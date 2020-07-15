COVID-19 Alert – 15 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|BOJ expects economy to shrink 4.7% in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic
|Mainichi JP
|This file photo taken March 2020 shows the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. (Kyodo) TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Bank of Japan said Wednesday after its policy meeting that it expects the Japanese economy to shrink 4.7 percent and the consumer price index…
|Beijing villagers protest against coronavirus lockdown exit fee
|Mail Online UK
|Video: Beijing police are accused of 'beating residents' during coronavirus lockdown 'protest' after authorities 'demand locals pay a £3 exit fee to be allowed to leave the village' People living in Hongmen Village, Beijing, are clashing with the…
|COVID-19 pandemic triggered ‘economic contagion,’ costing world’s economy $3.8T and leaving 147M unemployed
|FOXNews.com
|The coronavirus pandemic has had an enormous impact on the planet in all facets of life. Now, a new study has quantified just how big that impact has been on the global economy: a loss of $3.8 trillion and 147 million people without jobs. COVID-19 has…
|Coronavirus Pandemic, Black Lives Matter Protests Contribute To Record Gun Sales, Says New Study
|International Business Times
|KEY POINTSOver 3 million firearms were sold between March and June over a growing concern of "personal safety," according to a study by the Brookings InstituteMarch's surge was sparked by President Donald Trump declaring the coronavirus pandemic a…
|Coronavirus lockdown may have led to increased child suicides, new report warns
|The Independent
|In almost half of cases factors related to Covid-19 may have contributed to the deaths A “concerning signal” that child suicides may have increased during the coronavirus lockdown has prompted a warning to doctors and health services to be vigilant. A…
|Manitoba extends COVID-19 state of emergency once again
|CBC
|No new cases of COVID-19 in the province for 13 consecutive days Manitoba's state of emergency has been extended again in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The extension takes effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday for another period of 30 days. The province…
|Paris protesters denounce government handling of Covid-19 crisis
|France24
|As French President Emmanuel macron put health workers at the heart of Bastille Day celebrations this year, protestors marched from Place de la République in Paris to protest against France’s “failures” over the handling of the pandemic and against…
|Redundancy notices start for workers on wage subsidy
|New Zealand Herald
|About 500 staff in 19 English language schools have been told that most of their jobs will end when the Covid-19 extended wage subsidy ends in the next few weeks. The eight-week wage subsidy extension,
|Some suburban economies thriving from COVID-19 pandemic
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|Sky News contributor Peter Switzer says CBD economies have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic but suburban economies are doing really well.
|The coronavirus recession explained
|Deutsche Welle
|How long might the coronavirus recession last, and what will come afterwards? A recession might end quickly, but it can still have long-lasting consequences. We present the possible consequences.
|Geopolitical Impact
|5 charts that show the worst may be over for coronavirus and global trade
|World Economic Forum
|World trade fell steeply in the first half of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Government and central bank intervention helped stem the losses. World Trade Organization economists now say we have avoided the worst-case scenario. Risks to the outlook…
|American tree nut farmers hit with surplus amid international trade complications
|FOXBusiness.com
|Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, argues the U.S. economy needs ‘smart, targeted policies’ to get Americans back to work, instead of just more spending. That’s nuts. Continue Reading Below America’s farmers reportedly have such an extreme abundance of nuts,…
|Covid-19 pandemic to trigger deglobalisation. Can India be the next China?
|Business Standard India
|According to Nomura, unconventional monetary policies will be the new normal, reducing the urgency for fiscal austerity The Covid-19 pandemic that brought the world to its knees and triggered nation-wide lockdowns across countries since the past few…
|Donald Trump ends Hong Kong’s special status with US to punish China
|Hindustan Times
|President Donald Trump said he issued an order to end Hong Kong’s special status with the US and signed legislation that would sanction Chinese officials responsible for cracking down on political dissent in Hong Kong, the latest escalation in…
|North Macedonia Leader Seeks Another Term After EU and NATO Wins
|Bloomberg
|By Zaev seeks re-election after joining NATO, EU talks progress Nationalists criticize Zaev cabinet for failing to fight virus North Macedonia ’s citizens vote on Wednesday in an election that will decide whether Premier Zoran Zaev will get a chance to…
|Russia, China Forge Uneasy Anti-U.S. Relationship Amid COVID-19
|MSNBC Newsweek
|The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has marked a nadir in U.S.-China relations, exacerbating existing tensions stretching from trade practices to human rights to long-simmering territorial disputes across Asia. The China challenge has emerged at the…
|South China Sea debate: The US throws down the Gauntlet, how will China respond?
|Financial Express
|Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Commodore Anil Jai Singh, an Indian Navy & Vice President Indian Maritime Foundation, says, “China’s unlawful conduct in the South China Sea and its territorial claim to over 85% of this waterway bound…
|The US is taking on Beijing over the South China Sea, but Asean remains cautious
|South China Morning Post
|This Week in Asia / Politics With US-China ties fraying and a need for trade with Chinaamid the Covid-19 pandemic, countries in the region cannot risk siding with Washington, analysts say Negotiations over a code of conduct in the disputed waterway…
|US says China’s claim over South China Sea is unlawful
|TheWeek
|China says US not directly involved in these disputes The US, as per a report has called China’s claims to off-shore resources in the South China Sea (SCS) unlawful. China in the meantime, firmly opposed to these claims by the US saying that the US…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|SIGRed – this is not just another vulnerability- Patch now to stop the next cyber pandemic
|Check Point Blog
|Imagine what could happen if someone was able to intercept and read every piece of your mail without your knowledge, before forwarding it on to you: your new bank card, your replacement driver’s license or passport, letters from your doctor,…
|SMS Phishing Scam Targeting HSBC UK Customers
|Cyware
|In recent times, there has been an increase in sophisticated phishing scams designed to trick victims into handing over their personal financial details. A similar SMS phishing (SMShing) attack has been observed targeting HSBC UK customers recently. W…
|The number of data breaches is actually down 33% so far this year—here’s why
|CNBC
|While consumers have been inundated with coronavirus-related scams and identity theft, the number of publicly reported data breaches actually dropped during the first half of 2020. In the past six months, there have been 540 publicly reported data…
|Vendor collaboration in cyber security industry essential during Covid-19
|Information Age
|With businesses scattered into remote workforces during the Covid-19 pandemic, vendor collaboration in the cyber security industry is essential As workers continue to work remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, vendors in the cyber security industry…
|Why Covid-19 is a gift for cyber criminals
|FT.com – World
|‘This crisis has left us so distracted and disoriented that our defences are down, even as we depend more than ever on all things digital’
|Yet Another Huge DDoS Attack Disclosed – Cloudflare Networks Flooded
|Cyware
|There has been a surge in Internet traffic and DDoS attacks, and over time, the complexity of these attacks has been elevating. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, hackers are trying to find new and challenging ways to penetrate the network, as was…
