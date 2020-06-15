COVID-19 Alert – 15 June 2020
Actions by Governments
|
Actions by Companies
|
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
Societal & Economic Impact
|$100bn coronavirus hit to Australia economy
|Brisbane Times
|There is "a mountain yet to climb" as the Australian economy tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Scott Morrison warned.
|Extra unemployment money encourages people not to work in pandemic, economics chief says
|star-telegram.com
|Extra unemployment benefits are a “disincentive” for going back to work, a top Trump administration official says. Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council chief, said Sunday on CNN’s State of the ……
|Face coverings compulsory on public transport in England
|BBC News – Business
|Thousands of extra staff are deployed as passengers are told to cover their faces or risk being fined.
|France reopens economy to quicken coronavirus recovery
|Financial Express
|Restaurants in other French regions have already reopened. From June 22, all nursery schools, primary schools and junior high schools will be open and mandatory for all students instead of classes capped to small groups and many children staying at…
|Is The British Economy In Serious Trouble? UK Could See Biggest Decline In Europe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
|International Business Times
|The British economy shrank by 20.4% in April, according to figures compiled by the Office of National Statistics. It was the biggest monthly drop on record for the United Kingdom, as the country grappled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Pr…
|Mitigating the impact of Risks facing GCC economies and…
|Khaleej Times
|Recent events that have transpired due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak have been unprecedented – governments have closed their borders, companies have halted production, consumers are restricted in terms of how many purchases they can make….
|Pandemic protests
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|Can people really protest safely during a pandemic? It would be irresponsible for any scientist or physician to discount the risk that comes of having a large crowd of people gathered in one space. Both global anti-racism protesters and the…
|The Pandemic and Protests Have Exposed the Truth About California
|NYT.com Main News
|The Golden State is less exceptional and more like the rest of America than many would prefer to believe.
|When is it OK to protest in a pandemic?
|The Star SA
|The coronavirus pandemic has focused long-overdue attention on essential workers. Americans are debating a new question: During a public health crisis, what is an essential protest?
|Will COVID-19 help flatten the curve on climate change?
|Global News Canada
|One thing that has benefitted from the pandemic is our climate. There’s less pollution because we’re flying less, driving less, and industry has slowed substantially. Greenhouse gas emissions plunged in April by about 17 per cent overall. As Jeff…
Geopolitical Impact
|AstraZeneca in vaccine talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China
|Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
|British drugmaker AstraZeneca ( AZN ) is in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China over the supply of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The company's chief confirmed the news on Saturday ahead of the publication of its results on the first phase of…
|Coronavirus and Brexit hit bid to save The London shipwreck
|BBC
|A drawing of the London by Willem van de Velde made about five years before it sank Hopes of raising £200,000 to preserve a 17th Century shipwreck have been scuppered so far by a combination of "Brexit and the coronavirus lockdown". The 'Save The…
|India does not want land that belongs to Pakistan or China but peace, amity, love: Nitin Gadkari
|The Freepress Journal
|India is not interested in land of Pakistan or China but wanted peace and amity, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. Addressing virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally of Gujarat BJP from Nagpur in Maharashtra, he said India believed…
|Nobody will escape if globalisation goes backwards
|Australian Financial Review
|Globalisation has helped far more people than it hurt. The risks to it are far greater than US politicians on the left or right realise. The post-pandemic world economy seems likely to be a far less globalised economy, with political leaders and…
|Putin says Russia’s handling of coronavirus is superior to U.S.
|NationalPost.com
|MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia was emerging from the novel coronavirus epidemic with minimal losses, having handled it better than the United States where he said party political interests got in the way….
|Russian court finds ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage
|CBS News
|Moscow — A Russian court found former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan Whelan, 50, was arrested at Moscow's Metropol Hotel in December 2018. Investigators claim he was caught red-handed after receiving a USB drive containing classified information. The…
|Singapore focuses on creating jobs, commits to globalisation
|South China Morning Post – News
|Singapore pledged its commitment to globalisation despite the coronavirus pandemic inspiring a rise in protectionist trade policies worldwide.“For many countries, Covid-19 has accelerated the retreat from globalisation, and the erection of more…
|The Great Decoupling? What’s Next for U.S.-China Rift
|Bloomberg
|By In terms of economic relations, the U.S. and China have been coupling up for decades. So much so that they became the biggest trading partners on the planet from 2014. But now, amid trade and technology wars, a global pandemic and strained…
|War of the deadlines at Brexit summit
|BBC
|Image copyright Reuters Image caption UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will talk online with EU institution leaders including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday Psssst .. Over here! Lift the tarpaulin and dust down the jargon….
Cybersecurity Impact
|China’s economic recovery continues but wary consumers show vulnerability
|The Straits Times All News
|June 15, 2020 12:57 PM BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – China's economy continued to inch out of the coronavirus slump in May, though a reliance on industry amid sluggish consumer demand underlines the fragility of the recovery as further infections appear.
|Coronavirus Scams: Police release a warning as fake emails and texts about ‘tax refunds’ on the rise
|The Scotsman
|Police and the HMRC advise the public to watch out as refunds, bills and good will fund messages are fake. The police have issued warnings after a spate of scam emails and texts pretending to be from the HMRC affect the public. The email encourages…
|Fake govt-issued COVID-19 contact tracing apps spread spyware
|HackRead
|By Waqas These malicious COVID-19 apps also drop nasty pieces of malware including Anubis and SpyNote. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Hackers Claim High-Profile Victims in Healthcare
|Cyware
|In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, hackers groups have been targeting healthcare infrastructure to disrupt services either with an ambition of personal gain or as a part of organized crime, or both. What happened? South Africa’s Life Healthcare was…
|Hackers targeting working from home security flaws – CERT
|Radio New Zealand
|Cyber criminals are targeting companies with employees working from home, with remote access in many cases lacking sufficient security. File photo. Photo: 123rf.com There has been a series of high profile cyber attacks on remote access software in…
|How Cyber Adversaries Exploit Employee Systems For Their Benefit
|Cyware
|In the light of unforeseen consequences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many governments have been implementing or restructuring laws and policies related to employee benefit plans to offer some financial relief to those who either lost their job or…
|How I became hacking victim
|stuff.co.nz
|New Zealand businesses lost an estimated $2.2 million during lockdown due to hacked emails. reporter Katy Jones almost became another victim. Looking back, there were signs I was about to hand over a large sum of money to a hacker. But the scam was so…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Dimension Data, NTT offering incident response to UAE Hospitals impacted by COVID-19 cyber attacks Dubai, United Ar… https://t.co/M694xBi0gH
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Dimension Data, NTT offering incident response to UAE Hospitals impacted by COVID-19 cyber attacks Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Following a significant spike in COVID-19 themed cyber-attacks on the healthcare sector … our global ‘Tech for Good’…
|Ransomware attack disrupts operations at Australian beverage company Lion
|Security Affairs
|Systems at Australian beverages company Lion were infected with a ransomware that disrupted to manufacturing processes and customer service. Systems at Australian beverages company Lion were infected with a ransomware, the security breach caused…
|Why Securing Endpoints Is The Future Of Cybersecurity
|Forbes.com
|86% of all breaches are financially motivated, where threat actors are after company financial data, intellectual property, health records, and customer identities that can be sold fast on the Dark Web. 70% of breaches are perpetrated by external…
