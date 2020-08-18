Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 18 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • As Germany expands COVID-19 travel tests, politicians debate cost (Deutsche Welle)
  • Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Beaten Back, the Coronavirus Regains Strength in France (New York Times)
  • COVID-19 infections escalate in France, Spain, Latin America (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • Children are far less likely to catch coronavirus in the classroom than they are at home (Mail Online UK)
  • Coronavirus Exposes Spain’s Failings Once Again (Bloomberg)
  • Covid-19 pandemic: Britons rush home as France quarantine comes into force (France24)
  • Donald Trump compares New Zealand’s second wave of coronavirus with the US (Mail Online UK)
  • Dr. Birx says she wishes America’s lockdown looked like Italy’s nationwide, total quarantine (Mail Online UK)
  • Duque celebrates restart Colombia’s manufacturing, forgets sales collapse (Colombia Reports)
  • Italy: Pandemic overshadows and compounds migrants’ woes (Deutsche Welle)
  • Malaysia, Singapore reopen the border under tight control (Mainichi JP)
  • Nearly half of UAE consumers saw their savings rise during COVID-19 (Zawya.com Zawya Exclusive)
  • New Zealand postpones poll to fight second wave of virus (The Hindu)
  • Nigeria to reopen airports for international flights from August 29 (Al Arabiya)
  • S. Korea tightens restrictions in Seoul area to tackle virus surge (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Should NZ go Sweden’s way? (MSN New Zealand)
  • South Africa’s economy faces uncertain future (CHINAdaily.com.cn)
  • Sweden’s Covid-19 strategist under fire over herd immunity emails (The Guardian)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 18 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – 8 U-turns in 8 months from Boris Johnson’s government (Politico.eu)
  • UK – Maureen Lipman: ‘I’d have to be stark raving mad to support Boris Johnson’ (The Guardian)
  • UK – Sturgeon defends Scottish Government’s care homes record (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – UK government launches consultation o… (Shropshire Star)
  • US – Alabama college crowds raise questions about pandemic safety (star-telegram.com)
  • US – CDC says number, rate of coronavirus cases in children rising (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Caution first: Texas nursing homes should reopen with care (Dallas Morning News)
  • US – Coronavirus in Illinois updates: New restrictions being imposed on counties near St. Louis as more people testing positive (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Coronavirus now third leading cause of death in U.S.: former CDC official (New York Daily News)
  • US – Florida education commissioner: Be ‘surgical, not sweeping’ in virus handling in schools (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Hispanic workers accounted for nearly 75% of Utah’s job-linked coronavirus cases, CDC finds (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Inside a Texas school reopening for in-person learning (CBS News)
  • US – It’s just plain reckless to reopen Arizona schools this week (AZCentral.com)
  • US – KC mayor says he wants to avoid stricter COVID-19 steps taken in Texas, Florida (KansasCity.com)
  • US – New Jersey Transmission Rate Suggests Virus Is Spreading Again (Bloomberg)
  • US – North Carolina university is latest U.S. school to roll back campus reopening (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Trump talks economy and coronavirus response in Minnesota (CBS News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AIA poll: Malaysians more health-conscious amid COVID-19 (Bernama)
  • Air Canada seemingly encouraging ‘leisure’ flights to U.S. amid pandemic (660 News)
  • Ajinomoto posts RM15mil profit in Q2 (thestar.com.my)
  • Amazon under scrutiny in Germany for pandemic price surges (Telegraph)
  • Amid coronavirus surge, KBO’s Hanwha Eagles to play home games without fans (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Apple will start supplying Mac parts to independent repair shops (New York Post)
  • Coronavirus vaccine could boost state-owned Sinopharm’s revenue by US$9.5 billion (South China Morning Post)
  • Covid corporate carnage: Sasol posts R90bn loss (Daily Maverick)
  • EBRD, CaixaBank boost SME financing in Morocco (Panapress.com)
  • EXCLUSIVE SBI, BOI extend banking agents COVID allowance to September (Moneycontrol.com)
  • EasyJet confirms UK base closures as travel pain continues (Today Online)
  • Etisalat records 300% rise in communications traffic from February to May (Telecompaper)
  • Google data shows how Aucklanders are complying with level 3 lockdown (New Zealand Herald)
  • Home Depot reports earnings before the bell. Here’s what to expect (CNBC)
  • Hyundai is giving away its advertising budget to three small businesses who need it most. Here’s how you can enter (Business Insider Australia)
  • Japan’s Mitsui Fudosan picks Taiwan for first overseas hotel (Taiwan News Online)
  • Just Eat plans to stop using gig workers in Europe (Irish Times)
  • MTN Ivory Coast CEO sees 2020 revenue rising up to 10% (Nasdaq)
  • Marks & Spencer announces plans to shed 7,000 jobs after coronavirus pandemic (Manchester Evening News)
  • Marks and Spencer: Retail company to cut 7,000 jobs (The Scotsman)
  • Nike launches anti-sneakers to encourage people to just do nothing (Mail Online UK)
  • Not so fast, Tiger Brands (Daily Maverick)
  • Olam International CEO expresses concern over the prospect of a ‘hunger pandemic’ (CNBC)
  • Pandora Sees 2020 Sales Falling as Much as 20% Amid Pandemic (Bloomberg)
  • Ryanair cuts autumn capacity after European Covid-19 cases spike (FT.com – Companies)
  • Ryanair cuts flights as virus uncertainty remains (BBC)
  • Sasol’s loss, funding drive shares lower (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • SsangYong Motor reinforces Middle East sales channels (Korea Herald)
  • Starbucks Korea cuts capacity, delays promotion after Covid-19 cluster (Business Times Singapore)
  • ThaiBev shares climb 5% amid active trading (Business Times Singapore)
  • UK retailer Marks & Spencer cuts 7,000 jobs due to pandemic (Washington Post)
  • US cruises may restart this year, ‘lot of pent-up demand,’ says Carnival (Al Arabiya)
  • Walmart reports earnings before the bell. Here’s what to expect (CNBC)
  • Yale starting third phase of trial on Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine (Hartford Courant)
  • Ørsted Still Looks Good Despite COVID-19 (Seeking Alpha)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Antiviral apparel? Here’s what experts say about clothing that is said to kill COVID-19 (star-telegram.com)
  • COVID-19 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • CytoDyn Submits Top-line Report From Phase 2 Trial For COVID-19 Patients To FDA – Quick Facts (Business Insider)
  • For a COVID-19 vaccine to succeed, look to behavioral research (The Hill)
  • Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate begins Phase 2 trials (The Hill)
  • Philippines begins nine-month clinical trial on Avigan in COVID-19 study (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Risk factors for detection of SARS-CoV-2 in healthcare workers during April 2020 in a UK hospital testing programme (Lancet)
  • Russia says it’s developing Covid-19 vaccine for mink and CATS after boasting about human treatment (Mail Online UK)
  • SARS-CoV-2 renal tropism associates with acute kidney injury (Lancet)
  • Stocks to surge as coronavirus vaccine boosts economy: Goldman Sachs (FOXBusiness.com)
  • The great gamble of COVID-19 vaccine development (The Hill)
  • This Bill Gates-backed coronavirus vaccine developer has skyrocketed 431% in just 2 days after going public (Business Insider)
  • Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), lymphangioleiomyomatosis, and COVID‐19: The experience of a TSC clinic in Italy (American Journal of Medical Genetics)
  • [Review] COVID-19 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • mAbxience enters into an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
$300 unemployment boost may last for only for 3 weeks
TheWashingtonTime.com
Tags boost business news Coronavirus Coronavirus: Personal Finance COVID-19 donald trump Economy Jobs Natural disasters Personal finance Politics unemployment weeks
28,000 will lose their pandemic unemployment payment tomorrow
Irish Independent
ALMOST 28,000 people will lose their pandemic unemployment payment tomorrow because they failed to confirm their eligibility for it. T he Department of Social Protection revealed that just over 1,000 people responded after officials contacted…
A test for the cruise industry as first big Mediterranean Sea voyage since Covid-19 lockdowns begins
South China Morning Post
After a smaller European cruise operator had to abort its resumption of services amid a wave of Covid-19 infections, all eyes are on the MSC Grandiosa this week Passengers and crew were tested for the virus before the liner sailed from Genoa, as the…
Anti-government protesters defy virus measures in Argentina
Yahoo! Singapore
Thousands of opposition demonstrators took to the streets in cities across Argentina on Monday to protest against President Alberto Fernandez and his plans to extend confinement measures against the coronavirus.
