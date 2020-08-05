COVID-19 Alert – 05 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|ANC outraged, embarrassed at looting of Covid-19 funds, says Magashule
|The Star SA
|Column: Police suicides raise questions about a hidden pandemic
|Chicago Tribune
|“I would say right now the amount of trauma that Chicago police officers see, compared to any other state or city right now, is so much higher that we need to do more comparatively than anybody else,” Dr. Carrie Steiner, a former Chicago police…
|Coronavirus contact tracing in the U.S. is falling behind
|CBS News
|A report in The New York Times looks at how contact tracing in the U.S. is falling behind in many states as the coronavirus spreads. Times reporter Jennifer Steinhauer joined CBSN to explain why.
|Davis furloughs employees one day a month as COVID-19 pandemic squeezes city budget
|Sacramento Bee
|The city of Davis will furlough all its employees one day a month starting Aug. 14, as officials scramble to make up for huge revenue shortfalls caused by coronavirus pandemic. The furloughs, which will run from August to February, will save the city…
|Effectiveness of Europe’s coronavirus contact-tracing apps in question
|The Straits Times All News
|August 05, 2020 2:17 PM DUBLIN/BERLIN (REUTERS) – Europe's experiment in using technology to fight coronavirus has achieved some early successes: millions of people have downloaded smartphone tracker apps and hundreds have uploaded the results of…
|Firearms purchases spiking amid pandemic, FBI data suggest. These states have the most
|star-telegram.com
|Americans appear to be purchasing more guns during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. June saw a record 3.9 million background checks associated with ……
|Grim forecast for virus state’s economy
|HeraldSun.com.au Business
|Westpac has warned Victoria’s stage four lockdown measures to combat the growing cluster of COVID-19 will wipe out any sort of economic recovery until December.
|Hong Kong’s young jobseekers face uncertain future as city grapples with coronavirus pandemic and recession
|South China Morning Post – News
|This is the third instalment of a five-part series in which the Post takes a look at unemployment in Hong Kong, as the city grapples with the aftermath of the months-long civil unrest and the pandemic. You can read parts two and one here.Hong Kong’s…
|The coronavirus stimulus bill negotiations continue—Here’s what lawmakers are saying
|CNBC
|Democrats and Republicans restarted in-person talks on the next coronavirus relief bill Monday as the outbreak continued to spread and enhanced unemployment benefits expired. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows held what…
|Unemployment recipients share why they returned to work during the pandemic despite $600 weekly boost
|CNBC
|Some 30 million Americans are seeing drastically reduced unemployment benefits this week now that the $600 weekly enhancement has expired with little to show from lawmakers with regard to the next round of pandemic relief . A key point of contention…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Beijing reclassifies international shipping lanes in South China Sea
|Taiwan News Online
|South China Sea (Pixabay photo) South China Sea (Pixabay photo) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has changed how it classifies a large stretch of international waters between Hainan island and the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. By amending a…
|China is not the U.S. enemy, the virus is
|Beijing Review
|At a webinar on July 25, No to the New Cold War, speakers from China,the U.S., the UK, India, Russia, Canada, Venezuela and Brazil discussed how to counter the new U.S. hostility toward China. The following is an edited excerpt of what Wang Wen,…
|China manages the virus with surveillance, organisation and repression
|Daily Maverick
|A patient is transferred by an ambulance to the Infectious Disease Centre of Hong Kong's Princess Margaret Hospital. (Photo: Anthony Kwan / ) This is the fourth article in a six-part series that looks at how the Covid-19 pandemic is playing out in the…
|China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug. 15 – sources
|Nasdaq
|B y David Lawder WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of a Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference, two…
|Germany deploys 250 soldiers for Libyan arms embargo mission
|Al Jazeera
|The Hamburg frigate departs from Germany's Wilhelmshaven on a five-month mission to enforce a UN arms embargo. A German frigate carrying 250 soldiers has departed at the start of a five-month mission as part of the European Union efforts to enforce a…
|India successfully gains allies while confronting China, feels expert
|India Blooms
|India's own strong response and the support it received from other countries over the recent Galwan clash 'rattled' China, an expert said. In an opinion piece published in Newsweek, Jianli Yang, founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for…
|Indonesia should make comprehensive considerations on the South China Sea
|Global Times
|An aerial photo of the South China Sea. File photo: Xinhua Indonesia has gotten up to little tricks on South China Sea issues. Indonesia's permanent mission to the UN sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in May, reminding the UN that…
|U.S. health chief to visit Taiwan amid the coronavirus pandemic, likely angering China
|Global News Canada
|U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days, his office said on Tuesday, making the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades in a move likely to anger China, which claims the island as its own….
|U.S.-China Relations: Geopolitics of Covid-19 and TikTok
|Bloomberg
|Johns Hopkins SAIS Foreign Policy Institute Executive Director Carla Freeman discusses the sharing of Covid-19 information between the U.S. and China, and how China is able to manage its messaging via international media. She speaks on “Bloomberg…
|WTO sees global trade down 13% in 2020 due to coronavirus, says Azevedo
|NationalPost.com
|BRASILIA — The World Trade Organization expects global trade to fall 13% this year due to coronavirus shocks, significantly less than its most pessimistic scenario of a 32% slump, its outgoing chief said on Tuesday….
|Cybersecurity Impact
|China Attacks Surge as Cyber Criminals Capitalize on COVID-19
|The Security Ledger – RSS
|COVID-19 has created a perfect storm for cybercriminals and nation-state hackers from China and elsewhere, according to research released Tuesday from VMWare and Carbon Black. The post …
|Cybercrime in the Age of COVID-19
|Schneier on Security
|The Cambridge Cybercrime Centre has a series of papers on cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic.
|How Cybersecurity Will Change Post-Pandemic
|Security Bloggers Network
|…
|Interpol warns of ‘alarming’ cyber crime rate during pandemic
|Today Online
|LYON (France) — Global police body Interpol warned Monday (Aug 4) of an
|Interpol warns of ‘alarming’ cybercrime rate during COVID-19 pandemic
|Channel NewsAsia
|LYON, France: Global police body Interpol warned on Monday (Aug 3) of an "alarming" rate of cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic, with criminals taking advantage of people working from home to target major institutions. An assessment by the…
|It’s COVID-19 Creates a Larger Surface Area for Cyberattacks
|IT Security Guru
|Ever since it was declared a global pandemic, experts have warned that COVID-19 will put increased strain on security teams by creating more variables and attack surfaces. Now, according to VMware Carbon Black, it is official. Their most recent…
|SecurityWeek – Interpol Warns of ‘Alarming’ Cybercrime Rate During COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/2zrFbGQg1G
|SecurityWeek – Twitter
|Interpol Warns of 'Alarming' Cybercrime Rate During COVID-19 Pandemic https://www.securityweek.com/interpol-warns-alarming-cybercrime-rate-during-pandemic
|SecurityWeek – Interpol Warns of ‘Alarming’ Cybercrime Rate During Pandemic https://t.co/2zrFbGQg1G
|SecurityWeek – Twitter
|Interpol Warns of 'Alarming' Cybercrime Rate During Pandemic https://www.securityweek.com/interpol-warns-alarming-cybercrime-rate-during-pandemic
|Stress and burnout in cyber workers is an area of concern, executives say, as in the pandemic the line between work… https://t.co/KR0i2rOZRx
|WSJ – Twitter
|Stress and burnout in cyber workers is an area of concern, executives say, as in the pandemic the line between work and home is often blurred https://on.wsj.com/3k5GfoW
|e_kaspersky – Google and Amazon overtook Apple as the brand most spoofed by attackers to lure people into falling for phishing at… https://t.co/FILHmunr0O
|e_kaspersky – Twitter
|Google and Amazon overtook Apple as the brand most spoofed by attackers to lure people into falling for phishing attacks. The leaderboard change is likely due to activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic ⇒ https://kas.pr/zxy8 via @threatpost…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.