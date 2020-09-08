COVID-19 Alert – 08 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Australia’s coronavirus hot spot state to deepen contact tracing
|NationalPost.com
|SYDNEY — The Australian state at the center of the country's second wave coronavirus outbreak is deepening its contact tracing program to try to maintain a steady decline in daily new cases, amid criticism of its handling of the crisis….
|California begins sending extra $900 to those unemployed due to COVID-19
|latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
|California officials will mark the Labor Day holiday by sending a $900 supplemental unemployment benefit to jobless residents.
|Coronavirus skeptics march alongside far-right activists
|Deutsche Welle
|Skeptics around the world reject government regulations meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus as too extreme. Some are taking their outrage public. In Germany, they are marching alongside right-wing extremists and conspiracy theorists in mass…
|Efforts to fix air pollution gasp for funding, as pandemic pressure builds
|Reuters India
|By , Thomson Reuters Foundation 6 Min Read (Adds UN comment, city commitments) BARCELONA, Sept 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Development funding for efforts to tackle air pollution falls far short of what is needed in a world where nine in 10 people…
|Front-line workers speak out on effectiveness of contact tracing
|NBCNews.com
|Share this – copied Contact tracers are charged with finding and stopping outbreaks before they spread. While health officials say it’s one of the most critical jobs in the fight against the virus, many admit there are still challenges.Sept. 7, 2020
|India’s central bank issues guidelines on bad loans
|Gulf News
|Companies in automotive, aviation and tourism can expect lenient treatment on loans Mumbai: India's lenders will have to consider issues such as liquidity and debt-servicing ratios when preparing restructuring plans for loans that have soured due to…
|Ireland confirms recession as it posts record quarterly slump
|Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
|Ireland has officially entered recession after the COVID-19 crisis resulted in its economy shrinking by a record 6.1% in the second quarter.
|On economy, follow evidence
|Indian Express
|The GDP decline in the April-June quarter (Q1) is primarily due to the pandemic and does not relate to the economy’s performance leading into the pandemic. The data unmistakably establish this fact and also suggest that the economy is recovering…
|Pandemic causing some to turn to gig economy
|Journal-News
|The coronavirus pandemic has led more workers to turn to the “gig economy,” working on freelance or shorter-term duties, for both the flexibility and, in some cases, needed income. “It’s not for the faint of heart,” said Jackie Reau, CEO of Game Day…
|Victoria’s contact tracing set for major overhaul
|9News.com.au
|Victoria's troubled contact tracing system is set for a major overhaul with five new response units established across suburban Melbourne.
|Geopolitical Impact
|As US-China tensions rise, what is the outlook on the South China Sea dispute in 2020-21?
|South China Morning Post – News
|Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, tensions in the South China Sea have surged. This is mainly the result of China’s continued assertiveness coupled with the sharp deterioration in US-China relations over a variety of issues including…
|Assange’s legal fight to avoid US espionage trial resumes in UK
|Global Times
|Julian Assange resumes his battle in a London court on Monday to avoid extradition to the US to face criminal charges over the activities of his WikiLeaks website, after months of delay due to the coronavirus lockdown. Demonstrators hold signs with…
|China picks another Himalayan fight with India
|Asia Times Online
|MUMBAI – China today made a veiled threat to India, describing one of India’s northeastern states as “South Tibet” and saying it never recognized Arunachal Pradesh as part of India. The latest threat come as the two most populous countries remained in…
|China’s Export Machine Keeps Humming, Despite Geopolitical Woes And Decoupling Pressure
|TheStreet.com
|China's export machine has proven resilient this year, with August data underlining the world's reliance on it for products such as medical goods and electronics Although China's exports to the US surged, its total trade with the US fell behind the…
|Chinese Embassy urges Collins to remember ‘Taiwan is part of China’
|MSN New Zealand
|The Chinese Embassy is urging Judith Collins to remember that "Taiwan is part of China" after the National Party leader said she didn't think China would mind if she referred to Taiwan as a nation. New Zealand does not have official diplomatic…
|TCEB helps international trade show organisers to Re-Energize their exhibitions in Thailand
|Finanzen.net
|BANGKOK , Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has unveiled a new support scheme to help organisers of international tradeshows in Thailand get back to business in the wake of COVID-19. Re-Energizing…
|The Year That Crippled Global Trade Still Poses Five Big Risks
|Bloomberg
|U.S. election, WTO chaos, digital-tax and China fights loom Airbus ruling in EU’s favor could mean tariffs on U.S. goods Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. , and for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic….
|Trump Vows to Sharply Scale Back U.S. Economic Ties With China
|Bloomberg
|President strikes contrast with policies of Democrat Biden Trump says China will ‘own’ U.S. if Biden wins election President Donald Trump said he intends to curb the U.S. economic relationship with China, contrasting himself with Joe Biden by…
|What good China can do to India?
|Siasat Daily
|Fatima Hasan Some centuries ago, Kautilya had written in his book Arthashastra– a treatise on politics– that “A country’s neighbour is its natural enemy.” This seems to be very true in the context wherein India has been at loggerheads with three of…
|When Vaccines Collide With Geopolitics
|Bloomberg
|Here’s the latest news from the global pandemic. with world’s second-highest virus cases U.K. cases jump by almost 3,000 to as U.S. heads into fall, ex-FDA head says When vaccines collide with geopolitics Back in May, CanSino Biologics looked like…
|Cybersecurity Impact
Cybersecurity after Securing orgs against the new threat landscape
|BrianHonan – Twitter
|Cybercrime surges in Hong Kong as Covid-19 work-from-home arrangements leave people ‘vulnerable’ to fraudsters
|South China Morning Post
|Number of cases of technology-based crimes more than doubles in the first half of the year, to some 6,400 Some of the online scams refer directly to the pandemic, luring victims to download malware in bogus emails warning of coronavirus infection
|Help Net Security – News
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic
State: Cybercrime on the Rise During Pandemic, Caution Urged
|State: Cybercrime on the Rise During Pandemic, Caution Urged
Cybersecurity after Securing orgs against the new threat landscape
Cybersecurity after Securing orgs against the new threat landscape
Cybersecurity after Securing orgs against the new threat landscape
Chinese hackers seeking coronavirus vaccine research conducted reconnaissance on UNC. A look at the spy games around Covid research
