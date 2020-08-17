Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  COVID-19 Alert – 17 August 2020

COVID-19 Alert – 17 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • Are parents in the UAE ready to send children back to school? (Zawya.com Zawya Exclusive)
  • Australia closer to securing COVID-19 vaccine (9News.com.au)
  • Brussels key to controlling Belgian coronavirus epidemic, experts say (Politico.eu)
  • Canada’s inmate population decreasing amid COVID-19 (Global News Canada)
  • Coronavirus Failte Ireland chair quits ‘with regret’ over family trip to Italy (Belfast Telegraph)
  • Coronavirus strain detected in Malaysia 10 times more infectious , potential vaccines may prove to be inadequate Report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Discos in Italy sow discord as partygoers dance, dance, dance (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Germany tracks down most travellers with Covid-19 after test blunder (Times Live South Africa)
  • Government accused of stoking ‘diplomatic row’ with France over migrants and quarantine (Telegraph)
  • Italy closes nightclubs and makes masks compulsory after virus spike (London Evening Standard)
  • Japan suffers its biggest economic slump on record (BBC News – Asia)
  • Mixed reaction trails easing COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa (Panapress.com)
  • Online shopping and PPE drive huge rise in plastic use in Italy (ABC Online)
  • Singapore finance minister unveils $5.8 billion worth of virus support measures (Reuters India)
  • South Africa lifts economic restrictions (Deutsche Welle)
  • South Korea, US to stage joint summertime exercise behind schedule amid coronavirus: sources (The Korea Times News)
  • Spain to Shut Famed Nightclubs After Links to Covid Outbreaks (Bloomberg)
  • Study finds Sweden’s herd immunity goal unsuccessful (MSN New Zealand)
  • Switzerland needs more courage to think big, says ETH board president (Swiss Info)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 17 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson faces calls to interven… (Shropshire Star)
  • UK – British government faces mounting pressure over exam row (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Gavin Williamson and Boris Johnson’s chaotic approach to exams is almost like watching a Laurel and Hardy sketch (The Independent)
  • UK – Scotland facing ‘stream of infections’ from England and Wales, says Scottish government advisor (The Independent)
  • UK – Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin slams UK government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis (London Evening Standard)
  • US – 4th person from Florida sheriff’s office dies from coronavirus (New York Daily News)
  • US – Arizona school district cancels reopening after teachers refused to show up (New York Daily News)
  • US – Arkansas districts prepare knowing virus is lurking (Arkansas Online)
  • US – California judge orders virus testing at immigration center (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Children’s coronavirus infection rate increasing: CDC (New York Daily News)
  • US – Coronavirus cancellations, restrictions and reopenings in Ohio for Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 (Cleveland.com)
  • US – Coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations drop as California nears clearing testing backlog (Sacramento Bee)
  • US – Data: Illinois sees record marijuana sales amid pandemic (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Georgia college kids prepare for coronavirus semester with wild party (New York Post)
  • US – How the coronavirus has divided California in two (Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Life, liberty and a global pandemic: how coronavirus ravaged Texas (WA Today)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • A possible new rival adds to the stormy skies ahead for Cathay Pacific (MSN News Singapore)
  • Air Canada promoting ‘leisure’ travel to U.S. despite advisories warning against non-essential trips (Global News Canada)
  • Amazon considering relocating some Seattle employees outside the city (FOXBusiness.com)
  • An eBay exec explains why the company’s philosophy of empowering sellers gives it an edge over Amazon (Business Insider)
  • BMW records first loss since 2009 as pandemic hits sales (Deccan Chronicle)
  • Barclays: Ignore The Herd And Back Up The Truck (Seeking Alpha)
  • BlueScope sees its bottom line battered by COVID-19 pandemic (Illawarra Mercury)
  • Changes in Saudi telecom consumption trends to continue after COVID-19 (Zawya.com Zawya Exclusive)
  • China Evergrande Profit Slumps on Pandemic, Discounting (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Coronavirus 87 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota’s Bidadi Plant In Less Than (NDTV)
  • Coronavirus pandemic has ‘redefined the role of homes’ for people, Samsung exec says (CNBC)
  • Covid-19 curbs make e-commerce viral: Amazon, Flipkart see record sales (Business Standard India)
  • DirecTV Venezuela restarts service after Scale Capital reaches takeover deal (Telecompaper)
  • Google introduces features to help users travel during COVID-19 – here s how to use them (Moneycontrol.com)
  • ICICI Bank needs more than capital to break free from pandemic curse (Livemint.com)
  • Kubota to build new plant in US, eyes housing demand amid pandemic (Mainichi JP)
  • Mall landlord URW mulling over 3b-euro share offer (Business Times Singapore)
  • My Visa chargeback fell victim to the Covid pandemic (The Guardian)
  • Not just one, five new Nokia smartphones are coming soon (Hindustan Times)
  • ON COAL FROM EXXARO (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Ooredoo opens New Express Shop in Al Ruwais (Qatar Peninsula)
  • Plenty of reasons to be bearish on the US dollar: Standard Chartered (CNBC)
  • Returning pilots, cabin crew of SIA, SilkAir, Scoot, Jetstar Asia to be routinely tested for COVID-19 (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Samsung, LG target India’s surging online market (The Korea Times News)
