Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 04 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘Crisis is settling in’: New PM part of Macron move to reboot France (Melbourne Age)
  • ‘Make The Climate A Priority Again,’ Says Germany’s Student Activist Neubauer (NPR)
  • As a second wave looms, the US and China must escape the coronavirus ‘trap’ and work together to avert disaster (South China Morning Post)
  • Australia, New Zealand border may reopen by September (Business Times Singapore)
  • Business sentiment rises first time in nine months as Japan reopens (News On Japan)
  • COVID-19:Indonesia adds 901 recoveries, total reaches 27,568 (Antara News)
  • Can I travel to France? New rules explained (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • Canada’s long-term care system failed elders, before and during COVID-19: report (NationalPost.com)
  • China says virus may have come from Spain (Irish Independent)
  • Jul 4, 2020 – 10:53 Switzerland retains ‘AAA’ credit rating despite coronavirus impact (Swiss Info)
  • Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections (WAM.ae Emirates)
  • Spain locks down county of 200,000 people due to outbreaks (Toronto Star Online)
  • Spain’s Service Sector Returns To Growth (Business Insider)
  • Spain’s economy minister Calvino says all EU COVID-19… (Mail Online UK)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, July 4 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – ‘Let’s not blow it,’ says Boris Johnson on eve of English pubs reopening (The Guardian)
  • UK – Boris Johnson gives statement ahead of ‘Super Saturday’ (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Comment: Boris Johnson must trust the British public to govern their own lives (Telegraph)
  • UK – Coronavirus: ‘Impossible’ to get ‘sensible answer’ from UK government on travel (BBC)
  • UK – Gyms in England will reopen ‘in a couple of weeks’ confirms Boris Johnson (Liverpool Echo)
  • US – CDC Back at Forefront as Coronavirus Cases Spike (NewsMax.com)
  • US – California counties warned: Enforce virus rules this holiday (star-telegram.com)
  • US – FRIDAY, JULY 3: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas (Arkansas Online)
  • US – Nearly 800 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here’s what we are learning so far. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
  • US – New CDC test can detect flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Here’s why that matters (Sacramento Bee)
  • US – Over half of people infected with COVID-19 don’t know how they caught it, CDC says (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Supreme Court blocks order that relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama (The Hill – All Regulation)
  • US – Trump administration launching new pandemic response unit (New York Post)
  • US – Wild West competition for face masks has eased; Illinois stockpiling PPE for a second wave (Chicago Sun-Times)
  • WHO lauds India’s effort in COVID-19 fight, urges to focus on data management (Businessworld India)
  • WHO says it was notified of the coronavirus by its regional office in China (TheWeek)
  • WHO team to reach China next week to probe SARS-CoV-2 source (IANS Live)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Waiting for tourists on Spain’s Costa del Sol (BBC)
  • Where to stay in Spain – the safest regions and places to avoid now you can travel quarantine-free (Telegraph)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ‘Dealing with the weirdness’: Telstra braces for the new normal (Sydney Morning Herald)
  • American Airlines’ decision to sell middle seats shows that the pandemic won’t lead to more comfortable flights (Business Insider)
  • Aurangabad: Ex-MLA agitates to shut Bajaj Auto Ltd after workers test COVID-19 +ve (United News of India)
  • CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Strong Rental Collections during COVID-19 (Shares Magazine)
  • China’s Alibaba to open third cloud center in Indonesia next year (indonesianews.net)
  • China’s Sinopharm doubles output capacity for 2020 vaccine launch (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Coronavirus: Money back for Ryanair and Sykes customers (BBC News – Business)
  • Costco cuts back on the senior shopping hours it introduced at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown (Business Insider)
  • Covid-19: Netcare hospital group expecting surge in cases over coming weeks (News24)
  • Daimler Seeks to Sell French Car Plant in Cost-Cutting Drive (Bloomberg)
  • Demand for treatment of COVID-19 patients is increasing – Netcare (567 CapeTalk)
