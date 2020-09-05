Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 05 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • China parties likes it’s 2019 as country moves on from coronavirus (FT.com – World, Asia Pacific)
  • Comment: Why has Switzerland handled this crisis better than almost anyone else in Europe? (Telegraph)
  • Coronavirus Australia latest: the week at a glance (The Guardian)
  • Coronavirus pandemic has created greater political stability in Italy, Ambrosetti chief says (CNBC)
  • Germany Experiences Weak Rise In Industrial Goods Orders, Threatening Economic Recovery (International Business Times)
  • Germany debates cutting self-isolation period to five days (Irish Times)
  • How Germany has tested thousands of air passengers for coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • India closes in on Brazil as Covid-19 infections cross 4 million (The Straits Times All News)
  • India’s Covid-19 tally zooms past 4 million (India Today)
  • Iran’s friends should have defied US sanctions during COVID-19 pandemic: President Rouhani (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Is Sweden’s coronavirus strategy finally silencing the doubters? (Telegraph)
  • New Zealand ranked second, behind Germany for safest countries (New Zealand Herald)
  • New Zealand records first coronavirus death in 3 months (New York Daily News)
  • Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew (AllAfrica.com)
  • Not yet, but soon: Argentina could restart international flights in October, source says (NationalPost.com)
  • Roundup: WHO warns no vaccine until mid-2021, Hungary, Austria boost measures (EFE)
  • Singapore to work with G-20, other bodies to restart travel (The Straits Times All News)
  • Spain hit hardest by Europe’s coronavirus second wave, with Madrid leading the way (New York Daily News)
  • Students’ Acceptance of the COVID-19 Impact on Shifting Higher Education to Distance Learning in Poland (MDPI)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 5 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson dismisses notion of testing for coronavirus at UK airports (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Matt Hancock’s car crash Tony Abbott interview buried another ridiculous government plan – and it’s worse than you think (The Independent)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak could soon be a problem for Johnson as well as for Labour (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak poised to reject banks’ appeal for help collecting Covid debts (Telegraph)
  • UK – Scottish Government accused of ‘jumping the gun’ over quarantine changes (The Scotsman)
  • US – Alabama community shocked after longtime mayor dies from COVID-19 (Mail Online UK)
  • US – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas (Arkansas Online)
  • US – Georgia firms jumped to make masks, shields, other PPE. Will it last? (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • US – Here are 2 things Arizona is getting right with its COVID-19 response (AZCentral.com)
  • US – North Carolina becomes first state to send out mail-in ballots during pandemic (MSN Canada)
  • US – US surgeon general and Trump administration scientist say it is unlikely that coronavirus vaccine will be ready by election (The Independent)
  • US – Will there be a COVID-19 vaccine by November? The CDC surely thinks so (Deseret News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Accenture is making good on plans to whittle down its workforce. Here’s how they could play out. (Business Insider)
  • AstraZeneca begins clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Japan (Mainichi JP)
  • China’s Sinopec awards 10-year gas tender to Qatargas: sources (Reuters)
  • Closing Market Cues: Sensex ends 634 points lower; Nifty below 11,350; Axis Bank drops 4% (4 Sept) (Yahoo! India)
  • Disruptors Paypal and Square surpass Wall Street giants including Goldman Sachs in market cap (CNBC)
  • Ethiopian Airlines in rescue talks with South African Airways -CEO (Nasdaq)
  • GM doesn’t expect workers to return to offices through the end of June (Detroit News)
  • H&M India chief Janne Einola quits amid COVID-19 impact on sales (Business Today India)
  • HDFC Bank adopts single team approach to drive innovations (Outlook India)
  • Hyundai Launches Social Initiative To Help Families Of Nurses, Paramedics (News18.com)
  • IBM boss: Big companies were not prepared for the pandemic (London Evening Standard)
  • Implats ups capex guidance to R6bn-plus for new financial year (Polity.org.za)
  • Indie ad agencies are pressing Facebook and Google to loosen payment terms as clients delay paying in the pandemic (Business Insider)
  • J&J will likely give its coronavirus vaccine FIRST to countries that took part in its trials (Mail Online UK)
  • LANXESS remains robust: Guidance for 2020 confirmed (United News of India)
  • Malaysia’s AirAsia X says lessor files $23 million claim for outstanding dues (Reuters)
  • Microsoft announces ‘Teams for Education’ on Teachers’ Day (Indian Express)
  • No more ‘business as usual’ for Eskom as it works on creating a culture of ‘accountability’ (News24)
  • Pandemic-friendly toys top Walmart’s list of hottest toys for 2020 holiday season (CTV News)
  • Passengers ‘horrified’ by ‘disgusting’ state of easyJet planes (The Independent)
  • Petronas sees red in Q2 as Covid-19 decimates demand (The Sun Daily)
  • Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Update Likely In October (Business Insider)
  • Rival Covid-19 vaccine makers including J&J, Pfizer, Moderna plan to pledge not to seek government approval until s… https://t.co/j8aB06rHbz (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Ryanair boosts balance sheet with 400m euro share placement (Business Times Singapore)
  • SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: From eligibility to features; click here to know more (The Freepress Journal)
  • Sanofi France chief: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros (MSN News Singapore)
  • Shell begins restart of Prelude FLNG after seven-month suspension (Seeking Alpha)
  • Simple way to unlock trolleys at Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons if you forget your £1 (Liverpool Echo)
  • Trump administration says Sinochem and others backed by Chinese military Aug 28, 2020 (Nasdaq)
  • VW unit plans to resume Navistar takeover push: sources (Business Times Singapore)
  • Will engage with authorities to ensure the availability of its apps in India PUBG Mobile developer Tencent (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Won’t cut corners in coronavirus vaccine race, says drugmaker Pfizer (India Today)
  • ePlus Named Check Point Americas Cloud Partner… (ADVFN Deutschland)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Azithromycin for severe COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Brazil leader rapped for stirring doubt on COVID-19 vaccine (star-telegram.com)
  • COVID-19 vaccine trials in Africa (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • COVID-19 vaccines: early success and remaining challenges (Lancet)
  • Children’s risk of catching coronavirus at school is ‘extremely low’ says Government (Mail Online UK)
  • Drugmakers Sanofi and GSK launch human trials for COVID-19 vaccine (Business Insider)
  • Have you had coronavirus? You could donate potentially life-saving antibodies (Sky News Latest)
  • Russia coronavirus vaccine produces antibody response in trials (itv.com)
  • Russian vaccine generates antibody response in all trial participants (Irish Times)
  • Sanofi impacted by disrupted clinical trials due to COVID-19 (Pharma Letter)
  • The Russian vaccine for COVID-19 (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • Trump: Coronavirus vaccine on track to be released before the end of the year (FOX Business – Video)
  • Vaccine developer Moderna could slow COVID-19 trials to add at-risk minorities (Nasdaq)
  • Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic as nations race to develop vaccine (CNBC)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Economy added 1.4M jobs in August as unemployment fell to 8.4% amid persistent COVID-19 outbreaks
Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
The U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August as businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to reopen and bring back workers, more than offsetting a fresh wave of layoffs by firms that have exhausted their federal loans. The…
Here’s where mortgage bailouts stand amid the pandemic
CNBC
CNBC's Diana Olick discuss mortgage bailouts and evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds turn out for anti-lockdown protests
New Zealand Herald
Police were out in force across New Zealand today as hundreds turned out for anti-lockdown demonstrations. A large crowd filled Auckland's Aotea Square this afternoon despite the city being at alert level 2.5 which restricts gatherings to a maximum of…
Multiple arrests as hundreds of people protest Victoria’s coronavirus lockdown
Special Broadcasting Service
Victoria Police have arrested around 20 protesters as they enforced COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings. Around 20 unmasked protesters have been arrested by police during anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne. Officers were punched by one man at…
Officers policing climate change protests have been pulled off duty due to a flare-up of coronavirus
Mail Online UK
A number of police officers who attended the protests returned positive tests Their team mates also began showing symptoms of coronavirus More than 300 activists from XR have been arrested in London since Tuesday Several officers policing this week’s…
Public transport fares to stay the same amid pandemic
The Straits Times All News
September 05, 2020 5:00 AM Public transport fares will not be adjusted this year to help commuters amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
U.S. economy adds 1.4 million jobs in August; unemployment at 8.4%
UPI
Sept. 4 (UPI) — The U.S. economy added nearly 1.5 million jobs during the month of August, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly payrolls report. The report said there was an addition of 1.4 million payrolls for the month, and the…
US unemployment falls to 8.4% as hiring slows due to COVID-19
Mail Online UK
Video: Donald Trump calls unemployment falling sharply to 8.4% 'great' – but just 1.37 million new jobs are created in sign of recovery from effects of shutdown slowing down The US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% as hiring slows. The number of jobless…
Unemployment drops to 8.4% but US job growth slowed to 1.4 million in August under pressure from pandemic
Houston Chronicle
__
Violent clashes break out in Melbourne’s lockdown protests
9News.com.au
Violent clashes have broken out between protesters and police as hundreds illegally rallied against Melbourne's COVID-19 lockdown laws.
Geopolitical Impact
Canadian aircraft arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission
UPI
Sept. 4 (UPI) — Fighter planes of the Royal Canadian Air Force have arrived in Romania to begin their enhanced air policing mission this Sunday, according to NATO. Six CF-18 Hornet planes and about 135 personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces Task…
China To Require Negative Covid-19 Test Results For U.S. Visitors
Forbes.com
China will require visitors arriving on flights from the U.S. to obtain a negative test for the Covid-19 virus before boarding staring on Sept. 15, according to a statement at the China’s embassy website in the U.S. posted on Sept. 4. The test must be…
China Uses Tagore, Yoga, “Dangal” To Oppose India’s New App Ban
Yahoo! India
The ban of popular game PUBG along with 117 other mobile apps has led to China accusing India of violating World Trade Organisation ( WTO) rules. India on, 2nd September 2020, Wednesday, banned 118 more Chinese apps claiming that these apps were ‘…
India outflanks China, puts talks back on table
Asia Times Online
India may have found its voice again four months after being pushed onto the back foot by stealthy incursions by China into its northern mountainous region of Ladakh as it grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. As Indian troops reoccupy elevated…
India sends a clear signal to China
Hindustan Times
Over the past week, there have been both a series of developments in eastern Ladakh and a series of statements from India’s top decision-makers. In terms of events, India has pre-empted a possible Chinese intrusion and positioned forces at…
Italian foreign minister says pandemic has reinforced our friendship with U.S., despite ties with China
CNBC
Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio discusses Italy's ties to the United States and China during the Covid-19 pandemic at The European House – Ambrosetti Forum.
Russia defies West as NATO urges cooperation over Navalny
Yahoo! News Australia
View photos Navalny fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month, with aides saying they suspect he drank a cup of spiked tea at the airport More Russia defied threats of new Western sanctions Friday in a staring match over the poisoning of…
U.S., Europe Face Hurdles to Cut China Reliance for Rare Earths
Bloomberg
Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. , and  subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast  for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic. The U.S. and Europe’s ambition to boost production of rare raw materials used in…
US urges closer supply chain ties with Taiwan at China’s expense
Nikkei Asian Review
TAIPEI — The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan hosted a forum here Friday on supply chains with the European Union and Japan, calling for new frameworks for economic cooperation with an eye toward shutting out China. Participants at the event held by…
Unite to tear down walls of anti-globalization
Xinhua News Agency
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) — Deals are precious, so is hope. Those attending the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) are looking for both. As the first major international economic and trade event held both online and off-line in…
Cybersecurity Impact
Addressing corruption vulnerabilities in COVID-19 pandemic
Philippine Star
The eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the severe corruption vulnerabilities in the health sector. Globally, over US$ 7.5 trillion are allocated annually for public health. However, even before the pandemic, it is estimated that…
BrianHonan – RT @M_Miho_JPN: Defence Minister Linda Reynolds says the alarming “new normal” of persistent cyber-attacks on Australia is blurring the dif…
BrianHonan – Twitter
RT @M_Miho_JPN: Defence Minister Linda Reynolds says the alarming "new normal" of persistent cyber-attacks on Australia is blurring the difference between "peace and war". ACSC saw the second spike in April and they are "COVID-19 themed cybercrime"….
Businesses increasingly at risk from cyber attack due to home working
Information Security Buzz
Following the NCC Group’s warning that  businesses are increasingly vulnerable from a rise in cyberattacks due to home working  as a result  of  the COVID-19 pandemic, please see below for a short comment from David Emm, principal security researcher…
Buy CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock at Highs as Long-Term Cybersecurity Bet? Aug 28, 2020
Nasdaq
Cybersecurity and technological advancement go hand in hand as the world moves all of its most valuable information, data, and more into the digital realm. The coronavirus remote-work and school push has spurred the technological transformation even…
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/1xRF9thECp
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0vJCsg0
DDoS Attacks on Virtual Education Rise 350%
Infosecurity – Latest News
DDoS Attacks on Virtual Education Rise 350% Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against online educational resources are over three times more prevalent in 2020 than they were last year, according to new research by …
Is Retail Sector the New Hotspot for Cybercriminals?
Cyware
The world has witnessed a terrific rise in online shopping ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most businesses around the world switched to online mode, and many did it without sufficient consideration for the security of their network….
Miami high schooler charged with cyberattacks that stopped online learning
DataBreaches.net
Kevin Collier reports: Police have arrested a Florida high school student for alleged cyberattacks that rendered the Miami-Dade school district’s remote learning platform almost impossible to use. The student, an unnamed 16-year-old junior at the…
SMB cybersecurity posture weakened by COVID-19, Labs report finds
Malwarebytes Labs Blog
In August, Malwarebytes Labs analyzed the damage caused by…
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in Cybersecurity – Week 36
SentinelOne
The Good A Colorado man named Bryan Connor Herrell, who worked as a moderator on the now defunct Darknet site “AlphaBay Market”, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by the …

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 05 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: US cell carrier Assist Wireless exposed thousands of customer IDs...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 04 September 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 04 September 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 04 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: US Surveillance Exposed by Snowden Ruled Unlawful...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch