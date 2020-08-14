Silobreaker

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 14 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Aussie health chief says New Zealand’s virus strategy ‘very dangerous’ (New Zealand Herald)
  • Australia’s youngest virus death (HeraldSun.com.au Breaking News)
  • Austria Wants Masks To Remain VAT-Free Despite EU Law (Law360)
  • Chicken imported to China from Brazil positive for COVID-19, officials say (CBS News)
  • Coronavirus France: ‘Troubling’ signs virus is re-emerging fastest among young people (The Independent)
  • England adds France, Netherlands, Malta to quarantine list (Politico.eu)
  • France, Germany, Finland–10 European Countries Lift EU Travel Ban For Couples (Forbes.com)
  • India’s move to reopen schools faces opposition (The Straits Times All News)
  • Indonesia, South Korea reopen borders for business from Monday (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Japan, Malaysia in talks to resume travel amid pandemic (Mainichi JP)
  • Korea, Japan in talks over relaxing coronavirus entry restrictions for businesspeople (The Korea Times News)
  • Mexico: Gardening during the coronavirus crisis (Deutsche Welle)
  • Plague wine windows revived in Italy amid pandemic (stuff.co.nz)
  • Singapore and Japan agree to resume essential business travel; officials tasked to finalise agreement by September: MFA (Today Online)
  • Spain’s daily coronavirus infections spike to nearly 3000, not yet second wave (TheAge.com)
  • Spain’s Galicia Region First To Issue Smoking Ban To Prevent Coronavirus Spread (International Business Times)
  • Spanish region bans smoking in outdoor public places in attempt to fight coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • Sweden avoided a coronavirus lockdown; now its critics urge more caution to avoid a second wave (CNBC)
  • TUI confirms more holidays and flights to Spain, Morocco and Portugal have been cancelled (Liverpool Echo)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 14 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Has No Choice on Reopening Schools (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Resumes Easing of England Lockdown With Fines for Breaches (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says A-levels would always have been difficult amid pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Britons race to beauty salons after Boris Johnson announced they can reopen TOMORROW (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Fines for refusing to wear face mask to increase to £3,200 as Boris Johnson announces new lockdown easing (The Independent)
  • US – CDC warns US faces ‘worst fall’ ever if Americans ignore COVID-19 guidelines (New York Post)
  • US – CDC: Avoid masks with valves to stop the spread of the coronavirus (MSN Canada)
  • US – California slams ‘inaccurate and outdated beliefs’ of parents suing to reopen schools (The Hill)
  • US – Coronavirus Face Masks With Valves ‘Not Recommended’ By CDC, Don’t Prevent COVID-19 Spread (International Business Times)
  • US – Coronavirus pandemic leading to depression and drinking, CDC says (The Hill)
  • US – Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut’s COVID-19 numbers have stayed mostly stable — and low — over the past month (Hartford Courant)
  • US – Face masks with valves or vents do not prevent spread of coronavirus, CDC says (Washington Post)
  • US – Florida’s GOP governor compares reopening schools to the raid that killed bin Laden (Business Insider)
  • US – Illinois among top 7 states for rare childhood syndrome linked to COVID-19 (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Mapping tool highlights NIH-funded small business successes (National Institutes of Health)
  • US – Ohio task force targeting racial disparities highlighted by COVID-19 (Akron Beacon Journal)
  • US – South Carolina school districts face difficult reopening decisions in meeting (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Texas Democrats, Joe Biden campaign call on Texas to slow efforts to open schools amid coronavirus pandemic (Dallas Morning News)
  • US – Texas, California governors take heat in battle over school reopenings (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • US – This is Utah’s biggest question about the coronavirus (Deseret News)
  • US – What Are the Plans for Reopening California Schools? Here’s What to Know (NYT.com U.S.)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • After Russia’s ‘Sputnik V,’ Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Provokes Immune Response (Indiatimes)
  • Air China flight linking Chengdu, Frankfurt resumes operation (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Amazon is delivering nearly two-thirds of its own packages as e-commerce continues pandemic boom (CNBC)
  • Applied Materials beats quarterly revenue estimates (Reuters India)
  • As France is quarantined, EasyJet shores up its finances by selling planes for £600 million to Chinese bank (London Evening Standard)
  • AstraZeneca says could begin COVID-19 vaccine production early in 2021 (Nasdaq)
  • Barclays lowers India’s FY21 growth forecast to 6% as covid-19 cases rise (Livemint.com)
  • Buy local: Visa campaign assists small businesses in wake of Covid-19 (StopPress New Zealand)
