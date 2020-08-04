Silobreaker

  covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 04 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • In Indonesia, false virus cures pushed by those who should know better (New Zealand Herald)
  • 3 Denmark says mobile roaming starts to pick up as Covid-19 travel restrictions ease (Telecompaper)
  • Colombia’s health minister not planning to save lives during COVID-19 pandemic (Colombia Reports)
  • Denmark Tells Firms to Update Forecasts as Covid Fog Lifts (Bloomberg)
  • Germany already dealing with second coronavirus wave – doctors’ union (Reuters UK)
  • Germany, Denmark Are Models For How To Reopen Schools In The Age Of COVID-19 (Zero Hedge)
  • Good Covid-19 News From Italy…and Sweden (Washington Post)
  • Ireland to decide on Phase 4 reopening (BBC)
  • Norway bans passengers from large cruise ships, Spain hails COVID app (Melbourne Age)
  • Norway imposes new cruise ship rules after coronavirus outbreak (Deutsche Welle)
  • One person is dying of COVID-19 every seven minutes in Iran – state TV (NationalPost.com)
  • Russia aims to produce ‘millions’ of virus doses by 2021 (The Straits Times All News)
  • Russia’s COVID-19 infections grow by 5,394 in 24 hours (Sharjah24)
  • Saudi Arabia concludes Hajj amid COVID-19 pandemic (IANS Live)
  • Spain’s new wave of infections hits the young, middle-aged (star-telegram.com)
  • Sweden COVID-19 Death Rate Lower Than Spain, Italy and U.K., Despite Never Having Lockdown (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 4 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE marks third consecutive day without Covid-19 death (Meed)
  • UK – ‘Precarious’: UK government warned pandemic could spark major riots (WA Today)
  • UK – Boris Johnson ‘scraps ageist plans’ to force over-50s back into coronavirus lockdown (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • UK – Five steps the UK government could reportedly take to avoid a second national lockdown (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Newcastle burger restaurant names meal after Rishi Sunak – and it is a WHOPPER (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • UK – Sadiq Khan accuses Boris Johnson of ‘riding roughshod’ over councils with plans for M25 lockdown (Telegraph)
  • US – Behind the Trump administration’s mixed messaging on coronavirus (CBS News)
  • US – Former CDC official: Coronavirus is ‘running rampant in poorer communities’ (Yahoo! Canada)
  • US – Georgia teen loses both parents to COVID-19 within four days (New York Post)
  • US – Judge voids Trump administration restrictions on coronavirus sick leave (NationalPost.com)
  • US – New Jersey teens help seniors during COVID-19 pandemic (CBS News)
  • US – Poll: Americans don’t trust Trump on coronavirus. Republicans don’t trust CDC or Fauci. (NBCNews.com)
  • US – Private schools in Hawaii begin reopening with new safety protocols (Hawaii News Now)
  • US – State officials hold press conference as Hawaii sets another coronavirus record (Hawaii News Now)
  • US – The Latest: Governor says California getting a grip on virus (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Trump administration includes nearly $400m to remodel West Wing in coronavirus relief bill (The Independent)
  • US doing ‘very well’ against Covid-19 , India has a ‘tremendous problem’: Trump (Hindu Business Line)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  What kind of insurance do we need for a France trip? (The Independent)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Singapore flights following ‘green lane’ decision (Channel NewsAsia)
  • ArcelorMittal Restarting Blast Furnace 4 at Indiana Harbor Plant (Finanzen.net)
  • Breakfast sales at fast-food giants like Starbucks and McDonald’s ‘dried up’ during the pandemic (Business Insider)
  • Checkers grocery delivery app ‘eating competitors’ lunch’ (News24)
  • DBS Bank raises GDP growth to zero, citing success in containing COVID-19 (Taipei Times Online)
  • EasyJet sees faster rebound in passenger demand (Irish Times)
  • Eli Lilly begins stage-three trial for COVID-19 antiviral drug (UPI)
  • Ferrari meets Q2 earnings expectations but pulls back on 2020 forecast amid coronavirus pandemic (RACE) (Business Insider)
  • Ferrari’s orders accelerate after virus hit to full-year outlook (Today Online)
  • GSK and Sanofi to supply European Union with 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccine (London Evening Standard)
  • Google launches mid-range Pixel 4a smartphone after pandemic delay (The Straits Times All News)
