  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 15 June 2020

Actions by Governments
 
Actions by Companies
  • ‘J&J expects nod for Covid vaccine by early 2021’ (Economic Times)
  • Amazon News: Retailer Facing Scrutiny For Business Practices, States Investigate (International Business Times)
  • AstraZeneca to make Covid-19 vaccine (Manila Times)
  • COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Covid-19 vaccine by Sinovac shows positive results in initial trials (IANS Live)
  • DP World’s World Security launches ‘Smart Helmet’ to detect coronavirus in UAE (Al Arabiya)
  • EasyJet Says U.K. Reopening Lags Europe Because of Quarantine (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place (Reuters: Business News)
  • Economic concerns trump health fears: NAB survey (Australian Financial Review)
  • Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides (ABC News)
  • Facebook says news content is ‘substitutable’, rejecting calls to pay media companies (ABC Online)
  • Google Drones Will Drop Books From Libraries For Kids In COVID-19 Lockdown (Indiatimes)
  • H&M quarterly sales halve but improve in early June (FT.com – Retail & Consumer)
  • JAL to ramp up services for domestic flights at Haneda airport (Mainichi JP)
  • Lockdown to impact Q1 performance, reviewing capex plans Grasim Industries (Moneycontrol.com)
  • L’Oréal glimpses its digital future amid pandemic (Financial Times – Asia homepage)
  • Malaysia’s AirAsia to resume all domestic routes from July (The Straits Times All News)
  • Microsoft to hire, invest in data centres (Economic Times)
  Netflix password sharing has maybe gotten out of control during coronavirus lockdowns.
  • OCBC Group to hire more than 3,000 new employees in 2020, including 2,100 full-time staff members (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Oil major BP to write off billions of dollars as coronavirus slashes crude demand (Al Arabiya)
  • Ooredoo sees strong demand for its cybersecurity solutions amid Covid-19 pandemic (Gulf Times)
  • PRA enhances COVID-19 monitoring programme with Microsoft Healthcare Bot service integration (Bernama)
  • PepsiCo India’s Tarun Bhagat on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19 (Financial Express)
  • Taiwan’s success with the coronavirus could create bullish momentum for its currency: ANZ (CNBC)
  • Tesla Registrations in China Rebound After Virus Pandemic Eases (Bloomberg)
  • U.K. House Prices Increase Amid Lockdown Easing, Rightmove Says (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Uniqlo rolls out reusable mask line as retailers adapt to virus (Japan Times)
  • Uniqlo’s ‘cool and dry’ face mask to debut on June 19 (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Vans owner VF Corp eyes acquisitions amid coronavirus uncertainty – FT (Reuters)
  • Volkswagen in Mexico will begin sending workers back to plant on June 16 (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Woolworths takes long-awaited step after coronavirus panic (Yahoo! News Australia)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • AstraZeneca to supply Europe up to 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses (FirstWord Pharma)
  • COVID-19 vaccine in warp speed (The Hill)
  • COVID-19 vaccine: experts call for injury compensation program (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Expensive Hospital Visit: Seattle Man Gets Bill For Over $1 Million Because Of Coronavirus Treatment (International Business Times)
  • New drug aimed at minimising damage caused by Covid-19 to be trialled in UK (itv.com)
  • Slowing the Coronavirus Is Speeding the Spread of Other Diseases (New York Times)
  France's populists have latched onto a doctor who advocates hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid-19
  • TheEconomist – France’s populists have latched onto a doctor who advocates hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid-19 https://t.co/qcHgoUXxsv (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  The row in France over the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19 exposes the fracture between Paris and the provinces
  Withdrawn scientific papers have sparked controversy over a drug once viewed as a possible treatment for covid-19
 
Societal & Economic Impact
$100bn coronavirus hit to Australia economy
Brisbane Times
There is "a mountain yet to climb" as the Australian economy tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Scott Morrison warned.
Extra unemployment money encourages people not to work in pandemic, economics chief says
star-telegram.com
Extra unemployment benefits are a “disincentive” for going back to work, a top Trump administration official says. Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council chief, said Sunday on CNN’s State of the ……
Face coverings compulsory on public transport in England
BBC News – Business
Thousands of extra staff are deployed as passengers are told to cover their faces or risk being fined.
France reopens economy to quicken coronavirus recovery
Financial Express
Restaurants in other French regions have already reopened. From June 22, all nursery schools, primary schools and junior high schools will be open and mandatory for all students instead of classes capped to small groups and many children staying at…
Is The British Economy In Serious Trouble? UK Could See Biggest Decline In Europe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
International Business Times
The British economy shrank by 20.4% in April, according to figures compiled by the Office of National Statistics. It was the biggest monthly drop on record for the United Kingdom, as the country grappled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Pr…
Mitigating the impact of Risks facing GCC economies and…
Khaleej Times
Recent events that have transpired due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak have been unprecedented – governments have closed their borders, companies have halted production, consumers are restricted in terms of how many purchases they can make….
Pandemic protests
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Can people really protest safely during a pandemic? It would be irresponsible for any scientist or physician to discount the risk that comes of having a large crowd of people gathered in one space. Both global anti-racism protesters and the…
The Pandemic and Protests Have Exposed the Truth About California
NYT.com Main News
The Golden State is less exceptional and more like the rest of America than many would prefer to believe.
When is it OK to protest in a pandemic?
The Star SA
The coronavirus pandemic has focused long-overdue attention on essential workers. Americans are debating a new question: During a public health crisis, what is an essential protest?
Will COVID-19 help flatten the curve on climate change?
Global News Canada
One thing that has benefitted from the pandemic is our climate. There’s less pollution because we’re flying less, driving less, and industry has slowed substantially. Greenhouse gas emissions plunged in April by about 17 per cent overall. As Jeff…
Geopolitical Impact
AstraZeneca in vaccine talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China
Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
British drugmaker AstraZeneca ( AZN ) is in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China over the supply of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The company's chief confirmed the news on Saturday ahead of the publication of its results on the first phase of…
Coronavirus and Brexit hit bid to save The London shipwreck
BBC
A drawing of the London by Willem van de Velde made about five years before it sank Hopes of raising £200,000 to preserve a 17th Century shipwreck have been scuppered so far by a combination of "Brexit and the coronavirus lockdown". The 'Save The…
India does not want land that belongs to Pakistan or China but peace, amity, love: Nitin Gadkari
The Freepress Journal
India is not interested in land of Pakistan or China but wanted peace and amity, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. Addressing virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally of Gujarat BJP from Nagpur in Maharashtra, he said India believed…
Nobody will escape if globalisation goes backwards
Australian Financial Review
Globalisation has helped far more people than it hurt. The risks to it are far greater than US politicians on the left or right realise. The post-pandemic world economy seems likely to be a far less globalised economy, with political leaders and…
Putin says Russia’s handling of coronavirus is superior to U.S.
NationalPost.com
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia was emerging from the novel coronavirus epidemic with minimal losses, having handled it better than the United States where he said party political interests got in the way….
Russian court finds ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage
CBS News
Moscow — A Russian court found former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan Whelan, 50, was arrested at Moscow's Metropol Hotel in December 2018. Investigators claim he was caught red-handed after receiving a USB drive containing classified information. The…
Singapore focuses on creating jobs, commits to globalisation
South China Morning Post – News
Singapore pledged its commitment to globalisation despite the coronavirus pandemic inspiring a rise in protectionist trade policies worldwide.“For many countries, Covid-19 has accelerated the retreat from globalisation, and the erection of more…
The Great Decoupling? What’s Next for U.S.-China Rift
Bloomberg
By In terms of economic relations, the U.S. and China have been coupling up for decades. So much so that they became the biggest trading partners on the planet from 2014. But now, amid trade and technology wars, a global pandemic and strained…
War of the deadlines at Brexit summit
BBC
Image copyright Reuters Image caption UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will talk online with EU institution leaders including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday Psssst .. Over here! Lift the tarpaulin and dust down the jargon….
Cybersecurity Impact
China’s economic recovery continues but wary consumers show vulnerability
The Straits Times All News
June 15, 2020 12:57 PM BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – China's economy continued to inch out of the coronavirus slump in May, though a reliance on industry amid sluggish consumer demand underlines the fragility of the recovery as further infections appear.
Coronavirus Scams: Police release a warning as fake emails and texts about ‘tax refunds’ on the rise
The Scotsman
Police and the HMRC advise the public to watch out as refunds, bills and good will fund messages are fake. The police have issued warnings after a spate of scam emails and texts pretending to be from the HMRC affect the public. The email encourages…
Fake govt-issued COVID-19 contact tracing apps spread spyware
HackRead
By Waqas These malicious COVID-19 apps also drop nasty pieces of malware including Anubis and SpyNote. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
Hackers Claim High-Profile Victims in Healthcare
Cyware
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, hackers groups have been targeting healthcare infrastructure to disrupt services either with an ambition of personal gain or as a part of organized crime, or both. What happened? South Africa’s Life Healthcare was…
Hackers targeting working from home security flaws – CERT
Radio New Zealand
Cyber criminals are targeting companies with employees working from home, with remote access in many cases lacking sufficient security. File photo. Photo: 123rf.com There has been a series of high profile cyber attacks on remote access software in…
How Cyber Adversaries Exploit Employee Systems For Their Benefit
Cyware
In the light of unforeseen consequences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many governments have been implementing or restructuring laws and policies related to employee benefit plans to offer some financial relief to those who either lost their job or…
How I became hacking victim
stuff.co.nz
New Zealand businesses lost an estimated $2.2 million during lockdown due to hacked emails. reporter Katy Jones almost became another victim. Looking back, there were signs I was about to hand over a large sum of money to a hacker. But the scam was so…
Dimension Data, NTT offering incident response to UAE Hospitals impacted by COVID-19 cyber attacks
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Dimension Data, NTT offering incident response to UAE Hospitals impacted by COVID-19 cyber attacks Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Following a significant spike in COVID-19 themed cyber-attacks on the healthcare sector … our global ‘Tech for Good’…
Ransomware attack disrupts operations at Australian beverage company Lion
Security Affairs
Systems at Australian beverages company Lion were infected with a ransomware that disrupted to manufacturing processes and customer service. Systems at Australian beverages company Lion were infected with a ransomware, the security breach caused…
Why Securing Endpoints Is The Future Of Cybersecurity
Forbes.com
86% of all breaches are financially motivated, where threat actors are after company financial data, intellectual property, health records, and customer identities that can be sold fast on the Dark Web. 70% of breaches are perpetrated by external…

