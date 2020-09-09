COVID-19 Alert – 09 September 2020

Silobreaker

Actions by Governments
  • China is claiming victory over coronavirus, but the true costs of the pandemic are yet to come (The Independent)
  • Daily life in Australia amid COVID-19 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Despite coronavirus fears, Poland goes all in on reopening schools (Politico.eu)
  • Germany’s car industry in impressive pandemic rebound (Deutsche Welle)
  • How Germany’s approach to Covid helps keep fear at bay (Irish Times)
  • India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh (Hindu Business Line)
  • Indonesia’s areas with high risks of COVID-19 widen (indonesianews.net)
  • Latest government travel advice for popular European holiday destinations including Spain, Portugal, France, Greece and Turkey (Manchester Evening News)
  • Made in Germany – Work in 2020 (Deutsche Welle)
  • Malaysia says no more ‘fist bumps’ as coronavirus numbers jump (NationalPost.com)
  • Pandemic slows Austria plan to cut bureaucracy (FT.com – World)
  • Risking jail, some parents in Spain resist sending kids back to school (Los Angeles Times)
  • Students in Iran not required to attend schools due to coronavirus pandemic (Arab News)
  • Sweden Close To Victory Over Coronavirus; Never Had A Lockdown Or Mask Mandate (Zero Hedge)
  • Sweden’s disaster in disguise (MSN New Zealand)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 9 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson to announce tough new Covid-19 restrictions (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • UK – Health Secretary Matt Hancock grilled on second wave speculation (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Matt Hancock warns over re-infections and ‘concerning’ rise in cases in UK (The Independent)
  • UK – Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges public to ask him questions about coronavirus (Liverpool Echo)
  • UK – UK government alarmed over rising coronavirus cases (FT.com – UK News)
  • US – ANA to resume flights to Hawaii in Oct. for 1st time in 6 months (News On Japan)
  • US – California’s rate of virus infections keeps falling (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Remote learning resumes today in Chicago Public Schools (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Michigan businesses get access to new COVID-19 resource (Detroit Free Press)
  • US – New Jersey Governor On The Coronavirus In His State (NPR)
  • US – Ohio’s prison population at its lowest since 2005 as coronavirus pandemic response continues (Cleveland.com)
  • US – Rhode Island Facility Ramps Up Production Of Virus Masks (News18.com)
  • US – Texas governor renews virus disaster declaration (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Trump Admin Finalizes COVID-19 Immigration Restriction Rule (Law360)
  • US – Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
  • US – U.S. Texas extends disaster declaration to mitigate COVID-19 (thestar.com.my)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • What India’s rising COVID-19 infections don’t⁠ reveal — the lack of health infrastructure in remote areas (Business Insider India)
  • What is the secret? How Pakistan defeated coronavirus (Gulf News)
  • Xi: China does its best to aid global fight against Covid-19 (thestar.com.my)
  • ‘The UK is going along the same lines’: France and Spain spark concern of second wave as Britain watches on (The Independent)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 11 million masks among donations by Temasek in Covid-19 battle (The Straits Times All News)
  • AirAsia Buy One, Take One Promo Flights Starting September 7 to 13 (Philippine News)
  • AirAsia seeks up to $822m injection to survive Covid-19 fallout (The Straits Times All News)
  • Apple announces all-digital product launch event next week (New York Post)
  • Apple announces media event for 15 September (Telecompaper)
  • Apple teases virtual event on Sept. 15, expected to debut new watch (UPI)
  • AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on pause (New Zealand Herald)
  • AstraZeneca said it paused clinical trials of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine after a participant in a U.K. study… https://t.co/yOcujL2pXR (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Cathay Pacific planning to ship up to half its fleet to desert as aviation industry struggles to recover from coronavirus (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • DP World, Canada fund to invest $4.5 billion in global ports (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • Eskom cancels Tuesday night loadshedding (Cape Times)
  • Here’s Why AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock is Up This Year So Far (Zacks.com)
  • Indonesia a dream market: Allianz banks on increased awareness of protection amid pandemic (Jakarta Post)
  • JPMorgan Chase probing fraud in US relief funds for Covid-19 (The Straits Times All News)
  • JSW Steel output up 5% in August (Hindu Business Line)
  • Korean Air begins using converted planes to transport cargo (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Moody’s – Global life insurers weathering pandemic through increasing use of online processes (Business Insider)
  • Morrisons to make thousands of staff permanent (BBC)
  • Ooredoo welcomes back business broadband users as… (Qatar Peninsula)
  • Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial on hold over ‘potentially unexplained illness’, AstraZeneca says (NZCity)
  • Pfizer CEO says ‘we will have an answer by the end of October’ on coronavirus vaccine (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Pfizer, other drug firms vow safety in vaccine development race (Mainichi JP)
  • Podcasts and Spotify thrive as pandemic changes listening habits (Irish Times)
  • Prudential gives out S$3.5m in cash benefits, donations amid Covid-19 (Business Times Singapore)
  • Repsol donates COVID-19 safety kits to schools (New Sabah Times)
  • Ryanair cuts passenger target and writes off winter travel market (The Guardian)
  • STC Returns to Talks on Vodafone Egypt Stake Acquisition (Asharq Al-Awsat)
  • Saudi Telecom negotiates reducing possible Vodafone stake to below 55% (Egypt Independent)
  • Shell (RDS.A) Resumes Work at Prelude Floating LNG Facility (Zacks.com)
  • SoftBank unveils headquarters just as COVID-19 forces office decamp (Today Online)
  • Special feature: Going the distance feat. Hyundai Aura (Yahoo! India)
  • The tech rally is based on ‘good, fundamental reasons’: Temasek (CNBC)
  • Two dozen Starbucks patrons caught COVID, four mask-wearing staff didn’t: the case for masks (WA Today)
  • Unpad Fast-tracks Clinical Trial for Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate (Tempo.co)
  • Valero Port Arthur, Texas refinery restarts large crude unit: sources (Reuters)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • As coronavirus vaccine race heats up, the push for first dibs is already underway (ABC News)
  • COVID-19 vaccine recruiting suspended (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
  • Certifying the interruption of wild poliovirus transmission in the WHO African region on the turbulent journey to a polio-free world (Lancet)
  • Convalescent plasma is latest COVID-19 therapy (Detroit Free Press)
  • Coronavirus vaccine faces hurdles in production, acceptance (CBS News)
  • Coronavirus vaccine makers pledge safety, high standards (Los Angeles Times)
  • Drug companies issue joint statement vowing not to rush coronavirus vaccine (NBCNews.com)
  • Facial Masking for Covid-19 (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Fauci says it’s ‘unlikely’ it will be ready by election (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Investigation of SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks in six care homes in London, April 2020 (Lancet)
  • Kayleigh McEnany: Dems ‘playing politics with people’s lives by sowing doubt’ about a coronavirus vaccine (FOXNews.com)
  • Understanding clinical decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic: A cross-sectional worldwide survey (Lancet)
  • Vaccine developers pledge to separate politics from science amid COVID-19 rush (star-telegram.com)
  • Your Face Mask Could Serve As A Crude Coronavirus Vaccine — Until A Real Vaccine Is Available (International Business Times)
  • “When Will We Have a Vaccine?” (New England Journal of Medicine)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
ANC caucus in Parliament to meet Cabinet over A-G’s report on looting of Covid-19 funds
The Star SA
Economy, family’s health are top worries for men during pandemic, Clinic survey finds
Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio — What has men stressed out during coronavirus? The economy, and their family’s health, says .The survey also revealed that men’s mental health has suffered as the pandemic drags on into fall. The Clinic survey was part of the health…
Mitch McConnell says Senate will vote on coronavirus stimulus plan as soon as this week
CNBC
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate plans to vote on what he called a "targeted" coronavirus stimulus bill as soon as this week.  He did not specify what the relief legislation will include, but said it will focus on health care,…
Options for the economy amid pandemic
Jakarta Post
Field work: Farmers use tractors to plow rice fields in Belanti village in the Central Kalimantan regency of Pujang Pisau, which the government has designed as a food estate, on Sept. 4. Agriculture is one of few sectors that has grown amid the…
PMC has abandoned contact tracing, allege Covid-19 positive patients
Hindustan Times
Covid-19 cases are rising in the city and the Pune Municipal Corporation seems to have abandoned contact tracing, allege Covid-19 positive patients who spoke to HT on the condition of anonymity. The patients allege that there has been no attempt from…
Pandemic virus and terrorist problems
Philippine Star
If it wasn’t so sad and terrifying, it would be comical how 2020 just seems to keep throwing challenges and obstacles our way. Every time we think we have somewhat gotten a grip on a current situation, we get thrown another curveball and we have to…
Regional Victoria sets contact-tracing standard in COVID-19 fight
9News.com.au
COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in regional Victoria are leading the way for new tracing centres to be set up in metropolitan Melbourne suburbs. "We are talking to our colleagues in different parts of Melbourne, in the suburban areas and council, to…
Senate unveils new stimulus bill; most states prepare extra unemployment payments
UPI
Sept. 8 (UPI) — Senate Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a new coronavirus relief plan including extended federal unemployment benefits and loans for small businesses but lacking many measures prioritized by Democrats. The $300 billion Delivering…
Stimulus programs will need to continue into 2023 if economy remains weak: Experts
Jakarta Post
The government’s fiscal stimulus programs may need to continue into 2023 if the Indonesian economy and domestic consumption remain weak next year, economists have warned, as concerns mount over the government’s ability provide a sufficient number of…
Why climate change has the potential to cause more pandemics
Australian Financial Review
Biosecurity leaders and Nobel prize winner Peter Doherty are lobbying the federal government to reduce the risk of animal-borne diseases caused by environmental degradation and climate change . A group of former chief veterinary officers and senior…
Geopolitical Impact
China to globalize its public procurement system
Asia Times Online
The Chinese government says it is setting up an open and transparent public procurement system and trying to integrate into the international public procurement market. “Engaging in the huge market of international public procurement will help…
China trade war hits Australian importers
Australian Financial Review