  • Digital Readiness No Longer Optional: Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India & VP, Data Platforms Group, Intel Corporation (Businessworld India)
  • Facebook ad boycott begins (Washington Post)
  • Ferrari made no offer to keep ‘first choice’ Vettel admits Binotto (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Germany’s Daimler to start talks on sale of plant in France (Toronto Star Online)
  • HDFC, its arms may play white knight soon amid covid-19 (Livemint.com)
  • How Toyota stays resilient for Filipino employees, customers amid COVID-19 crisis (Philippine Star)
  • IBM shares ‘return to workplace’ playbook (Business Mirror)
  • India’s Reliance Industries launches Zoom competitor (Fortune)
  • Lidl £14 trainers being sold for £450 on eBay as shoppers rush to bag a pair (Liverpool Echo)
  • Lufthansa CEO Says Cheap Flights Are ‘Irresponsible’ (Bloomberg)
  • Lufthansa resumes passenger flights to UAE (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Microsoft Vows To Help 25 Million Job-Seekers Gain ‘New Digital Skills’ Required In COVID-19 Economy (Yahoo! India)
  • Microsoft will cut deferral period on updates for Windows 10 Pro users from a year to 35 days (Economic Times)
  • Microsoft’s move to boost global economic recovery; tech giant unveils initiative for 2.5 crore people (Financial Express)
  • Middle seats being sold again on WestJet, Air Canada (Global News Canada)
  • Nanya Technology monthly revenue drops (Taipei Times Online)
  • Panasonic is offering free health insurance to its customers (Hindustan Times)
  • Rightmove cheers rise in overseas property interest (Mortgage Strategy)
  • Tesla denies firing employees who stayed home during lockdown (Sky News)
  • Video: Accor hotels show how they are preparing for lockdown ease (Mail Online UK)
  • Workers’ strike hits Coal India output, despatch (Economic Times)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
COVID-19 silenced this singing activist, but not her spirit
latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
Albia Miller, 71, is the singing gadfly of Riverside County. The dreaded coronavirus pulled the curtain down on most of her stages
Charting the Global Economy: Job Worries and Cash Hoarding
Bloomberg
By and Households are bunkering cash amid the coronavirus outbreak, worried about the economy, their jobs and their future incomes. As near-term indicators pick up, central to the longer-term recovery is whether consumer worries fade enough to get…
President Trump is in trouble over handling of Covid-19 and protests, professor says
CNBC
Inderjeet Parmer, professor of International Politics at City University, discusses the prospects of President Donald Trump being reelected.
Protesters against McLean’s coronavirus face covering mandate
Idaho Statesman
Coronavirus By July 03, 2020 05:16 PM People protested Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's mandate — that Boiseans wear face coverings to help curb the spread of coronavirus — for various reasons, including health and overreach, at City Hall on July 3.
Recession: Something youths must understand
Philippine Star
All eyes in the country today are on Cebu City, the only local government unit (LGU) in the country under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). As such, all frontliners are leaving their homes and taking so much risk just so that the rest of us maybe…
The creative economy during and post Covid-19
567 CapeTalk
Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for  People and Culture at Absa.
US unemployment drops in June – five million people back at work
Al Jazeera
But only a third of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic has so far been restored. US President Donald Trump has praised the latest employment data as proof that the country is back on track. Nearly five million Americans went back to work in…
Use Your Furlough Wisely To Survive The Inevitable Redundancy
Forbes.com
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments around the world have forced the shutdown of vast swathes of the economy in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. The lockdown measures have caused enormous economic harm, with over 20 million…
WSJ – Loud talking, not wearing a mask and drinking alcohol. Bars and restaurants pose particular challenges for controll… https://t.co/4zYEVwqSt6
WSJ – Twitter
Loud talking, not wearing a mask and drinking alcohol. Bars and restaurants pose particular challenges for controlling Covid-19 transmission because of both human behavior and the way the coronavirus spreads most efficiently….
