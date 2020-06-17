Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 17 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Australia says pandemic prompts greater effort to revamp global bodies (NationalPost.com)
  • China fears second wave of COVID-19 (Deutsche Welle)
  • Covid 19 coronavirus: A warning from South Korea – the ‘fantasy’ of returning to normal life (New Zealand Herald)
  • France’s Salomon: Not preparing for second wave of coronavirus would be a major mistake (Reuters UK)
  • Germany launches coronavirus app as EU eyes travel revival (Reuters: Technology News)
  • Germany launches coronavirus app to immediate criticism (FT.com – IT)
  • Germany rolls out coronavirus tracing app (Deutsche Welle)
  • Norwegian salmon was not source of coronavirus at Beijing food market, says Norway minister (Finanzen.net)
  • Pandemic boosts cycling in France (Deutsche Welle)
  • Shunned by its neighbors over coronavirus, Sweden says there are ‘wounds it will take time to heal’ (CNBC)
  • South Africa schools reopen amid protests (Deutsche Welle)
  • Spain’s economy recovering as jobs numbers grow,… (Mail Online UK)
  • Sweden Proves ‘Surprisingly Slow’ in Achieving Herd Immunity (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Boris Johnson ‘not aware’ of export ban on steroid drug hailed as a ‘major breakthrough’ for Covid-19 patients (Irish Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Promises to Cut 2-Meter Rule If Virus Cases Keep Falling (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s Pledge to U.K. Pensioners Could Be At Risk After Virus (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Free School Meals U-Turn By Boris Johnson As Scheme Extended Into Summer (Huffington Post UK)
  • UK – Scottish Government extends free school meals over summer holidays with extra funding (Herald Scotland)
  • US – As North Carolina businesses reopen, are customers returning? Here’s what data show (Charlotte Observer)
  • US – COVID-19 is 12 times deadlier for patients with underlying health conditions: CDC (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Florida bars and restaurants close just a week after reopening following new coronavirus outbreak (The Independent)
  • US – Hungary’s Parliament voted to end a state of emergency that gave Prime Minister Viktor Orban the right to rule by d… https://t.co/nfzJDQo0Ah (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US – Judge Orders Trump Administration To Give Tribes Their COVID-19 Relief Funds (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • US – Massachusetts phased reopening ‘phasing out’ restaurants, critic says (Boston Herald)
  • US – Missouri fully reopens, enters Phase 2 of recovery plan (STLtoday.com)
  • US – NIH launches platform for nationwide coronavirus patient data (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Texas Coronavirus Surge: Hospitalizations Hit Record High For 5th Straight Day (Forbes.com)
  • US – The US government will make a coronavirus vaccine free to ‘vulnerable’ Americans, a senior Operation Warp Speed official pledges (Business Insider)
  • US, Canada, Mexico to keep borders shut until July 21 over coronavirus (The Straits Times All News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • When can I travel to Germany? Latest travel advice about travelling to Germany as lockdown rules ease (The Scotsman)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 146 cases at JSW steel plant; DC issues fresh guidelines (Times of India)
  • AB Volvo to cut white-collar workforce by 4,100 jobs as pandemic weighs (Reuters: Business News)
  • ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED – Use of Dexamethasone in the clinical management of patients with COVID-19 requiring respiratory intervention (Moneyweb)
  • AT&T plans to cut thousands of jobs, close stores: Union (Nasdaq)
  • AirAsia to resume all domestic routes; launches agriculture e-commerce platform (Business Times Singapore)
  • American Airlines may deny you future travel if you ignore its face covering rules (Charlotte Observer)
  • Apple to Reopen 75 More U.S. Stores, Including in New York (Bloomberg)
  • AstraZeneca’s potential coronavirus vaccine (Reuters UK)
  • Capitec intros hackathon for post-COVID-19 SA (IT Web)
  • Challenging time for Telkom (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Cisco Spending $500 Million on Covid-19 Relief, Anti-Racism (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Coal India plans to reopen abandoned mines (Economic Times)
  • ComfortDelGro fast-tracks job creation to cushion Covid-19 impact on cabbies (Business Times Singapore)
  • ConocoPhillips to restart idled Alaskan production (Nasdaq)
  • EasyJet, Virgin Atlantic temporarily suspend alcohol service on flights amid pandemic (FOXNews.com)
  • Ericsson sees faster 5G take-up in 2020, 2.8 bln subscribers by 2025 (Telecompaper)
  • Global Energy Demand Growth Was Slowing Before Covid-19, Says BP (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • HDFC to join India Inc fundraising club, plans to raise around Rs 12,000 crore (Moneycontrol.com)
  • HSBC Restarts Plan to Cut 35,000 Jobs to Boost Profit Growth (Bloomberg)
  • HSBC revives plan to cut 35,000 jobs after coronavirus pause (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • Implats reiterates support for Waterberg project as 15% shareholder (Polity.org.za)
  • MTN Foundation supports online learning with Siyavula during lockdown (Telecompaper)
  • McDonald’s Hit With New Suit Over Covid-19 Infections in Oakland (Bloomberg Law)
  • Microsoft’s undersea data centre drives hunt for Covid-19 vaccine (IANS Live)
  • Morgan Stanley says a second wave of coronavirus won’t derail Asia’s economic recovery (CNBC Asia-Pacific News)
  • Norwegian Air Jumps After Boosting Capacity for Summer Travel (Bloomberg)
  • Norwegian Air to restart UK flights from start of July as airline industry fights back (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • Oracle misses revenue estimates on virus-led order delays (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • POSCO CARRIES OUT FIRST PAID LEAVE OVER VIRUS (Korea Broadcasting System)
  • POSCO, Hyundai Steel create 100 bln-won fund for smaller firms (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Samsung India contributes Rs 2 crore to support Uttar Pradesh’s fight against Covid-19 (Ani News)
  • Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 70% stake in Sabic (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Sinopharm Jumps Most in 5 Years on Coronavirus Vaccine Results (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • The worst is ‘behind’ Singapore’s economy as pandemic eases: Morgan Stanley (CNBC)
  • Visa targets UAE’s small businesses with new launch (Gulf News)
  • YTL Corp expects Q4 results to be adversely affected by pandemic (thestar.com.my)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
BOJ warns of protracted battle with pandemic, keeps policy steady
Business Times Singapore
Tokyo JAPAN'S central bank is bracing for a protracted battle against the coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections cannot be ruled out, governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday, signalling its readiness to top up monetary support. The Bank…
COVID-19 fears will dictate how fast state’s economy recovers, economist tells senators
Tacoma News Tribune
Many of the normal lessons of how to deal with a recession do not apply to the current one because COVID-19 is the “boss” and it determines how fearful consumers … Click to Continue »
Contact tracing is the key weapon against covid-19
Washington Post
A medical worker administers a swab test at a drive-through testing site in San Pablo, Calif., on April 28. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg) Danielle Allen Contributing columnist BioFollow Contributing columnist Years ago, while spending a summer in Los…
Coronavirus Contact-Tracing Apps Launch Across Europe
WSJ.com World News
Japan launches panel to analyze impact of coronavirus on economy and politics
Japan Times
Experts will offer opinions on possible effects from the pandemic on policies of countries across the globe, the international order and global supply chains.
Jobs and economy, not the coronavirus, is a growing concern in SA
The Star SA
South Africans are less concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic and more about unemployment and the state of the economy, according to a recent survey.
Less Than Half of Travelers Would Fly Within Two Months After Coronavirus Threat Ends
MSNBC Newsweek
Less than half of travelers said they are willing to fly within two months after the coronavirus and COVID-19 are no longer seen as a threat, according to a new poll. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) survey found that 45 percent of…
Playgrounds and protests: Mayor de Blasio’s changing pandemic standards encourages unhealthy rule-breaking
New York Daily News
However, de Blasio’s lockdown exception for protests may be costing us all, as the next phase of re-opening could be in abeyance, saying, “We want to know what that has resulted in, in terms of the spread of the disease, or maybe it hasn’t. We don’t…
President bets on avoiding Covid-19 recession
FT.com – World, Europe
‘Strongman’ leader praises China aid, while encouraging domestic scepticism on the EU
Violence surges in Yemen after coronavirus truce expires
TheAge.com
Violence has surged between the Western-backed alliance and the Houthi group after a six-week ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired last month.
Geopolitical Impact
Australia accuses China and Russia of virus disinformation
Washington Post
CANBERRA, Australia — China and Russia were using the heightened anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, Australia’s foreign minister said.
Brexit Heartlands Pay the Highest Price for Coronavirus
Bloomberg
Four charts show how Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s promise to “level up” the country just got harder. By , , and Four charts show how Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s promise to “level up” the country just got harder. The Brexit-supporting regions that…
China becomes largest trading partners for U.S. in April despite WSJ
Guanming Daily 光明网
Trade between China and the United States rose sharply in April from the prior month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making China America's largest trading partner, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
China keen to seek benefits from pandemic, distressed U.S. assets: report
Reuters: Business News
U.S. lawmakers and policymakers should be wary of China's moves to target vulnerable U.S. assets and expand its market share in the wake of the global economic crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus, according to a study prepared for a U.S. trade…
Former CIA station chief Daniel Hoffman: The US is ‘under siege’ by Chinese espionage
FOXNews.com
The United States is under siege by Chinese espionage , former CIA Station Chief Daniel Hoffman asserted Tuesday. In an interview on 'America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, the Fox News contributor explained that Chinese spies are targeting American…
Global stock rally loses steam as geopolitical tensions rise
Financial Times – Europe homepage
Optimism over US economic recovery also tempered by new coronavirus outbreak in China
NATO to stockpile medical equipment for 2nd virus wave…
Deccan Herald
NATO is to stockpile medical equipment to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, its chief announced Tuesday. The 30-nation alliance is drawing up plans to be be ready if the virus returns strongly, said NATO Secretary General…
North Korea blows up liaison office shared with South Korea
Boston Globe
Hours later, the North’s official news agency said “the liaison office was tragically ruined with a terrific explosion,” adding that the action reflected “the mind-set of the enraged people” of North Korea. No South Koreans had worked at the office…
Pass the Taiwan Defense Act — tell China that America will defend Taiwan
The Hill
Even before taking office, President-elect Donald Trump signaled China’s communist government that the old ways of doing business were ending. He shocked Beijing and the U.S. foreign policy establishment when he accepted a congratulatory call from…
South China Sea: Beijing warns of ‘countermeasures’ after US Navy deploys three aircraft carriers into Pacific Ocean
New Zealand Herald
Three US Navy aircraft carriers have been deployed in the Pacific Ocean for the first time in three years, in a show of force that's prompted a backlash from China. The Trump administration deployed the USS Ronald Reagan, USS Theodore Roosevelt and…
UK facing backlash from EU over Covid-19 quarantine rules
FT.com – World
‘He’s in quarantine for 14 days’
Wall Street’s best-laid Brexit plans in disarray amid virus
AmericanBanker.com
Giant U.S. banks still have to deliver a Brexit plan to get staff across the English Channel before a potential second wave of Covid-19 forces Europe's doors shut again.
​North Korea threatens to redeploy troops ​near border with South Korea
Toronto Star Online
This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
Cybersecurity Impact
#COVID19 Forces Positive Long-Term Changes to Cybersecurity
Infosecurity – Latest News
#COVID19 Forces Positive Long-Term Changes to Cybersecurity COVID-19 lockdowns around the world have led to an increase in some of the most common attack types, but also a realization that businesses must change going forward, according to over 80%…
Cybercriminals banking on finance: Mitigating escalation
Help Net Security – News
When it comes to cyber attacks, no industry is safe. But according to Boston Consulting Group research, financial service firms experience up to 300 times as many cyber attacks per year compared to companies in other industries. No financial firm…
Exploiting A Crisis: How cybercriminals behaved during the outbreak
MalwareTips.com
In the past several months, seemingly conflicting data has been published about cybercriminals taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to attack consumers and enterprises alike. Big numbers can show shifts in attacker behavior and grab headlines….
Financial firms facing serious hacking threat in COVID-19 era
The Hill
Lawmakers on Tuesday received a loud warning about the danger of hackers zeroing in on financial institutions as prime targets during the COVID-19 pandemic. “America is grappling with a cyber insurgency and our financial sector is the number one…
GossiTheDog – RT @MsftSecIntel: What we saw in the threat environment in the past few months closely mirrored the uptick in COVID-19 headlines and the de…
GossiTheDog – Twitter
RT @MsftSecIntel: What we saw in the threat environment in the past few months closely mirrored the uptick in COVID-19 headlines and the desire for info. COVID-19 themed attacks were below 2% of all attacks, but it was clear the cybercriminals wanted…
InfoSecHotSpot – Amid COVID-19, Cyber Criminals Push Phishing, Ransomware Scams There was a 25% spike in ransomware attacks in the f… https://t.co/39pRi2XZw1
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Amid COVID-19, Cyber Criminals Push Phishing, Ransomware Scams There was a 25% spike in ransomware attacks in the first quarter of 2020 versus the fourth quarter 2019, based on incidents reported to in-house breach … https://binged.it/3fxudll…
Protecting Office 365 and G Suite in a Cyber Pandemic World
Check Point
The post pandemic world might sound like a sweet dream right now, but it is too soon to celebrate. Organizational structures are bound to change and very possibly continue to adopt remote work as a way of life, and that could be the start of a cyber…
The COVID-19 pandemic draws attention to vulnerabilities in the global food system
Australian Policy Online
Description Several months into the Covid-19 pandemic, the global food system has performed better than first anticipated. While some large food producing countries threatened to curtail exports in the early stages of the pandemic, they have largely…
avast_antivirus – This week’s #cybersecurity headlines: a #phishing campaign targets an international company that’s creating coronav… https://t.co/bLRckBuDYA
avast_antivirus – Twitter
This week's #cybersecurity headlines: a #phishing campaign targets an international company that's creating coronavirus protective equipment, Honda halts production due to a cyberattack & will #privacy "nutrition" labels catch on?

Security News…
peterkruse – My colleague Jan Kaastrup will be hosting the webinar at “IEEE Connecting Experts” program. Topic is cybersecurity… https://t.co/UuyEn4Vtxc
peterkruse – Twitter
My colleague Jan Kaastrup will be hosting the webinar at "IEEE Connecting Experts" program. Topic is cybersecurity threats and risks, and essential mitigation strategies, now with additional pressing challenges: COVID-19,…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

