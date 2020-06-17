COVID-19 Alert – 17 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|BOJ warns of protracted battle with pandemic, keeps policy steady
|Business Times Singapore
|Tokyo JAPAN'S central bank is bracing for a protracted battle against the coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections cannot be ruled out, governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday, signalling its readiness to top up monetary support. The Bank…
|COVID-19 fears will dictate how fast state’s economy recovers, economist tells senators
|Tacoma News Tribune
|Many of the normal lessons of how to deal with a recession do not apply to the current one because COVID-19 is the “boss” and it determines how fearful consumers … Click to Continue »
|Contact tracing is the key weapon against covid-19
|Washington Post
|A medical worker administers a swab test at a drive-through testing site in San Pablo, Calif., on April 28. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg) Danielle Allen Contributing columnist BioFollow Contributing columnist Years ago, while spending a summer in Los…
|Coronavirus Contact-Tracing Apps Launch Across Europe
|WSJ.com World News
|Japan launches panel to analyze impact of coronavirus on economy and politics
|Japan Times
|Experts will offer opinions on possible effects from the pandemic on policies of countries across the globe, the international order and global supply chains.
|Jobs and economy, not the coronavirus, is a growing concern in SA
|The Star SA
|South Africans are less concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic and more about unemployment and the state of the economy, according to a recent survey.
|Less Than Half of Travelers Would Fly Within Two Months After Coronavirus Threat Ends
|MSNBC Newsweek
|Less than half of travelers said they are willing to fly within two months after the coronavirus and COVID-19 are no longer seen as a threat, according to a new poll. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) survey found that 45 percent of…
|Playgrounds and protests: Mayor de Blasio’s changing pandemic standards encourages unhealthy rule-breaking
|New York Daily News
|However, de Blasio’s lockdown exception for protests may be costing us all, as the next phase of re-opening could be in abeyance, saying, “We want to know what that has resulted in, in terms of the spread of the disease, or maybe it hasn’t. We don’t…
|President bets on avoiding Covid-19 recession
|FT.com – World, Europe
|‘Strongman’ leader praises China aid, while encouraging domestic scepticism on the EU
|Violence surges in Yemen after coronavirus truce expires
|TheAge.com
|Violence has surged between the Western-backed alliance and the Houthi group after a six-week ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired last month.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Australia accuses China and Russia of virus disinformation
|Washington Post
|CANBERRA, Australia — China and Russia were using the heightened anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, Australia’s foreign minister said.
|Brexit Heartlands Pay the Highest Price for Coronavirus
|Bloomberg
|Four charts show how Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s promise to “level up” the country just got harder. By , , and Four charts show how Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s promise to “level up” the country just got harder. The Brexit-supporting regions that…
|China becomes largest trading partners for U.S. in April despite WSJ
|Guanming Daily 光明网
|Trade between China and the United States rose sharply in April from the prior month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making China America's largest trading partner, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
|China keen to seek benefits from pandemic, distressed U.S. assets: report
|Reuters: Business News
|U.S. lawmakers and policymakers should be wary of China's moves to target vulnerable U.S. assets and expand its market share in the wake of the global economic crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus, according to a study prepared for a U.S. trade…
|Former CIA station chief Daniel Hoffman: The US is ‘under siege’ by Chinese espionage
|FOXNews.com
|The United States is under siege by Chinese espionage , former CIA Station Chief Daniel Hoffman asserted Tuesday. In an interview on 'America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, the Fox News contributor explained that Chinese spies are targeting American…
|Global stock rally loses steam as geopolitical tensions rise
|Financial Times – Europe homepage
|Optimism over US economic recovery also tempered by new coronavirus outbreak in China
|NATO to stockpile medical equipment for 2nd virus wave…
|Deccan Herald
|NATO is to stockpile medical equipment to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, its chief announced Tuesday. The 30-nation alliance is drawing up plans to be be ready if the virus returns strongly, said NATO Secretary General…
|North Korea blows up liaison office shared with South Korea
|Boston Globe
|Hours later, the North’s official news agency said “the liaison office was tragically ruined with a terrific explosion,” adding that the action reflected “the mind-set of the enraged people” of North Korea. No South Koreans had worked at the office…
|Pass the Taiwan Defense Act — tell China that America will defend Taiwan
|The Hill
|Even before taking office, President-elect Donald Trump signaled China’s communist government that the old ways of doing business were ending. He shocked Beijing and the U.S. foreign policy establishment when he accepted a congratulatory call from…
|South China Sea: Beijing warns of ‘countermeasures’ after US Navy deploys three aircraft carriers into Pacific Ocean
|New Zealand Herald
|Three US Navy aircraft carriers have been deployed in the Pacific Ocean for the first time in three years, in a show of force that's prompted a backlash from China. The Trump administration deployed the USS Ronald Reagan, USS Theodore Roosevelt and…
|UK facing backlash from EU over Covid-19 quarantine rules
|FT.com – World
|‘He’s in quarantine for 14 days’
|Wall Street’s best-laid Brexit plans in disarray amid virus
|AmericanBanker.com
|Giant U.S. banks still have to deliver a Brexit plan to get staff across the English Channel before a potential second wave of Covid-19 forces Europe's doors shut again.
|North Korea threatens to redeploy troops near border with South Korea
|Toronto Star Online
|This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|#COVID19 Forces Positive Long-Term Changes to Cybersecurity
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|#COVID19 Forces Positive Long-Term Changes to Cybersecurity COVID-19 lockdowns around the world have led to an increase in some of the most common attack types, but also a realization that businesses must change going forward, according to over 80%…
|Cybercriminals banking on finance: Mitigating escalation
|Help Net Security – News
|When it comes to cyber attacks, no industry is safe. But according to Boston Consulting Group research, financial service firms experience up to 300 times as many cyber attacks per year compared to companies in other industries. No financial firm…
|Exploiting A Crisis: How cybercriminals behaved during the outbreak
|MalwareTips.com
|In the past several months, seemingly conflicting data has been published about cybercriminals taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to attack consumers and enterprises alike. Big numbers can show shifts in attacker behavior and grab headlines….
|Financial firms facing serious hacking threat in COVID-19 era
|The Hill
|Lawmakers on Tuesday received a loud warning about the danger of hackers zeroing in on financial institutions as prime targets during the COVID-19 pandemic. “America is grappling with a cyber insurgency and our financial sector is the number one…
|GossiTheDog – RT @MsftSecIntel: What we saw in the threat environment in the past few months closely mirrored the uptick in COVID-19 headlines and the de…
|GossiTheDog – Twitter
|RT @MsftSecIntel: What we saw in the threat environment in the past few months closely mirrored the uptick in COVID-19 headlines and the desire for info. COVID-19 themed attacks were below 2% of all attacks, but it was clear the cybercriminals wanted…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Amid COVID-19, Cyber Criminals Push Phishing, Ransomware Scams There was a 25% spike in ransomware attacks in the f… https://t.co/39pRi2XZw1
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Amid COVID-19, Cyber Criminals Push Phishing, Ransomware Scams There was a 25% spike in ransomware attacks in the first quarter of 2020 versus the fourth quarter 2019, based on incidents reported to in-house breach … https://binged.it/3fxudll…
|Protecting Office 365 and G Suite in a Cyber Pandemic World
|Check Point
|The post pandemic world might sound like a sweet dream right now, but it is too soon to celebrate. Organizational structures are bound to change and very possibly continue to adopt remote work as a way of life, and that could be the start of a cyber…
|The COVID-19 pandemic draws attention to vulnerabilities in the global food system
|Australian Policy Online
|Description Several months into the Covid-19 pandemic, the global food system has performed better than first anticipated. While some large food producing countries threatened to curtail exports in the early stages of the pandemic, they have largely…
|avast_antivirus – This week’s #cybersecurity headlines: a #phishing campaign targets an international company that’s creating coronav… https://t.co/bLRckBuDYA
|avast_antivirus – Twitter
|This week's #cybersecurity headlines: a #phishing campaign targets an international company that's creating coronavirus protective equipment, Honda halts production due to a cyberattack & will #privacy "nutrition" labels catch on?
Security News…
|peterkruse – My colleague Jan Kaastrup will be hosting the webinar at “IEEE Connecting Experts” program. Topic is cybersecurity… https://t.co/UuyEn4Vtxc
|peterkruse – Twitter
|My colleague Jan Kaastrup will be hosting the webinar at "IEEE Connecting Experts" program. Topic is cybersecurity threats and risks, and essential mitigation strategies, now with additional pressing challenges: COVID-19,…
