Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 15 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Agricultural companies are Spain’s new coronavirus hotspots (Deutsche Welle)
  • At least ten children and two staff members catch coronavirus at summer camp in Spain (Mail Online UK)
  • Britain, France to force people into masks (Australian Financial Review)
  • China pushing its territorial claim amid COVID-19 pandemic: Japan (Chinanationalnews.com)
  • China wins as Indonesia reopens economy, but not a sign of favouritism (The Straits Times All News)
  • Florida tops death mark, UK, France mandate masks (New Zealand Herald)
  • Germany eyes local travel bans to prevent 2nd virus wave (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Germany lifts travel ban on Sweden (Deutsche Welle)
  • Graduate job hunting drags on in Japan as pandemic stalls hiring process (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • How Sweden Screwed Up (Slate Magazine)
  • Ireland likely faces ‘imminent second wave’ due to reopening, experts warn (Irish Times)
  • Israel took strong early steps against Covid-19, but now the virus is resurging (CNBC)
  • Japan accuses China of spreading ‘propaganda’ and ‘disinformation’ during coronavirus pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • Quebecers most likely to resume hugging, hand shaking as COVID-19 fears persist across Canada: survey (NationalPost.com)
  • South Africa: Going to school in a pandemic (Deutsche Welle)
  • Spain looks for jobs boost from EU pandemic recovery package (FT.com – Brussels)
  • Sweden gives the green light to indoor visits at nursing homes for those with Covid-19 antibodies (Telegraph)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, July 15 (NationalPost.com)
  • Trump says he holds China responsible for ‘unleashing’ COVID-19 (Global News Canada)
  • UK – Boris Johnson is having to sacrifice his libertarian values in the battle against coronavirus (Telegraph)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s mandatory mask policy has riled the Tory old guard (The Guardian)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s coronavirus indecision responsible for delays – YEP letters (Yorkshire Evening Post)
  • UK – London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirms he hasn’t spoken to Boris Johnson since May (itv.com)
  • UK – Scottish Government considering expanding flu vaccine amid Covid-19 second wave plans (Herald Scotland)
  • US – CDC calls on Americans to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – CDC director: U.S. could have COVID-19 ‘under control’ if everyone wears a mask (UPI)
  • US – California county school board recommends reopening schools without masks (NBCNews.com)
  • US – Florida reports one-day record coronavirus death tally (Financial Times – Europe homepage)
  • US – Florida reports record daily COVID-19 death tally (New York Post)
  • US – NIAIDNews – COVID19 NEWS: Early results of #NIAID-sponsored ph1 trial of experimental #SARSCOV2 vaccine mRNA-1273: two doses ge… https://t.co/NtISdxJ0NA (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NYT: Trump administration ordered hospitals to bypass CDC with coronavirus data (MSNBC)
  • US – New Hampshire public schools to reopen with social distancing measures, governor says (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Trump Administration Strips C.D.C. of Control of Coronavirus Data (NYT.com Main News)
  • US – Trump Administration To Hospitals: Don’t Send Covid-19 Coronavirus Data To CDC (Forbes.com)
  • US – US Coronavirus Cases Will Be ‘Under Control’ If People ‘Wear A Mask’, CDC Says (International Business Times)
  • US – ‘I’m terrified’: Texas teachers worried about schools reopening. Here’s what they say (star-telegram.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Wearing masks in enclosed public spaces will become mandatory within the next few weeks in France, where there have… https://t.co/3L8x7yPWPc (WSJ – Twitter)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AirAsia to resume select international flights (ABS-CBN News)
  • America Movil Q2 service revenues down 2% in Mexico, disconnects 1.7 mln prepay lines (Telecompaper)
  • America Movil posts jump in second-quarter net profit (Nasdaq)
  • AstraZeneca ties up with IQVIA to speed up studies of COVID-19 vaccine candidate (NationalPost.com)
  • BMW with mysterious COVID19 number plates ‘abandoned’ at airport (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Boeing Lost 60 Max Jet Orders in June With Virus Crimping Buyers (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Boeing sold just 1 plane last month amid COVID-19 pandemic, 737 Max grounding (Chicago Tribune)
  • Brazil’s Petrobras says could beat its debt target for 2020 – CEO (Reuters UK)
  • Burberry warns of lingering coronavirus impact as sales tumble (FT.com – Companies)
  • Burberry warns sales will continue to be ‘materially impacted’ by pandemic in Q2 (Shares Magazine)
  • China’s management of coronavirus contributed to UK ban of Huawei: Expert (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Covid-19 poses serious threat to Eskom (Citizen.co.za)
  • Delta reports $7 billion second-quarter loss due to COVID-19 (UPI)
  • Delta reports $7 billion second-quarter loss due to COVID-19; Qantas alters schedule through March (UPI)
  • Edinburgh air tech giant announces job cuts | Burberry to axe UK posts | Restaurants and pubs reopen (Herald Scotland)
  • Fastenal Beats Estimates as Protective Equipment Sales Surge (TheStreet.com)
  • Handelsbanken profit beats consensus as loan losses shine (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • HeidelbergCement: cost cuts helped soften coronavirus blow in second quarter (Reuters UK)
  • Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific and subsidiaries draw HK$680 million from government’s coronavirus relief fund (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Iqvia and AstraZeneca Collaborate On Potential Covid-19 Vaccine (Bloomberg Law)
  • JPMorgan profit hit hard by pandemic, as consumers struggle (Washington Post)
  • JPMorgan trading revenue surges as coronavirus upends markets (FOXBusiness.com)
  • JPMorgan’s Record Trading Helps Ease Pandemic’s Toll on Profit (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • JPMorgan’s record trading helps ease pandemic’s toll on profit (AmericanBanker.com)
  • Lotte Group seeks to stabilize key businesses amid pandemic (The Korea Times News)
  • Nedbank scores multiple international awards for its leadership in innovation and technology (IOL)
  • Nedbank: Banking sector has supported this economy, we don’t need more intervention (News24)
  • Payroll processor Paychex CEO says Florida, U.S. South are leading in job creation during pandemic (CNBC)
  • Qantas is set to cancel nearly all international flights until March 2021 as pandemic batters air travel (CNBC)
  • SES launches free-to-air satellite channel to fight spread of Covid-19 (Telecompaper)
  • Scoot to resume Surabaya-Singapore route this week (Jakarta Post)
  • South African Airways creditors and unions approve $1.6bn rescue package (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Standard Chartered donates 25 000 face masks to the Smile Foundation (Polity.org.za)
  • Toyota Suspends Operations in Karnataka’s Bidadi Plant Till July 22 Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases (News18.com)
  • WestJet increasing service for August, but still remains fall below a year ago (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Wipro Q1 Results: Profit Rises Despite Disruption From Covid-19 Pandemic (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Wipro Q1 beats Street view, warns of Covid-19 impact: Key takeaways (Economic Times)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
BOJ expects economy to shrink 4.7% in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic
Mainichi JP
This file photo taken March 2020 shows the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. (Kyodo) TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Bank of Japan said Wednesday after its policy meeting that it expects the Japanese economy to shrink 4.7 percent and the consumer price index…
Beijing villagers protest against coronavirus lockdown exit fee
Mail Online UK
Video: Beijing police are accused of 'beating residents' during coronavirus lockdown 'protest' after authorities 'demand locals pay a £3 exit fee to be allowed to leave the village' People living in Hongmen Village, Beijing, are clashing with the…
COVID-19 pandemic triggered ‘economic contagion,’ costing world’s economy $3.8T and leaving 147M unemployed
FOXNews.com
The coronavirus pandemic has had an enormous impact on the planet in all facets of life. Now, a new study has quantified just how big that impact has been on the global economy: a loss of $3.8 trillion and 147 million people without jobs. COVID-19 has…
Coronavirus Pandemic, Black Lives Matter Protests Contribute To Record Gun Sales, Says New Study
International Business Times
KEY POINTSOver 3 million firearms were sold between March and June over a growing concern of "personal safety," according to a study by the Brookings InstituteMarch's surge was sparked by President Donald Trump declaring the coronavirus pandemic a…
Coronavirus lockdown may have led to increased child suicides, new report warns
The Independent
In almost half of cases factors related to Covid-19 may have contributed to the deaths A “concerning signal” that child suicides may have increased during the coronavirus lockdown has prompted a warning to doctors and health services to be vigilant. A…
Manitoba extends COVID-19 state of emergency once again
CBC
No new cases of COVID-19 in the province for 13 consecutive days Manitoba's state of emergency has been extended again in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The extension takes effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday for another period of 30 days. The province…
Paris protesters denounce government handling of Covid-19 crisis
France24
As French President Emmanuel macron put health workers at the heart of Bastille Day celebrations this year, protestors marched from Place de la République in Paris to protest against France’s “failures” over the handling of the pandemic and against…
Redundancy notices start for workers on wage subsidy
New Zealand Herald
About 500 staff in 19 English language schools have been told that most of their jobs will end when the Covid-19 extended wage subsidy ends in the next few weeks. The eight-week wage subsidy extension,
Some suburban economies thriving from COVID-19 pandemic
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
Sky News contributor Peter Switzer says CBD economies have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic but suburban economies are doing really well.
The coronavirus recession explained
Deutsche Welle
How long might the coronavirus recession last, and what will come afterwards? A recession might end quickly, but it can still have long-lasting consequences. We present the possible consequences.
Geopolitical Impact
5 charts that show the worst may be over for coronavirus and global trade
World Economic Forum
World trade fell steeply in the first half of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Government and central bank intervention helped stem the losses. World Trade Organization economists now say we have avoided the worst-case scenario. Risks to the outlook…
American tree nut farmers hit with surplus amid international trade complications
FOXBusiness.com
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, argues the U.S. economy needs ‘smart, targeted policies’ to get Americans back to work, instead of just more spending. That’s nuts. Continue Reading Below America’s farmers reportedly have such an extreme abundance of nuts,…
Covid-19 pandemic to trigger deglobalisation. Can India be the next China?
Business Standard India
According to Nomura, unconventional monetary policies will be the new normal, reducing the urgency for fiscal austerity The Covid-19 pandemic that brought the world to its knees and triggered nation-wide lockdowns across countries since the past few…
Donald Trump ends Hong Kong’s special status with US to punish China
Hindustan Times
President Donald Trump said he issued an order to end Hong Kong’s special status with the US and signed legislation that would sanction Chinese officials responsible for cracking down on political dissent in Hong Kong, the latest escalation in…
North Macedonia Leader Seeks Another Term After EU and NATO Wins
Bloomberg
By Zaev seeks re-election after joining NATO, EU talks progress Nationalists criticize Zaev cabinet for failing to fight virus North Macedonia ’s citizens vote on Wednesday in an election that will decide whether Premier Zoran Zaev will get a chance to…
Russia, China Forge Uneasy Anti-U.S. Relationship Amid COVID-19
MSNBC Newsweek
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has marked a nadir in U.S.-China relations, exacerbating existing tensions stretching from trade practices to human rights to long-simmering territorial disputes across Asia. The China challenge has emerged at the…
South China Sea debate: The US throws down the Gauntlet, how will China respond?
Financial Express
Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Commodore Anil Jai Singh, an Indian Navy & Vice President Indian Maritime Foundation, says, “China’s unlawful conduct in the South China Sea and its territorial claim to over 85% of this waterway bound…
The US is taking on Beijing over the South China Sea, but Asean remains cautious
South China Morning Post
This Week in Asia / Politics With US-China ties fraying and a need for trade with Chinaamid the Covid-19 pandemic, countries in the region cannot risk siding with Washington, analysts say Negotiations over a code of conduct in the disputed waterway…
Trump ends Hong Kong’s special status with US to punish china
Hindu Business Line
Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong’s special status with the US and signed legislation that would sanction Chinese officials responsible for cracking down on political dissent in the city, drawing a rebuke from China and adding fresh…
US says China’s claim over South China Sea is unlawful
TheWeek
China says US not directly involved in these disputes The US, as per a report has called China’s claims to off-shore resources in the South China Sea (SCS) unlawful. China in the meantime, firmly opposed to these claims by the US saying that the US…
Cybersecurity Impact
GossiTheDog – Sure hope I survive the cyber pandemic. https://t.co/3PEGvcmYGr
GossiTheDog – Twitter
Sure hope I survive the cyber pandemic. https://twitter.com/GossiTheDog/status/1283120956458840065/photo/1
MalwareTechBlog – “Cyber Pandemic”
Glad to see $company’s marketing team still haven’t ran out of drugs after all these years. https://t.co/f75fawliAY
MalwareTechBlog – Twitter
"Cyber Pandemic"
Glad to see $company's marketing team still haven't ran out of drugs after all these years. https://twitter.com/MalwareTechBlog/status/1283112940778876928/photo/1
SIGRed – this is not just another vulnerability- Patch now to stop the next cyber pandemic
Check Point Blog
Imagine what could happen if someone was able to intercept and read every piece of your mail without your knowledge, before forwarding it on to you:  your new bank card, your replacement driver’s license or passport, letters from your doctor,…
SMS Phishing Scam Targeting HSBC UK Customers
Cyware
In recent times, there has been an increase in sophisticated phishing scams designed to trick victims into handing over their personal financial details. A similar SMS phishing (SMShing) attack has been observed targeting HSBC UK customers recently. W…
The number of data breaches is actually down 33% so far this year—here’s why
CNBC
While consumers have been inundated with coronavirus-related scams and identity theft, the number of publicly reported data breaches actually dropped during the first half of 2020. In the past six months, there have been 540 publicly reported data…
TripwireInc – With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware ha… https://t.co/gr9EizaqDd
TripwireInc – Twitter
With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware has never been more prominent.

Matthew Jerzewski takes a look at some high profile examples of this…
Vendor collaboration in cyber security industry essential during Covid-19
Information Age
With businesses scattered into remote workforces during the Covid-19 pandemic, vendor collaboration in the cyber security industry is essential As workers continue to work remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, vendors in the cyber security industry…
Why Covid-19 is a gift for cyber criminals
FT.com – World
‘This crisis has left us so distracted and disoriented that our defences are down, even as we depend more than ever on all things digital’
Yet Another Huge DDoS Attack Disclosed – Cloudflare Networks Flooded
Cyware
There has been a surge in Internet traffic and DDoS attacks, and over time, the complexity of these attacks has been elevating. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, hackers are trying to find new and challenging ways to penetrate the network, as was…
malwrhunterteam – RT @MalwareTechBlog: “Cyber Pandemic”
Glad to see $company’s marketing team still haven’t ran out of drugs after all these years. https://t…
malwrhunterteam – Twitter
RT @MalwareTechBlog: "Cyber Pandemic"
Glad to see $company's marketing team still haven't ran out of drugs after all these years. https://twitter.com/MalwareTechBlog/status/1283112940778876928/photo/1

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 15 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: MalwareTechBlog - @VessOnSecurity You could infect every exposed server on the internet in 15 seconds from a single device....
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 14 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 14 July 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 14 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: Securityblog - Dunzo suffers data breach; users' phone numbers, email IDs exposed https://t.co/hZm6rBISic...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch