Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 07 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
 
  • 116 Taiwanese return home from Poland via charter flight (Focus Taiwan)
  • Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights hit by coronavirus pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Barber shops, night markets in Malaysia allowed to reopen from next week (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • China no longer has serious coronavirus patients (IANS Live)
  • China’s exports resume drop in May as coronavirus pandemic hits overseas demand (South China Morning Post – News)
  • From ‘under control’ to ‘critical’: Four potential scenarios for Covid-19 in France (France24)
  • India overtakes Italy’s coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms (The Star SA)
  • Italy is reopening its borders for tourism but for now, locals are embracing the peace and quiet to visit the Colos… https://t.co/c7v7eECu6J (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Malaysia to lift most coronavirus curbs (Bangkokpost.com Most recent)
  • Spain Reopens From Covid-19 With Bullfights, But No Dance Floors (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Inside the Welsh Government during outbreak (BBC)
  • US – California Economy: State Reopens Specific Businesses During Coronavirus Pandemic (International Business Times)
  • US – Delaware courts to partially reopen Monday (Delaware State News.net)
  • US – Employment numbers improve for Hawaii, nation as businesses reopen (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
  • US – New York state steps up reopening (IANS Live)
  • US – Phase 2 of Massachusetts’ reopening plan begins Monday. Here’s what to know. (boston.com)
  • US – Trump administration has done some ‘really great things’ on coronavirus, but ‘room for improvement’: Chase Koch (Yahoo! Canada)
  • US – U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
 
Actions by Companies
 
  • Abu Dhabi University and ExxonMobil team up to boost production of face shields and clips for medical sector (Eye of Riyadh)
  • Apple to reopen Dubai stores June 8 following coronavirus closures (Al Arabiya)
  • Apple to reopen its three UAE retail stores from Monday (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Carnival workers grade CEO Arnold Donald as the coronavirus ravages the cruise industry (CCL) (Business Insider)
  • Coronavirus imapct: Volkswagen mulls more cost cuts to counter downturn (Business Today India)
  • Coronavirus drugmaker AstraZeneca approached Gilead for merger: Reports (Al Arabiya)
  • Easyjet to resume 75% of its flights (MSN New Zealand)
  • Facebook s Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Facebook will review content policies in the wake of protests: Zuckerberg (Livemint.com)
  • Gree Holds Online Product Promotional Conference (JARN)
  • HSBC warns it could face reprisals in China if UK bans Huawei equipment – the Telegraph (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Hacker earns Rs 3.78L for tracking Google bugs (Times of India)
  • Helpline, Google form launched to track testing details, containment zone plans (Hindustan Times)
  • Hon Hai sales hit record high for May (Focus Taiwan)
  • Honda Motorcycle Sees Double-Digit Drop In Two-Wheeler Sales This Fiscal (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • How to report a fake Facebook account (ABS-CBN News)
  • IKEA India reopens its Hyderabad store (Siasat Daily)
  • IKEA to reopen Hyderabad store from Jun 8 (United News of India)
  • Indian Overseas Bank reduces interest rates on loans (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Japan’s Fujifilm says coronavirus drug research may drag on into July amid lack of patients for trials (The Straits Times All News)
  • LG Uplus renews supply deals with local 5G equipment firms (Korea Herald)
  • Next, Debenhams, Primark and other ‘non-essential’ retailers are set to reopen in the UK on June 15 (Business Insider)
  • Nissan comes out of lockdown … and braces for Brexit (The Guardian)
  • Panasonic nanoe AC Wins Central AC Project in Zhejiang (JARN)
  • Petrobras posts record fuel exports in May despite crisis (EFE)
  • SBI s net interest margin not expected to improve any further Key highlights of concall (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Serco wins Covid-19 test-and-trace contract despite £1m fine (The Guardian)
  • Singapore Airlines Doesn’t Plan to Cut Jobs for Now (Bloomberg)
  • The UK drugs giant AstraZeneca wants its US rival Gilead to consider a merger (Business Insider)
  • The unlikely secret weapon in GM’s truck war (Detroit Free Press)
  • VW CEO Praised Musk’s SpaceX Success to Motivate Top Executives (Bloomberg)
 
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
 
 
Societal & Economic Impact
 
Coronavirus nearly ended street homelessness in U.K. Maybe not for long.
Boston Globe
As part of Britain’s effort to contain the spread of the virus, the government required local councils in England and Wales to provide emergency accommodation in budget hotels to every homeless person living on the streets. For Anderson and…
 
Coronavirus pandemic, dire economy and social unrest upend US presidential race
The Straits Times All News
June 07, 2020 10:06 AM WASHINGTON (AFP) – Three concurrent crises scarring the United States – a deadly health pandemic, economic despair and widespread social unrest – have reframed this year’s presidential contest and prompted national reflection…
 
