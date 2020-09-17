COVID-19 Alert – 17 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow
|NationalPost.com
|VICTORIA — The British Columbia government is expected to reveal how it plans to stimulate an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic….
|Fact Check: Trump repeated inaccurate claims about the coronavirus, protests and his own record at his town hall.
|NYT.com U.S.
|Flying on an Airplane? Here are Tips for Safe Travel Amid Covid-19 Spread
|News18.com
|People are back to travelling in spite of the increasing cases of Covid-19. Although many restrictions are still imposed in major cities, hotels, restaurant and tourist attractions have opened with a special measure to reduce transmission of the…
|GDP results to confirm NZ officially in first recession for 11 years
|New Zealand Herald
|New Zealand is officially in its first recession for 11 years, a casualty of the Covid fallout hammering economies around the world. It was the second successive quarter of negative growth – the technical measure of a recession. The country's GDP…
|Hit to global economy ‘will be less than expected’ in 2020
|BBC News – Business
|The OECD now forecasts a decline of 4.5% in 2020, but says the damage will still be "unprecedented".
|Second hand car prices soar amid the coronavirus pandemic with Australians avoiding public transport
|Mail Online UK
|The demand for used cars has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic Lower fuel prices and a fear of public transport drove Australians to buy cars The value of second-hand cars increased by 25 per cent compared to last year Second-hand car…
|Spain’s economy faces long-lasting pandemic drag, warns central bank
|FT.com – World
|Output will be up to 6 per cent below pre-virus level by end of 2022, says Bank of Spain
|Trump campaign adviser on coronavirus response, climate change comments
|CBS News
|With just under two months to go until Election Day, President Trump participated in a town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters Tuesday night. Steve Cortes, a senior adviser for the Trump 2020 campaign, joined CBSN with more on the president's…
|US poverty hit a record low before the pandemic recession
|Chicago Tribune
|Unemployment was hovering at around 3.5% before the crisis took hold, the lowest in 50 years, and wages were steadily rising. Yet at the end of 2019, 3 in 10 adults said they could not cover three months' worth of expenses with savings or borrowing…
|‘Take off your masks,’ Florida protesters shout at local Target store
|Al Arabiya
|A group of young protesters walked through a store in Florida calling for residents to “take off your masks,” as the coronavirus pandemic continued to rip through the United States, a video shared on social media showed Tuesday. “We’re not gonna do it…
|Geopolitical Impact
|ASEAN, Beijing resumed meeting on South China Sea Code of Conduct – Chinese Embassy
|CNN Philippines
|Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, September 17) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China have reopened the talks for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, putting an end to the stalemate caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “Under the…
|As Europe’s China scepticism grows, a glimmer of hope for Taiwan
|Al Jazeera
|Analysts say Taiwan's disappearance from Europe's agenda may be coming to a halt as bloc's scepticism of China grows. Taipei, Taiwan – When Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil declared "I am Taiwanese" during a speech at Taiwan's parliament earlier…
|Boris Johnson may be stoking Brexit row to distract from coronavirus failures, EU’s Barnier warns
|The Independent
|Boris Johnson may be stoking Brexit row to distract from coronavirus failures, EU's Michel Barnier warns Boris Johnson could be deliberately stoking a row over Brexit to distract from the British government's failures over coronavirus, Michel Barnier…
|Boris Johnson quizzed by ‘super committee’ on coronavirus and Brexit
|Mail Online UK
|Boris Johnson appeared before the liaison committee of senior MPs to be questioned about coronavirus, Brexit and his defence and foreign policy plans. Jeremy Hunt, Yvette Cooper, Hilary Benn and Tom Tugendhat were…
|China blames ‘certain country’ for delay in South China Sea code talks
|Philippine Star
|(Philstar.com) – September 17, 2020 – 12:49pm MANILA, Philippines — While China and Southeast Asian countries have resumed consultation on a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, Beijing accused a non-regional country of interfering on the…
|China says will make ‘necessary response’ to US official’s Taiwan visit
|Mail Online UK
|BEIJING/TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) – China will make a "necessary response" to a visit by U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and has lodged a complaint with Washington, the foreign ministry said on Thursday…
|China, Russia to strengthen cooperation in four areas: Chinese FM
|Xinhua News Agency
|BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) — China and Russia will strengthen cooperation in supporting international anti-pandemic cooperation, setting an exemplar of major-country peaceful coexistence, enhancing cutting-edge technological innovations and…
|Coronavirus and globalisation: the surprising resilience of container shipping
|Financial Times – UK Homepage
|Although the pandemic has brought chaos to the global economy, many lines are making more money this year than last
|Does Covid-19 mark the death of financial globalisation?
|Business Times Singapore
|AS COVID-19 continues to ravage economies across the world, it has now become a common refrain that economic globalisation is passé. Indeed, even before the onset of the pandemic, there were significant concerns that the world was moving towards an…
|India’s dependence on China for electronics, smartphones remains high: MEITY in Rajya Sabha
|India Today
|The outbreak of Covid-19 in China coincided with the Chinese New Year festivities which extended till mid-February 2020. As India looks to increase export to China and reduce imports, the dependency of Indian electronics and smartphones for components…
|S. Korea ready to hold reunion of separated families with N. Korea at any time
|Korea Herald
|(Yonhap) South Korea is ready to hold reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War at anytime if there is an agreement with North Korea, a unification ministry official said Thursday. On Wednesday, Unification Minister Lee In-young told…
|U.S. rebukes China by joining Vietnam in strengthening South China Sea marine management
|Washington Times
|ANALYSIS/OPINION: Frigate mackerel, red soldier fish, yellow fin and bigeye tuna are jumping again after Beijing’s three-and-a-half-month summer fishing ban in the roiling South China Sea. This signals a harvest for the thousands of fishing vessels…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Cyberattacks in Manufacturing Sector – A Clear and Present Danger
|Cyware
|The manufacturing sector has become an increasingly prominent target for cybercriminals and the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation even worse. Recent cyberattacks on the sector Cybercriminals are actively targeting various manufacturing…
|Cybersecurity is top priority for firms amid pandemic
|Philippine Star
|(The Philippine Star) – September 17, 2020 – 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — Close to nine out of 10 business leaders in the Philippines see cybersecurity as a priority amid the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, according to a…
|DDoS Attacks Skyrocket as Pandemic Bites
|Threatpost.com
|More people being online during lockdowns and work-from-home shifts has proven to be lucrative for DDoS-ers.
|DOJ Says Chinese Hackers Indicted for Break-Ins at 100 Companies
|Bloomberg
|, 11:00 AM EDT Two Malaysian businessmen accused of working alongside them Justice Department says Microsoft helped block the hackers The Justice Department revealed Wednesday previously sealed indictments of five Chinese hackers and two Malaysian…
|Report Looks at COVID-19’s Massive Impact on Cybersecurity
|Threatpost.com
|Cynet's report shares several interesting data points and findings, such as the cyberattack volume change observed in various industry sectors, the increased use of spearphishing as an initial attack vector, and the approaches being used to…
|The Cybersecurity 202: State officials worry election misinformation is coming from inside the government
|Washington Post
|with Tonya Riley Election officials ’ worries about misinformation have escalated since the coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented change to how elections are run around the country — presenting a choice opportunity for interference by America ’ s…
|You have to be very on-trend as a cybercrook – hence why coronavirus-themed phishing is this year’s must-have look
|The Register
|F-Secure gives its take on the first half of 2020 in internet scumminess Coronavirus-themed malicious emails were the standout feature of online naughtiness in the first half of 2020, according to infosec firm F-Secure – though overall volumes of…
