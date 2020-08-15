COVID-19 Alert – 15 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|3 of 10 unemployed Americans face difficulties to meet basic needs: Poll
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Three out of 10 Americans who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic said they have had "a very difficult time meeting basic needs" after the relief program for unemployment expired on July…
|Activist: Wage gap amid pandemic not just ‘unethical, immoral’ but a matter of survival
|MSNBC
|Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the impacts the gender and racial wage gaps have on Black women during the economic and health crises. Jayaraman says that the widening wage gap is due to “persistent racism, Read…
|Americans shorted by first coronavirus stimulus check may be getting the $500 payment they’re owed THIS MONTH
|TheWashingtonTime.com
|AMERICANS whose initial coronavirus stimulus checks were lighter than they were supposed to be may soon see a $500 check to make up for it. Parents and guardians of children under 17 who should have received at least $500 in addition to the $1,200…
|COVID-19 contact tracing app 2metre launched
|Global News Canada
|A new app that is meant to help businesses manage their customer lines and waiting areas by creating a “virtual” waitlist was just released. Instead of restaurants using a pen and paper they can store customers in information in the app, but some are…
|COVID-19 contact tracing app would attract cybercriminals: expert
|CTV News
|MONTREAL — For a third day in a row, experts took turns speaking at a parliamentary committee on Friday, where they shared their reservations about Covid-19 notification apps. Cybersecurity specialist Claude A. Sarazin got the ball rolling by warning…
|China economy loses steam amid weak demand, coronavirus and floods, analysts say
|South China Morning Post – News
|Facing a multitude of headwinds at home and abroad, from floods along the Yangtze River, to coronavirus outbreaks in the West, and an inability to stimulate domestic demand, analysts said China’s economic recovery lost its head of steam in July.While…
|Column: Crisis counselors adapt to pandemic, keep working to prevent child suicides
|Chicago Tribune
|Melissa Coleman is a mental health counselor with Metropolitan Family Service's mobile crisis response unit based in Blue Island. “We have had kids as young as 9 commit suicide in the south suburban area,” she said. (Metropolitan Family Services)
|Indonesia president calls to reboot economy amid pandemic
|indonesianews.net
|Indonesia president calls to 'reboot' economy amid pandemic Reuters
|Wage subsidy key for Rotorua businesses
|New Zealand Herald
|Rotorua business leaders believe the Government's extended wage subsidy will be vital in the coming weeks while there are fears the two people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tokoroa attended a Rotorua event last Elected officials react
|Youth ‘activism’ in time of the pandemic
|Philippine Information Agency
|In this day and age, the young people are no longer excluded from real world affairs and involvement in decision-making. The wave of youth activism now seem to have a silver lining in the selfless heroism of young bloods. For Janree Gonzales,…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China’s ‘expansionist’ designs and India’s growing global ‘clout’ tops President Kovind’s address to the nation
|Hindustan Times
|President Ram Nath Kovind indirectly hit out at China’s ‘expansionist’ designs, praised India’s response to coronavirus pandemic as an example before the rest of the world, cited the ground breaking ceremony at Ayodhya for building of the Ram Temple…
|EU trade sanctions on Cambodia – heavy toll on garment workers
|thestar.com.my
|(AFP): The European Union reimposed customs duties on many of Cambodia's exports this week, suspending its trade arrangement over concerns about human rights. Trade commissioner Phil Hogan stressed that while Brussels stands by Cambodia in battling…
|Head of Busiest U.S. Port Says China to Miss Agriculture Target
|Bloomberg
|China may buy $10 billion of $36.5 billion set in deal: Seroka Port of Los Angeles volumes recovering; down 6% vs year ago Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here , and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast…
|India’s Modi warns China over deadly border tensions
|Al Arabiya
|India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a new warning to China over deadly border tensions on Saturday, using his most important speech of the year to promise to build a stronger military. With talks on easing a military build-up in their…
|NATO ships, aircraft conduct exercises with Latvian navy
|UPI
|Aug. 14 (UPI) — NATO's standing maritime fleet conducted air and sea integration exercises while traveling on the Baltic Sea to Riga, Latvia, NATO announced on Friday. The high-readiness group Standing NATO Maritime Group 1, led by the Canadian…
|Taiwan exports see surprise increase as tech shipments to US, China surge
|Business Mirror
|Taiwan’s exports unexpectedly rose for the first time since February, spurred by a surge in US and Chinese demand for technology products. Overseas shipments from Taiwan rose 0.4 percent last month, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Ministry of…
|U.S., China Postpone Trade Deal Review Talks Scheduled For This Weekend
|International Business Times
|KEY POINTSChina and the U.S. have sanctioned officials of each other’s governmentsU.S. has strongly condemned China's security law in Hong KongTrump has also threatened to ban Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat over national security fears The U.S….
|US Navy carrier conducts exercises in South China Sea amid rising tensions
|ABC Online
|A US Navy aircraft carrier has conducted exercises in the contested South China Sea. Key points: The US navy says a strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan conducted operations The drill comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China The US…
|US-China relations: Disconnecting from global trade helps no one
|South China Morning Post – News
|This is the age of disconnection. Covid-19 has shown all the flaws of global connectivity. The virus travels with human beings and forces us to have periodic lockdowns to stop transmission, buying time to bring it under control. Commenting on the…
|‘Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat isnot about isolation or anti-globalisation’
|Hindu Business Line
|With the ongoing US-China conflict spilling over into the global economic terrain, India can seize the opportunity to become a leading manufacturing hub by being more competitive, focussing on technology and entering new markets, said Amitabh Kant,…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|BleepinComputer – Emotet malware strikes U.S. businesses with COVID-19 spam – @LawrenceAbrams
https://t.co/hKnRWdpC0U
|Communications Ministry: Over 100pc rise in cybersecurity incidents since Covid-19 outbreak
|Malay Mail
|Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PADANG BESAR, Aug 15 — Incidents involving cyber security have increased by 109 per cent…
|CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/M1YMlbWlfU
|ESET – The pandemic has highlighted a concern within both SMB and enterprise businesses: Secure enablement of managed remo… https://t.co/M8DoeEtOPr
|Emotet malware strikes U.S. businesses with COVID-19 spam
|BleepingComputer.com
|The Emotet malware has begun to spam COVID-19 related emails to U.S. businesses after not being active for most of the USA pandemic. […]
|How to Negotiate With Cyber Terrorists During a Pandemic
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg Opinion) — As the pandemic trashes the world economy, one business is booming. The number of ransomware attacks, where hackers encrypt a user’s data files and then demand payment to res…
|InfoSecHotSpot – POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity… https://t.co/jyNTCuYDVc
|JRoosen – RT @BleepinComputer: Emotet malware strikes U.S. businesses with COVID-19 spam – @LawrenceAbrams
https://t.co/hKnRWdpC0U
|One in six Australians victims of cybercrimes during COVID-19 lockdown
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|Research from internet security company Norton shows one in six Australians became victims of cybercrimes during the coronavirus lockdown.
|Securityblog – RT @BleepinComputer: Emotet malware strikes U.S. businesses with COVID-19 spam – @LawrenceAbrams
https://t.co/hKnRWdpC0U
