Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 07 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • Covid-19 possible second wave as India unlocks: How ready is healthcare system? (India Today)
  • First major post-coronavirus cruise departs from Italy with new strict safety restrictions (Mail Online UK)
  • Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi responding ‘optimally’ to COVID-19 treatment (Sky News)
  • India becomes second worst hit nation, overtakes Brazil (Hindu Business Line)
  • India reopens metro despite passing Brazil as second-worst hit by Covid-19 (Abu Dhabi National)
  • India surpasses Brazil, now second worst-hit (Millennium Post)
  • Italy’s Business Elite Gets a Taste of Government Intervention (Bloomberg)
  • Mice events in Singapore can resume from October with higher limit of 250 attendees (Business Times Singapore)
  • New Zealand’s PM restarts campaign with holiday pledge (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Photos: India’s Covid-19 tally surpasses Brazil; second highest globally (Hindustan Times)
  • Protests against coronavirus measures in Belgium (Europa Press)
  • Riders face anxious wait on COVID-19 tests as virus spike hits France (TheAge.com)
  • Singapore poised to ease coronavirus restrictions and allow events with 250 people (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Social gatherings banned in parts of Chile despite national holidays amid pandemic (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Sweden Beefs Up Welfare State With Extra $2.3 Billion to Regions (Bloomberg)
  • The ECB Needs Italy and Spain to Help Themselves (Bloomberg)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 7 (NationalPost.com)
  • The racist myth of France’s ‘descent into savagery’ (Politico.eu)
  • UK – 72% of people in Wales ‘not confident’ on UK Government’s ‘levelling up’ promise (itv.com)
  • UK – Health Sec Matt Hancock says the recent rise in Covid-19 cases is “concerning” (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Health Secretary Matt Hancock says rise in coronavirus cases is ‘concerning’ (Liverpool Echo)
  • UK – Matt Hancock refuses to rule out another lockdown as coronavirus cases in the UK soar (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • UK – Why the news headlines are full of speculation about what Rishi Sunak will do next (The Independent)
  • US – California farmworkers under strain amid wildfires and pandemic (Al Jazeera)
  • US – Coronavirus outbreak after Maine wedding sickens 147, kills 3, health officials say (star-telegram.com)
  • US – North Carolina COVID-19 numbers increase by more than 1,000 Sunday (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • US – On Labor Day weekend, New York State continues streak of low coronavirus infection numbers (New York Daily News)
  • US – Southern Indiana bank closes most branch lobbies over virus (Tacoma News Tribune)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Astrazeneca Pharma hits fresh record high of Rs 4,489; stock surges 15% (Business Standard India)
  • Australia Expects To Receive AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Within Months (News18.com)
  • Australia Secures Access To AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Within Months (Huffingtonpost.com.au)
  • Australia To Receive First Batch Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine In January 2021, PM To Say (Huffingtonpost.com.au)
  • CSL deals could see COVID-19 vaccine release by early next year (TheAge.com Business)
  • Chinese drug firm Sinovac says thousands of employees and their families have been given its Covid-19 vaccine (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • DOH: Pfizer will not conduct clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in PH (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Daman and Microsoft collaborate to introduce Health Bot to fight COVID-19 (Zawya.com)
  • Eskom corruption allegations come under the spotlight at state capture commission (News24)
  • Eskom implements Stage 1 now and Stage 2 after business hours, no power cuts for Cape Town… for now (IOL)
  • Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh says her Covid-19 job at Tesco helps meet the bills (Finanzen.net)
  • Extended lockdown will take a terrible toll, Wesfarmers warns (Melbourne Age)
  • Five laptops with Intel i3 processor you can buy under Rs 40,000 (Indian Express)
  • Google gives employees 4-day weekend for Labor Day… (Deccan Herald)
  • Google reveals what Indians searched for the most in August (Hindustan Times)
  • Has Malaysia’s AirAsia found the blueprint for airlines to survive COVID-19? (Ani News)
  • How much is Amazon worth to you? (The Hill)
  • IBM’s AI push helps consumer goods firms go digital, tide over Covid-19 (Business Standard India)
  • Ikea Singapore to introduce plant-based meatballs and other updates to look forward to (Asiaone)
  • Investec Alexandra Field Band honours women (Alex News)
  • Moody’s – GCC asset managers face pressure amid pandemic and low oil prices (Business Insider)
