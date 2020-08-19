COVID-19 Alert – 19 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|‘More violence in more homes’: Jump in family violence during pandemic
|TheAge.com
|The coronavirus pandemic has led to "more violence in more Australian homes", domestic violence campaigner Natasha Stott Despoja says.
|B.C. expands its state of emergency giving it more power to deal with COVID-19
|NationalPost.com
|VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has extended its provincial state of emergency that gives it extraordinary powers during the COVID-19 pandemic….
|Blockchain Accelerates Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
|Forbes.com
|Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the food and beverage industry’s supply chains have been getting a lot of attention. When meat packaging plants closed, the industry’s ability to supply supermarkets and restaurants was under pressure. Manufacturers…
|Coronavirus has accelerated growing awareness of need for fairer capitalism, as businesses step up to help
|South China Morning Post
|Economy faces deeper cut but 2021 outlook brighter – Fitch report
|New Zealand Herald
|New Zealand's economy faces a tougher time for the rest of this year but may be on track for a stronger 2021, according to international economic research agency Fitch Solutions. Fitch Solutions has revised down
For large American companies, the most recently completed quarter was the most extreme in years, as the coronavirus pandemic shook up consumer habits and the economy at large
|WSJ – Twitter
|For large American companies, the most recently completed quarter was the most extreme in years, as the coronavirus pandemic shook up consumer habits and the economy at large https://on.wsj.com/3azq5Qp
|Gun suicide rates were rising even before the pandemic: CDC
|ABC News
|The pandemic's mental health toll could drive suicide rates even higher. ABC News Daily: August 18, 2020 Catch up on the developing stories making headlines. Catch up on the developing stories making headlines. Hans Berggren/, Stock Even before the…
|Homeless people to be given smartphones and laptops during pandemic
|The Independent
|General public is being urged to support the campaign by donating old mobiles Thousands of homeless people will be given smartphones and laptops to help them stay informed, connected and able to access support during the coronavirus pandemic. A…
|Q1 snapshot of the Indian economy: Attaining recovery will be a long haul
|Business Standard India
|The severity of contraction in economic activities due to Covid-19 is declining, but sustainable recovery is far away still. A K Bhattacharya explains the problems and positives for the Indian economy India’s economic performance in the first quarter…
|‘Self-confidence, right diet helped in defeating virus’
|Chandigarh Tribune
|THIS Covid warrior believes in self-confidence and choosing a right diet to recover from the Covid-19 disease. Jatin Sharma, 28, is a medical laboratory technician at Government Medical College being run along with Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. He…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China makes brazen trade war admission as cracks emerge in Xi Jinping’s rule
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|China has admitted its trade war on Australian wine was sparked by the rejection of Huawei and calls for an investigation into the source of COVID-19.
|China’s Hong Kong seeks new business opportunities with Indonesia amid epidemic
|Xinhua News Agency
|HONG KONG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) — China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) looks to tap into new business opportunities with Indonesia amid the challenges from the COVID-19 epidemic. Speaking on Tuesday at an online forum to promote trade,…
|China’s top diplomat to visit South Korea amid stalled North Korea talks, coronavirus outbreaks
|The Straits Times All News
|August 19, 2020 12:15 PM SEOUL (REUTERS) – South Korea said China's top diplomat plans to visit for talks with new national security adviser Suh Hoon this week, amid the coronavirus pandemic that undercut bilateral exchanges and stalled…
|China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations
|Yahoo! Singapore
|China and the United States will each allow air carriers to double current flights to eight per week between the world's two largest economies, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday. The department said it will allow four Chinese passenger…
|India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
|Hindustan Times
|With international air travel still out of bounds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India has proposed air bubbles with five neighbouring countries, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday. Air bubbles seek to restore commercial passenger…
|No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled–White House chief of staff
|Asahi.com
|ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE–No new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two sides remain in touch about implementing a Phase 1 deal, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force…
|Opportunity for EU to show its geopolitical relevance
|Straits Times
|BRUSSELS • The European Union has a problem right on its doorstep, and it might just be the excuse it has been waiting for to at last speak up. When the bloc's 27 leaders interrupt their summer breaks to hold a conference call today on the violent…
|President Tsai makes pitch for Taiwan-U.S. trade agreement
|Focus Taiwan
|Taipei, Aug. 18 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday that a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between Taiwan and the United States would be mutually beneficial and would help to strengthen their existing trade and business exchanges. In a…
|Saudi Arabia: Lifting Iran Arms Embargo Will Lead to More Destruction
|Asharq Al-Awsat
|The Saudi government reiterated on Tuesday the Kingdom’s call on the international community to extend the arms embargo against Iran. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the virtual cabinet meeting from Neom. The cabinet…
|‘All In, All the Time’: Reopening Florida Schools Is Likened to Military Operation
|NYT.com U.S.