  • Google launches relief fund for media (Citizen.co.za)
  • Google unveils budget Pixel phone as pandemic curbs spending (Washington Post)
  • HSBC Has More Problems Than Covid-19 (WSJ.com: Markets)
  • HSBC Projects $13B Loan Loss Bill Amid Virus Crisis (Law360)
  • HSBC profit plunges 65% in first half on Covid-19 hit (The Straits Times All News)
  • Hugo Boss Joins High Street Names Seeking Bank Support Amid Pandemic (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Hyundai, Kia’s U.S. sales slip 0.8 pct in July during pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • IHG, Marriott to cut outsourcing to Cognizant, TCS as they struggle with business due to Covid-19 (Economic Times)
  • JAL logs US$885m quarterly loss because of pandemic (Business Times Singapore)
  • Kia Motors has produced more than 500,000 face shields for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic (The Hill)
  • Manufacturing facilities working at up to 70 pc capacities amid pandemic: Asian Paints (Outlook India)
  • NJ Mall Sues Microsoft For Closing Retail Store (Law360)
  • Oil giant BP reports US$16.8 billion quarterly loss (Straits Times)
  • Panasonic warns of annual profit dive over virus woes (Qatar Peninsula)
  • Regeneron says antibody cocktail prevents and treats COVID-19 in animals (Al Arabiya)
  • Shoprite sees better South African trade with gains (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Shoprite: Africa’s biggest supermarket considers pulling out of Nigeria (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Split 9th Circ. Won’t Restart O’Reilly Auto Worker’s Break Suit (Law360)
  • Subaru forecasts weakest annual profit in 9 years due to coronavirus (Business Times Singapore)
  • Suzuki Motor operating income drops 98 pc in Apr-Jun as India sales fall on COVID-19 hit (Outlook India)
  • Telkom financial services unit seeks to digitise floating cash (IT Web)
  • Tenet Healthcare’s tale of three months: Pandemic presents differing challenges during second quarter (Dallas Morning News)
  • Uniqlo’s July same-store sales up 4% on stay-at-home demand (Reuters India)
  'This action is long overdue,' says Outa on Eskom, SIU summons against former execs (Citizen.co.za)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
‘The UK is precariously balanced’: Government warned pandemic could spark major riots
WA Today
"Tensions resulting from the pandemic and lockdown have become inextricably bound with structural inequalities and international events."
Bus industry lobbies for billions in next coronavirus stimulus package
CNBC
The pandemic has hammered the private bus industry. So far, the businesses haven't received aid from Washington, but owners are hoping the situation will be different with the latest stimulus package currently being debated in Congress. CNBC's…
Chicago teachers protest returning to classrooms amid coronavirus pandemic
Mail Online UK
Teachers in Chicago protested returning to unsafe classrooms. Teachers advocated for the return to school be postponed as coronavirus cases in Illinois continued to climb.
Coronavirus will continue its ‘slow march through’ while we ‘destroy the economy’
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
Sky News host Rowan Dean says there is a sad possibility the economy will be destroyed for nothing considering viruses like the coronavirus may be unbeatable.
ECB Extends Remote Working to End of Year as Virus Picks Up
Bloomberg
for our daily coronavirus newsletter on what you need to know, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis. European Central Bank staff have been told to work remotely until at least the end of year, according to people…
No masks, no distance at Berlin coronavirus protest
Deutsche Welle
Thousands of people turned out in Berlin over the weekend to protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions. Participants, who came from both the left and the right, have been criticized for failing to wear masks or keep their distance.
Scientists say public transport may not be a major source of coronavirus spread
Mail Online UK
Trains, buses and planes earmarked as potential Covid-19 hotspots early in crisis But data from contact tracing studies suggest chance of catching virus minimal Reduced use thanks to working from home thought to be partly behind low risk  As is good…
Teachers protest across U.S. over re-opening schools in pandemic
Today Online
CHICAGO – Teachers and support staff at more than 35 school districts across the United States on Monday are protesting the re-opening of schools while COVID-19 is surging in many parts of the country.
