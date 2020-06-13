COVID-19 Alert – 13 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Contact-tracing rumours debunked
|BBC
|There have been false rumours circulating on social media about contact-tracing apps that are being introduced by governments to stop the spread of coronavirus. We've been looking into some of them and other dubious coronavirus claims. The NHS app In…
|Cop tests Covid-19 +ve, wife attempts suicide
|Times of India
|MUMBAI: It was a horrifying experience for a police constable from western suburbs after he tested Covid-19 positive and learning this his wife attempted suicide last week. What saddened the constable was that his wife attempted suicide just two days…
|Covid 19 coronavirus: The $12b question – Who got the wage subsidy?
|New Zealand Herald
|As Covid-19 loomed, the wage subsidy scheme became the largest unplanned government line-item in New Zealand's history. From a scheme put together to provide targeted support following earthquakes in Canterbury and Kaikoura, it quickly mushroomed
|Covid 19 coronavirus: Wage subsidy claimants investigated
|New Zealand Herald
|A Hokitika gold mine claimed $84,355 from the wage subsidy scheme before its director abruptly left the country and receivers were appointed at the start of lockdown. According to the Ministry of Social Development, Capital
|Covid-19 mortgage bailouts shrink for second week
|CNBC
|CNBC's Diana Olick reports on the latest mortgage forbearance news amid the coronavirus pandemic.
|Federal Reserve tells Congress it will use ‘full range of tools’ to combat global pandemic
|Houston Chronicle
|How the shock of COVID-19 could end street homelessness in Victoria
|TheAge.com National
|Victoria trails other states and territories when it comes to social housing. Can the measures taken during this pandemic be turned into something more lasting?
|Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week
|NationalPost.com
|TOKYO — Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google next week to help curb the spread of coronavirus by tracking close contact with those infected, the health ministry said on Friday….
|Land and Space: Co-working offices seeing more activity as economy rebounds from pandemic
|Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
|Co-working facilities provide shared space at competitive rates. That can feel like the opposite of social distancing. But some are returning.
|Protest against Covid-19 measures in Nepal
|Gulf Times
|Geopolitical Impact
|A pandemic, economic downturn and globalization
|MSNBC
|Dr. Jeffrey Sachs and historian Hal Brands join Morning Joe to discuss the impact coronavirus is having on the global economy. Read more
|As US, China lock horns, Japan, others should think deeply about ways ahead
|Mainichi JP
|Chinese President Xi Jinping (front, bottom) attends the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo) The number of people in the United States infected with the new coronavirus…
|Boris Johnson to hold talks with Macron amid Brexit trade talks deadlock
|The Independent
|French president will be exempt from UK quarantine rules for visit hosted by Prince Charles Boris Johnson will host the French president Emmanuel Macron in Downing Street next week following a virtual summit with Brussels to kickstart the deadlocked…
|Brexit UK’s refusal to extend Brexit shows disregard for our economy, declares Michelle O’Neill
|Belfast Telegraph
|The UK Government has shown a complete disregard for Northern Ireland's economy by not seeking to extend the Brexit transition period, the Deputy First Minister has said. ichelle O'Neill said the decision announced yesterday by Cabinet minister…
|Commentary: The intractable tug of war between China and Hong Kong
|Channel NewsAsia
|SINGAPORE: Two months ago, when the most senior mainland official in Hong Kong openly urged that national security legislation be imposed “as soon as possible”, the writing was already on the wall. On May 28, China’s highest lawmaking authority, the…
|Confident of winning UNSC seat, no takers for Pakistan’s propaganda: India’s Envoy to UN
|India Today
|Will not look at India's presence in the United Nations Security Council with the "narrow prism of India-Pakistan bilateral issue", India's envoy to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said. HIGHLIGHTSElection to the UNSC will be held on June 17EAM Dr…
|Failing to extend Brexit transition period would be ‘extraordinarily reckless’, First ministers warn Boris Johnson
|itv.com
|The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have called for an extension to the Brexit transition period, warning it would be "extraordinarily reckless" to not do so. In a letter to the Prime Minister, and said "fundamental issues" still remain between…
|Japan set to challenge US and China for fastest supercomputer
|Nikkei Asian Review
|TOKYO — A government-backed supercomputer project looks to zip past dominant American and Chinese rivals to reclaim the top spot for Japan in international speed rankings due out this month. Co-developed by Fujitsu and the Riken institute, the Fugaku…
|Nicola Sturgeon warns Boris Johnson over ‘extraordinarily reckless’ Brexit deadline
|The Scotsman
|Nicola Sturgeon has joined with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford to call for an extension to Brexit trade talks, warning Boris Johnson that “the end of this year is the worst possible time to end the transition period”. In a letter to the Prime…
|Scottish and Welsh FMs push for Brexit extension
|BBC
|Image copyright Image caption Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford are joining forces The First Ministers of Scotland and Wales have written to Boris Johnson to request an extension to the Brexit transition period. Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford…
|Xi Jinping’s Japan visit ‘unlikely to go ahead’ after mood turns sour towards China
|South China Morning Post
|China / Diplomacy A Japanese diplomat says growing concern over Hong Kong and increasing wariness about Beijing’s aggressive diplomacy mean it is ‘not a good time’ for the visit The Chinese leader’s trip had been scheduled for April after improving…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Banks, cybersecurity and virology
|Banking Technology
|How IT departments in financial institutions (FI) handle information security, both in prevention and incident management, could provide a blueprint for governments looking to overcome coronavirus (COVID-19) and get their economies back on track. As…
|COVID-19 and its effects on cyber espionage and national security
|IT Governance Blog
|COVID-19 has seen a major shift in the tactics used by cyber criminals. We’ve previously discussed the way scammers have used the disruption of the pandemic to target people with social engineering attacks, but there have also been far more…
|Coronavirus tracing apps could be used by hackers to access your personal data, report says
|FOXNews.com
|Cybercriminals could trace your device or access sensitive personal data through contact-tracing apps built for the coronavirus pandemic, a new report says. In a report released Thursday, cybersecurity firm Check Point noted that U.S. developers are…
|Google Sees Increase in COVID-19 Phishing in Brazil, India, UK
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed
|Cyber-threats taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic are evolving, and Google is seeing an increase in related phishing attempts in countries such as Brazil, India, and the UK. …
|Pandemic sees crime rates fall – but not domestic abuse, drugs and online fraud
|Irish Times
|Large decrease in assaults, threats to murder and harassment since March, figures show The coronavirus pandemic has coincided with large drops in most categories of crime but significant increases in domestic violence, drug dealing and online fraud. Mo…
|Ransomware Attack Shuts Down Brewing Giant Just As Coronavirus Restrictions Ease
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
|Just as the country eased restrictions on restaurants and pubs a ransomware attack has disrupted operations at Australia's largest brewer.
|The Cybersecurity 202: Cybersecurity experts give a thumbs up to the Apple-Google coronavirus alert system
|Washington Post
|Apple and Google struck the right balance between protecting privacy and combating the coronavirus in a tool they released to help alert people who’ve been exposed to the disease, according to a majority of cybersecurity experts. That assessment from…