How is COVID-19 impacting Iran’s economy?
Al Jazeera
No country in the Middle East was hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than Iran. It has recorded more deaths than anywhere else in the region and total infections are still rising, although rates of infection are declining. Despite warnings, the…
 
Normalizing the state of emergency
Philippine Daily Inquirer
One of the unforeseen consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is the way it has conditioned the public to obey police orders without question. Law enforcement, not public service, has become the dominant motif of governance. The original rationale of…
 
Portuguese economy to shrink nearly 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus
Mail Online UK
LISBON, June 7 (Reuters) – Portugal’s tourism-dependent economy is expected to shrink by nearly 7% this year due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in its economic and financial stability programme published late on…
 
Prisoners, guards worry about prison violence after lockdowns lifted
VancouverSun.com
Jennifer Larue just wants her husband to be able to hold their baby….
 
Protests continue around the world despite Covid-19 worry
The Straits Times All News
June 07, 2020 5:00 AM WASHINGTON • Protests against police violence and racial discrimination are continuing over the weekend not just in the United States but also across cities worldwide, undeterred by Covid-19 risks.
 
Recent graduates face uncertain future as pandemic sinks economy
CBS News
The future is uncertain for many who recently graduated from college, trade schools or vocational programs. The coronavirus pandemic has led to an economic downturn, and many companies are now on a hiring freeze, and even rescinding job offers. CBS…
 
Sweden did not lock down, but economy expected to plunge anyway
The Straits Times All News
June 07, 2020 12:18 PM STOCKHOLM (AFP) – Unlike most countries, Sweden never locked down during the coronavirus pandemic, largely keeping businesses operating, but the economy appears to be taking a hard hit nonetheless.
 
The Covid-19 is changing our economies
The Straits Times All News
June 07, 2020 5:00 AM Early this year, a deadly microscopic predator sent humans into hiding and slammed the brakes on global commerce.
 
 
Geopolitical Impact
 
Gov. Newsom’s budget plan abandons undocumented immigrants in middle of a pandemic
Sacramento Bee
The impact of COVID-19 on people across the world has devastated not only my physical health but also the stability of my employment. Yet essential workers have had to continue to risk their lives to do their jobs while others are able to shelter in…
 
Hry: Agents face 19 more immigration fraud cases
Times of India
Representative image AMBALA/KURUKSHETA: After the arrival of the second flight of deportees from the United States (US) including 66 of Haryana on June 2 at Amritsar, the Haryana Police in the last three days registered 19 more cases of immigration…
 
Lawmakers from 8 nations form new alliance to counter China, call Beijing ‘threat to global trade, human rights’
zeenews.com
LONDON: Lawmakers from 8 powerful nations have formed an alliance to counter China, calling it a big threat to the global trade, security and human rights. The new Inter-Parliamentary Alliance has been formed by senior lawmakers from eight democracies…
 
The coronavirus crisis won’t give Boris Johnson an alibi for a calamitous Brexit
The Guardian
Failure to strike an agreement with the EU will inflict a terrible double whammy on the economy Britain, an island state highly dependent on imported food, has been lucky not to go hungry during the coronavirus crisis. At the outset of the emergency,…
 
 
Cybersecurity Impact
 
Cybercriminals Take Advantage of the COVID-19 Crisis
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
While it is essential for workers and students to move online, the risk for cybercrime has increased significantly. The pandemic has provided an opportunity for cybercriminals, and they refuse to let it go to waste. There is an increased number of…
 
How COVID-19 has changed the cyber threat landscape
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
Ryan Weeks, CISO, Datto, looks at areas where cyber threats have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights key steps for improving security. With the global health crisis forcing huge numbers of people to work from home, businesses must…
 
InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 accentuates the need for data security and cyber security protocols: Sun Life ASCI The COVID-19 pandemic h… https://t.co/MCBRWlcDsA
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
COVID-19 accentuates the need for data security and cyber security protocols: Sun Life ASCI The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an unprecedented global crisis impacting everybody’s professional and personal lives. Organizations have been coerced to a…
 
InfoSecHotSpot – Greater Cyber Security Needed For Coronavirus And Economic Crises The Coronavirus pandemic is leaving the maritime… https://t.co/oH6hwIehcp
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Greater Cyber Security Needed For Coronavirus And Economic Crises The Coronavirus pandemic is leaving the maritime and offshore energy sectors vulnerable to cyber-attack, with Naval Dome citing a massive 400% increase in attempted hacks since…
 
Protecting Organization From Cyber-Threats: Business at Risk During COVID-19 – Security Boulevard
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
Protecting Organization From Cyber-Threats: Business at Risk During COVID-19 Protecting Organization From Cyber-Threats: Business at Risk During COVID-19. Cyber threat for businesses has always been a big deal. With the world population…
 
 

