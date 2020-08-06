Silobreaker

  covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 06 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Analysis: How Italy, once the world’s coronavirus pariah, avoided a second wave (Telegraph)
  • Belgium added to the 14-day quarantine list after dramatic rise in coronavirus infections (Mail Online UK)
  • China’s economic recovery may suffer due to fresh COVID-19 (Chinanationalnews.com)
  • Doctors in Japan caution against domestic travel amid COVID-19 resurgence (News On Japan)
  • Finland reintroducing work from home recommendation amid coronavirus surge (The Hill)
  • France’s covid testing teams down tools – for summer holidays (Mail Online UK)
  • Growing hope that sports leagues, competitions in Singapore will resume soon (The Straits Times All News)
  • Indonesia inches forward on community forest goal, hobbled by coronavirus pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Indonesia second most confident in Southeast Asia about reopening tourism, study finds (Jakarta Post)
  • Nigeria: Covid-19 – Way Forward for Nigeria (AllAfrica.com)
  • Poland Imposes Virus Restrictions in Most Affected Counties (Bloomberg)
  • Second wave of coronavirus possible, India not at peak of infections yet, say experts (India Today)
  • Summer Travels Bring Rising Coronavirus Numbers to Germany (Spiegel Online)
  • Sweden suffers record plunge despite lighter lockdown (Telegraph)
  • Swiss add mainland Spain to places requiring COVID-19 quarantine (Reuters UK)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 6 (NationalPost.com)
  • Turkey announces inspections, measures to curb COVID-19 rise (Washington Post)
  • UK – Banning all travel is better at controlling a pandemic than reopening with quarantine (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Bereaved families of Covid-19 victims accuse Boris Johnson of ignoring them (itv.com)
  • UK – Comment: Voters will turn on Boris Johnson if there is a second lockdown (Telegraph)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak has dropped his ‘whatever it takes’ approach to coronavirus – a public spending squeeze is coming (The Independent)
  • UK – Scottish Government’s strategy to kick-start green economy branded ‘woefully inadequate’ (Herald Scotland)
  • US – At least 4 people have died after swallowing sanitizer during pandemic, CDC says (New York Daily News)
  • US – Delaware COVID-19 Court Restrictions Extended To Sept. 5 (Law360)
  • US – Florida considers reopening nursing homes to visitors amid coronavirus pandemic (New York Daily News)
  • US – Illinois state lawmaker wants governor held in contempt for coronavirus orders (The Hill – All Regulation)
  • US – Indiana boosts funding for rental assistance during coronavirus pandemic (Indianapolis Star)
  • US – Janssen Pharma Enters Deal With U.S. Government On 100 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine (Business Insider)
  • US – NIAIDNews – #COVID19 NEWS: A @NIAIDNews clinical trial testing #remdesivir plus subcutaneous #InterferonBeta1a for COVID-19 tre… https://t.co/mhbjwkn0on (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIAIDNews – ¿Estás interesado en ser un voluntario para un Estudio Clínico del #COVID19? Visita el sitio en internet de la Red… https://t.co/8GNpgesJcG (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIH Clinical Trial Testing Remdesivir Plus Interferon Beta-1a for COVID-19 Treatment Begins (NIAID)
  • US – School reopening in Arizona will be a success until how many teachers (or others) die? (AZCentral.com)
  • US – The Health 202: Why individual models of coronavirus deaths are often wrong (Washington Post)
  • US – U.S. CDC reports 4,748,806 coronavirus cases (Reuters UK)
  • US – US government shelves survey that painted bleak picture of Covid-19 life (The Guardian)
  • WHO to send ‘surge team’ to South Africa to support pandemic response management (Panapress.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Welcome Back to Germany. Now Take Your Free Coronavirus Test. (NYT.com Main News)
  • Welcome Back to Germany. Now Take Your Free Virus Test. (NYT.com Europe)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Adidas predicts profit rebound after pandemic hit (Today Online)
  • AkzoNobel issue update as Health and Safety Executive confirms fire investigation under way (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • AstraZeneca signs first COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with China (Al Arabiya)
  • Boeing Gains After CFO Downplays Need for Additional Liquidity (Bloomberg)
  • COVID-19 pandemic pushes Lufthansa to US$1.7 billion Q2 net loss (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Canada inks deals with Pfizer, Moderna for coronavirus vaccine candidates (Global News Canada)
  • Ceconomy looks at shop closures in Europe as coronavirus hits sales (Telecompaper)
  • Coronavirus under control, says Trump; Airtel expands 4G footprint in Ladakh (msn.co.in)
  • Deutsche Bank ups 2020 GDP outlook on faster COVID-19 recovery (Nasdaq)
