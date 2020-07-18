Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 18 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Belgium Parliament Considers Bill to Increase Tax-Free Threshold Due to Coronavirus (Bloomberg Law)
  • Belgium facing coronavirus second wave ‘wake up call’ as Europe tackles new COVID-19 outbreaks (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Brazil – Denial on a pandemic scale (Deutsche Welle)
  • COVID-19 And Animals: South Carolina Dog Tests Positive As Spain Orders Culling Of 100K Minks (International Business Times)
  • COVID-19 cuts new drilling offshore Norway around 40%: regulator (Reuters)
  • Can I visit Spain? Latest travel advice as local lockdowns are reinstated (Telegraph)
  • China acted decisively to curb second wave (The Straits Times All News)
  • China floods affecting global PPE distribution (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Coronavirus in Ireland: Where do we stand now? (Irish Times)
  • Holiday family arrive in Spain to find hotel shut (BBC)
  • How the cruise industry should return in Malaysia and globally amid Covid-19 (thestar.com.my)
  • India joins unwanted COVID-19 1 million club (Global News Canada)
  • Israel announces new COVID-19 restrictions (The Hindu)
  • Netherlands donates test kits to South Africa (Panapress.com)
  • Singapore tightens Covid-19 quarantine rules for visitors from Hong Kong, Australia and Japan (South China Morning Post)
  • Singapore to test all foreign workers for COVID-19 by mid-August (Outlook India)
  • Spain’s King Reminded by Young Daughter to Wear Mask During Ceremony For Coronavirus Victims (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Spain’s daily coronavirus infections highest since May 10 (Mail Online UK)
  • Sweden kept its country relatively open during the coronavirus pandemic, but its elderly paid a price (CNBC)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, July 18 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Accelerates Plan for Easing Lockdown (WSJ.com World News)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Announces New Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions Across England (US News & World Report)
  • UK – Boris Johnson: Union has proved its worth during pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – The venues that still have to stay shut as Boris Johnson outlines further lockdown easing (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – UK government advisers warn of coronavirus second wave (Channel 4)
  • US – CDC Extends US Ban On Cruise Ships To End Of September Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (International Business Times)
  • US – COVID-19 data now in hands of Trump administration. Why experts say that’s dangerous (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Editorial: Texas needs to set COVID metrics for school reopenings (Austin American Statesman)
  • US – Georgia Massaged Virus Data to Reopen, Then Voided Mask Orders (Bloomberg)
  • US – How the head of New Jersey’s largest health network is preparing for a potential second wave of COVID-19 this fall (CNBC)
  • US – In our opinion: Utah’s efforts against the virus aren’t working. Are you ready to step up? (Deseret News)
  • US – NIAIDNews – RT @NIAIDFunding: Funding News https://t.co/uNDifWCI0k. Explore a bevy of new opportunities for COVID-19 researchers, small businesses, dat… (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – Texas ER Doctor: Some Hospitals Running Out of Virus Tests (NewsMax.com)
  • US – Time for US Senate to step up on HEROES act for COVID-19 relief | Opinion (Detroit Free Press)
  • US – White House blocks CDC boss from testifying on reopening schools amid coronavirus (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Zuckerberg blasts Trump administration for worsening pandemic (CNN)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AmBank guides SMEs through the ‘big reset’ (Borneo Post Online)
  • Apple opens Beijing megastore amid U.S. criticism (Seeking Alpha)
  • Autoliv slumps to loss but eyes recovery from lockdown trough (Reuters UK)
  • Before the coronavirus pandemic, medical masks were largely made abroad. Now companies such as 3M and Honeywell are… https://t.co/43OFg51dMl (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Before the coronavirus pandemic, medical masks were largely made abroad. Now companies such as 3M and Honeywell are… https://t.co/qtJn6QYXgL (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Brazils Eletrobras brings forward investments in Angra 3 nuclear plant (Reuters)
  • Cathay Pacific flags S$1.77 billion first-half loss as travel demand battered (Today Online)
  • Colombia’s Ecopetrol increases 2020 investment despite low prices (Nasdaq)
  • Coronavirus’ top winners: From Netflix to Tesla (Deutsche Welle)
  • DCC ‘well positioned’ to grow despite effects of pandemic (Irish Independent)
  • Daimler Must Wish It Had Kept That Tesla Stake (Bloomberg)
  • ETtech Top 5: Curefit downsizing, next-gen takes charge at HCL Tech & more (Economic Times)
  • EU, Sanofi Talks on Covid-19 Vaccine Aim for Supply Next Year (Bloomberg Law)
  • East Malaysia still key O&G node for Shell (Borneo Post Online)
  • Ecopetrol raises full-year investment plan as conditions improve (Seeking Alpha)
  • Facebook and Instagram users urged to mask-up and help stop Covid-19 spread with new personal alerts on their feed (London Evening Standard)
  • Goldman Sachs says a coronavirus vaccine could be approved later in 2020 (CNBC)
  • Google to prevent ads on coronavirus conspiracy theory content (Reuters UK)
  • HCL Tech expects recovery from Q4FY21 or Q1FY22 driven by digital CEO C Vijayakumar (Moneycontrol.com)
  • HDFC Bank Q1 results: Profit jumps 20%; lender warns future uncertain (Economic Times)
  • IKEA to temporarily shut outlet in Hyderabad (Business Today India)
  • Improving outlook, margin performance to support HCL Technologies stock (Business Standard India)
  • Itochu reverts to telecommuting as Japan faces infection surge (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Netflix shares fall on profit miss despite a rise in users (Taipei Times Online)
  • Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca claims ‘double protection’; Check details (Financial Express)
  • Phase-III trial of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine starts in Abu Dhabi (IANS Live)
  • Phillips 66 says coronavirus cases rising among employees (Seeking Alpha)
  • Rolls-Royce Gets Union Backing for 700 Compulsory Job Cuts (Bloomberg)
  • Sembcorp Industries reports S$131m net loss for H1 2020 due to Covid-19 (Business Times Singapore)
  • Shell says U.K. can ban gasoline cars in just a decade (Seeking Alpha)
  • Shut-in buyers boost Haier appliances (Bangkok Post)
  • Thyssenkrupp to explore further options for boosting finances – memo (Today Online)
  • What may be next for Netflix production amid the coronavirus pandemic (CNBC)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Canada to extend emergency wage subsidy program into December
Global News Canada
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced on Friday the federal government would extend the emergency wage subsidy until Dec. 19, to give businesses more confidence as the Canadian economy recovers from restrictions put in place during the…
Civil rights icon defied death. Now he and his wife navigate pandemic, protests
NationalPost.com
JACKSON — Judy Meredith isn't always sure where her husband goes when he walks out into the Mississippi morning….
Contact tracing will only prevent outbreaks ‘if infected get test results within 24 hours of symptoms’, says study
Herald Scotland
Coronavirus: Contact tracing will only prevent outbreaks 'if infected get test results within 24 hours of symptoms', says study 0 comment CONVENTIONAL contact tracing will only be successful at containing outbreaks of coronavirus if people get test…
Coronavirus, Unemployment Benefits Resources
Tulsa World
Oklahoma’s first positive COVID-19 case came in mid-March, and unfortunately the virus is still here in the state. As of July 16, Oklahoma has 23,441 positive cases of the virus. To date, more than 18,000 people have recovered from the virus, but 438…
Covid-19 patient commits suicide in hospital
Times of India
BENGALURU: A 60-year-old Covid-19 positive woman who was expected to be discharged in a couple of days allegedly committed suicide inside KC General hospital early Friday morning. This is the second suicide case of a Covid -19 patient in KC General…
EU leaders gather for talks on virus recovery plan
The Straits Times All News
July 18, 2020 5:00 AM BRUSSELS/PARIS • European Union leaders gathered yesterday for crunch summit talks on a multibillion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc…
Gun sales are way up. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March, the FBI has processed millions of backg… https://t.co/I2IgpPwUXr
WSJ – Twitter
Gun sales are way up. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March, the FBI has processed millions of background checks for purchases. #WSJWhatsNow https://on.wsj.com/32pxTlP https://twitter.com/WSJ/status/1284261599444824065/video/1
Most Americans Would Rather Control COVID-19 Spread Than Protect Economy: Poll
MSNBC Newsweek
Most Americans would rather see the U.S. focus on controlling the spread of coronavirus despite the potential economic impacts than focus on economic recovery and risk spreading the disease further, a new poll has found. In a new ABC News/Washington…
Singapore Tightens Rules on Travelers From Some Virus Hotspots
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — Singapore will tighten rules on travelers who had been in coronavirus hotspots including Japan, Hong Kong and Australia’s Victoria state, mandating quarantine in dedicated facilities…
Thai central bank chief rule out joining new Cabinet amid coronavirus pandemic
The Straits Times All News
July 18, 2020 3:04 PM BANGKOK (REUTERS) – Thailand's outgoing central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Saturday (July 18) he would not join a new economic team as the prime minister looks for policymakers to steer South-east Asia's worst…
Geopolitical Impact
China’s flawed South China Sea sovereignty claims exposed by US
Taiwan News Online
KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – Placing your trust in U.S. President Donald Trump is rather like entrusting your big life decisions to the roll of a dice. No matter what has come before, you can never be entirely sure that it won’t be different next time. T…
India, China Retail Gold Markets Reel from Covid-19 Pandemic Pain
Yahoo! India
More Traders have been charging a premium as imports have fallen sharply in the last three months while smuggling halted, said a Kolkata-based bullion dealer.
