Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 17 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Actions by Governments
 
Actions by Companies
  • ‘Wear a Mask, Save Lives’: Google Doodle Reminds People Covid-19 Prevention Measures (News18.com)
  • After decade-low in July, Reliance Industries oil import up 58% in August (Business Standard India)
  • Alibaba Health, Sinovac In Deal To Build Platform For Coronavirus Vaccine Inoculation (News18.com)
  • Alibaba targets cloud market with China’s answer to Chromebook (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • American Express announces first Centurion Lounge reopening date (CNN)
  • AstraZeneca’s trial illnesses may not be caused by COVID-19 vaccine: Oxford (New York Post)
  • COVID-19 vaccine trial by Pfizer shows mild-to-moderate side effects (Beijingbulletin.com)
  • Carnival (CCL) Stock Down 11% on Soft Q3 Preliminary Results (Zacks.com)
  • Carnival is selling 18 cruise ships amid financial struggles and CDC’s no-sail order (Washington Post)
  • Coughing Dummies Help Boeing and United Track Viruses on Planes (Bloomberg)
  • Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Lockdown Level 1 rules, Ndlozi apology and alleged money laundering at Transnet (Citizen.co.za)
  • Engagement is the ‘right answer’ to solving global issues: Standard Life Aberdeen (CNBC)
  • Galaxy M51 will empower students, parents in pandemic: Samsung India (IANS Live)
  • ICICI Bank to resume seeking approval from RBI to appoint Sandeep Batra as whole-time director (Hindu Business Line)
  • Israels Check Point Software buys secure remote access provider (Reuters)
  • JPMorgan Stops Paying for Junior Traders to Take Uber to Work (Bloomberg)
  • Lilly says antibody drug cuts hospitalisation among moderate COVID-19 patients (Financial Express)
  • Moratorium: Maybank to hold roadshows, extend operating hours (Bernama)
  • Next Joins Zara and H&M in Recovery From Covid-19 Lockdowns (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Only 35 pct APAC businesses made operational adjustments amid COVID-19 – Experian survey (Bernama)
  • Only a third of SMB merchants prepare for holiday during pandemic: PayPal data (Seeking Alpha)
  • Philips launches new innovations to help people stay on top of their health (Zawya.com)
  • Qantas launches sightseeing ‘flight to nowhere’, cheapest seats $850 (stuff.co.nz)
  • Qantas pushes for open borders with full-page ads in Australian newspapers (The Guardian)
  • Qantas’ latest attempt to thwart COVID blow (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • Renault Samsung mulls halting plant amid pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • S.Africa’s Woolworths annual profit tumbles 65% on COVID-19 lockdown impact (Nasdaq)
  • Shaquille O’Neal, American Express launch $10 million grant program for Black businesses affected by COVID-19 (New York Daily News)
  • Side effect which paused Oxford, AstraZeneca clinical trial ‘unlikely’ related to COVID-19 vaccine (ABC Online)
  • Standard Bank donates PPEs to Mpumalanga municipalities to assist in the battle against Covid-19 (Lowvelder Online)
  • Supplies of highly profitable GM pickups at historically low levels (CNBC)
  • Trump says Pfizer taking ‘tremendous financial risk’ in coronavirus vaccine development (FOXBusiness.com)
  • adidas: The Recovery Is Here (Seeking Alpha)
  • for subscribers Discovery CEO: Covid-19 has strengthened our business case and made NHI less attainable (News24)
  • illness that halted AstraZeneca vaccine trial unlikely to be linked to shot, Oxford says (South China Morning Post)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A Pandemic within a Pandemic — Intimate Partner Violence during Covid-19 (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • A case of probable Parkinson’s disease after SARS-CoV-2 infection (Lancet)
  • CDC director says ‘masks are more guaranteed to protect you from COVID-19’ than a vaccine (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • CDC director says masks may do more than vaccine to protect against COVID-19 (Chicago Tribune)
  • CDC director: Mask may protect better than Covid-19 vaccine (CNN)
  • Eli Lilly: Coronavirus Patients Treated With Antibody Drug Show Reduced Rate of Hospitalization (US News & World Report)
  • How mental health care is changing in Cameroon because of the COVID-19 pandemic (Lancet)
  • India virus cases soar as EU warns against ‘vaccine… (Mail Online UK)
  • Lessons from a neurology consult service for patients with COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Parkinson’s disease as a preventable pandemic (Lancet)
  • Sorrento gets US FDA nod for Phase 1 clinical trial of neutralising antibody in COVID-19 patients (Express Pharma)
  • Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Trump fights CDC boss on mask, politicizes Covid-19 vaccine (MSNBC)
  • Trump: Coronavirus vaccine will be available for general public immediately after it’s announced (FOX Business – Video)
  • US unveils plan to provide free coronavirus vaccine (The Hill)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow
NationalPost.com
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government is expected to reveal how it plans to stimulate an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic….
