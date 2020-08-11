Silobreaker

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 11 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Australia among world’s highest coronavirus death rates in aged care sector (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
  • Australia records deadliest day of pandemic amid ‘second wave’ (The Independent)
  • China promotes its ‘heroic’ battle against coronavirus in new exhibition (South China Morning Post)
  • Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days (London Evening Standard)
  • Coronavirus latest update: India on track to become the most affected nation by the COVID pandemic: Experts (Times of India)
  • Energy Biz Wants Stay Lifted In €64.5M Spain Award Fight (Law360)
  • Finland to Force Quarantine on Travelers From Most of World (Bloomberg)
  • Germany, France knock down Trump push for WHO overhaul (Politico.eu)
  • Half a MILLION Brits face a scramble to get home (Mail Online UK)
  • Italy OKs 2 Extra Years To Repay Pandemic-Suspended Taxes (Law360)
  • Latest government travel advice for Spain, Portugal, Greece and other holiday destinations (Manchester Evening News)
  • Netherlands quarantine: Could the Netherlands be added to the UK quarantine list? (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • Pandemic spurs Japan travel companies to roll out online tours (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Sweden’s virus approach created limited economic benefits: Report (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Switzerland buys access to potential Covid-19 treatment drug (Swiss Info)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 11 (NationalPost.com)
  • Trump Again Blames China For Coronavirus ‘It’s China’s Fault’ (International Business Times)
  • Trump says people need to ‘stop politicizing’ COVID-19 moments before blaming China for the pandemic once again (Business Insider)
  • UK – Boris Johnson vows classrooms will be the last places to shut if second coronavirus wave hits UK (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Disapproval of UK government’s response to coronavirus pandemic soars (The Independent)
  • UK – Half a MILLION Brits face a scramble to get home (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – If Boris Johnson wants to open schools, he needs to take responsibility rather than blame everyone else (The Independent)
  • UK – LATEST: Boris Johnson: British schools must reopen full time by September (Politico.eu)
  • US – Coronavirus hotspots like Florida, Nevada still seeing increased interest from tourists, travel site’s data suggests (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Coronavirus surging among children, teenagers in California (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – DeSantis touts in-person options as Florida schools begin reopening amid coronavirus (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Georgia governor says reopening schools ‘went real well’ (The Hill)
  • US – Joint Statement from the Census Bureau and Centers for Disease Control on Conducting 2020 Census Non-Response Follow-Up Interviews (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – NIAIDNews – COVID19 NEWS: #ClinicalTrials testing monoclonal antibodies to prevent #COVID19 now enrolling adults at sites in… https://t.co/KtMLf8FHhN (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – State reviewing how and when to reopen Disneyland and other California theme parks (Los Angeles Daily News)
  • US – The Trump administration has stepped up interventions in complaints by patients and health workers who say they hav… https://t.co/W11yovpW14 (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US – Trump administration antagonises China by sending cabinet member to praise Taiwans democracy and coronavirus response (The Independent)
  • US, Israel lessons for India on reopening schools amid Covid (Financial Express)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Will Sweden be proved right on avoiding lockdown? (New Zealand Herald)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A coronavirus vaccine could be ready before the end of 2020, according to the EU’s top health official (Business Insider)
  • A need for open public data standards and sharing in light of COVID-19 (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Coronial autopsies identify the indirect effects of COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Covid Treatment: Iran Using Generic Remdesivir to Treat Virus Cases (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Digital public health and COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic response on intrapartum care, stillbirth, and neonatal mortality outcomes in Nepal: a prospective observational study (Lancet)
  • Experts share a clearer timeline of when most Americans will get COVID-19 vaccine (Fortune)
  • Gilead seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 drug remdesivir (CBS News)
  • Indonesia starts human trials of China-made virus vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • Man accused of claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Patient-reported outcomes: central to the management of COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Putin announces registration of first coronavirus vaccine (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • RDIF Ready to Conduct Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in Philippines in August, CEO Says (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Russia says it has successfully developed a coronavirus vaccine, but critics are skeptical (Los Angeles Times)
  • Will a coronavirus vaccine reach those at highest risk? (CBS News)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Booth on Pandemic’s Impact on Travel (Radio)
Bloomberg
Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist for Quill Intelligence LLC, & Bloomberg Opinion columnist, discusses her Opinion column: "Travel Scars Are Looking Permanent." She speaks with Doug Krizner and Kathleen Hays on Bloomberg Daybreak…
COVID-19 has already taught us the lessons we need to fight climate change
Canberra Times
It is more than six months since last summer's apocalyptic bushfires, but the memories continue to haunt me. I am a general practitioner at Surf Beach, a little coastal town just south of Batemans Bay, one of so many parts of eastern Australia hit by…
England’s Flawed Virus Contact Tracing Will Be Revamped
New York Times
England will overhaul its faltering coronavirus contact-tracing system , the government said on Monday, shifting some control from private contractors to local public health teams and cutting the jobs of thousands of call center workers who had…
How coronavirus has affected unemployment in each state
MSN New Zealand
Coronavirus Unemployment: How Each State Has Been Affected The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on the job market, where many people have lost jobs and had to apply for unemployment. But, amid the coronavirus pandemic, some states have…
It’s taking a week for contact tracers to reach COVID-19 patients. This ‘negates the point of contact tracing.’
