COVID-19 Alert – 10 September 2020
|A state-by-state breakdown of failures in unemployment systems across the US during the pandemic
|MSN Money Canada
|Bank of Japan’s coronavirus crisis loans risk revival of ‘zombie’ firm fears
|JapanTimes.co.jp
|The total lent so far is already more than four times the amount deployed from January 2009 to support firms during the global financial crisis.
|Climate change effects not stopped by pandemic
|9News.com.au
|The harshest impacts of climate change are still devastating the world's environments despite the coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to a halt in 2020, a UN report says.
|Climate change still an issue in pandemic
|Cape Times E-dition
|NEW YORK: Climate change is continuing unabated despite the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, the UN said yesterday. While daily global carbon dioxide emissions saw a 17% drop at the height of the lockdown in April, they were again nearing……
|Economy: Worst is not over yet
|The Freepress Journal
|Even before the banking sector could resolve the old crisis of the non-performing assets, a fresh mountain of bad debts stares it in the eye. It seems there can be no respite from the NPAs, given the state of the economy and a venal corporate culture…
|Is the coronavirus pandemic a chance to tackle climate change?
|Al Jazeera
|As the world focuses on the coronavirus pandemic, many experts are warning of a far more dangerous threat – climate change. The world continues to heat up faster than predicted, and small island nations in the Pacific and the Caribbean are bearing the…
|League ready to tackle pandemic and protests as new season begins
|NationalPost.com
|The National Football League gets its turn to tackle COVID-19 and player protests when the 2020 season kicks off on Thursday, with three clubs in flashy new homes, Tom Brady calling plays for a new team and Washington searching for a new name….
|Photo shows anti-government protests in Minsk, not COVID-19 protests in London
|Reuters
|A Facebook post with over 2,900 shares as of Sept. 9, 2020, includes a photo which it claims shows thousands of people protesting in London in relation to a COVID-19 conspiracy theory. The image actually shows anti-government protesters in Belarus. Th…
|The Top 9 Ways Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Money
|MSN Money Canada
|of Money Talks News | Earlier this year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress approved stimulus payments to citizens across the country through the CARES Act . It’s one of the many ways the government is attempting to help people during the…
|The number of people living in homeless shelters in New York City has fallen to its lowest level in six years amid… https://t.co/NR5UT5Vx1N
|WSJ – Twitter
|The number of people living in homeless shelters in New York City has fallen to its lowest level in six years amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as the nation’s largest city grapples with a housing crisis and high unemployment…
|Asean meets online to discuss coronavirus, South China Sea and tensions between Washington and Beijing
|South China Morning Post – News
|Southeast Asia’s top diplomats held their annual talks by video on Wednesday to discuss the immense crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and rising tensions in the South China Sea amid the escalating rivalry between Washington and Beijing.The…
|China endeavors to help people of various countries benefit from growth of global trade in services
|People.com.cn
|Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) on September 4. In his speech, Xi shared three thoughts and suggestions on open cooperation in…
|DAILY VOICE Geopolitics amp an appreciating dollar could turn the tide in favour of bulls Satish Kumar
|Moneycontrol.com
|"In the current scenario, we can never say that the worst is over in the equity markets, any negative news on the geopolitical level will take it down. I am not worried about the COVID-19 situation though." A 5 percent dollar appreciation, which can…
|Indonesia, China leaders agree to resolve South China Sea issues through dialogue
|Straits Times
|JAKARTA – Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe have agreed in a meeting to resolve any issues arising from South China Sea through dialogue, a senior Indonesian government official said on Wednesday…
|Pompeo urges ASEAN to ditch Chinese firms in South China Sea row
|Al Jazeera
|Virtual regional summit overshadowed by escalating US-China tensions as well as the coronavirus pandemic. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged top diplomats from Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the…
|Provoking China will not help cure India’s ‘diseases’
|China Military Online
|[Photo/VCG] Indian troops illegally crossed the line into the Shenpaoshan area on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake in the western sector of the China-India border, and outrageously fired shots to threaten the Chinese border patrol personnel who…
|Scientists fighting COVID-19 epidemic get different treatments in China and U.S.
|People.com.cn
|Chinese President Xi Jinping presented medals to four individuals, including China’s renowned respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan, for their outstanding contributions to the country’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at the Great Hall of the…
|Shipping data hints to some recovery in global trade
|Trade Arabia
|The number of ships pulling into ports to unload and load containers rebounded in many parts of the world in the third quarter of 2020, showing early but uneven signs of recovery, said a new report. This offers a hopeful sign for world merchandise…
|Tiffany’s $16 Billion Sale Falls Apart in Face of Pandemic and Tariffs
|NYT.com Main News
|The luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton backed out of its deal to buy the jeweler.
|US firms fear fallout of trade war
|Shanghai Daily Business
|US companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed.Half the companies said…
|4 top vulnerabilities ransomware attackers exploited in 2020
|CSO Magazine
|The biggest security trend for 2020 has been the increase of COVID-19-related phishing and other attacks targeting remote workers. New York City , for example, has gone from having to protect 80,000 endpoints to around 750,000 endpoints in its threat…
|Bank of England to Tackle Cybercrime
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|Bank of England to Tackle Cybercrime The Bank of England is to make securing cashless payment technology and preventing cybercrime a top priority. The decision by the 326-year-old institution to focus on cybersecurity and digital…
|CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://t.co/RDNFxSopo1 by… https://t.co/oe8aTAttup
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://hubs.ly/H0vTlCT0 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1303709095321645057/photo/1
|Cybersecurity Stocks Will Do Well: Quintessential Capital
|Bloomberg
|Gabriel Grego, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quintessential Capital Management LLC, discusses his call on cybersecurity, his outlook for growth in the sector and how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way he views companies….
|How can the C-suite support CISOs in improving cybersecurity?
|Help Net Security – News
|Among the individuals charged with protecting and improving a company’s cybersecurity, the CISO is typically seen as the executive for the job. That said, the shift to widespread remote work has made a compelling case for the need to bring…
|New Research of Cyber Readiness During the Pandemic Reveals Security Gaps and the Need for New Solutions
|Asia Today
|As Acronis Cyber Protect 15 is released, new global research reveals that 31% of companies struggle with daily cyberattacks and new protection challenges caused by remote work SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection,…
|Secnewsbytes – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research – CyberScoop https://t.co/wtkqDXzCn6
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research – CyberScoop https://www.cyberscoop.com/operation-warp-speed-coronavirus-vaccine-cybersecurity-dds-nsa-dhs-cisa-fbi-hhs/
|Targeting DDoS attacks as first and last line of data protection
|SiliconANGLE
|Like a clogged freeway at rush hour, distributed denial-of-service (or DDoS attacks) can cause tremendous inconvenience when internet traffic slows to a crawl or ceases to move altogether. In the COVID-19 era, DDoS attacks are escalating. From March…
|The Cybersecurity 202: Powerful new cyber board accused of improper marketing strategy
|Washington Post
|with Tonya Riley The organization responsible for implementing stringent new cybersecurity requirements for companies that do business with the military has been accused by an outside consulting firm and a former board member of running a…
|Weekly Threat Briefing: Skimmer, Ransomware, APT Group, and More
|ThreatStream Blog
|The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing discuss the following topics: APT, Baka, DDoS, Netwalker, PyVil, Windows Defender, TA413, and Vulnerabilities. The IOCs related to these stories…
