscription service (CNBC)
  • Why DHL is thriving during the pandemic (Deutsche Welle)
  • Zoom stock surges, market value tops Boeing, Starbucks (star-telegram.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
As Trump dwells on US protests, Biden to highlight school safety amid coronavirus pandemic
The Straits Times All News
September 02, 2020 5:40 PM WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – Democratic nominee Joe Biden will attempt to shift the focus of the US presidential race back to the coronavirus and President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic during a Wednesday (Sept 2)…
As homelessness surges, pandemic cuts into resources for those most in need
Hawaii News Now
The pandemic, which has pushed people once on the brink of homelessness out into the streets, has forced places like the IHS men's shelter in Iwilei to stop accepting new residents.
Australia enters first recession since 1991 after coronavirus pandemic takes toll on economy
South China Morning Post
The country was already reeling from a prolonged drought and massive bush fires that had rattled the economy before the disease struck Trade also took a hit during the quarter, with imports of goods down 2.4 per cent and exports of services dropping…
Australia recession adds to global economic virus woes
Bangkokpost.com Most recent
SYDNEY: Australia has fallen into recession for the first time in three decades and Brazil's economy shrank by almost 10% because of the coronavirus, leaving China as the only major nation still recording economic growth during the pandemic.
Covid-19 Recession Financial Planning for Women of Color
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg Opinion) — I am facing a triple risk of financial failure in this pandemic.
Crime and the COVID-19 pandemic: A look at the uptick in violence
CBS News
As coronavirus cases rise around the country, violent crime is also rising in major cities. A recent study found violent crime, including homicides, is up in cities like Chicago and New York City. Errol Barnett takes a look at why there may be an…
Editorial: Covid 19 coronavirus wreaks a recession for the poor
New Zealand Herald
EDITORIAL The sharp divergence in fortunes for the rich and the poor after the initial hard slap of the Covid-19 coronavirus has economists describing the recovery as "K-shaped". In economic downturns, the share market and
Parliament: Do not leave vulnerable groups behind as economy transforms amid Covid-19, say MPs
The Straits Times All News
September 02, 2020 4:07 PM SINGAPORE – Singapore's economic transformation amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn cannot come at the expense of its people, especially the more vulnerable persons in the community.
State of Emergency extended
9News.com.au
A bill to extend state of emergency powers in Victoria has passed the upper house, after a late-night session.
The COVID-19 contact-tracing app is here!
East Coast Radio
As mentioned, the app is used anonymously so it does not record your name or location. Instead, every device is assigned a unique code, and using Bluetooth, it shares that code with other phones running the app nearby. READ:  Prof Abdool Karim…
Geopolitical Impact
Bacolod to impose quarantine pass requirement, border control to stem spread of COVID
ABS-CBN News
MANILA – Bacolod City will start implementing the Home Quarantine Pass System and Border Control on Thursday, Sept. 3, to prevent the local spread of the COVID-19 virus. Executive Order No. 58 signed by Mayor Evelio Leonardia on Monday states that the…
China stresses win-win for Chinese, U.S. firms
Ecns.cn
China welcomes U.S. companies to continue expanding their investment in the country and supports the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation by firms from both sides, a senior government official said. Ning Jizhe, vice-minister of the…
Face masks among Chinese exports given four-month US trade war tariff reprieve
Yahoo! Singapore
Disposable face masks, respirators, Bluetooth tracking devices and musical instruments are among the Chinese exports granted a new short-term exemption to trade war tariffs by the United States, its trade department announced on Tuesday.The products…
Hong Kong, China markets fall in early trading as investors weigh coronavirus vaccine delays against US economic recovery data
Yahoo! Singapore
__
Natural resource exporters in dark over BI forex plan
Jakarta Post
Indonesian natural resource exporters are waiting to see what Bank Indonesia’s (BI) recently announced plan to require the companies to convert their foreign currency earnings into rupiah will entail. The central bank hopes the policy will help…
Payments, global trade head for digital ‘tipping point’ as coronavirus pandemic forces shift in business environment
South China Morning Post
Global trade has entered a new era where the digital economy is going to be the centre of the world’s economic structure, online forum hears Regulatory changes needed to keep pace with new digital adoption, panellists say
Subsidized child care would create jobs protected from automation and globalization, says Nobel winner Esther Duflo
CNBC
Subsiding child care will create more jobs that cannot be automated or performed offshore, according to Nobel laureate Esther Duflo. Guaranteed access to good quality child care, no matter where a person lives, also will help create more social and…
Taiwan to change passport, fed up with confusion with China
NationalPost.com
TAIPEI — Fed up with being confused for China amid the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty, Taiwan said on Wednesday it would redesign its passport to give greater prominence to the island's name….
