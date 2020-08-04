COVID-19 Alert – 04 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|‘The UK is precariously balanced’: Government warned pandemic could spark major riots
|WA Today
|"Tensions resulting from the pandemic and lockdown have become inextricably bound with structural inequalities and international events."
|Bus industry lobbies for billions in next coronavirus stimulus package
|CNBC
|The pandemic has hammered the private bus industry. So far, the businesses haven't received aid from Washington, but owners are hoping the situation will be different with the latest stimulus package currently being debated in Congress. CNBC's…
|Chicago teachers protest returning to classrooms amid coronavirus pandemic
|Mail Online UK
|Teachers in Chicago protested returning to unsafe classrooms. Teachers advocated for the return to school be postponed as coronavirus cases in Illinois continued to climb.
|Coronavirus will continue its ‘slow march through’ while we ‘destroy the economy’
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|Sky News host Rowan Dean says there is a sad possibility the economy will be destroyed for nothing considering viruses like the coronavirus may be unbeatable.
|ECB Extends Remote Working to End of Year as Virus Picks Up
|Bloomberg
|for our daily coronavirus newsletter on what you need to know, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis. European Central Bank staff have been told to work remotely until at least the end of year, according to people…
|No masks, no distance at Berlin coronavirus protest
|Deutsche Welle
|Thousands of people turned out in Berlin over the weekend to protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions. Participants, who came from both the left and the right, have been criticized for failing to wear masks or keep their distance.
|Scientists say public transport may not be a major source of coronavirus spread
|Mail Online UK
|Trains, buses and planes earmarked as potential Covid-19 hotspots early in crisis But data from contact tracing studies suggest chance of catching virus minimal Reduced use thanks to working from home thought to be partly behind low risk As is good…
|Teachers protest across U.S. over re-opening schools in pandemic
|Today Online
|CHICAGO – Teachers and support staff at more than 35 school districts across the United States on Monday are protesting the re-opening of schools while COVID-19 is surging in many parts of the country.
|Unemployment benefits remain a sticking point in coronavirus relief bill
|CBS News
|White House advisers and top Democrats are set to meet again today to continue negotiations over the next round of coronavirus relief legislation. Disagreements over extending federal unemployment benefits remain a sticking point. CBS News political…
|“The Fed has vigorously embraced its role as a global lender of last resort.” How coronavirus got the central bank… https://t.co/4tPoqUFjps
|WSJ – Twitter
|“The Fed has vigorously embraced its role as a global lender of last resort.” How coronavirus got the central bank to drop its resistance to becoming the world’s backup lender. https://on.wsj.com/2DtesOr
|Geopolitical Impact
|Businesses predict a reset for recycling in Australia, as pandemic interrupts global trade
|ABC Online
|The recycling industry is talking up the opportunities brought on by the pandemic to convert Australia's vast plastic waste into regional jobs and value-added products. Key points: A project to make a plastic-timber composite in north Queensland is…
|China Says It Can Boost Hong Kong Virus Testing by 20 Times
|Bloomberg
|Increased capacity can process up to 200,000 samples daily Political mistrust in city complicates China’s testing offer China aims to boost Hong Kong’s coronavirus testing capacity to 20 times its current ability, said the leader of a support team sent…
|China seeks to increase influence in South China Sea by reclassifying international shipping lanes
|Telegraph
|China has relabelled a strip of water from the Hainan island to the Paracel Islands to cement its sovereign claims in the region China has changed how it identifies a vast stretch of international waters in a shipping regulation, indicating it as a…
|Economic Buzz: RBA Holds Rates At Record Low, Says International Trade Remains Weak
|India Infoline
|Read Full Story Australias central bank maintained its interest rate at a record low and quantitative easing unchanged as the package unveiled in March is supporting the economy as expected. The board of Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip…
|Kerryn Phelps questions NSW-Victoria coronavirus border control
|9News.com.au
|Breaking News and Live Updates: Victoria businesses to shut from Wednesday night; PM reveals $1500 disaster payments; Next stage of lockdown 'hard to imagine' August 3, 2020 News and Updates: Victoria confirms 429 new cases, 13 deaths; Businesses to…
|Pakistan’s attempts to involve UN in J&K issue has not borne fruit: India’s representative to UN
|Yahoo! India
|New York (USA), Aug 04 (ANI): India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI on reports of disinformation being spread through social media by Pakistan said that joint statement by India and a group of…
|The World’s One-Time Pharmacy Now Has a Globalization Headache
|Bloomberg
|Ingredients for generic drugs often come from India and China Germany’s Spahn proposes key products be made in Europe Once known as the pharmacy to the world, Germany now has its work cut out to supply enough medicines to its own citizens. The…
|Trump criticises Birx, says US fighting COVID-19 better than India, China
|TheWeek
|Birx has said schools should remain shut as opposed to Trump’s stand United States President Donald Trump on Monday called Dr Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, “pathetic” shortly after she was criticised by House…
|U.S. senator defends China
|Philippines Daily Tribune
|CALIFORNIA, United States (China Daily) — A United States senator described China as a “respectable nation,” and that “it is a huge mistake” to allow American citizens to sue China over coronavirus damage as she defended the nation in a firm speech…
|Vivian Balakrishnan, Mike Pompeo reaffirm S’pore-US bilateral ties, discuss Covid-19 and South China Sea in phone call
|The Straits Times All News
|August 04, 2020 1:38 PM SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 4).
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Cybersecurity: The Grey Rhino of the COVID-19 Pandemic
|Supply Chain Asia
|By Debraj Chakraborty, Business Development Manager, Rockwell Automation One of the most significant changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the sudden shift to telecommuting and the rapid adoption of digitalisation. Previously a concept…
|ForbesTech – Cyberattacks, disinformation, pre-election chaos and the pandemic combine to produce new strategic threats against… https://t.co/ZUxnrOAGwV
|ForbesTech – Twitter
|Cyberattacks, disinformation, pre-election chaos and the pandemic combine to produce new strategic threats against the U.S. http://on.forbes.com/6012Gd9hI by @wrash
|InfoSecHotSpot – Data Leak Reveals Higher Death Toll in Iran Than Initially Reported An anonymous source has recently revealed to th… https://t.co/9ZwwHY4D8U
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Data Leak Reveals Higher Death Toll in Iran Than Initially Reported An anonymous source has recently revealed to the BBC that the number of deaths in Iran from COVID-19 is actually triple that of Iran’s government claims. While the health ministry…
|InfoSecHotSpot – How to implement expedited security strategies during a crisis Cybersecurity professionals know all too well that c… https://t.co/Rw8vpAJqNU
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|How to implement expedited security strategies during a crisis Cybersecurity professionals know all too well that crises tend to breed new threats to organizational security. The current COVID-19 pandemic is evidence of this. Health agencies are…
|Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak
|Office of Inadequate Security
|BBC reports: The number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran’s government claims, a BBC…
|NetWalker Ransomware Gang Is Storing $7M in Bitcoin in SegWit Cold Storage
|Nasdaq
|NetWalker ransomware, which last week triggered cybersecurity flash warnings from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has extorted $25 million in bitcoin from its victims during the months of the pandemic, according to a report by McAfee and…
|Remote work is here to stay — cybersecurity needs to catch up
|Security Bloggers Network
|…
|Secnewsbytes – Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak https://t.co/6Z68pdKVHZ
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Coronavirus: Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-53598965
|The Cybersecurity 202: White House backpedals after Trump’s suggested election delay crossed GOP red line
|Washington Post
|The White House is stepping back from President’s Trump’s suggestion to postpone the November election over mail voting concerns as Republicans step up their criticism of the idea. The White House has no plans to try to delay the election, Chief of…
|thinksnews – Top story: The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – Help Net Security https://t.co/QGAvr07x5b, see m… https://t.co/3NfSwwXtj9
|thinksnews – Twitter
|Top story: The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – Help Net Security https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/08/03/pandemic-impact-cybersecurity/, see more http://tweetedtimes.com/thinksnews?s=tnp
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.