Fact Check: Trump repeated inaccurate claims about the coronavirus, protests and his own record at his town hall.
NYT.com U.S.
Flying on an Airplane? Here are Tips for Safe Travel Amid Covid-19 Spread
News18.com
People are back to travelling in spite of the increasing cases of Covid-19. Although many restrictions are still imposed in major cities, hotels, restaurant and tourist attractions have opened with a special measure to reduce transmission of the…
GDP results to confirm NZ officially in first recession for 11 years
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand is officially in its first recession for 11 years, a casualty of the Covid fallout hammering economies around the world. It was the second successive quarter of negative growth – the technical measure of a recession. The country's GDP…
Hit to global economy ‘will be less than expected’ in 2020
BBC News – Business
The OECD now forecasts a decline of 4.5% in 2020, but says the damage will still be "unprecedented".
Second hand car prices soar amid the coronavirus pandemic with Australians avoiding public transport
Mail Online UK
The demand for used cars has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic   Lower fuel prices and a fear of public transport drove Australians to buy cars    The value of second-hand cars increased by 25 per cent compared to last year Second-hand car…
Spain’s economy faces long-lasting pandemic drag, warns central bank
FT.com – World
Output will be up to 6 per cent below pre-virus level by end of 2022, says Bank of Spain
Trump campaign adviser on coronavirus response, climate change comments
CBS News
With just under two months to go until Election Day, President Trump participated in a town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters Tuesday night. Steve Cortes, a senior adviser for the Trump 2020 campaign, joined CBSN with more on the president's…
US poverty hit a record low before the pandemic recession
Chicago Tribune
Unemployment was hovering at around 3.5% before the crisis took hold, the lowest in 50 years, and wages were steadily rising. Yet at the end of 2019, 3 in 10 adults said they could not cover three months' worth of expenses with savings or borrowing…
‘Take off your masks,’ Florida protesters shout at local Target store
Al Arabiya
A group of young protesters walked through a store in Florida calling for residents to “take off your masks,” as the coronavirus pandemic continued to rip through the United States, a video shared on social media showed Tuesday. “We’re not gonna do it…
Geopolitical Impact
ASEAN, Beijing resumed meeting on South China Sea Code of Conduct – Chinese Embassy
CNN Philippines
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, September 17) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China have reopened the talks for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, putting an end to the stalemate caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “Under the…
As Europe’s China scepticism grows, a glimmer of hope for Taiwan
Al Jazeera
Analysts say Taiwan's disappearance from Europe's agenda may be coming to a halt as bloc's scepticism of China grows. Taipei, Taiwan – When Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil declared "I am Taiwanese" during a speech at Taiwan's parliament earlier…
Boris Johnson may be stoking Brexit row to distract from coronavirus failures, EU’s Barnier warns
The Independent
Boris Johnson may be stoking Brexit row to distract from coronavirus failures, EU's Michel Barnier warns Boris Johnson could be deliberately stoking a row over Brexit to distract from the British government's failures over coronavirus, Michel Barnier…
Boris Johnson quizzed by ‘super committee’ on coronavirus and Brexit
Mail Online UK
Boris Johnson appeared before the liaison committee of senior MPs to be questioned about coronavirus, Brexit and his defence and foreign policy plans. Jeremy Hunt, Yvette Cooper, Hilary Benn and Tom Tugendhat were…
China blames ‘certain country’ for delay in South China Sea code talks
Philippine Star
(Philstar.com) – September 17, 2020 – 12:49pm MANILA, Philippines — While China and Southeast Asian countries have resumed consultation on a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, Beijing accused a non-regional country of interfering on the…
China says will make ‘necessary response’ to US official’s Taiwan visit
Mail Online UK
BEIJING/TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) – China will make a "necessary response" to a visit by U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and has lodged a complaint with Washington, the foreign ministry said on Thursday…
China, Russia to strengthen cooperation in four areas: Chinese FM
Xinhua News Agency
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) — China and Russia will strengthen cooperation in supporting international anti-pandemic cooperation, setting an exemplar of major-country peaceful coexistence, enhancing cutting-edge technological innovations and…
Coronavirus and globalisation: the surprising resilience of container shipping
Financial Times – UK Homepage
Although the pandemic has brought chaos to the global economy, many lines are making more money this year than last
Does Covid-19 mark the death of financial globalisation?