Tokyo Olympics: Panel to discuss border control, anti-virus steps at venues
Mainichi JP
Tokyo 2020 Olympics emblem (Kyodo) TOKYO (Kyodo) — A government panel tasked with taking measures against the coronavirus for the Tokyo Games will discuss border controls, anti-virus steps at venues and dealing with infected people at its first…
Vaccine diplomacy a threat to South China Sea pushback
Australian Financial Review
In a telephone call on Monday night with his Indonesian counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping called out the two countries' work on vaccine development, stressing that China "attaches great importance to Indonesia's concerns and needs in vaccine…
Cybersecurity Impact
BrianHonan – via @helpnetsecurity Organizations facing surge in phishing attacks since the start of the pandemic https://t.co/RgCJ7oKFGh
BrianHonan – Twitter
via @helpnetsecurity Organizations facing surge in phishing attacks since the start of the pandemic https://bit.ly/3jETFai
CactusPete APT group takes aim at military and financial targets
MediaCenter Panda Security
Concerns cybercriminals will stalk jobseekers, target Government payouts
stuff.co.nz
Scammers honing artificial intelligence and robocalling​ technology will snap at the heels of any new economic and social trends after the coronavirus lockdown, a security expert says. Two major cybersecurity scandals have focused attention on…
Expert On Cost Of Cybercrime Per Minute Expected To Reach $11.4 Million By 2021
Information Security Buzz
It has been  reported  that cybercrime will go onto cost organisations $24.7, YOY increase of more than $2 every minute, a RiskIQ report reveals. It will also have a per-minute global cost of $11.4 million by 2021, a 100% increase over 2015. The…
InfoSecHotSpot – Organizations facing surge in phishing attacks since the start of the pandemic The frequency of phishing threats ha… https://t.co/Uqb4CeqRHo
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Organizations facing surge in phishing attacks since the start of the pandemic The frequency of phishing threats has risen considerably since the pandemic started, with companies experiencing an average of 1,185 attacks every month, according to a…
List of data breaches and cyber attacks in August 2020 – 36.6 million records breached
IT Governance Blog
There were a massive 99 data breaches and cyber attacks in August, making it the third-biggest monthly total of the year by number of security incidents. But, by contrast, only 36,673,575 records were confirmed to have been leaked, which is…
Organizations facing surge in phishing attacks since the start of the pandemic
Help Net Security – News
The frequency of phishing threats has risen considerably since the pandemic started, with companies experiencing an average of 1,185 attacks every month, according to a survey from GreatHorn. Phishing attacks and the pandemic Additionally, 38%…
Surging CMS attacks keep SQL injections on the radar during the next normal
Help Net Security – News
Every year, millions of websites across the world fall victim to malware attacks that are designed to gain access to the site’s backend without the administrator’s knowledge in order to steal sensitive data or cause damage, usually for financial…
The Pandemic of Credential-based Cyberattacks
Security Bloggers Network
helpnetsecurity – Organizations facing surge in phishing attacks since the start of the pandemic – https://t.co/VzBy76sntG -… https://t.co/COkqrbEM97
helpnetsecurity – Twitter
Organizations facing surge in phishing attacks since the start of the pandemic – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/09/02/phishing-attacks-pandemic/ – @greathorn @kobrien82 #cybersecurity #phishing #cyberattack #threats #covid19…

