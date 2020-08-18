COVID-19 Alert – 18 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|$300 unemployment boost may last for only for 3 weeks
|TheWashingtonTime.com
|28,000 will lose their pandemic unemployment payment tomorrow
|Irish Independent
|ALMOST 28,000 people will lose their pandemic unemployment payment tomorrow because they failed to confirm their eligibility for it. T he Department of Social Protection revealed that just over 1,000 people responded after officials contacted…
|A test for the cruise industry as first big Mediterranean Sea voyage since Covid-19 lockdowns begins
|South China Morning Post
|After a smaller European cruise operator had to abort its resumption of services amid a wave of Covid-19 infections, all eyes are on the MSC Grandiosa this week Passengers and crew were tested for the virus before the liner sailed from Genoa, as the…
|Anti-government protesters defy virus measures in Argentina
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Thousands of opposition demonstrators took to the streets in cities across Argentina on Monday to protest against President Alberto Fernandez and his plans to extend confinement measures against the coronavirus.
|Doctors advise Filipinos to maintain ‘diary’ during COVID-19 pandemic to help contact tracing efforts
|ABS-CBN News
|MANILA — A doctor on Tuesday said Filipinos should consider keeping a “diary” to record who they interact with as part of efforts to help contact tracing activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Habang inaayos natin ang proseso ng contact tracing, ito…
|Fort Worth parents protest for choice to have in-person learning during pandemic
|star-telegram.com
|Around 50 parents and children gathered at the Fort Worth ISD administration building on Aug. 17 to demonstrate for the choice to have in-person learning this fall. Students were supposed to return to school on Aug. 17 but the date was pushed back….
|Japan economy falls 27.8% due to Covid-19
|Hindustan Times
|Japan’s economy shrank at annual rate of 27.8% in April-June, the worst contraction on record, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed consumption and trade, according to government data released on Monday. The cabinet office said Japan’s preliminary…
|States with economies most exposed to coronavirus
|MSN New Zealand
|Coronavirus and the Economy: The US States Most At-Risk The coronavirus pandemic has had sweeping effects that have impacted millions of Americans. Beyond the illnesses and death, COVID-19 has dealt the country an economic blow due to the closure of…
|The company retirement match remains the norm despite coronavirus recession
|Washington Post
|Average employer contribution was more than $1,000 for the second quarter (iStock) Personal finance columnist EmailBioFollow Columnist The overwhelming majority of companies offering matching contributions to their employee retirement plans have continued…
|Uganda considering reimposing ban on public transport over violation of COVID-19 regulations
|Xinhua News Agency
|Video Player Close KAMPALA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — The Ugandan government on Monday warned of reimposing a ban on public transport over continued violation of COVID-19 regulations amid a spike in the number of cases in the country. Edward Katumba Wamala,…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Can India economically decouple itself from China?
|Nikkei Asian Review
|BANGKOK — The upwelling of nationalism in India set off by a recent border clash with China has subsided somewhat, but Indians remain fearful of being too economically dependent on their powerful neighbor. Nearly two months have passed since Indian…
|Coronavirus vaccine latest: China offers Russia to carry out joint COVID19 vaccine trials, says report
|Financial Express
|Coronavirus vaccine update, COVID19 vaccine Russia: Top respiratory diseases expert in China's Zhong Nanshan has announced the joint vaccine trials plan during a symposium with Russian scientists. Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine update, tracker: In a…
|Globalization is Supporting American Businesses Through Unprecedented Disruption
|Nasdaq
|W alking through the San Francisco International Airport rushing travelers, busy restaurants and crowded lines are no longer familiar sites. With not just social distancing in effect, but international distancing, the coming together of individuals,…
|Greenspan Says U.S. Virus Failure Threatens Recovery, Aids China
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — The failure of the U.S. to handle the coronavirus pandemic risks derailing the economic recovery and puts the country at a competitive disadvantage in its long-run battle with China …
|How Russia’s response to Belarus could lead to a globalised conflict
|South China Morning Post – News
|Tolstoy famously wrote that all happy families are alike, while each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. And yet today, three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, most post-Soviet states are happy in different ways but unhappy in…
|North Korea quiet as U.S., South Korea exercises to resume
|UPI
|Aug. 17 (UPI) — North Korea is keeping silent ahead of U.S.-South Korea military exercises this week. On Monday, North Korea's Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun highlighted instead state-led efforts in flood cleanup and recovery in North Hwanghae…
|Post-India seeks flexibility from countries for UN Peacekeeping programme
|Financial Express
|According to the statement which is available on the UN website, India has asked the countries which have been contributing troops to stick to "training plans, including pre-deployment and in-mission training". Post-COVID 19, with a focus on the…
|Rather than trying to pressure and defeat China, U.S. should find a way for peaceful coexistence
|Beijing Review
|A man walks past a signboard painted in the colors of the U.S. flag at the Times Square in New York City, the U.S., on July 23 (XINHUA) Since May, many U.S. senior officials, including President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert C….
|Top headlines: Made in India iPhone, more defence import embargoes, & more
|Business Standard India
|Here are the top headlines on Tuesday morning SC seeks govt view on Reliance Jio's liability for RCom's AGR dues The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union government whether Reliance Jio could be held liable to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)…
|Why abandoning globalization would a ‘shame,’ according to Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
|CNBC
|Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman says investors hold an "enormous amount of influence" when it comes to fixing inequalities in the workforce. She explains how it would be a "shame" for companies and countries to give up on globalization and says technology,…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Carnival Corp is hit by hackers who stole personal data on passengers and employees
|Mail Online UK
|Carnival Corp said one its brands fell victim to a ransomware attack which accessed and encrypted its IT systems on August 15 The company wrote in an SEC filing that passenger and employee personal information was stolen by the hackers Carnival is…
|Cybersecurity Lessons from the Models and Predictions
|Security Bloggers Network
|There are a number of different types of models—and the output from each must be viewed and used differently depending on the form of the model. First, you have relationships derived from correlations—they show how one variable changes in concert…
|Japan orchestrating 1st joint cyber drill with U.S.
|The Nation – Thailand
|Japan is finalizing a plan to conduct a joint exercise with nations including the United States aimed at combatting cyber-attacks as soon as this autumn, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. This would be the first such multilateral exercise orchestrated…
|New Report Examines the Pandemic’s Impact on Cyber Security
|Security Bloggers Network
|The Cybersecurity 202: The partisan split on voting security extends to the nominating conventions
|Washington Post
|Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley As Democrats and Republicans spar over the safest and most secure way to cast ballots in November, their national conventions are showcasing two different approaches to…
