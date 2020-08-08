COVID-19 Alert – 08 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Biochemists To Bolsonaro: Virus Protests Across The World
|International Business Times
|As the prospect of a second virus wave fuels fears of new lockdowns in Europe and elsewhere, anger is growing in some quarters over crippling restrictions imposed to slow transmission of the disease. From football fans to far-right conspiracy…
|COVID-19 like climate change has become an ‘article of faith’ for the Left
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|Sky News host James Morrow says COVID-19 is similar to climate change in that it has taken on a certain “pro-state intervention almost totalitarian approach”.
|Comment: We need a Covid reality check and to focus on getting our economy back
|Telegraph
|It would be irrational for us, and the government, to be frightened into submission by coronavirus — life must go on Here is the good news: No matter how old you are, you are extremely unlikely to die of Covid-19. Even if a lockdown had not been…
|EDITORIAL – Recession
|Philippine Star
|– 12:00am Economic performance during the coronavirus pandemic is an indicator of the effectiveness of the response to the public health crisis. Vietnam, for example, had quickly embarked on aggressive testing for coronavirus disease 2019, contact…
|Impacts, Surprising and Not, From the Coronavirus and Civil Strife
|TheStreet.com
|There are business sectors that are doing better than anticipated and others that are benefiting as thought from events of the day.
|Scientists say COVID-19 recovery plans should include climate change
|UPI
|Aug. 7 (UPI) — If global warming is to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as recommended by the Paris Agreement, scientists say efforts to reverse economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic must include climate policy measures, according to a…
|Trump shoots down reporter claim NJ club members violating coronavirus guidelines: ‘It’s a peaceful protest’
|FOXNews.com
|President Trump dismissed claims Friday evening that members of his New Jersey golf club who attended his press conference were not abiding by state coronavirus guidelines. During the question-and-answer period at Trump National Golf Club…
|U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs in July as it worked to recover from the coronavirus pandemic
|Washington Post
|The U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs during the month of July, sending the unemployment rate down for the third straight month — a drop that fell in line with economist predictions and pointed to the recovery that began before infections started…
|US unemployment falls to 10.2% in July, beating expectations
|Abu Dhabi National
|The rate had risen to an all-time high of 14.7% in April Aug 7, 2020 August 7, 2020 Unemployment in the US fell to 10.2 per cent in July, from 11.1 per cent in the previous month as payrolls rose higher-than-expected by 1.76 million. Economists had…
|Unemployment falls to 10.2% even as US job growth slowed to 1.8 million in July under pressure from pandemic
|Houston Chronicle
|__
|Geopolitical Impact
|After Chengdu, ‘nobody knows what is next’, say US firms in geopolitical crosshairs
|South China Morning Post
|Economy / China Economy After the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, American companies in the region began worrying what about comes next No exodus of US firms from China, but ‘new cold war footing’ and dissolution of constructive ties has left…
|China to decide fate of Hong Kong legislature after term expires
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Chinese lawmakers met Saturday to decide on how to deal with the legislative vacuum left by postponing Hong Kong elections. The Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 have been postponed for a year due the coronavirus pandemic. The top…
|China to decide fate of Hong Kong legislature after…
|Mail Online UK
|Chinese lawmakers met Saturday to decide on how to deal with the legislative vacuum left by postponing Hong Kong elections. The Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 have been postponed for a year due the coronavirus pandemic. The top…
|China’s July exports rise despite coronavirus, US tariff war
|The Korea Times News
|China's exports rose by an unexpectedly strong 7.2 percent in July as the world's second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
|Coronavirus updates: Russia offers Philippines potential vaccine; key model predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths
|CNBC
|Two of Washington's most powerful lawmakers told CNBC they believe Congress will strike a coronaviurs relief package, although the timing is still unknown. Congress and the Trump administration have struggled to strike an aid agreement for several…
