Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 19 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • Asylum hearings at U.S.-Mexico border won’t restart until COVID-19 criteria met; longer wait time likely (AZCentral.com)
  • By the numbers: Canada’s purchases of personal protective equipment to date (NationalPost.com)
  • COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Saudi Arabia (Arab News)
  • Colombia and Japan report record single-day increases (UPI)
  • Germany Pledges Extra 3 Billion Euros for Global Aid at G-20 (Bloomberg)
  • India Coronavirus Dispatch: Strategies to contain the spread in future (Business Standard India)
  • Protesters take to streets of France, Germany over police brutality (Deutsche Welle)
  • Remembering those lost during the coronavirus pandemic in Canada (Global News Canada)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, July 19 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pandemic is yielding positive results (WAM.ae Emirates)
  • UAE to reopen prayer rooms in shopping centers, towers starting July 20 (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says he doesn’t want to force another national lockdown due to coronavirus (Yorkshire Evening Post)
  • UK – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Eases UK Coronavirus Lockdown Measures (International Business Times)
  • UK – Now more scientists raise concerns over Boris Johnson’s plan for ‘normality’ by Christmas (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Scottish Government told to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2025 (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – Why has the UK government stopped publishing daily coronavirus stats for England? (The Independent)
  • US – 85 Infants Test Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus In Texas County (Forbes.com)
  • US – 85 infants test positive for COVID-19 in Texas county amid alarming spike (The Hill)
  • US – Illinois programs to get $7M in federal COVID-19 relief (star-telegram.com)
  • US – In Arizona, school reopening sparks protest movement (The Straits Times All News)
  • US – Pennsylvania reaches 3 milestones in coronavirus reporting (Pittsburgh Tribune Review)
  • US – Trump administration pushing to block new money for testing, tracing, and CDC in upcoming coronavirus relief bill (Washington Post)
  • US ambassador: EU criticism of Poland over rule of law ‘overblown’ (Politico.eu)
  • US passenger flights to India to resume this week (Trade Arabia)
Actions by Companies
  • A tale of two streamers: Netflix hits a rough patch as Peacock spreads its wings (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Aditya Puri’s succession plans; HDFC Bank warns of rise in NPAs & other Q1 takeaways (Economic Times)
  • Aeroflot repatriation flight with Russians onboard leave Paris for Moscow (Itar Tass)
  • Analysis Why HDFC Bank is silent on loans under moratorium (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Discount grocer Aldi becomes latest retailer to require customers to wear masks (STLtoday.com)
  • FDA Authorizes Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 Diagn… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • Facebook plans a new section to debunk corona myths (The Gulf Today)
  • Facebook’s section for dispelling covid-19 rumours is now available in Hindi (Livemint.com)
  • Fujifilm to start clinical study of COVID-19 drug Avigan in Kuwait (Mainichi JP)
  • Google Bans Ads Promoting COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories To Fight Disinformation (International Business Times)
  • HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises 19.6%, provisions climb 49% (The Hindu)
  • How your Google searches may predict COVID-19 hot spots (Deseret News)
  • ICICI Bank Predicts Impact on FY21 Revenue Due to Covid-19 Crisis (Yahoo! India)
  • INTERVIEW: L’Oreal brings French beauty to Mideast (Arab News)
  • Merafong owes Eskom more than R400 million (Carletonville Herald)
  • Microsoft Reports Earnings on Wednesday: 8 Important Things to Watch (TheStreet.com)
  • Mondelez evolves school adoption program (Philippines Daily Tribune)
  • Nine employees from Chinese giant Sinopec working in Kuwait found to have COVID-19 (Global Times)
  • OFID, Davivienda bank support MSMEs and job creation in Colombia (WAM.ae Emirates)
  • Porsche Reports Second Quarter U.S. Retail Deliveries (NewKerala.com)
  • QNB Group bags ‘Best Bank in Qatar’ award from Euromoney (Gulf Times)
  • SBI & PSBs comes up with various initiatives to meet their operational liabilities in COVID-19 pandemic situation (United News of India)
  • Samsung South Africa donates rapid testing kits for Nelson Mandela Day (Mail & Guardian Online)
  • Schlumberger Tightens Its Belt (Seeking Alpha)
  • Story in a Chart Hidden divergence set-up suggests buying in Punjab National Bank (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Sun Pharma Aims To Gain Market Share, Preserve Cash Amid Pandemic (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • TIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi’s mobile assets (Reuters UK)
  • This is how you can get free Netflix subscription for 83 years in US (Business Standard India)
  • Warren Buffett’s Apple stake earns $40B in rebound from coronavirus low (FOXBusiness.com)
  • What it means when a hotel receives a Bureau Veritas Safeguard label (Abu Dhabi National)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • “The pandemic has a grip on the economy, and it doesn’t seem likely to loosen until vaccines are widely available,”… https://t.co/EGKRxZiLC4 (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Coronavirus Vaccine Race: Novavax or Vaxart? (Nasdaq)
  • Florida’s DeSantis Says Virus Antibody Tests Show 16% Positive (Bloomberg)
  • From @WSJopinion: Hydroxychloroquine, which remains a potentially promising treatment for Covid-19 patients, has be… https://t.co/fcf7Mzq8Tf (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Russia Is Trying to Beat the West to a Covid-19 Vaccine (Bloomberg)
  • Russia claims to have signed Covid-19 vaccine deal with Oxford University (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Russian ambassador rejects virus vaccine hacking claims (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • TheEconomist – Could America have a covid-19 vaccine by election day in November? Our health policy editor @natashaloder tells the… https://t.co/8MCvrT0KD5 (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • TheEconomist – The American government has spent more than $13bn in pursuit of a coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/MiNkBQVqQC (TheEconomist – Twitter)
Societal & Economic Impact
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says COVID-19 restrictions kill economy
Channel NewsAsia
SAO PAULO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday (Jul 18) that lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus "kill" and have "suffocated" the country's economy. "Without salaries and jobs, people die," he said…
EU Grapples Over Virus Recovery Plan, Barcelona In Lockdown
International Business Times Australia
European Union leaders were due to meet for a third day Sunday to try and agree on a giant post-coronavirus economic recovery plan as four million residents of Barcelona in virus-ravaged Spain were effectively placed under lockdown. The pandemic,…
EU leaders fight to break deadlock on Covid-19 recovery fund
New Zealand Herald
EU chiefs were locked in discussions over a plan to break deadlock over Europe's proposed €750bn response to the coronavirus pandemic after a night of acrimonious talks among leaders in Brussels. European Council president Charles
Editorial: If Congress lets unemployment aid lapse, the real virus toll will loom large
STLtoday.com
As badly as the U.S. has mishandled the pandemic, there’s been one bright spot: Despite historic unemployment, the poverty rate in America hasn’t significantly increased. This happy paradox is mostly due to the $600 that the federal government has…
G20 warns of sharp global contraction from pandemic, vows to use all policy tools to bolster economy
JapanTimes.co.jp
The Group of 20 also discussed extending its debt relief program for developing nations and new tax rules for online giants Google, Amazon, Apple and …
Israelis protest against Netanyahu, government handling of Covid-19 crisis
The Straits Times All News
July 19, 2020 5:05 AM JERUSALEM (REUTERS) – Israeli police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Saturday (July 18) as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling…
Israelis protest response to economic fallout from virus
Toronto Star Online
This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests
The Straits Times All News
July 19, 2020 3:39 PM JERUSALEM (REUTERS) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's graft trial resumed on Sunday (July 19) after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Quarantined man allegedly dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram
The Hindu
37-year-old man purportedly took his life at the quarantine centre established in the Government College of Engineering, Barton Hill A 37-year-old man, who was in an institutional quarantine centre for COVID-19 here, allegedly took his life late on…
Speed of Contact Tracing Strategies is Key to Slow COVID-19 Transmission
MedIndia
"This study reinforces findings from other modelling studies, showing that contact tracing can be an effective intervention to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but only if the proportion of contacts traced is high and the process is fast,"…
Geopolitical Impact
A weak ASEAN can’t save South China Sea
New Delhi Pioneer
Beijing’s belligerence is on the rise all around, whether it is unleashing a new terror regime in the name of “national security” in Hong Kong, the attempts to encroach on Indian land along the border or the bid to usurp the sea lines of…
Bubonic Plague: Another disease outbreak that started in China infects squirrel in USA
India TV
Image Source : PIXABAY While the United States remains the worst-hit country by COVID-19, another infectious disease has made landfall and started spreading. As per latest reports, a squirrel has been infected with Bubonic plague, another disease…
FRONTLINE: Tougher border control measures on the way
Albury Border Mail
Border residents will only be permitted to travel between Albury and Wodonga for health, education and employment reasons under revised rules set to be released by the NSW government on Sunday. Albury-Wodonga and other river communities will become…
Imran Khan trolls ‘unfortunate’ India over Covid surge, but Pakistan conducts 21% fewer tests
msn.co.in
New Delhi:  Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised his government’s Covid-19 fight, claiming that “unlike in our unfortunate neighbour India”, Pakistan is one of the “fortunate countries” where the number of cases has gone down. As of…
India revives initiative to conclude Preferential Trade Agreement with S African Customs Union
Economic Times
New Delhi: Discussions between Southern African Customs Union ( SACU ) [South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini] and India to achieve a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) have been revived with the two sides holding a virtual meeting last…
U.S. must expose and confront Russia’s criminal behavior
Washington Times
ANALYSIS/OPINION: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who just received popular support to remain in power until 2036, is on a crusade to ensure that Russia remains a first-tier nation, while actively pursuing a strategy to undermine the global…
Washington’s double standards clear as it wades into South China Sea dispute — Ding Duo
Malay Mail
·         The US is not a party to territorial disputes in the region, nor has it ratified the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea ·         Instead, by supporting claimant states, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is opening up a new…
Cybersecurity Impact
CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/V9CF5ZfxSL
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0sH6780
Dissecting The Twitter Hack With A Cybersecurity Evangelist
Forbes.com
Bottom Line: Shattering the false sense of security in tech, the recent Twitter hack blended altruism, fame, greed, social engineering via SIM swapping and insider threats to steal $120,000 from victims when the economic and political damage could…
JRoosen – RT @MalwareTechBlog: Twitter Hacked, Killer IoT Devices, Critical Windows Vulnerability, and APTs Target Coronavirus – MalwareTech Podcast…
JRoosen – Twitter
RT @MalwareTechBlog: Twitter Hacked, Killer IoT Devices, Critical Windows Vulnerability, and APTs Target Coronavirus – MalwareTech Podcast (Episode 2)

Featuring @Doctor_Tran & @gabsmashh
https://youtu.be/hPUVxHJaNOM
MalwareTechBlog – Twitter Hacked, Killer IoT Devices, Critical Windows Vulnerability, and APTs Target Coronavirus – MalwareTech Podca… https://t.co/l7ZHZy4KO0
MalwareTechBlog – Twitter
Twitter Hacked, Killer IoT Devices, Critical Windows Vulnerability, and APTs Target Coronavirus – MalwareTech Podcast (Episode 2)

Featuring @Doctor_Tran & @gabsmashh
https://youtu.be/hPUVxHJaNOM
Russian envoy denies Moscow helped hackers target virus vaccine
Malay Mail
Russia’s envoy has denied accusations by Britain and its allies of helping hackers target labs conducting coronavirus vaccine research. — Reuters file pic LONDON, July 19 — Russia’s ambassador to London has denied accusations by Britain and its allies…
Using robust tools, cybercriminals accelerate their own digital transformation
SiliconANGLE
In the online underground, crime not only pays but attackers are rapidly developing tools and networks that rival those of legitimate enterprises today. Recent news of the against vaccine development organizations and wholesale hijacking of Twitter…
ZDNet – Russian hackers are targeting coronavirus scientists with phishing and malware attacks https://t.co/2RMeDKBEBt
ZDNet – Twitter
Russian hackers are targeting coronavirus scientists with phishing and malware attacks…
cybersecboardrm – CISOs discuss cybersecurity in the COVID-19 environment #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/K0O1sCtr4F
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
CISOs discuss cybersecurity in the COVID-19 environment #Cybersecurity #security…
cybersecboardrm – Cybercriminals Targeted Streaming Services to Provide Pandemic Entertainment #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/mcjPQVufeq
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Cybercriminals Targeted Streaming Services to Provide Pandemic Entertainment #Cybersecurity #security…
thegrugq – RT @lehtior2: If true, suggests COVID-19 is such a major national security priority that capabilities are being retasked. APT29 hasn’t usua…
thegrugq – Twitter
RT @lehtior2: If true, suggests COVID-19 is such a major national security priority that capabilities are being retasked. APT29 hasn’t usually targeted this type of org or info. Although, they’ve targeted unis as stepping stones to other targets in…

