Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 10 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • 1 in 2 working women in India suffering from pandemic stress (IANS Live)
  • A man, a pint and a timer become symbols of Ireland’s pandemic rules (New Zealand Herald)
  • Austria Can Keep Spending For Now, Finance Minister Says (Law360)
  • Coronavirus digest: Germany announces new travel warnings for European regions (Deutsche Welle)
  • Coronavirus spreading at its fastest pace in France (The Star SA)
  • Curriculum delayed by Covid hygiene lessons as preschools reopen in Spain (EFE)
  • Holidaymakers on high alert as Portugal awaits UK ‘travel corridor’ decision (Telegraph)
  • How Belgium flattened the curve (Mail Online UK)
  • India: The coronavirus epicenter (Deutsche Welle)
  • Indonesia’s capital to reimpose restrictions over coronavirus (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • Japan to weigh allowing up to 20,000 spectators at events amid virus (News On Japan)
  • Mexico’s peso gains 1.7%, hitting best level since start of pandemic (Zawya.com)
  • Nearly 75% of Singapore firms accelerating digitalisation due to Covid-19 (The Straits Times All News)
  • Norway’s August core inflation rises to four-year high (Nasdaq)
  • Positive coronavirus woman arrested while surfing in Spain (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • Quarantine: mainland Portugal set to return to no-go list, Grant Shapps implies (The Independent)
  • Spain set to negotiate travel corridors with UK (The Independent)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 10 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE nurseries highlight issues with reopening rules (Gulf News)
  • UK – ‘We must act’: Boris Johnson warns coronavirus restrictions could be here for months (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson hopes to save Christmas but UK’s chief doctor not so sure (Politico.eu)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s Tough New Coronavirus Curbs Could Last Until Spring (Huffington Post UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s press conference about coronavirus rules at a glance (Liverpool Echo)
  • UK – When is phase 4 in Scotland? Scottish government to review lockdown restrictions today (The Scotsman)
  • US – 28-year-old South Carolina elementary school teacher dies of coronavirus (New York Post)
  • US – Coronavirus in Indiana: What we learned from the governor’s weekly news conference (Indianapolis Star)
  • US – Florida reports 200 new coronavirus fatalities, 2,056 more infections (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Gov. Whitmer: Michigan in ‘relatively early phases’ with COVID-19 (Detroit News)
  • US – House Panel Concerned About Ability Of Florida, Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin To Conduct Secure Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (International Business Times)
  • US – Missouri has much to show our lawmakers about our coronavirus needs (STLtoday.com)
  • US – NIH promises Congress the U.S. won’t skip safety steps in coronavirus vaccine approval (CNBC)
  • US – New Jersey governor says he would’ve shut state earlier if Trump not downplay coronavirus threat (Xinhua News Agency)
  • US – South Carolina 3rd grade teacher, 28, dies from COVID-19 (Tri-City Herald Online)
  • US – Trump administration intends to end Covid-19 screenings of passengers arriving from overseas (CNN)
  • US – Trump calls COVID-19 ‘China plague’ during North Carolina rally (Mail Online UK)
  • US – U.S. Government to send federal nurses to help with Hawaii’s COVID-19 response (Hawaii News Now)
  • US – White House again urges mask mandate, bar closures to fight coronavirus in much of Iowa (Des Moines Register)
  • Unforgettable moments in China’s fight against COVID-19 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 3 Point Analysis Will AstraZeneca s paused COVID-19 vaccine trial impact the ongoing trials in India (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Airbus tops Boeing on deliveries last month (Taipei Times Online)
  • Asia’s earnings have been ‘quite encouraging’ amid virus recovery: JPMorgan (CNBC)
  • AstraZeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial On Hold Due to Unexplained Illness of Participant (Albawaba)
  • AstraZeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Hold (TheStreet.com)
  • AstraZeneca may resume COVID-19 vaccine trials next week: FT (Today Online)
  • AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after participant gets unexplained illness (Global News Canada)
  • AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial due to unexplained illness of participant (Economic Times)
  • AstraZeneca says should know if COVID-19 vaccine works by year-end if trials resume (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Baidu, investors said to be in talks to raise US$2 billion for biotech start-up using AI technology (South China Morning Post)
  • Boeing Saudi Arabia chief seeks to allay concerns of passengers over coronavirus (Saudi Gazette)
  • Brazil trials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine show promising results – governor (NationalPost.com)
  • Coal India to restart closed underground mines (Economic Times)
  • Collins: Pause in AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine is ‘reassuring’ (Washington Post)
  • Costco brings back chicken bakes to its food courts (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Digital transformation key for insurers amid Moody’s (The Straits Times All News)
  • Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel says sales have recovered (Nasdaq)
  • Enbridge wins approval to restart east leg of Line 5 pipeline through Great Lakes (Winnipeg Free Press)
  • Fielding 150,000 queries a day during peak of Covid-19 pandemic, AirAsia staff open up on cyberbullying (Malay Mail)
  • FirstRand Sees ‘Acute’ Pressure on Earnings for the Rest of 2020 (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • FirstRand’s bad debt charge more than doubles as more customers move to default (News24)
  • Goldman Sachs announces return to work after coronavirus office closures (The Guardian)
  • Grupo Bimbo May Be Coming Out Of Hibernation, As Improving Market Share Can Drive Better Margins And Stock Multiples (Seeking Alpha)
  • Gupta hands pulled Eskom’s strings – former chairperson Zola Tsotsi (Daily Maverick)
  • JPMorgan dismisses employees for misuse of COVID-19 relief funds – Financial Times (Nasdaq)
  • Korean Air begins using converted planes to transport cargo (Sharjah24)
  • LG develops battery-run face mask with air purifier to fight Covid-19 (Abu Dhabi National)
  • LVMH’s bid for Tiffany only the latest victim of COVID-19 pandemic (Today Online)
  • No, Facebook Does Not Reflect Reality (New York Times)
  • Not wise to shift entirely to retail lending: SBI MD (Financial Express)
  • Of masks and CSR (The Gulf Today)
  • Pandemic Will Speed Bitcoin Adoption, Says DBS Bank.. (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • Samsung tops Egypt smartphone market in Q2: report (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Saudi Electricity markets dual-tranche green sukuk – document (Nasdaq)
  • Shoprite revamps money market account (Sowetan)
  • UPS to hire 100,000 seasonal workers to meet holiday demand (Abu Dhabi National)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Americans fear coronavirus vaccine will be based on politics over safety (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Chief scientist Sir Patrick Vallance dashes hopes of coronavirus vaccine in 2020 (Mail Online UK)
  • Coronavirus vaccine will be safe, or ‘it won’t be moved along,’ federal officials say (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Covid-19 Molecular Diagnostic Testing (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Covid-19 vaccine study paused.mp3 (Sky News)
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci on the race for a COVID-19 vaccine (CBS News)
  • Fauci says coronavirus vaccine more likely in 2021, not 2020 (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Guidelines for Covid-19 Vaccine Development (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • It Takes a Vaccine… To End The Pandemic [У нас есть хорошая вакцина] (Contract Pharma)
  • Pfizer, BioNTech Enter Contract Negotiations With EU To Supply SARS-CoV-2 Vaccin (Nasdaq)
  • Projected health-care resource needs for an effective response to COVID-19 in 73 low-income and middle-income countries: a modelling study (Lancet)
  • Responding to COVID-19 requires strong epidemiological evidence of environmental and societal determining factors (Lancet)
  • The Health 202: Americans worry a coronavirus vaccine will be rushed. Trump’s rhetoric isn’t helping. (Washington Post)
  • Trained Innate Immunity, Epigenetics, and Covid-19 (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • WHO stresses safety and Dr. Fauci says pause in major vaccine trial is ‘not uncommon’ (CNBC)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
A state-by-state breakdown of failures in unemployment systems across the US during the pandemic
MSN Money Canada
of Business Insider | XD Load Error
Bank of Japan’s coronavirus crisis loans risk revival of ‘zombie’ firm fears
JapanTimes.co.jp
The total lent so far is already more than four times the amount deployed from January 2009 to support firms during the global financial crisis.
Climate change effects not stopped by pandemic
9News.com.au
The harshest impacts of climate change are still devastating the world's environments despite the coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to a halt in 2020, a UN report says.
Climate change still an issue in pandemic
Cape Times E-dition
NEW YORK: Climate change is continuing unabated despite the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, the UN said yesterday. While daily global carbon dioxide emissions saw a 17% drop at the height of the lockdown in April, they were again nearing……
Economy: Worst is not over yet
The Freepress Journal
Even before the banking sector could resolve the old crisis of the non-performing assets, a fresh mountain of bad debts stares it in the eye. It seems there can be no respite from the NPAs, given the state of the economy and a venal corporate culture…
Is the coronavirus pandemic a chance to tackle climate change?
Al Jazeera
As the world focuses on the coronavirus pandemic, many experts are warning of a far more dangerous threat – climate change. The world continues to heat up faster than predicted, and small island nations in the Pacific and the Caribbean are bearing the…
League ready to tackle pandemic and protests as new season begins
NationalPost.com
The National Football League gets its turn to tackle COVID-19 and player protests when the 2020 season kicks off on Thursday, with three clubs in flashy new homes, Tom Brady calling plays for a new team and Washington searching for a new name….
Photo shows anti-government protests in Minsk, not COVID-19 protests in London
Reuters
A Facebook post with over 2,900 shares as of Sept. 9, 2020, includes a photo which it claims shows thousands of people protesting in London in relation to a COVID-19 conspiracy theory. The image actually shows anti-government protesters in Belarus. Th…
The Top 9 Ways Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Money
MSN Money Canada
of Money Talks News | Earlier this year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress approved stimulus payments to citizens across the country through the CARES Act . It’s one of the many ways the government is attempting to help people during the…
The number of people living in homeless shelters in New York City has fallen to its lowest level in six years amid… https://t.co/NR5UT5Vx1N
WSJ – Twitter
The number of people living in homeless shelters in New York City has fallen to its lowest level in six years amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as the nation’s largest city grapples with a housing crisis and high unemployment…
Geopolitical Impact
Asean meets online to discuss coronavirus, South China Sea and tensions between Washington and Beijing
South China Morning Post – News
Southeast Asia’s top diplomats held their annual talks by video on Wednesday to discuss the immense crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and rising tensions in the South China Sea amid the escalating rivalry between Washington and Beijing.The…
China endeavors to help people of various countries benefit from growth of global trade in services
People.com.cn
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) on September 4. In his speech, Xi shared three thoughts and suggestions on open cooperation in…
DAILY VOICE Geopolitics amp an appreciating dollar could turn the tide in favour of bulls Satish Kumar
Moneycontrol.com
"In the current scenario, we can never say that the worst is over in the equity markets, any negative news on the geopolitical level will take it down. I am not worried about the COVID-19 situation though." A 5 percent dollar appreciation, which can…
Indonesia, China leaders agree to resolve South China Sea issues through dialogue
Straits Times
JAKARTA – Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe have agreed in a meeting to resolve any issues arising from South China Sea through dialogue, a senior Indonesian government official said on Wednesday…
Pompeo urges ASEAN to ditch Chinese firms in South China Sea row
Al Jazeera
Virtual regional summit overshadowed by escalating US-China tensions as well as the coronavirus pandemic. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged top diplomats from Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the…
Provoking China will not help cure India’s ‘diseases’
China Military Online
[Photo/VCG] Indian troops illegally crossed the line into the Shenpaoshan area on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake in the western sector of the China-India border, and outrageously fired shots to threaten the Chinese border patrol personnel who…
Scientists fighting COVID-19 epidemic get different treatments in China and U.S.
People.com.cn
Chinese President Xi Jinping presented medals to four individuals, including China’s renowned respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan, for their outstanding contributions to the country’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at the Great Hall of the…
Shipping data hints to some recovery in global trade
Trade Arabia
The number of ships pulling into ports to unload and load containers rebounded in many parts of the world in the third quarter of 2020, showing early but uneven signs of recovery, said a new report. This offers a hopeful sign for world merchandise…
Tiffany’s $16 Billion Sale Falls Apart in Face of Pandemic and Tariffs
NYT.com Main News
The luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton backed out of its deal to buy the jeweler.
US firms fear fallout of trade war
Shanghai Daily Business
US companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed.Half the companies said…
Cybersecurity Impact
4 top vulnerabilities ransomware attackers exploited in 2020
CSO Magazine
The biggest security trend for 2020 has been the increase of COVID-19-related phishing and other attacks targeting remote workers. New York City , for example, has gone from having to protect 80,000 endpoints to around 750,000 endpoints in its threat…
Bank of England to Tackle Cybercrime
Infosecurity – Latest News
Bank of England to Tackle Cybercrime The Bank of England is to make securing cashless payment technology and preventing cybercrime a top priority.  The decision by the 326-year-old institution to focus on cybersecurity and digital…
CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://t.co/RDNFxSopo1 by… https://t.co/oe8aTAttup
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://hubs.ly/H0vTlCT0 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1303709095321645057/photo/1
Cybersecurity Stocks Will Do Well: Quintessential Capital
Bloomberg
Gabriel Grego, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quintessential Capital Management LLC, discusses his call on cybersecurity, his outlook for growth in the sector and how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way he views companies….
How can the C-suite support CISOs in improving cybersecurity?
Help Net Security – News
Among the individuals charged with protecting and improving a company’s cybersecurity, the CISO is typically seen as the executive for the job. That said, the shift to widespread remote work has made a compelling case for the need to bring…
New Research of Cyber Readiness During the Pandemic Reveals Security Gaps and the Need for New Solutions
Asia Today
As Acronis Cyber Protect 15 is released, new global research reveals that 31% of companies struggle with daily cyberattacks and new protection challenges caused by remote work SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection,…
Secnewsbytes – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research – CyberScoop https://t.co/wtkqDXzCn6
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research – CyberScoop https://www.cyberscoop.com/operation-warp-speed-coronavirus-vaccine-cybersecurity-dds-nsa-dhs-cisa-fbi-hhs/
Targeting DDoS attacks as first and last line of data protection
SiliconANGLE
Like a clogged freeway at rush hour, distributed denial-of-service (or DDoS attacks) can cause tremendous inconvenience when internet traffic slows to a crawl or ceases to move altogether. In the COVID-19 era, DDoS attacks are escalating. From March…
The Cybersecurity 202: Powerful new cyber board accused of improper marketing strategy
Washington Post
with Tonya Riley The organization responsible for implementing stringent new cybersecurity requirements for companies that do business with the military has been accused by an outside consulting firm and a former board member of running a…
Weekly Threat Briefing: Skimmer, Ransomware, APT Group, and More
ThreatStream Blog
The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing discuss the following topics: APT, Baka, DDoS, Netwalker, PyVil, Windows Defender, TA413, and Vulnerabilities. The IOCs related to these stories…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

