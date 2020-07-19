COVID-19 Alert – 19 July 2020
|Brazil’s Bolsonaro says COVID-19 restrictions kill economy
|Channel NewsAsia
|SAO PAULO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday (Jul 18) that lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus "kill" and have "suffocated" the country's economy. "Without salaries and jobs, people die," he said…
|EU Grapples Over Virus Recovery Plan, Barcelona In Lockdown
|International Business Times Australia
|European Union leaders were due to meet for a third day Sunday to try and agree on a giant post-coronavirus economic recovery plan as four million residents of Barcelona in virus-ravaged Spain were effectively placed under lockdown. The pandemic,…
|EU leaders fight to break deadlock on Covid-19 recovery fund
|New Zealand Herald
|EU chiefs were locked in discussions over a plan to break deadlock over Europe's proposed €750bn response to the coronavirus pandemic after a night of acrimonious talks among leaders in Brussels. European Council president Charles
|Editorial: If Congress lets unemployment aid lapse, the real virus toll will loom large
|STLtoday.com
|As badly as the U.S. has mishandled the pandemic, there’s been one bright spot: Despite historic unemployment, the poverty rate in America hasn’t significantly increased. This happy paradox is mostly due to the $600 that the federal government has…
|G20 warns of sharp global contraction from pandemic, vows to use all policy tools to bolster economy
|JapanTimes.co.jp
|The Group of 20 also discussed extending its debt relief program for developing nations and new tax rules for online giants Google, Amazon, Apple and …
|Israelis protest against Netanyahu, government handling of Covid-19 crisis
|The Straits Times All News
|July 19, 2020 5:05 AM JERUSALEM (REUTERS) – Israeli police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Saturday (July 18) as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling…
|Israelis protest response to economic fallout from virus
|Toronto Star Online
|This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
|Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests
|The Straits Times All News
|July 19, 2020 3:39 PM JERUSALEM (REUTERS) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's graft trial resumed on Sunday (July 19) after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis.
|Quarantined man allegedly dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram
|The Hindu
|37-year-old man purportedly took his life at the quarantine centre established in the Government College of Engineering, Barton Hill A 37-year-old man, who was in an institutional quarantine centre for COVID-19 here, allegedly took his life late on…
|Speed of Contact Tracing Strategies is Key to Slow COVID-19 Transmission
|MedIndia
|"This study reinforces findings from other modelling studies, showing that contact tracing can be an effective intervention to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but only if the proportion of contacts traced is high and the process is fast,"…
|Geopolitical Impact
|A weak ASEAN can’t save South China Sea
|New Delhi Pioneer
|Beijing’s belligerence is on the rise all around, whether it is unleashing a new terror regime in the name of “national security” in Hong Kong, the attempts to encroach on Indian land along the border or the bid to usurp the sea lines of…
|Bubonic Plague: Another disease outbreak that started in China infects squirrel in USA
|India TV
|Image Source : PIXABAY While the United States remains the worst-hit country by COVID-19, another infectious disease has made landfall and started spreading. As per latest reports, a squirrel has been infected with Bubonic plague, another disease…
|FRONTLINE: Tougher border control measures on the way
|Albury Border Mail
|Border residents will only be permitted to travel between Albury and Wodonga for health, education and employment reasons under revised rules set to be released by the NSW government on Sunday. Albury-Wodonga and other river communities will become…
|Imran Khan trolls ‘unfortunate’ India over Covid surge, but Pakistan conducts 21% fewer tests
|msn.co.in
|New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised his government’s Covid-19 fight, claiming that “unlike in our unfortunate neighbour India”, Pakistan is one of the “fortunate countries” where the number of cases has gone down. As of…
|India revives initiative to conclude Preferential Trade Agreement with S African Customs Union
|Economic Times
|New Delhi: Discussions between Southern African Customs Union ( SACU ) [South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini] and India to achieve a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) have been revived with the two sides holding a virtual meeting last…
|U.S. must expose and confront Russia’s criminal behavior
|Washington Times
|ANALYSIS/OPINION: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who just received popular support to remain in power until 2036, is on a crusade to ensure that Russia remains a first-tier nation, while actively pursuing a strategy to undermine the global…
|Washington’s double standards clear as it wades into South China Sea dispute — Ding Duo
|Malay Mail
|· The US is not a party to territorial disputes in the region, nor has it ratified the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea · Instead, by supporting claimant states, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is opening up a new…
|Cybersecurity Impact
