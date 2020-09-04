COVID-19 Alert – 04 September 2020
|‘Covid-19 a greater threat to economy than to health’…
|Deccan Herald
|People perceive the threat to the economy caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic to be more serious in nature compared to its impact as a health crisis, according to a survey by a think-tank Centre for Public Policy Research. According to the survey…
|Canada sees largest increase in negative economy assessment amid poll
|News 1130
|TORONTO – Canadians are not feeling optimistic about the country’s economic future — six months after COVID-19 hit North America. A new global poll says confidence in the Canadian economy took a dramatic dive over the summer in the midst of the…
|Governments should introduce RATIONING to prevent panic in future pandemics, experts said
|Mail Online UK
|Researchers from Durham modelled the impact of pandemics on key markets These included groceries, electronic goods, clothing and automotive products They found that earlier lockdowns lead to higher excess demands for key items Governments should…
|Govt Denies Prioritizing Economy over Health amid Covid-19 Pandemic
|Tempo.co
|TEMPO.CO , Jakarta - The Covid-19 mitigation and national economic recovery chairman, Erick Thohir, denied the saying that the government prioritizes the economy affairs over handling the Covid-19 pandemic. “If people say that the government…
|How to move out of recession? The tough decisions are ahead
|TheAge.com
|No government in the world has avoided economic turmoil because of the coronavirus pandemic. The test is how they extricate themselves from its impact.
|Japan’s suicide rate has fallen in the pandemic and less work and financial stress may be factors, study suggests
|Today Online
|HONG KONG — The suicide rate in Japan has declined amid the coronavirus pandemic, and reduced working hours and government financial support could be among the factors contributing to the fall, a new study suggests.
|No increase in public transport fares this year amid Covid-19
|The Straits Times All News
|September 04, 2020 5:00 PM Under normal circumstances, fares could have increased by up to 4.4 per cent based on the current fare review exercise formula, the Public Transport Council (PTC) said.
|Will fewer flights impact climate change?
|BBC
|A mass grounding of flights during the peak of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic saw CO2 emissions from aviation reduce by up to 60%, according to the Global Carbon Project. Marianne Lund, a senior researcher at the Center for International Climate…
|With unemployment soaring, why is the income tax take still high?
|Irish Times
|Smart Money: Tax paid by higher earners is protecting the exchequer during pandemic In the midst of a pandemic economic crisis, with unemployment shooting higher, how come the amount of income tax being collected is way ahead of expectations and…
|Amid tension with China, India to host Quad meet later this year
|Ani News
|New Delhi [ India ], September 4 (ANI): India will hosting the Quad foreign ministers meet later this year, the external affairs ministry has confirmed. "We look forward to holding QUAD meet later this year and details are being worked out," the…
|China welcomes first major offline international trade fair since COVID-19 outbreak
|Global Times
|Photo: Li Hao/GT China is set to welcome the country's first major offline international trade fair on Friday following its effective prevention of COVID-19, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to deliver a speech at the event. The event, the…
|China, Russia uphold world peace as post-WWII legacy
|Global Times
|Students lay flowers for unknown martyrs during a memorial activity at the Victory Square of Shanghai Songhu Memorial Hall of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2020. The event was held Thursday to…
|Chinese FM calls for safeguarding stability in South China Sea
|Xinhua News Agency
|BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for jointly overcoming challenges and safeguarding stability in the South China Sea. Wang made the remarks in his message sent to a symposium themed "The…
|Denmark Eases Anti-Virus Border Controls
|Saudi Press Agency
|SPA — Denmark is easing border controls introduced in March as part of efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, dpa quoted the national police as saying today, on Thursday. Border controls will be periodic and selective, allowing for smoother…
|EU medicines regulator struggles during coronavirus pandemic as staff quit after Brexit move from UK
|Telegraph
|European Medicines Agency has seen a "significant reduction" in staff since its relocation from London to Amsterdam The European Union’s medicines regulator is enduring “major difficulties” in handling the extra work caused by the coronavirus pandemic…
|How PM Modi pitched India as alternative to China in post-Covid-19 world
|India Today
|The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a crisis of credibility for China. In this background, PM Modi has pitched India as an alternative to China in global supply chain in the post-Covid-19 world. At a virtual (USISPF) on Thursday night, Prime Minister…
|India slams Pakistan for propagating fake news through social media
|India Blooms
|New Delhi: India recently slammed Pakistan for propagating fake news through popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. "Malicious propaganda, misinformation, #infodemic, fake news. Call it what you may," Permanent Mission of India to…
|Major blow to China; Japan adds India, Bangladesh to relocation subsidiary
|zeenews.com
|New Delhi: In another blow to China, Japan has added India, Bangladesh to its relocation subsidiary, resulting which Japanese manufacturers will now be eligible for subsidies if they shift production out of China to India or Bangladesh. Japan, through…
|Modi positions India as alternative to China in global supply chain
|Livemint.com
|Modi said at the virtual meeting of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the world that the decision on developing global supply chains should be based on not only on costs New Delhi: Prime…
|Spotlight: U.S. scholars call on China, U.S. to revive co-op spirit from WWII to beat common enemies
|Xinhua News Agency
|NEW YORK, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) — In response to Chinese President Xi Jinping's Thursday speech marking the Second World War victory, several U.S. scholars called on China and the United States to revive the cooperative spirit from that war and join…
|Business unusual: Cyber threats amid the pandemic
|Business Mirror
|I FIRST heard about Zoom at a Logitech Rally event I attended last year. Back then, I never thought much about it, as I only used Facebook Messenger for video calls. Who would have thought that just a few months after that event, everyone would be…
|Cyber Attacks Are Seen Pushing Up Risk Premiums for Stocks
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — U.S. equity investors are demanding higher risk premiums to compensate for rising cyber threats as the coronavirus pandemic pushes more businesses to move online.
|Gardaí issue fraud warning amid massive rise in online scams since start of pandemic
|Irish Times
|Irish people are falling victim to cryptocurrency scams in record numbers Cryptocurrency frauds and other online investment scams have increased massively since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as more Irish people search for quick returns on their…
|Miami high schooler charged with cyberattacks that stopped online learning
|NBCNews.com
|Police have arrested a Florida high school student for alleged cyberattacks that rendered the Miami-Dade school district’s remote learning platform almost impossible to use . The student, an unnamed 16-year-old junior at the South Miami Senior High…
|The Evolution of Phishing: Welcome “Vishing”
|Security Week
|Post-mortem analysis of data breaches shows that most of today’s cyber-attacks are front ended by phishing campaigns. The most recent CryptoForHealth Twitter Hacker is just one of many examples. This is not surprising, since the easiest way for a…
|Why data is the missing link in your cybersecurity strategy
|Help Net Security – News
|Everyone’s aware of how challenging maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture is these days. There’s no longer a perimeter to protect and with remote working becoming the norm since the advent of COVID-19 and BYOD stretching digital boundaries to…
