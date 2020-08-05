Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 05 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • 444 of 461 Taiwan contacts of Belgian have tested negative for coronavirus so far (Taiwan News Online)
  • Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic so far; New Zealand warns of second wave (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Australia’s Queensland shuts state border to stem COVID-19 second wave (NationalPost.com)
  • China and World Health Organization discussing how to trace the origin of coronavirus (New York Daily News)
  • China key to global recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, say experts (The Straits Times All News)
  • Doctors in Japan caution against domestic travel amid Covid-19 resurgence (The Straits Times All News)
  • Fallon Sherrock set for return to competitive action next month in Austria after shielding from coronavirus (Telegraph)
  • Germany, France teeter on brink of COVID-19 second wave (Australian Financial Review)
  • Indonesia's loan growth plunges in H1 as COVID-19 pandemic dashes economy (indonesianews.net)
  • Infection of Belgian likely happened in Taipei: expert (Taipei Times Online)
  • International school teachers exempt from Japan’s COVID-19 entry ban, foreign minister says (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Is Germany ready for the second wave? (Deutsche Welle)
  • Korea, China seek to boost trade amid pandemic (The Korea Times News)
  • New Zealand warned to brace for inevitable return of Covid-19 (The Straits Times All News)
  • Spain’s PM defends monarchy after former king flees to exile (Telegraph)
  • Spain’s services sector grows in July in modest rebound from lockdown -PMI (Nasdaq)
  • Sweden’s economy less hard-hit by coronavirus (BBC)
  • Sweden’s economy shrank less than eurozone’s at height of pandemic (Financial Times – Europe homepage)
  • Sweden’s economy shrank less than eurozone’s at height of pandemic https://t.co/Tugc2pqeyH (FT – Twitter)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 5 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – ‘Not even virus beating’: Government scientific adviser dismisses Boris Johnson’s claim test and trace system is world leading (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson cries ‘nimbyism’, but his planning changes will be disastrous (The Guardian)
  • UK – Disabled people can’t be cannon fodder for Boris Johnson’s economic recovery plan (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak considers hike in business rates to aid coronavirus recovery (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – U.K. Government Invests $18 Million in Scottish Vaccine Site (Bloomberg)
  • US – Abbott: Texas has ‘abundant’ protective equipment for school reopenings (Austin American Statesman)
  • US – Coronavirus or West Nile? CDC reports 17 cases of mosquito disease that present symptoms similarly to COVID-19 (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Coronavirus surge slowing in California, but don’t expect a repeat of reopening fever (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Mississippi governor to announce school plans amid pandemic (star-telegram.com)
  • US – NIAIDNews – NEWS: A set of studies sponsored by NIAID is now testing therapeutics for #COVID19. NIH’s Accelerating COVID-19 The… https://t.co/Ty3IwBqhoi (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIH Clinical Trial to Test Antibodies and Other Experimental Therapeutics for Mild and Moderate COVID-19 (NIAID)
  • US – NIH launches trials of synthesized antibodies for COVID-19 (Washington Times)
  • US – Pennsylvania education secretary leaving to take new job as schools grapple with reopening plans (San Antonio Express-News.com)
  • US – School districts across Tennessee begin to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic (Tennessean)
  • US – The National Institutes of Health is launching wide-ranging studies of potential Covid-19 drugs known as monoclonal… https://t.co/PziBcZZ7tJ (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US – Whom Do You Trust On Coronavirus? Trump, Fauci Or CDC? (International Business Times)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AIG Says Pandemic ‘Catastrophe’ Puts Dent in Travel Business (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • AirAsia to resume Singapore flights, months after halt over COVID-19 (EFE)
  • ArcelorMittal lays off hundreds of workers amid COVID-19 imp… (China Coal Resource)
  • At last, a glimmer of hope as Eskom begins to recover ‘lost’ billions (Daily Maverick)
  • BMW plunges to second-quarter EBIT loss as coronavirus pandemic hits car sales (Today Online)
  • Coca Cola HBC sees recovery as markets reopen (Today Online)
