Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 13 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • 100 days late, Juve book place in Coppa Italia final (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • Big Story How India reached fourth spot in global COVID-19 tally (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Explained: Community transmission of Covid-19 and where India stands (India Today)
  • Fitch reiterates Germany’s credit rating at ‘AAA’ (Reuters)
  • India’s coronavirus count crosses 3 lakh mark but doubling rate improves (Hindustan Times)
  • Mexico prepares to reopen half the country amid pandemic (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Mexico’s coronavirus outbreak could end by October (El Universal World)
  • New normal: World slowly reopens, Italy and Spain scale back restrictions (New York Daily News)
  • Norway lifts travel restrictions to Finland, Iceland and a Swedish island (Mail Online UK)
  • Poland invaded the Czech Republic last month, but says it was just a big misunderstanding (CNN)
  • Poland reopens borders with all EU neighbors (Deutsche Welle)
  • Portugal can’t shake the virus, even at the beach (Politico.eu)
  • Reporters Meeting Syrian doctors on the Covid-19 frontline in France (France24)
  • Spain’s Galicia to be first region to exit coronavirus lockdown (Mail Online UK)
  • Spain: Basic Income to Mitigate Coronavirus Impact (Spiegel Online)
  • UK – British airlines challenge UK government’s 14-day quarantine rule (The Hill)
  • UK – Coronavirus R rate may have risen above one in parts of England, Government scientists say (Telegraph)
  • UK – Letters: It should be clear that the buck rests with the Scottish Government (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – Scottish Government dragged heels on coronavirus – Letters (The Scotsman)
  • UK – Scottish Government’s school return plans are failing youngsters – Susan Dalgety (The Scotsman)
  • US – A revolt against wearing masks creates a new coronavirus danger as California reopens (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – CDC expects COVID-19 deaths to jump in six states — including North Carolina (star-telegram.com)
  • US – CDC issues new covid-19 guidelines at a time of protests and rallies (Washington Post)
  • US – California to allow nail salons to reopen starting June 19 (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Coronavirus Cases Increasing: CDC Urging Use Of Masks At Large Gatherings As Pandemic Case Counts Climb (International Business Times)
  • US – Coronavirus Second Wave May Have Already Started in Texas, Medical Officials Warn (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • US – Oregon, Utah pause reopening amid coronavirus spikes (The Hill)
  • US – The Trump administration has all but given up fighting the pandemic (Washington Post)
  • US – Transcript – CDC Media Telebriefing: Update on COVID-19 (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – Vast number of Americans support COVID-19 precautions, CDC says (UPI)
  • US – What stage are we in? As California reopens, it might not be what you think (Sacramento Bee)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • American Airlines faces layoffs due to coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • Apple unveils WWDC schedule, including opening keynote on June 22 (USA Today)
  • Breakingviews – Pearson is poster child for post-pandemic activism (Nasdaq)
  • British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair ask High Court to nix quarantine (UPI)
  • COVI-19: Tanzania’s Vodacom League resumes Saturday (Panapress.com)
  • COVID-19 impact Hindalco cuts FY21 capex by up to 40 (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Coronavirus impact American Airlines sees 90 slump in second-quarter revenue (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Daiichi Sankyo sees clinical test for genetic COVID-19 vaccine in March (Japan Times)
  • Despite Covid-19 induced slowdown, Infosys to do campus hirings this fiscal (Business Standard India)
  • Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo eyes COVID-19 vaccine clinical test in March (Mainichi JP)
  • EasyJet founder sells £13m stake amid row (SkyNews.com Business)
  • Expeditors Hurt by Airfreight Services amp; Coronavirus Woes (Zacks.com)
  • Eyewear major Luxottica shifts focus on new categories (Hindu Business Line)
  • HSBC brings back physical valuations and direct BTL lending (Mortgage Strategy)
  • Honda Hackers May Have Used Tools Favored by Countries (New York Times)
  • Honda resumes production at plants hit by suspected cyberattack (Asahi.com)
  • Indian automaker Mahindra seeks to give up control of struggling unit SsangYong (Reuters UK)
  • J&J Speeds Up Covid Vaccine Plans in Sprint Against Second Wave (Bloomberg Law)
  • JD Sports chairman sells down (FT.com – Companies UK)
  • KPMG report highlights how business landscape will shift post-COVID-19 (The Hindu)
  • Lufthansa to offer coronavirus testing at German airports (Mail Online UK)
  • Macy’s reopens in Dover Mall (Delaware State News.net)
  • Petrobras refineries running near pre-pandemic levels amid strong demand (Reuters UK)