  • Panasonic India’s Shirish Aggarwal on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19 (Financial Express)
  • Primark owner Associated British Foods sees sales rebound after lockdown (London Evening Standard)
  • Qantas fires back at TWU over ‘alternative facts’ (Australian Financial Review)
  • Qatar Airways seals Airbus deferral, warns Boeing to do same (CH-Aviation)
  • Shimizu Deploys Mouth Shield to Construction Site Nationwide (SHIMIZU)
  • South Africa’s Struggling Eskom Eases Electricity Rationing (Bloomberg)
  • State guarantees 130 billion yen in crisis loan to troubled Nissan (Asahi.com)
  • Two years without Facebook, I won’t be back: Threatening publishers in a pandemic is not good enough (Melbourne Age)
  • Vodafone Idea to announce integration; plans rebranding to VI (Livemint.com)
  • Wesfarmers tells Daniel Andrews to get a smarter, fact-based road map (Brisbane Times)
  • Woolworths makes controversial change to long-standing policy (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • adidas announces 5k virtual race in India (IANS Live)
  • iPhone 12 release date: Rumours suggest new Apple handset could be revealed in coming days as virtual event planned (The Independent)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Australia locks in four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that could be available in four months (Mail Online UK)
  • COVID-19 vaccine developers seek to reassure public over safety (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Coronavirus vaccine will provide ‘multi-year protection’, says health minister Greg Hunt (Mail Online UK)
  • Covid-19 Live Updates: Kamala Harris Expresses Distrust of Trump on Vaccine Safety (New York Times)
  • Gottlieb says COVID-19 vaccine “staged introduction” likely for 2021 (CBS News)
  • Home antibody tests for Covid-19 go back on sale in UK (FT.com – UK News)
  • How Can You Tell If A COVID-19 Vaccine Is Working? (NPR)
  • Many Americans are skeptical or hesitant about taking a Covid-19 vaccine, in large part as a result of concerns tha… https://t.co/n2tcksy2Na (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Trump’s coronavirus delusions risk corrupting the search for a vaccine (CNN)
  • Why sign up to take an experimental vaccine? Participants in coronavirus trials say they have a mission (Boston Globe)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Central Firearm Registry is addressing firearm licence backlog caused by Covid-19
South Coast Herald
Pixabay The South African Police Service has assured firearm licence applicants that the Central Firearm Registry (CFR) is attending to licensing backlogs which resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic. ALSO READ: Firearm owners get a second chance to hand…
Experts Predict What Else Could Go Wrong In The Economy Before 2020 Ends
Yahoo! India
2020 is not over yet and probably so isn’t a series of bad news. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has gone for a toss already. We have already witnessed pay-cuts and job losses on a large scale. But is this all going to come to an end…
Hong Kong tycoons, banks claimed millions in Covid-19 subsidies
The Straits Times All News
September 07, 2020 8:11 AM HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – Hong Kong's property tycoons and global firms, including Ernst & Young and Jones Lang LaSalle, have received tens of millions of dollars in government-funded wage subsidies meant to protect jobs that…
Iraqis protest as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients
Al Jazeera
Medical school graduates and health workers have protested in Iraq's capital over a shortage of equipment to tackle pandemic – and also a lack of jobs. Medical school graduates and health workers have protested in Iraq's capital over a shortage of…
Lingering scars of virus generation may haunt world economy
Australian Financial Review
Opinion Anyone with a parent or grandparent who lived through the Great Depression knows the frugal habits such an experience can leave behind. Kenneth Rogoff Columnist The next few months will tell us a lot about the shape of the coming global…
Policeman in India tests positive for Covid-19, commits suicide
The Star SA
Spectres of deflation, coronavirus haunt ECB meeting
The Straits Times All News
September 07, 2020 4:06 PM FRANKFURT (AFP) – The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday (Sept 10) to prepare the ground for new stimulus measures, armed with a new set of economic forecasts and amid signs of a resurgence of the coronavirus…
Suicide Prevention Week highlights link between COVID-19 and alarming increase of people who ‘seriously considered suicide’
New York Daily News
National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week began Sunday, and the message is especially important this year. Mental health issues have increased considerably during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent report released by the Centers for…
Victoria unveils gradual roadmap to reopening its economy
Financial Times – US homepage
With Shenzhen poised in the wings, is Hong Kong’s time in the sun over after protests, Covid-19 and US-China row?
