Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 09 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • A Kiwi teacher living in the Netherlands: Life slowly returns to a ‘new normal’ (Waikato Times)
  • Australia’s ongoing COVID-19 fight (Canberra Times)
  • Bolsonaro Covid positive: A look at how the Brazil president has handled the pandemic (Indian Express)
  • Canada predicts historic deficit due to pandemic spending (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Correlation between the Spread of COVID-19 and the Interest in Personal Protective Measures in Poland and Portugal (MDPI)
  • Doubts raised about the science behind Portugal’s air bridge snub (Telegraph)
  • EU Gives Germany’s €500B COVID-19 Aid Plan A Thumbs Up (Law360)
  • Federal health officials say ‘limit or no transmission’ of COVID-19 in most parts of Canada (Global News Canada)
  • In defense of Belgium’s coronavirus response (Politico.eu)
  • Indonesia hits grim COVID-19 milestone (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • Israel beat COVID-19, but it made a devastating comeback. The culprit? Weddings (NationalPost.com)
  • Italy to monitor sewage in hunt for possible new Covid-19 wave (The Star SA)
  • Jul 9, 2020 – 08:57 Switzerland boasts more millionaires but Covid-19 casts shadow (Swiss Info)
  • Louisiana lawmaker equates coronavirus mask mandates with Nazi Germany (New York Post)
  • PIA to resume regular UAE flights from Thursday (IANS Live)
  • Push for protective gear made in Australia (Mail Online UK)
  • Scotland retains quarantine restrictions on Spain and Serbia (Mail Online UK)
  • Second wave expected in France, but no new lockdown (New Zealand Herald)
  • UK – Gyms ‘will get the green light to reopen within days, Boris Johnson to announce (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Outrage after Rishi Sunak serves food without wearing mask (The Independent)
  • UK – Phase 3 Scotland: dates the Scottish Government is expected to change rules as Nicola Sturgeon to review lockdown (The Scotsman)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak makes a big bet on the cause of the United Kingdom’s economic woes (New Statesman)
  • UK – Why we must heed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s warning – leader comment (The Scotsman)
  • US – As Trump pushes to reopen schools, Arizona school leaders face more uncertainty (AZCentral.com)
  • US – CDC director says there’s no data children drive coronavirus spread — but the U.S. isn’t testing many kids (CNBC)
  • US – CDC updates official coronavirus symptom list (Global News Canada)
  • US – CDC’s guide to staying safe at summer camp during COVID-19 (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Connecticut Amasses 60-70 Day PPE Stockpile, Aiming for 90 (US News & World Report)
  • US – Florida emerges as world’s new epicenter for COVID-19 (The Hill)
  • US – Many residents say California reopened too soon and fear coronavirus spread, poll finds (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – NIAIDNews – #COVID19 News: A large new clinical trials network, launched by @NIH and NIAID, will enable researchers to enroll t… https://t.co/O56Yh6iXg7 (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIAIDNews – Are you interested in volunteering for a #COVID19 Clinical Study? Visit the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN) web… https://t.co/N8lYHK3UH0 (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIH Launches Clinical Trials Network to Test COVID-19 Vaccines and Other Prevention Tools (NIAID)
  • US – Ohio lawmakers need to speak out about President Trump’s failures in the face of COVID-19 surge (Cleveland.com)
  • US – Trump administration unveils plan to use coronavirus to limit asylums (The Independent)
  • US – White House says CDC ‘very much on the same page’ as Trump (Global News Canada)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Where will Canada’s coronavirus economy go next? Here are 3 possible scenarios (Global News Canada)
  • Why are masks not yet mandatory in Australia? (Sydney Morning Herald)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A Woman Who Died from Covid-19 (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Acute Lung Injury in Covid-19 (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro Hails Hydroxychloroquine Even as He Fights Coronavirus (New York Times)
  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro Takes Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 As WHO Stops Trials of Drug (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Florida Teen Who Died Of COVID-19 Attended Church Gathering And Was Given Hydroxychloroquine (International Business Times)
  • Gilead begins testing inhaled remdesivir for outpatient treatment of COVID-19 (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Glaxo Signs Another Deal to Develop a Coronavirus Vaccine (Nasdaq)
  • Health care executives fear public distrust of COVID-19 vaccine will lead to continued spread of disease (Fortune)
  • Johnson & Johnson CEO says a COVID-19 vaccine is only ‘part of the puzzle’ (Fortune)
  • Liver injury is independently associated with adverse clinical outcomes in patients with COVID-19 (British Journal of the Gut)
  • Moderna Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 COVID-19 Vaccine Study; Phase 3 Start onâ€¦ (Nasdaq)
  • US withdrawal from WHO is unlawful and threatens global and US health and security (Lancet)
  • Virus Treatment Is Changing (Podcast) (Bloomberg)
  • Will Black Americans Fear a Vaccine More Than COVID-19? | Opinion (MSNBC Newsweek)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Chinese economy stages strong rebound from pandemic: analysts
shanghaisun.com
NEW YORK, July 8 (Xinhua) — The Chinese economy has staged an impressive rebound from the COVID-19 shock amid the country's effective efforts to contain the virus, analysts have said. "Our
Coronavirus Surge Making Travelers Wary, Survey Shows
US News & World Report
A recent survey found that the share of travelers who feel safe traveling outside of their communities has fallen in the last few weeks as coronavirus cases increase.
Countering terrorism during the COVID-19 pandemic
Jakarta Post
The wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 have the potential to exacerbate grievances, undermine social cohesion and fuel conflict, creating the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism and violent extremism. Terrorists are exploiting the…
Covid-19 recovery: Help to heal the region’s economy?
itv.com
The Chancellor has promised billions of pounds to help kickstart the UK economy post coronavirus. Credit: PA images
How does contact tracing slow COVID-19?
star-telegram.com
Contact tracers with the Pierce County Health Department explain how contact tracing works and how it can help slow the spread of COVID-19. … Click to…
Majority Of Americans Support Closing Down Economy Again Over Coronavirus Spike: Poll
MSNBC Newsweek
A majority of Americans say that they support closing the economy again due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll. The poll, which was conducted by The Economist/YouGov, surveyed 1,500 adults from July 5 to July 7….
Ontario expected to extend state of emergency to July 24
OttawaCitizen.com
TORONTO — Ontario is expected to table a motion today to extend the province’s state of emergency until July 24….
Serbia Protests Meet Violent Response in Europe’s 1st Major Virus Unrest
NYT.com Europe
To counter a second coronavirus wave, President Aleksandar Vucic announced a new lockdown. Protesters reacted with fury at his inconsistency, amid wider anger over his strongman leadership.
UK sets out plan to boost economy amid coronavirus hit
NationalPost.com
LONDON — British finance minister Rishi Sunak warned of hardship ahead on Wednesday as he set out plans to protect jobs and limit the economic impact of the coronavirus….
United says it may furlough as many as 36,000 because of pandemic losses
Washington Post
Government grants received through the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package known as the Cares Act require airlines to keep front-line workers on the job through Sept. 30. United signed a letter of intent this week to accept roughly $4.5 billion in…
Geopolitical Impact
‘China Has Pattern of Instigating Territorial Disputes’: Mike Pompeo Hits Out at Beijing Over Border Rows With Neighbours, Coronavirus Outbreak
Yahoo! India
Washington, July 8: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday lashed out at China and its ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over a range of issues, including the coronavirus outbreak and border disputes. Mike Pompeo slammed China for "hiding"…
5 China defends WHO, lashes out at U.S. move to withdraw
The Hindu
The move was another demonstration of the U.S. pursuing unilateralism, says Chinese Foreign Ministry China defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body, adding to a litany of disputes…
China Does Not Want U.S. Conflict but Will Defend Itself: Foreign Minister
MSNBC Newsweek
China's foreign minister has called on the U.S. to adopt a more peaceful and collaborative approach to Beijing amid frosty relations between the world's two largest economies. Wang Yi said Thursday that the U.S. and China were facing the biggest…
China, Russia reaffirm mutual support on core interests, sovereignty
Global Times
By Shan Jie and Yang Sheng Source:Global Times Published: 2020/7/8 23:23:40 Photo: Xinhua Chinese and Russian leaders exchanged support for each other on safeguarding sovereignty and security and opposing external intervention during a Wednesday phone…
Finland Continues to Shun Sweden as Other Border Controls Lifted
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — Finland will continue to restrict travel from neighboring Sweden to shield itself from the spread of coronavirus infections, while allowing free travel from a number of other Europea…
Five Eyes Nations Draw Fury From China by Pushing Back on Hong Kong Law
MSNBC Newsweek
China has attacked Australia for offering a safe haven to Hong Kongers wishing to flee the new national security law imposed on the territory by Beijing earlier this month. On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced visa…
NSW-Victoria border control to be in place for at least six weeks as Queensland and SA clamp down
The Guardian
Victorians to be turned back from Queensland and those entering South Australia will be need to self-isolate, take coronavirus tests and wear a mask Follow Thursday’s Australian live blog Sign up for Guardian Australia’s coronavirus email will remain…
Navy Taking “Extraordinary Measures” To Keep South China Sea Carriers COVID-Free
Zero Hedge
The Pentagon is seeking to assure the US public and the world that "extraordinary measures" are being taken to ensure all sailors currently deployed on two aircraft carriers in the South China Sea remain COVID-19 free. The Navy is enacting strict…
Syria aid veto by Russia and China ‘despicable’, say humanitarian groups
Abu Dhabi National
The mandate for cross-border aid delivery expires on Friday, prompting fears for the well-being of civilians in crisis-stricken Idlib July 8, 2020 July 8, 2020 Aid agencies strongly criticised Russia and China for blocking the extension of UN approval…
The U.S. Is Trying to Turn China Into the Next Iran
Bloomberg
Politics & Policy The Trump administration is in the midst of the most profound shift in U.S. strategy toward China in almost half a century. By The Trump administration is in the midst of the most profound shift in U.S. strategy toward China in almost…
UK could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to pay
The Independent
European scrutiny committee warns that UK approach risks access to vaccine The British government could get itself locked out of the EU's coronavirus vaccine programme by refusing to contribute financially, MPs have warned. The House of Commons…
Cybersecurity Impact
2020 is on Track to Hit a New Data Breach Record
HOTforSecurity
Cyber Attacks in the Pandemic Era: More of the Same
Security Bloggers Network
Since COVID-19 began to spread rapidly across the globe, we’ve seen near-constant headlines of cyber attacks hitting organizations in the midst of chaos. An elite group of cyber criminals launched a sophisticated phishing campaign in… The…
Microsoft seizes domains used in COVID-19 phishing attacks
IT Pro UK
A US District Court has accepted a bid from Microsoft to seize and take control of web domains used in phishing attacks that exploit concerns around the coronavirus. The tech giant announced that it's Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) had taken down a…
Microsoft sues coronavirus phishing spammers to seize their domains amid web app attacks against Office 354.5
The Register – Security
A very busy six months for Redmond's Digital Crimes Unit Microsoft has taken legal action to seize web domains being used to launch coronavirus-themed phishing attacks.…
Using Trademarks to Combat COVID-19 Related Phishing
Infosecurity – Blog
Using Trademarks to Combat COVID-19 Related Phishing Google has seen a steep rise amid the…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

