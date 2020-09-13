Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 13 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • “It’s Like Using A Hammer To Kill A Fly” – Architect Of Sweden’s COVID-19 Anti-Lockdown Strategy Finally Vindicated (Zero Hedge)
  • Amid virus darkness, UAE is a torchbearer of help (The Gulf Today)
  • COVID 19: Rigorous testing could help revive travel but challenges remain, say experts (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Canada’s post-secondaries navigate the pandemic (Global News Canada)
  • China bans pork from Germany due to swine fever (Seeking Alpha)
  • Coronavirus makes Germany’s EU-China summit go virtual (Deutsche Welle)
  • EU Travel: How Covid-19 Tests Will See Finland, Europe, Open To Everyone (Forbes.com)
  • How a poet’s son is reclaiming Genoa from Italy’s tainted elite (The Guardian)
  • India sets global record for daily infections 3rd day in a row (UPI)
  • No masks, no distancing: Schools in Denmark defy COVID-19 – with success so far (CBC)
  • Over 36 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered in India: Health Ministry (Ani News)
  • South Korea Eases Social Distancing For Two Weeks Ahead Of Major Holiday (News18.com)
  • South Korea eases virus curbs in Seoul region (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • South Korea’s Covid detectives (BBC News – Asia)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 13 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE issues updated list of fines for rule breakers (Abu Dhabi National)
  • UK – Boris Johnson and Oliver Cromwell have both managed to cancel Christmas (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson tells Cabinet ministers to ‘get a grip or go’ (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s rule of six makes no sense for children who spend all day in school together (The Independent)
  • UK – Pantomime dame Boris Johnson and his not-so-magic lamp – cartoon (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak plans massive business tax breaks to spur investment (Telegraph)
  • US – 62% of Americans are worried that ‘political pressure’ from the Trump administration will rush a coronavirus vaccine, new poll shows (Business Insider Australia)
  • US – A South Texas border community has been devastated—first by the coronavirus pandemic, then by Hurricane Hanna https://t.co/boNWqSUGaI (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US – CDC confirms asymptomatic children CAN spread COVID-19 to adults (Mail Online UK)
  • US – COVID-19 complicates California’s record-setting wildfire season (The Hill)
  • US – Coronavirus in Minnesota: A timeline (TwinCities.com)
  • US – Essential Michigan Workers Eligible For Free College Because of Coronavirus Pandemic (International Business Times)
  • US – Family of California inmate who got COVID-19 files wrongful death claim (The Hill)
  • US – Going out to eat is riskier than other activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC study says (Deseret News)
  • US – House of Representatives, and its longest-serving Democrat, adapts to the pandemic (Washington Post)
  • US – Nonprofit provides free meals to Texas children facing food insecurity amid pandemic (CBS News)
  • US – The Latest: Kentucky ‘front line hero’ dies of virus (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Three Northeast Ohio liquor establishments cited in violating state health orders to stop the spread of coronavirus (Cleveland.com)
  • US – Traffic, toll revenue down in Delaware during pandemic (Delaware State News.net)
  • US – Trump aides review CDC coronavirus reports to better align with president’s upbeat messaging: report (FOXNews.com)
  • US – ‘Terrible role-modeling’: How California lawmakers flouted pandemic safety practices (Los Angeles Times)
  • VIDEO: Protests against Covid-19 restrictions in Germany, Poland (Citizen.co.za)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • We’re ignoring one of the most obvious ways to avoid spreading the coronavirus: stop talking so much (Business Insider)
  • Young people targeted in Spain as illegal raves blamed for COVID-19 surge (TheAge.com)
  • ‘We’ve learned how we need to act’: Spain braces for second wave of Covid (The Guardian)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ‘Unlike AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, Sputnik-V is based on well-studied platform’ (Livemint.com)
  • Apple Designs Face Mask For Employees, Special ‘ClearMask’ For Deaf Colleagues (Indiatimes)
  • AstraZeneca vaccine trial resumes as coronavirus continues grim march (Livemint.com)
  • Coronavirus vaccine trials resume, AstraZeneca says (Washington Post)
  • Covid-19 vaccine latest developments: AstraZeneca resumes trial, China develops nasal spray (Hindustan Times)
  • Fourth McDonald’s temporarily closed in Metro Vancouver (VancouverSun.com)
  • Genting Malaysia to inject RM625m into Empire Resorts Inc (thestar.com.my)
  • Gojek and Grab renew tie-up talks as SoftBank’s Son backs deal (Financial Times – Asia homepage)
  • Google drops plan to rent Dublin office (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Huawei to train students in ICT (thestar.com.my)
  • Huawei’s 5G solutions recognized at the 5G World 2020 Summit (Eye of Riyadh)
  • L&T tops charts on professional network LinkedIn (Hindustan Times)
  • Louis Vuitton’s face shield will reportedly cost nearly $1,000 (New York Daily News)
  • News18 Afternoon Digest: AstraZeneca Resumes Vaccine Trials, Amit Shah Re-admitted to AIIMS and Other Top Stories (News18.com)
  • Nokia’s defunct Sriperumbudur plant to reopen under Salcomp (The Hindu)
  • Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial (The Korea Times News)
  • Oxford, AstraZeneca to resume COVID vaccine trial; SII awaiting DCGI nod for India test (Manorama Online)
  • Oxford restarts trial of AstraZeneca vaccine after pause (South China Morning Post)
  • Pfizer, BioNTech propose expanding COVID-19 vaccine trial to 44,000 volunteers (NationalPost.com)
  • Pritzker must get tough with Exelon to keep nuclear plants from closing (Chicago Sun-Times)
  • Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot resume shoot for Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’, share photos taking COVID test (DNA India)
  • Saudi Telecom ends MoU to buy $2.4bn Vodafone Egypt stake without deal (Arabian Business)
  • Singapore Airlines is planning trips that start and end at the SAME airport to boost business (Mail Online UK)
  • Singapore Airlines may offer ‘domestic flights’ due to Covid-19 (Malay Mail)
  • Target’s car seat recycling event returns with changes amid coronavirus (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • Tech Shows Are Now The Best Entertainment Not On Netflix. Here’s How To Watch Apple, Facebook And Disrupt This Week (Forbes.com)
  • The Economy Could Be Unkind To Macy’s (Seeking Alpha)
  • Travel rivals Qantas, Virgin, Flight Centre and Helloworld call for state borders to reopen (Mail Online UK)
  • Visa: It’s time to think beyond the swipe (Gulf News)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Anti-lockdown protesters outnumbered by police
9News.com.au
Violence has erupted at Melbourne’s anti-lockdown rally as protesters clashed with hundreds of riot police.
Good response to Taiwan’s spending voucher programme to boost economy hit by Covid-19
The Straits Times All News
September 12, 2020 7:15 PM TAIPEI – Since mid-July, 88-year-old retiree Lin Chen Yueh-li has been shopping at 7-11 convenience stores more frequently, as she is getting more than what she pays for.
Good response to Taiwan’s spending voucher program to boost economy hit by COVID-19
Philippine Daily Inquirer
TAIPEI — Since mid-July, 88-year-old retiree Lin Chen Yueh-li has been shopping at 7-11 convenience stores more frequently, as she is getting more than what she pays for. She is among at least 21.5 million people in Taiwan who have cash vouchers…
Homeless face tougher environment amid pandemic: charity
Focus Taiwan
Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) Life has grown increasingly difficult for the homeless both economically and in other areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to charity group Homeless Taiwan Association. At a recent press conference on the impact of the…
Hong Kong government to release more Covid-19 subsidies to those struggling with social-distancing curbs, as city records 19 new infections
South China Morning Post – News
A new package of Covid-19 relief measures to support businesses and residents is due later this month, Hong Kong’s No 2 official has revealed, as the city recorded 19 new coronavirus infections on Sunday. “The fresh round of subsidies will focus on…
Regardless of Covid restrictions, if people are dying in large numbers your economy is stuffed
The Guardian
Grogonomics graph of the week Coronavirus outbreak N o recession is easy but the Covid recession must make governments around the world nostalgic for the usual ones where you just slash interest rates, shovel out money into the economy and do all you…
Roundup- Indonesia lays emphasis on public health rather than economy amid COVID-19 pandemic
indonesianews.net
Roundup: Indonesia lays emphasis on public health rather than economy amid COVID-19 pandemic – Xinhua – English.news.cn Xinhua
Scores arrested at protests in Australia’s coronavirus hotspot
NationalPost.com
MELBOURNE — Police in Australia's Victoria state arrested 74 people and fined 176 for breaching public health orders as scattered protests against a weeks-long coronavirus lockdown continued for a second straight day across Melbourne….
US democratic indicators plummet amid racial protests, pandemic
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New York, Sep 13 (IANS) The health of democracy in the United States has reached its lowest point amid racial justice protests and Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey has found. To get full access of the story, click here to…
‘The lockdown killed my father’: Farmer suicides add to India’s virus misery
Today Online
SIRSIWALA (India) — Randhir Singh was already deeply in debt when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Looking out at his paltry cotton field by the side of a railway track, he walked in circles, hopeless. In early May, he killed himself by lying on the…
Geopolitical Impact
Asean treads fine line as US-China rivalry, South China Sea loom over annual forum
South China Morning Post – News
Asean’s top diplomats and their international counterparts on Saturday ended four days of gruelling virtual meetings, where US-China tensions and fears of the South China Sea dispute emerging as a proxy for their rivalry cast a huge shadow over the…
Asean voices concern over activities in South China Sea
Straits Times
Pompeo says US stands alongside Asean as ministers call for non-militarisation of area Asean foreign ministers urged self-restraint and non-militarisation in the South China Sea in a joint communique that came at the end of their annual meeting, with…
China lodges solemn representations with U.S. for its report on Chinese military
China Military Online
File photo of Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense. /China's Defense Ministry A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday expressed China's strong dissatisfaction with a report released by the U.S….
China, Russia provide more certainty to the world as the US becomes a threat: expert
Global Times
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hold a joint press conference following their talks in Moscow on Friday. Photo: AFP With the world engulfed by the deadly coronavirus, rising…
Commissioner’s office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges U.S. politicians to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs
Xinhua News Agency
HONG KONG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) — The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday urged some U.S. politicians to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's…
Czech senator who visited Taiwan skewers China
Taiwan News Online
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Senator Lumír Aschenbrenner has turned on China after it promised to ban “everyone who accompanied the president of the senate” on a diplomatic mission to Taiwan. The senator was one of around 90 Czechs who landed in…
Simon Coveney – post-Brexit trade agreement still possible
Mail Online UK
A post-Brexit trade agreement is still possible, Ireland’s foreign affairs minister said. Simon Coveney said no deal would represent a failure of politics. The Irish Government has said the British Government’s plans represents a “serious risk” to the…
US urges for international order to address tensions in South China Sea at ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meet
Ani News
Washington [ US ], September 13 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun -led delegation at the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting discussed the importance of the international rules-based order in addressing increasing…
Weekend Reads: Has the race for COVID vaccine mutated into a deadly game of geopolitics? and more
Manorama Online
Here are the ten must-read pieces from around the world: 1.   The race for a vaccine to combat COVID-19 may have started as a serious scientific endeavour, but it has begun to mutate – a little like viruses themselves sometimes do – into something…
‘Product of China’: India snubs its China-educated doctors even as Covid-19 runs rampant
South China Morning Post – News
Dr Pratik Mammode has spent much of the past year on the front lines of India’s fight against the coronavirus. Until recently, the 26-year-old junior resident doctor had been on Covid-19 duties, donning and doffing personal protective equipment day…
Cybersecurity Impact
CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://t.co/kls96qg0Jv
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://hubs.ly/H0w6gQr0
CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://t.co/rBNt3epQXr
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://hubs.ly/H0w6jMl0
Expats in Seoul warned of voice phishing
The Korea Times News
Julian, a Mongolian resident of Seoul, received a text message recently asking for his bank account information with the promise that the COVID-19 relief fund would be applied on his behalf and sent to his account.
Jendela: Strengthening Malaysia’s digital roadmap
Borneo Post Online
The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic has brought to light many unforeseen vulnerabilities faced by countless industries and global supply chains, including exposing the wide gap between staying connected to ensure industries and economies…
Week in review: Pence stumps in Western Pa., restaurant capacity increases, hackers hit schools, remembering 9/11
Pittsburgh Tribune Review
Here are some of the Tribune-Review news and feature stories from around the region for the week of Sept. 6-12. For more details on these and other stories, follow the links below or see Triblive.com. VP Mike Pence: ‘The road to victory goes straight…