WSJ – Loud talking, not wearing a mask and drinking alcohol. Bars and restaurants pose particular challenges for controll… https://t.co/Puu69zZg12
WSJ – Twitter
Loud talking, not wearing a mask and drinking alcohol. Bars and restaurants pose particular challenges for controlling Covid-19 transmission because of both human behavior and the way the coronavirus spreads most efficiently….
Geopolitical Impact
Amid COVID-19 pandemic spread, Pakistani forces continue military operation, abductions in Balochistan
India Blooms
Quetta: Pakistan's Balochistan region is not only seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases but also continuous raids and alleged abductions by Pakistan's Armed forces, media reports said. As per the reports, in the areas between Ketch and Awaran;…
Asean can no longer afford to be subtle over the South China Sea
South China Morning Post
This Week in Asia / Opinion The bloc needs to unambiguously and collectively articulate its concerns on the disputed waterway, whether it names and shames Beijing or otherwise With nuance over the sea showing no signs of ameliorating China, Asean…
China and India need diplomatic offensive as troops pull back
South China Morning Post
Comment / Opinion Easing of border tensions between nations after deadly clash must also be met with cooling of nationalist urges, and political efforts have to be intensified on both sides to get relations back on track | China-India border dispute…
China’s peacekeeping helicopter in Sudan replaces two blades and one engine
China Military Online
By Ma Yichong KHARTOUM, July 3 — China's 3rd Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU03) to Darfur, Sudan successfully completed a test flight mission in the field after replacing some helicopter parts on July 1. On that day, the peacekeepers worked…
How India is drumming up global support amidst the stand off with China
Oneindia
There has been massive global support for India in midst of the stand off with China. Japan was the latest to join the International community in extending support to India. Japanese Ambassador on Friday said that it hopes for a peaceful resolution…
Justin Trudeau says he might skip USMCA summit with Trump, citing coronavirus and US tariff threat
South China Morning Post – News
This story is published in a content partnership with POLITICO. It was originally reported by Andy Blatchford on politico.com on July 3, 2020.Justin Trudeau is pointing to the threat of fresh US tariffs and the coronavirus pandemic as reasons he…
Pandemic Offers Solution to Tech Industry’s Big Brexit Problem
Bloomberg
By Shift to remote working suggests many visas may not be needed Employers still need ‘that personal connection’ with staff The pandemic taught Britain’s technology executives that business can still happen even if everyone’s working from home. That…
The US send air carriers, war ships to conduct military exercises in South China Sea
TheWeek
According to the US Navy, the exercises are to support a free Indo-Pacific region The US is all set to carry out one of the biggest military drills in the South China Sea amid border tensions between India and China. The US Navy, for this purpose,…
UK in talks to join EU’s coronavirus vaccine scheme – FT, citing UK officials
NationalPost.com
LONDON — The UK is in talks to join a European Union plan to secure supplies of potential coronavirus vaccines, in a test of the cooperation required to tackle international emergencies after Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Friday….
US sends 2 carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills
India Today
Amid tensions between the two countries, two US aircraft carriers conducted exercises in the disputed South China Sea on Saturday, the US navy confirmed. Reports also said that China also carried out military drills that have been criticised by the…
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
Hindustan Times
The US Navy is deploying its two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers – USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan – to conduct exercises in the South China Sea, piling pressure on an ambitious Beijing that has opened multiple fronts including one with India…
‘In effect, but undeclared’
Business Mirror
CHINA has been imposing air, and even maritime, travel restrictions against other countries, especially the weaker ones that include the Philippines, in the South China Sea (SCS) for years, but has not officially declared its enforcement of its air…
Cybersecurity Impact
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's "Cyber Flag" exercise https://hubs.ly/H0s67G90 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1279092288510201865/photo/1
Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19
ArsTechnica
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

