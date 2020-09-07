COVID-19 Alert – 07 September 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Central Firearm Registry is addressing firearm licence backlog caused by Covid-19
|South Coast Herald
|Pixabay The South African Police Service has assured firearm licence applicants that the Central Firearm Registry (CFR) is attending to licensing backlogs which resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic. ALSO READ: Firearm owners get a second chance to hand…
|Experts Predict What Else Could Go Wrong In The Economy Before 2020 Ends
|Yahoo! India
|2020 is not over yet and probably so isn’t a series of bad news. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has gone for a toss already. We have already witnessed pay-cuts and job losses on a large scale. But is this all going to come to an end…
|Hong Kong tycoons, banks claimed millions in Covid-19 subsidies
|The Straits Times All News
|September 07, 2020 8:11 AM HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – Hong Kong's property tycoons and global firms, including Ernst & Young and Jones Lang LaSalle, have received tens of millions of dollars in government-funded wage subsidies meant to protect jobs that…
|Iraqis protest as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients
|Al Jazeera
|Medical school graduates and health workers have protested in Iraq's capital over a shortage of equipment to tackle pandemic – and also a lack of jobs. Medical school graduates and health workers have protested in Iraq's capital over a shortage of…
|Lingering scars of virus generation may haunt world economy
|Australian Financial Review
|Opinion Anyone with a parent or grandparent who lived through the Great Depression knows the frugal habits such an experience can leave behind. Kenneth Rogoff Columnist The next few months will tell us a lot about the shape of the coming global…
|Policeman in India tests positive for Covid-19, commits suicide
|The Star SA
|Spectres of deflation, coronavirus haunt ECB meeting
|The Straits Times All News
|September 07, 2020 4:06 PM FRANKFURT (AFP) – The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday (Sept 10) to prepare the ground for new stimulus measures, armed with a new set of economic forecasts and amid signs of a resurgence of the coronavirus…
|Suicide Prevention Week highlights link between COVID-19 and alarming increase of people who ‘seriously considered suicide’
|New York Daily News
|National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week began Sunday, and the message is especially important this year. Mental health issues have increased considerably during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent report released by the Centers for…
|Victoria unveils gradual roadmap to reopening its economy
|Financial Times – US homepage
|With Shenzhen poised in the wings, is Hong Kong’s time in the sun over after protests, Covid-19 and US-China row?
|South China Morning Post – News
|Just a year ago, the Surfwheel looked poised to catch on, after winning innovation awards and going on sale in toy stores across the United States for US$399 (HK$3,092).The company behind the one-wheel electric skateboard, which made users look like…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Assange’s legal fight to avoid US espionage trial resumes in London
|The Straits Times All News
|September 07, 2020 8:26 AM LONDON (REUTERS) – Julian Assange resumes his battle in a London court on Monday (Sept 7) to avoid extradition to the United States to face criminal charges over the activities of his WikiLeaks website, after months of delay…
|Baliwag, Bulacan implements intensified border control
|MSN Philippines
|The local government of Baliwag, Bulacan started implementing Monday an intensified border control to lower the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the municipality, Unang Balita reported. GMA reporter Darlene Cay said the local government closed…
|China adopts strict anti-epidemic measures for travelers from India
|Global Times
|An airport employee (right) wearing a face shield checks a passenger's body temperature at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, May 25, 2020. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua) Tighter epidemic preventative rules, including…
|China, India must calm border tensions
|Straits Times
|The cornerstone of peace in our times is the modern nation state that respects the sovereignty of its neighbours and upholds the sanctity of borders that separate them. China's extraordinary ascent over the last four decades, from the 1970s when…
|China’s exports continue to defy expectations but geopolitical uncertainties remain
|Economic Times
|1 / 5 China rising China's exports rose for the third consecutive month in August, eclipsing an extended fall in imports, as more of its trading partners relaxed coronavirus lockdowns in a further boost to the recovery in the world's second-biggest…
|Rouble keeps geopolitical risks in focus, slides along with oil
|Nasdaq
|MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) – The rouble headed towards recent lows on Monday, pricing in a drop in oil prices as well as lingering political risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and implications of the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic…
|S. Korea to use ARF meeting to urge N. Korea to return to nuke talks
|Korea Herald
|(Yonhap) South Korea will use the region's biggest annual security forum taking place this week to send a message that North Korea should return to the negotiating table, foreign ministry officials said Monday. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to…
|U.S.-China Conflict Drives Compliance Hiring in Hong Kong
|Finews.asia
|Financial institutions in Hong Kong are reportedly upping their recruitment efforts for compliance talent following the enactment of U.S. sanctions and China’s national security law. Hiring for compliance staff has increased by as much as one-third,…
|US: China most flagrant UNCLOS violator
|Philippine Star
|MANILA, Philippines — A United States official has accused China of being the most “flagrant” violator of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), with an “intensifying” bullying pattern evident in the South China Sea and…
|Why U.S. shifts COVID-19 blame, smears China
|Xinhua News Agency
||Editor: huaxia Video PlayerClose As COVID-19 cases keep climbing in the U.S., some U.S. politicians are keen on playing the blame game than forging a clear strategy to wrest control of the pandemic. Why does the U.S. try to shift the blame and smear…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/6HNUgCYvZ1
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
|InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/GFy2QTeUaf
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
|InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/I6cYrp0zUx
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
|InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/WqGTmi86To
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
|InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/XYRjf3EfHU
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
|InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/bB1RclEWhQ
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
|InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/bJKjENZCLf
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
|Secnewsbytes – Your company got through the pandemic by leaping into the cloud – but did you leave data security behind? • The Reg… https://t.co/7mx0exp3tk
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Your company got through the pandemic by leaping into the cloud – but did you leave data security behind? • The Register https://www.theregister.com/2020/09/06/retraining_data_protection_teams/
|Your company got through the pandemic by leaping into the cloud – but did you leave data security behind?
|The Register
|We'll help you retrain data protection teams for IaaS and SaaS life Webcast Remote working really does look like it’s going to be the new normal, either by the average worker continuing to stay away from the office in the mid-term or, perhaps more…
|nicoleperlroth – RT @selectedwisdom: Good overview on COVID19 cyber war. Open question I have: has election related hacking been lighter than expected becau…
|nicoleperlroth – Twitter
|RT @selectedwisdom: Good overview on COVID19 cyber war. Open question I have: has election related hacking been lighter than expected because CoVID19 research is more important?…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.