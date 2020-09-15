COVID-19 Alert – 15 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Almost 10,000 fewer getting Covid-19 unemployment payment
|Irish Times
|Number in receipt of pandemic benefit drops 64% from peak to 209,951 claimants The number of people receiving the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment has fallen by nearly 10,000 to 209,941 over the last week. The Department of Employment Affairs and…
|Fears anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic could spike Aboriginal suicides in remote communities
|Mail Online UK
|An increase in anxiety over COVID-19 could spark a rise in Aboriginal suicides Minister for Indigenous Australians voiced his concern about the pandemic He feared the suicide rate could surge in remote Aboriginal communities Suicide is the fifth…
|France: Billions against recession
|Deutsche Welle
|France is trying to limit unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The government is investing in a huge 100 billion euro recovery program supporting short-term work.
|Gun sales surge in the U.S. following unrest, coronavirus pandemic
|MSN Canada
|Gun sales in the U.S. reached record numbers following the coronavirus outbreak in March, and have continued to climb following widespread unrest in the country this summer. Many of these sales are from first-time gun owners, fearful of an uncertain…
|Hong Kong to launch new round of coronavirus stimulus measures
|The Straits Times All News
|September 15, 2020 11:02 AM HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – Hong Kong will launch a new round of its virus relief fund, as the city's economy continues to suffer from a recession that was prompted by pro-democracy protests and worsened throughout the global…
|Labor using the pandemic to ‘ditch its absurd climate change policies’
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|Sky News host Chris Kenny says Labor is using the pandemic as an excuse for ditching its absurd climate change policies.
|Moroccan medics protest over conditions, staff shortages as pandemic surges
|NationalPost.com
|RABAT — Working conditions are so bad for some medics in Morocco handling a surging coronavirus outbreak that they have staged protests against inadequate staffing and poorly equipped facilities….
|The family hit hard by unemployment
|BBC News – Business
|All the adults in the Coombes family from Liverpool have lost jobs due to coronavirus.
|The president who says the coronavirus will go away makes the same prediction about global warming
|Washington Post
|There are a range of policy issues on which President Trump’s approach varies dramatically from that of his opponent in this year’s presidential contest, former vice president Joe Biden . But on none is the difference more stark than on the issue of…
|Young people most affected by coronavirus unemployment
|London Evening Standard
|It is the young who are most likely to work in the services sector of the economy, in particular retail tourism and the restaurant industries Everyone has been hit hard by coronavirus but when it comes to the labour market, the young have been the…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Boat with 37 people aboard rescued near Lebanon territorial waters: UNIFIL
|Al Arabiya
|Thirty-seven people aboard a boat outside Lebanon’s territorial waters were rescued Monday morning, a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) press release said. One of the 37 aboard had already died by the time the UNIFIL Maritime Task Force…
|Covid-19 ‘better than Brexit’, according to Scottish SMEs
|Herald Scotland
|By Kristy Dorsey @KristyDorsey Business Correspondent Covid-19 'better than Brexit', according to Scottish SMEs Small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland see more potential benefits from Covid-19 than Brexit, according to a new survey. Research…
|Duterte takes swipe at western suppliers, to prioritise China, Russia
|South China Morning Post – News
|Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to prioritise buying a Covid-19 vaccine to be made available by Russia or China, taking a swipe at western pharmaceutical firms asking for advance payment for their offers. South Korea meanwhile…
|Explained Ideas: Could a 2020 war with India be an attempt to restore Xi’s shaky political position inside China?