South China Morning Post – News
Just a year ago, the Surfwheel looked poised to catch on, after winning innovation awards and going on sale in toy stores across the United States for US$399 (HK$3,092).The company behind the one-wheel electric skateboard, which made users look like…
Geopolitical Impact
Assange’s legal fight to avoid US espionage trial resumes in London
The Straits Times All News
September 07, 2020 8:26 AM LONDON (REUTERS) – Julian Assange resumes his battle in a London court on Monday (Sept 7) to avoid extradition to the United States to face criminal charges over the activities of his WikiLeaks website, after months of delay…
Baliwag, Bulacan implements intensified border control
MSN Philippines
The local government of Baliwag, Bulacan started implementing Monday an intensified border control to lower the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the municipality, Unang Balita reported. GMA reporter Darlene Cay said the local government closed…
China adopts strict anti-epidemic measures for travelers from India
Global Times
An airport employee (right) wearing a face shield checks a passenger's body temperature at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, May 25, 2020. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua) Tighter epidemic preventative rules, including…
China, India must calm border tensions
Straits Times
The cornerstone of peace in our times is the modern nation state that respects the sovereignty of its neighbours and upholds the sanctity of borders that separate them. China's extraordinary ascent over the last four decades, from the 1970s when…
China’s exports continue to defy expectations but geopolitical uncertainties remain
Economic Times
1 / 5 China rising China's exports rose for the third consecutive month in August, eclipsing an extended fall in imports, as more of its trading partners relaxed coronavirus lockdowns in a further boost to the recovery in the world's second-biggest…
Rouble keeps geopolitical risks in focus, slides along with oil
Nasdaq
MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) – The rouble headed towards recent lows on Monday, pricing in a drop in oil prices as well as lingering political risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and implications of the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic…
S. Korea to use ARF meeting to urge N. Korea to return to nuke talks
Korea Herald
(Yonhap) South Korea will use the region's biggest annual security forum taking place this week to send a message that North Korea should return to the negotiating table, foreign ministry officials said Monday. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to…
U.S.-China Conflict Drives Compliance Hiring in Hong Kong
Finews.asia
Financial institutions in Hong Kong are reportedly upping their recruitment efforts for compliance talent following the enactment of U.S. sanctions and China’s national security law. Hiring for compliance staff has increased by as much as one-third,…
US: China most flagrant UNCLOS violator
Philippine Star
MANILA, Philippines — A United States official has accused China of being the most “flagrant” violator of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), with an “intensifying” bullying pattern evident in the South China Sea and…
Why U.S. shifts COVID-19 blame, smears China
Xinhua News Agency
|Editor: huaxia Video PlayerClose As COVID-19 cases keep climbing in the U.S., some U.S. politicians are keen on playing the blame game than forging a clear strategy to wrest control of the pandemic. Why does the U.S. try to shift the blame and smear…
Cybersecurity Impact
InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/6HNUgCYvZ1
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
Secnewsbytes – Your company got through the pandemic by leaping into the cloud – but did you leave data security behind? • The Reg… https://t.co/7mx0exp3tk
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Your company got through the pandemic by leaping into the cloud – but did you leave data security behind? • The Register https://www.theregister.com/2020/09/06/retraining_data_protection_teams/
Your company got through the pandemic by leaping into the cloud – but did you leave data security behind?
The Register
We'll help you retrain data protection teams for IaaS and SaaS life Webcast Remote working really does look like it’s going to be the new normal, either by the average worker continuing to stay away from the office in the mid-term or, perhaps more…
nicoleperlroth – RT @selectedwisdom: Good overview on COVID19 cyber war. Open question I have: has election related hacking been lighter than expected becau…
nicoleperlroth – Twitter
RT @selectedwisdom: Good overview on COVID19 cyber war. Open question I have: has election related hacking been lighter than expected because CoVID19 research is more important?…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

