Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 15 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • Australia Records First Day Without COVID-19 Death In Two Months (News18.com)
  • Catastrophe Looms as Tourists Leave Italy, Virus Leaves $29B Gap (NewsMax.com)
  • China’s container traffic grows in early September as export orders recover from coronavirus supply chain shock (South China Morning Post)
  • Coping with How FRANCE 24 has adapted to the new normal (France24)
  • Family returned to Australia battles to see father (9News.com.au)
  • Feeling in Germany is that war on virus is being won (Irish Independent)
  • Germany may fine US woman over coronavirus outbreak in Alpine resort (FOXNews.com)
  • Germany’s Rhein-Neckar Air resumes Berlin, Hamburg flights (CH-Aviation)
  • India overtakes Brazil, US to record the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world (DNA India)
  • Latest government travel advice for popular holiday destinations including Portugal, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy and France (Manchester Evening News)
  • Pakistani government announces to reopen educational institutes in phases from Sept. 15 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Salvini threatens no-confidence vote over Italy’s ‘chaotic’ reopening of schools (Telegraph)
  • Singapore gives out pocket-sized device to trace coronavirus (NationalPost.com)
  • Slight Easing of Australia’s Toughest COVID-19 Lockdown (australianherald.com latest)
  • Some countries using COVID-19 pandemic to enhance terrorism: India (Chinanationalnews.com)
  • Sweden’s Covid-19 experiment holds a worldwide warning (New Zealand Herald)
  • The great Covid experiment — did Sweden beat us all? (London Evening Standard)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 14 (NationalPost.com)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 15 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s Operation Moonshot sounds more like moonshine so Scottish Government is right to be cautious – Ian Swanson (The Scotsman)
  • UK – Matt Hancock on Covid tests in the North East and why schools and pubs remain open (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • UK – The UK government must take a leadership role in airport testing (Telegraph)
  • UK – UK government introduce new coronavirus curbing measure ‘Rule of Six’ (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – ‘Keep a close eye on donated R50 million from UK government’ – Corruption Watch (Citizen.co.za)
  • UK loses its top spot as Spain’s most important foreign tourism market (Mail Online UK)
  • US – COVID-19 Patients Twice As Likely To Have Dined Out Before Illness: CDC Study (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • US – Children spread coronavirus to family members following exposure at child care facilities, CDC says (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Democrats investigating Trump officials’ alleged meddling with CDC coronavirus reports (CNBC)
  • US – Federal judge rules Pennsylvania’s coronavirus orders are unconstitutional (The Hill)
  • US – Judge rules Pennsylvania governor’s COVID-19 restrictions unconstitutional (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Judge strikes down Pennsylvania’s pandemic restrictions (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Miami-Dade Florida, mayor on coronavirus reopening process: ‘We’re in a good spot’ (FOX Business – Video)
  • US – Ohio restaurant pivots business model amid coronavirus, reports thriving sales (FOX Business – Video)
  • US – South Carolina’s lieutenant governor contracts COVID-19 (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Texas county offering $100 for plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors (New York Post)
  • US – Top HHS spokesman accuses CDC staffers of ‘sedition’ over coronavirus: report (New York Post)
  • US – Tracking coronavirus in Michigan schools (Detroit Free Press)
  • US – US judge calls Pennsylvania coronavirus restrictions ‘unconstitutional’ (The Straits Times All News)
  • US – Why are so many schools closed when California cleared them to reopen? (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • “Eskom to implement stage 1 to 3 loadshedding every week for 3 months”- BizNews (Politicsweb)
  • ‘Flexibility’ is the new watchword for APAC airline industry recovery, says Amadeus (Financial Express)
  • Aeroflot opens flights to Moscow from ‘several countries’ (Trade Arabia)
  • Amazon workforce to hit 1m after pandemic hiring spree (Telegraph)
  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In US On Hold Until Midweek: Report (NDTV)
  • AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial in US on hold until at least midweek: sources (Business Today India)
  • AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial (Yahoo! Canada)
  • BP warns demand for oil may never recover from coronavirus crisis impact (Herald Scotland)
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Too Early To Sleep On This (Seeking Alpha)
