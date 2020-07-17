Silobreaker

  COVID-19 Alert – 17 July 2020

COVID-19 Alert – 17 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Brazil’s poor population hardest hit by coronavirus pandemic as infections still on the rise (France24)
  • COVID outbreak in Chile, Argentina shows challenges facing Latin America as it reopens (Miami Herald)
  • Can I travel to Italy? Latest travel advice as country lifts ban on hand luggage (Telegraph)
  • Covid-19 wrap: Virus batters Zimbabwe’s economy, France makes masks mandatory indoors (News24)
  • Don’t reopen the schools. In Israel, it made COVID-19 infections surge (Cleveland.com)
  • Germany introduces TOUGHER lockdowns to contain local Covid-19 outbreaks and ward off a second wave (Mail Online UK)
  • Germany: Retailers urge fresh stimulus to prevent US-style apocalypse (Deutsche Welle)
  • Global report: Spain remembers Covid-19 victims as France accelerates mask law (The Guardian)
  • Health ministers push for strict, local coronavirus lockdowns in Germany as needed (Deutsche Welle)
  • India surpasses the million mark (Oneindia)
  • India’s rich can’t flee the pandemic. That’s given some a new empathy for the poor (CNN.com – Asia)
  • India, US, Brazil, South Africa: Coronavirus spikes hit big countries hardest (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Netherlands flies in over 130 000 vials of Covid-19 solution to help SA ramp up testing (News24)
  • Russia accused of attempting to steal COVID-19 research (9News.com.au)
  • S. Korea preparing for prolonged virus battle, rules out another wave of outbreaks (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Sweden becomes an example of how not to handle COVID-19 (CBS News)
  • Sweden sees high COVID-19 fatality rate after forgoing lockdown (CBS News)
  • The Latest: Israel reimposes sweeping virus restrictions (star-telegram.com)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, July 17 (NationalPost.com)
  • Traffic pollution linked with coronavirus spread in Netherlands (Irish Times)
  • UK – Boris Johnson to aim for testing capacity of half a million a day (Irish Times)
  • UK – Coronavirus UK news: Boris Johnson to update back-to-work guidance today as swab tests recalled and deaths hit 45,119 (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • UK – Russian hackers linked to the Kremlin have targeted coronavirus vaccine research facilities, according to the US and UK governments (Business Insider)
  • UK – Scottish Government told to rewrite action plan and treat lung health as ‘national priority’ (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – What time is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement today? (Manchester Evening News)
  • US – $20 million grant will allow 68 Ohio manufacturers to produce personal protective equipment (Cleveland.com)
  • US – CDC bans U.S. cruises through September, citing ‘ongoing’ coronavirus outbreaks on ships (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • US – California governor to outline plans for reopening schools (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Cuomo slams Trump over coronavirus response, says CDC report shows ‘terrible failing on behalf of the federal government’ (New York Daily News)
  • US – Editorial: Hiding or manipulating coronavirus data would be a new low for the Trump administration (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • US – Florida Nearly A Third Of Children Tested For COVID-19 Have Been Positive (International Business Times)
  • US – Florida at centre of coronavirus outbreak and battle over school reopening (The Straits Times All News)
  • US – Most COVID-19 cases in New York City in March traced to Europe, CDC analysis finds (UPI)
  • US – NIAIDNews – RT @Facebook: At 2PM PT tomorrow, Mark Zuckerberg will go live with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, to d… (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIAIDNews – RT @NIH: Don’t forget to head over to NIH’s Facebook page at 5 pm ET for a Facebook Live with #NIH’s @NIAIDnews Dr. Anthony Fauci and Mark… (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – Trump’s shift of COVID-19 hospital data from the CDC to Washington hurts public trust (Dallas Morning News)
  • US – Why isn’t California criticized like Florida on COVID-19? (The Korea Times News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ‘COVID 19’ number plates on BMW advertised for sale despite SA ‘blocking’ term (ABC Online)
  • A Pandemic and Huawei Woes? No Problem, Says Taiwan’s Chip Champion. (WSJ.com: Markets)
  • Air Canada asks for help to minimize losses caused by COVID-19 pandemic (Global News Canada)
  • Airbus First Half 2020 Orders: Surprising Growth (Seeking Alpha)
  • BlueScope flags earnings hit from virus (Mail Online UK)
