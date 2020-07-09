COVID-19 Alert – 09 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Chinese economy stages strong rebound from pandemic: analysts
|shanghaisun.com
|NEW YORK, July 8 (Xinhua) — The Chinese economy has staged an impressive rebound from the COVID-19 shock amid the country's effective efforts to contain the virus, analysts have said. "Our
|Coronavirus Surge Making Travelers Wary, Survey Shows
|US News & World Report
|A recent survey found that the share of travelers who feel safe traveling outside of their communities has fallen in the last few weeks as coronavirus cases increase.
|Countering terrorism during the COVID-19 pandemic
|Jakarta Post
|The wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 have the potential to exacerbate grievances, undermine social cohesion and fuel conflict, creating the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism and violent extremism. Terrorists are exploiting the…
|Covid-19 recovery: Help to heal the region’s economy?
|itv.com
|The Chancellor has promised billions of pounds to help kickstart the UK economy post coronavirus. Credit: PA images
|How does contact tracing slow COVID-19?
|star-telegram.com
|Contact tracers with the Pierce County Health Department explain how contact tracing works and how it can help slow the spread of COVID-19. … Click to…
|Majority Of Americans Support Closing Down Economy Again Over Coronavirus Spike: Poll
|MSNBC Newsweek
|A majority of Americans say that they support closing the economy again due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll. The poll, which was conducted by The Economist/YouGov, surveyed 1,500 adults from July 5 to July 7….
|Ontario expected to extend state of emergency to July 24
|OttawaCitizen.com
|TORONTO — Ontario is expected to table a motion today to extend the province’s state of emergency until July 24….
|Serbia Protests Meet Violent Response in Europe’s 1st Major Virus Unrest
|NYT.com Europe
|To counter a second coronavirus wave, President Aleksandar Vucic announced a new lockdown. Protesters reacted with fury at his inconsistency, amid wider anger over his strongman leadership.
|UK sets out plan to boost economy amid coronavirus hit
|NationalPost.com
|LONDON — British finance minister Rishi Sunak warned of hardship ahead on Wednesday as he set out plans to protect jobs and limit the economic impact of the coronavirus….
|United says it may furlough as many as 36,000 because of pandemic losses
|Washington Post
|Government grants received through the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package known as the Cares Act require airlines to keep front-line workers on the job through Sept. 30. United signed a letter of intent this week to accept roughly $4.5 billion in…
|Geopolitical Impact
|‘China Has Pattern of Instigating Territorial Disputes’: Mike Pompeo Hits Out at Beijing Over Border Rows With Neighbours, Coronavirus Outbreak
|Yahoo! India
|Washington, July 8: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday lashed out at China and its ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over a range of issues, including the coronavirus outbreak and border disputes. Mike Pompeo slammed China for "hiding"…
|5 China defends WHO, lashes out at U.S. move to withdraw
|The Hindu
|The move was another demonstration of the U.S. pursuing unilateralism, says Chinese Foreign Ministry China defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body, adding to a litany of disputes…
|China Does Not Want U.S. Conflict but Will Defend Itself: Foreign Minister
|MSNBC Newsweek
|China's foreign minister has called on the U.S. to adopt a more peaceful and collaborative approach to Beijing amid frosty relations between the world's two largest economies. Wang Yi said Thursday that the U.S. and China were facing the biggest…
|China, Russia reaffirm mutual support on core interests, sovereignty
|Global Times
|By Shan Jie and Yang Sheng Source:Global Times Published: 2020/7/8 23:23:40 Photo: Xinhua Chinese and Russian leaders exchanged support for each other on safeguarding sovereignty and security and opposing external intervention during a Wednesday phone…
|Finland Continues to Shun Sweden as Other Border Controls Lifted
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — Finland will continue to restrict travel from neighboring Sweden to shield itself from the spread of coronavirus infections, while allowing free travel from a number of other Europea…
|Five Eyes Nations Draw Fury From China by Pushing Back on Hong Kong Law
|MSNBC Newsweek
|China has attacked Australia for offering a safe haven to Hong Kongers wishing to flee the new national security law imposed on the territory by Beijing earlier this month. On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced visa…
|NSW-Victoria border control to be in place for at least six weeks as Queensland and SA clamp down
|The Guardian
|Victorians to be turned back from Queensland and those entering South Australia will be need to self-isolate, take coronavirus tests and wear a mask Follow Thursday’s Australian live blog Sign up for Guardian Australia’s coronavirus email will remain…
|Navy Taking “Extraordinary Measures” To Keep South China Sea Carriers COVID-Free
|Zero Hedge
|The Pentagon is seeking to assure the US public and the world that "extraordinary measures" are being taken to ensure all sailors currently deployed on two aircraft carriers in the South China Sea remain COVID-19 free. The Navy is enacting strict…
|Syria aid veto by Russia and China ‘despicable’, say humanitarian groups
|Abu Dhabi National
|The mandate for cross-border aid delivery expires on Friday, prompting fears for the well-being of civilians in crisis-stricken Idlib July 8, 2020 July 8, 2020 Aid agencies strongly criticised Russia and China for blocking the extension of UN approval…
|The U.S. Is Trying to Turn China Into the Next Iran
|Bloomberg
|Politics & Policy The Trump administration is in the midst of the most profound shift in U.S. strategy toward China in almost half a century. By The Trump administration is in the midst of the most profound shift in U.S. strategy toward China in almost…
|UK could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to pay
|The Independent
|European scrutiny committee warns that UK approach risks access to vaccine The British government could get itself locked out of the EU's coronavirus vaccine programme by refusing to contribute financially, MPs have warned. The House of Commons…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|2020 is on Track to Hit a New Data Breach Record
|HOTforSecurity
|Cyber Attacks in the Pandemic Era: More of the Same
|Security Bloggers Network
|Since COVID-19 began to spread rapidly across the globe, we’ve seen near-constant headlines of cyber attacks hitting organizations in the midst of chaos. An elite group of cyber criminals launched a sophisticated phishing campaign in… The…
|InfoSecHotSpot – 2020 is on Track to Hit a New Data Breach Record We’re just halfway through the year, and 2020 is on track to set a… https://t.co/wxSsd1qRQy
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|2020 is on Track to Hit a New Data Breach Record We’re just halfway through the year, and 2020 is on track to set a new data breach record. The new year started off on the wrong foot, with the coronavirus wreaking havoc across the world, creating the…
|InfosecurityMag – Using Trademarks to Combat COVID-19 Related Phishing https://t.co/NTI3hCQ2Ln
|InfosecurityMag – Twitter
|Using Trademarks to Combat COVID-19 Related Phishing https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/blogs/trademarks-combat-covid19-phishing?utm_source=twitterfeed&utm_medium=twitter
|Microsoft seizes domains used in COVID-19 phishing attacks
|IT Pro UK
|A US District Court has accepted a bid from Microsoft to seize and take control of web domains used in phishing attacks that exploit concerns around the coronavirus. The tech giant announced that it's Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) had taken down a…
|Using Trademarks to Combat COVID-19 Related Phishing
|Infosecurity – Blog
|Using Trademarks to Combat COVID-19 Related Phishing Google has seen a steep rise amid the…