  • Colombia’s Ecopetrol Q2 net profit crashed 99% to 25 bln pesos (Nasdaq)
  • Colombia’s Ecopetrol narrowly avoids second-quarter loss (Reuters India)
  • Commerzbank takes greater loan loss from Wirecard than Covid-19 debt (FT.com – Financials)
  • Continental AG sees significantly lower revenues, profit in 2020 (News18.com)
  • Gold Fields sees earnings double the back of the booming gold price (News24)
  • Google Doodle asks people to wear mask and save lives amid coronavirus pandemic (India Today)
  • Google’s new doodle spreads awareness about Covid-19 (Hindu Business Line)
  • Home Depot wants to speed up deliveries with new distribution centers as pandemic fuels home projects (CNBC)
  • How the pandemic is wreaking havoc on Tyson Foods (CNBC)
  • Innolux losses shrink as economies start reopening (Taipei Times Online)
  • Israel’s Delek Group raises 176 mln shekels in share offering (Nasdaq)
  • It turns out Zuckerberg was right that ad boycotts won’t hurt Facebook that much financially (CNBC)
  • Itau Unibanco’s CEO sees loan delinquency at record levels (Nasdaq)
  • Japan’s Honda sinks for quarter as pandemic crashes sales (Washington Post)
  • Jin Air to raise 109 bln won via stock sale amid pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Louisiana AG Accuses Facebook of ‘Orwellian Benevolence’ Over ‘Censorship’ of Breitbart Hydroxychloroquine Video (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Mint Lite | Covid-19 origin, Apple, Eva Air’s flight to nowhere & other news (Livemint.com)
  • Music streaming app NetEase walks a fine line as it cracks down on ‘emotional’ listeners during a pandemic (South China Morning Post – News)
  • POSCO, Hyundai Steel to cut steel output over coronavirus (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Pimco’s $27 Billion Cash Boost Fails to Lift Allianz Profit (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Regeneron drug cocktail shows positive results in two animals (Hindu Business Line)
  • SM Investments says H1 net income down 69 percent, within expectations (ABS-CBN News)
  • Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery restarting large crude unit: sources (Reuters)
  • Singapore Airlines to resume three Taoyuan-Singapore weekly flights (Focus Taiwan)
  • Skywalk Innovations wins big at Nedbank Business Ignite campaign 2020 (Cape Times)
  • Sony Earnings Win Boss Battle With Coronavirus (WSJ.com US Business)
  • Sony Sees Rise In PS4 Video Game Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic (International Business Times)
  • Tesco issue coronavirus advice to shoppers after spike near major store (Liverpool Echo)
  • Volvo Cars reports 14.2 pct global sales growth in July (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Wynn Resorts posts quarterly loss on pandemic woes (Reuters India)
  • easyJet ups capacity to meet demand (Herald Scotland)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
ANC outraged, embarrassed at looting of Covid-19 funds, says Magashule
The Star SA
Column: Police suicides raise questions about a hidden pandemic
Chicago Tribune
“I would say right now the amount of trauma that Chicago police officers see, compared to any other state or city right now, is so much higher that we need to do more comparatively than anybody else,” Dr. Carrie Steiner, a former Chicago police…
Coronavirus contact tracing in the U.S. is falling behind
CBS News
A report in The New York Times looks at how contact tracing in the U.S. is falling behind in many states as the coronavirus spreads. Times reporter Jennifer Steinhauer joined CBSN to explain why.
Davis furloughs employees one day a month as COVID-19 pandemic squeezes city budget
Sacramento Bee
The city of Davis will furlough all its employees one day a month starting Aug. 14, as officials scramble to make up for huge revenue shortfalls caused by coronavirus pandemic. The furloughs, which will run from August to February, will save the city…
Effectiveness of Europe’s coronavirus contact-tracing apps in question
The Straits Times All News
August 05, 2020 2:17 PM DUBLIN/BERLIN (REUTERS) – Europe's experiment in using technology to fight coronavirus has achieved some early successes: millions of people have downloaded smartphone tracker apps and hundreds have uploaded the results of…
Firearms purchases spiking amid pandemic, FBI data suggest. These states have the most
star-telegram.com
Americans appear to be purchasing more guns during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. June saw a record 3.9 million background checks associated with ……
Grim forecast for virus state’s economy
HeraldSun.com.au Business
Westpac has warned Victoria’s stage four lockdown measures to combat the growing cluster of COVID-19 will wipe out any sort of economic recovery until December.
Hong Kong’s young jobseekers face uncertain future as city grapples with coronavirus pandemic and recession
South China Morning Post – News
This is the third instalment of a five-part series in which the Post takes a look at unemployment in Hong Kong, as the city grapples with the aftermath of the months-long civil unrest and the pandemic. You can read parts two and one here.Hong Kong’s…
The coronavirus stimulus bill negotiations continue—Here’s what lawmakers are saying
CNBC
Democrats and Republicans restarted in-person talks on the next coronavirus relief bill Monday as the outbreak continued to spread and enhanced unemployment benefits expired. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows held what…
Unemployment recipients share why they returned to work during the pandemic despite $600 weekly boost
CNBC
Some 30 million Americans are seeing drastically reduced unemployment benefits this week now that the $600 weekly enhancement has expired with little to show from lawmakers with regard to the next round of pandemic relief . A key point of contention…
Geopolitical Impact
Beijing reclassifies international shipping lanes in South China Sea
Taiwan News Online
South China Sea (Pixabay photo) South China Sea (Pixabay photo) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has changed how it classifies a large stretch of international waters between Hainan island and the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. By amending a…
China is not the U.S. enemy, the virus is
Beijing Review
At a webinar on July 25, No to the New Cold War, speakers from China,the U.S., the UK, India, Russia, Canada, Venezuela and Brazil discussed how to counter the new U.S. hostility toward China. The following is an edited excerpt of what Wang Wen,…
China manages the virus with surveillance, organisation and repression
Daily Maverick
A patient is transferred by an ambulance to the Infectious Disease Centre of Hong Kong's Princess Margaret Hospital. (Photo: Anthony Kwan / ) This is the fourth article in a six-part series that looks at how the Covid-19 pandemic is playing out in the…
China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug. 15 – sources
Nasdaq
B y David Lawder WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of a Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference, two…
Germany deploys 250 soldiers for Libyan arms embargo mission
Al Jazeera
The Hamburg frigate departs from Germany's Wilhelmshaven on a five-month mission to enforce a UN arms embargo. A German frigate carrying 250 soldiers has departed at the start of a five-month mission as part of the European Union efforts to enforce a…
India successfully gains allies while confronting China, feels expert
India Blooms
India's own strong response and the support it received from other countries over the recent Galwan clash 'rattled' China, an expert said. In an opinion piece published in Newsweek, Jianli Yang, founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for…
Indonesia should make comprehensive considerations on the South China Sea
Global Times
An aerial photo of the South China Sea. File photo: Xinhua Indonesia has gotten up to little tricks on South China Sea issues. Indonesia's permanent mission to the UN sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in May, reminding the UN that…
U.S. health chief to visit Taiwan amid the coronavirus pandemic, likely angering China
Global News Canada
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days, his office said on Tuesday, making the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades in a move likely to anger China, which claims the island as its own….
U.S.-China Relations: Geopolitics of Covid-19 and TikTok
Bloomberg
Johns Hopkins SAIS Foreign Policy Institute Executive Director Carla Freeman discusses the sharing of Covid-19 information between the U.S. and China, and how China is able to manage its messaging via international media. She speaks on “Bloomberg…
WTO sees global trade down 13% in 2020 due to coronavirus, says Azevedo
NationalPost.com
BRASILIA — The World Trade Organization expects global trade to fall 13% this year due to coronavirus shocks, significantly less than its most pessimistic scenario of a 32% slump, its outgoing chief said on Tuesday….
Cybersecurity Impact
China Attacks Surge as Cyber Criminals Capitalize on COVID-19
The Security Ledger – RSS
COVID-19 has created a perfect storm for cybercriminals and nation-state hackers from China and elsewhere, according to research released Tuesday from VMWare and Carbon Black. The post …
Cybercrime in the Age of COVID-19
Schneier on Security
The Cambridge Cybercrime Centre has a series of papers on cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic.
How Cybersecurity Will Change Post-Pandemic
Security Bloggers Network
Interpol warns of ‘alarming’ cyber crime rate during pandemic
Today Online
LYON (France) — Global police body Interpol warned Monday (Aug 4) of an
Interpol warns of ‘alarming’ cybercrime rate during COVID-19 pandemic
Channel NewsAsia
LYON, France: Global police body Interpol warned on Monday (Aug 3) of an "alarming" rate of cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic, with criminals taking advantage of people working from home to target major institutions. An assessment by the…
It’s COVID-19 Creates a Larger Surface Area for Cyberattacks
IT Security Guru
Ever since it was declared a global pandemic, experts have warned that COVID-19 will put increased strain on security teams by creating more variables and attack surfaces. Now, according to VMware Carbon Black, it is official. Their most recent…
SecurityWeek – Interpol Warns of ‘Alarming’ Cybercrime Rate During COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/2zrFbGQg1G
SecurityWeek – Twitter
Interpol Warns of 'Alarming' Cybercrime Rate During COVID-19 Pandemic https://www.securityweek.com/interpol-warns-alarming-cybercrime-rate-during-pandemic
SecurityWeek – Interpol Warns of ‘Alarming’ Cybercrime Rate During Pandemic https://t.co/2zrFbGQg1G
SecurityWeek – Twitter
Interpol Warns of 'Alarming' Cybercrime Rate During Pandemic https://www.securityweek.com/interpol-warns-alarming-cybercrime-rate-during-pandemic
Stress and burnout in cyber workers is an area of concern, executives say, as in the pandemic the line between work… https://t.co/KR0i2rOZRx
WSJ – Twitter
Stress and burnout in cyber workers is an area of concern, executives say, as in the pandemic the line between work and home is often blurred https://on.wsj.com/3k5GfoW
e_kaspersky – Google and Amazon overtook Apple as the brand most spoofed by attackers to lure people into falling for phishing at… https://t.co/FILHmunr0O
e_kaspersky – Twitter
Google and Amazon overtook Apple as the brand most spoofed by attackers to lure people into falling for phishing attacks. The leaderboard change is likely due to activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic ⇒ https://kas.pr/zxy8 via @threatpost…

