COVID-19 Alert – 17 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|China’s economy bounces back from pandemic contraction
|Arab News
|But retail sales fell short of forecasts, suggesting that consumer reticence to go out and spend may delay a full recovery
|ECB keeps rates unchanged, continues buying under pandemic program
|Seeking Alpha
|The European Central Bank leaves its key interest rates unchanged and expects to keep them at their present or lower levels until the inflation outlook robustly converges close to, but below 2%. Will continue purchases under its pandemic emergency…
|Experts urge government to fix COVID-19 handling to prevent social unrest
|Jakarta Post
|Experts from Yogyakarta-based Gadjah Mada University (UGM) have urged the government to improve its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as fears of potential social unrest grow as economic woes worsen. Economist from UGM’s School of Economics and…
|Five Alternative Data Points to Watch in the Covid-19 Economy
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg Opinion) — During normal times, traditional economic data work fine, offering reliable insight into growth, employment, prices and all sorts of other aspects of the U.S. economy. The dr…
|Groups urge public to join SONA protests amid pandemic
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|MANILA, Philippines — At least two senators and several progressive groups on Friday urged the public to unite and join physical and online protests in the run-up to and on the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on…
|Number seeking unemployment benefits remains at historic high amid coronavirus pandemic
|Boston Herald
|The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained at 1.3 million last week, an historically high level that indicates many employers are still cutting jobs as the coronavirus pandemic persists. “This is unprecedented,” said Michael…
|Protests in Michigan after student jailed for not doing homework during coronavirus pandemic
|South China Morning Post – News
|Hundreds of Detroit-area students turned out in protest outside their high school on Thursday calling for the release of a classmate who is in juvenile detention after not completing schoolwork during remote learning this past semester.The…
|Rapid testing, contact tracing might reduce COVID-19 transmission by 80%
|UPI
|July 16 (UPI) — Quick turnaround of test results and contact tracing improve the odds of successfully limiting COVID-19 spread, according to a modeling analysis published Thursday by The Lancet . By providing test results within one day and tracing…
|Study: Enhanced benefits helped boost spending by those unemployed in the pandemic
|The Hill
|A new study released Thursday by JPMorgan Chase reveals that the extra $600 weekly unemployment benefits given to the millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic boosted their spending habits. According to the bank, roughly one in five…
|Warning of global protest ‘surge’ as pandemic threatens mass social unrest in dozens of nations
|The Independent
|Africa, Latin America and the Middle East to be hardest hit by wave of political discontent amid looming hunger and unemployment Millions of jobless and hungry people, enraged by a rising gap between rich and poor and corruption among their political…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Battered by Covid-19 and ongoing trade war, Hong Kong’s exporters brace for impact as US strips city of trade privileges
|South China Morning Post – News
|The United States’s decision this week to terminate Hong Kong’s preferential status and sanction officials deemed to be obstructing the city’s democratic development is already prompting exporters to look for alternative markets to mitigate their…
|China helps Russia fight sovereign wealth fund head
|Pekingpress.com
|MOSCOW, July 16 (Xinhua) — China has helped Russia prepare for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign w
|China’s booming housing sector is worth more than the entire U.S. bond market. Why the pandemic hasn’t slowed the m… https://t.co/9hS3QeDTHG
|WSJ – Twitter
|China's booming housing sector is worth more than the entire U.S. bond market. Why the pandemic hasn't slowed the market frenzy. https://on.wsj.com/2OKzoTH
|Hong Kong third wave: mainland China tightens entry requirements for Hongkongers in response to city’s coronavirus spike
|South China Morning Post – News
|Hongkongers must prove they have tested negative for Covid-19 to cross the border into Guangdong from Friday as the mainland Chinese province tightened its entry requirements in response to the city’s third wave of infections.The tougher policy from…
|Politics latest Republic and Northern Ireland’s ministers can work together on Brexit and coronavirus, says Taoiseach Micheal Martin
|Belfast Telegraph
|Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is confident ministers on both sides of the border can work together on Brexit and coronavirus. uring his first visit to Belfast as Taoiseach, Mr Martin met with the First and Deputy First Ministers as well as…
|Russia is attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research, U.S., U.K. and Canada claim
|NBCNews.com
|LONDON — Hackers from Russia's intelligence services have attempted to steal information related to COVID-19 vaccine development from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, British officials said Thursday. A group called "APT29, also known…
|South China Sea: will rival claimants be emboldened by US policy shift?
|South China Morning Post
|China / Diplomacy Washington’s tougher line on the contested waterway gives China’s neighbours some leverage in negotiations, observer says But they are expected to carefully balance relations between the two superpowers to avoid getting caught in…
|The Day with Brent Goff: Vaccine Espionage
|Deutsche Welle
|The UK, US & Canada accuse Russian spies of targetting organizations working on a coronavirus vaccine. There is no report of theft. Russia denies involvement. Plus, why are Republicans campaigning against Donald Trump's re-election?
|The US Navy is making South China Sea memes as its warships anger China and challenge its sweeping claims
|Business Insider
|US Navy South China Sea meme US Navy The US Navy has been challenging China in the South China Sea via patrols by disputed islands and presence missions. In addition to sailing destroyers, aircraft carriers, and other warships into the area, the Navy…
|U.S., U.K., Canada claim Russia is trying to steal coronavirus…
|MSNBC
|Featured Shows More More Shows Follow msnbc Russian government hackers are trying to steal research related to the development of the coronavirus vaccine from the U.S., U.K. and Canada, say officials. The attacks are said to be carried out by a group…
|Vietnam: Asean’s peacekeeping centres look to boost ties in Covid-19 response
|thestar.com.my
|HANOI (Vietnam News/ANN): A video conference of the Asean Peacekeeping Centres Network (APCN) was held by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) in on Friday, focusing on ways to enhance cooperation among the network’s members in…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|APT29 targets COVID-19 vaccine development
|Reddit – Netsec
|submitted by /u/rectumnearlykilledum [link]…
|Cozy Bear: The Russian hacking group trying to steal the UK’s coronavirus vaccine
|The Independent
|Established cyber criminals also known as APT29 were involved in obtaining and disseminating US Democrat emails in 2016, but in recent months their activities have been overwhelmingly focused on Covid-19 research The hacking of British research into a…
|Cybersecurity Shines in the COVID-19 Pandemic
|Nasdaq
|E ach week a team member from Nasdaq Global Indexes provides insight into what is happening across a variety of investment theses. From index and ETF performance, to analysis of market trends, our experts will cover what’s hot in the world of passive…
|DMBisson – RT @AP: Britain, the U.S. and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. The three natio…
|DMBisson – Twitter
|RT @AP: Britain, the U.S. and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. The three nations alleged that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Russian Cyberattacks Target COVID-19 Research, Vaccine Development Government agencies in the US, UK, and Canada re… https://t.co/6D3V23V3Yn
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Russian Cyberattacks Target COVID-19 Research, Vaccine Development Government agencies in the US, UK, and Canada report Russian group Cozy Bear is targeting organizations developing coronavirus vaccines. https://bit.ly/2ZAkSUA…
|Low-Profile ‘Cozy Bear’ Tied to Hacks on Covid Vaccine Research
|Bloomberg
|Russian-tied group known for quietly gathering intelligence It’s not clear if hackers succeeded in stealing information In the world of nation-state hacking groups, APT29, or Cozy Bear, has kept a relatively low profile, focusing on gathering…
|Russia-linked hackers accused of targeting COVID-19 vaccine developers
|ArsTechnica
|…
|Russian State-sponsored Hackers Target Covid-19 Vaccine Researchers
|SecurityPhresh
|UK National Cyber Security Centre says drug firms and research groups being targeted by group known as APT29Coronavirus latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverageRussian state-sponsored hackers are targeting UK, US and Canadian organisations…
|Russian cyber raids target vaccine research
|Mail Online – Latest Stories
|The UK, US and Canada today accused Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research by sanctioning 'despicable' cyber attacks against medical organisations and universities.
|Threat Actors Adapt to the Pandemic by Unleashing New Phishing Trends
|Cyware
|Phishing is probably one of the oldest tricks in the book of attackers but it has taken a new shape in the last six months with the COVID-19 theme. Coronavirus-related phishing attacks have spiked since the inception of the pandemic and they show no…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.