|Gov. Ron DeSantis, faced with reluctance by local schools to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, compared it to the campaign to get Osama bin Laden.
|Cybersecurity Impact
|COVID-19 Pandemic Persists While Extortion Ransomware Operators Run Rampant
|Recorded Future – Blog
|Click here to download the complete analysis as a PDF. This report is an extension of analysis Recorded Future released in Q1 and Q2, which outlined the trends in malware use, distribution, and development throughout the first half of…
|Carnival Hit by Ransomware Attack – Some Data Accessed
|TheStreet.com
|Carnival was hit by a ransomware incident, while its top executive says the company could resume U.S. cruises this year. The cruise-ship operator Carnival ( CCL ) – Get Report said it was hit by a ransomware attack that included unauthorized access…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Pandemic Phishing Prevails According to data obtained from a Freedom of Information inquiry conducted by the Lanop… https://t.co/z8pJRDpN9w
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Pandemic Phishing Prevails According to data obtained from a Freedom of Information inquiry conducted by the Lanop Accountancy Group, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is investigating 10,428 email, SMS, social media, and phone scams…
|Insights from Verizon’s COVID-19 Breach Landscape Working From Home (WFH) leads to greater vulnerability
|Security Bloggers Network
|Verizon’s report highlights four specific cyber challenges that have emerged this year as a result of the pandemic: the continued increase in human error, the focus on stolen credential-related hacking, the spike in the use of ransomware, and…
|Live Webinar | Maintaining Your Mission: The Need for Complete Cyber Protection
|Data Breach Today
|COVID-19 , Critical Infrastructure Security , Endpoint Security Presented by Acronis SCS 60 minutes Organizations across the country are closing their offices and opening their laptops to provide services to millions of Americans who are under…
|Pandemic Phishing Prevails
|IT Security Guru
|According to data obtained from a Freedom of Information inquiry conducted by the Lanop Accountancy Group , Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is investigating 10,428 email, SMS, social media, and phone scams exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic. Th…
Plenty more phish in the sea – During the pandemic a digital crimewave has flooded the internet
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Plenty more phish in the sea – During the pandemic a digital crimewave has flooded the internet | International | The Economist https://www.economist.com/international/2020/08/17/during-the-pandemic-a-digital-crimewave-has-flooded-the-internet
|The impact of COVID-19 on healthcare cybersecurity
|Malwarebytes Labs Blog
|As if stress levels in the healthcare industry weren’t high enough due to the COVID-19 pandemic, risks to its already fragile cybersecurity infrastructure are at an all-time high. From increased cyberattacks to exacerbated vulnerabilities to…
|What it Means to Be a Cybersecurity Pathfinder
|IT Security Guru
|The field of cybersecurity can be a somewhat unforgiving working environment. Bad actors will quite literally stop at nothing to wreak havoc for their own personal gain, financial or otherwise. Unfortunately, no public holiday or even pandemic,…
How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever #Cybersecurity #security https://thehackernews.com/2020/08/covid-19-cybersecurity.html?es_p=12484073