Kicked out of China, and other real-life costs of a geopolitical meltdown
Business Times Singapore
When countries clash, here's what happens to those of us caught in the middle. Sat, Jul 18, 2020 – 5:50 AM Critics of China say engagement was always a naïve dream and point to the fact that China has not become more liberal. PHOTO: REUTERS China is the…
METALS-Copper steady but virus fears and U.S.-China friction weigh
Reuters
* Copper close to two-year peak * Analysts see fair price around $6,000 * GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) – Copper hovered near its highest in two years on Friday, supported by…
PM Modi calls for ‘new type of human-centric globalisation’ at UN event
Hindustan Times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pressed member states of the United Nations to use the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to reform the global multilateral system to enhance its relevance and effectiveness to make it the basis for a…
Q&A: Global trade likely to decline 13% in 2020 – World Trade Organization director-general
Al Ahram
Roberto Azevêdo, director-general of the World Trade Organization, told Ahram Online in an interview that the coronavirus crisis has caused a shock to the world's economies that will hit growth and reduce the volume of international trade exchange by…
Russia and China out to undermine US election, says Biden
Arab News
It is normal for presidential nominees of the major parties to have intelligence briefings Security officials warned at the end of last year foreign adversaries would attempt to interfere in the 2020 elections The additional month of suspended flights…
South China Sea tensions
Philippines Daily Tribune
Uneasy and nerve-wracking are the times ahead in the South China Sea, courtesy of a worsening US-China showdown. The United States on Monday officially wasted China’s sweeping maritime claims over the dispute-rife strategic waterway, branding Chinese…
Stirring up South China Sea with aircraft carriers detrimental to UK’s reputation
China Military Online
The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is pulled from its berth by tugs before its maiden voyage, in Rosyth, Scotland, Britain in 2017. [Photo / VCG] The British Navy will dispatch its HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to the South China…
This 22-year old digital trade agreement making India, others lose $10 billion tax revenues
Business Today India
Key Highlights Unprecedented surge in digital transactions WTO member countries unable to tax due to a moratorium on customs duties Clarity on what constitutes Electronic Transmission is required It is time to discuss the need to lift the moratorium A…
Cybersecurity Impact
COVID-19 Research and Vaccine Research Targeted by APT29 Group
Security Bloggers Network
Organizations from the US, UK and Canada involved in COVID-19 research have…
Cybercriminals Targeted Streaming Services to Provide Pandemic Entertainment
Dark Reading – All Stories
Prior to 2020, about 1 in 5 credential attacks targeted video services, but that's nothing compared to the first quarter of 2020, according to newly published data.
Cybersecurity Leadership: What We’ve Learned From COVID-19
BankInfoSecurity
CEO, CISO Panel on Innovation, Risk and Lessons…
InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 Research and Vaccine Research Targeted by APT29 Group Organizations from the US, UK and Canada involved in… https://t.co/lwKGl6t7N8
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
COVID-19 Research and Vaccine Research Targeted by APT29 Group Organizations from the US, UK and Canada involved in COVID-19 research have been targeted by a hacking group known as APT29. APT, or Advanced Persistent Threat, groups are usually…
N95 Manufacturer 3M Sues Companies Selling Masks For Alleged Price Gouging, Fraud
International Business Times
KEY POINTS3M filed 18 lawsuits against companies for alleged fraud and price gouging in sales of N95 masks produced by 3M3M said it had investigated more than 4,000 reports of fraud and price gouging since March as it ramped up mask productionSince…
Russia rejects allegations of hacking COVID-19 vaccine data
Mail Online UK
Video: Russian hackers are 'trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from the US through cyber attacks against medical organizations and universities,' security officials say Russian officials deny the allegations made by the US and UK that they have…
Russia’s Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear hacking groups are under the spotlight
CNBC
Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear are both linked to Russian intelligence agencies.  On Thursday, Cozy Bear was accused Cozy Bear cyber spies of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine information from the U.S., Britain, and Canada.  Russia denies the…
TheEconomist – With more employees teleworking on unsecured networks during the pandemic, experts have noticed a spike in cyber-at… https://t.co/LlSECotEP6
TheEconomist – Twitter
With more employees teleworking on unsecured networks during the pandemic, experts have noticed a spike in cyber-attacks since March https://econ.trib.al/rmYUbWT
U.S. and U.K. officials say Russia-backed hackers targeted coronavirus vaccine intelligence
CBS News
British and American intelligence officials said prominent hacking group APT29, responsible for hacking DNC servers in 2016, has targeted coronavirus vaccine-related work. CBS foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the intelligence…
virusbtn – The US, UK and Canada issue joint advisory on APT29’s targeting of COVID-19 vaccine research https://t.co/MEcwowPP69 https://t.co/NKLh14KDtB
virusbtn – Twitter
The US, UK and Canada issue joint advisory on APT29's targeting of COVID-19 vaccine research https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/advisory-apt29-targets-covid-19-vaccine-development https://twitter.com/virusbtn/status/1284116401381421059/photo/1

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 18 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: How exposed are you to cybercrime?...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 17 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 17 July 2020
    Read more

  • Threat Summary: 10 -16 July 2020

    10 -16 July 2020 Silobreaker’s Weekly Cyber Digest is a quantitative summary of our threat reports, published every Thursday. The reports are created using...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch