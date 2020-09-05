COVID-19 Alert – 05 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Economy added 1.4M jobs in August as unemployment fell to 8.4% amid persistent COVID-19 outbreaks
|Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
|The U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August as businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to reopen and bring back workers, more than offsetting a fresh wave of layoffs by firms that have exhausted their federal loans. The…
|Here’s where mortgage bailouts stand amid the pandemic
|CNBC
|CNBC's Diana Olick discuss mortgage bailouts and evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
|Hundreds turn out for anti-lockdown protests
|New Zealand Herald
|Police were out in force across New Zealand today as hundreds turned out for anti-lockdown demonstrations. A large crowd filled Auckland's Aotea Square this afternoon despite the city being at alert level 2.5 which restricts gatherings to a maximum of…
|Multiple arrests as hundreds of people protest Victoria’s coronavirus lockdown
|Special Broadcasting Service
|Victoria Police have arrested around 20 protesters as they enforced COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings. Around 20 unmasked protesters have been arrested by police during anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne. Officers were punched by one man at…
|Officers policing climate change protests have been pulled off duty due to a flare-up of coronavirus
|Mail Online UK
|A number of police officers who attended the protests returned positive tests Their team mates also began showing symptoms of coronavirus More than 300 activists from XR have been arrested in London since Tuesday Several officers policing this week’s…
|Public transport fares to stay the same amid pandemic
|The Straits Times All News
|September 05, 2020 5:00 AM Public transport fares will not be adjusted this year to help commuters amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
|U.S. economy adds 1.4 million jobs in August; unemployment at 8.4%
|UPI
|Sept. 4 (UPI) — The U.S. economy added nearly 1.5 million jobs during the month of August, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly payrolls report. The report said there was an addition of 1.4 million payrolls for the month, and the…
|US unemployment falls to 8.4% as hiring slows due to COVID-19
|Mail Online UK
|Video: Donald Trump calls unemployment falling sharply to 8.4% 'great' – but just 1.37 million new jobs are created in sign of recovery from effects of shutdown slowing down The US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% as hiring slows. The number of jobless…
|Unemployment drops to 8.4% but US job growth slowed to 1.4 million in August under pressure from pandemic
|Houston Chronicle
|Violent clashes break out in Melbourne’s lockdown protests
|9News.com.au
|Violent clashes have broken out between protesters and police as hundreds illegally rallied against Melbourne's COVID-19 lockdown laws.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Canadian aircraft arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission
|UPI
|Sept. 4 (UPI) — Fighter planes of the Royal Canadian Air Force have arrived in Romania to begin their enhanced air policing mission this Sunday, according to NATO. Six CF-18 Hornet planes and about 135 personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces Task…
|China To Require Negative Covid-19 Test Results For U.S. Visitors
|Forbes.com
|China will require visitors arriving on flights from the U.S. to obtain a negative test for the Covid-19 virus before boarding staring on Sept. 15, according to a statement at the China’s embassy website in the U.S. posted on Sept. 4. The test must be…
|China Uses Tagore, Yoga, “Dangal” To Oppose India’s New App Ban
|Yahoo! India
|The ban of popular game PUBG along with 117 other mobile apps has led to China accusing India of violating World Trade Organisation ( WTO) rules. India on, 2nd September 2020, Wednesday, banned 118 more Chinese apps claiming that these apps were ‘…
|India outflanks China, puts talks back on table
|Asia Times Online
|India may have found its voice again four months after being pushed onto the back foot by stealthy incursions by China into its northern mountainous region of Ladakh as it grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. As Indian troops reoccupy elevated…
|India sends a clear signal to China
|Hindustan Times
|Over the past week, there have been both a series of developments in eastern Ladakh and a series of statements from India’s top decision-makers. In terms of events, India has pre-empted a possible Chinese intrusion and positioned forces at…
|Italian foreign minister says pandemic has reinforced our friendship with U.S., despite ties with China
|CNBC
|Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio discusses Italy's ties to the United States and China during the Covid-19 pandemic at The European House – Ambrosetti Forum.
|Russia defies West as NATO urges cooperation over Navalny
|Yahoo! News Australia
|View photos Navalny fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month, with aides saying they suspect he drank a cup of spiked tea at the airport More Russia defied threats of new Western sanctions Friday in a staring match over the poisoning of…
|U.S., Europe Face Hurdles to Cut China Reliance for Rare Earths
|Bloomberg
|Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. , and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic. The U.S. and Europe’s ambition to boost production of rare raw materials used in…
|US urges closer supply chain ties with Taiwan at China’s expense
|Nikkei Asian Review
|TAIPEI — The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan hosted a forum here Friday on supply chains with the European Union and Japan, calling for new frameworks for economic cooperation with an eye toward shutting out China. Participants at the event held by…
|Unite to tear down walls of anti-globalization
|Xinhua News Agency
|BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) — Deals are precious, so is hope. Those attending the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) are looking for both. As the first major international economic and trade event held both online and off-line in…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Addressing corruption vulnerabilities in COVID-19 pandemic
|Philippine Star
|The eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the severe corruption vulnerabilities in the health sector. Globally, over US$ 7.5 trillion are allocated annually for public health. However, even before the pandemic, it is estimated that…
|BrianHonan – RT @M_Miho_JPN: Defence Minister Linda Reynolds says the alarming “new normal” of persistent cyber-attacks on Australia is blurring the dif…
|BrianHonan – Twitter
|RT @M_Miho_JPN: Defence Minister Linda Reynolds says the alarming "new normal" of persistent cyber-attacks on Australia is blurring the difference between "peace and war". ACSC saw the second spike in April and they are "COVID-19 themed cybercrime"….
|Businesses increasingly at risk from cyber attack due to home working
|Information Security Buzz
|Following the NCC Group’s warning that businesses are increasingly vulnerable from a rise in cyberattacks due to home working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, please see below for a short comment from David Emm, principal security researcher…
|Buy CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock at Highs as Long-Term Cybersecurity Bet? Aug 28, 2020
|Nasdaq
|Cybersecurity and technological advancement go hand in hand as the world moves all of its most valuable information, data, and more into the digital realm. The coronavirus remote-work and school push has spurred the technological transformation even…
|CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/1xRF9thECp
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0vJCsg0
|DDoS Attacks on Virtual Education Rise 350%
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|DDoS Attacks on Virtual Education Rise 350% Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against online educational resources are over three times more prevalent in 2020 than they were last year, according to new research by …
|Is Retail Sector the New Hotspot for Cybercriminals?
|Cyware
|The world has witnessed a terrific rise in online shopping ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most businesses around the world switched to online mode, and many did it without sufficient consideration for the security of their network….
|Miami high schooler charged with cyberattacks that stopped online learning
|DataBreaches.net
|Kevin Collier reports: Police have arrested a Florida high school student for alleged cyberattacks that rendered the Miami-Dade school district’s remote learning platform almost impossible to use. The student, an unnamed 16-year-old junior at the…
|SMB cybersecurity posture weakened by COVID-19, Labs report finds
|Malwarebytes Labs Blog
|In August, Malwarebytes Labs analyzed the damage caused by…
|The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in Cybersecurity – Week 36
|SentinelOne
|The Good A Colorado man named Bryan Connor Herrell, who worked as a moderator on the now defunct Darknet site “AlphaBay Market”, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by the …
