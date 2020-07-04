COVID-19 Alert – 04 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Geopolitical Impact

Quetta: Pakistan's Balochistan region is not only seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases but also continuous raids and alleged abductions by Pakistan's Armed forces, media reports said. As per the reports, in the areas between Ketch and Awaran;…

This Week in Asia / Opinion The bloc needs to unambiguously and collectively articulate its concerns on the disputed waterway, whether it names and shames Beijing or otherwise With nuance over the sea showing no signs of ameliorating China, Asean…

Comment / Opinion Easing of border tensions between nations after deadly clash must also be met with cooling of nationalist urges, and political efforts have to be intensified on both sides to get relations back on track | China-India border dispute…

By Ma Yichong KHARTOUM, July 3 — China's 3rd Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU03) to Darfur, Sudan successfully completed a test flight mission in the field after replacing some helicopter parts on July 1. On that day, the peacekeepers worked…

There has been massive global support for India in midst of the stand off with China. Japan was the latest to join the International community in extending support to India. Japanese Ambassador on Friday said that it hopes for a peaceful resolution…

This story is published in a content partnership with POLITICO. It was originally reported by Andy Blatchford on politico.com on July 3, 2020.Justin Trudeau is pointing to the threat of fresh US tariffs and the coronavirus pandemic as reasons he…

By Shift to remote working suggests many visas may not be needed Employers still need ‘that personal connection’ with staff The pandemic taught Britain’s technology executives that business can still happen even if everyone’s working from home. That…

According to the US Navy, the exercises are to support a free Indo-Pacific region The US is all set to carry out one of the biggest military drills in the South China Sea amid border tensions between India and China. The US Navy, for this purpose,…

LONDON — The UK is in talks to join a European Union plan to secure supplies of potential coronavirus vaccines, in a test of the cooperation required to tackle international emergencies after Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Friday….

Amid tensions between the two countries, two US aircraft carriers conducted exercises in the disputed South China Sea on Saturday, the US navy confirmed. Reports also said that China also carried out military drills that have been criticised by the…

The US Navy is deploying its two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers – USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan – to conduct exercises in the South China Sea, piling pressure on an ambitious Beijing that has opened multiple fronts including one with India…