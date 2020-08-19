Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 19 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Australian government release video showing how coronavirus virus spreads (Mail Online UK)
  • Beaten back, the virus regains strength in France (New Zealand Herald)
  • Canada’s hardest-hit province for COVID-19 launches plan to combat second wave (NationalPost.com)
  • Canada’s top doctor urges youth to share ideas on how to limit COVID-19 transmission (Global News Canada)
  • Concerns over Brazil tourism curb amid COVID-19 pandemic (Al Jazeera)
  • Coronavirus in ‘sustained decline’ in Mexico, top official says (Today Online)
  • Coronavirus outlier Sweden chooses its own path on face masks (Financial Times – US homepage)
  • Coronavirus pandemic continue to weigh Japan exports (Seeking Alpha)
  • Facing A Possible COVID-19 Surge, France Mandates Masks At All Workplaces (International Business Times)
  • Here’s how Denmark safely reopened schools in a pandemic without requiring masks (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • India working on supply chain with Japan, Australia to counter dependence on China Report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • India: Over 50,000 lives lost as pandemic rages on (Deutsche Welle)
  • Inside the French Riviera’s pandemic party problem (Business Insider)
  • Ireland tightens COVID-19 restrictions ahead of schools reopening (Al Arabiya)
  • Italy’s teachers want guarantees they won’t be prosecuted if pupils catch coronavirus (Telegraph)
  • Made in Germany – The price of health (Deutsche Welle)
  • Spain forces nightclubs to close and brings in smoking ban to tackle coronavirus (Liverpool Echo)
  • Sweden’s top grocer ICA posts profit jump on more home cooking (Reuters UK)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 19 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – As Germany extends furlough, Rishi Sunak wants UK to embrace change (The Guardian)
  • UK – Boris Johnson making only ‘minor’ cabinet changes in the autumn, despite backbench pressure (Telegraph)
  • UK – British governments to be legally bound by new environmental targets (WA Today)
  • UK – Nicola Sturgeon says Scottish Government adviser’s ‘stream of infection’ from England and Wales comment ‘not political’ (The Scotsman)
  • UK – UK government subsidises 35 million restaurant meals (Nasdaq)
  • US – ‘Stop the fear mongering!’: Peeved cruise-goers tell the CDC they’re ready to set sail despite the pandemic (Business Insider)
  • US – 5 things that just happened in schools reopening: Outbreak in most of Mississippi, California largely starts remote (Business Insider)
  • US – Alabama Is Reopening Universities Its Own Way. Now Comes the Test. (NYT.com U.S.)
  • US – California farming country buckles under COVID-19. Will pandemic make or break the Valley? (Fresno Bee)
  • US – Coronavirus restrictions and reopenings in Ohio for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 (Cleveland.com)
  • US – Florida coronavirus update August 18 (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – For-profit nursing homes in Connecticut harder hit by COVID-19, inquiry finds (Reuters India)
  • US – Gun suicide rates were rising even before the pandemic: CDC (ABC News)
  • US – Massachusetts releases new interactive map of coronavirus spread in cities and towns (boston.com)
  • US – North Carolina Eases Hiring For People With Criminal Records (Bloomberg Law)
  • US – Utah teachers resign in droves over COVID-19 fears ahead of school reopenings (New York Post)
  • US – What to know about the new COVID-19 restrictions in Hawaii (Hawaii News Now)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx says she wishes US had locked down like Italy (The Independent)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Allianz Wants Hawaiian Souvenir Co.’s COVID-19 Suit Tossed (Law360)
  • Australia Signs Deal With AstraZeneca For Possible COVID-19 Vaccine (Huffingtonpost.com.au)
  • Boeing Goes Deeper With Job Cuts as Pandemic Takes Its Toll (TheStreet.com)
  • Brazil greenlights human trials for J&J’s potential COVID-19 vaccine (NationalPost.com)
  • British retailer M&S to slash 7,000 jobs over the next 3 months following COVID-19 sales slump (Business Insider)
  • COVID-19 concerns deliver steel sales bump for BlueScope (Illawarra Mercury)
  • CSL hits $2.1 billion in profits, but flags soft 2021 (Australian Financial Review)
  • China to power world economy for several years as coronavirus recovery in developed countries lags, miner BHP says (South China Morning Post)
  • Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Q2 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
  • Coronavirus Hyundai Announces Social Welfare CSR Initiatives In India (NDTV)
  • DP World posts 18% surge in H1 revenue to top $4bn (Trade Arabia)
  • DP World records revenues of $4 billion plus in first-half 2020, acquires Indian feeder operators (Gulf News)
  • Deutsche Telekom will not take part in IFA special edition in September (Telecompaper)
  • Eskom to restart load shedding at 09:00 (News24)
  • Home Depot sees a record-breaking sales spike as home improvement remains the obsession of consumers stuck at home (Business Insider)
  • Honeywell Wants to Help U.S. Reopen From Covid, CEO Says (Bloomberg)
  • July ridership for Hong Kong MTR plunges 17 per cent from strong rebound in June, with grim outlook amid Covid-19 third wave (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Latam Airlines has laid off 12,600 staff since March amid coronavirus crisis (The Straits Times All News)
  • Latest round of job cuts at M&S will not be the last (SkyNews.com Business)
  • Maersk Lifts Profit Outlook (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Maple Leaf Foods Provides Update on COVID-19 at… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • Marks & Spencer to axe 7,000 jobs on virus fallout (The Straits Times All News)
  • Moving beyond Cathay Pacific wrestles with uncertainty, hard choices, as it prepares to fly again (South China Morning Post)
  • Petronas Chemicals mitigates Covid-19 impact in 1H (Borneo Post Online)
  • Port operator DP World H1 profit falls 56% as container volumes slump (Zawya.com)
  • Roche and Regeneron collaborate to significantly increase global supply of REGN-COV2 investigational antibody combination for COVID-19 (Ariva.de)
  • Samsung takes lion’s share of global TV market in H1: report (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Santander Sending Most Workers Into the Office in Virus Hotbed (Bloomberg)
  • Saudi Arabia’s SABIC picks banks for dollar bond – sources (Nasdaq)
  • SinoPharm’s Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine (Seeking Alpha)
  • Strong Home Depot Results Show Pandemic’s Consumer Spending Shift (WSJ.com US Business)
  • Tabcorp in $600m equity raising after COVID-19 inflicts heavy loss (WA Today)
  • Volvo to recall quarter of a million cars over faulty seat belts (CHINAdaily.com.cn)
  • Walmart profit surges as coronavirus boosts online shopping sales (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Walmart pushes ahead as pandemic winner (Financial Times – Europe homepage)
  • Walmart ’s quarterly sales surged as the retail behemoth continued to use its scale, e-commerce supply chain and gr… https://t.co/pCh1yJ3dqR (WSJ – Twitter)
  • With all stores reopened, Kohl’s reports a 22.9% drop in sales during the second quarter (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • COVID-19 and selective vulnerability to Parkinson’s disease (Lancet)
  • COVID-19 in older people with cognitive impairment in Latin America (Lancet)
  • COVID-19 related stroke in young individuals (Lancet)
  • Chinese Covid-19 vaccine contendel may be on the market by December – and cost £100 (Mail Online UK)
  • Comparison of molecular testing strategies for COVID-19 control: a mathematical modelling study (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Doctor comments on manufacturing of vaccines for coronavirus in Australia (Mail Online UK)
  • Fewer than half of Americans say they will get a coronavirus vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • If not now, when? COVID-19, lived experience, and a moment for real change (Lancet)
  • Russia aims for 25% of global COVID-19 vaccine market with its new product (Pharma Letter)
  • TheEconomist – Bill Gates had spent much of his time thinking about viruses, and vaccines, well before the novel coronavirus was f… https://t.co/6n9pHR0Yem (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • U.S. will conduct an unofficial dry run of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign this fall (Fortune)
  • WHO urges all nations to work together for Covid-19 vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO urges rich countries to join global Covid-19 vaccine facility (FT.com – Companies)
  • Why a coronavirus vaccine is key for markets: Strategist (CNBC)
  • Will Americans Actually Get A COVID-19 Vaccine When Approved? More Than Half Say They Might Not (International Business Times)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
‘More violence in more homes’: Jump in family violence during pandemic
TheAge.com
The coronavirus pandemic has led to "more violence in more Australian homes", domestic violence campaigner Natasha Stott Despoja says.