San Francisco Chronicle
__
Match Group: Pandemic And Recession Proof
Seeking Alpha
Two years ago I predicted that Match Group stock would prove recession-resistant. Recent quarterly results confirm that thesis. The company's Q2 revenue grew double digits from 2019 as people spent more time and money on dating apps. Although I…
New life insurance sales in Singapore fall 13% amid Covid-19, recession
The Straits Times All News
August 11, 2020 2:42 PM SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) – The Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession took a toll on insurance sales in Singapore in the first six months this year.
Plastic pollution plagues Southeast Asia amid Covid-19 lockdowns
The Korea Times News
Adam Reza is among those for whom environmental awareness took a back seat to health concerns during Malaysia's national lockdown earlier this year to curb the spread of Covid-19. Despite making a conscious effort to be mindful, he estimates his use…
RIP: Recession, inflation and pandemic
Business Mirror
Recession is a dreaded term in politics. No leader of his country can have a sound sleep if the economy has gone south. Our economy took a nosedive when it plunged into a recession after the gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a whooping16.5…
Unemployment and coronavirus: Older workers feel ‘forgotten’
BBC News – Business
Julie Morris explains what it is like to be job hunting in your late fifties during coronavirus.
Geopolitical Impact
Covid-19, China-US trade war contributed to declining leather trade
Radio New Zealand
The Covid-19 pandemic and the China-US trade war have both played a big part in the troubles affecting the leather industry. Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller Hundreds of thousands of dead animals are at risk of being left uncollected on farms because of…
Geopolitical cold war with China would be a dangerous mistake, economist Jeffrey Sachs says
CNBC
Economist and bestselling author Jeffrey Sachs told CNBC a Cold War with China would be a "dreadful mistake." Sachs said attacking China has become a bipartisan strategy for political gain. He urged global leaders to come together on issues like…
Gold up on geopolitical tension
thestar.com.my
CHICAGO, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 11.7 U.S. dollars, or 0.58 percent, to close at 2,039.7 dollars per ounce. Gold…
Hong Kong goods exported to U.S. to be labeled made in China
Asahi.com
Goods made in Hong Kong for export to the United States will need to be labeled as made in China after Sept. 25, according to a U.S. government notice posted on Tuesday. The move follows China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong and a…
Hong Kong third wave: Why mainland China’s help in fighting Covid-19 has sparked anxiety rather than appreciation
Asiaone
__
No returning to pre-Covid world, with Singapore trade and business changed ‘irrevocably,’ says minister
Malay Mail
From rising geopolitical tensions to the way supply chains are reorganised, Covid-19 has shown to be different from past financial crises, says Singapore minister Chan Chun Sing. — TODAY pic SINGAPORE, Aug 11 — The nature of trade and business has…
Trump administration antagonises China by sending cabinet member to praise Taiwans democracy and coronavirus response
The Independent
Alex Azar's meeting with Tsai Ing-wen marks a major transition in the US's China policy The Trump administration ’s increasingly belligerent China policy has taken another turn with Alex Azar ’s visit to Taiwan – the first such engagement by a…
U.S. health chief, visiting Taiwan, attacks China’s pandemic response
NationalPost.com
TAIPEI — U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar attacked China's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday and said that if such an outbreak had emerged in Taiwan or the United States it could have been "snuffed out easily."…
US and Taiwan tout ‘democratic’ effort on virus to China’s chagrin
Nikkei Asian Review
TAIPEI/NEW YORK — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the most senior American official ever to visit Taiwan, on Monday hailed Taipei's success in containing the coronavirus as "a tribute to the open, transparent, democratic nature…
Why globalization will survive the coronavirus crisis, according to economist Jeffrey Sachs
CNBC
Economist and bestselling author Jeffrey Sachs says a geopolitical cold war with China would be a "dreadful mistake." He explains how globalization will persist as societies and workplaces move online, and urges policymakers to come together to…
Cybersecurity Impact
DDoS Attacks Cresting Amid Pandemic
Threatpost.com
Attacks were way up year-over-year in the second quarter as people continue to work from home.