|HHS Secretary Alex Azar’s trip to Taiwan is a welcome slap at China
|New York Post
|Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s trip to Taiwan is angering Beijing. Good. Azar will be the highest-ranking US official to visit the island since 1979 and the first US cabinet official to go in six years. China views Taiwan as a part of…
|Hong Kong Offers Free Testing as China Sends Teams to Contain Coronavirus
|WSJ.com World News
|Hong Kong third wave: why mainland China’s help in fighting Covid-19 has sparked anxiety rather than appreciation
|South China Morning Post – News
|Nearly a week after seven experts from mainland China arrived in Hong Kong as part of a first batch to help the city battle the third wave of coronavirus infections, the prevailing reaction to the gesture appears to be anxiety and apprehension rather…
|How COVID-19 affects U.S.-China trade deal
|Washington Times
|ANALYSIS/OPINION: With meetings planned for Aug. 15 to evaluate Beijing’s compliance with the bilateral trade agreement signed on Jan. 15 — the Phase One Trade Agreement — the Chinese regime’s suppression of information about the emergence of COVID-19…
|Ten ways to ensure a more geopolitically active and relevant Europe
|New Statesman
|the European Council president Charles Michel issued a one-word tweet: "Deal". This marked the conclusion of four days of intense negotiations resulting in the EU’s €750bn Covid-19 recovery fund – an imperfect but significant achievement, proving…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|As the pandemic hastens a cyberpunk future, hackers put democracy at risk
|SiliconANGLE
|One year after 20,000 cybersecurity professionals gathered in Las Vegas for Black Hat USA, no one traveled to the city this time, convention center hallways were dark and the world felt more perilous than ever before. Reflecting on a dystopian future…
|CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/chhoLVk9gB
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0tq9Tv0
|Get ready for the next DDoS attack
|SC Magazine US
|Juniper’s Laurence Pitt writes that DDoS attacks have been on the rise this year during the pandemic. On June 21, Akamai reported that it mitigated an attack on a European bank of 809 million packets-per-second. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston…
|Hospitals impacted after hackers target ventilator manufacture during Covid-19
|IT Security Guru
|A notorious ransomware gang has been hitting a key manufacturer of coronavirus ventilators in the US. The DoppelPaymer gang have threatened Boyce Technologies with releasing valuable data if the ransom is not paid – as it stands, the ransom amount…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Hospitals impacted after hackers target ventilator manufacture during Covid-19 A notorious ransomware gang has been… https://t.co/vpwNLBS9Z8
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Hospitals impacted after hackers target ventilator manufacture during Covid-19 A notorious ransomware gang has been hitting a key manufacturer of coronavirus ventilators in the US. The DoppelPaymer gang have threatened Boyce Technologies with…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Lawmakers call for red team testing of legacy electric grids The nation’s energy grid should be tested for cyber vu… https://t.co/lD5dYn0ce9
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Lawmakers call for red team testing of legacy electric grids The nation’s energy grid should be tested for cyber vulnerabilities, lawmakers say, especially in light of the new challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and reports of foreign…
|JRoosen – RT @tosscoinwitcher: #Emotet @Cryptolaemus1
Seeing COVID-19 themed phish today w/Emotet payloads.
SHA256: 39f54a264c6f06a36935cc3416dff1e…
|JRoosen – Twitter
|RT @tosscoinwitcher: #Emotet @Cryptolaemus1
Seeing COVID-19 themed phish today w/Emotet payloads.
SHA256:…
|UN report points to a 350% rise in phishing websites at start of 2020
|IT Pro UK
|There was a 350% increase in phishing websites during the first quarter of 2020, according to the United Nations, with the majority using the coronavirus pandemic as an exploit. The organisation's counterterrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov told the UN…
|helpnetsecurity – The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – https://t.co/D9MzOTz7hk – #infosecurity @ISSAINTL… https://t.co/zWKMHZxJpu
|helpnetsecurity – Twitter
|The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/08/03/pandemic-impact-cybersecurity/ – #infosecurity @ISSAINTL #cybersecuritynews @esg_global #securitynews #CISO #itsecurity…
|security_wang – How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever https://t.co/ni0K10HwxF
|security_wang – Twitter
|How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever http://dlvr.it/Rd9pwQ
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.