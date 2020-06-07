COVID-19 Alert – 07 June 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Coronavirus nearly ended street homelessness in U.K. Maybe not for long.
|Boston Globe
|As part of Britain’s effort to contain the spread of the virus, the government required local councils in England and Wales to provide emergency accommodation in budget hotels to every homeless person living on the streets. For Anderson and…
|Coronavirus pandemic, dire economy and social unrest upend US presidential race
|The Straits Times All News
|June 07, 2020 10:06 AM WASHINGTON (AFP) – Three concurrent crises scarring the United States – a deadly health pandemic, economic despair and widespread social unrest – have reframed this year’s presidential contest and prompted national reflection…
|How is COVID-19 impacting Iran’s economy?
|Al Jazeera
|No country in the Middle East was hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than Iran. It has recorded more deaths than anywhere else in the region and total infections are still rising, although rates of infection are declining. Despite warnings, the…
|Normalizing the state of emergency
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|One of the unforeseen consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is the way it has conditioned the public to obey police orders without question. Law enforcement, not public service, has become the dominant motif of governance. The original rationale of…
|Portuguese economy to shrink nearly 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus
|Mail Online UK
|LISBON, June 7 (Reuters) – Portugal’s tourism-dependent economy is expected to shrink by nearly 7% this year due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in its economic and financial stability programme published late on…
|Prisoners, guards worry about prison violence after lockdowns lifted
|VancouverSun.com
|Jennifer Larue just wants her husband to be able to hold their baby….
|Protests continue around the world despite Covid-19 worry
|The Straits Times All News
|June 07, 2020 5:00 AM WASHINGTON • Protests against police violence and racial discrimination are continuing over the weekend not just in the United States but also across cities worldwide, undeterred by Covid-19 risks.
|Recent graduates face uncertain future as pandemic sinks economy
|CBS News
|The future is uncertain for many who recently graduated from college, trade schools or vocational programs. The coronavirus pandemic has led to an economic downturn, and many companies are now on a hiring freeze, and even rescinding job offers. CBS…
|Sweden did not lock down, but economy expected to plunge anyway
|The Straits Times All News
|June 07, 2020 12:18 PM STOCKHOLM (AFP) – Unlike most countries, Sweden never locked down during the coronavirus pandemic, largely keeping businesses operating, but the economy appears to be taking a hard hit nonetheless.
|The Covid-19 is changing our economies
|The Straits Times All News
|June 07, 2020 5:00 AM Early this year, a deadly microscopic predator sent humans into hiding and slammed the brakes on global commerce.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Gov. Newsom’s budget plan abandons undocumented immigrants in middle of a pandemic
|Sacramento Bee
|The impact of COVID-19 on people across the world has devastated not only my physical health but also the stability of my employment. Yet essential workers have had to continue to risk their lives to do their jobs while others are able to shelter in…
|Hry: Agents face 19 more immigration fraud cases
|Times of India
|Representative image AMBALA/KURUKSHETA: After the arrival of the second flight of deportees from the United States (US) including 66 of Haryana on June 2 at Amritsar, the Haryana Police in the last three days registered 19 more cases of immigration…
|Lawmakers from 8 nations form new alliance to counter China, call Beijing ‘threat to global trade, human rights’
|zeenews.com
|LONDON: Lawmakers from 8 powerful nations have formed an alliance to counter China, calling it a big threat to the global trade, security and human rights. The new Inter-Parliamentary Alliance has been formed by senior lawmakers from eight democracies…
|The coronavirus crisis won’t give Boris Johnson an alibi for a calamitous Brexit
|The Guardian
|Failure to strike an agreement with the EU will inflict a terrible double whammy on the economy Britain, an island state highly dependent on imported food, has been lucky not to go hungry during the coronavirus crisis. At the outset of the emergency,…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Cybercriminals Take Advantage of the COVID-19 Crisis
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|While it is essential for workers and students to move online, the risk for cybercrime has increased significantly. The pandemic has provided an opportunity for cybercriminals, and they refuse to let it go to waste. There is an increased number of…
|How COVID-19 has changed the cyber threat landscape
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|Ryan Weeks, CISO, Datto, looks at areas where cyber threats have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights key steps for improving security. With the global health crisis forcing huge numbers of people to work from home, businesses must…
|InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 accentuates the need for data security and cyber security protocols: Sun Life ASCI The COVID-19 pandemic h… https://t.co/MCBRWlcDsA
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|COVID-19 accentuates the need for data security and cyber security protocols: Sun Life ASCI The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an unprecedented global crisis impacting everybody’s professional and personal lives. Organizations have been coerced to a…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Greater Cyber Security Needed For Coronavirus And Economic Crises The Coronavirus pandemic is leaving the maritime… https://t.co/oH6hwIehcp
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Greater Cyber Security Needed For Coronavirus And Economic Crises The Coronavirus pandemic is leaving the maritime and offshore energy sectors vulnerable to cyber-attack, with Naval Dome citing a massive 400% increase in attempted hacks since…
|Protecting Organization From Cyber-Threats: Business at Risk During COVID-19 – Security Boulevard
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|Protecting Organization From Cyber-Threats: Business at Risk During COVID-19 Protecting Organization From Cyber-Threats: Business at Risk During COVID-19. Cyber threat for businesses has always been a big deal. With the world population…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.