DataBreachToday – Pandemic impact: How will data breaches evolve?
https://t.co/b0MKCGtqiu

@BrianHonan of @bhconsulting details expec… https://t.co/HDCtpUypDY
DataBreachToday – Twitter
Pandemic impact: How will data breaches evolve?
https://bit.ly/3gLwcU6

@BrianHonan of @bhconsulting details expected repercussions from the sudden pandemic shift to remote working + cloud adoption in this video interview with @euroinfosec…
EFF – And we oppose government enforcing home quarantine by forcing COVID-19 patients to wear GPS ankle shackles or downl… https://t.co/e0ipVrYx3X
EFF – Twitter
And we oppose government enforcing home quarantine by forcing COVID-19 patients to wear GPS ankle shackles or download spyware to their phones. https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/05/covid-19-patients-right-privacy-against-quarantine-surveillance
InfoSecHotSpot – DDoS Attacks Cresting Amid Pandemic Attacks were way up year-over-year in the second quarter as people continue to… https://t.co/rdBbpQ9ms9
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
DDoS Attacks Cresting Amid Pandemic Attacks were way up year-over-year in the second quarter as people continue to work from home. https://bit.ly/2DOxUFx https://twitter.com/InfoSecHotSpot/status/1292905736108945416/photo/1
InfoSecHotSpot – How phishing attacks have exploited the US Small Business Administration Such attacks have tried to capitalize on t… https://t.co/ybvrLUhMf7
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
How phishing attacks have exploited the US Small Business Administration Such attacks have tried to capitalize on the loans provided by the SBA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. https://tek.io/3fSndiN…
InfoSecHotSpot – No Silver Bullet for Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges During Pandemic As the coronavirus pandemic forced organiz… https://t.co/KWNx6udgu6
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
No Silver Bullet for Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges During Pandemic As the coronavirus pandemic forced organizations to migrate to a work-from-home context, security professionals faced new challenges. https://bit.ly/2PKYkKU
No Silver Bullet for Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges During Pandemic
Infosec Island
Infosec professionals have always had their work cut out for them, as the threat landscape continuously challenges existing security measures to adapt, improve and cope with the unexpected. As the coronavirus pandemic forced organizations to migrate…
Ransomware Reportedly Hits Ventilator Maker
BankInfoSecurity
Incident Reflects Threats Facing Those Involved in COVID-19…
SecurityWeek – UN Reports Sharp Increase in Cybercrime During Pandemic https://t.co/ZpE2ivZNxe
SecurityWeek – Twitter
UN Reports Sharp Increase in Cybercrime During Pandemic https://www.securityweek.com/un-reports-sharp-increase-cybercrime-during-pandemic
cybersecboardrm – DDoS Attacks Cresting Amid Pandemic #Cybersecurity #infosec #security https://t.co/BW9VMZjIFo
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
DDoS Attacks Cresting Amid Pandemic #Cybersecurity #infosec #security https://threatpost.com/ddos-attacks-cresting-pandemic/158211/

