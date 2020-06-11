Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 11 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • As Italy Reopens, Tour Guides Plead for More Aid, and Tourists (New York Times)
  • Belgium eases lockdown with free train tickets for every citizen (World Economic Forum)
  • Brazil’s biggest cities start reopening as COVID-19 surges (NationalPost.com)
  • China’s fight against COVID-19 inspirational to world (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Coronavirus infections in Denmark are FALLING are lockdown eased and restaurants and shops reopened (Mail Online UK)
  • Flights to Spain are set to become more expensive (Mail Online UK)
  • Italy’s hard-hit region nears ‘herd immunity’ as more than half of people tested show coronavirus antibodies (FOXNews.com)
  • Italy’s Covid-19 hub is getting close to herd … (Times Live South Africa)
  • Malaysia resumes travel, haircuts and retail therapy as coronavirus curbs ease (Bangkokpost.com Most recent)
  • Malaysia to gradually reopen schools from June 24 (Mainichi JP)
  • Secondary schools resume in Spain, Netherlands and South Africa (Mail Online UK)
  • Shorthanded Japan restarts skills tests for foreign workers (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Spain fines Belgian prince for party trip violating coronavirus rules (CBS News)
  • Spain plans ‘surgical’ measures to keep coronavirus under control (FT.com – World)
  • UK – Exclusive: UK government was advised to have lockdown two weeks earlier (Channel 4)
  • UK – Northern Ireland Murphy clarifies comments after blaming lockdown on Tory austerity (Belfast Telegraph)
  • UK – Tony Blair on UK government’s Covid-19 rules and ‘credibility problem’ (CNBC)
  • UK – Tony Blair on advice for the UK government’s coronavirus response, and CogX 2020 (CNBC)
  • US – Coronavirus in Colorado, June 10: A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 (Denver Post)
  • US – How schools should look as they reopen despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to the CDC and education experts (Business Insider)
  • US – Second wave of coronavirus hits Florida, Texas, Arizona after reopenings (New York Post)
  • US – Texas just reported two consecutive days of record-breaking coronavirus hospitalizations (CNBC)
  • US – The politics of coronavirus: Who gets the blame if major new outbreaks come as California reopens? (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Trump says to restart rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina (The Straits Times All News)
  • US – U.S. CDC Reports 1,973,797 Coronavirus Cases (US News & World Report)
  • US – U.S. Treasury chief says considering more direct payments in next coronavirus aid bill (Reuters: Business News)
  • US – US coronavirus cases surpass 2M, spike in many areas while Europe’s decline, CDC says (FOXNews.com)
  • US – US government to fund and conduct studies on three possible coronavirus vaccines, Fauci says (CNN)
  • Video: Spain’s shopping malls re-open as lockdown is relaxed further (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ABB CEO targets profitability as COVID-19, oil price slump bite (Reuters)
  • AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines ramp up schedules (CH-Aviation)
  • Aldi becomes the first supermarket to stock coronavirus face masks (Mail Online UK)
  • Aldi is selling jumbo paddling pools for £12.99 and they’re on sale today (Manchester Evening News)
  • Apple: COVID-19 App Users Can Now Share Data Anonymously (Albawaba)
  • Best Buy to reopen 800 stores in the U.S. (Yahoo! Canada)
  • COVID-19 helps MTN score big with digital fitness service (IT Web)
  • Can you now go shopping with family? Latest rules at Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Home Bargains (Liverpool Echo)
  • Commodities trader Trafigura H1 profit boosted by COVID-19 volatility (Reuters UK)
  • Coronavirus Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program (NDTV)
  • Decline in Retail Sales Eased in May, Mastercard Data Shows (Bloomberg)
  • EU tells Facebook, Google to report monthly on Covid-19 disinformation (IANS Live)
  • Goldman Sachs turns away lockdown savers (BBC News – Business)
  • Honda halts India operations after being hit by cyberattack (Business Today India)
  • Hong Kong govt contributes to $5 billion rescue package for Cathay Pacific (MSN New Zealand)
  • Hyflux lenders to restart process to put firm under judicial management (Business Times Singapore)
  • Insurer Sanlam cautious about new business growth on recession worries (Mail Online UK)
  • J&J to begin human trials of COVID-19 vaccine in second half of July (Reuters: Business News)
  • Johnson Matthey to cut around 2,500 jobs on coronavirus hit (Reuters UK)