  • Burberry to cut 500 jobs globally as sales slump (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Cathay Pacific blames coronavirus as it posts historic HK$9.9 billion loss (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Ceconomy sales start to recover as shops reopen (Telecompaper)
  • Coronavirus vaccine | Good news likely today on Oxford University’s AstraZeneca initial trials (msn.co.in)
  • Covid-19 outbreak: Walmart to mandate masks at stores nationwide (Economic Times)
  • DP World Presents: Enabling Smarter Conversations (GoDubai.com)
  • Discussing the impact of the coronavirus on Mondelēz International (CNBC)
  • Easyjet announces flights to more destinations from Edinburgh and Glasgow in August (The Scotsman)
  • Ericsson Beats Forecasts as Carriers Keep Spending in Pandemic (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • HCL Tech to suspend wage hikes for FY21 due to COVID-19, hiring to continue (Moneycontrol.com)
  • HCL Technologies Q1 Results: Profit Falls; Firm Resumes Annual Guidance (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Hong Kong’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, forecasts a $1.3 billion loss for the first half of the year… https://t.co/2lh3O9NqbD (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Indosat Ooredoo launches Smart City, Hybrid Cloud, Big Data services (Telecompaper)
  • J&J aims to move up late stage Covid-19 vaccine trial to Sept (IANS Live)
  • Johnson & Johnson Tops Q2 Earnings Forecast, Boosts 2020 Profit Outlook: Says Remains Committed to Coronavirus Vaccine Effort (TheStreet.com)
  • LETTER: Why did Eskom not fix problems in March? (IOL)
  • Netflix adds 10 million paid subscribers during coronavirus pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • Netflix eager to restart production, has enough new content for 2020 (CNBC)
  • Netflix warns Covid-19 bounce is fading (Irish Times)
  • Nissan expected to dramatically cut production this year (Seeking Alpha)
  • Novartis to provide ‘no profit’ Covid-19 drugs to low income countries (Business Times Singapore)
  • Pandemic boosts Nongshim, Ottogi, Samyang Foods in US (The Korea Times News)
  • Petrobras CEO says domestic fuel demand could limit oil exports to China (Nasdaq)
  • Petrobras offshore asset sale signals valuation loss – Argus (Seeking Alpha)
  • Rio Tinto can’t shake it’s burning question: At what cost? (Australian Financial Review)
  • Shutdowns cost Amplats 521 600 platinum group metals ounces (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Sweden’s AB Volvo posts forecast-beating Q2 profit amid pandemic (Reuters India)
  • Telkom’s e-learning portal offers zero-rated maths, science lessons (IT Web)
  • Toyota unit to resume work from July 20 (The Hindu)
  • Virus see Heineken profits tank in first half of 2020 (ABS-CBN News)
  • Walmart, Target, others to require masks. See the list (Des Moines Register)
  • Zuckerberg Criticizes Trump’s Covid-19 Response after Report Finds Facebook Top Source Of Misinformation (MSNBC Newsweek)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • ‘It saved my life’: New antibody treatment could be COVID-19 lifeline (Sky News Latest)
  • Africa needs unprecedented attention to strengthen community health systems (Lancet)
  • Contextualising geographical vulnerability to COVID-19 in India (Lancet)
  • Hotels may add anti-viral mattresses after the coronavirus pandemic (FOXNews.com)
  • How mental health care should change as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic (Lancet)
  • Hydroxychloroquine found ineffective in early, mild study (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Monoclonal antibodies ‘could play complementary role’ to COVID-19 vaccine (Pharma Letter)
  • NH startup focuses on engineering antibodies as a bridge to COVID-19 vaccine (Boston Globe)
  • Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research (BBC News – US & Canada)
  • Scientists Want To Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccine Trials By Infecting Human Volunteers With Virus (International Business Times)
  • Scientists call for volunteers to be infected with the coronavirus to test vaccines (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Second wave? A vaccine? What the future may hold for COVID-19 (Sky News)
  • Strengthening the global effort on COVID-19 research (Lancet)
  • The two Australian vaccines that could defeat coronavirus for good and how they will work (Mail Online UK)
  • [World Report] New funds proposed to prevent pandemics (The Lancet)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
China’s economy bounces back from pandemic contraction
Arab News
But retail sales fell short of forecasts, suggesting that consumer reticence to go out and spend may delay a full recovery
ECB keeps rates unchanged, continues buying under pandemic program
Seeking Alpha
The European Central Bank leaves its key interest rates unchanged and expects to keep them at their present or lower levels until the inflation outlook robustly converges close to, but below 2%. Will continue purchases under its pandemic emergency…
