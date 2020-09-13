COVID-19 Alert – 13 September 2020
|Anti-lockdown protesters outnumbered by police
|9News.com.au
|Violence has erupted at Melbourne’s anti-lockdown rally as protesters clashed with hundreds of riot police.
|Good response to Taiwan’s spending voucher programme to boost economy hit by Covid-19
|The Straits Times All News
|September 12, 2020 7:15 PM TAIPEI – Since mid-July, 88-year-old retiree Lin Chen Yueh-li has been shopping at 7-11 convenience stores more frequently, as she is getting more than what she pays for.
|Homeless face tougher environment amid pandemic: charity
|Focus Taiwan
|Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) Life has grown increasingly difficult for the homeless both economically and in other areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to charity group Homeless Taiwan Association. At a recent press conference on the impact of the…
|Hong Kong government to release more Covid-19 subsidies to those struggling with social-distancing curbs, as city records 19 new infections
|South China Morning Post – News
|A new package of Covid-19 relief measures to support businesses and residents is due later this month, Hong Kong’s No 2 official has revealed, as the city recorded 19 new coronavirus infections on Sunday. “The fresh round of subsidies will focus on…
|Regardless of Covid restrictions, if people are dying in large numbers your economy is stuffed
|The Guardian
|Grogonomics graph of the week Coronavirus outbreak N o recession is easy but the Covid recession must make governments around the world nostalgic for the usual ones where you just slash interest rates, shovel out money into the economy and do all you…
|Roundup- Indonesia lays emphasis on public health rather than economy amid COVID-19 pandemic
|indonesianews.net
|Scores arrested at protests in Australia’s coronavirus hotspot
|NationalPost.com
|MELBOURNE — Police in Australia's Victoria state arrested 74 people and fined 176 for breaching public health orders as scattered protests against a weeks-long coronavirus lockdown continued for a second straight day across Melbourne….
|US democratic indicators plummet amid racial protests, pandemic
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New York, Sep 13 (IANS) The health of democracy in the United States has reached its lowest point amid racial justice protests and Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey has found. To get full access of the story, click here to…
|‘The lockdown killed my father’: Farmer suicides add to India’s virus misery
|Today Online
|SIRSIWALA (India) — Randhir Singh was already deeply in debt when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Looking out at his paltry cotton field by the side of a railway track, he walked in circles, hopeless. In early May, he killed himself by lying on the…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Asean treads fine line as US-China rivalry, South China Sea loom over annual forum
|South China Morning Post – News
|Asean’s top diplomats and their international counterparts on Saturday ended four days of gruelling virtual meetings, where US-China tensions and fears of the South China Sea dispute emerging as a proxy for their rivalry cast a huge shadow over the…
|Asean voices concern over activities in South China Sea
|Straits Times
|Pompeo says US stands alongside Asean as ministers call for non-militarisation of area Asean foreign ministers urged self-restraint and non-militarisation in the South China Sea in a joint communique that came at the end of their annual meeting, with…
|China lodges solemn representations with U.S. for its report on Chinese military
|China Military Online
|File photo of Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense. /China's Defense Ministry A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday expressed China's strong dissatisfaction with a report released by the U.S….
|China, Russia provide more certainty to the world as the US becomes a threat: expert
|Global Times
|Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hold a joint press conference following their talks in Moscow on Friday. Photo: AFP With the world engulfed by the deadly coronavirus, rising…
|Commissioner’s office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges U.S. politicians to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs
|Xinhua News Agency
|HONG KONG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) — The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday urged some U.S. politicians to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's…
|Czech senator who visited Taiwan skewers China
|Taiwan News Online
|TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Senator Lumír Aschenbrenner has turned on China after it promised to ban “everyone who accompanied the president of the senate” on a diplomatic mission to Taiwan. The senator was one of around 90 Czechs who landed in…
|Simon Coveney – post-Brexit trade agreement still possible
|Mail Online UK
|A post-Brexit trade agreement is still possible, Ireland’s foreign affairs minister said. Simon Coveney said no deal would represent a failure of politics. The Irish Government has said the British Government’s plans represents a “serious risk” to the…
|US urges for international order to address tensions in South China Sea at ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meet
|Ani News
|Washington [ US ], September 13 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun -led delegation at the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting discussed the importance of the international rules-based order in addressing increasing…
|Weekend Reads: Has the race for COVID vaccine mutated into a deadly game of geopolitics? and more
|Manorama Online
|Here are the ten must-read pieces from around the world: 1. The race for a vaccine to combat COVID-19 may have started as a serious scientific endeavour, but it has begun to mutate – a little like viruses themselves sometimes do – into something…
|‘Product of China’: India snubs its China-educated doctors even as Covid-19 runs rampant
|South China Morning Post – News
|Dr Pratik Mammode has spent much of the past year on the front lines of India’s fight against the coronavirus. Until recently, the 26-year-old junior resident doctor had been on Covid-19 duties, donning and doffing personal protective equipment day…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://t.co/kls96qg0Jv
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|Expats in Seoul warned of voice phishing
|The Korea Times News
|Julian, a Mongolian resident of Seoul, received a text message recently asking for his bank account information with the promise that the COVID-19 relief fund would be applied on his behalf and sent to his account.
|Jendela: Strengthening Malaysia’s digital roadmap
|Borneo Post Online
|The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic has brought to light many unforeseen vulnerabilities faced by countless industries and global supply chains, including exposing the wide gap between staying connected to ensure industries and economies…
|Week in review: Pence stumps in Western Pa., restaurant capacity increases, hackers hit schools, remembering 9/11
|Pittsburgh Tribune Review
|Here are some of the Tribune-Review news and feature stories from around the region for the week of Sept. 6-12. For more details on these and other stories, follow the links below or see Triblive.com. VP Mike Pence: ‘The road to victory goes straight…