  • Covid-19 impact: Hero MotoCorp Q1 net profit falls 95% to Rs 58 crore (Business Standard India)
  • EU concludes talks on potential COVID-19 vaccine supply from J&J (IANS Live)
  • Easyjet says it will operate a full schedule despite latest … (Yorkshire Evening Post)
  • Emirates NBD in talks to buy Lebanon’s Blom Bank unit in Egypt (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Eskom to restart load shedding at 08:00 as plant breakdowns cut capacity (News24)
  • Eskom warns SA of a resurgence of power supply interruptions (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Exxaro CEO calls for ‘bold’ reforms for the sake of the country (News24)
  • Goldman, Barclays sizing up GM card; Fed official warns on pandemic (AmericanBanker.com)
  • Google adds re-opening and COVID-19 info to travel searches (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Google’s New Travel Booking Tools Take a Pandemic Into Account (Bloomberg)
  • Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Profit Falls 95% As Pandemic Dents Sales (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Hong Kong Transit Passengers Give Cathay Pacific A Lift To Start Second Half Of The Year (TheStreet.com)
  • How to make your own KFC and McDonald’s at home (New Zealand Herald)
  • Hyderabad-based PE joins hands with Johnson&Johnson, Baylor College for Covid-19 vaccine (India Today)
  • Johnson & Johnson exec on Russia: Takes at least 12 months to create a safe coronavirus vaccine (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Korean Air, Asiana H1 net losses widen on pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Megafon revenues down 8% in Q2 on coronavirus effects, EBITDA margin stable (Telecompaper)
  • NAB’s surprise quarterly result (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • Production of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America to launch early 2021 (Seeking Alpha)
  • RWE CFO sees prices going up, assess small pandemic impact – 8/13/2020 (Bloomberg)
  • Reasons for migration of 100K Ooredoo customers in Kuwait (Arab Times)
  • Ryanair, easyJet, Tui and Jet2 flight and holiday updates after cancellations (Liverpool Echo)
  • ST Engineering first-half profit slips 4.4% with aerospace, electronics hit by Covid-19 pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Shell to shut Philippine refinery as virus slams margins (Seeking Alpha)
  • Tata Steel Q1 Results: Third Straight Loss As Pandemic Hits Demand (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Tata Steel Q1 results: Net loss grows to Rs 4,609 crore as COVID-19 hits sales (Business Today India)
  • UOL posts net loss in H1 FY20 due to Covid-19 impact (Business Times Singapore)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Antibody study finds 3.4 million in England had coronavirus (The Hill)
  • Arizonans urged to not skip childhood vaccines during COVID-19 (AZCentral.com)
  • COVID-19 combination prevention requires attention to structural drivers (The Lancet)
  • COVID-19 is an opportunity for reform in dentistry (The Lancet)
  • COVID-19 trial co-enrolment and subsequent enrolment (The Lancet)
  • Commission concludes further talks to secure future vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Coronavirus vaccine threatened by ‘cold chain’ issues (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Covid-19 Shaping Up to Be Battle for Years Even With Vaccine (Bloomberg)
  • Humanitarian crises in a global pandemic (The Lancet)
  • Maryland health department announces COVID-19 antibody study (Washington Post)
  • SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing of skin for COVID-19 diagnostics: a case report (Lancet)
  • These are the top coronavirus vaccines to watch (Washington Post)
  • U.K. Mass Antibody Study Finds 3.4 Million Had Covid-19 (Bloomberg)
  • UK secures early access to 90 million doses of two more COVID-19 vaccine candidates (Sky News Latest)
  • Watch live: DeSantis leads discussion on convalescent plasma as coronavirus treatment (Orlando Sentinel)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
COVID-19 pandemic costs global economy $375 billion a month, WHO says
CNN Philippines
(CNN) -  The COVID-19 pandemic costs an estimated $375 billion a month globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, based on information from the International Monetary Fund. During a Thursday news conference, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's…
China air pollution falls 10.8% because of coronavirus slowdown
Yahoo! Singapore
China saw average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 fall by 10.8% from January to July as industry slowed because of the coronavirus, data showed on Friday, though levels were still well above WHO recommendations. China…
Coronavirus $400 unemployment stimulus: Everything to know
Los Angeles Times
With Congress and the White House at an impasse , President Trump recently ordered that people receiving unemployment benefits get an extra $400 a week. The extra funds would be a relief for the more than 15 million jobless Americans who saw a weekly…
Coronavirus pandemic proves Canada can act ‘urgently’ on homelessness: advocate
Global News Canada
Tim Richter, president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, says a “silver lining” of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on people’s finances and housing is that it’s proven communities can act “urgently” to solve the problem.
England’s contact-tracing app begins second trial
Channel 4
After initially announcing an app to help stop the spread of coronavirus would be available in April, NHS Test and Trace has finally begun the second test of its new contact-tracing app in England, with trials on the Isle of Wight and the London…
Finance Minister discusses Covid-19 wage subsidy extension
Radio New Zealand
Further vital financial support will be provided to businesses affected by the Covid-19 restrictions. The wage subsidy and mortgage deferral scheme will be extended and Covid-19 sick leave will be tweaked to be made more accessible. Finance Minister…
German economy will grow strongly in Q3 but full recovery will take time – ministry
Nasdaq
BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) – Germany's economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, will expand strongly in the third quarter but a full recovery will take a long time, the Economy Ministry said on Friday. Europe's largest economy has…
New version of contact tracing app to be piloted in England
The Independent
Still no date set for when contact tracing app will be rolled out nationally An updated version of the government’s troubled coronavirus contact tracing app is to be piloted in England after changes to the way it will work. Thousands of NHS volunteer…
One in four young adults in the US contemplated suicide during pandemic
New York Post
One in four young adults in the U.S. said they considered suicide over the last month, according to new government data that paints a bleak picture of mental health issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic . Overall, the new study from the…
US unemployment drops below one million for first time since pandemic hit
The Independent
‘Much labour market progress remains to be done,’ economist says The number of workers in the US applying for unemployment aid fell below one million last week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. Weekly applications…
Geopolitical Impact
Brexit, Covid-19 and centenary all on table over lunch and a stroll
Irish Independent
M icheál and Boris discuss ‘importance of working together’ in first face-to-face meeting, writes Philip Ryan in Belfast A garden stroll is fast developing into diplomatic protocol for Irish leaders when they meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Durin…
China may never catch up with its commitments to the U.S. in ‘phase one’ deal, expert says
TheWashingtonTime.com
China may never catch up to buying the agreed amounts of U.S. goods and services under the “phase one” trade deal, an expert said on Friday. Both countries signed the agreement in January, which brought to a pause the trade war between them that saw…
Government warns Queensland Premier ‘walking a fine line’ with border control
9News.com.au
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the Queensland Government is "walking a fine line" with how it is handling state border closures. Mr Dutton told Today the public would not tolerate the coronavirus pandemic being used as a political weapon. "The…
In the U.S. presidential election, how will China vote?
Fortune
Officials from the U.S. and China are expected to meet virtually this weekend to review the progress of the “phase one” trade deal the two countries signed in January. It promises to be an interesting encounter. Beijing and Washington are at…
India plans to outbuild China in the Maldives
Asia Times Online
MUMBAI – India has committed to build crucial infrastructure projects and invest in the Maldives in a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India plans to help construct the Indian Ocean archipelago’s biggest civilian infrastructure…
Israel and UAE sign historic peace deal with USA as witness; Palestine terms the move as ‘treason’
The Freepress Journal
In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the UAE on Thursday became the first Gulf country and the third in the Arab world to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as part of a deal to halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West Bank that…
More Covid-19 testing for at-risk border staff, but is it enough?
New Zealand Herald
Hundreds of at-risk border control and quarantine staff have now been tested for Covid-19 as officials grapple with controlling the latest outbreak of the potentially deadly disease. Pressure has been mounting on the Government for tighter controls at…
Pandemic to hit Japan’s economy more than expected, U.S.-China tension adds to concerns: Poll
Yahoo! Singapore
__
Scotch whisky makers rail against UK government inaction over US tariffs
The Guardian
Industry says UK is prioritising post-Brexit trade talks with Washington rather than fight 25% tariffs The Scotch whisky industry has attacked the UK government for its “inexplicably slow” action against hefty tariffs imposed on whisky imports by the…
Taiwan’s president praises relationship with US as tensions with China grow
New York Post
The president of Taiwan praised the relationship between her country and Washington in the face of mounting threats from China, just days after Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar became the highest ranking US official to visit…
With an eye on China, India to offer land near major ports for solar equipment manufacturing
Livemint.com
While India is running the world’s largest solar energy programme, its solar components market is dominated by Chinese companies NEW DELHI : India plans to offer land near ports for setting up solar equipment manufacturing, in-order to challenge the…
Cybersecurity Impact
BrianHonan – RT @mathewjschwartz: Pandemic impact: How will data breaches evolve?
https://t.co/TsFpKU34j3

Big thanks to @BrianHonan
for a great, deep d…
BrianHonan – Twitter
RT @mathewjschwartz: Pandemic impact: How will data breaches evolve?
https://bit.ly/3gLwcU6

Big thanks to @BrianHonan
for a great, deep dive into expected repercussions from the sudden shift to remote working and cloud adoption for so many…
IS hacker charged with selling fake PPE online
Sky News Latest
The US has accused an Islamic State hacker with selling fake personal protective equipment online during the coronavirus pandemic to provide funding for the terrorist organisation.
IT Industry Most Impacted by Cyberattacks During COVID-19 Era, Travel Industry Least Impacted
Cyware
COVID-19 has made working from home a new normal, which in turn has shifted the focus of cybercriminals. Now, attackers are shifting focus from sectors that are not fully operational due to coronavirus lockdowns (like travel and hospitality) towards…
Identifying COVID-19 Phishing Scams
Security Bloggers Network
As we continue to move through 2020 it has become very clear that cyber criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis as they continue to target new victims every day. In a recent report, the Federal Trade Commission has recorded, to date,…
New vulnerability in SARS-CoV-2 exposed: study
Guanming Daily 光明网
The positively charged site allows strong bonding between the virus protein and the negatively charged human-cell receptors.　　Leveraging this discovery, the researchers designed a negatively charged molecule to bind to the positively charged cleavage…
Secnewsbytes – How cybercriminals continue to exploit US coronavirus relief loans | CyberNews https://t.co/Gm2XHOuLb1
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
How cybercriminals continue to exploit US coronavirus relief loans | CyberNews https://cybernews.com/editorial/crooks-in-lamborghinis-how-cybercriminals-continue-to-exploit-us-coronavirus-relief-loans/
TripwireInc – With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware ha… https://t.co/s8v3tJSF6l
TripwireInc – Twitter
With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware has never been more prominent.

Matthew Jerzewski takes a look at some high profile examples of this…
josephfcox – RT @AlexMartin: Breaking: The US has accused an Islamic State hacker with selling fake personal protective equipment online during the coro…
josephfcox – Twitter
RT @AlexMartin: Breaking: The US has accused an Islamic State hacker with selling fake personal protective equipment online during the coronavirus pandemic to provide funding for the terrorist…
kaspersky – During the first half of the year, cybercriminals exploited the COVID-19 topic in cyberattacks. In this #webinar wi… https://t.co/BACNP5PhXJ
kaspersky – Twitter
During the first half of the year, cybercriminals exploited the COVID-19 topic in cyberattacks. In this #webinar with Kaspersky researchers, Konstantin Ignatiev and Andrey Sidenko, find out what threats your organization needs to be aware of….
nicoleperlroth – RT @JohnHultquist: I can brief you on several serious cyber threats to our election, but honestly, the biggest threat to our democracy, in…
nicoleperlroth – Twitter
RT @JohnHultquist: I can brief you on several serious cyber threats to our election, but honestly, the biggest threat to our democracy, in the wake of this pandemic, is probably just our dwindling ability to ensure each ballot is counted. 2/x