  • Schroders tells staff to work from home permanently, more firms may follow suit (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Serco given contact-tracing job despite asylum-seekers fine (The Guardian)
  • Software Digitalisation is no longer tomorrow’s idea: Tony Hemmelgarn of Siemens Digital (Financial Express)
  • Tata Motors denies it plans to sell stake in Jaguar Land Rover (The Guardian)
  • Telefonica Peru sees Movistar Play use increase by a quarter during pandemic (Telecompaper)
  • Tiger Brands to sell listeriosis-tainted units (News24)
  • Volvo Owner’s China Business Posts 43% Profit Drop on Pandemic (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Walmart to extend store hours at most locations (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Zoom, Apple, get new competition as Telegram launches video calling (FOXBusiness.com)
  • “All of the historical benchmarks that we’ve used…none of that has a correlation anymore.” How Home Depot tackled… https://t.co/ycNO77T1ek (WSJ – Twitter)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Businesses call for wage subsidy extension
Radio New Zealand
Businesses around the country are calling for a weeks, or even months long wage subsidy extension. The Finance Minister will be providing details on the scheme today, after it was announced Government support would be available for the duration of…
COVID-19 protective equipment adding to pollution crisis
Al Jazeera
Italian study says despite 10 percent less rubbish being produced since lockdown started, disposable protective gear against COVID-19 is adding to waste. Environmentalists are warning that clearer skies and cleaner waterways since the pandemic started…
COVID-19 spurs digital ‘township economy’ in South Africa
Deutsche Welle
The COVID-19 pandemic may be destroying livelihoods in South Africa but is also generating a digital boom among informal enterprises. Can this momentum towards a digital future carry on after the pandemic?
Couple claim trial to withholding information from officers, obstructing contact tracing
Today Online
SINGAPORE — A couple accused of withholding information from health officers after one of them contracted Covid-19 contested the charges on Monday (Aug 17), in the first such trial in relation to the pandemic.
Hundreds protest in Madrid against coronavirus restrictions
The Straits Times All News
August 17, 2020 3:55 AM MADRID (AFP) – Chanting "freedom", hundreds of people rallied Sunday (Aug 16) in Madrid to protest against the mandatory use of facemasks and other restrictions imposed by the Spanish government to contain the coronavirus…
Hundreds protest in Madrid against virus restrictions
Business Times Singapore
[MADRID] Chanting "freedom", hundreds of people rallied on Sunday in Madrid to protest against the mandatory use of facemasks and other restrictions imposed by the Spanish government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. A crowd of clapping and…
Japan’s economy shrinks at record pace as Covid-19 pandemic hits spending
The Straits Times All News
August 17, 2020 8:17 AM TOKYO (REUTERS) – Japan suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic crushed business and consumer spending, keeping policymakers under pressure for bolder action to…
Listed companies beat contraction in June, and so do GDP growth estimates
Financial Express
While it was expected that India’s GDP growth will nosedive due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the same has been revised now and has been projected at a lower shrinkage. While it was expected that India’s GDP growth will nosedive…
Scam text pretends to be from contact tracing, asks people to call Pizza Hut
New Zealand Herald
Key Points: A text scam pretending to be from the Ministry of Health Covid-19 contact tracing team is reportedly being sent to people's phones – however, it asks them to call back the Pizza Hut number. The Herald has seen a screenshot of the message,…
We can’t cure the virus by making the economy sick
Australian Financial Review
Opinion The economy is a mass activity of individuals living their lives. When it does not work properly, people also suffer and die. Gigi Foster Contributor Last week's sudden new lockdown of Auckland, New Zealand, reminds us of the immense difficulty…
Geopolitical Impact
Another blow to China! 24 companies to shift production units to India
Business Today India
The government's efforts to woo firms moving out of China appear to be working as 24 companies plan to set up mobile phone factories in India. Assembly partners of giant players in the electronics segment such as Samsung and Apple have shown interest…
China risks losing Taiwan ‘forever’ due to its actions in Hong Kong, says strategist
CNBC
"What has happened in Hong Kong has lost Taiwan for China forever," said David Roche, president and global strategist at consultancy Independent Strategy. Even though China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its rule, Roche…
India’s tensions with China hit cultural ties
Straits Times
Delhi plans to review activities of Beijing-funded Confucius Institutes in country, says media This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China – an occasion the two countries had planned to…
Lifting Iran’s arms embargo dangerous for the region
Gulf News
Tehran has been repeatedly violating the terms of the nuclear deal The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected a United States proposal to extend the conventional weapons embargo on Iran. Disappointed by the decision, the US said it will…
Mounting U.S.-China tensions are ‘unhelpful’ for Hong Kong, city’s commerce secretary says
TheWashingtonTime.com
U.S.-China tensions are not good for Hong Kong, said the city’s secretary for commerce and economic development, as he urged everyone to recognize that the “common enemy” of the world is the coronavirus pandemic. “We are … seeing U.S.-China tensions…
Panama Canal Shipping Rebounds in Hopeful Sign for Global Trade
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — The Panama Canal is seeing signs of a rebound in global trade as ship transits recover from the depressed levels caused by the pandemic.
Russia produces first batch; CanSino receives patent approval in China
Business Today India
Pharmaceutical companies have made significant progress in their search for a coronavirus vaccine. However, the more significant bit is the time of the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine. If WHO scientists Soumya Swaminathan is to be believed the wait…
Tai Tokerau Border Control ‘frightened’ by number of vehicles getting through
Radio New Zealand
Tai Tokerau Border Control says it's frightened by the number of people being allowed through the checkpoints around Auckland. The group – which imposed a lockdown of the Far North in March and April – says it was alarmed to hear reports more than…
U.S.-China rift runs real risk of escalating into a nuclear war
Asahi.com
Is an escalation of the intensified conflict between the United States and China inevitable? Renowned U.S. political scientist John Mearsheimer, one of the leading theorists of “offensive realism,” thinks so. Mearsheimer, a professor of political…
Why Vietnam must reject China’s aggression in South China Sea
Channel NewsAsia
WELLINGTON: As countries in the region are busy dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, China is stirring the pot in the South China Sea. This includes harassing other claimants’ normal economic activities, conducting large-scale drills, consolidating…
Cybersecurity Impact
BleepinComputer – Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments – @Ax_Sharma
https://t.co/W3taTmDYap
BleepinComputer – Twitter
Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments – @Ax_Sharma
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/canada-suffers-cyberattack-used-to-steal-covid-19-relief-payments/
Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments
BleepingComputer.com
Canadian government sites used to provide access to crucial services for immigration, taxes, pension, and benefits have been breached in a coordinated attack to steal COVID-19 relief payments. […]
Emotet Malware Returned with Massive Malspam Campaign
E Hacking News
The Emotet authors are popular for capitalizing on trending events and holidays by disseminating customized templates in form of Christmas and Halloween gathering invites, similarly, the malicious gang has started a new campaign taking advantage of…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber Security, Cloud Computing Most Useful Technologies During COVID-19 Pandemic, Study Finds Firms say cybersecur… https://t.co/MR75rfDSQ7
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cyber Security, Cloud Computing Most Useful Technologies During COVID-19 Pandemic, Study Finds Firms say cybersecurity, cloud computing, and automation technologies have helped them survive the crisis, GlobalData reports. https://binged.it/3g6k5Qa…
InfoSecHotSpot – Parents urged to talk cybersecurity with kids during virtual learning The pandemic has made virtual the new way of… https://t.co/b03FX3EtaB
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Parents urged to talk cybersecurity with kids during virtual learning The pandemic has made virtual the new way of life for schools across Tennessee. Computer security experts are warning parents about the dangers at their child’s fingertips….
Metacurity – Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments https://t.co/1otbkFlxXl
Metacurity – Twitter
Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/canada-suffers-cyberattack-used-to-steal-covid-19-relief-payments/#.Xzl-2hIcy9A.twitter
Secnewsbytes – Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments https://t.co/GxINRzJYFQ
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/canada-suffers-cyberattack-used-to-steal-covid-19-relief-payments/
Stress, Age Play Role in Cyber Mistakes
Security Bloggers Network
cyber scams costing Aussies $90million year and you don’t notice you’ve been hit WhatsApp Instagram
Mail Online UK
Cyber scams occurred on social platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok  Online crime rose during pandemic as social media use soared by 62 per cent  1 in 6 people victims of cyber crime during the start of coronavirus lockdown A new WhatsApp…
cybersecboardrm – Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments #CyberAttack https://t.co/MVoU6lsP5o
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments #CyberAttack https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/canada-suffers-cyberattack-used-to-steal-covid-19-relief-payments/

