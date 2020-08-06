COVID-19 Alert – 06 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|B.C.’s top doctor battles airlines over COVID-19 contact tracing
|Global News Canada
|British Columbia is urging the federal government to tighten up airline rules after our top doctor said the public would be shocked to see how little information flight manifests provide for COVID-19 contact tracing but as Ted Chernecki reports, Air…
|COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solutions for Mass Gatherings
|Prevention Web
|Mass gatherings and high-density activities, such as sporting events, conventions, and theme parks, are consistently included among highest-risk activities given the increased potential for widespread coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) transmission….
|Chinese parents hesitate over sending children to US for education amid fraying ties, Covid-19 pandemic and social unrest
|The Straits Times All News
|August 06, 2020 11:35 AM BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – Madam Xu Weiqing had always hoped that her 13-year-old daughter would eventually study at a top US university. But she said that country's unfriendly policies, out-of-control Covid-19…
|How does contact tracing slow COVID-19?
|Raleigh News & Observer
|Coronavirus By August 05, 2020 10:48 AM Contact tracers with the Pierce County Health Department explain how contact tracing works and how it can help slow the spread of COVID-19.
|Indonesia economy contracts for first time in 21 years due to coronavirus pandemic
|The Straits Times All News
|August 05, 2020 7:52 PM JAKARTA – Indonesia's economy contracted by 5.32 per cent in the second quarter compared to a year ago, its first negative growth in 21 years.
|Japan ruling party lawmaker wants sales tax ditched as coronavirus downs economy
|The Straits Times All News
|August 06, 2020 4:40 PM TOKYO (REUTERS) – Japan's government should remove a 10 per cent sales tax to revive an economy dragged down by the coronavirus pandemic, a ruling party lawmaker close to Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday…
|Philippines plunges into recession as GDP falls by most ever amidst coronavirus pandemic
|The Straits Times All News
|August 06, 2020 10:53 AM MANILA (BLOOMBERG) – The Philippine economy suffered its deepest contraction on record in the second quarter amid one of Asia's earliest and longest lockdowns against the coronavirus pandemic.
|Swedish economy suffers record hit but escapes ‘horror show’ after controversial COVID-19 approach
|WA Today
|Whether trying to spare the economy was worth allowing the virus to rip through the country is a question Sweden is still trying to answer.
|Teachers protest going back to school amid COVID-19
|Mail Online UK
|Video: 'This thing's going away:' Donald Trump repeats his call to reopen schools despite mounting coronavirus cases and says the country will 'probably be in good shape' by the elections Teachers across the US protest going back to school amid the…
|WA looks to shore up economy after virus
|BN Western Australia
|Western Australia will look into manufacturing wind turbine components as part of a mission towards greater self-sufficiency driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
|Geopolitical Impact
|As Congress debates future stimulus, unemployed San Antonians cope with $600-a-week cut in unemployment
|San Antonio Express-News.com
|Like millions of other recently unemployed Americans, Veronica Guerra — a laid-off special education teacher and single mother of two — just took a $600-a-week hit to her household budget. In late March, as employers shed workers in staggering…
|Beijing calls for resumption of talks for a Code of Conduct on the South China Sea
|CNN Philippines
|Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, August 6) — Accusing the US of seeking to disrupt the negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, the Chinese government is calling for the resumption of talks with the Association of Southeast Asian…
|Canadian Natural Resources reports smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
|Reuters India
|(Adds estimates, details on production) Aug 6 (Reuters) – Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as cost cuts helped cushion the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations. Oil producers have cut…
|China, US to review trade agreement
|Taipei Times Online
|‘MUCH TO DISCUSS’: China has failed to fulfill its import obligations under its ‘phase one’ trade deal with the US as its economy was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic Reuters, WASHINGTON Senior US and Chinese officials would review the implementation…
|China’s Offer to Help With Virus Testing Spooks Hong Kong
|New York Times
|The offer was presented as a favor to Hong Kong, a city struggling with a surge in coronavirus infections : a team of 60 medical officials from mainland China who would help expand testing across the city. But it is being viewed with skepticism by…
|Comment: Twin threat of virus and Brexit causing concern in the fight against car crime
|Telegraph
|Where next for Europe's police and organised gangs as the effects of reduced lockdown and the UK leaving the EU lead to greater uncertainty? As the UK police prepare to deal with an increase in vehicle theft now that the coronavirus lockdown is…
|HHS Secretary Alex Azar to travel to Taiwan, angering China
|New York Post
|Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will travel to Taiwan in coming days to discuss the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, the highest level visit by a US official to the country in more than 40 years. Azar will lead a delegation…
|India woos companies that are leaving China
|Business Times Singapore
|THE migration of global companies out of China has begun as they are worried about rising labour costs in that country and the disruption of their supply lines caused by the coronavirus pandemic. India is making a powerful pitch to benefit from the…
|Planned Taiwan visit escalates tensions between U.S., China
|Washington Times
|Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is gearing up for a trip to Taiwan that will mark the highest-level visit to the island by a U.S. official since 1979 — and in the process add fuel to already white-hot tensions between Washington and…
|Sen. Ted Cruz calls China greatest geopolitical threat facing the U.S.
|Washington Post
|Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was sanctioned by the Chinese government for “interfering in the country’s internal affairs” and condemning Beijing’s human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Cruz says China is the greatest geopolitical threat facing the U.S….
|business COVID-19 Likely a Geopolitical Game Changer in Asia: Aon 2020 Risk Maps Corporate News Media-Outreach
|Asiaone
|__
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Almost Half of Businesses Hit By COVID-Related “Business Impacting Cyber-Attack” in 2020
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|Almost Half of Businesses Hit By COVID-Related “Business Impacting Cyber-Attack” in 2020 Just under half of businesses have experienced at least one “business impacting cyber-attack” related to COVID-19 as of April 2020. According to…
|Coronavirus fraud losses approach $100M as pandemic scams double
|FOXBusiness.com
|States like Massachusetts and Washington have reported a rise in cases of unemployment fraud, amounting to millions in fraudulent claims paid. FOX Business' Edward Lawrence with more. Losses from coronavirus -related fraud, identity theft and price…
|Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks
|Help Net Security – News
|An INTERPOL assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on cybercrime has shown a significant target shift from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments and critical infrastructure. With organizations and businesses rapidly…
|Cybersecurity professionals: Upcoming elections vulnerable to hackers
|Washington Times
|Cybersecurity professionals are warning that hackers can upend the November elections. The organizers of the Black Hat USA 2020 cybersecurity conference found that 31% of those attending think the level of cyberattacks and disinformation will be so…
|InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 highlights need for business and security leaders to work together to prevent cyberattacks New Tenable stu… https://t.co/13eoAYLpnm
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|COVID-19 highlights need for business and security leaders to work together to prevent cyberattacks New Tenable study says 94% of organizations experienced a business-impacting cyberattack or compromise within the past 12 months; 46% weathered five…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber Security Careers Germany – This Is an Exciting Time to Be Working in Technology Cybersecurity careers in Germ… https://t.co/e4uxBi1VDj
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cyber Security Careers Germany – This Is an Exciting Time to Be Working in Technology Cybersecurity careers in Germany are booming. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck this was a significant growth area. Now, with large numbers of people working…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks An INTERPOL assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on cyberc… https://t.co/2Ic0aypHl6
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks An INTERPOL assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on cybercrime has shown a significant target shift from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments and critical…
|Keep Your Eyes Peeled For Cybersecurity Threats During Covid-19
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
|To avoid falling victim to hackers, watch out for these four coronavirus cybersecurity threats.
|Officials warn of increasing cyber threats to critical infrastructure during pandemic
|The Hill
|Senators and other energy sector officials warned Wednesday that foreign adversaries are continuing to target the U.S. electric grid, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored the dangers. “The threat of cyberattacks by foreign…
|cybersecboardrm – COVID-19 highlights need for business and security leaders to work together to prevent cyberattacks #CyberAttack… https://t.co/iaCtXHK0GS
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|COVID-19 highlights need for business and security leaders to work together to prevent cyberattacks #CyberAttack #security #ui…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.