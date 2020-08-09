Silobreaker

  covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 09 August 2020

Actions by Governments
  • COVID-19 In India: Are Things Getting Better? (NDTV)
  • COVID-19 tally in Russia increases by 5,189 to 887,536 (Ani News)
  • Covid-19 Nightlife Patrol in Spain – 8/8/2020 (Bloomberg)
  • Covid-19’s progress: Six months on, India has much to be relieved about the pandemic’s ravages (Economic Times)
  • Eerie moment experts predict how Australia would react to a pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • France, Germany criticize US for trying to lead WHO discussions despite withdrawal (FOXNews.com)
  • Germany starts testing arriving travelers (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany: Mandatory coronavirus testing at airports off to smooth start (Deutsche Welle)
  • How the coronavirus has spurred change in Germany (Deutsche Welle)
  • India sustained world food supply chain, continued export amid India in US (Ani News)
  • Italy extends worker, business protection to avoid cliff edge (Toronto Star Online)
  • Jersey reclassifies France as higher Covid-19 risk (BBC)
  • New Zealand marks 100 days since it halted spread of coronavirus (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • New Zealand marks 100 days without Covid-19 transmission (Hindu Business Line)
  • Pakistan allows all international flights to resume operations (Al Arabiya)
  • Support for Australia’s nurses (9News.com.au)
  • Sweden’s pandemic no longer stands out (Financial Times – Asia homepage)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 9 (NationalPost.com)
  • Travel updates: Spain cracks down on nightclubs and Paris tightens face mask laws (Telegraph)
  • UK – BORIS JOHNSON: Keeping our schools closed longer than is necessary is intolerable (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson insists schools in England must reopen in September https://t.co/b30iD1N8cI (FT – Twitter)
  • UK – Boris Johnson urged to help out travellers stuck in quarantine (The Independent)
  • UK – In today’s Whitehall farce, Boris Johnson doesn’t wear the trousers (The Guardian)
  • UK – UK headed into full lockdown next month if Boris Johnson doesnt fix disastrous test and trace, says ex-government scientist (London Evening Standard)
  • US – Bill Gates says the White House ‘muzzled’ the CDC in its coronavirus response (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Coronavirus data failures add to California’s struggle to deal with pandemic (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Coronavirus updates: CDC warns of dangerous COVID complication for children (Sacramento Bee)
  • US – Judges cite Roberts opinion to allow Arkansas abortion restrictions to resume (The Hill – All Regulation)
  • US – Statewide early voting begins as Florida grapples with virus (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Texas governor extends disaster declaration for coronavirus (star-telegram.com)
  • US – U.S. CDC reports 4,920,369 coronavirus cases (Reuters UK)
  • US – VIDEO: Arkansas governor discusses school reopening on Fox News (Arkansas Online)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Why Sweden, pilloried by the whole world for refusing to lock down, may be having the last laugh (Mail Online UK)
 
Actions by Companies
  • A look inside Mindtree, a year after its hostile takeover by L&T (Economic Times)
  • Accenture brews beer in Dublin as Covid test (Irish Independent)
  • Accor launches charm offensive to woo disgruntled Travelodge landlords (Telegraph)
  • Amazon’s Business Model Weakness And How Walmart (And Other Retailers) Can Exploit It (Forbes.com)
  • Analysts back Qantas despite COVID-19 and Virgin 2.0 (Australian Financial Review)
  • Before the next storm comes …. (Newsday)
  • Berkshire takes big writedown for Precision Castparts, operating profit falls (Reuters UK)
  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma (Seeking Alpha)
  • COVID-19 impact Coal India revises FY21 production target to 650-660 million tonne (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Celtic into the Nedbank Cup final (Ofm.co.za)
  • Coronavirus Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories (NDTV)
  • County Durham couple raffling home and BMW sell 190,000 tickets in just one week (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac’s human trials to begin next week in Indonesiau00a0 – The Indian Wire (indonesianews.net)
  • Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF) CEO Carsten Spohr on Q2 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
  • India to involve Boeing in plane crash investigation (India Today)
  • Industrial Bank issues more loans for small businesses (Xinhua News Agency)
  • It is a pandemic tale of woe for our ‘incredible shrinking banks’ (Irish Independent)
  • Japan, AstraZeneca agree on 120 million doses of coronavirus vaccine (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Korean Air manages to turn net profit through cargo, despite COVID-19 (Hani.co.kr)
  • LG reports lower Q2 results (Philippines Daily Tribune)
  • Magnit chief says growth shows turnround is on course (Financial Times – Asia homepage)
  • Mukesh Ambani is now the world’s fourth-richest person after he beat Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault (Business Insider India)
  • NBK Tires Services provides wide range of Michelin tyres ‘with highest standards of safety and sanitation’ (Gulf Times)
  • Passenger aboard WestJet flight from Toronto to Montreal infected with COVID-19 (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Poisoned Chalice: Bill Gates Is Not Best Pleased About Microsoft Trying To Acquire TikTok (News18.com)
  • Remarks by Mr Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Health, At the National Day Anthem Moment At National Centr… (MOH.Gov.sg)
  • Samsung Faces a Darwinian Moment (Asharq Al-Awsat)
  • South Regina Walmart sees second COVID-19 exposure alert in 2 days (CTV News)
  • Standard Bank CIB donates care packages to Randburg domestic abuse victims (Randburg Sun)
  • Takeda to supply Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine candidate in Japan (Mainichi JP)
  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway takes a $9.8 bln writedown (Al Arabiya)
  • Why Oil Major BP Is Investing Billions In Green Energy (Indiatimes)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Covid-19 vaccine researchers have a problem: Many people who urgently need vaccination, including Blacks and Latino… https://t.co/XmF9AOI3DL (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Fauci Cautions Odds A Coronavirus Vaccine Will Have High-Efficacy Are ‘Extremely Slim’ (International Business Times)
  • Gates Foundation invests in $3 vaccine for poorer countries (The Independent)
  • Is it ethical to infect volunteers with Covid-19 to test a vaccine? (Mail Online UK)
  • Novavax Partners With Takeda to Sell Its Coronavirus Vaccine in Japan (Nasdaq)
  • Only half of Britons are ‘very likely’ to get a coronavirus vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • Questions Surround Russia’s Ability To Deliver A Safe, Effective Coronavirus Vaccine (International Business Times)
  • Relief Therapeutics Chairman Sees Covid-19 Drug Earning Millions (Bloomberg Law)
  • Russia chooses less testing, faster production to win COVID-19 vaccine race (NBCNews.com)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Experts call for vitamins, minerals rich diet to fight against Covid-19
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) During a session held at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the health experts stressed the need for inclusion of vitamins and minerals in daily diet to build…
Health versus economy trade-off isn’t a solvable equation
Melbourne Age
— 9.51am Responses to the coronavirus are often presented as a binary choice between lives saved and the economic cost of trying to save those lives – health versus the economy. As with most things to do with the pandemic, it’s not quite that simple. A…
Plastic pollution plagues Southeast Asia amid Covid-19 lockdowns
South China Morning Post – News
Adam Reza is among those for whom environmental awareness took a back seat to health concerns during Malaysia’s national lockdown earlier this year to curb the spread of Covid-19. Despite making a conscious effort to be mindful, he estimates his use…
Protests held across Canada urging politicians to help reunite families amid COVID-19 pandemic
CTV News
MONTREAL — Protests are planned for Saturday in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver in support of the reunification of couples and families separated by slow immigration procedures and travel bans imposed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic….
Saskatoon runner inspiring hope amid youth suicide crisis, pandemic
Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Running has been helpful tool in Tarrant Cross Child's recovery from addictions and suicide, and he's used running to foster hope in Indigenous youth across Saskatchewan….
Scopa wants open tenders following claims of Covid-19 looting
The Star SA
The economy is not Trump’s strong suit
The Hill
President Clinton strategist James Carville was fond of saying that when it came to what matters most in elections, “it’s the economy, stupid.” In his reelection bid, President Trump has to hope that Carville’s adage is not always true. Or at least…
Trump signs executive orders for coronavirus stimulus
The Straits Times All News
August 09, 2020 4:56 AM BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY (REUTERS) – President Donald Trump on Saturday (Aug 8) said he would sign a series of executive orders intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White…
Trump signs executive orders over COVID-19 stimulus
9News.com.au
US President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders after talks over a coronavirus stimulus relief bill broke down.
UK poised to suffer the biggest Covid-19 blow of any major economy
New Zealand Herald
The UK will suffer the heaviest Covid-19 impact of any major country this week as signs of faltering spending raise fears that the recovery is already running out of steam. City forecasters predict official figures
Geopolitical Impact
Bangladesh”s ties with India, China stand on different perspectives: foreign minister
Outlook India
By Anisur Rahman Dhaka, Aug 8 (PTI) Bangladesh''s ties with India and China should not be compared as they stand on different perspectives, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday, describing Dhaka''s relationship with New Delhi as "historic"…
China Set to Approve Hong Kong’s Decision on Election Delay
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — China’s State Council has proposed approving Hong Kong’s decision to delay legislative elections for a year because of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a report on state-run CCTV …
China wants Trump losing — U.S. Intelligence
Philippines Daily Tribune
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — China has boosted its efforts to influence the US presidential election in November and wants President Donald Trump to lose because it sees him as “unpredictable,” a top US intelligence official said Friday. “We…
Hong Kong elections: debate over proposal to allow voting in mainland China, with critics raising fears of fraud, lack of scrutiny
South China Morning Post – News
If postponing the Legislative Council elections slated for September 6 was not controversial enough, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor followed up by suggesting a revamp of electoral arrangements. It included allowing Hongkongers based on…
News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt Announces Embargo on 101 Weapon Systems and Other Top Stories
News18.com
These are the top stories we are covering this afternoon: Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 weapon systems in big Make in India push; seven patients in massive fire at Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada; Oprah Winfrey sends book that…
Taiwan banks’ exposure to China falls to new low
Focus Taiwan
Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The exposure of Taiwanese banks to China dropped to a new low as of the end of the second quarter, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing has led Taiwanese lenders to become…
U.S. Visit to Taiwan Begins, Adding to Escalating China Tensions
Bloomberg
Health and Human Services Secretary Azar arrives on Sunday Azar set to discuss global Covid-19 response, HHS says Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday for the highest-ranking visit by a U.S. official to the…
‘No escape from climate change, pandemics and terrorism in globalisation’: EAM
Yahoo! India
New Delhi, Aug 08 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on August 08 addressed at virtual India @75 Summit. He had a discussion over globalisation with other leaders. “Different countries are uncomfortable with excessive dependence…
Cybersecurity Impact
Hong Kong Privacy Chief Says U.S. ‘Doxxed’ Sanctioned Officials
Bloomberg
City’s privacy commissioner reacts to Washington’s sanctions U.S. action is criticized by officials in Beijing, Hong Kong Hong Kong’s privacy chief criticized the U.S. Treasury Department for “doxxing” Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials by…
Japan to lead first cyber defense drill with ASEAN, US and Europe
Nikkei Asian Review
TOKYO — Japan, the U.S., European countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will join forces for a digital defense exercise, set to take place as early as this autumn, to prepare for possible cyberattacks on critical infrastructure,…

