COVID-19 Alert – 11 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Booth on Pandemic’s Impact on Travel (Radio)
|Bloomberg
|Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist for Quill Intelligence LLC, & Bloomberg Opinion columnist, discusses her Opinion column: "Travel Scars Are Looking Permanent." She speaks with Doug Krizner and Kathleen Hays on Bloomberg Daybreak…
|COVID-19 has already taught us the lessons we need to fight climate change
|Canberra Times
|It is more than six months since last summer's apocalyptic bushfires, but the memories continue to haunt me. I am a general practitioner at Surf Beach, a little coastal town just south of Batemans Bay, one of so many parts of eastern Australia hit by…
|England’s Flawed Virus Contact Tracing Will Be Revamped
|New York Times
|England will overhaul its faltering coronavirus contact-tracing system , the government said on Monday, shifting some control from private contractors to local public health teams and cutting the jobs of thousands of call center workers who had…
|How coronavirus has affected unemployment in each state
|MSN New Zealand
|Coronavirus Unemployment: How Each State Has Been Affected The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on the job market, where many people have lost jobs and had to apply for unemployment. But, amid the coronavirus pandemic, some states have…
|It’s taking a week for contact tracers to reach COVID-19 patients. This ‘negates the point of contact tracing.’
|San Francisco Chronicle
|Match Group: Pandemic And Recession Proof
|Seeking Alpha
|Two years ago I predicted that Match Group stock would prove recession-resistant. Recent quarterly results confirm that thesis. The company's Q2 revenue grew double digits from 2019 as people spent more time and money on dating apps. Although I…
|New life insurance sales in Singapore fall 13% amid Covid-19, recession
|The Straits Times All News
|August 11, 2020 2:42 PM SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) – The Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession took a toll on insurance sales in Singapore in the first six months this year.
|Plastic pollution plagues Southeast Asia amid Covid-19 lockdowns
|The Korea Times News
|Adam Reza is among those for whom environmental awareness took a back seat to health concerns during Malaysia's national lockdown earlier this year to curb the spread of Covid-19. Despite making a conscious effort to be mindful, he estimates his use…
|RIP: Recession, inflation and pandemic
|Business Mirror
|Recession is a dreaded term in politics. No leader of his country can have a sound sleep if the economy has gone south. Our economy took a nosedive when it plunged into a recession after the gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a whooping16.5…
|Unemployment and coronavirus: Older workers feel ‘forgotten’
|BBC News – Business
|Julie Morris explains what it is like to be job hunting in your late fifties during coronavirus.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Covid-19, China-US trade war contributed to declining leather trade
|Radio New Zealand
|The Covid-19 pandemic and the China-US trade war have both played a big part in the troubles affecting the leather industry. Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller Hundreds of thousands of dead animals are at risk of being left uncollected on farms because of…
|Geopolitical cold war with China would be a dangerous mistake, economist Jeffrey Sachs says
|CNBC
|Economist and bestselling author Jeffrey Sachs told CNBC a Cold War with China would be a "dreadful mistake." Sachs said attacking China has become a bipartisan strategy for political gain. He urged global leaders to come together on issues like…
|Gold up on geopolitical tension
|thestar.com.my
|CHICAGO, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 11.7 U.S. dollars, or 0.58 percent, to close at 2,039.7 dollars per ounce. Gold…
|Hong Kong goods exported to U.S. to be labeled made in China
|Asahi.com
|Goods made in Hong Kong for export to the United States will need to be labeled as made in China after Sept. 25, according to a U.S. government notice posted on Tuesday. The move follows China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong and a…
|Hong Kong third wave: Why mainland China’s help in fighting Covid-19 has sparked anxiety rather than appreciation
|Asiaone
|No returning to pre-Covid world, with Singapore trade and business changed ‘irrevocably,’ says minister
|Malay Mail
|From rising geopolitical tensions to the way supply chains are reorganised, Covid-19 has shown to be different from past financial crises, says Singapore minister Chan Chun Sing. — TODAY pic SINGAPORE, Aug 11 — The nature of trade and business has…
|Trump administration antagonises China by sending cabinet member to praise Taiwans democracy and coronavirus response
|The Independent
|Alex Azar's meeting with Tsai Ing-wen marks a major transition in the US's China policy The Trump administration ’s increasingly belligerent China policy has taken another turn with Alex Azar ’s visit to Taiwan – the first such engagement by a…
|U.S. health chief, visiting Taiwan, attacks China’s pandemic response
|NationalPost.com
|TAIPEI — U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar attacked China's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday and said that if such an outbreak had emerged in Taiwan or the United States it could have been "snuffed out easily."…
|US and Taiwan tout ‘democratic’ effort on virus to China’s chagrin
|Nikkei Asian Review
|TAIPEI/NEW YORK — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the most senior American official ever to visit Taiwan, on Monday hailed Taipei's success in containing the coronavirus as "a tribute to the open, transparent, democratic nature…
|Why globalization will survive the coronavirus crisis, according to economist Jeffrey Sachs
|CNBC
|Economist and bestselling author Jeffrey Sachs says a geopolitical cold war with China would be a "dreadful mistake." He explains how globalization will persist as societies and workplaces move online, and urges policymakers to come together to…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|DDoS Attacks Cresting Amid Pandemic
|Threatpost.com
|Attacks were way up year-over-year in the second quarter as people continue to work from home.
|No Silver Bullet for Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges During Pandemic
|Infosec Island
|Infosec professionals have always had their work cut out for them, as the threat landscape continuously challenges existing security measures to adapt, improve and cope with the unexpected. As the coronavirus pandemic forced organizations to migrate…
|Ransomware Reportedly Hits Ventilator Maker
|BankInfoSecurity
|Incident Reflects Threats Facing Those Involved in COVID-19…