|Indian Express
|In the summer of 362 BC, Alexander calmly waited over a month on the inhospitable bank of the Jhelum. He was biding time against Porus’s large army with the most powerful battle tanks of the time, war elephants. Now and then, he needled them a little…
|Indian nationals, who pursued medical education in China, feel being snubbed in India
|India TV
|Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian nationals who pursued medical education in China feel they are being snubbed in India. Students who have pursued medical education in China feel and allege that they are being snubbed by the Medical Council of India…
|N. Korea touches on Hong Kong, South China Sea issues at last week’s ARF session
|Korea Herald
|(Ministry Of Foreign Affairs) North Korea touched on regional issues, such as Hong Kong and the South China Sea, during last week's annual multilateral security forum, a source said Tuesday, in contrast to their past remarks focusing on their own…
|National security law and coronavirus put Hong Kong students of Chinese medicine ‘in fear of mainland China internships’
|South China Morning Post
|Some final-year students said to be planning to defer their studies to avoid having to take part in this year’s mandatory placements over the border At least two city universities told students of the returning internships, which are required under…
|U.S. Updates Hong Kong Travel Advisory Over China’s Security Law
|Bloomberg
|The U.S. State Department updated its travel advisory on Hong Kong based on China’s implementation of a national security law widely seen as eroding freedom in the once-autonomous city. “Since the imposition of national security legislation on July 1,…
|U.S. issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong
|Asahi.com
|BEIJING–The U.S. on Tuesday issued a sweeping new advisory warning against travel to mainland China and Hong Kong, citing the risk of “arbitrary detention” and “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.” The advisory is likely to heighten tensions between…
|U.S.-China decoupling is underway — but complete divorce is ‘almost impossible,’ says ex-Chinese minister
|CNBC
|The U.S. targeting Chinese companies — such as telecommunications giant Huawei — are examples of how a decoupling is underway, said Chen Deming, a former commerce minister in China. "But I think a complete decoupling will be very difficult and almost…
|U.S.-China tensions don’t eliminate opportunities for investors, says sovereign wealth CEO
|CNBC
|Investors should not be "too bearish" about the markets even if tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise, said Choi Heenam, CEO of Korea Investment Corp at the SIngapore Summit "The U.S.-China dispute isn't just political," he said on…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|A unified approach to cybersecurity will help fix your IT blind spots
|IT Security Guru
|Companies are under siege. With attackers growing ever more creative, many security vendors are assembling a laundry list of cybersecurity solutions in response. Businesses have at their fingertips a variety of vendors to choose from – each offering…
|Aiming for a career in cybersecurity? Now is the time to pick up new skills
|Help Net Security – News
|The COVID-19 pandemic took most of us by surprise. Widespread shelter-in-place mandates changed how we work (and whether we can work), play, rest, shop, communicate and learn. It changed things for businesses as well. Some were not ready to meet…
|COVID cybercrime: Ten disturbing statistics to keep you awake tonight
|ZDNet Security
|Nine out of 10 coronavirus domains are scams. Half a million Zoom accounts are for sale on the Dark Web. Brute-force attacks are up 400 percent. And there's more. So much more.
|Chinese intelligence-linked hackers are exploiting known flaws to target Washington, US says
|Cyberscoop – News
|Hackers connected to a Chinese intelligence agency have infiltrated U.S. government and the private sector entities in recent months by exploiting a series of common vulnerabilities, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity…
|Increase in cyber attacks for healthcare providers
|IT Security Guru
|The use of online services as a result of the coronavirus has increased exponentially compared to this time last year. However, the risk of cyber-attacks has also increased along with it. This has particularly been the case within the healthcare…
|Lock and Code S1Ep15: Safely using Google Chrome Extensions with Pieter Arntz
|Malwarebytes Unpacked
|This week on Lock and Code, we discuss the top security headlines generated right here on Labs and around the Internet. In addition, we talk to Pieter Arntz, malware intelligence researcher for Malwarebytes, about Google Chrome extensions. T…
|New rule opens backdoor to Queensland
|9News.com.au
|A new COVID-19 rule could mean people living in New South Wales coronavirus hotspots could sneak in for holidays and funerals.
|Significant rise in the number of global cyber attacks during the coronavirus pandemic.mp3
|Sky News
|There's been a significant increase in the number of global cyber attacks during the coronavirus pandemic. The firm CrowdStrike says online criminal activity this year is already up 154 per cent, compared to the whole of 2019.
