Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 18 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • American allegedly responsible for COVID-19 outbreak in Germany identified (New York Post)
  • An American in Germany broke quarantine to barhop, officials say. Then her covid-19 test came back positive. (Washington Post)
  • Austria caps private indoor gatherings at 10 people as COVID-19 advances (Mail Online UK)
  • Belgian virus ‘hero’ still talking, despite threats (Taipei Times Online)
  • Brazil’s largest city to resume in-person university classes (IANS Live)
  • Card finally trumps cash in Germany as virus prompts change (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • China, Japan, South Korea agree to make ‘all policy efforts’ to fight pandemic (Zawya.com)
  • Containing pandemic in such a short time is the greatest highlight of China’s anti-epidemic efforts: global public health expert (Global Times)
  • Coronavirus in Canada: Have you paused your career to support your kids? (CTV News)
  • Couple stranded in Mexico finally reunite with their daughters (9News.com.au)
  • Covid-19 Is ‘Very Active’ Again in France, Health Minister Warns (Bloomberg)
  • Flood of Gold From Switzerland to US Stopped in August (NewsMax.com)
  • India Is On Track To Surpass U.S. As The Country Worst Affected By COVID-19 (NPR)
  • Indonesia’s finance minister signals phasing out of support to businesses hit by COVID-19 (Today Online)
  • Israel imposes second coronavirus lockdown during high holidays (France24)
  • Opinion: Germany speaks volumes with silence on racist cops (Deutsche Welle)
  • S. Korea extends warning against overseas travel amid prolonged pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Spain’s third-quarter growth to exceed 10%, minister says (Mail Online UK)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 18 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Matt Hancock pledges free PPE for ALL care home residents to minimise coronavirus risk (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Matt Hancock warns of ‘big moment’ for country as coronavirus hospital admissions continue to rise (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Support for UK government’s response hits new low, poll finds (The Independent)
  • UK – The Guardian view on Boris Johnson’s second wave: made in Downing Street (The Guardian)
  • UK – ‘This is a big moment:’ UK government cautions on virus (Toronto Star Online)
  • US – 5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio’s child coronavirus data (Journal-News)
  • US – Abbott: Gyms in Texas can reopen at 75% (Houston Chronicle)
  • US – CDC study adds to evidence that kids easily spread coronavirus from day care to parents and others (Cleveland.com)
  • US – COVID-19 may be making Arizona’s teacher shortage worse, and that’s as bad as it sounds (AZCentral.com)
  • US – California is turning the corner on the coronavirus. Will it last? (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Former Pence aide slams Trump administration’s coronavirus response, says she’s voting for Biden (CNBC)
  • US – Hawaii woman shares emotional story of battle with COVID-19 (Hawaii News Now)
  • US – Illinois sees high numbers in both daily COVID-19 caseload and testing, so key positivity rate remains low (Chicago Sun-Times)
  • US – It’s tiny and affordable — and this Hawaii resident says it saved her life after contracting COVID-19 (Hawaii News Now)
  • US – Michigan fights outbreak of deadly disease that isn’t coronavirus (NationalPost.com)
  • US – NIH launches trial of autoimmune drug to treat COVID-19 (Mail Online UK)
  • US – New CDC data finds adult obesity is increasing (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – Pennsylvania court extends presidential mail ballot deadline in pandemic (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Pregnant women with COVID-19 have higher rates of premature birth, CDC report says (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Rising Obesity Levels Put Americans at Risk During CDC (US News & World Report)
  • US – U.S. Texas announces further reopening plan (Xinhua News Agency)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Why Italy is offering 30-minute coronavirus tests and the UK isn’t (itv.com)
 
Actions by Companies
  • “Gupta man offered Eskom legal officer Suzanne Daniels R800m to ‘help’ hire friend. WATCH!”- BizNews (Politicsweb)
  • Airbus to shift helicopter production line to S. Korea by next year: ministry (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Alibaba launches logistics robot for last-mile deliveries to lower costs and as pandemic pushes automation (South China Morning Post)
  • AstraZeneca’s trial illness may not be linked to COVID-19 vaccine, says Oxford University (Times of India)
  • BMW vows to deepen CSR efforts in China in wake of pandemic outbreak (CHINAdaily.com.cn)
  • Brazils Petrobras puts fertilizer unit up for sale (Reuters India)
  • COVID-19 vaccine update: AstraZeneca’s trial illness may not be linked to coronavirus vaccine, says Oxford University (The Freepress Journal)
  • Carnival plans to sell off 12% of its fleet as the pandemic keeps the US cruise industry at a standstill (Business Insider)
  • Carnival selling 18 cruise ships as coronavirus pandemic continues (FOXBusiness.com)
  • China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more (Hindustan Times)
  • Citigroup to offer 6,000 jobs to youths in Asia-Pacific over three years to combat Covid-19’s impact on employment (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Coca-Cola Amatil frustrated at state differences on road out (Australian Financial Review)
  • Deutsche Bank allowing US staffers to work from home through next summer (The Hill)
  • Eli Lilly and Amgen to Manufacture Possible COVID-19 Drugs (TheStreet.com)
  • Facebook: Great Business, Bad Stock (NewsMax.com)
  • From IKEA to Afterpay, these 10 companies offered the best customer experience in Australia during COVID-19 (Business Insider Australia)
  • Google adds Search trends symptoms data to Covid-19 repository (IANS Live)
  • LATAM Airlines proposes new $2.45 billion financing deal to U.S. bankruptcy court (Reuters)
  • Maybank to hold roadshows to assist customers with post moratorium repayments (The Sun Daily)
  • Moderna and Pfizer reveal secret blueprints for coronavirus vaccine trials (TheAge.com Business)
  • Moderna, Pfizer reveal secret study protocol to evaluate COVID-19 vaccine candidates Report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Moody’s: COVID-19 pandemic aggravates difficult operating and borrowing conditions for Argentine companies (Business Insider)
  • NIPPON PAINT UNVEILS VIRUSGUARD (thestar.com.my)
  • Norwegian Air to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • Pandemic boosts Alibaba Cloud’s Philippine ambitions (Philippine Star)
  • Pandemic presents opportunity for reform to attract investment: HSBC (Jakarta Post)
  • Pfizer vaccine trial bets on early win against coronavirus, documents show (Today Online)
  • Qantas CEO’s pay falls 83% due to coronavirus pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Roche drugs reduces ventilator need for COVID-19 patients: Study (Channel NewsAsia)
  • SBI Vs HDFC Vs ICICI Vs Axis Bank: Top 10 banks currently offering personal loans starting at 8.9% (Financial Express)
  • SC Rejects SBI Plea for Resuming Insolvency Proceedings Against Anil Ambani (News18.com)
  • South African Airways Creditors to Meet Over Lack of Rescue Cash (Bloomberg)
  • Walmart’s New Store-Staff Structure Means Raises But Not For All (Bloomberg)
  • What’s A ‘Flight To Nowhere?’ Qantas’ 7-Hour Flight Sells Out In 10 Minutes (International Business Times)
  • Woolworths New CEO Plans to Make Up for Time Lost in Pandemic (Bloomberg)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Association between mental illness and COVID-19 susceptibility and clinical outcomes in South Korea: a nationwide cohort study (Lancet)
  • BioNTech buys GMP site to expand COVID-19 vaccine capacity (Pharma Letter)
  • Brazil’s COVID-19 response (The Lancet)
  • Congressman who denounced mask wearing overseeing the trial of a drug to treat COVID-19 (TheHill – The Hill News)
  • Global Virus Cases Top 30 Million; Antibody Study: Virus Update (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • How would a coronavirus vaccine be distributed? (FOX Business – Video)
  • Live updates: Three-quarters of Americans worry that a coronavirus vaccine will be approved too quickly (Washington Post)
  • Moderna Shares the Blueprint for Its Coronavirus Vaccine Trial (New York Times)
  • Moderna signals slower timeline for Covid-19 vaccine (FT.com – Companies US & Canada)
  • Roche Unveils New Quantitative Antibody Test To Measure SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies (Business Insider)
  • Seeking clarity on retinal findings in patients with COVID-19 (The Lancet)
  • Targeted lockdowns return to Europe; BioNTech buys vaccine production site (CNBC)
  • Trump clashes with own team, says CDC head made ‘mistake’ on COVID-19 vaccine timeline (star-telegram.com)
  • Understanding Mexican health worker COVID-19 deaths (Lancet)
  • a stress test for trust in science (The Lancet)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
B.C. to announce its economic recovery plan for the COVID-19 pandemic
CTV News
VANCOUVER — Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C.'s premier and finance minister will reveal the province's economic recovery plan Thursday. John Horgan and Carole James will announce how the government will divide $1.5 billion that was set aside in…
Bank of England warns coronavirus resurgence threatens UK economic recovery
FT.com – World
Monetary Policy Committee also says renewed Brexit tensions pose risk as it holds interest rates at 0.1%
Climate Change Is Worse Than the Pandemic, Says Gates
Bloomberg
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates says climate change is worse for humanity than the coronavirus pandemic. He speaks with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker. (Source: Bloomberg)
Contact-tracing challenges hurt D.C.’s efforts to control virus’s spread, health officials say
Washington Post
A lack of information from some D.C. residents who test positive for the novel coronavirus is hurting the city’s efforts to corral the virus’s spread, officials said Thursday. Six months after the first confirmed case in the nation’s capital, the city…
Coronavirus bites government bid to rush workers back to offices as Bank of England warns on economy
The Independent
B ack to the office! That was the message from the government just a few short days ago. Its lickspittles duly chimed in with supportive commentary. Offices, we love ’em and if you don’t go back to yours you’ll never get promoted. Your boss might not…
DuPage coroner reports 23% increase in suicides in first 6 months of 2020, suggests link to isolation during pandemic
Chicago Tribune
An increase in the number of suicides since the COVID-19 pandemic started is raising concerns with the DuPage County coroner about whether the trend will continue through the end of the year.
How South African Companies Are Battling the Pandemic and Recession
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — South African businesses have had to respond to the coronavirus and lockdown restrictions since March. At the same time, the country’s economy is in its longest recession in 28 years…
How a Black doctor found healing in protests while watching a pandemic attack people of color
Washington Post
Duaa AbdelHameid, a resident in Boston, was inspired to protest after seeing firsthand the impact of Covid-19 on people of color.
National contact tracing system aims to prevent future COVID-19 spread
WA Today
A nationally consistent approach to contact tracing based on the success of NSW will be rolled out across Australia, the Prime Minister has announced.
Trump calls for bigger stimulus checks in latest coronavirus relief plan
Washington Post
President Trump said Sept. 16 that the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House should put a "larger number" on stimulus payments included in their $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief plan that was unveiled on Sept. 15.
Geopolitical Impact
EU Parliament pushes for trade sanctions vs. PH over ‘rapidly deteriorating human rights’
CNN Philippines
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, September 18) — The European Union Parliament has approved a resolution pushing for immediate trade sanctions against the Philippines over what the foreign lawmakers described as a "rapidly deteriorating human rights"…
Free trade with Taiwan is how U.S. will punish Communist China
Washington Times
ANALYSIS/OPINION: Taiwan wants closer trade relations with America, and this is the perfect time for the United States to consider it and gain an upper hand over Communist China. On Thursday, Taiwan’s top diplomat in America said that the country is…
Laughter bridges people from China and the U.S. during the pandemic
Beijing Review
Laughter is the best medicine, even for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). That is how Jesse Appell and Tony Chou are dealing with the pandemic. Appell is an American standup comedian and Chou a Chinese comedian who perform together off and on….
Malaysia cuts medical tourism targets as border control tightens
Bangkokpost.com Most recent
Malaysia’s aim to attract medical tourists by focusing on curbing the coronavirus outbreak hit a roadblock as resurgences around the world limited its ability to reopen borders.
Mexican indigenous kids’ schooling interrupted by armed conflict, Covid-19
EFE
A 14 September 2020 photo of indigenous people from Aldama, a municipality in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, who have been displaced from their homes due to a land conflict. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez A 14 September 2020 photo of indigenous…
Morning digest: COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021, says Health Minister; India, Pakistan to attend SAARC virtual meet, and more
The Hindu
A select list of stories to read before you start your day Terming the two agriculture marketing reform Bills passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday as “anti-farmer” legislation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur…
Pangasinan to impose border control
Philippine Star
Gilbert Bayoran , Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) – September 18, 2020 – 12:00am LINGAYEN, Pangasinan, Philippines — The provincial government of Pangasinan will implement stricter border control to slow down the spread of coronavirus disease 2019…
Spotlight: China-EU economic ties resilient despite global trade woes
shanghaisun.com
FRANKFURT, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) — Despite the shrinking global trade market due to the COVID-19 outbreak, trade flows between China and the European Union (EU) remain comparatively steady and resilie
U.S. House resolution opposes anti-Asian coronavirus rhetoric, including Trump’s ‘China virus’
NationalPost.com
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday denouncing anti-Asian rhetoric related to the coronavirus pandemic, including expressions like "China virus" frequently used by President Donald Trump….
UN peacekeeping chief urges member states to pay assessed contributions in full, on time
Xinhua News Agency
UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) — The UN peacekeeping chief on Thursday said it is critical for member states to pay their assessed contributions in full and in due time. "We are going through pressures on the peacekeeping budget," Jean-Pierre…
Cybersecurity Impact
German patient dies after being diverted from hospital hit by ransomware attack
SiliconANGLE
A German woman has died after being diverted from a hospital that had suffered a ransomware attack, allegedly the first death attributed directly to such an attack. The ransomware attack targeted the Duesseldorf University Hospital Sept. 10, resulting…
How Covid changed cyber crime
City A.M.
It might not be surprising that cyber criminals have taken advantage of coronavirus and the rush to remote working. The age of cyber warfare was upon us even before the crisis. New research suggests online fraudsters are boosting their attacks at an…
Nashville mayor’s office and health department ‘concealed coronavirus data’, leaked emails reveal
Mail Online UK
Emails show Mayor John Cooper's senior adviser and health department officials discussing how much coronavirus data they should release publicly  In at least two instances in June and July, the officials chose not to disclose data which showed very…
Palo Alto Networks CEO on new cybersecurity risks amid Covid-19
CNBC
Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks CEO, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss the success his company has seen amid the coronavirus pandemic, the decision behind acquiring Crypsis Group, and the types of hacking the company is seeing.
Phishing Attacks Spike Up During Work From Home
Security Bloggers Network
IT decision-makers and security analysts have raised concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in phishingContinue…
Schools and universities on alert following ‘reprehensible’ rise in cyber-attacks
The Independent
Advice issued after academic institutions faced attacks with ‘potential to de-rail preparations for the new term’ Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today. Find…
Secnewsbytes – Cybercriminals seek to capitalize on COVID-19 https://t.co/6jMb63fdOt
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Cybercriminals seek to capitalize on COVID-19 https://betanews.com/2020/09/17/cybercriminals-capitalize-on-covid-19/
Secnewsbytes – How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic | Threatpost https://t.co/WWpG7pC6EZ
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic | Threatpost https://threatpost.com/cybersecurity-playbook-during-pandemic/158538/
Secnewsbytes – New Report Explains COVID-19’s Impact on Cyber Security https://t.co/65M64GEFOt
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
New Report Explains COVID-19's Impact on Cyber Security https://thehackernews.com/2020/09/covid-cybersecurity-report.html
TheHackersNews – A new report explains COVID-19’s impact on #cybersecurity, detailing changes in cyberattacks experts at @Cynet360 h… https://t.co/ogoanPAZGt
TheHackersNews – Twitter
A new report explains COVID-19's impact on #cybersecurity, detailing changes in cyberattacks experts at @Cynet360 have observed across North America and Europe since the beginning of this…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

