COVID-19 Alert – 14 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|COVID-19 pandemic costs global economy $375 billion a month, WHO says
|CNN Philippines
|(CNN) - The COVID-19 pandemic costs an estimated $375 billion a month globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, based on information from the International Monetary Fund. During a Thursday news conference, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's…
|China air pollution falls 10.8% because of coronavirus slowdown
|Yahoo! Singapore
|China saw average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 fall by 10.8% from January to July as industry slowed because of the coronavirus, data showed on Friday, though levels were still well above WHO recommendations. China…
|Coronavirus $400 unemployment stimulus: Everything to know
|Los Angeles Times
|With Congress and the White House at an impasse , President Trump recently ordered that people receiving unemployment benefits get an extra $400 a week. The extra funds would be a relief for the more than 15 million jobless Americans who saw a weekly…
|Coronavirus pandemic proves Canada can act ‘urgently’ on homelessness: advocate
|Global News Canada
|Tim Richter, president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, says a “silver lining” of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on people’s finances and housing is that it’s proven communities can act “urgently” to solve the problem.
|England’s contact-tracing app begins second trial
|Channel 4
|After initially announcing an app to help stop the spread of coronavirus would be available in April, NHS Test and Trace has finally begun the second test of its new contact-tracing app in England, with trials on the Isle of Wight and the London…
|Finance Minister discusses Covid-19 wage subsidy extension
|Radio New Zealand
|Further vital financial support will be provided to businesses affected by the Covid-19 restrictions. The wage subsidy and mortgage deferral scheme will be extended and Covid-19 sick leave will be tweaked to be made more accessible. Finance Minister…
|German economy will grow strongly in Q3 but full recovery will take time – ministry
|Nasdaq
|BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) – Germany's economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, will expand strongly in the third quarter but a full recovery will take a long time, the Economy Ministry said on Friday. Europe's largest economy has…
|New version of contact tracing app to be piloted in England
|The Independent
|Still no date set for when contact tracing app will be rolled out nationally An updated version of the government’s troubled coronavirus contact tracing app is to be piloted in England after changes to the way it will work. Thousands of NHS volunteer…
|One in four young adults in the US contemplated suicide during pandemic
|New York Post
|One in four young adults in the U.S. said they considered suicide over the last month, according to new government data that paints a bleak picture of mental health issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic . Overall, the new study from the…
|US unemployment drops below one million for first time since pandemic hit
|The Independent
|‘Much labour market progress remains to be done,’ economist says The number of workers in the US applying for unemployment aid fell below one million last week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. Weekly applications…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Brexit, Covid-19 and centenary all on table over lunch and a stroll
|Irish Independent
|M icheál and Boris discuss ‘importance of working together’ in first face-to-face meeting, writes Philip Ryan in Belfast A garden stroll is fast developing into diplomatic protocol for Irish leaders when they meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Durin…
|China may never catch up with its commitments to the U.S. in ‘phase one’ deal, expert says
|TheWashingtonTime.com
|China may never catch up to buying the agreed amounts of U.S. goods and services under the “phase one” trade deal, an expert said on Friday. Both countries signed the agreement in January, which brought to a pause the trade war between them that saw…
|Government warns Queensland Premier ‘walking a fine line’ with border control
|9News.com.au
|Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the Queensland Government is "walking a fine line" with how it is handling state border closures. Mr Dutton told Today the public would not tolerate the coronavirus pandemic being used as a political weapon. "The…
|In the U.S. presidential election, how will China vote?
|Fortune
|Officials from the U.S. and China are expected to meet virtually this weekend to review the progress of the “phase one” trade deal the two countries signed in January. It promises to be an interesting encounter. Beijing and Washington are at…
|India plans to outbuild China in the Maldives
|Asia Times Online
|MUMBAI – India has committed to build crucial infrastructure projects and invest in the Maldives in a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India plans to help construct the Indian Ocean archipelago’s biggest civilian infrastructure…
|Israel and UAE sign historic peace deal with USA as witness; Palestine terms the move as ‘treason’
|The Freepress Journal
|In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the UAE on Thursday became the first Gulf country and the third in the Arab world to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as part of a deal to halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West Bank that…
|More Covid-19 testing for at-risk border staff, but is it enough?
|New Zealand Herald
|Hundreds of at-risk border control and quarantine staff have now been tested for Covid-19 as officials grapple with controlling the latest outbreak of the potentially deadly disease. Pressure has been mounting on the Government for tighter controls at…
|Pandemic to hit Japan’s economy more than expected, U.S.-China tension adds to concerns: Poll
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Scotch whisky makers rail against UK government inaction over US tariffs
|The Guardian
|Industry says UK is prioritising post-Brexit trade talks with Washington rather than fight 25% tariffs The Scotch whisky industry has attacked the UK government for its “inexplicably slow” action against hefty tariffs imposed on whisky imports by the…
|Taiwan’s president praises relationship with US as tensions with China grow
|New York Post
|The president of Taiwan praised the relationship between her country and Washington in the face of mounting threats from China, just days after Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar became the highest ranking US official to visit…
|With an eye on China, India to offer land near major ports for solar equipment manufacturing
|Livemint.com
|While India is running the world’s largest solar energy programme, its solar components market is dominated by Chinese companies NEW DELHI : India plans to offer land near ports for setting up solar equipment manufacturing, in-order to challenge the…
|Cybersecurity Impact