Unemployment benefits remain a sticking point in coronavirus relief bill
CBS News
White House advisers and top Democrats are set to meet again today to continue negotiations over the next round of coronavirus relief legislation. Disagreements over extending federal unemployment benefits remain a sticking point. CBS News political…
"The Fed has vigorously embraced its role as a global lender of last resort." How coronavirus got the central bank… https://t.co/4tPoqUFjps
WSJ – Twitter
WSJ – Twitter
“The Fed has vigorously embraced its role as a global lender of last resort.” How coronavirus got the central bank to drop its resistance to becoming the world’s backup lender. https://on.wsj.com/2DtesOr
Geopolitical Impact
Businesses predict a reset for recycling in Australia, as pandemic interrupts global trade
ABC Online
The recycling industry is talking up the opportunities brought on by the pandemic to convert Australia's vast plastic waste into regional jobs and value-added products. Key points: A project to make a plastic-timber composite in north Queensland is…
China Says It Can Boost Hong Kong Virus Testing by 20 Times
Bloomberg
Increased capacity can process up to 200,000 samples daily Political mistrust in city complicates China’s testing offer China aims to boost Hong Kong’s coronavirus testing capacity to 20 times its current ability, said the leader of a support team sent…
China seeks to increase influence in South China Sea by reclassifying international shipping lanes
Telegraph
China has relabelled a strip of water from the Hainan island to the Paracel Islands to cement its sovereign claims in the region China has changed how it identifies a vast stretch of international waters in a shipping regulation, indicating it as a…
Economic Buzz: RBA Holds Rates At Record Low, Says International Trade Remains Weak
India Infoline
Read Full Story Australias central bank maintained its interest rate at a record low and quantitative easing unchanged as the package unveiled in March is supporting the economy as expected. The board of Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip…
Kerryn Phelps questions NSW-Victoria coronavirus border control
9News.com.au
Breaking News and Live Updates: Victoria businesses to shut from Wednesday night; PM reveals $1500 disaster payments; Next stage of lockdown 'hard to imagine' August 3, 2020 News and Updates: Victoria confirms 429 new cases, 13 deaths; Businesses to…
Pakistan’s attempts to involve UN in J&K issue has not borne fruit: India’s representative to UN
Yahoo! India
New York (USA), Aug 04 (ANI): India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI on reports of disinformation being spread through social media by Pakistan said that joint statement by India and a group of…
The World’s One-Time Pharmacy Now Has a Globalization Headache
Bloomberg
Ingredients for generic drugs often come from India and China Germany’s Spahn proposes key products be made in Europe Once known as the pharmacy to the world, Germany now has its work cut out to supply enough medicines to its own citizens. The…
Trump criticises Birx, says US fighting COVID-19 better than India, China
TheWeek
Birx has said schools should remain shut as opposed to Trump’s stand United States President Donald Trump on Monday called Dr Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, “pathetic” shortly after she was criticised by House…
U.S. senator defends China
Philippines Daily Tribune
CALIFORNIA, United States (China Daily) — A United States senator described China as a “respectable nation,” and that “it is a huge mistake” to allow American citizens to sue China over coronavirus damage as she defended the nation in a firm speech…
Vivian Balakrishnan, Mike Pompeo reaffirm S’pore-US bilateral ties, discuss Covid-19 and South China Sea in phone call
The Straits Times All News
August 04, 2020 1:38 PM SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 4).
Cybersecurity Impact
Cybersecurity: The Grey Rhino of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Supply Chain Asia
By Debraj Chakraborty, Business Development Manager, Rockwell Automation One of the most significant changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the sudden shift to telecommuting and the rapid adoption of digitalisation. Previously a concept…
ForbesTech – Cyberattacks, disinformation, pre-election chaos and the pandemic combine to produce new strategic threats against… https://t.co/ZUxnrOAGwV
ForbesTech – Twitter
ForbesTech – Twitter
Cyberattacks, disinformation, pre-election chaos and the pandemic combine to produce new strategic threats against the U.S. http://on.forbes.com/6012Gd9hI by @wrash
InfoSecHotSpot – Data Leak Reveals Higher Death Toll in Iran Than Initially Reported An anonymous source has recently revealed to th… https://t.co/9ZwwHY4D8U
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Data Leak Reveals Higher Death Toll in Iran Than Initially Reported An anonymous source has recently revealed to the BBC that the number of deaths in Iran from COVID-19 is actually triple that of Iran’s government claims. While the health ministry…
InfoSecHotSpot – How to implement expedited security strategies during a crisis Cybersecurity professionals know all too well that c… https://t.co/Rw8vpAJqNU
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
How to implement expedited security strategies during a crisis Cybersecurity professionals know all too well that crises tend to breed new threats to organizational security. The current COVID-19 pandemic is evidence of this. Health agencies are…
Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak
Office of Inadequate Security
BBC reports: The number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran’s government claims, a BBC…
NetWalker Ransomware Gang Is Storing $7M in Bitcoin in SegWit Cold Storage
Nasdaq
NetWalker ransomware, which last week triggered cybersecurity flash warnings from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has extorted $25 million in bitcoin from its victims during the months of the pandemic, according to a report by McAfee and…
Remote work is here to stay — cybersecurity needs to catch up
Security Bloggers Network
Secnewsbytes – Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak https://t.co/6Z68pdKVHZ
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Coronavirus: Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-53598965
The Cybersecurity 202: White House backpedals after Trump’s suggested election delay crossed GOP red line
Washington Post
The White House is stepping back from President’s Trump’s suggestion to postpone the November election over mail voting concerns as Republicans step up their criticism of the idea. The White House has no plans to try to delay the election, Chief of…
thinksnews – Top story: The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – Help Net Security https://t.co/QGAvr07x5b, see m… https://t.co/3NfSwwXtj9
thinksnews – Twitter
thinksnews – Twitter
Top story: The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – Help Net Security https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/08/03/pandemic-impact-cybersecurity/, see more http://tweetedtimes.com/thinksnews?s=tnp

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

