COVID-19 Alert – 17 August 2020
|Businesses call for wage subsidy extension
|Radio New Zealand
|Businesses around the country are calling for a weeks, or even months long wage subsidy extension. The Finance Minister will be providing details on the scheme today, after it was announced Government support would be available for the duration of…
|COVID-19 protective equipment adding to pollution crisis
|Al Jazeera
|Italian study says despite 10 percent less rubbish being produced since lockdown started, disposable protective gear against COVID-19 is adding to waste. Environmentalists are warning that clearer skies and cleaner waterways since the pandemic started…
|COVID-19 spurs digital ‘township economy’ in South Africa
|Deutsche Welle
|The COVID-19 pandemic may be destroying livelihoods in South Africa but is also generating a digital boom among informal enterprises. Can this momentum towards a digital future carry on after the pandemic?
|Couple claim trial to withholding information from officers, obstructing contact tracing
|Today Online
|SINGAPORE — A couple accused of withholding information from health officers after one of them contracted Covid-19 contested the charges on Monday (Aug 17), in the first such trial in relation to the pandemic.
|Hundreds protest in Madrid against coronavirus restrictions
|The Straits Times All News
|August 17, 2020 3:55 AM MADRID (AFP) – Chanting "freedom", hundreds of people rallied Sunday (Aug 16) in Madrid to protest against the mandatory use of facemasks and other restrictions imposed by the Spanish government to contain the coronavirus…
|Japan’s economy shrinks at record pace as Covid-19 pandemic hits spending
|The Straits Times All News
|August 17, 2020 8:17 AM TOKYO (REUTERS) – Japan suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic crushed business and consumer spending, keeping policymakers under pressure for bolder action to…
|Listed companies beat contraction in June, and so do GDP growth estimates
|Financial Express
|While it was expected that India’s GDP growth will nosedive due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the same has been revised now and has been projected at a lower shrinkage. While it was expected that India’s GDP growth will nosedive…
|Scam text pretends to be from contact tracing, asks people to call Pizza Hut
|New Zealand Herald
|Key Points: A text scam pretending to be from the Ministry of Health Covid-19 contact tracing team is reportedly being sent to people's phones – however, it asks them to call back the Pizza Hut number. The Herald has seen a screenshot of the message,…
|We can’t cure the virus by making the economy sick
|Australian Financial Review
|Opinion The economy is a mass activity of individuals living their lives. When it does not work properly, people also suffer and die. Gigi Foster Contributor Last week's sudden new lockdown of Auckland, New Zealand, reminds us of the immense difficulty…
|Another blow to China! 24 companies to shift production units to India
|Business Today India
|The government's efforts to woo firms moving out of China appear to be working as 24 companies plan to set up mobile phone factories in India. Assembly partners of giant players in the electronics segment such as Samsung and Apple have shown interest…
|China risks losing Taiwan ‘forever’ due to its actions in Hong Kong, says strategist
|CNBC
|"What has happened in Hong Kong has lost Taiwan for China forever," said David Roche, president and global strategist at consultancy Independent Strategy. Even though China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its rule, Roche…
|India’s tensions with China hit cultural ties
|Straits Times
|Delhi plans to review activities of Beijing-funded Confucius Institutes in country, says media This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China – an occasion the two countries had planned to…
|Lifting Iran’s arms embargo dangerous for the region
|Gulf News
|Tehran has been repeatedly violating the terms of the nuclear deal The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected a United States proposal to extend the conventional weapons embargo on Iran. Disappointed by the decision, the US said it will…
|Mounting U.S.-China tensions are ‘unhelpful’ for Hong Kong, city’s commerce secretary says
|TheWashingtonTime.com
|U.S.-China tensions are not good for Hong Kong, said the city’s secretary for commerce and economic development, as he urged everyone to recognize that the “common enemy” of the world is the coronavirus pandemic. “We are … seeing U.S.-China tensions…
|Panama Canal Shipping Rebounds in Hopeful Sign for Global Trade
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — The Panama Canal is seeing signs of a rebound in global trade as ship transits recover from the depressed levels caused by the pandemic.
|Russia produces first batch; CanSino receives patent approval in China
|Business Today India
|Pharmaceutical companies have made significant progress in their search for a coronavirus vaccine. However, the more significant bit is the time of the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine. If WHO scientists Soumya Swaminathan is to be believed the wait…
|Tai Tokerau Border Control ‘frightened’ by number of vehicles getting through
|Radio New Zealand
|Tai Tokerau Border Control says it's frightened by the number of people being allowed through the checkpoints around Auckland. The group – which imposed a lockdown of the Far North in March and April – says it was alarmed to hear reports more than…
|U.S.-China rift runs real risk of escalating into a nuclear war
|Asahi.com
|Is an escalation of the intensified conflict between the United States and China inevitable? Renowned U.S. political scientist John Mearsheimer, one of the leading theorists of “offensive realism,” thinks so. Mearsheimer, a professor of political…
|Why Vietnam must reject China’s aggression in South China Sea
|Channel NewsAsia
|WELLINGTON: As countries in the region are busy dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, China is stirring the pot in the South China Sea. This includes harassing other claimants’ normal economic activities, conducting large-scale drills, consolidating…
|Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments
|BleepingComputer.com
|Canadian government sites used to provide access to crucial services for immigration, taxes, pension, and benefits have been breached in a coordinated attack to steal COVID-19 relief payments. […]
|Emotet Malware Returned with Massive Malspam Campaign
|E Hacking News
|The Emotet authors are popular for capitalizing on trending events and holidays by disseminating customized templates in form of Christmas and Halloween gathering invites, similarly, the malicious gang has started a new campaign taking advantage of…
|Stress, Age Play Role in Cyber Mistakes
|Security Bloggers Network
|…
|cyber scams costing Aussies $90million year and you don’t notice you’ve been hit WhatsApp Instagram
|Mail Online UK
|Cyber scams occurred on social platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok Online crime rose during pandemic as social media use soared by 62 per cent 1 in 6 people victims of cyber crime during the start of coronavirus lockdown A new WhatsApp…
