COVID-19 Alert – 09 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|ANC caucus in Parliament to meet Cabinet over A-G’s report on looting of Covid-19 funds
|The Star SA
|Economy, family’s health are top worries for men during pandemic, Clinic survey finds
|Cleveland.com
|CLEVELAND, Ohio — What has men stressed out during coronavirus? The economy, and their family’s health, says .The survey also revealed that men’s mental health has suffered as the pandemic drags on into fall. The Clinic survey was part of the health…
|Mitch McConnell says Senate will vote on coronavirus stimulus plan as soon as this week
|CNBC
|Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate plans to vote on what he called a "targeted" coronavirus stimulus bill as soon as this week. He did not specify what the relief legislation will include, but said it will focus on health care,…
|Options for the economy amid pandemic
|Jakarta Post
|Field work: Farmers use tractors to plow rice fields in Belanti village in the Central Kalimantan regency of Pujang Pisau, which the government has designed as a food estate, on Sept. 4. Agriculture is one of few sectors that has grown amid the…
|PMC has abandoned contact tracing, allege Covid-19 positive patients
|Hindustan Times
|Covid-19 cases are rising in the city and the Pune Municipal Corporation seems to have abandoned contact tracing, allege Covid-19 positive patients who spoke to HT on the condition of anonymity. The patients allege that there has been no attempt from…
|Pandemic virus and terrorist problems
|Philippine Star
|If it wasn’t so sad and terrifying, it would be comical how 2020 just seems to keep throwing challenges and obstacles our way. Every time we think we have somewhat gotten a grip on a current situation, we get thrown another curveball and we have to…
|Regional Victoria sets contact-tracing standard in COVID-19 fight
|9News.com.au
|COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in regional Victoria are leading the way for new tracing centres to be set up in metropolitan Melbourne suburbs. "We are talking to our colleagues in different parts of Melbourne, in the suburban areas and council, to…
|Senate unveils new stimulus bill; most states prepare extra unemployment payments
|UPI
|Sept. 8 (UPI) — Senate Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a new coronavirus relief plan including extended federal unemployment benefits and loans for small businesses but lacking many measures prioritized by Democrats. The $300 billion Delivering…
|Stimulus programs will need to continue into 2023 if economy remains weak: Experts
|Jakarta Post
|The government’s fiscal stimulus programs may need to continue into 2023 if the Indonesian economy and domestic consumption remain weak next year, economists have warned, as concerns mount over the government’s ability provide a sufficient number of…
|Why climate change has the potential to cause more pandemics
|Australian Financial Review
|Biosecurity leaders and Nobel prize winner Peter Doherty are lobbying the federal government to reduce the risk of animal-borne diseases caused by environmental degradation and climate change . A group of former chief veterinary officers and senior…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China to globalize its public procurement system
|Asia Times Online
|The Chinese government says it is setting up an open and transparent public procurement system and trying to integrate into the international public procurement market. “Engaging in the huge market of international public procurement will help…
|China trade war hits Australian importers
|Australian Financial Review
|The escalation of the trade war between Australia and China is pushing up costs for Australian importers of Chinese goods, compounding pressures on companies already dealing with "erratic" supply of materials due to COVID-19. Dumping investigations…
|China uneasy with India emerging as an alternate Asian power
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) As long as the Indian Army was at its peace-time locations due to the coronavirus, the Chinese were able to sneak into Indian territory at Pangong Tso lake and set up their bases. Once their chicanery…
|Global trade rebound fuels rise in German and French exports
|FT.com – World, Europe
|Impact of pandemic on eurozone economy slightly less severe than first thought
|Middle powers should exert more influence in South China Sea: expert
|Focus Taiwan
|Taipei, Sept. 8 (CNA) Taiwan and other middle powers should exert more influence in geopolitics by providing more options to weaker countries in the power struggle between the United States and China in the South China Sea, a Filipino maritime expert…
|Myanmar begins electoral campaign amid armed conflicts and pandemic
|EFE
|efe-epa By Mratt Kyaw Thu and Carlos Sardiña Galache Yangon/Bangkok 8 Sep 2020 A group of Covid-19 patients are discharged from Sittwe hospital, Sittwe, Rakhine, Myanmar, 08 September2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN A Covid-19 patient walks out after being…
|Not all emerging markets offer opportunities: Fitch raises ratings for China; India predictions cut
|Financial Express
|Emerging markets were given a fresh set of growth forecasts from Fitch Ratings this week, further underscoring how the coronavirus pandemic is splitting developing nations up between opportunities and risks. Emerging markets were given a fresh set of…
|Rouble plunges as geopolitical risks weigh
|Nasdaq
|A dds detail, updates prices MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) – The Russian rouble fell on Tuesday to its weakest level against the dollar since April, remaining under pressure from geopolitical risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and the…
|U.S. firms in China increasingly fear bilateral tensions will last for years–survey
|Asahi.com
|SHANGHAI–U.S. companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed. Half of the…
|UK firms, worried about pandemic and Brexit, hire temp workers
|Nasdaq
|LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) – British firms hired temporary staff in August at the fastest pace since the end of 2018 as they tried to recover from the COVID-19 lockdown but remained wary of the pandemic and the Brexit impasse, a recruiters industry…
|What is Nato good for?
|Abu Dhabi National
|The military alliance is seeing its members' values diverge, but in security matters maybe values aren't everything Sep 9, 2020 September 9, 2020 if Nato didn’t already exist, would it be necessary to invent it today? Several factors make this a timely…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Cyber-Criminals Change Tactics to Exploit #COVID19
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|Cyber-Criminals Change Tactics to Exploit #COVID19 The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant shift in tactics employed by cyber-criminals, according to Bitdefender’s …
|CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research, a project that is one of the mo… https://t.co/7IIdCCEBdU
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research, a project that is one of the most sweeping, high-profile cybersecurity supply chain issues the government has ever attempted to solve https://hubs.ly/H0vQBRt0 by…
|Group gives tips to avoid cybercrimes
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|A leading local bank marketing group has issued a fresh warning on rising “phishing” and “smishing” and other cybercrimes at this time that more people are working in remote locations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In a statement on…
|Handwritten visitor registers pose risk of personal data breach
|The Korea Times News
|Handwritten visitor registers in restaurants, coffee shops and other business establishments, a mandatory scheme implemented by the government to track coronavirus cases and prevent further spread, are raising concerns about possible breaches of…
|How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research
|Cyberscoop – News
|Six months ago, as professional sports were postponed indefinitely, schools were shuttering, Tom Hanks was the poster boy for COVID-19, and President Donald Trump addressed a nervous nation, people at the highest levels of the U.S….
|Ransomware delays first day of school for Hartford, Connecticut
|Bleeping Computer
|The Hartford School District in Connecticut has postponed their first day of school as they struggle with getting classroom and transportation systems restored and running after a Labor Day holiday weekend ransomware attack. This school year, most USA…
|Videogame Hackers Are Stealing Players’ Accounts and Loot During Pandemic
|WSJ.com US Business
|peterkruse – RT @campuscodi: Germany’s Chaos Computer Club finds vulnerabilities in a German COVID-19 tracker app
https://t.co/uahdOB3Gfi
Positive ven…
|peterkruse – Twitter
|RT @campuscodi: Germany's Chaos Computer Club finds vulnerabilities in a German COVID-19 tracker app
https://www.ccc.de/de/updates/2020/ccc-meldet-schwachstellen-bei-weiterer-digitaler-corona-liste
Positive vendor reply (PDF):…