Experts urge government to fix COVID-19 handling to prevent social unrest
Jakarta Post
Experts from Yogyakarta-based Gadjah Mada University (UGM) have urged the government to improve its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as fears of potential social unrest grow as economic woes worsen. Economist from UGM’s School of Economics and…
Five Alternative Data Points to Watch in the Covid-19 Economy
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg Opinion) — During normal times, traditional economic data work fine, offering reliable insight into growth, employment, prices and all sorts of other aspects of the U.S. economy. The dr…
Groups urge public to join SONA protests amid pandemic
Philippine Daily Inquirer
MANILA, Philippines — At least two senators and several progressive groups on Friday urged the public to unite and join physical and online protests in the run-up to and on the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on…
Number seeking unemployment benefits remains at historic high amid coronavirus pandemic
Boston Herald
The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained at 1.3 million last week, an historically high level that indicates many employers are still cutting jobs as the coronavirus pandemic persists. “This is unprecedented,” said Michael…
Protests in Michigan after student jailed for not doing homework during coronavirus pandemic
South China Morning Post – News
Hundreds of Detroit-area students turned out in protest outside their high school on Thursday calling for the release of a classmate who is in juvenile detention after not completing schoolwork during remote learning this past semester.The…
Rapid testing, contact tracing might reduce COVID-19 transmission by 80%
UPI
July 16 (UPI) — Quick turnaround of test results and contact tracing improve the odds of successfully limiting COVID-19 spread, according to a modeling analysis published Thursday by The Lancet . By providing test results within one day and tracing…
Study: Enhanced benefits helped boost spending by those unemployed in the pandemic
The Hill
A new study released Thursday by JPMorgan Chase reveals that the extra $600 weekly unemployment benefits given to the millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic boosted their spending habits. According to the bank, roughly one in five…
Warning of global protest ‘surge’ as pandemic threatens mass social unrest in dozens of nations
The Independent
Africa, Latin America and the Middle East to be hardest hit by wave of political discontent amid looming hunger and unemployment Millions of jobless and hungry people, enraged by a rising gap between rich and poor and corruption among their political…
Geopolitical Impact
Battered by Covid-19 and ongoing trade war, Hong Kong’s exporters brace for impact as US strips city of trade privileges
South China Morning Post – News
The United States’s decision this week to terminate Hong Kong’s preferential status and sanction officials deemed to be obstructing the city’s democratic development is already prompting exporters to look for alternative markets to mitigate their…
China helps Russia fight sovereign wealth fund head
Pekingpress.com
MOSCOW, July 16 (Xinhua) — China has helped Russia prepare for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign w
China’s booming housing sector is worth more than the entire U.S. bond market. Why the pandemic hasn’t slowed the m… https://t.co/9hS3QeDTHG
WSJ – Twitter
China's booming housing sector is worth more than the entire U.S. bond market. Why the pandemic hasn't slowed the market frenzy. https://on.wsj.com/2OKzoTH
Hong Kong third wave: mainland China tightens entry requirements for Hongkongers in response to city’s coronavirus spike
South China Morning Post – News
Hongkongers must prove they have tested negative for Covid-19 to cross the border into Guangdong from Friday as the mainland Chinese province tightened its entry requirements in response to the city’s third wave of infections.The tougher policy from…
Politics latest Republic and Northern Ireland’s ministers can work together on Brexit and coronavirus, says Taoiseach Micheal Martin
Belfast Telegraph
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is confident ministers on both sides of the border can work together on Brexit and coronavirus. uring his first visit to Belfast as Taoiseach, Mr Martin met with the First and Deputy First Ministers as well as…
Russia is attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research, U.S., U.K. and Canada claim
NBCNews.com
LONDON — Hackers from Russia's intelligence services have attempted to steal information related to COVID-19 vaccine development from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, British officials said Thursday. A group called "APT29, also known…
South China Sea: will rival claimants be emboldened by US policy shift?
South China Morning Post
China / Diplomacy Washington’s tougher line on the contested waterway gives China’s neighbours some leverage in negotiations, observer says But they are expected to carefully balance relations between the two superpowers to avoid getting caught in…
The Day with Brent Goff: Vaccine Espionage
Deutsche Welle
The UK, US & Canada accuse Russian spies of targetting organizations working on a coronavirus vaccine. There is no report of theft. Russia denies involvement. Plus, why are Republicans campaigning against Donald Trump's re-election?
The US Navy is making South China Sea memes as its warships anger China and challenge its sweeping claims
Business Insider
US Navy South China Sea meme US Navy The US Navy has been challenging China in the South China Sea via patrols by disputed islands and presence missions. In addition to sailing destroyers, aircraft carriers, and other warships into the area, the Navy…
U.S., U.K., Canada claim Russia is trying to steal coronavirus…
MSNBC
Featured Shows More More Shows Follow msnbc Russian government hackers are trying to steal research related to the development of the coronavirus vaccine from the U.S., U.K. and Canada, say officials. The attacks are said to be carried out by a group…
Vietnam: Asean’s peacekeeping centres look to boost ties in Covid-19 response
thestar.com.my
HANOI (Vietnam News/ANN): A video conference of the Asean Peacekeeping Centres Network (APCN) was held by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) in on Friday, focusing on ways to enhance cooperation among the network’s members in…
Cybersecurity Impact
APT29 targets COVID-19 vaccine development
Reddit – Netsec
submitted by /u/rectumnearlykilledum [link]…
Cozy Bear: The Russian hacking group trying to steal the UK’s coronavirus vaccine
The Independent
Established cyber criminals also known as APT29 were involved in obtaining and disseminating US Democrat emails in 2016, but in recent months their activities have been overwhelmingly focused on Covid-19 research The hacking of British research into a…
Cybersecurity Shines in the COVID-19 Pandemic
Nasdaq
E ach week a team member from Nasdaq Global Indexes provides insight into what is happening across a variety of investment theses. From index and ETF performance, to analysis of market trends, our experts will cover what’s hot in the world of passive…
DMBisson – RT @AP: Britain, the U.S. and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. The three natio…
DMBisson – Twitter
RT @AP: Britain, the U.S. and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. The three nations alleged that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research…
InfoSecHotSpot – Russian Cyberattacks Target COVID-19 Research, Vaccine Development Government agencies in the US, UK, and Canada re… https://t.co/6D3V23V3Yn
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Russian Cyberattacks Target COVID-19 Research, Vaccine Development Government agencies in the US, UK, and Canada report Russian group Cozy Bear is targeting organizations developing coronavirus vaccines. https://bit.ly/2ZAkSUA…
Low-Profile ‘Cozy Bear’ Tied to Hacks on Covid Vaccine Research
Bloomberg
Russian-tied group known for quietly gathering intelligence It’s not clear if hackers succeeded in stealing information In the world of nation-state hacking groups, APT29, or Cozy Bear, has kept a relatively low profile, focusing on gathering…
Russia-linked hackers accused of targeting COVID-19 vaccine developers
ArsTechnica
Russian State-sponsored Hackers Target Covid-19 Vaccine Researchers
SecurityPhresh
UK National Cyber Security Centre says drug firms and research groups being targeted by group known as APT29Coronavirus latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverageRussian state-sponsored hackers are targeting UK, US and Canadian organisations…
Russian cyber raids target vaccine research
Mail Online – Latest Stories
The UK, US and Canada today accused Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research by sanctioning 'despicable' cyber attacks against medical organisations and universities.
Threat Actors Adapt to the Pandemic by Unleashing New Phishing Trends
Cyware
Phishing is probably one of the oldest tricks in the book of attackers but it has taken a new shape in the last six months with the COVID-19 theme. Coronavirus-related phishing attacks have spiked since the inception of the pandemic and they show no…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

