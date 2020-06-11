COVID-19 Alert – 11 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Cape activist says all resources went to combating Covid-19 and not gangs
|The Star SA
|Community activist Henriette Abrahams said the Western Cape and national government “are failing to plan for the priorities”.
|ECB preparing ‘bad bank’ scheme for potential Covid-19 toxic debt
|The Straits Times All News
|June 11, 2020 5:00 AM LONDON • European Central Bank (ECB) officials are drawing up a scheme to cope with potentially hundreds of billions of euros of unpaid loans in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, two people familiar with the matter told…
|Federal Reserve to keep rate at zero amid coronavirus pandemic damage
|South China Morning Post – News
|With the economy still reeling from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve confirmed on Wednesday it will keep the benchmark interest rate at zero until the recovery is under way.At the conclusion of its two-day…
|How COVID-19 could alter the course of climate change
|OttawaCitizen.com
|The emissions that cause climate change have fallen off globally during pandemic lockdowns, and experts are asking whether our response to COVID-19 will bring long-term changes that help the climate….
|Man diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending BLM protest
|9News.com.au
|A man has tested positive to COVID-19 after attending the Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne.
|PM’s blunt message to protesters
|9News.com.au
|Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a warning to protesters planning to rally this coming weekend.
|Poll shows B.C. residents support pandemic relief but wary of contact tracing apps
|VancouverSun.com
|A majority of B.C. residents support the various COVID-19 funding aid, however they are wary of software for contact tracing, suggests a new poll….
|U.S. Treasury chief says considering more direct payments in next coronavirus aid bill
|Reuters: Business News
|U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he would seriously consider more direct payments to individuals in the next phase of coronavirus rescue legislation, adding that funds should also be targeted to help sectors struggling to…
|US Federal Reserve sees interest rates dropping near zero through 2022 to tackle coronavirus COVID-19 damage
|zeenews.com
|The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday (June 10) held interest rates near zero and dropped hints that it would maintain that level until the end of 2022 to check the damage caused to the US economy due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. All members of the…
|Why will coronavirus hit the UK economy hardest?
|The Independent
|Analysis: The nature of our economy and our approach to tackling the virus both play a part, writes Ben Chapman £3,833. That is the estimated cost per person in the UK of the coronavirus pandemic this year in terms of lost output, according to the…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Beijing benefits from Donald Trump Nato fallout
|South China Morning Post
|Comment / Opinion US president’s proposal to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany risks weakening strength of bloc at a difficult time with Russia and reinforces position of China | Donald Trump SCMP Editorial Published: 11:57pm, 10 Jun, 2020 Upd…
|Brexit: EU accuses UK of trying to maintain economic benefits amid coronavirus recession
|Deutsche Welle
|The EU's top Brexit negotiator has said the UK wants "the best of both worlds" in its future economic relationship with the bloc. The OSCE said the UK may feel the effects of the pandemic recession worse than EU members. The European Union accused…
|Brexit: EU may veto UK trade deal lacking safeguards, leaked report reveals
|MSN UK
|The European parliament could veto any trade deal between the UK and the European Union that lacks “robust” safeguards to ensure fair competition and strong standards on the environment and workers’ rights, according to a leaked document. A draft…
|China releases article exposing ‘U.S.-style human rights’ crisis magnified by COVID-19
|Ecns.cn
|Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Thursday issued an article titled "The COVID-19 Pandemic Magnifies the Crisis of 'U.S.-Style Human Rights'." The U.S. government's self-interested, short-sighted,…
|Dialogue focuses on future globalization
|Shanghai Daily Business
|WITH preparations for the third China International Import Expo and Hongqiao International Economic Forum well underway, a high-level dialogue of the Hongqiao Forum was held yesterday to promote the November forum. The dialogue focused on…
|EU proposes weekly Brexit talks, ready to make ‘compromises’
|Politico.eu
|Michel Barnier said that the EU was also willing “to eventually decide between the rounds, if there is a true British engagement in favor of certain subjects | Pool photo by Daina Le Lardic/ Michel Barnier proposes more face time but warns EU still…
|EU: Russia, China Undermine Democracy With Coronavirus Disinformation
|Chinanationalnews.com
|The European Union is urging online platforms to step up the fight against a wave of online disinformation triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, accusing China and Russia of mounting propaganda ca
|Glanbia may consider an alternative to UK plant in hard Brexit
|Irish Independent
|Irish nutrition giant Glanbia might have to consider an alternative manufacturing site to a key UK operation if the EU and United Kingdom fail to reach an agreement around tariffs and other measures as part of Brexit talks, according to the CEO of…
|It’s time to end China’s ‘United Front’ operations inside the United States
|Washington Post
|Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 28. (Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) Josh Rogin Columnist covering foreign policy and national security EmailBioFollow Columnist…
|NATO drills get underway in the Baltic Sea
|Mail Online UK
|Forces from 19 countries including the UK, US, France and Germany are taking part in joint NATO exercise Dubbed BALTOPS, the annual drills began in the Baltic Sea on June 7 and will continue until June 16 Drills involve 28 ships, 28 aircraft and…
|Taiwan tech companies’ exit from China fuels $25bn investment drive
|Financial Times – US homepage
|Pandemic hasn’t stopped Quanta, Innolux and others from building factories at home
|Thailand says China, Japan are interested in travel bubbles
|Straits Times
|BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) – Thailand said a number of countries, including China and Japan, are interested in discussions about travel bubbles, as the nation Pacts to make travel easier during the Covid-19 era are due to be discussed at an Asean meeting…
|UK must be able to raise Hong Kong, COVID issues with China, says Johnson
|NationalPost.com
|LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain must able to speak out about "serious concerns" about the origins of COVID-19, Hong Kong and the country's critical national infrastructure with China….