  • Lufthansa to cut 22,000 jobs: Report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Moody’s – US and European ad agencies face sizeable revenue hit from coronavirus (Business Insider)
  • New Research From De Beers Group Shows US Consu… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • OCBC reopens 3 more branches and 1 premier banking centre (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Ooredoo Group companies in Mena and Asia-Pacific complete Ramadan campaign (Gulf Times)
  • Our digital strength helped us serve customers during COVID-19 Satishwar Balakrishnan, CFO, Aegon Life (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Qantas to recover from pandemic quicker than most: Moody’s (Australian Financial Review)
  • Sanlam Group cautions as new business volumes surge by 33% (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Starbucks speeding up rollout of pick-up only stores in response to pandemic (Fortune)
  • Starbucks to close 400 shops and promote ‘pickup’ concept for pandemic (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Starbucks to close up to 200 stores in Canada even after COVID-19 (CBC)
  • Telenor predicts Covid-19 experience means new work and recruitment practices, more use of anonymised data (Telecompaper)
  • The race for Covid-19 vaccine should not be seen as competition: British pharma giant GSK (The Straits Times All News)
  • Toyota chief promises shareholders profits despite pandemic (Japan Times)
  • Turkish Airlines resumes some international flights (NationalPost.com)
  • Turkish Airlines still seeking permits for international flights (NationalPost.com)
  • Turkish Airlines to partially resume int’l flights (IANS Live)
  • Up to 140 jobs on the line at Vodafone (stuff.co.nz)
  • Vodacom joins the world to celebrate World Environment Day (Rising Sun Chatsworth)
  • Will video calls remain free after Covid-19, FNC asks Etisalat, du (Khaleej Times)
  • Work from home culture to lead to demand for larger houses, says HDFC s Renu Karnad (Moneycontrol.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • China offers experimental coronavirus vaccinations to employees of state-run companies (Fortune)
  • China to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine R&D and accelerate antibody drugs development (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Coronavirus vaccine might be ready in first half of 2021 if things go ‘extraordinarily well’, says Imperial College professor (The Independent)
  • Covid-19 Notes: The South African Response to the Pandemic (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Drug and alcohol referrals ‘plummet in lockdown’ (BBC)
  • Europe sets sights on dud antibody tests amid COVID-19 free-for-all (Reuters: Business News)
  • J&J moves up start of coronavirus vaccine human trials to July (Reuters: Business News)
  • Johnson & Johnson to begin human trials for coronavirus vaccine in late July, earlier than expected (CNBC)
  • New COVID-19 ‘mouse model’ can speed the search for drugs and vaccines, researchers say (FOXNews.com)
  • The federal government plans to fund and conduct the decisive studies of three experimental coronavirus vaccines st… https://t.co/l8P0t8WoQC (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US government to fund and conduct studies on three possible coronavirus vaccines, Fauci says (CNN)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Cape activist says all resources went to combating Covid-19 and not gangs
The Star SA
Community activist Henriette Abrahams said the Western Cape and national government “are failing to plan for the priorities”.
ECB preparing ‘bad bank’ scheme for potential Covid-19 toxic debt
The Straits Times All News
June 11, 2020 5:00 AM LONDON • European Central Bank (ECB) officials are drawing up a scheme to cope with potentially hundreds of billions of euros of unpaid loans in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, two people familiar with the matter told…
Federal Reserve to keep rate at zero amid coronavirus pandemic damage
South China Morning Post – News
With the economy still reeling from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve confirmed on Wednesday it will keep the benchmark interest rate at zero until the recovery is under way.At the conclusion of its two-day…
How COVID-19 could alter the course of climate change
OttawaCitizen.com
The emissions that cause climate change have fallen off globally during pandemic lockdowns, and experts are asking whether our response to COVID-19 will bring long-term changes that help the climate….
Man diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending BLM protest
9News.com.au
A man has tested positive to COVID-19 after attending the Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne.
PM’s blunt message to protesters
9News.com.au
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a warning to protesters planning to rally this coming weekend.
Poll shows B.C. residents support pandemic relief but wary of contact tracing apps
VancouverSun.com
A majority of B.C. residents support the various COVID-19 funding aid, however they are wary of software for contact tracing, suggests a new poll….
U.S. Treasury chief says considering more direct payments in next coronavirus aid bill
Reuters: Business News
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he would seriously consider more direct payments to individuals in the next phase of coronavirus rescue legislation, adding that funds should also be targeted to help sectors struggling to…
US Federal Reserve sees interest rates dropping near zero through 2022 to tackle coronavirus COVID-19 damage
zeenews.com
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday (June 10) held interest rates near zero and dropped hints that it would maintain that level until the end of 2022 to check the damage caused to the US economy due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. All members of the…
Why will coronavirus hit the UK economy hardest?
The Independent
Analysis: The nature of our economy and our approach to tackling the virus both play a part, writes Ben Chapman £3,833. That is the estimated cost per person in the UK of the coronavirus pandemic this year in terms of lost output, according to the…
Geopolitical Impact
Beijing benefits from Donald Trump Nato fallout
South China Morning Post
Comment / Opinion US president’s proposal to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany risks weakening strength of bloc at a difficult time with Russia and reinforces position of China | Donald Trump SCMP Editorial Published: 11:57pm, 10 Jun, 2020 Upd…
Brexit: EU accuses UK of trying to maintain economic benefits amid coronavirus recession
Deutsche Welle
The EU's top Brexit negotiator has said the UK wants "the best of both worlds" in its future economic relationship with the bloc. The OSCE said the UK may feel the effects of the pandemic recession worse than EU members. The European Union accused…
Brexit: EU may veto UK trade deal lacking safeguards, leaked report reveals
MSN UK
The European parliament could veto any trade deal between the UK and the European Union that lacks “robust” safeguards to ensure fair competition and strong standards on the environment and workers’ rights, according to a leaked document. A draft…
China releases article exposing ‘U.S.-style human rights’ crisis magnified by COVID-19
Ecns.cn
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Thursday issued an article titled "The COVID-19 Pandemic Magnifies the Crisis of 'U.S.-Style Human Rights'." The U.S. government's self-interested, short-sighted,…
Dialogue focuses on future globalization
Shanghai Daily Business
WITH preparations for the third China International Import Expo and Hongqiao Interna­tional Economic Forum well underway, a high-level dialogue of the Hongqiao Forum was held yesterday to promote the November forum. The dialogue focused on…
EU proposes weekly Brexit talks, ready to make ‘compromises’
Politico.eu
Michel Barnier said that the EU was also willing “to eventually decide between the rounds, if there is a true British engagement in favor of certain subjects | Pool photo by Daina Le Lardic/ Michel Barnier proposes more face time but warns EU still…
EU: Russia, China Undermine Democracy With Coronavirus Disinformation
Chinanationalnews.com
The European Union is urging online platforms to step up the fight against a wave of online disinformation triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, accusing China and Russia of mounting propaganda ca
Glanbia may consider an alternative to UK plant in hard Brexit
Irish Independent
Irish nutrition giant Glanbia might have to consider an alternative manufacturing site to a key UK operation if the EU and United Kingdom fail to reach an agreement around tariffs and other measures as part of Brexit talks, according to the CEO of…
It’s time to end China’s ‘United Front’ operations inside the United States
Washington Post
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 28. (Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) Josh Rogin Columnist covering foreign policy and national security EmailBioFollow Columnist…
NATO drills get underway in the Baltic Sea
Mail Online UK
Forces from 19 countries including the UK, US, France and Germany are taking part in joint NATO exercise  Dubbed BALTOPS, the annual drills began in the Baltic Sea on June 7 and will continue until June 16 Drills involve 28 ships, 28 aircraft and…
Taiwan tech companies’ exit from China fuels $25bn investment drive
Financial Times – US homepage
Pandemic hasn’t stopped Quanta, Innolux and others from building factories at home
Thailand says China, Japan are interested in travel bubbles
Straits Times
BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) – Thailand said a number of countries, including China and Japan, are interested in discussions about travel bubbles, as the nation Pacts to make travel easier during the Covid-19 era are due to be discussed at an Asean meeting…
UK must be able to raise Hong Kong, COVID issues with China, says Johnson
NationalPost.com
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain must able to speak out about "serious concerns" about the origins of COVID-19, Hong Kong and the country's critical national infrastructure with China….
UK travellers carry the greatest risk of spreading the coronavirus, says Slovakia as it excludes Britain from EU travel corridor
Business Insider
Visitors from the UK pose the greatest risk of spreading the coronavirus, Slovakia's prime minister has warned. Slovakia opened up the country to arrivals from 16 European countries, but visitors from the UK must enter quarantine and take a…
Zoom’s Eric Yuan: A tech boss riding a geopolitical storm
New Zealand Herald
Few people have been made as wealthy by the coronavirus crisis as Eric Yuan. As the founder and chief executive officer of Zoom, the app that has become synonymous with video conferencing for the socially-distanced
Cybersecurity Impact
A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?
Check Point Blog
By Monier Jalal, Head of Cloud Product Marketing The Coronavirus pandemic will eventually dissipate and probably disappear. How will it affect us? What have we learned? And how will it influence cloud security? The Coronavirus pandemic has…
Bogus ‘contact tracing’ apps deployed to steal data: researchers
Yahoo! News Australia
Security researchers say hackers have been spreading malware using bogus "contact tracing" apps masqerading as official software to track the coronavirus More At least a dozen bogus "contact tracing" apps designed to look like official software to…
Cyber attack on Lion halts milk and beer production
ABC Online
Dairy processor and drink manufacturer Lion has confirmed it has been forced to shut down production after being hit by a cyber attack on Monday. Key points: Brewer and milk processor Lion halts production after cyber attack Farmers not affected by…
Cybersecurity Risks Have Changed Due to COVID-19 – Has Your Strategy Changed With Them?
Security Bloggers Network
CyberSaint will host a cybersecurity risk management webinar, live on June 17th, 2020at 12:00pm EST and available on-demand when you register to attend with this link.  The post …
FBI warns hackers targeting mobile banking app users during pandemic
SC Magazine US
Hackers are increasingly taking aim at mobile banking app users in an effort to steal credentials and commander bank accounts, the FBI warned today. “The FBI expects cyber actors to attempt to exploit new mobile banking customers using a variety of…
InfoSecHotSpot – Check Point survey: while COVID-19 may fade, cyber effects will persist Findings: 75% of IT and security profession… https://t.co/L4Vq19Fr9U
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Check Point survey: while COVID-19 may fade, cyber effects will persist Findings: 75% of IT and security professionals fear further increase in cyber-attacks and exploits as they start to re-open offices … https://binged.it/3dS1GXh…
Majority Of Aussie Business Cyber Security Not Up To Scratch
Channel News Australia
SYDNEY: Most Australian companies believe their cyber security investments are inefficient, as the number of businesses hit by security breaches has increased by 50 percent. The problem is thought to be affecting 80 percent of Australian businesses,…
SEC warns companies to beef up cybersecurity
Manila Bulletin
, 10:00 PM By James A. Loyola The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is calling on local corporations to beef up their cybersecurity as more Filipinos turn to digital transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission issued a notice…
Secret Service claims $1B in coronavirus fraud losses prevented, warns of $30B potential risk
FOXNews.com
The U.S. Secret Service has prevented roughly $1 billion in coronavirus fraud losses while initiating more than 100 criminal investigations during the pandemic, a senior official said this week. The agency and its partners successfully disrupted…
Suspected online fraud originating from PH doubles during pandemic
Manila Bulletin
, 4:48 PM By Betheena Unite Suspected online fraud originating from the Philippines doubled during the pandemic with telecommunications being the most hit industry, a global information and insight firm said. Data from TransUnion, a global information…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 11 June 2020

    Cyber Alert: WhatsApp exposed users' phone numbers in Google search results...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 10 June 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 10 June 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 10 June 2020

    Cyber Alert: What to do after a breach...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch