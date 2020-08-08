Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 08 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • Angola: Covid-19 – One More Angolan Infected in Portugal (AllAfrica.com)
  • Canada added 418,500 jobs in July as economies reopen (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Coronavirus digest: Travelers to Germany must be tested or face €25,000 fine (Deutsche Welle)
  • Coronavirus pandemic biggest concern for India, finds Mood of the Nation poll (India Today)
  • Coronavirus travel: Germany allows non-married couples to reunite (Deutsche Welle)
  • Drastic measures must be taken to save Japan from virus (Japan Times)
  • Germany begins testing holidaymakers returning from high-risk regions (Irish Times)
  • Germany: Combatting wage dumping (Deutsche Welle)
  • India is turning to faster tests to meet targets (BBC News – Asia)
  • Indonesia inches forward on community forest goal, hobbled by pandemic (indonesianews.net)
  • Indonesia second most confident in Southeast Asia about reopening tourism, study finds (indonesianews.net)
  • Ireland locks down counties with new outbreaks of COVID-19 (Newshub)
  • Italy Extends Worker, Business Protection to Avoid Cliff Edge (Bloomberg)
  • New Wave of African Music Sweeps France (iafrica.com)
  • New research reveals how Covid-19 came to New Zealand (stuff.co.nz)
  • Pompeo speaks with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel and S Korea (Outlook India)
  • Sweden’s no-lockdown strategy is beginning to look like less of an outlier, but still doesn’t compare well to other countries (Business Insider)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 8 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – It’s taken just 12 months for Boris Johnson to create a government of sleaze (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak fuels fears over looming tax hikes (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out extending furlough scheme if second coronavirus wave hits (Telegraph)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak: Now is not the time to discuss Scottish independence (The Scotsman)
  • UK – The Guardian view on Boris Johnson and get a grip or get going (The Guardian)
  • US – Boy, 7, becomes youngest to die with COVID-19 in Georgia (KansasCity.com)
  • US – California releases new guidance for colleges, universities: Meet these conditions to reopen (Fresno Bee)
  • US – Democrats, Trump Administration ‘Far Apart’ On Second Coronavirus Stimulus Bill (International Business Times)
  • US – Editorial: California’s coronavirus data debacle needs a quick fix (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • US – Get Tested For COVID-19 Only If There was ‘Close Exposure’, Says Trump Administration Testing Chief (International Business Times)
  • US – Massachusetts governor pauses reopening, reimposes some coronavirus restrictions (The Hill)
  • US – NIH funding $20 million for projects targeting deadly disease in kids with COVID-19 (Washington Times)
  • US – No. 2 U.S. Senate Democrat: Trump can’t act alone to provide COVID-19 relief -MSNBC (NationalPost.com)
  • US – One-third of children hospitalized with COVID-19 require ICU care, CDC says (UPI)
  • US – Texas Media Executive: Reopening Schools Is Top Election Issue (NewsMax.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • When Schools Reopened in Germany, ‘We Swallowed Our Misgivings’ (New York Times)
  • Worrying coronavirus spike in Brit expat enclave Malaga with 893 new infections in Spain’s Andalucia region (TheWashingtonTime.com)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Activision Blizzard Has Both Gamers And Investors Hooked (Seeking Alpha)
  • Advanced CT-scan unit at Fortis (Calcutta Telegraph)
  • AirAsia secures RM1bil financing (thestar.com.my)
  • CEZ in talks to sell Romanian assets to Macquarie Infrastructure -report (Nasdaq)
  • Comment: Ed Bramson should accept defeat and sell his Barclays stake (Telegraph)
  • Covid-19 impact: Coal India revises output target to 650 mn tonne in FY21 (Business Standard India)
  • Credit offtake: Canara Bank getting proposals from infra, food processing (Hindu Business Line)
  • Daimler arm drives into used CV segment (The Hindu)
  • Delta has banned ‘over 100 people’ from flying who refused to wear a face mask (Mail Online UK)
  • Facebook employees to work from home until July 2021 (Telecompaper)
  • Facebook fact police (Bloomberg)
  • Gidley blasts Facebook for ‘unacceptable’ removal of pro-Trump ad, says site ‘suppressing conservative facts’ (FOXNews.com)
  • Indians confident in their skills to survive despite Standard Chartered survey (Hindu Business Line)
  • Indonesia to start phase III clinical trials of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine on Aug 11 (The Straits Times All News)
  • Japan announces deal to purchase AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Japan’s Shionogi to Launch 25-Minute Coronavirus Test Next Month (Bloomberg)
  • Kia Motors India expects to grow sales with soon to be launched SUV Sonet (Economic Times)
  • Letters to The Vancouver Sun, Aug. 8, 2020: Trying to understand what part of this pandemic Air Canada doesn’t get (VancouverSun.com)
  • Lotte Chemical, Kumho Petrochemical net profit down on COVID-19 (The Korea Times News)
  • Louis Vuitton heralds the return of the physical fashion show — in China (CNN)
  • Mahindra Hosts Dedicated Care Camp for Ambulances (Orissadiary.com)
  • Pfizer Agrees to Manufacture Gilead’s Potential Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir (US News & World Report)
  • Rideau Centre H&M closed for deep clean following positive COVID-19 case (CTV News)
  • SABIC Expects Slight Improvement In Demand on Petrochemicals (Asharq Al-Awsat)
  • Should Walmart, other big-box stores make its customers wear masks? (Global News Canada)
  • StarHub’s Q2 profit down 5.6%, but telco upbeat on 5G (Straits Times)
  • Superstore, Walmart Regina locations report possible COVID-19 exposure (CTV News)
  • UPS tacks on additional fees as it faces a flood of packages during pandemic (CNBC)
  • Veolia Is Future Proof And Great For Managing Portfolio Risk (Seeking Alpha)
  • Yeo Hiap Seng sinks into red for H1, cites Covid-19 impact (Business Times Singapore)
  • Young population ready to adapt, more confident of future: Standard Chartered Survey (Economic Times)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Vaccines and Treatments (Washington Post)
  • A coronavirus vaccine by November? Severe outbreaks may speed up research, Fauci says (star-telegram.com)
  • Climate change and reinforcing Indigenous food systems (Lancet)
  • Dr. Fauci says he feels ‘cautiously optimistic’ about coronavirus vaccines (Mail Online UK)
  • Elimination of Covid-19 Transmission in New Zealand (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • First trial of a coronavirus vaccine under way in Houston (Houston Chronicle)
  • Gilead Inks Deal to Boost Production of Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir (WSJ.com US Business)
  • I took part in the government’s coronavirus antibody test trial – this is what I learnt (The Independent)
  • Pfizer agrees to manufacture Gilead’s coronavirus drug remdesivir (CNBC)
  • Researchers at the University of Oxford have said hydroxychloroquine could still be a viable COVID-19 treatment (Pharmafile)
  • SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in African countries—are we losing perspective? (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Safety concerns as Russia pushes to roll out world’s first coronavirus vaccine (CBS News)
  • Vaccine for COVID-19 will need outside expert review, U.S. regulator says (FirstWord Pharma)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Biochemists To Bolsonaro: Virus Protests Across The World
International Business Times
As the prospect of a second virus wave fuels fears of new lockdowns in Europe and elsewhere, anger is growing in some quarters over crippling restrictions imposed to slow transmission of the disease. From football fans to far-right conspiracy…
COVID-19 like climate change has become an ‘article of faith’ for the Left
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
Sky News host James Morrow says COVID-19 is similar to climate change in that it has taken on a certain “pro-state intervention almost totalitarian approach”.
Comment: We need a Covid reality check and to focus on getting our economy back
Telegraph
It would be irrational for us, and the government, to be frightened into submission by coronavirus — life must go on Here is the good news: No matter how old you are, you are extremely unlikely to die of Covid-19. Even if a lockdown had not been…
EDITORIAL – Recession
Philippine Star
– 12:00am Economic performance during the coronavirus pandemic is an indicator of the effectiveness of the response to the public health crisis. Vietnam, for example, had quickly embarked on aggressive testing for coronavirus disease 2019, contact…
Impacts, Surprising and Not, From the Coronavirus and Civil Strife
TheStreet.com
There are business sectors that are doing better than anticipated and others that are benefiting as thought from events of the day.
Scientists say COVID-19 recovery plans should include climate change
UPI
Aug. 7 (UPI) — If global warming is to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as recommended by the Paris Agreement, scientists say efforts to reverse economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic must include climate policy measures, according to a…
Trump shoots down reporter claim NJ club members violating coronavirus guidelines: ‘It’s a peaceful protest’
FOXNews.com
President Trump dismissed claims Friday evening that members of his New Jersey golf club who attended his press conference were not abiding by state coronavirus  guidelines. During the question-and-answer period at Trump National Golf Club…
U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs in July as it worked to recover from the coronavirus pandemic
Washington Post
The U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs during the month of July, sending the unemployment rate down for the third straight month — a drop that fell in line with economist predictions and pointed to the recovery that began before infections started…
US unemployment falls to 10.2% in July, beating expectations
Abu Dhabi National
The rate had risen to an all-time high of 14.7% in April Aug 7, 2020 August 7, 2020 Unemployment in the US fell to 10.2 per cent in July, from 11.1 per cent in the previous month as payrolls rose higher-than-expected by 1.76 million. Economists had…
Unemployment falls to 10.2% even as US job growth slowed to 1.8 million in July under pressure from pandemic
Houston Chronicle
__
Geopolitical Impact
After Chengdu, ‘nobody knows what is next’, say US firms in geopolitical crosshairs
South China Morning Post
Economy / China Economy After the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, American companies in the region began worrying what about comes next No exodus of US firms from China, but ‘new cold war footing’ and dissolution of constructive ties has left…
China to decide fate of Hong Kong legislature after term expires
Yahoo! Singapore
Chinese lawmakers met Saturday to decide on how to deal with the legislative vacuum left by postponing Hong Kong elections. The Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 have been postponed for a year due the coronavirus pandemic. The top…
China to decide fate of Hong Kong legislature after…
Mail Online UK
Chinese lawmakers met Saturday to decide on how to deal with the legislative vacuum left by postponing Hong Kong elections. The Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 have been postponed for a year due the coronavirus pandemic. The top…
China’s July exports rise despite coronavirus, US tariff war
The Korea Times News
China's exports rose by an unexpectedly strong 7.2 percent in July as the world's second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus updates: Russia offers Philippines potential vaccine; key model predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths
CNBC
Two of Washington's most powerful lawmakers told CNBC they believe Congress will strike a coronaviurs relief package, although the timing is still unknown. Congress and the Trump administration have struggled to strike an aid agreement for several…
HHS Secretary Alex Azar’s trip to Taiwan is a welcome slap at China
New York Post
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s trip to Taiwan is angering Beijing. Good. Azar will be the highest-ranking US official to visit the island since 1979 and the first US cabinet official to go in six years. China views Taiwan as a part of…
Hong Kong Offers Free Testing as China Sends Teams to Contain Coronavirus
WSJ.com World News
Hong Kong third wave: why mainland China’s help in fighting Covid-19 has sparked anxiety rather than appreciation
South China Morning Post – News
Nearly a week after seven experts from mainland China arrived in Hong Kong as part of a first batch to help the city battle the third wave of coronavirus infections, the prevailing reaction to the gesture appears to be anxiety and apprehension rather…
How COVID-19 affects U.S.-China trade deal
Washington Times
ANALYSIS/OPINION: With meetings planned for Aug. 15 to evaluate Beijing’s compliance with the bilateral trade agreement signed on Jan. 15 — the Phase One Trade Agreement — the Chinese regime’s suppression of information about the emergence of COVID-19…
Ten ways to ensure a more geopolitically active and relevant Europe
New Statesman
the European Council president Charles Michel issued a one-word tweet: "Deal". This marked the conclusion of four days of intense negotiations resulting in the EU’s €750bn Covid-19 recovery fund – an imperfect but significant achievement, proving…
Cybersecurity Impact
As the pandemic hastens a cyberpunk future, hackers put democracy at risk
SiliconANGLE
One year after 20,000 cybersecurity professionals gathered in Las Vegas for Black Hat USA, no one traveled to the city this time, convention center hallways were dark and the world felt more perilous than ever before. Reflecting on a dystopian future…
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/chhoLVk9gB
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0tq9Tv0
Get ready for the next DDoS attack
SC Magazine US
Juniper’s Laurence Pitt writes that DDoS attacks have been on the rise this year during the pandemic. On June 21, Akamai reported that it mitigated an attack on a European bank of 809 million packets-per-second. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston…
Hospitals impacted after hackers target ventilator manufacture during Covid-19
IT Security Guru
A notorious ransomware gang has been  hitting  a key manufacturer of coronavirus ventilators in the US. The DoppelPaymer gang have threatened Boyce Technologies with releasing valuable data if the ransom is not paid – as it stands, the ransom amount…
InfoSecHotSpot – Hospitals impacted after hackers target ventilator manufacture during Covid-19 A notorious ransomware gang has been… https://t.co/vpwNLBS9Z8
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Hospitals impacted after hackers target ventilator manufacture during Covid-19 A notorious ransomware gang has been hitting a key manufacturer of coronavirus ventilators in the US. The DoppelPaymer gang have threatened Boyce Technologies with…
InfoSecHotSpot – Lawmakers call for red team testing of legacy electric grids The nation’s energy grid should be tested for cyber vu… https://t.co/lD5dYn0ce9
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Lawmakers call for red team testing of legacy electric grids The nation’s energy grid should be tested for cyber vulnerabilities, lawmakers say, especially in light of the new challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and reports of foreign…
JRoosen – RT @tosscoinwitcher: #Emotet @Cryptolaemus1
Seeing COVID-19 themed phish today w/Emotet payloads.

SHA256: 39f54a264c6f06a36935cc3416dff1e…
JRoosen – Twitter
RT @tosscoinwitcher: #Emotet @Cryptolaemus1
Seeing COVID-19 themed phish today w/Emotet payloads.

SHA256:…
UN report points to a 350% rise in phishing websites at start of 2020
IT Pro UK
There was a 350% increase in phishing websites during the first quarter of 2020, according to the United Nations, with the majority using the coronavirus pandemic as an exploit. The organisation's counterterrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov told the UN…
helpnetsecurity – The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – https://t.co/D9MzOTz7hk – #infosecurity @ISSAINTL… https://t.co/zWKMHZxJpu
helpnetsecurity – Twitter
The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/08/03/pandemic-impact-cybersecurity/ – #infosecurity @ISSAINTL #cybersecuritynews @esg_global #securitynews #CISO #itsecurity…
security_wang – How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever https://t.co/ni0K10HwxF
security_wang – Twitter
How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever http://dlvr.it/Rd9pwQ

