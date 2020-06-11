COVID-19 Alert – 11 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Geopolitical Impact

Comment / Opinion US president’s proposal to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany risks weakening strength of bloc at a difficult time with Russia and reinforces position of China | Donald Trump SCMP Editorial Published: 11:57pm, 10 Jun, 2020 Upd…

The EU's top Brexit negotiator has said the UK wants "the best of both worlds" in its future economic relationship with the bloc. The OSCE said the UK may feel the effects of the pandemic recession worse than EU members. The European Union accused…

The European parliament could veto any trade deal between the UK and the European Union that lacks “robust” safeguards to ensure fair competition and strong standards on the environment and workers’ rights, according to a leaked document. A draft…

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Thursday issued an article titled "The COVID-19 Pandemic Magnifies the Crisis of 'U.S.-Style Human Rights'." The U.S. government's self-interested, short-sighted,…

WITH preparations for the third China International Import Expo and Hongqiao Interna­tional Economic Forum well underway, a high-level dialogue of the Hongqiao Forum was held yesterday to promote the November forum. The dialogue focused on…

Michel Barnier said that the EU was also willing “to eventually decide between the rounds, if there is a true British engagement in favor of certain subjects | Pool photo by Daina Le Lardic/ Michel Barnier proposes more face time but warns EU still…

The European Union is urging online platforms to step up the fight against a wave of online disinformation triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, accusing China and Russia of mounting propaganda ca

Irish nutrition giant Glanbia might have to consider an alternative manufacturing site to a key UK operation if the EU and United Kingdom fail to reach an agreement around tariffs and other measures as part of Brexit talks, according to the CEO of…

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 28. (Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) Josh Rogin Columnist covering foreign policy and national security EmailBioFollow Columnist…

Forces from 19 countries including the UK, US, France and Germany are taking part in joint NATO exercise Dubbed BALTOPS, the annual drills began in the Baltic Sea on June 7 and will continue until June 16 Drills involve 28 ships, 28 aircraft and…

Pandemic hasn’t stopped Quanta, Innolux and others from building factories at home

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) – Thailand said a number of countries, including China and Japan, are interested in discussions about travel bubbles, as the nation Pacts to make travel easier during the Covid-19 era are due to be discussed at an Asean meeting…

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain must able to speak out about "serious concerns" about the origins of COVID-19, Hong Kong and the country's critical national infrastructure with China….

Visitors from the UK pose the greatest risk of spreading the coronavirus, Slovakia's prime minister has warned. Slovakia opened up the country to arrivals from 16 European countries, but visitors from the UK must enter quarantine and take a…