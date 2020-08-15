Silobreaker

Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 15 August 2020

Actions by Governments
  • Canada’s top doctor says it’s up to Canadians whether a ‘fall peak’ will be seen (Global News Canada)
  • China to continue to work with Pakistan in fighting spokesperson (shanghaisun.com)
  • Coronavirus digest: Germany declares most of Spain a ‘risk’ (Deutsche Welle)
  • Covid-19 wrap: Vietnam in market for vaccine, UK quarantine change sparks scramble to return from France (News24)
  • India’s Covid-19 tally over 2.52 million, recoveries cross 1.8 million (Hindustan Times)
  • Indonesia’s ‘resilient villages’ act locally to beat coronavirus (Deutsche Welle)
  • Italy’s debt hits record high of 2,530 billion euros (ansa.it)
  • Man in his 20s becomes Australia’s youngest COVID-19 death (australianherald.com latest)
  • PC and TV access grows in Brazil during Covid-19 pandemic (Telecompaper)
  • Smoking curbed, nightclubs shut in Spain, Indonesia joins Chinese vaccine trials (ABC Online)
  • South Korea tightens curbs in capital to control virus surge (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Spain bans public drinking, closes clubs as coronavirus surges (TheAge.com)
  • Spain closes nightclubs and limits smoking; Paris declared a high-risk zone (Irish Times)
  • Spain shuts down nightlife amid fears of major second wave of coronavirus (Telegraph)
  • Sweden stayed open while other countries locked down — with 5,700 dead, critics are questioning if the gamble went horribly wrong (Business Insider)
  • TODAY’s report on stranded Malaysians sleeping rough among winners for best S’pore articles on Covid-19 pandemic (Today Online)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 15 (NationalPost.com)
  • Thousands return to UK to beat France quarantine (BBC)
  • UAE reports 330 new coronavirus, 1 death (The Gulf Today)
  • UK – Coronavirus Update: Novovax, J&J Pen Deals With U.K. Government for Vaccine Delivery (TheStreet.com)
  • UK – Head of hospital in Boris Johnsons constituency quits weeks after coronavirus outbreak (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Not bad, stupid or criminal: How Boris Johnson’s comments on small boat crossings are divorced from reality (The Independent)
  • UK – Royal Family and Boris Johnson will join Second World War veterans to mark 75 years since VJ Day (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Travel industry faces ‘three winters’, MP warns as companies demand urgent help from Rishi Sunak (Telegraph)
  • US – A Florida school district wanted to wait to reopen school buildings. Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to cut its funding. (Washington Post)
  • US – Alabama health officials encouraged by COVID-19 numbers (star-telegram.com)
  • US – CDC analysis of coronavirus hotspots shows people of color are hit hard (The Hill)
  • US – Despite caseload decrease, Texas coronavirus still spreads (star-telegram.com)
  • US – FRIDAY, AUGUST 14: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas (Arkansas Online)
  • US – Florida coronavirus update August 14 (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Illinois puts 14 counties on COVID-19 warning list, blames local officials for failing to enforce social distancing and isolation orders (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Kentucky sets rules for general election amid pandemic (star-telegram.com)
  • US – New CDC guidance says Covid-19 rates in children ‘steadily increasing’ (CNN)
  • US – No need to quarantine for up to 3 months after recovering from COVID-19, CDC says (star-telegram.com)
  • US – School canceled in Arizona area after ‘sick out’ over reopening (NationalPost.com)
  • US – To save lives in Iowa, go beyond mask ordinances, social distancing: Behave as if everyone is COVID-19 positive (Des Moines Register)
  • US – US coronavirus death toll set to reach 200,000 by Labor Day, CDC forecast says (The Guardian)
  • US – US government wants to distribute coronavirus vaccines for free (New York Post)
  • US – Wanted: California workplace safety retirees to help confront coronavirus crisis (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • ‘Is the Coronavirus Gone?’ a 5-Year-Old in Switzerland Asks (New York Times)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Clinical Trials of Coronavirus Drugs Are Taking Longer Than Expected (NYT.com U.S.)
  • Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac shares surge in Nasdaq debut (Nasdaq)
  • Covid-19 Notes: Successful Elimination of Covid-19 Transmission in New Zealand (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Moderna and Other Coronavirus Vaccine Makers to Take Reduced Payments If Approva (Nasdaq)
  • More than 1 in 3 Americans will refuse a COVID-19 vaccine: poll (FOXNews.com)
  • Obesity, noncommunicable diseases, and COVID‐19: A perfect storm (American Journal of Human Biology)
  • One-Third of Americans Won’t Get Coronavirus Vaccine, Poll Finds (US News & World Report)
  • Recovery of endoscopy services in the era of recommendations from an international Delphi consensus (British Journal of the Gut)
  • Science Editor-in-Chief warns against ‘dangerous rush’ to find a Covid-19 vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • The EVALI outbreak and vaping in the COVID-19 era (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • The conundrum of interleukin-6 blockade in COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Trump on Russia’s approved ‘Sputnik V’ coronavirus vaccine: ‘We hope it works’ (CNBC)
  • US scientists are MAKING a strain of coronavirus to infect vaccine volunteers (Mail Online UK)
  • Valuing Innovative Drugs Based On Their Cost Of Manufacturing Will Prolong The Covid-19 Pandemic (Forbes.com)
  • What’s the backup plan if a COVID-19 vaccine comes up short? (Fortune)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
3 of 10 unemployed Americans face difficulties to meet basic needs: Poll
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Three out of 10 Americans who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic said they have had "a very difficult time meeting basic needs" after the relief program for unemployment expired on July…
Activist: Wage gap amid pandemic not just ‘unethical, immoral’ but a matter of survival
MSNBC
Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the impacts the gender and racial wage gaps have on Black women during the economic and health crises. Jayaraman says that the widening wage gap is due to “persistent racism, Read…
Americans shorted by first coronavirus stimulus check may be getting the $500 payment they’re owed THIS MONTH
TheWashingtonTime.com
AMERICANS whose initial coronavirus stimulus checks were lighter than they were supposed to be may soon see a $500 check to make up for it. Parents and guardians of children under 17 who should have received at least $500 in addition to the $1,200…
COVID-19 contact tracing app 2metre launched
Global News Canada
A new app that is meant to help businesses manage their customer lines and waiting areas by creating a “virtual” waitlist was just released. Instead of restaurants using a pen and paper they can store customers in information in the app, but some are…
COVID-19 contact tracing app would attract cybercriminals: expert
CTV News
MONTREAL — For a third day in a row, experts took turns speaking at a parliamentary committee on Friday, where they shared their reservations about Covid-19 notification apps. Cybersecurity specialist Claude A. Sarazin got the ball rolling by warning…
China economy loses steam amid weak demand, coronavirus and floods, analysts say
South China Morning Post – News
Facing a multitude of headwinds at home and abroad, from floods along the Yangtze River, to coronavirus outbreaks in the West, and an inability to stimulate domestic demand, analysts said China’s economic recovery lost its head of steam in July.While…
Column: Crisis counselors adapt to pandemic, keep working to prevent child suicides
Chicago Tribune
Melissa Coleman is a mental health counselor with Metropolitan Family Service's mobile crisis response unit based in Blue Island. “We have had kids as young as 9 commit suicide in the south suburban area,” she said. (Metropolitan Family Services)
Indonesia president calls to reboot economy amid pandemic
indonesianews.net
Indonesia president calls to 'reboot' economy amid pandemic Reuters
Wage subsidy key for Rotorua businesses
New Zealand Herald
Rotorua business leaders believe the Government's extended wage subsidy will be vital in the coming weeks while there are fears the two people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tokoroa attended a Rotorua event last Elected officials react
Youth ‘activism’ in time of the pandemic
Philippine Information Agency
In this day and age, the young people are no longer excluded from real world affairs and involvement in decision-making. The wave of youth activism now seem to have a silver lining in the selfless heroism of young bloods. For Janree Gonzales,…
Geopolitical Impact
China’s ‘expansionist’ designs and India’s growing global ‘clout’ tops President Kovind’s address to the nation
Hindustan Times
President Ram Nath Kovind indirectly hit out at China’s ‘expansionist’ designs, praised India’s response to coronavirus pandemic as an example before the rest of the world, cited the ground breaking ceremony at Ayodhya for building of the Ram Temple…
EU trade sanctions on Cambodia – heavy toll on garment workers
thestar.com.my
(AFP): The European Union reimposed customs duties on many of Cambodia's exports this week, suspending its trade arrangement over concerns about human rights. Trade commissioner Phil Hogan stressed that while Brussels stands by Cambodia in battling…
Head of Busiest U.S. Port Says China to Miss Agriculture Target
Bloomberg
China may buy $10 billion of $36.5 billion set in deal: Seroka Port of Los Angeles volumes recovering; down 6% vs year ago Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here , and  subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast…
India’s Modi warns China over deadly border tensions
Al Arabiya
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a new warning to China over deadly border tensions on Saturday, using his most important speech of the year to promise to build a stronger military. With talks on easing a military build-up in their…
NATO ships, aircraft conduct exercises with Latvian navy
UPI
Aug. 14 (UPI) — NATO's standing maritime fleet conducted air and sea integration exercises while traveling on the Baltic Sea to Riga, Latvia, NATO announced on Friday. The high-readiness group Standing NATO Maritime Group 1, led by the Canadian…
Taiwan exports see surprise increase as tech shipments to US, China surge
Business Mirror
Taiwan’s exports unexpectedly rose for the first time since February, spurred by a surge in US and Chinese demand for technology products. Overseas shipments from Taiwan rose 0.4 percent last month, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Ministry of…
U.S., China Postpone Trade Deal Review Talks Scheduled For This Weekend
International Business Times
KEY POINTSChina and the U.S. have sanctioned officials of each other’s governmentsU.S. has strongly condemned China's security law in Hong KongTrump has also threatened to ban Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat over national security fears The U.S….
US Navy carrier conducts exercises in South China Sea amid rising tensions
ABC Online
A US Navy aircraft carrier has conducted exercises in the contested South China Sea. Key points: The US navy says a strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan conducted operations The drill comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China The US…
US-China relations: Disconnecting from global trade helps no one
South China Morning Post – News
This is the age of disconnection. Covid-19 has shown all the flaws of global connectivity. The virus travels with human beings and forces us to have periodic lockdowns to stop transmission, buying time to bring it under control. Commenting on the…
‘Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat isnot about isolation or anti-globalisation’
Hindu Business Line
With the ongoing US-China conflict spilling over into the global economic terrain, India can seize the opportunity to become a leading manufacturing hub by being more competitive, focussing on technology and entering new markets, said Amitabh Kant,…
Cybersecurity Impact