  • Big size purchases: Consumer behavior shifts due to COVID-19 pandemic, says P&G (ABS-CBN News)
  • Cathay Pacific warns restructuring is necessary to survive Covid-19 hit as it burns through cash (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Citigroup to resume cutting jobs, ending pause during pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Citigroup to resume job cuts in bid to reduce costs (FT.com – Companies)
  • Ecopetrol to drill 100 Permian wells by year-end 2021, CEO says (Seeking Alpha)
  • Emirates NBD signs MoU with Israel’s Bank Hapoalim (Gulf News)
  • Fossil fuel demand to take historic knock amid COVID-19 scars, says BP (CBC)
  • Google to help half a million small businesses get back on their feet (South Coast Sun)
  • Grasim gains 2% as firm says it will maintain comfortable liquidity (Economic Times)
  • Grasim output to hit pre-Covid level by March: Kumar Mangalam Birla (Hindu Business Line)
  • Green light for Eskom to buy renewable energy (IT Web)
  • H&M Returns to Profit as Decline in Clothing Sales Moderates (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Hennes & Mauritz reports preliminary Q3 results (Seeking Alpha)
  • Huawei Delay Mate 40 Global Launch Until Next Year (Channel News Australia)
  • Introducing SoftBank’s mask wearing detection device Pepper the robot (Mail Online UK)
  • Issue with Microsoft´s Azure cloud computing service hits Covid-19 data (Mail Online UK)
  • Ocado Sales Surge Again as Pandemic Lifts Demand for Deliveries (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Pfizer CEO Says Vaccine Could Be Distributed By Year-End (TheStreet.com)
  • Pfizer says enrolled more than 29,000 people in its Covid-19 vaccine trial (Straits Times)
  • Qatar Airways boss backs support for Qantas, lifting cap on returned travellers (Melbourne Age)
  • Rupert’s Remgro expects large drop in earnings due to impact of Covid-19 (News24)
  • Singapore Lender UOB to Freeze Hiring, Pay on Virus Outlook (Bloomberg)
  • South Africa’s Harmony Gold To Boost Output Gains After Pandemic Hit (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • States battling over Qantas (9News.com.au)
  • T’way Air to start flights to Wuhan, first in 8 months since virus outbreak (Yonhap News Agency)
  • U.K. Covid Trial Starts Testing Regeneron Drug (Bloomberg)
  • UOB freezes wages, slows hiring amid continued fallout from Covid-19 (The Straits Times All News)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Bill Gates on Coronavirus, Vaccines and Global Health (NYT.com U.S.)
  • Bill Gates says the pandemic wiped out 25 years of vaccine progress in 25 weeks (Business Insider)
  • Britain bets on another coronavirus vaccine with £1.3billion investment in Scottish factory (Mail Online UK)
  • Companies ‘will take four YEARS’ to manufacture enough coronavirus vaccine for the world (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Gilead CEO: We’re studying new ways to treat coronavirus with remdesivir outside of the hospital (CNBC)
  • Intention to vaccinate against COVID-19 in Australia (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Lancet COVID-19 Commission Statement on the occasion of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (Lancet)
  • Multicentre prospective study of COVID-19 transmission following outpatient GI endoscopy in the UK (British Journal of the Gut)
  • Oxford University to test Regeneron’s ‘antibody cocktail’ on hospitalised Covid-19 patients (Mail Online UK)
  • Pfizer/BioNTech to expand COVID-19 vaccine trial (Pharma Letter)
  • Researchers gain head start in coronavirus vaccine race (FT.com – Companies)
  • Serological assays for delayed SARS-CoV-2 case identification – Author’s reply (The Lancet Respiratory Medicine online)
  • Tracing asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers among 3674 hospital staff:a cross-sectional survey (Lancet)
  • UK to test inhaled coronavirus vaccines (BBC)
  • Vaccines against COVID-19 move forward amid reluctance from Americans (CBS News)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Almost 10,000 fewer getting Covid-19 unemployment payment
Irish Times
Number in receipt of pandemic benefit drops 64% from peak to 209,951 claimants The number of people receiving the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment has fallen by nearly 10,000 to 209,941 over the last week. The Department of Employment Affairs and…
Fears anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic could spike Aboriginal suicides in remote communities
Mail Online UK
An increase in anxiety over COVID-19 could spark a rise in Aboriginal suicides  Minister for Indigenous Australians voiced his concern about the pandemic  He feared the suicide rate could surge in remote Aboriginal communities   Suicide is the fifth…
France: Billions against recession
Deutsche Welle
France is trying to limit unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The government is investing in a huge 100 billion euro recovery program supporting short-term work.
