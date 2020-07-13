COVID-19 Alert – 13 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Bolivian economy minister becomes fourth Cabinet member with COVID-19
|Channel NewsAsia
|LA PAZ: Bolivia's economy minister said on Sunday (Jul 12) that he tested positive for COVID-19, making him the fourth Cabinet member with the virus, in addition to the country's interim president who is in quarantine. Economy Minister Oscar Ortiz…
|China economy rebounds in Q2 after virus hit: Survey
|The Straits Times Print Business News
|July 13, 2020 5:00 AM BEIJING • China returned to growth in the second quarter after the coronavirus pandemic handed the world's second-largest economy its first contraction in decades, according to an AFP survey.
|French nightclub workers hold (daytime) protest on virus closure
|Yahoo! News Australia
|Bring on the night More Workers in French nightclubs and discos on Sunday protested in Paris to urge the government to allow their dance floors to get moving again, saying closure as a coronavirus precaution risked putting many out of business. While…
|Global economic, environmental impacts of COVID-19 revealed
|MSN New Zealand
|The coronavirus pandemic has already cost 147 million people their jobs and took a Germany-sized chunk out of the global economy, a new study has found. And things will only get worse if global measures aren't taken to change the way we live and work,…
|Indian Economy: How Will 2020 Impact 2021?
|Businessworld India
|“Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.” Those words are as true today as when they were written two millennia ago by the Roman Stoic philosopher, Seneca. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting millions and it is imperative to understand the…
|Pandemic’s impact on pollution
|The Straits Times All News
|July 13, 2020 5:00 AM When I took a walk around my neighbourhood recently, I was enraptured by the scenery, more so than ever before the pandemic.
|Pune: RTI activist seeks acquisition of schools, marriage halls for COVID-19 quarantine facilities
|United News of India
|Pune, Jul 12 (UNI) RTI activist and prominent social worker Maruti Bhapkar here on Sunday appealed to the administration for acquisition of schools and marriage halls in order to ramp up quarantine facilities for the COVID-19 patients. Substantiating…
|Taxpayers rush ATO for early returns to cope with COVID-19 recession
|TheAge.com
|Australians have scrambled to get their hands on annual tax refunds, with a record number submitting returns early amid the nation's first recession in 30 years.
|Thousands protest in the streets of Tel Aviv over the government’s response to the pandemic
|Channel 4
|The Israeli Prime Minister has promised financial help for people whose livelihoods have been devastated by coronavirus. Yesterday thousands took to the streets in Tel Aviv to protest against his government’s handling of the pandemic. Elsewhere there…
|U.S. Congress needs compromise to extend COVID-19 unemployment payments-Pelosi
|NationalPost.com
|WASHINGTON — Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she believes U.S. lawmakers can find a compromise on extending jobless benefits and unemployment insurance for Americans struggling amid coronavirus pandemic shutdowns….
|Geopolitical Impact
|Building homes to shelter India’s China dream
|Straits Times
|India quite literally needs to put a roof over its China dream. It took a pandemic and a lockdown to highlight the precarious existence of the country's blue-collar workers. Left without jobs and shelter, an estimated 30 million – roughly a fifth of…
|China is stepping into global leadership vacuum as U.S. struggles with coronavirus, says Kevin Rudd
|CNBC
|Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and the former Australian prime minister said the U.S. has presented an opportunity for Beijing to seize global leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. From China's perspective, looking…
|China needs to guard against asymmetry as the U.S. exacerbates problems
|Beijing Review
|Representatives of the new civil-society organization United Front Supporting National Security Legislation protest against U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs outside the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong on July 2 (CNSPHOTO) As the world works…
|China, Russia buttress multilateralism
|Global Times
|Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019. Photo: Xinhua On July 8, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was the fourth…
|Explained: From citizenship to economic sanctions, how countries are reacting to Hong Kong security law
|Indian Express
|The enforcement of a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong by China has drawn sharp reactions from several countries, and led to the announcement of a range of countermeasures: from offering city residents a pathway to citizenship, to imposing…
|Natural resources help boost living standards
|CHINAdaily.com.cn
|A view of a new residential community in Fuping county, Hebei province. The community, built by the local government, was designed to house rural residents who were relocated because their houses were either too old or too shabby to live in. [Photo…
|The U.S. warns citizens of ‘arbitrary detention’ in China
|CNBC
|The U.S. advisory was issued on Saturday and did not specify what prompted the alert. "Exercise increased caution in the People's Republic of China (PRC) due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws for purposes other than maintaining law and order….
|US military moves will be repelled in South China Sea and its allies may be harmed along the way: Beijing
|Yahoo! Singapore
|United States military action over the South China Sea was destined to be futile and American allies would be harmed, Beijing said in a series of tough rebukes against Washington.In commentary in the PLA Daily on Monday Zhang Junshe, a senior colonel…
|US weighs limited options to deal with China over Hong Kong, reports WSJ
|Malay Mail
|People wearing protective masks ride a lift at Times Square shopping centre, following the outbreak of Covid-19, in Hong Kong, China February 21, 2020. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, July 13 — The United States is weighing restricted options to deal with…
|Why China wants a Himalayan dispute with Bhutan
|Asia Times Online
|While China de-escalates one Himalayan standoff with India, it is stoking another in neighboring Bhutan. China’s confrontation with India erupted into bloodshed, with the killing of at least 20 Indian troops near the Galwan Valley, but the dispute…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Azerbaijani hackers obtained information from the Armenian Ministry of Defense
|E Hacking News
|Passport data of several hundred Armenian citizens, including military personnel, as well as documents related to the Republic's military units, were leaked to the network by Azerbaijani hackers over the past three days. This was stated by media…
|Hackers Hike Attacks On Hospitals Amid Pandemic – Pymnts.com
|SecurityPhresh
|Hackers Hike Attacks On Hospitals Amid Pandemicpymnts.com
|Major cyber attack would be worse than COVID-19
|Australian Financial Review
|A major cyber offensive against Australia would be far more disruptive on people’s lives than the coronavirus pandemic and lead to widespread distrust of critical systems and services, a new report reveals. According to AustCyber’s Australia’s Digital…
|Phishing is top PH cybercrime during pandemic – authorities
|Rappler
|MANILA, Philippines – Authorities recently reported that phishing is the top cybercrime being committed in the country during the pandemic, followed by online selling scams and the proliferation of misinformation that cause panic among the public. In…
|Securityblog – RT @phat_hobbit: The cyber crime numbers will do better that $6 trillion as a result of the Covid-19 bump. Take a long position.
|Securityblog – Twitter
|RT @phat_hobbit: The cyber crime numbers will do better that $6 trillion as a result of the Covid-19 bump. Take a long position.
