COVID-19 Alert – 18 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|B.C. to announce its economic recovery plan for the COVID-19 pandemic
|CTV News
|VANCOUVER — Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C.'s premier and finance minister will reveal the province's economic recovery plan Thursday. John Horgan and Carole James will announce how the government will divide $1.5 billion that was set aside in…
|Bank of England warns coronavirus resurgence threatens UK economic recovery
|FT.com – World
|Monetary Policy Committee also says renewed Brexit tensions pose risk as it holds interest rates at 0.1%
|Climate Change Is Worse Than the Pandemic, Says Gates
|Bloomberg
|Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates says climate change is worse for humanity than the coronavirus pandemic. He speaks with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker. (Source: Bloomberg)
|Contact-tracing challenges hurt D.C.’s efforts to control virus’s spread, health officials say
|Washington Post
|A lack of information from some D.C. residents who test positive for the novel coronavirus is hurting the city’s efforts to corral the virus’s spread, officials said Thursday. Six months after the first confirmed case in the nation’s capital, the city…
|Coronavirus bites government bid to rush workers back to offices as Bank of England warns on economy
|The Independent
|B ack to the office! That was the message from the government just a few short days ago. Its lickspittles duly chimed in with supportive commentary. Offices, we love ’em and if you don’t go back to yours you’ll never get promoted. Your boss might not…
|DuPage coroner reports 23% increase in suicides in first 6 months of 2020, suggests link to isolation during pandemic
|Chicago Tribune
|An increase in the number of suicides since the COVID-19 pandemic started is raising concerns with the DuPage County coroner about whether the trend will continue through the end of the year.
|How South African Companies Are Battling the Pandemic and Recession
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — South African businesses have had to respond to the coronavirus and lockdown restrictions since March. At the same time, the country’s economy is in its longest recession in 28 years…
|How a Black doctor found healing in protests while watching a pandemic attack people of color
|Washington Post
|Duaa AbdelHameid, a resident in Boston, was inspired to protest after seeing firsthand the impact of Covid-19 on people of color.
|National contact tracing system aims to prevent future COVID-19 spread
|WA Today
|A nationally consistent approach to contact tracing based on the success of NSW will be rolled out across Australia, the Prime Minister has announced.
|Trump calls for bigger stimulus checks in latest coronavirus relief plan
|Washington Post
|President Trump said Sept. 16 that the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House should put a "larger number" on stimulus payments included in their $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief plan that was unveiled on Sept. 15.
|Geopolitical Impact
|EU Parliament pushes for trade sanctions vs. PH over ‘rapidly deteriorating human rights’
|CNN Philippines
|Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, September 18) — The European Union Parliament has approved a resolution pushing for immediate trade sanctions against the Philippines over what the foreign lawmakers described as a "rapidly deteriorating human rights"…
|Free trade with Taiwan is how U.S. will punish Communist China
|Washington Times
|ANALYSIS/OPINION: Taiwan wants closer trade relations with America, and this is the perfect time for the United States to consider it and gain an upper hand over Communist China. On Thursday, Taiwan’s top diplomat in America said that the country is…
|Laughter bridges people from China and the U.S. during the pandemic
|Beijing Review
|Laughter is the best medicine, even for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). That is how Jesse Appell and Tony Chou are dealing with the pandemic. Appell is an American standup comedian and Chou a Chinese comedian who perform together off and on….
|Malaysia cuts medical tourism targets as border control tightens
|Bangkokpost.com Most recent
|Malaysia’s aim to attract medical tourists by focusing on curbing the coronavirus outbreak hit a roadblock as resurgences around the world limited its ability to reopen borders.
|Mexican indigenous kids’ schooling interrupted by armed conflict, Covid-19
|EFE
|A 14 September 2020 photo of indigenous people from Aldama, a municipality in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, who have been displaced from their homes due to a land conflict. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez A 14 September 2020 photo of indigenous…
|Morning digest: COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021, says Health Minister; India, Pakistan to attend SAARC virtual meet, and more
|The Hindu
|A select list of stories to read before you start your day Terming the two agriculture marketing reform Bills passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday as “anti-farmer” legislation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur…
|Pangasinan to impose border control
|Philippine Star
|Gilbert Bayoran , Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) – September 18, 2020 – 12:00am LINGAYEN, Pangasinan, Philippines — The provincial government of Pangasinan will implement stricter border control to slow down the spread of coronavirus disease 2019…
|Spotlight: China-EU economic ties resilient despite global trade woes
|shanghaisun.com
|FRANKFURT, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) — Despite the shrinking global trade market due to the COVID-19 outbreak, trade flows between China and the European Union (EU) remain comparatively steady and resilie
|U.S. House resolution opposes anti-Asian coronavirus rhetoric, including Trump’s ‘China virus’
|NationalPost.com
|WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday denouncing anti-Asian rhetoric related to the coronavirus pandemic, including expressions like "China virus" frequently used by President Donald Trump….
|UN peacekeeping chief urges member states to pay assessed contributions in full, on time
|Xinhua News Agency
|UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) — The UN peacekeeping chief on Thursday said it is critical for member states to pay their assessed contributions in full and in due time. "We are going through pressures on the peacekeeping budget," Jean-Pierre…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|German patient dies after being diverted from hospital hit by ransomware attack
|SiliconANGLE
|A German woman has died after being diverted from a hospital that had suffered a ransomware attack, allegedly the first death attributed directly to such an attack. The ransomware attack targeted the Duesseldorf University Hospital Sept. 10, resulting…
|How Covid changed cyber crime
|City A.M.
|It might not be surprising that cyber criminals have taken advantage of coronavirus and the rush to remote working. The age of cyber warfare was upon us even before the crisis. New research suggests online fraudsters are boosting their attacks at an…
|Nashville mayor’s office and health department ‘concealed coronavirus data’, leaked emails reveal
|Mail Online UK
|Emails show Mayor John Cooper's senior adviser and health department officials discussing how much coronavirus data they should release publicly In at least two instances in June and July, the officials chose not to disclose data which showed very…
|Palo Alto Networks CEO on new cybersecurity risks amid Covid-19
|CNBC
|Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks CEO, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss the success his company has seen amid the coronavirus pandemic, the decision behind acquiring Crypsis Group, and the types of hacking the company is seeing.
|Phishing Attacks Spike Up During Work From Home
|Security Bloggers Network
|IT decision-makers and security analysts have raised concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in phishingContinue…
|Schools and universities on alert following ‘reprehensible’ rise in cyber-attacks
|The Independent
|Advice issued after academic institutions faced attacks with ‘potential to de-rail preparations for the new term’ Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today. Find…
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|TheHackersNews – Twitter
