COVID-19 Alert – 08 June 2020

Actions by Governments
  • Coronavirus restrictions eased in Italy (Europa Press)
  • How dangerous will that first Belgian beer be? (Politico.eu)
  • Italy statistics bureau forecasts GDP to fall 8.3% in 2020 on coronavirus hit (Mail Online UK)
  • Malaysia to relax curbs on people’s movement (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Malaysia to reopen most economic activity (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • New Zealand says coronavirus ‘eliminated’ and life can resume without restrictions (News5 – InterAksyon)
  • Poland plans no new restrictions despite hike in coronavirus infections (Reuters)
  • Pressure builds for Australia to reopen (Australian Financial Review)
  • Spain reopens from Covid-19 with bullfights, but no dance floors (NationalPost.com)
  • Travel rules eased in Republic of Ireland and shops reopen (BBC)
  • UK – Letters: The Tories and the SNP should be held equally culpable (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – Opinion: Mark Smith: Cruel and unjustified: the legal case against the Scottish Government that you might not have heard about (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – Statistics shame the Scottish Government in handling of Covid – Brian Monteith (The Scotsman)
  • UK – UK Government scientific adviser says late lockdown ‘has cost a lot of lives’ (Herald Scotland)
  • US – Assisted living facilities reopen to outdoor visits: Coronavirus reopenings and cancellations in Northeast Ohio for Monday, June 8, 2020 (Cleveland.com)
  • US – CDC reports 1,920,904 coronavirus cases in United States (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to new post-peak low amid lull in death reports (Denver Post)
  • US – Even as virus threat remains, Massachusetts hurtles toward broader reopening Monday (Boston Globe)
  • US – Filming in California can restart from Friday (The Straits Times All News)
  • US – Hawaii is likely to see more COVID-19 infections as reopening continues, health director says (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
  • US – The US government’s supply of the only proven Covid-19 drug runs out at the end of the month (CNN)
  • US – U.S. News CDC ‘closely monitoring’ nationwide protests for potential of COVID-19 spread (UPI)
Actions by Companies
  • Air travel may take 2 to 3 years to return to 2019 levels: Boeing exec (Kuwait Times)
  • AirAsia lets go of 12% of employees due to COVID-19 pandemic (CNN Philippines)
  • AirAsia welcomes RMCO, resumption of domestic travel (Malay Mail)
  • Apple receives patent for software that will generate socially distant group selfies (Yahoo! India)
  • AstraZeneca contacted Gilead over potential megamerger – Bloomberg News (MSN UK)
  • China’s economic recovery could be ‘very impressive’ — but the U.S. stands in the way, Deutsche Bank says (CNBC Asia-Pacific News)
  • Coronavirus outbreak: AstraZeneca approaches Gilead about potential merger (Business Today India)
  • Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca has ‘approached Gilead over possible merger’ (The Guardian)
  • Culture of change: GSK’s journey for better health, teamwork and communication (Japan Today)
  • ETF, securities turnover up in May on economic stimulus, reopening: SGX (The Straits Times All News)
  • Facebook, Twitter and Google Write Their Own Rules for Political Ads-and What You See (LaRepublica.com.co)
  • Fuel Sales Likely To Be Revived By Unlock 1.0: Indian Oil Corporation (NDTV)
  • Hero MotoCorp shareholders are betting that people will go for cheaper bikes after the pandemic (Business Insider India)
  • How Apple, Google’s contact tracing API project started (Hindustan Times)
  • Husqvarna sees sales recovery as pandemic restrictions ease (Nasdaq)
  • In Pics Lockdown Launches Triump, Kawasaki, Bajaj Auto showcase their latest offerings in times of COVID-19 (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Investec spin-out launches recovery fund to save South African economy “in induced coma” (AltAssets.net)
  • L&T has a bulging order book, but labour shortage is a hurdle (Livemint.com)
  • Lawmakers fear fake Facebook accounts meant for ‘online tanim-ebidensiya’ (Rappler)
  • MTN South Africa sees double-digit data traffic growth under lockdown (Telecompaper)
  • Mobility still far behind normal in some states, shows Google data (Livemint.com)
  • Moody’s – French banks’ large insurance activities provide support through coronavirus crisis (Business Insider)
  • Moody’s – GCC asset managers have some resilience to coronavirus, low oil price impact (Business Insider)
  • Ooredoo announces tie-up with Netflix (Gulf Times)
  • Oxford Biomedica inks agreement to boost UK supply of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine (Sharenet)
  • Ryanair boss says airline will fly through UK’s ‘rubbish’ quarantine (Al Arabiya)
  • Ryanair vows to fly through the UK’s new ‘rubbish’ quarantine laws (MSN UK)
  • Singapore Airlines secures $1 bn additional credit (Deccan Herald)
  • Starbucks Japan to release summer rare cheesecake beverage (Japan Today)
  • Top Covid-19 vaccine updates: Plant-derived AQCH drug under testing, AstraZeneca’s cancer drug shows promise (Hindustan Times)
  • UOB reopens nine branches starting 8 June (Singapore Business Review)
  • Used-Car Buyers Could Suffer as Wells Fargo Cuts Off Many Independent Car Dealers (MSN Canada)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
As the economy recovers, Republicans and Democrats will play different roles
The Hill
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted American life in unprecedented ways. Yet all pandemics eventually come to an end, and so too will this one. When the economy begins to rebound it will rely on pent-up consumer demand to drive the recovery. So, are…
Federal stimulus money for airlines is keeping them afloat through the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s not proving t… https://t.co/1XCqRyJETd
WSJ – Twitter
Federal stimulus money for airlines is keeping them afloat through the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s not proving to be enough to sustain the industry at its pre-pandemic size https://on.wsj.com/378fdqP
Hundreds more die in US as protesters urged to get tested
Financial Times – Europe homepage
Ministry prepares recovery plan for resuming flight services in Oman
Times of Oman
Muscat: A recovery plan to restart domestic and international flights has been prepared by the Ministry of Transport and submitted to the Supreme Committee in charge of COVID-19. The Minister of Transport, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Al Futaisi said:…
New reports of family violence spike in COVID-19 lockdown, study finds
TheAge.com
A Victorian study on the early domestic violence impacts of the coronavirus crisis finds rates and severity have risen.
On historic day of protests, Metro ridership hit highest level since coronavirus pandemic
Washington Post
Metro carried nearly 70,000 passengers Saturday, up about 153 percent from the previous Saturday. A crowd cheers “Hands up don't shoot” while participating in the 9th day of protests across from the White House in Washington, on Saturday, June 6,…
Protests in a pandemic present dilemma for scientists
Financial Times – US homepage
Experts debate whether they should advise to stay at home or risk Covid-19
UPDATE 1-Portuguese economy to shrink nearly 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus
Reuters UK
(Adds further government data, details) By LISBON, June 7 (Reuters) – Portugal’s tourism-dependent economy is expected to shrink by nearly 7% this year due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in its economic and financial…
Unemployment on top of Fed’s agenda
Arab News
The world’s largest economy added 2.5 million jobs despite COVID-19 pandemic Sweden has succeeded at the former, but admitted failure at the latter
‘This is their 9/11’: Mental health professionals fear uptick in stress issues and suicides following coronavirus pandemic
New York Daily News
“For the younger cops, this is their 9/11,” Killeen said about the coronavirus pandemic. “Although it is radically different, it is going to impact them psychologically and physically, especially when its all over and they start asking like we did…
Geopolitical Impact
Coronavirus and trade war pushing China to focus on fixing economy rather than leading world order
South China Morning Post – News
The notion that China will emerge stronger from the crisis and seek to fill the void in global leadership left by a retreating United States has become conventional wisdom among Western commentators. Judging by the long-delayed meeting this year of…
Dialing for dollars: Undocumented immigrants struggle with swamped phone system to obtain California COVID-19 funds
San Francisco Chronicle
Top COVID-19 expert defends TCM globalization amid pandemic
Global Times
By Zhang Dan Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2020/6/8 4:10:38 Zhang Boli, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and one of the top-level consultants in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in Central China's Hubei Province. Photo:…
Cybersecurity Impact
COVID-19 Pandemic Takes Toll on Cybersecurity
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
COVID-19 Pandemic Takes Toll on Cybersecurity. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an ideal environment for cybercriminals to launch phishing campaigns intended to enable criminal activities ranging from simple theft of credentials to outright fraud….
Data suggests unprecedented interest in hacking and cybercrime during pandemic
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
Toute l’actualité Cyber sur la société digitale par Jean-Paul Pinte, cybercriminologue Publié par : pintejp | juin 7, 2020 Data suggests unprecedented interest in hacking and cybercrime during pandemic.
Is a ‘Cyber Pandemic’ Coming?
Security Bloggers Network
For more than a decade, security leaders predicted that a “Cyber Pearl Harbor” or “Cyber 9/11” was coming that would dramatically change society as we know it.  For example, back in 2013, Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano said, “Our…
Is a ‘Cyber Pandemic’ Coming? – Government Technology
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications
Is a ‘Cyber Pandemic’ Coming? Over the past week, multiple global business leaders warned of a coming cyberattack with devastating impacts. Is this just FUD or current reality? Let’s explore. For more than a decade, security leaders predicted that a…
Secnewsbytes – Top ten cyber hygiene tips for SMEs during covid-19 pandemic — ENISA https://t.co/oKs4gLjAs1
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Top ten cyber hygiene tips for SMEs during covid-19 pandemic — ENISA https://www.enisa.europa.eu/news/enisa-news/top-ten-cyber-hygiene-tips-for-smes-during-covid-19-pandemic