Doctors advise Filipinos to maintain ‘diary’ during COVID-19 pandemic to help contact tracing efforts
ABS-CBN News
MANILA — A doctor on Tuesday said Filipinos should consider keeping a “diary” to record who they interact with as part of efforts to help contact tracing activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Habang inaayos natin ang proseso ng contact tracing, ito…
Fort Worth parents protest for choice to have in-person learning during pandemic
star-telegram.com
Around 50 parents and children gathered at the Fort Worth ISD administration building on Aug. 17 to demonstrate for the choice to have in-person learning this fall. Students were supposed to return to school on Aug. 17 but the date was pushed back….
Japan economy falls 27.8% due to Covid-19
Hindustan Times
Japan’s economy shrank at annual rate of 27.8% in April-June, the worst contraction on record, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed consumption and trade, according to government data released on Monday. The cabinet office said Japan’s preliminary…
States with economies most exposed to coronavirus
MSN New Zealand
Coronavirus and the Economy: The US States Most At-Risk The coronavirus pandemic has had sweeping effects that have impacted millions of Americans. Beyond the illnesses and death, COVID-19 has dealt the country an economic blow due to the closure of…
The company retirement match remains the norm despite coronavirus recession
Washington Post
Average employer contribution was more than $1,000 for the second quarter (iStock) Personal finance columnist EmailBioFollow Columnist The overwhelming majority of companies offering matching contributions to their employee retirement plans have continued…
Uganda considering reimposing ban on public transport over violation of COVID-19 regulations
Xinhua News Agency
Video Player Close KAMPALA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — The Ugandan government on Monday warned of reimposing a ban on public transport over continued violation of COVID-19 regulations amid a spike in the number of cases in the country. Edward Katumba Wamala,…
Geopolitical Impact
Can India economically decouple itself from China?
Nikkei Asian Review
BANGKOK — The upwelling of nationalism in India set off by a recent border clash with China has subsided somewhat, but Indians remain fearful of being too economically dependent on their powerful neighbor. Nearly two months have passed since Indian…
Coronavirus vaccine latest: China offers Russia to carry out joint COVID19 vaccine trials, says report
Financial Express
Coronavirus vaccine update, COVID19 vaccine Russia: Top respiratory diseases expert in China's Zhong Nanshan has announced the joint vaccine trials plan during a symposium with Russian scientists. Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine update, tracker: In a…
Globalization is Supporting American Businesses Through Unprecedented Disruption
Nasdaq
W alking through the San Francisco International Airport rushing travelers, busy restaurants and crowded lines are no longer familiar sites. With not just social distancing in effect, but international distancing, the coming together of individuals,…
Greenspan Says U.S. Virus Failure Threatens Recovery, Aids China
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — The failure of the U.S. to handle the coronavirus pandemic risks derailing the economic recovery and puts the country at a competitive disadvantage in its long-run battle with China …
How Russia’s response to Belarus could lead to a globalised conflict
South China Morning Post – News
Tolstoy famously wrote that all happy families are alike, while each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. And yet today, three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, most post-Soviet states are happy in different ways but unhappy in…
North Korea quiet as U.S., South Korea exercises to resume
UPI
Aug. 17 (UPI) — North Korea is keeping silent ahead of U.S.-South Korea military exercises this week. On Monday, North Korea's Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun highlighted instead state-led efforts in flood cleanup and recovery in North Hwanghae…
Post-India seeks flexibility from countries for UN Peacekeeping programme
Financial Express
According to the statement which is available on the UN website, India has asked the countries which have been contributing troops to stick to "training plans, including pre-deployment and in-mission training". Post-COVID 19, with a focus on the…
Rather than trying to pressure and defeat China, U.S. should find a way for peaceful coexistence
Beijing Review
A man walks past a signboard painted in the colors of the U.S. flag at the Times Square in New York City, the U.S., on July 23 (XINHUA) Since May, many U.S. senior officials, including President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert C….