Gun sales surge in the U.S. following unrest, coronavirus pandemic
MSN Canada
Gun sales in the U.S. reached record numbers following the coronavirus outbreak in March, and have continued to climb following widespread unrest in the country this summer. Many of these sales are from first-time gun owners, fearful of an uncertain…
Hong Kong to launch new round of coronavirus stimulus measures
The Straits Times All News
September 15, 2020 11:02 AM HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – Hong Kong will launch a new round of its virus relief fund, as the city's economy continues to suffer from a recession that was prompted by pro-democracy protests and worsened throughout the global…
Labor using the pandemic to ‘ditch its absurd climate change policies’
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
Sky News host Chris Kenny says Labor is using the pandemic as an excuse for ditching its absurd climate change policies.
Moroccan medics protest over conditions, staff shortages as pandemic surges
NationalPost.com
RABAT — Working conditions are so bad for some medics in Morocco handling a surging coronavirus outbreak that they have staged protests against inadequate staffing and poorly equipped facilities….
The family hit hard by unemployment
BBC News – Business
All the adults in the Coombes family from Liverpool have lost jobs due to coronavirus.
The president who says the coronavirus will go away makes the same prediction about global warming
Washington Post
There are a range of policy issues on which President Trump’s approach varies dramatically from that of his opponent in this year’s presidential contest, former vice president Joe Biden . But on none is the difference more stark than on the issue of…
Young people most affected by coronavirus unemployment
London Evening Standard
It is the young who are most likely to work in the services sector of the economy, in particular retail tourism and the restaurant industries Everyone has been hit hard by coronavirus but when it comes to the labour market, the young have been the…
Geopolitical Impact
Boat with 37 people aboard rescued near Lebanon territorial waters: UNIFIL
Al Arabiya
Thirty-seven people aboard a boat outside Lebanon’s territorial waters were rescued Monday morning, a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) press release said. One of the 37 aboard had already died by the time the UNIFIL Maritime Task Force…
Covid-19 ‘better than Brexit’, according to Scottish SMEs
Herald Scotland
By Kristy Dorsey @KristyDorsey Business Correspondent Covid-19 'better than Brexit', according to Scottish SMEs Small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland see more potential benefits from Covid-19 than Brexit, according to a new survey. Research…
Duterte takes swipe at western suppliers, to prioritise China, Russia
South China Morning Post – News
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to prioritise buying a Covid-19 vaccine to be made available by Russia or China, taking a swipe at western pharmaceutical firms asking for advance payment for their offers. South Korea meanwhile…
Explained Ideas: Could a 2020 war with India be an attempt to restore Xi’s shaky political position inside China?
Indian Express
In the summer of 362 BC, Alexander calmly waited over a month on the inhospitable bank of the Jhelum. He was biding time against Porus’s large army with the most powerful battle tanks of the time, war elephants. Now and then, he needled them a little…
Indian nationals, who pursued medical education in China, feel being snubbed in India
India TV
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian nationals who pursued medical education in China feel they are being snubbed in India. Students who have pursued medical education in China feel and allege that they are being snubbed by the Medical Council of India…
N. Korea touches on Hong Kong, South China Sea issues at last week’s ARF session
Korea Herald
(Ministry Of Foreign Affairs) North Korea touched on regional issues, such as Hong Kong and the South China Sea, during last week's annual multilateral security forum, a source said Tuesday, in contrast to their past remarks focusing on their own…
National security law and coronavirus put Hong Kong students of Chinese medicine ‘in fear of mainland China internships’
South China Morning Post
Some final-year students said to be planning to defer their studies to avoid having to take part in this year’s mandatory placements over the border At least two city universities told students of the returning internships, which are required under…
U.S. Updates Hong Kong Travel Advisory Over China’s Security Law
Bloomberg
The U.S. State Department updated its travel advisory on Hong Kong based on China’s implementation of a national security law widely seen as eroding freedom in the once-autonomous city. “Since the imposition of national security legislation on July 1,…
U.S. issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong
Asahi.com
BEIJING–The U.S. on Tuesday issued a sweeping new advisory warning against travel to mainland China and Hong Kong, citing the risk of “arbitrary detention” and “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.” The advisory is likely to heighten tensions between…
U.S.-China decoupling is underway — but complete divorce is ‘almost impossible,’ says ex-Chinese minister
CNBC
The U.S. targeting Chinese companies — such as telecommunications giant Huawei — are examples of how a decoupling is underway, said Chen Deming, a former commerce minister in China. "But I think a complete decoupling will be very difficult and almost…
U.S.-China tensions don’t eliminate opportunities for investors, says sovereign wealth CEO
CNBC
Investors should not be "too bearish" about the markets even if tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise, said Choi Heenam, CEO of Korea Investment Corp at the SIngapore Summit "The U.S.-China dispute isn't just political," he said on…
Cybersecurity Impact
A unified approach to cybersecurity will help fix your IT blind spots
IT Security Guru
Companies are under siege. With attackers growing ever more creative, many security vendors are assembling a laundry list of cybersecurity solutions in response. Businesses have at their fingertips a variety of vendors to choose from – each offering…
Aiming for a career in cybersecurity? Now is the time to pick up new skills
Help Net Security – News
The COVID-19 pandemic took most of us by surprise. Widespread shelter-in-place mandates changed how we work (and whether we can work), play, rest, shop, communicate and learn. It changed things for businesses as well. Some were not ready to meet…
COVID cybercrime: Ten disturbing statistics to keep you awake tonight
ZDNet Security
Nine out of 10 coronavirus domains are scams. Half a million Zoom accounts are for sale on the Dark Web. Brute-force attacks are up 400 percent. And there's more. So much more.
Chinese intelligence-linked hackers are exploiting known flaws to target Washington, US says
Cyberscoop – News
Hackers connected to a Chinese intelligence agency have infiltrated U.S. government and the private sector entities in recent months by exploiting a series of common vulnerabilities, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity…
CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://t.co/DDsHZjN9Cq by… https://t.co/5mrbjlfIu0
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://hubs.ly/H0wchxc0 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1305668405111001088/photo/1
Increase in cyber attacks for healthcare providers
IT Security Guru
The use of online services as a result of the coronavirus has increased exponentially compared to this time last year. However, the risk of cyber-attacks has also increased along with it. This has particularly been the case within the healthcare…
Lock and Code S1Ep15: Safely using Google Chrome Extensions with Pieter Arntz
Malwarebytes Unpacked
This week on Lock and Code, we discuss the top security headlines generated right here on Labs and around the Internet. In addition, we talk to Pieter Arntz, malware intelligence researcher for Malwarebytes, about Google Chrome extensions. T…
New rule opens backdoor to Queensland
9News.com.au
A new COVID-19 rule could mean people living in New South Wales coronavirus hotspots could sneak in for holidays and funerals.
Significant rise in the number of global cyber attacks during the coronavirus pandemic.mp3
Sky News
There's been a significant increase in the number of global cyber attacks during the coronavirus pandemic. The firm CrowdStrike says online criminal activity this year is already up 154 per cent, compared to the whole of 2019.
cybersecboardrm – Roundup: COVID-19 pandemic delivers extraordinary array of cybersecurity challenges #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/rBu97OHRGj
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Roundup: COVID-19 pandemic delivers extraordinary array of cybersecurity challenges #Cybersecurity #security…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