  • Saudi oil market share set to hit highest since 1980s – J.P. Morgan (Arab News)
  • Sleeping in, showering less. BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic (NationalPost.com)
  • Solidarity expresses concern over Netcare’s changes to conditions of service (Polity.org.za)
  • Stock PVH Drops 5% As Sales At Reopened Stores Not Encouraging (Business Insider)
  • The COVID-19 and Rio Tinto lesson: regulation is not ‘red tape’, it’s protection (Canberra Times)
  • Toyota Vows to Remain Profitable Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Zacks.com)
  • Toyota resumes all production in Southeast Asia after virus halt (Mainichi JP)
  • Volkswagen, Audi on hold as Mexico’s Puebla state not ready to reopen (Mail Online UK)
  • Volkswagen, Audi to keep Mexican factories shut (Deutsche Welle)
  • Whirlpool plant in Tulsa temporarily shuttered after COVID-19 outbreak (Tulsa World)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Being a human guinea pig: What it’s like taking part in the Coronavirus vaccine trials (itv.com)
  • China promises Philippines will get vaccine against COVID-19 (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Clinical characteristics of COVID-19 in 104 people with SARS-CoV-2 infection on the Diamond Princess cruise ship: a retrospective analysis (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Coronavirus vaccine trial: I like knowing I am a tiny part of what could be our way out (Sky News Latest)
  • Even in a group of entirely healthy young people, only 60% of those infected with coronavirus developed antibodies (Business Insider)
  • Expect volatility to continue until there is a Covid-19 vaccine and treatment: Angel Oak’s Navid Abghari (CNBC)
  • Fluidigm Files For FDA Emergency Use Authorization For Saliva-Based Advanta Dx Sars-Cov-2 Rt-Pcr Test For COVID-19 (Reuters UK)
  • Gendered effects of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic (Lancet)
  • India’s Zydus Cadila to make Gilead’s potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir (Mail Online UK)
  • Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clears key safety hurdle in mouse study (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Nearly 160 coronavirus vaccines are in the works. Here’s a closer look at the science (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • SARS-CoV-2 shedding and seroconversion among passengers quarantined after disembarking a cruise ship: a case series (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • TheEconomist – France’s populists have latched onto a doctor who advocates hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid-19 https://t.co/5zILL4wqSe (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • [Personal View] A minimal common outcome measure set for COVID-19 clinical research (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Contact-tracing rumours debunked
BBC
There have been false rumours circulating on social media about contact-tracing apps that are being introduced by governments to stop the spread of coronavirus. We've been looking into some of them and other dubious coronavirus claims. The NHS app In…
Cop tests Covid-19 +ve, wife attempts suicide
Times of India
MUMBAI: It was a horrifying experience for a police constable from western suburbs after he tested Covid-19 positive and learning this his wife attempted suicide last week. What saddened the constable was that his wife attempted suicide just two days…
Covid 19 coronavirus: The $12b question – Who got the wage subsidy?
New Zealand Herald
As Covid-19 loomed, the wage subsidy scheme became the largest unplanned government line-item in New Zealand's history. From a scheme put together to provide targeted support following earthquakes in Canterbury and Kaikoura, it quickly mushroomed
Covid 19 coronavirus: Wage subsidy claimants investigated
New Zealand Herald
A Hokitika gold mine claimed $84,355 from the wage subsidy scheme before its director abruptly left the country and receivers were appointed at the start of lockdown. According to the Ministry of Social Development, Capital
Covid-19 mortgage bailouts shrink for second week
CNBC
CNBC's Diana Olick reports on the latest mortgage forbearance news amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Federal Reserve tells Congress it will use ‘full range of tools’ to combat global pandemic
Houston Chronicle
__
How the shock of COVID-19 could end street homelessness in Victoria
TheAge.com National
Victoria trails other states and territories when it comes to social housing. Can the measures taken during this pandemic be turned into something more lasting?
Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week
NationalPost.com
TOKYO — Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google next week to help curb the spread of coronavirus by tracking close contact with those infected, the health ministry said on Friday….
Land and Space: Co-working offices seeing more activity as economy rebounds from pandemic
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Co-working facilities provide shared space at competitive rates. That can feel like the opposite of social distancing. But some are returning.