Top headlines: Made in India iPhone, more defence import embargoes, & more
Business Standard India
Here are the top headlines on Tuesday morning SC seeks govt view on Reliance Jio's liability for RCom's AGR dues The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union government whether Reliance Jio could be held liable to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)…
Why abandoning globalization would a ‘shame,’ according to Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
CNBC
Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman says investors hold an "enormous amount of influence" when it comes to fixing inequalities in the workforce. She explains how it would be a "shame" for companies and countries to give up on globalization and says technology,…
Cybersecurity Impact
BleepinComputer – RT @BleepinComputer: Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments – @Ax_Sharma
https://t.co/W3taTmDYap
BleepinComputer – Twitter
RT @BleepinComputer: Canada suffers cyberattack used to steal COVID-19 relief payments – @Ax_Sharma
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/canada-suffers-cyberattack-used-to-steal-covid-19-relief-payments/
Carnival Corp is hit by hackers who stole personal data on passengers and employees
Mail Online UK
Carnival Corp said one its brands fell victim to a ransomware attack which accessed and encrypted its IT systems on August 15  The company wrote in an SEC filing that passenger and employee personal information was stolen by the hackers Carnival is…
Cybersecurity Lessons from the Models and Predictions
Security Bloggers Network
There are a number of different types of models—and the output from each must be viewed and used differently depending on the form of the model. First, you have relationships derived from correlations—they show how one variable changes in concert…
DataBreachToday – RT @BnkInfoSecurity: Fraudsters have been using exposed information from a data breach within the food and beverage reservation system of t…
DataBreachToday – Twitter
RT @BnkInfoSecurity: Fraudsters have been using exposed information from a data breach within the food and beverage reservation system of the Ritz to scam customers. @euroinfosec writes: https://bit.ly/2PYwJGm
Get all COVID-19 cybersecurity news on…
Japan orchestrating 1st joint cyber drill with U.S.
The Nation – Thailand
Japan is finalizing a plan to conduct a joint exercise with nations including the United States aimed at combatting cyber-attacks as soon as this autumn, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. This would be the first such multilateral exercise orchestrated…
New Report Examines the Pandemic’s Impact on Cyber Security
Security Bloggers Network
The Cybersecurity 202: The partisan split on voting security extends to the nominating conventions
Washington Post
Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley As Democrats and Republicans spar over the safest and most secure way to cast ballots in November, their national conventions are showcasing two different approaches to…
cybersecboardrm – Cyber crime soars as hackers cash in on India’s Covid-19 crisis #India #CyberSecurity #cybercrime #COVID19 https://t.co/XfWk0EjuAj
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Cyber crime soars as hackers cash in on India’s Covid-19 crisis #India #CyberSecurity #cybercrime #COVID19 https://www.rfi.fr/en/international/20200817-cyber-crime-soars-as-hackers-cash-in-on-india-s-covid-19-crisis-phishing-work-from-home
kaspersky – .@e_kaspersky on the APAC Online Policy Forum today: “Before COVID-19 we had more than 300k new malicious apps a da… https://t.co/W3T1IWXplw
kaspersky – Twitter
.@e_kaspersky on the APAC Online Policy Forum today: “Before COVID-19 we had more than 300k new malicious apps a day, right now we collect more than 400k. This is reality – and that's why cybersecurity is getting even more important, because the…
virusbtn – US businesses targeted in new Covid-19 themed Emotet campaign https://t.co/7QCJrdxWNh https://t.co/dvf1JrThTt
virusbtn – Twitter
US businesses targeted in new Covid-19 themed Emotet campaign https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/emotet-malware-strikes-us-businesses-with-covid-19-spam/ https://twitter.com/virusbtn/status/1295451590204305411/photo/1

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 18 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: InfoSecHotSpot - Reported Breach Count for H1 2020 Lowest in Five Years While reported breach numbers are down, a handful of "mega"…...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 17 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 17 August 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 17 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: Healthcare breaches declined sharply during the first half of 2020...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch