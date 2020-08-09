COVID-19 Alert – 09 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Experts call for vitamins, minerals rich diet to fight against Covid-19
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) During a session held at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the health experts stressed the need for inclusion of vitamins and minerals in daily diet to build…
|Health versus economy trade-off isn’t a solvable equation
|Melbourne Age
|— 9.51am Responses to the coronavirus are often presented as a binary choice between lives saved and the economic cost of trying to save those lives – health versus the economy. As with most things to do with the pandemic, it’s not quite that simple. A…
|Plastic pollution plagues Southeast Asia amid Covid-19 lockdowns
|South China Morning Post – News
|Adam Reza is among those for whom environmental awareness took a back seat to health concerns during Malaysia’s national lockdown earlier this year to curb the spread of Covid-19. Despite making a conscious effort to be mindful, he estimates his use…
|Protests held across Canada urging politicians to help reunite families amid COVID-19 pandemic
|CTV News
|MONTREAL — Protests are planned for Saturday in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver in support of the reunification of couples and families separated by slow immigration procedures and travel bans imposed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic….
|Saskatoon runner inspiring hope amid youth suicide crisis, pandemic
|Saskatoon StarPhoenix
|Running has been helpful tool in Tarrant Cross Child's recovery from addictions and suicide, and he's used running to foster hope in Indigenous youth across Saskatchewan….
|Scopa wants open tenders following claims of Covid-19 looting
|The Star SA
|The economy is not Trump’s strong suit
|The Hill
|President Clinton strategist James Carville was fond of saying that when it came to what matters most in elections, “it’s the economy, stupid.” In his reelection bid, President Trump has to hope that Carville’s adage is not always true. Or at least…
|Trump signs executive orders for coronavirus stimulus
|The Straits Times All News
|August 09, 2020 4:56 AM BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY (REUTERS) – President Donald Trump on Saturday (Aug 8) said he would sign a series of executive orders intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White…
|Trump signs executive orders over COVID-19 stimulus
|9News.com.au
|US President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders after talks over a coronavirus stimulus relief bill broke down.
|UK poised to suffer the biggest Covid-19 blow of any major economy
|New Zealand Herald
|The UK will suffer the heaviest Covid-19 impact of any major country this week as signs of faltering spending raise fears that the recovery is already running out of steam. City forecasters predict official figures
|Geopolitical Impact
|Bangladesh”s ties with India, China stand on different perspectives: foreign minister
|Outlook India
|By Anisur Rahman Dhaka, Aug 8 (PTI) Bangladesh''s ties with India and China should not be compared as they stand on different perspectives, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday, describing Dhaka''s relationship with New Delhi as "historic"…
|China Set to Approve Hong Kong’s Decision on Election Delay
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — China’s State Council has proposed approving Hong Kong’s decision to delay legislative elections for a year because of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a report on state-run CCTV …
|China wants Trump losing — U.S. Intelligence
|Philippines Daily Tribune
|WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — China has boosted its efforts to influence the US presidential election in November and wants President Donald Trump to lose because it sees him as “unpredictable,” a top US intelligence official said Friday. “We…
|Hong Kong elections: debate over proposal to allow voting in mainland China, with critics raising fears of fraud, lack of scrutiny
|South China Morning Post – News
|If postponing the Legislative Council elections slated for September 6 was not controversial enough, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor followed up by suggesting a revamp of electoral arrangements. It included allowing Hongkongers based on…
|News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt Announces Embargo on 101 Weapon Systems and Other Top Stories
|News18.com
|These are the top stories we are covering this afternoon: Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 weapon systems in big Make in India push; seven patients in massive fire at Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada; Oprah Winfrey sends book that…
|Taiwan banks’ exposure to China falls to new low
|Focus Taiwan
|Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The exposure of Taiwanese banks to China dropped to a new low as of the end of the second quarter, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing has led Taiwanese lenders to become…
|U.S. Visit to Taiwan Begins, Adding to Escalating China Tensions
|Bloomberg
|Health and Human Services Secretary Azar arrives on Sunday Azar set to discuss global Covid-19 response, HHS says Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday for the highest-ranking visit by a U.S. official to the…
|‘No escape from climate change, pandemics and terrorism in globalisation’: EAM
|Yahoo! India
|New Delhi, Aug 08 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on August 08 addressed at virtual India @75 Summit. He had a discussion over globalisation with other leaders. “Different countries are uncomfortable with excessive dependence…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Hong Kong Privacy Chief Says U.S. ‘Doxxed’ Sanctioned Officials
|Bloomberg
|City’s privacy commissioner reacts to Washington’s sanctions U.S. action is criticized by officials in Beijing, Hong Kong Hong Kong’s privacy chief criticized the U.S. Treasury Department for “doxxing” Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials by…
|Japan to lead first cyber defense drill with ASEAN, US and Europe
|Nikkei Asian Review
|TOKYO — Japan, the U.S., European countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will join forces for a digital defense exercise, set to take place as early as this autumn, to prepare for possible cyberattacks on critical infrastructure,…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.