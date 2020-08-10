COVID-19 Alert – 10 August 2020
|‘Wild’ experience: Year 12s come of age in pandemic, recession
|Brisbane Times
|They're coming of age during a pandemic and Australia's first recession in almost 30 years. They've gone from classroom lessons to remote learning, twice. They've seen at least 156 schools close due to COVID-19 cases.Credit:Eddie JimNow learning from…
|Alberta will switch over to national coronavirus contact-tracing app
|Global News Canada
|Alberta will be switching over to the national version of a coronavirus tracing app, although the timeline on when that will happen is unclear. The province confirmed to Global News that it hopes to transition to COVID Alert , which is currently only…
|Bengal man dies by suicide after losing job due to
|Outlook India
|Barddhaman (WB), Aug 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after losing his job due to the COVID-19 outbreak in West Bengal''s Purba Barddhaman district, police said on Sunday. The former car mechanic''s body was found hanging from a bamboo…
|Economy to be declared in recession due to coronavirus
|Mail Online UK
|Britain's economy will be declared in recession this week after the coronavirus crisis hammered output. When second-quarter GDP figures are published, it is expected to mark the first time since the 2009 financial crisis that they will show two…
|Exclusive poll: Amid COVID-19, Americans don’t care about climate change anymore
|Fortune
|Battered by pandemic and economic collapse, do Americans have the capacity to care about the environment? Not so much, judging by a national poll we just conducted. We asked a panel of U.S. adults a series of questions about today’s most crucial…
|Hong Kong alliance calls for unity to fight COVID-19, revive economy
|Guanming Daily 光明网
|Guests attend a joint statement press conference in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 9, 2020.
|How six Americans are coping with unemployment and the pandemic
|Washington Post
|The Post spoke to Americans about the stresses and fears their income is uncertain during the coronavirus pandemic. Related Read More Up next in National 2:56 What Trump’s executive order means for TikTok 1:41 Wolf defends DHS action in Portland 1:11 DHS can…
|Thailand protests heat up as economy worsens amid pandemic
|Al Jazeera
|Protesters in Thailand say the arrest of two leaders will not stop their campaign to force the government out. Protesters in Thailand say the arrest of two leaders will not stop their campaign to force the government out. The pair were charged with…
|Trump says White House officials will speak with Democrats about stimulus if ‘not a waste of time’
|Global News Canada
|U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that White House officials were willing to speak with Democrats on the coronavirus stimulus bill, despite signing multiple executive orders to extend the unemployment bonus and other measures. Trump said…
|U.S. teachers protest sending students back to school during coronavirus pandemic
|Washington Post
|At the beginning of August, teachers from dozens of schools districts protested plans to resume in-class learning in some states when the school year begins amid the coronavirus pandemic.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Australia set to open slightly higher as U.S.-China tensions weigh on sentiment
|CNBC Asia-Pacific News
|Australia is also tackling a fresh wave of coronavirus outbreak in Victoria state, which accounts for the majority of reported cases and deaths in the country.
|Border control efforts creating a ‘natural crime-prevention effect’
|ABC Online
|Limestone Coast police have attributed a significant drop in reports of rural crime in the region, in part due to the high police visibility due to state border controls. Key points: Reports of rural crime have reduced in the Limestone Coast region…
|Donald Trump’s trade wars and unilateral agendas are undermining global peace and harmony
|Blasting News United States
|President Trump has unequivocally turned himself into the most divisive American president in modern history President Trump has earned himself several sobriquets in his lifetime, some positive and negative, but the one that seems quite obvious in…
|Global trade in services ‘set to surge by $2 trillion’ by 2025
|Telegraph
|In the UK, total services exports are expected to jump by $104bn according to the study from Oxford Economics and Western Union More countries adopting technology and switching to remote working after the Covid-19 pandemic will drive a $2 trillion…
|Gold holds steady on virus fears, U.S.-China tensions
|Nasdaq
|Aug 10 (Reuters) – Gold prices steadied on Monday after a steep fall in the previous session, as concerns over a worsening COVID-19 pandemic and intensifying U.S.-China tensions underpinned the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady…
|India expects early end to stand-off with China…
|Deccan Herald
|India has conveyed to Russia that it expects an early end to its military stand-off with China for a greater success of the forthcoming BRICS and SCO summits, which President Vladimir Putin will host a couple of months later with both Prime Minister…
|Taiwan comes to fore as Trump toughens China stance ahead of election
|JapanTimes.co.jp
|With the coronavirus preventing Trump from 'making America great again,' angering China has become his new strategy for re-election.
|The Right Begins A Reckoning With Globalization
|Yahoo! Singapore
|The coronavirus pandemic has shattered a 30-year geopolitical order. What will replace it?
|U.S. health chief meets Taiwan’s leader, fueling China tensions
|Japan Times
|On the most senior visit by an American official in more than four decades, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed Taiwan’s democracy and praised President Tsai Ing-wen’s response to the pandemic in comments likely to stoke tensions…
|US angers China with high-profile Taiwan visit
|Yahoo! News Australia
|View photos Mr Azar said Taiwan needed to be recognised as a global health leader More A US cabinet member met Taiwan’s president on Monday – a move that has angered China and increased tensions between Washington and Beijing. Health and Human Services…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Analysis: La. nursing homes have vulnerability from staff
|The Washington Times stories: News
|BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – As Louisiana tries to protect vulnerable nursing home residents from coronavirus outbreaks, the facilities still have a significant source of risk for new infections. Hundreds of employees coming and going each day have…
|As the coronavirus unleashes a mental distress epidemic in Hong Kong, time to face our vulnerability
|South China Morning Post – News
|I’ve been getting photobook offers in my email inbox on a weekly basis, and they really are quite good deals; but somehow, “SALEbrate good times this month” just feels offensive. The audacity of sending out these promo blitz titles is startling. The…
|China’s WeWork rival Ucommune withdraws $100m US IPO, eyes backdoor listing
|DealStreetAsia
|Chinese shared workspace provider Ucommune Group Holdings has officially withdrawn its plans for a $100-million initial public offering (IPO) in the US, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 6. “In light…
|CyberScoopNews – Russian government hackers targeting coronavirus vaccine research, UK, US and Canada warn https://t.co/PvveKCnnUE
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|Russian government hackers targeting coronavirus vaccine research, UK, US and Canada warn https://www.cyberscoop.com/coronavirus-vaccine-hacking-cozy-bear-apt29/
|Cybersecurity Spending To Reach $123B In 2020
|Forbes.com
|Spending on Cloud Security is predicted to increase by 33% becoming a $585M market this year. Security Services is forecast to drive $64.2B in worldwide revenue this year comprising 51.9% of the total market. Data Security will grow by 7.2% becoming a…
|EduardKovacs – A 350% increase in phishing websites was reported in the first quarter of the year, many targeting hospitals and he… https://t.co/EpLbKC2mWx
|EduardKovacs – Twitter
|A 350% increase in phishing websites was reported in the first quarter of the year, many targeting hospitals and health care systems and hindering their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. counterterrorism chief said Thursday….
|How Blockchain Technology Can Resolve Concerns Over Mail-In Voter Fraud
|International Business Times
|KEY POINTSSeventy-eight percent of voters in the poll said they’re at least a little bit concerned about voter tampering.According to a survey from OneLogin, both Democrats and Republicans expect voting to go digital within the next five years.We…
|Ransomware Threatens Production of 300 Ventilators Per Day
|Office of Inadequate Security
|Felipe Erazo: The FDA-approved Coronavirus ventilator manufacturer Boyce Technologies has been targeted by ransomware…
|SecurityWeek – UN Reports Sharp Increase in Cybercrime During Pandemic https://t.co/ZpE2ivIcFG
|SecurityWeek – Twitter
|UN Reports Sharp Increase in Cybercrime During Pandemic https://www.securityweek.com/un-reports-sharp-increase-cybercrime-during-pandemic
|UN Reports Sharp Increase in Cybercrime During Pandemic
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed
|A 350% increase in phishing websites was reported in the first quarter of the year, many targeting hospitals and health care systems and hindering their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. counterterrorism chief said…