Business Times Singapore
AS COVID-19 continues to ravage economies across the world, it has now become a common refrain that economic globalisation is passé. Indeed, even before the onset of the pandemic, there were significant concerns that the world was moving towards an…
India’s dependence on China for electronics, smartphones remains high: MEITY in Rajya Sabha
India Today
The outbreak of Covid-19 in China coincided with the Chinese New Year festivities which extended till mid-February 2020. As India looks to increase export to China and reduce imports, the dependency of Indian electronics and smartphones for components…
S. Korea ready to hold reunion of separated families with N. Korea at any time
Korea Herald
(Yonhap) South Korea is ready to hold reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War at anytime if there is an agreement with North Korea, a unification ministry official said Thursday. On Wednesday, Unification Minister Lee In-young told…
U.S. rebukes China by joining Vietnam in strengthening South China Sea marine management
Washington Times
ANALYSIS/OPINION: Frigate mackerel, red soldier fish, yellow fin and bigeye tuna are jumping again after Beijing’s three-and-a-half-month summer fishing ban in the roiling South China Sea. This signals a harvest for the thousands of fishing vessels…
Cybersecurity Impact
Cyberattacks in Manufacturing Sector – A Clear and Present Danger
Cyware
The manufacturing sector has become an increasingly prominent target for cybercriminals and the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation even worse. Recent cyberattacks on the sector Cybercriminals are actively targeting various manufacturing…
Cybersecurity is top priority for firms amid pandemic
Philippine Star
(The Philippine Star) – September 17, 2020 – 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — Close to nine out of 10 business leaders in the Philippines see cybersecurity as a priority amid the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, according to a…
DDoS Attacks Skyrocket as Pandemic Bites
Threatpost.com
More people being online during lockdowns and work-from-home shifts has proven to be lucrative for DDoS-ers.
DOJ Says Chinese Hackers Indicted for Break-Ins at 100 Companies
Bloomberg
, 11:00 AM EDT Two Malaysian businessmen accused of working alongside them Justice Department says Microsoft helped block the hackers The Justice Department revealed Wednesday previously sealed indictments of five Chinese hackers and two Malaysian…
Report Looks at COVID-19’s Massive Impact on Cybersecurity
Threatpost.com
Cynet's report shares several interesting data points and findings, such as the cyberattack volume change observed in various industry sectors, the increased use of spearphishing as an initial attack vector, and the approaches being used to…
Secnewsbytes – New Report Explains COVID-19’s Impact on Cyber Security https://t.co/65M64GEFOt
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
New Report Explains COVID-19's Impact on Cyber Security https://thehackernews.com/2020/09/covid-cybersecurity-report.html
The Cybersecurity 202: State officials worry election misinformation is coming from inside the government
Washington Post
with Tonya Riley Election officials ’ worries about misinformation have escalated since the coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented change to how elections are run around the country — presenting a choice opportunity for interference by America ’ s…
You have to be very on-trend as a cybercrook – hence why coronavirus-themed phishing is this year’s must-have look
The Register
F-Secure gives its take on the first half of 2020 in internet scumminess Coronavirus-themed malicious emails were the standout feature of online naughtiness in the first half of 2020, according to infosec firm F-Secure – though overall volumes of…
cybersecboardrm – New Report Explains COVID-19’s Impact on Cyber Security #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/cy9TLAS9Lh
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
New Report Explains COVID-19's Impact on Cyber Security #Cybersecurity #security https://thehackernews.com/2020/09/covid-cybersecurity-report.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social_Twitter&utm_campaign=Twitter_Posts
thinksnews – Top story: DDoS Attacks Skyrocket as Pandemic Bites | Threatpost https://t.co/4Oca2vXzJt, see more https://t.co/PMHU756i1H
thinksnews – Twitter
Top story: DDoS Attacks Skyrocket as Pandemic Bites | Threatpost https://threatpost.com/ddos-attacks-skyrocket-pandemic/159301/, see more http://tweetedtimes.com/thinksnews?s=tnp