Protest against Covid-19 measures in Nepal
Gulf Times
Daily Newspaper published by GPPC Doha, Qatar. Login Sign up Sign Out
Geopolitical Impact
A pandemic, economic downturn and globalization
MSNBC
Dr. Jeffrey Sachs and historian Hal Brands join Morning Joe to discuss the impact coronavirus is having on the global economy. Read more
As US, China lock horns, Japan, others should think deeply about ways ahead
Mainichi JP
Chinese President Xi Jinping (front, bottom) attends the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo) The number of people in the United States infected with the new coronavirus…
Boris Johnson to hold talks with Macron amid Brexit trade talks deadlock
The Independent
French president will be exempt from UK quarantine rules for visit hosted by Prince Charles Boris Johnson will host the French president Emmanuel Macron in Downing Street next week following a virtual summit with Brussels to kickstart the deadlocked…
Brexit UK’s refusal to extend Brexit shows disregard for our economy, declares Michelle O’Neill
Belfast Telegraph
The UK Government has shown a complete disregard for Northern Ireland's economy by not seeking to extend the Brexit transition period, the Deputy First Minister has said. ichelle O'Neill said the decision announced yesterday by Cabinet minister…
Commentary: The intractable tug of war between China and Hong Kong
Channel NewsAsia
SINGAPORE: Two months ago, when the most senior mainland official in Hong Kong openly urged that national security legislation be imposed “as soon as possible”, the writing was already on the wall. On May 28, China’s highest lawmaking authority, the…
Confident of winning UNSC seat, no takers for Pakistan’s propaganda: India’s Envoy to UN
India Today
Will not look at India's presence in the United Nations Security Council with the "narrow prism of India-Pakistan bilateral issue", India's envoy to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said. HIGHLIGHTSElection to the UNSC will be held on June 17EAM Dr…
Failing to extend Brexit transition period would be ‘extraordinarily reckless’, First ministers warn Boris Johnson
itv.com
The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have called for an extension to the Brexit transition period, warning it would be "extraordinarily reckless" to not do so. In a letter to the Prime Minister, and said "fundamental issues" still remain between…
Japan set to challenge US and China for fastest supercomputer
Nikkei Asian Review
TOKYO — A government-backed supercomputer project looks to zip past dominant American and Chinese rivals to reclaim the top spot for Japan in international speed rankings due out this month. Co-developed by Fujitsu and the Riken institute, the Fugaku…
Nicola Sturgeon warns Boris Johnson over ‘extraordinarily reckless’ Brexit deadline
The Scotsman
Nicola Sturgeon has joined with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford to call for an extension to Brexit trade talks, warning Boris Johnson that “the end of this year is the worst possible time to end the transition period”. In a letter to the Prime…
Scottish and Welsh FMs push for Brexit extension
BBC
Image copyright Image caption Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford are joining forces The First Ministers of Scotland and Wales have written to Boris Johnson to request an extension to the Brexit transition period. Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford…
The already troubled commercial relationship between the U.S. and China may have been permanently damaged by the pa… https://t.co/Q87Oe4Igd8
WSJ – Twitter
The already troubled commercial relationship between the U.S. and China may have been permanently damaged by the pandemic, @Birdyword writes https://on.wsj.com/2AXxlb4
Xi Jinping’s Japan visit ‘unlikely to go ahead’ after mood turns sour towards China
South China Morning Post
China / Diplomacy A Japanese diplomat says growing concern over Hong Kong and increasing wariness about Beijing’s aggressive diplomacy mean it is ‘not a good time’ for the visit The Chinese leader’s trip had been scheduled for April after improving…
Cybersecurity Impact
Banks, cybersecurity and virology
Banking Technology
How IT departments in financial institutions (FI) handle information security, both in prevention and incident management, could provide a blueprint for governments looking to overcome coronavirus (COVID-19) and get their economies back on track. As…
COVID-19 and its effects on cyber espionage and national security
IT Governance Blog
COVID-19 has seen a major shift in the tactics used by cyber criminals. We’ve previously discussed the way scammers have used the disruption of the pandemic to target people with social engineering attacks, but there have also been far more…
Coronavirus tracing apps could be used by hackers to access your personal data, report says
FOXNews.com
Cybercriminals could trace your device or access sensitive personal data through contact-tracing apps built for the coronavirus pandemic, a new report says. In a report released Thursday, cybersecurity firm Check Point noted that U.S. developers are…
EduardKovacs – Cyber-threats taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic are evolving, and Google is seeing an increase in related p… https://t.co/9ioWrlcSHZ
EduardKovacs – Twitter
Cyber-threats taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic are evolving, and Google is seeing an increase in related phishing attempts in countries such as Brazil, India, and the UK….
Google Sees Increase in COVID-19 Phishing in Brazil, India, UK
SecurityWeek RSS Feed
Cyber-threats taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic are evolving, and Google is seeing an increase in related phishing attempts in countries such as Brazil, India, and the UK. …
InfoSecHotSpot – Dell report details rise in cyberattacks and disruptive events A new report focuses on a surge in cyberattacks and… https://t.co/CcLenX6zkF
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Dell report details rise in cyberattacks and disruptive events A new report focuses on a surge in cyberattacks and other disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic and the costs of these events. https://tek.io/2UExVkU…
InfoSecHotSpot – Security gurus weigh in on SA’s latest cyber attacks The latest cyber attacks on local organisations highlight crim… https://t.co/IaUKrbkwuS
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Security gurus weigh in on SA’s latest cyber attacks The latest cyber attacks on local organisations highlight criminals are continually on the lookout for ways to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic, say experts. https://binged.it/2YrxEmt…
Pandemic sees crime rates fall – but not domestic abuse, drugs and online fraud
Irish Times
Large decrease in assaults, threats to murder and harassment since March, figures show The coronavirus pandemic has coincided with large drops in most categories of crime but significant increases in domestic violence, drug dealing and online fraud. Mo…
Ransomware Attack Shuts Down Brewing Giant Just As Coronavirus Restrictions Ease
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
Just as the country eased restrictions on restaurants and pubs a ransomware attack has disrupted operations at Australia's largest brewer.
The Cybersecurity 202: Cybersecurity experts give a thumbs up to the Apple-Google coronavirus alert system
Washington Post
Apple and Google struck the right balance between protecting privacy and combating the coronavirus in a tool they released to help alert people who’ve been exposed to the disease, according to a majority of cybersecurity experts. That assessment from…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

