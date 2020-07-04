COVID-19 Alert – 04 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|COVID-19 silenced this singing activist, but not her spirit
|latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
|Albia Miller, 71, is the singing gadfly of Riverside County. The dreaded coronavirus pulled the curtain down on most of her stages
|Charting the Global Economy: Job Worries and Cash Hoarding
|Bloomberg
|By and Households are bunkering cash amid the coronavirus outbreak, worried about the economy, their jobs and their future incomes. As near-term indicators pick up, central to the longer-term recovery is whether consumer worries fade enough to get…
|President Trump is in trouble over handling of Covid-19 and protests, professor says
|CNBC
|Inderjeet Parmer, professor of International Politics at City University, discusses the prospects of President Donald Trump being reelected.
|Protesters against McLean’s coronavirus face covering mandate
|Idaho Statesman
|Coronavirus By July 03, 2020 05:16 PM People protested Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's mandate — that Boiseans wear face coverings to help curb the spread of coronavirus — for various reasons, including health and overreach, at City Hall on July 3.
|Recession: Something youths must understand
|Philippine Star
|All eyes in the country today are on Cebu City, the only local government unit (LGU) in the country under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). As such, all frontliners are leaving their homes and taking so much risk just so that the rest of us maybe…
|The creative economy during and post Covid-19
|567 CapeTalk
|Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa.
|US unemployment drops in June – five million people back at work
|Al Jazeera
|But only a third of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic has so far been restored. US President Donald Trump has praised the latest employment data as proof that the country is back on track. Nearly five million Americans went back to work in…
|Use Your Furlough Wisely To Survive The Inevitable Redundancy
|Forbes.com
|In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments around the world have forced the shutdown of vast swathes of the economy in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. The lockdown measures have caused enormous economic harm, with over 20 million…
|WSJ – Loud talking, not wearing a mask and drinking alcohol. Bars and restaurants pose particular challenges for controll… https://t.co/4zYEVwqSt6
|WSJ – Twitter
|Loud talking, not wearing a mask and drinking alcohol. Bars and restaurants pose particular challenges for controlling Covid-19 transmission because of both human behavior and the way the coronavirus spreads most efficiently….
|WSJ – Loud talking, not wearing a mask and drinking alcohol. Bars and restaurants pose particular challenges for controll… https://t.co/Puu69zZg12
|WSJ – Twitter
|Loud talking, not wearing a mask and drinking alcohol. Bars and restaurants pose particular challenges for controlling Covid-19 transmission because of both human behavior and the way the coronavirus spreads most efficiently….
|Geopolitical Impact
|Amid COVID-19 pandemic spread, Pakistani forces continue military operation, abductions in Balochistan
|India Blooms
|Quetta: Pakistan's Balochistan region is not only seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases but also continuous raids and alleged abductions by Pakistan's Armed forces, media reports said. As per the reports, in the areas between Ketch and Awaran;…
|Asean can no longer afford to be subtle over the South China Sea
|South China Morning Post
|This Week in Asia / Opinion The bloc needs to unambiguously and collectively articulate its concerns on the disputed waterway, whether it names and shames Beijing or otherwise With nuance over the sea showing no signs of ameliorating China, Asean…
|China and India need diplomatic offensive as troops pull back
|South China Morning Post
|Comment / Opinion Easing of border tensions between nations after deadly clash must also be met with cooling of nationalist urges, and political efforts have to be intensified on both sides to get relations back on track | China-India border dispute…
|China’s peacekeeping helicopter in Sudan replaces two blades and one engine
|China Military Online
|By Ma Yichong KHARTOUM, July 3 — China's 3rd Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU03) to Darfur, Sudan successfully completed a test flight mission in the field after replacing some helicopter parts on July 1. On that day, the peacekeepers worked…
|How India is drumming up global support amidst the stand off with China
|Oneindia
|There has been massive global support for India in midst of the stand off with China. Japan was the latest to join the International community in extending support to India. Japanese Ambassador on Friday said that it hopes for a peaceful resolution…
|Justin Trudeau says he might skip USMCA summit with Trump, citing coronavirus and US tariff threat
|South China Morning Post – News
|This story is published in a content partnership with POLITICO. It was originally reported by Andy Blatchford on politico.com on July 3, 2020.Justin Trudeau is pointing to the threat of fresh US tariffs and the coronavirus pandemic as reasons he…
|Pandemic Offers Solution to Tech Industry’s Big Brexit Problem
|Bloomberg
|By Shift to remote working suggests many visas may not be needed Employers still need ‘that personal connection’ with staff The pandemic taught Britain’s technology executives that business can still happen even if everyone’s working from home. That…
|The US send air carriers, war ships to conduct military exercises in South China Sea
|TheWeek
|According to the US Navy, the exercises are to support a free Indo-Pacific region The US is all set to carry out one of the biggest military drills in the South China Sea amid border tensions between India and China. The US Navy, for this purpose,…
|UK in talks to join EU’s coronavirus vaccine scheme – FT, citing UK officials
|NationalPost.com
|LONDON — The UK is in talks to join a European Union plan to secure supplies of potential coronavirus vaccines, in a test of the cooperation required to tackle international emergencies after Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Friday….
|US sends 2 carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills
|India Today
|Amid tensions between the two countries, two US aircraft carriers conducted exercises in the disputed South China Sea on Saturday, the US navy confirmed. Reports also said that China also carried out military drills that have been criticised by the…
|US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
|Hindustan Times
|The US Navy is deploying its two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers – USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan – to conduct exercises in the South China Sea, piling pressure on an ambitious Beijing that has opened multiple fronts including one with India…
|‘In effect, but undeclared’
|Business Mirror
|CHINA has been imposing air, and even maritime, travel restrictions against other countries, especially the weaker ones that include the Philippines, in the South China Sea (SCS) for years, but has not officially declared its enforcement of its air…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s “Cyber Flag” exercise https://t.co/huqrAMGGpd by @shanvav https://t.co/HvE8eBJwDY
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's "Cyber Flag" exercise https://hubs.ly/H0s67G90 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1279092288510201865/photo/1
|CyberScoopNews – U.S. cybersecurity officials try to channel Liam Neeson in responding to coronavirus threats… https://t.co/7NIKouCdAi
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|U.S. cybersecurity officials try to channel Liam Neeson in responding to coronavirus threats https://hubs.ly/H0s6knr0 by @snlyngaas from #FalConPublicSector https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1279122487880626176/photo/1
|InfosecurityMag – The indelible Impact of Covid-19 On Cybersecurity https://t.co/v10D1UZPSK
|InfosecurityMag – Twitter
|The indelible Impact of Covid-19 On Cybersecurity https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/white-papers/impact-of-covid19-cyber?utm_source=twitterfeed&utm_medium=twitter
|Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19
|ArsTechnica
|…
|arstechnica – Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19 https://t.co/3emmTnWCu5 by @wired
|arstechnica – Twitter
|Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19…
|cybersecboardrm – Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks #CyberAttack #cybersecurity #security https://t.co/0xNzkaISy5
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks #CyberAttack #cybersecurity #security https://www.darkreading.com/endpoint/lessons-from-covid-19-cyberattacks-where-do-we-go-next/a/d-id/1338190?_mc=rss_x_drr_edt_aud_dr_x_x-rss-simple
|cybersecboardrm – Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks #CyberAttack #cybersecurity #security https://t.co/4jd1FQTrkx
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks #CyberAttack #cybersecurity #security https://www.darkreading.com/endpoint/lessons-from-covid-19-cyberattacks-where-do-we-go-next/a/d-id/1338190
|cybersecboardrm – RT @Forbes_Agency: Is Your Risk Of Cyberattack Higher Amid The Pandemic? https://t.co/Af8CeDaUg7 via @curtispriest https://t.co/uYZAs25Z8J
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|RT @Forbes_Agency: Is Your Risk Of Cyberattack Higher Amid The Pandemic? https://bit.ly/2VlyIYw via @curtispriest https://twitter.com/Forbes_Agency/status/1278851142613700613/photo/1
|packet_storm – Schools Already Struggled With Cybersecurity. Then Came COVID-19 https://t.co/GFTyF9r56R #news
|packet_storm – Twitter
|Schools Already Struggled With Cybersecurity. Then Came COVID-19 https://packetstormsecurity.com/news/view/31359 #news
|virusbtn – Sophos researcher and regular VB author and speaker @gaborszappanos found the MyKings botnet having added coronavir… https://t.co/gKcBkL1UrO
|virusbtn – Twitter
|Sophos researcher and regular VB author and speaker @gaborszappanos found the MyKings botnet having added coronavirus references to its source code https://news.sophos.com/en-us/2020/07/02/mykings-jumps-on-the-corona-train/…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.