|UK travellers carry the greatest risk of spreading the coronavirus, says Slovakia as it excludes Britain from EU travel corridor
|Business Insider
|Visitors from the UK pose the greatest risk of spreading the coronavirus, Slovakia's prime minister has warned. Slovakia opened up the country to arrivals from 16 European countries, but visitors from the UK must enter quarantine and take a…
|Zoom’s Eric Yuan: A tech boss riding a geopolitical storm
|New Zealand Herald
|Few people have been made as wealthy by the coronavirus crisis as Eric Yuan. As the founder and chief executive officer of Zoom, the app that has become synonymous with video conferencing for the socially-distanced
|Cybersecurity Impact
|A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?
|Check Point Blog
|By Monier Jalal, Head of Cloud Product Marketing The Coronavirus pandemic will eventually dissipate and probably disappear. How will it affect us? What have we learned? And how will it influence cloud security? The Coronavirus pandemic has…
|Bogus ‘contact tracing’ apps deployed to steal data: researchers
|Yahoo! News Australia
|Security researchers say hackers have been spreading malware using bogus "contact tracing" apps masqerading as official software to track the coronavirus More At least a dozen bogus "contact tracing" apps designed to look like official software to…
|Cyber attack on Lion halts milk and beer production
|ABC Online
|Dairy processor and drink manufacturer Lion has confirmed it has been forced to shut down production after being hit by a cyber attack on Monday. Key points: Brewer and milk processor Lion halts production after cyber attack Farmers not affected by…
|Cybersecurity Risks Have Changed Due to COVID-19 – Has Your Strategy Changed With Them?
|Security Bloggers Network
|CyberSaint will host a cybersecurity risk management webinar, live on June 17th, 2020at 12:00pm EST and available on-demand when you register to attend with this link. The post …
|FBI warns hackers targeting mobile banking app users during pandemic
|SC Magazine US
|Hackers are increasingly taking aim at mobile banking app users in an effort to steal credentials and commander bank accounts, the FBI warned today. “The FBI expects cyber actors to attempt to exploit new mobile banking customers using a variety of…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Check Point survey: while COVID-19 may fade, cyber effects will persist Findings: 75% of IT and security profession… https://t.co/L4Vq19Fr9U
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Check Point survey: while COVID-19 may fade, cyber effects will persist Findings: 75% of IT and security professionals fear further increase in cyber-attacks and exploits as they start to re-open offices … https://binged.it/3dS1GXh…
|Majority Of Aussie Business Cyber Security Not Up To Scratch
|Channel News Australia
|SYDNEY: Most Australian companies believe their cyber security investments are inefficient, as the number of businesses hit by security breaches has increased by 50 percent. The problem is thought to be affecting 80 percent of Australian businesses,…
|SEC warns companies to beef up cybersecurity
|Manila Bulletin
|, 10:00 PM By James A. Loyola The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is calling on local corporations to beef up their cybersecurity as more Filipinos turn to digital transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission issued a notice…
|Secret Service claims $1B in coronavirus fraud losses prevented, warns of $30B potential risk
|FOXNews.com
|The U.S. Secret Service has prevented roughly $1 billion in coronavirus fraud losses while initiating more than 100 criminal investigations during the pandemic, a senior official said this week. The agency and its partners successfully disrupted…
|Suspected online fraud originating from PH doubles during pandemic
|Manila Bulletin
|, 4:48 PM By Betheena Unite Suspected online fraud originating from the Philippines doubled during the pandemic with telecommunications being the most hit industry, a global information and insight firm said. Data from TransUnion, a global information…
|