B.C. expands its state of emergency giving it more power to deal with COVID-19
NationalPost.com
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has extended its provincial state of emergency that gives it extraordinary powers during the COVID-19 pandemic….
Blockchain Accelerates Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
Forbes.com
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the food and beverage industry’s supply chains have been getting a lot of attention. When meat packaging plants closed, the industry’s ability to supply supermarkets and restaurants was under pressure. Manufacturers…
Coronavirus has accelerated growing awareness of need for fairer capitalism, as businesses step up to help
South China Morning Post
__
Economy faces deeper cut but 2021 outlook brighter – Fitch report
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand's economy faces a tougher time for the rest of this year but may be on track for a stronger 2021, according to international economic research agency Fitch Solutions. Fitch Solutions has revised down
For large American companies, the most recently completed quarter was the most extreme in years, as the coronavirus… https://t.co/1LwoDWWXW2
WSJ – Twitter
For large American companies, the most recently completed quarter was the most extreme in years, as the coronavirus pandemic shook up consumer habits and the economy at large https://on.wsj.com/3azq5Qp
Gun suicide rates were rising even before the pandemic: CDC
ABC News
The pandemic's mental health toll could drive suicide rates even higher. ABC News Daily: August 18, 2020 Catch up on the developing stories making headlines. Catch up on the developing stories making headlines. Hans Berggren/, Stock Even before the…
Homeless people to be given smartphones and laptops during pandemic
The Independent
General public is being urged to support the campaign by donating old mobiles Thousands of homeless people will be given smartphones and laptops to help them stay informed, connected and able to access support during the coronavirus pandemic. A…
Q1 snapshot of the Indian economy: Attaining recovery will be a long haul
Business Standard India
The severity of contraction in economic activities due to Covid-19 is declining, but sustainable recovery is far away still. A K Bhattacharya explains the problems and positives for the Indian economy India’s economic performance in the first quarter…
‘Self-confidence, right diet helped in defeating virus’
Chandigarh Tribune
THIS Covid warrior believes in self-confidence and choosing a right diet to recover from the Covid-19 disease. Jatin Sharma, 28, is a medical laboratory technician at Government Medical College being run along with Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. He…
Geopolitical Impact
China makes brazen trade war admission as cracks emerge in Xi Jinping’s rule
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
China has admitted its trade war on Australian wine was sparked by the rejection of Huawei and calls for an investigation into the source of COVID-19.
China’s Hong Kong seeks new business opportunities with Indonesia amid epidemic
Xinhua News Agency
HONG KONG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) — China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) looks to tap into new business opportunities with Indonesia amid the challenges from the COVID-19 epidemic. Speaking on Tuesday at an online forum to promote trade,…
China’s top diplomat to visit South Korea amid stalled North Korea talks, coronavirus outbreaks
The Straits Times All News
August 19, 2020 12:15 PM SEOUL (REUTERS) – South Korea said China's top diplomat plans to visit for talks with new national security adviser Suh Hoon this week, amid the coronavirus pandemic that undercut bilateral exchanges and stalled…
China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations
Yahoo! Singapore
China and the United States will each allow air carriers to double current flights to eight per week between the world's two largest economies, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday. The department said it will allow four Chinese passenger…
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Hindustan Times
With international air travel still out of bounds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India has proposed air bubbles with five neighbouring countries, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday. Air bubbles seek to restore commercial passenger…
No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled–White House chief of staff
Asahi.com
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE–No new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two sides remain in touch about implementing a Phase 1 deal, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force…
Opportunity for EU to show its geopolitical relevance
Straits Times
BRUSSELS • The European Union has a problem right on its doorstep, and it might just be the excuse it has been waiting for to at last speak up. When the bloc's 27 leaders interrupt their summer breaks to hold a conference call today on the violent…
President Tsai makes pitch for Taiwan-U.S. trade agreement
Focus Taiwan
Taipei, Aug. 18 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday that a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between Taiwan and the United States would be mutually beneficial and would help to strengthen their existing trade and business exchanges. In a…
Saudi Arabia: Lifting Iran Arms Embargo Will Lead to More Destruction
Asharq Al-Awsat
The Saudi government reiterated on Tuesday the Kingdom’s call on the international community to extend the arms embargo against Iran. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the virtual cabinet meeting from Neom. The cabinet…
‘All In, All the Time’: Reopening Florida Schools Is Likened to Military Operation
NYT.com U.S.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, faced with reluctance by local schools to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, compared it to the campaign to get Osama bin Laden.