  • Entries now open for Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards 2020 (South Coast Herald)
  • Estudios: Huawei overtakes Samsung as top handset maker thanks to robust China sales (América Retail)
  • Facebook removes video of Trump over false COVID-19 claims (CBS News)
  • Facebook, Twitter, YouTube remove Trump posts over coronavirus misinformation (Seeking Alpha)
  • Gold Fields sees earnings double on back of booming gold price (ChannelAfrica.co.za)
  • Google’s latest Doodle encourages visitors to wear masks, socially distance (USA Today)
  • Hong Kong’s MTR Corp takes HK$334 million hit as rail giant posts worst performance since it went public in 2000 (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Hongkongers fear for their jobs as Covid-19 pandemic sucks the life out of the economy: Standard Chartered survey (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Italy threatens to ban Ryanair flights for ‘breaking coronavirus rules’ (Manchester Evening News)
  • Johnson & Johnson Gains After Reaching 100 Million Dose Agreement With US Government For COVID-19 Vaccine (TheStreet.com)
  • Korean Air’s Quarterly Profit Defies Coronavirus Travel Slump (Bloomberg)
  • Miss going to the movies? Walmart unveils list of its parking lot drive-in theaters (star-telegram.com)
  • Pfizer announces deal with Canada for experimental COVID-19 vaccine (Today Online)
  • Rio Tinto said to be preparing to restart potline that was closed during lockdown (New Zealand Herald)
  • Ryanair faces Italy ban for breaking coronavirus rules (London Evening Standard)
  • SABIC CEO says company took maximum hit from coronavirus in Q2 (Zawya.com)
  • Samsung is about to unveil its new device lineup (CNN)
  • Samsung updates Note, Fold in sales freefall due to pandemic (EFE)
  • Southwest Airlines already cutting back on cleaning despite second wave across US (The Independent)
  • Southwest Airlines expands cleaning to combat coronavirus spread (Mail Online UK)
  • State Grid’s profit collapses on Covid-19 fallout (China Economic Review)
  • TCS, Infosys, HCL Hiring For 1 Lakh IT Jobs, As Outsourcing Demand Booms (Indiatimes)
  • Teva CEO Sees Signs Volumes Are Getting Back to Normal (Bloomberg)
  • Teva Prepared to Fight Charges in Generics Probe If Talks Fail (Bloomberg)
  • Toyota’s Q1 profit nearly wiped out as COVID-19 erodes car sales (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Veon Q2 results hit by Covid-19 restrictions, hopes for gradual recovery in H2 (Telecompaper)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
B.C.’s top doctor battles airlines over COVID-19 contact tracing
Global News Canada
British Columbia is urging the federal government to tighten up airline rules after our top doctor said the public would be shocked to see how little information flight manifests provide for COVID-19 contact tracing but as Ted Chernecki reports, Air…
COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solutions for Mass Gatherings
Prevention Web
Mass gatherings and high-density activities, such as sporting events, conventions, and theme parks, are consistently included among highest-risk activities given the increased potential for widespread coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) transmission….
Chinese parents hesitate over sending children to US for education amid fraying ties, Covid-19 pandemic and social unrest
The Straits Times All News
August 06, 2020 11:35 AM BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – Madam Xu Weiqing had always hoped that her 13-year-old daughter would eventually study at a top US university. But she said that country's unfriendly policies, out-of-control Covid-19…
How does contact tracing slow COVID-19?
Raleigh News & Observer
Coronavirus By August 05, 2020 10:48 AM Contact tracers with the Pierce County Health Department explain how contact tracing works and how it can help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Indonesia economy contracts for first time in 21 years due to coronavirus pandemic
The Straits Times All News
August 05, 2020 7:52 PM JAKARTA – Indonesia's economy contracted by 5.32 per cent in the second quarter compared to a year ago, its first negative growth in 21 years.
Japan ruling party lawmaker wants sales tax ditched as coronavirus downs economy
The Straits Times All News
August 06, 2020 4:40 PM TOKYO (REUTERS) – Japan's government should remove a 10 per cent sales tax to revive an economy dragged down by the coronavirus pandemic, a ruling party lawmaker close to Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday…
Philippines plunges into recession as GDP falls by most ever amidst coronavirus pandemic
The Straits Times All News
August 06, 2020 10:53 AM MANILA (BLOOMBERG) – The Philippine economy suffered its deepest contraction on record in the second quarter amid one of Asia's earliest and longest lockdowns against the coronavirus pandemic.
Swedish economy suffers record hit but escapes ‘horror show’ after controversial COVID-19 approach
WA Today
Whether trying to spare the economy was worth allowing the virus to rip through the country is a question Sweden is still trying to answer.
Teachers protest going back to school amid COVID-19
Mail Online UK
Video: 'This thing's going away:' Donald Trump repeats his call to reopen schools despite mounting coronavirus cases and says the country will 'probably be in good shape' by the elections Teachers across the US protest going back to school amid the…
WA looks to shore up economy after virus
BN Western Australia
Western Australia will look into manufacturing wind turbine components as part of a mission towards greater self-sufficiency driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
Geopolitical Impact
As Congress debates future stimulus, unemployed San Antonians cope with $600-a-week cut in unemployment
San Antonio Express-News.com
Like millions of other recently unemployed Americans, Veronica Guerra — a laid-off special education teacher and single mother of two — just took a $600-a-week hit to her household budget. In late March, as employers shed workers in staggering…
Beijing calls for resumption of talks for a Code of Conduct on the South China Sea
CNN Philippines
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, August 6) — Accusing the US of seeking to disrupt the negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, the Chinese government is calling for the resumption of talks with the Association of Southeast Asian…
Canadian Natural Resources reports smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
Reuters India
(Adds estimates, details on production) Aug 6 (Reuters) – Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as cost cuts helped cushion the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations. Oil producers have cut…
China, US to review trade agreement
Taipei Times Online
‘MUCH TO DISCUSS’: China has failed to fulfill its import obligations under its ‘phase one’ trade deal with the US as its economy was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic Reuters, WASHINGTON Senior US and Chinese officials would review the implementation…
China’s Offer to Help With Virus Testing Spooks Hong Kong
New York Times
The offer was presented as a favor to Hong Kong, a city struggling with a surge in coronavirus infections : a team of 60 medical officials from mainland China who would help expand testing across the city. But it is being viewed with skepticism by…
Comment: Twin threat of virus and Brexit causing concern in the fight against car crime
Telegraph
Where next for Europe's police and organised gangs as the effects of reduced lockdown and the UK leaving the EU lead to greater uncertainty? As the UK police prepare to deal with an increase in vehicle theft now that the coronavirus lockdown is…
HHS Secretary Alex Azar to travel to Taiwan, angering China
New York Post
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will travel to Taiwan in coming days to discuss the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, the highest level visit by a US official to the country in more than 40 years. Azar will lead a delegation…
India woos companies that are leaving China
Business Times Singapore
THE migration of global companies out of China has begun as they are worried about rising labour costs in that country and the disruption of their supply lines caused by the coronavirus pandemic. India is making a powerful pitch to benefit from the…
Planned Taiwan visit escalates tensions between U.S., China
Washington Times
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is gearing up for a trip to Taiwan that will mark the highest-level visit to the island by a U.S. official since 1979 — and in the process add fuel to already white-hot tensions between Washington and…
Sen. Ted Cruz calls China greatest geopolitical threat facing the U.S.
Washington Post
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was sanctioned by the Chinese government for “interfering in the country’s internal affairs” and condemning Beijing’s human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Cruz says China is the greatest geopolitical threat facing the U.S….
business COVID-19 Likely a Geopolitical Game Changer in Asia: Aon 2020 Risk Maps Corporate News Media-Outreach
Asiaone
__
Cybersecurity Impact
Almost Half of Businesses Hit By COVID-Related “Business Impacting Cyber-Attack” in 2020
Infosecurity – Latest News
Almost Half of Businesses Hit By COVID-Related “Business Impacting Cyber-Attack” in 2020 Just under half of businesses have experienced at least one “business impacting cyber-attack” related to COVID-19 as of April 2020. According to…
Coronavirus fraud losses approach $100M as pandemic scams double
FOXBusiness.com
States like Massachusetts and Washington have reported a rise in cases of unemployment fraud, amounting to millions in fraudulent claims paid. FOX Business' Edward Lawrence with more. Losses from coronavirus -related fraud, identity theft and price…
Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks
Help Net Security – News
An INTERPOL assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on cybercrime has shown a significant target shift from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments and critical infrastructure. With organizations and businesses rapidly…
Cybersecurity professionals: Upcoming elections vulnerable to hackers
Washington Times
Cybersecurity professionals are warning that hackers can upend the November elections. The organizers of the Black Hat USA 2020 cybersecurity conference found that 31% of those attending think the level of cyberattacks and disinformation will be so…
InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 highlights need for business and security leaders to work together to prevent cyberattacks New Tenable stu… https://t.co/13eoAYLpnm
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
COVID-19 highlights need for business and security leaders to work together to prevent cyberattacks New Tenable study says 94% of organizations experienced a business-impacting cyberattack or compromise within the past 12 months; 46% weathered five…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber Security Careers Germany – This Is an Exciting Time to Be Working in Technology Cybersecurity careers in Germ… https://t.co/e4uxBi1VDj
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cyber Security Careers Germany – This Is an Exciting Time to Be Working in Technology Cybersecurity careers in Germany are booming. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck this was a significant growth area. Now, with large numbers of people working…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks An INTERPOL assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on cyberc… https://t.co/2Ic0aypHl6
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks An INTERPOL assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on cybercrime has shown a significant target shift from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments and critical…
Keep Your Eyes Peeled For Cybersecurity Threats During Covid-19
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
To avoid falling victim to hackers, watch out for these four coronavirus cybersecurity threats.
Officials warn of increasing cyber threats to critical infrastructure during pandemic
The Hill
Senators and other energy sector officials warned Wednesday that foreign adversaries are continuing to target the U.S. electric grid, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored the dangers. “The threat of cyberattacks by foreign…
cybersecboardrm – COVID-19 highlights need for business and security leaders to work together to prevent cyberattacks #CyberAttack… https://t.co/iaCtXHK0GS
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
COVID-19 highlights need for business and security leaders to work together to prevent cyberattacks #CyberAttack #security #ui…