The escalation of the trade war between Australia and China is pushing up costs for Australian importers of Chinese goods, compounding pressures on companies already dealing with "erratic" supply of materials due to COVID-19. Dumping investigations…
China uneasy with India emerging as an alternate Asian power
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) As long as the Indian Army was at its peace-time locations due to the coronavirus, the Chinese were able to sneak into Indian territory at Pangong Tso lake and set up their bases. Once their chicanery…
Global trade rebound fuels rise in German and French exports
FT.com – World, Europe
Impact of pandemic on eurozone economy slightly less severe than first thought
Middle powers should exert more influence in South China Sea: expert
Focus Taiwan
Taipei, Sept. 8 (CNA) Taiwan and other middle powers should exert more influence in geopolitics by providing more options to weaker countries in the power struggle between the United States and China in the South China Sea, a Filipino maritime expert…
Myanmar begins electoral campaign amid armed conflicts and pandemic
EFE
efe-epa By Mratt Kyaw Thu and Carlos Sardiña Galache Yangon/Bangkok 8 Sep 2020 A group of Covid-19 patients are discharged from Sittwe hospital, Sittwe, Rakhine, Myanmar, 08 September2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN A Covid-19 patient walks out after being…
Not all emerging markets offer opportunities: Fitch raises ratings for China; India predictions cut
Financial Express
Emerging markets were given a fresh set of growth forecasts from Fitch Ratings this week, further underscoring how the coronavirus pandemic is splitting developing nations up between opportunities and risks. Emerging markets were given a fresh set of…
Rouble plunges as geopolitical risks weigh
Nasdaq
A dds detail, updates prices MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) – The Russian rouble fell on Tuesday to its weakest level against the dollar since April, remaining under pressure from geopolitical risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and the…
U.S. firms in China increasingly fear bilateral tensions will last for years–survey
Asahi.com
SHANGHAI–U.S. companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed. Half of the…
UK firms, worried about pandemic and Brexit, hire temp workers
Nasdaq
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) – British firms hired temporary staff in August at the fastest pace since the end of 2018 as they tried to recover from the COVID-19 lockdown but remained wary of the pandemic and the Brexit impasse, a recruiters industry…
What is Nato good for?
Abu Dhabi National
The military alliance is seeing its members' values diverge, but in security matters maybe values aren't everything Sep 9, 2020 September 9, 2020 if Nato didn’t already exist, would it be necessary to invent it today? Several factors make this a timely…
Cybersecurity Impact
Cyber-Criminals Change Tactics to Exploit #COVID19
Infosecurity – Latest News
Cyber-Criminals Change Tactics to Exploit #COVID19 The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant shift in tactics employed by cyber-criminals, according to Bitdefender’s …
CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research, a project that is one of the mo… https://t.co/7IIdCCEBdU
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research, a project that is one of the most sweeping, high-profile cybersecurity supply chain issues the government has ever attempted to solve https://hubs.ly/H0vQBRt0 by…
CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research, a project that is one of the mo… https://t.co/QLVhna0LHA
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research, a project that is one of the most sweeping, high-profile cybersecurity supply chain issues the government has ever attempted to solve https://hubs.ly/H0vQk8W0 by…
CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research, a project that is one of the mo… https://t.co/wy82VWIlG6
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research, a project that is one of the most sweeping, high-profile cybersecurity supply chain issues the government has ever attempted to solve https://hubs.ly/H0vP6PW0 by…
Group gives tips to avoid cybercrimes
Philippine Daily Inquirer
A leading local bank marketing group has issued a fresh warning on rising “phishing” and “smishing” and other cybercrimes at this time that more people are working in remote locations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In a statement on…
Handwritten visitor registers pose risk of personal data breach
The Korea Times News
Handwritten visitor registers in restaurants, coffee shops and other business establishments, a mandatory scheme implemented by the government to track coronavirus cases and prevent further spread, are raising concerns about possible breaches of…
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research
Cyberscoop – News
Six months ago, as professional sports were postponed indefinitely, schools were shuttering, Tom Hanks was the poster boy for COVID-19, and President Donald Trump addressed a nervous nation, people at the highest levels of the U.S….
Ransomware delays first day of school for Hartford, Connecticut
Bleeping Computer
The Hartford School District in Connecticut has postponed their first day of school as they struggle with getting classroom and transportation systems restored and running after a Labor Day holiday weekend ransomware attack. This school year, most USA…
Videogame Hackers Are Stealing Players’ Accounts and Loot During Pandemic
WSJ.com US Business
peterkruse – RT @campuscodi: Germany’s Chaos Computer Club finds vulnerabilities in a German COVID-19 tracker app

https://t.co/uahdOB3Gfi

Positive ven…
peterkruse – Twitter
RT @campuscodi: Germany's Chaos Computer Club finds vulnerabilities in a German COVID-19 tracker app

https://www.ccc.de/de/updates/2020/ccc-meldet-schwachstellen-bei-weiterer-digitaler-corona-liste

Positive vendor reply (PDF):…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