Cybersecurity Impact
COVID-19 Pandemic Persists While Extortion Ransomware Operators Run Rampant
Recorded Future – Blog
Click here to download the complete analysis as a PDF. This report is an extension of analysis Recorded Future released in Q1 and Q2, which outlined the trends in malware use, distribution, and development throughout the first half of…
Carnival Hit by Ransomware Attack – Some Data Accessed
TheStreet.com
Carnival was hit by a ransomware incident, while its top executive says the company could resume U.S. cruises this year. The cruise-ship operator Carnival  ( CCL ) – Get Report  said it was hit by a ransomware attack that included unauthorized access…
InfoSecHotSpot – Pandemic Phishing Prevails According to data obtained from a Freedom of Information inquiry conducted by the Lanop… https://t.co/z8pJRDpN9w
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Pandemic Phishing Prevails According to data obtained from a Freedom of Information inquiry conducted by the Lanop Accountancy Group, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is investigating 10,428 email, SMS, social media, and phone scams…
Insights from Verizon’s COVID-19 Breach Landscape Working From Home (WFH) leads to greater vulnerability
Security Bloggers Network
Verizon’s report highlights four specific cyber challenges that have emerged this year as a result of the pandemic: the continued increase in human error, the focus on stolen credential-related hacking, the spike in the use of ransomware, and…
Live Webinar | Maintaining Your Mission: The Need for Complete Cyber Protection
Data Breach Today
COVID-19 , Critical Infrastructure Security , Endpoint Security Presented by Acronis SCS     60 minutes Organizations across the country are closing their offices and opening their laptops to provide services to millions of Americans who are under…
Pandemic Phishing Prevails
IT Security Guru
According to data obtained from a Freedom of Information inquiry conducted by the Lanop Accountancy Group , Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is investigating 10,428 email, SMS, social media, and phone scams exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic. Th…
Secnewsbytes – Plenty more phish in the sea – During the pandemic a digital crimewave has flooded the internet | International | T… https://t.co/8oRD4B4IgP
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Plenty more phish in the sea – During the pandemic a digital crimewave has flooded the internet | International | The Economist https://www.economist.com/international/2020/08/17/during-the-pandemic-a-digital-crimewave-has-flooded-the-internet
The impact of COVID-19 on healthcare cybersecurity
Malwarebytes Labs Blog
As if stress levels in the healthcare industry weren’t high enough due to the COVID-19 pandemic, risks to its already fragile cybersecurity infrastructure are at an all-time high. From increased cyberattacks to exacerbated vulnerabilities to…
What it Means to Be a Cybersecurity Pathfinder
IT Security Guru
The field of cybersecurity can be a somewhat unforgiving working environment. Bad actors will quite literally stop at nothing to wreak havoc for their own personal gain, financial or otherwise. Unfortunately, no public holiday or even pandemic,…
cybersecboardrm – How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/6bBGm5nRUw
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever #Cybersecurity #security https://thehackernews.com/2020/08/covid-19-cybersecurity.html?es_p=12484073

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 19 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: Gym app management platform exposed info of thousands of users...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 18 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 18 August 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 18 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: InfoSecHotSpot - Reported Breach Count for H1 2020 Lowest in Five Years While reported breach numbers are down, a handful of "mega"…...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch