Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 08 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • China contributes to global fight against Xi (Xinhua News Agency)
  • China passed ‘extraordinary’ virus test, says bullish Xi (Phuket News)
  • Comment There’s no good reason why Sweden isn’t on our quarantine-free list (Telegraph)
  • Germany’s Debt Spending May Become the New Normal, Official Says (Bloomberg)
  • Germany’s New Virus Infections Rise to Highest Level Since April (Bloomberg)
  • India overtakes Brazil in coronavirus infections, some rail services resume (NationalPost.com)
  • Ireland to set Sept. 21 date for full pub reopening – Irish Times (Reuters India)
  • Nigerians held for conning Germany over PPE supplies (ChannelAfrica.co.za)
  • Pakistan to begin reopening educational institutions next week (NationalPost.com)
  • Schools reopening in Italy (Europa Press)
  • Spain moves to protect rights of staff who work from home (Irish Independent)
  • Spain, India Crash Through Coronavirus Milestones (International Business Times Australia)
  • Striking trainee doctors return to work as South Korea battles second virus wave (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Switzerland takes Belgium and Mexico off Covid-19 ‘high risk’ list (Swiss Info)
  • Taiwanese tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from France (Focus Taiwan)
  • Teachers across Spain prepare for schools to reopen with strict new measures (Mail Online UK)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 8 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE reports second-quarter budget surplus of $2.65 billion amid coronavirus pandemic (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – ‘Don’t kill your gran’ warns Matt Hancock as coronavirus cases rise among young people (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Australia to receive vaccine in months, rise in UK infections ‘concerning’ (News24)
  • UK – School visited by Boris Johnson less than 2 weeks ago confirms Coronavirus case (itv.com)
  • UK – Scottish Government warned ‘insufficient number’ of counsellors ahead of schools pledge (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – UK government’s reusable gown project fails to produce any PPE (FT.com – Retail & Consumer)
  • US – ANA to resume flights to Hawaii in Oct. for 1st time in 6 months (Mainichi JP)
  • US – As a lifelong Iowan now studying COVID-19 in Oregon, I’m saddened by my home state’s path (Des Moines Register)
  • US – California begins sending extra $900 to those unemployed due to COVID-19 (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – DeSantis itching to reopen just about everything but Florida’s government (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Kassem Moukahal, Illinois House 82nd District Democratic nominee profile (Chicago Sun-Times)
  • US – Kentucky state representative tests positive for coronavirus (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Oklahoma inmate dies after hospitalization for ‘symptoms associated with COVID-19’ (Tulsa World)
  • US – Thousands gather for Christian music concert at California Capitol, breaking COVID-19 rules (Sacramento Bee)
  • US – Unemployment diary: I’m a 38-year-old wellness coordinator in Pennsylvania who’s lost work since the pandemic (Business Insider)
  • US – Vermont House to debate state budget amid virus uncertainty (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Wrong priorities mire India in pandemic (Global Times)
  • Xi addresses meeting commending role models in China’s COVID-19 fight (Ecns.cn)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota’s Bidadi Plant Last Week (NDTV)
  • ACCC examining Apple, Google app practices amid Fortnite scuffle (WA Today)
  • AIB offers business loans capped at 2.75pc interest under new Covid-19 scheme (Irish Independent)
  • Aerospace supplier Meggitt swings to loss as pandemic bites (FT.com – Aerospace & defence)
  • AirAsia seeks up to $820 million cash injection to endure Covid-19 crisis (The Straits Times All News)
  • An unusual sight in Christchurch as airport welcomes South African Airways (stuff.co.nz)
  • B.C. Loblaws employees rally on Labour Day to restore COVID-19 pandemic pay (Global News Canada)
  • China’s Sinovac employees, families took experimental coronavirus vaccine: Reuters (The Korea Times News)
  • China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine candidate appears safe, slightly weaker in elderly (Asahi.com)
  • EasyJet cuts capacity as virus fears knock passenger confidence (Sky News Latest)
  • Google Abandons Plan to Rent Dublin Office for 2,000 Workers (Bloomberg)
  • Google officially declares three-day weekend for employees to ensure ‘Collective Wellbeing’ during this pandemic (Times of India)
  • How MOM’s new ACE Group intends to fight COVID-19 infections at previously cleared dormitories (Channel NewsAsia)
  • JD Sports half-year profits slide as store footfall remains `weak´ (Mail Online UK)
  • JD Sports reinstates full-year guidance; profit falls in H1 on virus impact (Shares Magazine)
  • Korean Air rolls out strict rules for mask-wearing on board (Korea Herald)
  • Mediaset, Vivendi CEOs to resume contacts after EU court ruling-sources (Nasdaq)
  • Moody’s expects recovery in vehicle sales next year (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Morrisons supermarket chain takes on thousands of new staff (The Guardian)
  • Netflix boss: Remote working has negative effects (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Netflix’s Reed Hastings sees nothing positive about remote work and is eager to have staff back in the office once… https://t.co/hcSIA6CmZe (WSJ – Twitter)
  • No Pandemic Pause For IKEA’s U.S. Shopping Mall Plan (News18.com)
  • Online giant Amazon announces new jobs in Cumbria (itv.com)
  • PUBG Mobile Ban Could Be Lifted Soon, As PUBG Drops China’s Tencent Gaming (Indiatimes)
  • Qantas ‘pandemic’ ground crew exit had been on the cards for a decade (TheAge.com Business)
  • Rolls-Royce Is Fast Becoming a British Calamity (Asharq Al-Awsat)
  • SOUTH AFRICA: Plummeting profits: Not even Capitec is spared from the Covid-19 onslaught (Daily Maverick)
  • Saudi Telecom Seeks to Cut $2.39 Billion Offer for Vodafone Egypt (Bloomberg)
  • Sharp says its air purification technology can reduce airborne coronavirus (News On Japan)
  • Shoprite ends Kenya expansion, plans retreat from the country (Nasdaq)
  • Singapore state investor Temasek says global economic outlook remains volatile (Nasdaq)
  • Sipchem collaborates with IBM to achieve business continuity amid COVID-19 (Zawya.com)
  • Temasek’s one-year shareholder return turns negative; more uncertainty ahead with Covid-19 pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Why DHL is thriving during coronavirus pandemic? (Deutsche Welle)
  • Zondo commission: Former Eskom chair confirms call from Zuma to postpone board meeting (Citizen.co.za)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Australia’s coronavirus hot spot state to deepen contact tracing
NationalPost.com
SYDNEY — The Australian state at the center of the country's second wave coronavirus outbreak is deepening its contact tracing program to try to maintain a steady decline in daily new cases, amid criticism of its handling of the crisis….
California begins sending extra $900 to those unemployed due to COVID-19
latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
California officials will mark the Labor Day holiday by sending a $900 supplemental unemployment benefit to jobless residents.
Coronavirus skeptics march alongside far-right activists
Deutsche Welle
Skeptics around the world reject government regulations meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus as too extreme. Some are taking their outrage public. In Germany, they are marching alongside right-wing extremists and conspiracy theorists in mass…
Efforts to fix air pollution gasp for funding, as pandemic pressure builds
Reuters India
By , Thomson Reuters Foundation 6 Min Read (Adds UN comment, city commitments) BARCELONA, Sept 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Development funding for efforts to tackle air pollution falls far short of what is needed in a world where nine in 10 people…
Front-line workers speak out on effectiveness of contact tracing
NBCNews.com
Share this – copied Contact tracers are charged with finding and stopping outbreaks before they spread. While health officials say it’s one of the most critical jobs in the fight against the virus, many admit there are still challenges.Sept. 7, 2020
India’s central bank issues guidelines on bad loans
Gulf News
Companies in automotive, aviation and tourism can expect lenient treatment on loans Mumbai: India's lenders will have to consider issues such as liquidity and debt-servicing ratios when preparing restructuring plans for loans that have soured due to…
Ireland confirms recession as it posts record quarterly slump
Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
Ireland has officially entered recession after the COVID-19 crisis resulted in its economy shrinking by a record 6.1% in the second quarter.
On economy, follow evidence
Indian Express
The GDP decline in the April-June quarter (Q1) is primarily due to the pandemic and does not relate to the economy’s performance leading into the pandemic. The data unmistakably establish this fact and also suggest that the economy is recovering…
Pandemic causing some to turn to gig economy
Journal-News
The coronavirus pandemic has led more workers to turn to the “gig economy,” working on freelance or shorter-term duties, for both the flexibility and, in some cases, needed income. “It’s not for the faint of heart,” said Jackie Reau, CEO of Game Day…
Victoria’s contact tracing set for major overhaul
9News.com.au
Victoria's troubled contact tracing system is set for a major overhaul with five new response units established across suburban Melbourne.
Geopolitical Impact
As US-China tensions rise, what is the outlook on the South China Sea dispute in 2020-21?
South China Morning Post – News
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, tensions in the South China Sea have surged. This is mainly the result of China’s continued assertiveness coupled with the sharp deterioration in US-China relations over a variety of issues including…
Assange’s legal fight to avoid US espionage trial resumes in UK
Global Times
Julian Assange resumes his battle in a London court on Monday to avoid extradition to the US to face criminal charges over the activities of his WikiLeaks website, after months of delay due to the coronavirus lockdown. Demonstrators hold signs with…
China picks another Himalayan fight with India
Asia Times Online
MUMBAI – China today made a veiled threat to India, describing one of India’s northeastern states as “South Tibet” and saying it never recognized Arunachal Pradesh as part of India. The latest threat come as the two most populous countries remained in…
China’s Export Machine Keeps Humming, Despite Geopolitical Woes And Decoupling Pressure
TheStreet.com
China's export machine has proven resilient this year, with August data underlining the world's reliance on it for products such as medical goods and electronics Although China's exports to the US surged, its total trade with the US fell behind the…
Chinese Embassy urges Collins to remember ‘Taiwan is part of China’
MSN New Zealand
The Chinese Embassy is urging Judith Collins to remember that "Taiwan is part of China" after the National Party leader said she didn't think China would mind if she referred to Taiwan as a nation. New Zealand does not have official diplomatic…
TCEB helps international trade show organisers to Re-Energize their exhibitions in Thailand
Finanzen.net
BANGKOK , Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has unveiled a new support scheme to help organisers of international tradeshows in Thailand get back to business in the wake of COVID-19. Re-Energizing…
The Year That Crippled Global Trade Still Poses Five Big Risks
Bloomberg
U.S. election, WTO chaos, digital-tax and China fights loom Airbus ruling in EU’s favor could mean tariffs on U.S. goods Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. , and  for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic….
Trump Vows to Sharply Scale Back U.S. Economic Ties With China
Bloomberg
President strikes contrast with policies of Democrat Biden Trump says China will ‘own’ U.S. if Biden wins election President Donald Trump said he intends to curb the U.S. economic relationship with China, contrasting himself with Joe Biden by…
What good China can do to India?
Siasat Daily
Fatima Hasan Some centuries ago, Kautilya had written in his book Arthashastra– a treatise on politics– that “A country’s neighbour is its natural enemy.” This seems to be very true in the context wherein India has been at loggerheads with three of…
When Vaccines Collide With Geopolitics
Bloomberg
Here’s the latest news from the global pandemic. ​​​​​​ with world’s second-highest virus cases U.K. cases jump by almost 3,000 to as U.S. heads into fall, ex-FDA head says When vaccines collide with geopolitics Back in May, CanSino Biologics looked like…
Cybersecurity Impact
Cybersecurity after Securing orgs against the new threat landscape
BrianHonan – Twitter
via @helpnetsecurity Cybersecurity after COVID-19: Securing orgs against the new threat landscape https://bit.ly/3bEbwve
Cybercrime surges in Hong Kong as Covid-19 work-from-home arrangements leave people ‘vulnerable’ to fraudsters
South China Morning Post
Number of cases of technology-based crimes more than doubles in the first half of the year, to some 6,400 Some of the online scams refer directly to the pandemic, luring victims to download malware in bogus emails warning of coronavirus infection
Cybersecurity after Securing orgs against the new threat landscape
Help Net Security – News
Picture this: An email comes through, offering new COVID-19 workplace safety protocols, and an employee, worn down by the events of the day or feeling anxious about their safety, clicks through. In a matter of seconds, the attacker enters the…
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
State: Cybercrime on the Rise During Pandemic, Caution Urged
SecurityWeek – Twitter
State: Cybercrime on the Rise During Pandemic, Caution Urged https://www.securityweek.com/state-cybercrime-rise-during-pandemic-caution-urged
State: Cybercrime on the Rise During Pandemic, Caution Urged
SecurityWeek RSS Feed
State securities officials say cybercrime including email attacks are on the rise during the pandemic, and they’re warning people to be careful online. …
cybersecboardrm – Cybersecurity after Securing orgs against the new threat landscape #Cybersecurity #infosec #security https://t.co/8wssLA9kRk
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Cybersecurity after COVID-19: Securing orgs against the new threat landscape #Cybersecurity #infosec #security https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/09/08/cybersecurity-after-covid-19-securing-orgs-against-the-new-threat-landscape/
cybersecboardrm – Cybersecurity after Securing orgs against the new threat landscape #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/uIjPBmmdYE
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Cybersecurity after COVID-19: Securing orgs against the new threat landscape #Cybersecurity #security…
cybersecboardrm – Cybersecurity after Securing orgs against the new threat landscape #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/v3GCOPjJ9b
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Cybersecurity after COVID-19: Securing orgs against the new threat landscape #Cybersecurity #security…
security4all – RT @julianbarnes: Scoop: Chinese hackers seeking coronavirus vaccine research conducted reconnaissance on UNC. A look at the spy games arou…
security4all – Twitter
RT @julianbarnes: Scoop: Chinese hackers seeking coronavirus vaccine research conducted reconnaissance on UNC. A look at the spy games around Covid research https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/05/us/politics/coronavirus-vaccine-espionage.html

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

