COVID-19 Alert – 18 July 2020
Actions by Governments
Actions by Companies
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
Societal & Economic Impact
Canada to extend emergency wage subsidy program into December
|Global News Canada
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced on Friday the federal government would extend the emergency wage subsidy until Dec. 19, to give businesses more confidence as the Canadian economy recovers from restrictions put in place during the…
Civil rights icon defied death. Now he and his wife navigate pandemic, protests
|NationalPost.com
JACKSON — Judy Meredith isn't always sure where her husband goes when he walks out into the Mississippi morning….
Contact tracing will only prevent outbreaks 'if infected get test results within 24 hours of symptoms', says study
|Herald Scotland
Coronavirus: Contact tracing will only prevent outbreaks 'if infected get test results within 24 hours of symptoms', says study 0 comment CONVENTIONAL contact tracing will only be successful at containing outbreaks of coronavirus if people get test…
Coronavirus, Unemployment Benefits Resources
|Tulsa World
Oklahoma's first positive COVID-19 case came in mid-March, and unfortunately the virus is still here in the state. As of July 16, Oklahoma has 23,441 positive cases of the virus. To date, more than 18,000 people have recovered from the virus, but 438…
Covid-19 patient commits suicide in hospital
|Times of India
BENGALURU: A 60-year-old Covid-19 positive woman who was expected to be discharged in a couple of days allegedly committed suicide inside KC General hospital early Friday morning. This is the second suicide case of a Covid -19 patient in KC General…
EU leaders gather for talks on virus recovery plan
|The Straits Times All News
July 18, 2020 5:00 AM BRUSSELS/PARIS • European Union leaders gathered yesterday for crunch summit talks on a multibillion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc…
Most Americans Would Rather Control COVID-19 Spread Than Protect Economy: Poll
|MSNBC Newsweek
Most Americans would rather see the U.S. focus on controlling the spread of coronavirus despite the potential economic impacts than focus on economic recovery and risk spreading the disease further, a new poll has found. In a new ABC News/Washington…
Singapore Tightens Rules on Travelers From Some Virus Hotspots
|Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — Singapore will tighten rules on travelers who had been in coronavirus hotspots including Japan, Hong Kong and Australia's Victoria state, mandating quarantine in dedicated facilities…
Thai central bank chief rule out joining new Cabinet amid coronavirus pandemic
|The Straits Times All News
July 18, 2020 3:04 PM BANGKOK (REUTERS) – Thailand's outgoing central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Saturday (July 18) he would not join a new economic team as the prime minister looks for policymakers to steer South-east Asia's worst…
Geopolitical Impact
China's flawed South China Sea sovereignty claims exposed by US
|Taiwan News Online
KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – Placing your trust in U.S. President Donald Trump is rather like entrusting your big life decisions to the roll of a dice. No matter what has come before, you can never be entirely sure that it won't be different next time. T…
India, China Retail Gold Markets Reel from Covid-19 Pandemic Pain
|Yahoo! India
More Traders have been charging a premium as imports have fallen sharply in the last three months while smuggling halted, said a Kolkata-based bullion dealer.
Kicked out of China, and other real-life costs of a geopolitical meltdown
|Business Times Singapore
When countries clash, here's what happens to those of us caught in the middle. Sat, Jul 18, 2020 – 5:50 AM Critics of China say engagement was always a naïve dream and point to the fact that China has not become more liberal. PHOTO: REUTERS China is the…
METALS-Copper steady but virus fears and U.S.-China friction weigh
|Reuters
* Copper close to two-year peak * Analysts see fair price around $6,000 * GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) – Copper hovered near its highest in two years on Friday, supported by…
PM Modi calls for 'new type of human-centric globalisation' at UN event
|Hindustan Times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pressed member states of the United Nations to use the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to reform the global multilateral system to enhance its relevance and effectiveness to make it the basis for a…
Q&A: Global trade likely to decline 13% in 2020 – World Trade Organization director-general
|Al Ahram
Roberto Azevêdo, director-general of the World Trade Organization, told Ahram Online in an interview that the coronavirus crisis has caused a shock to the world's economies that will hit growth and reduce the volume of international trade exchange by…
Russia and China out to undermine US election, says Biden
|Arab News
It is normal for presidential nominees of the major parties to have intelligence briefings Security officials warned at the end of last year foreign adversaries would attempt to interfere in the 2020 elections The additional month of suspended flights…
South China Sea tensions
|Philippines Daily Tribune
Uneasy and nerve-wracking are the times ahead in the South China Sea, courtesy of a worsening US-China showdown. The United States on Monday officially wasted China's sweeping maritime claims over the dispute-rife strategic waterway, branding Chinese…
Stirring up South China Sea with aircraft carriers detrimental to UK's reputation
|China Military Online
The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is pulled from its berth by tugs before its maiden voyage, in Rosyth, Scotland, Britain in 2017. [Photo / VCG] The British Navy will dispatch its HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to the South China…
This 22-year old digital trade agreement making India, others lose $10 billion tax revenues
|Business Today India
Key Highlights Unprecedented surge in digital transactions WTO member countries unable to tax due to a moratorium on customs duties Clarity on what constitutes Electronic Transmission is required It is time to discuss the need to lift the moratorium A…
Cybersecurity Impact
COVID-19 Research and Vaccine Research Targeted by APT29 Group
|Security Bloggers Network
Organizations from the US, UK and Canada involved in COVID-19 research have…
Cybercriminals Targeted Streaming Services to Provide Pandemic Entertainment
|Dark Reading – All Stories
Prior to 2020, about 1 in 5 credential attacks targeted video services, but that's nothing compared to the first quarter of 2020, according to newly published data.
Cybersecurity Leadership: What We've Learned From COVID-19
|BankInfoSecurity
CEO, CISO Panel on Innovation, Risk and Lessons…
N95 Manufacturer 3M Sues Companies Selling Masks For Alleged Price Gouging, Fraud
|International Business Times
KEY POINTS3M filed 18 lawsuits against companies for alleged fraud and price gouging in sales of N95 masks produced by 3M3M said it had investigated more than 4,000 reports of fraud and price gouging since March as it ramped up mask productionSince…
Russia rejects allegations of hacking COVID-19 vaccine data
|Mail Online UK
Video: Russian hackers are 'trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from the US through cyber attacks against medical organizations and universities,' security officials say Russian officials deny the allegations made by the US and UK that they have…
Russia's Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear hacking groups are under the spotlight
|CNBC
Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear are both linked to Russian intelligence agencies. On Thursday, Cozy Bear was accused Cozy Bear cyber spies of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine information from the U.S., Britain, and Canada. Russia denies the…
U.S. and U.K. officials say Russia-backed hackers targeted coronavirus vaccine intelligence
|CBS News
British and American intelligence officials said prominent hacking group APT29, responsible for hacking DNC servers in 2016, has targeted coronavirus vaccine-related work. CBS foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the intelligence…
