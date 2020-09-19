Silobreaker

  covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 19 September 2020

Actions by Governments
  • A deal to create Spain’s largest lender could signal more bank mergers in Europe (CNN)
  • Channel Crossings: Migrants found on Essex beach deported to France and Germany (The Independent)
  • Conor McGregor and his fiancee look relaxed in doctor’s office in Italy (Mail Online UK)
  • Coronavirus in South Africa: Relief, pride and the ‘new normal’ (BBC)
  • Differences between Clinical Protocols for the Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Andalusia, Spain (MDPI)
  • Germany Planning New Borrowing of 96.2 Billion Euros Next Year (Bloomberg)
  • Holiday greetings from Portugal (Deutsche Welle)
  • Iceland, Denmark issue new restrictions for bars — but in 2 different ways (Global News Canada)
  • India set to re-open schools despite COVID-19 surge (Deutsche Welle)
  • Italy’s wedding industry falls victim to Covid-19 (FT.com – World)
  • Japan considering narrower scope for COVID-19 hospitalizations (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Pandemic deepens struggle of Mexico’s indigenous villages (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Russia to resume flights to and from S. Korea this month (Korea Herald)
  • Second nationwide virus lockdown goes into force in Israel (France24)
  • Spain’s Covid-19 surge pushes SA into ninth position on global table (Times Live South Africa)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 19 (NationalPost.com)
  • Trump claims Canada wants U.S. border reopened (CTV News)
  • UAE sends fifth Covid-19 medical aid plane to Colombia (Khaleej Times)
  • UK – Boris Johnson coronavirus warning: ‘We are now seeing a second wave…across Europe’ (NBCNews.com)
  • UK – British PM Johnson says 2nd wave of COVID-19 ‘inevitable’ (Global News Canada)
  • UK – In full: North East leaders’ letter to Matt Hancock on local childcare restrictions (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • UK – Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits coronavirus vaccine research laboratory (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – The Guardian view on a second wave: Boris Johnson should be worried (The Guardian)
  • US – 2-month-old dies from COVID-19 in Michigan (CBS News)
  • US – 2-month-old dies from COVID-19 in Michigan: ‘Children are not spared’ (The Hill)
  • US – Biden compares U.S. and Canada COVID-19 deaths to show Trump administration’s failures (Global News Canada)
  • US – CDC now recommending all people exposed to COVID-19 get tested, reversing controversial guidance (New York Post)
  • US – CDC reverses coronavirus guidance that said people without symptoms may not need a test (CNBC)
  • US – CDC updates, again, guidelines on testing people without coronavirus symptoms (CNN)
  • US – Coronavirus updates: California COVID-19 activity still on decline; poll shows concern (Sacramento Bee)
  • US – Editorial: Texas is reopening. Don’t mess it up. (Houston Chronicle)
  • US – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas (Arkansas Online)
  • US – How many Arizona schools have reopened in person? Simple question, but tough to answer (AZCentral.com)
  • US – Idaho pastor skeptical of masks contracts coronavirus (CNN)
  • US – In our opinion: Utah’s COVID-19 surge is unacceptable (Deseret News)
  • US – Local level impact of COVID-19 should push response from U.S. Congress | Opinion (Tennessean)
  • US – Texas reports lowest unemployment rate since March, when coronavirus hit the state (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Virginia reports first child coronavirus death; Maryland to expand indoor dining capacity Monday (Washington Post)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Week in Review: Israeli-Gulf deals, Sweden’s Covid-19 gamble and a women’s revolution in Belarus (France24)
  • in China, the pandemic payoff has been good for pets, with interest in them increasing (South China Morning Post)
 
Actions by Companies
  • After letting go of FirstRand, RMB Holdings reinvents itself as a property company (News24)
  • Apple to launch first India online store before festivals (Taipei Times Online)
  • AstraZeneca: No link between adverse reactions and COVID-19 vaccine (UPI)
  • Bank of Ireland chief says the economy is showing positive signs, but banks will feel the brunt (CNBC)
  • Caixabank and Bankia merge to form Spain’s biggest bank (Telegraph)
  • Can Amazon save Britain’s test and trace system? (Telegraph)
  • Carnival Pamp;O Cruises Extends UK Operation Halt Till Early 2021 (Zacks.com)
  • Claims of Amazon pandemic price gouging cry out for Washington state AG investigation (Tacoma News Tribune)
  • Coronavirus Essential podcast PM Modi wants COVID-19 norms followed as a birthday gift Moderna, Pfizer reveal their vaccine study protocols (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Enel to Issue Only Sustainable Bonds: Green Festival Update (Bloomberg)
  • FedEx Corporation Might Plateau From Here (Seeking Alpha)
  • Ferrari Unveils First New Model after Pandemic Closure (Asharq Al-Awsat)
  • HCL Tech to double headcount in smaller towns over next 2-3 years (Moneycontrol.com)
  • HDFC Bank retains top spot in India’s most valuable brand rankings (Hindu Business Line)
  • Here’s how Google is helping researchers with data to study theCovid-19 impact (Hindu Business Line)
  • In-house counsel on the move: Carnival taps compliance leader as COVID pummels cruises (Reuters)
  • Lilly, Amgen Ink Manufacturing Deal for Coronavirus Antibodies (Zacks.com)
  • MTR Corporation takes battering from coronavirus, as Hong Kong rail operator reports 40 per cent drop in passenger numbers in August (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Moderna and Pfizer reveal secret blueprints for virus vaccine trials (Business Standard India)
  • Moderna and Pfizer set different efficacy bars in pivotal COVID-19 trials (Seeking Alpha)
  • Not sanctioning timely leave to SBI official in Visakhapatnam caused his death due to Covid-19, blames Unions (Hindu Business Line)
  • Qantas Airlines 7-hour sightseeing flight to nowhere sold out in 10 minutes (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Roche arthritis drug reduces likelihood COVID-19 patients will need ventilator, company claims (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Sainsbury’s selling 2.5kg cans of beans worth £2.10 for just 63p to clear coronavirus stock (Mail Online UK)
  • Samsung heir charged with committing fraud to ensure his succession (Deccan Chronicle)
  • Sapura Energy swings to RM24m net profit in Q2 (Malay Mail)
  • Singapore Airlines pilots agree on up to 60pc pay cut to save jobs amid Covid-19 (Malay Mail)
  • Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Give Immunity for 6 to 24 Months (Tempo.co)
  • Sun Hung Kai Properties makes massive changes to West Kowloon project, drops one tower and adds more open space (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Telkom gets an unexpected boost thanks to lockdown (News24)
  • Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury, Morrisons’ supermarket shopping rules during a local lockdown (Liverpool Echo)
  • UPS Plans Management Buyouts in Bid to Trim Payroll Costs (TheStreet.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • COVID-19 public health measures and respiratory syncytial virus (Lancet)
  • COVID‐19 and lymphangioleiomyomatosis: Experience at a reference center and the potential impact of the use of mTOR inhibitors (American Journal of Medical Genetics)
  • Column: Trump’s coronavirus vaccine is coming … in two weeks! And it will make you more patriotic. (Chicago Tribune)
  • Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study (star-telegram.com)
  • EU inks deal for up to 300 million doses of Sanofi, GSK coronavirus vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Inside a British facility that could mass produce a COVID-19 vaccine within weeks (CBS News)
  • Roche jumps 2% after unveiling COVID-19 antibody test, and on finding its drugs cut need for ventilators (Business Insider)
  • Secret blueprints for Covid-19 vaccine trials revealed by Moderna and Pfizer (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Sorrento Gets FDA Nod for Phase I Study on Coronavirus Antibody (Nasdaq)
  • Trump clashes with top medical advisers on coronavirus vaccine timeline (CBS News)
  • Trump expects to have doses of coronavirus vaccine for each American by April (Mail Online UK)
  • Trump says covid-19 vaccine widely available by April 2021 (Washington Post)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Airlines to collect ‘mandatory manifest information’ to assist COVID-19 contact tracing
ABC Online
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced airlines will be required to collect more detailed passenger information in order to help contact tracing efforts should a case of COVID-19 be confirmed on a domestic flight. "From 1 October, part of the…
Asia poised for recovery from recession in near term
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Finance ministers and central bank governors of Asean-member countries, China, Japan and South Korea expect recovery from the pandemic-induced global recession in the near term even as they remain on guard for lurking downside risks especially as the…
BofA CEO Brian Moynihan Says More Coronavirus Stimulus Needed To Recover From Coronavirus Recession
International Business Times
KEY POINTSA Fed survey released Friday indicates 77% of households said they were doing OK in JulyThe Fed said government aid and charitable organizations contributed to the feeling of well-beingMoynihan said 95% of the economy has recovered from the…
Coronavirus contact tracing app now available in Sask.
CTV News
REGINA — The Government of Canada’s COVID-19 contact tracing app is now operational in Saskatchewan. “COVID Alert” notifies users if they have come in contact with someone that has tested positive for the virus. According to the Government of Canada ,…
Coronavirus mortgage bailouts drop 0.7%, the smallest drop in four weeks
CNBC
CNBC's Diana Olick reports the latest numbers out of the coronavirus mortgage bailout program.
Covid unemployment: a new crisis?
BBC
How does surging unemployment complicate the global response to the pandemic? Show more Millions have been left without work as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate economies across the globe. This week, there’s been a sharp rise in the…
Namibia lifts coronavirus state of emergency
ChannelAfrica.co.za
Namibia has ended its COVID-19 state of emergency, six months after it was imposed to curb the spread of the virus. It means international travel can resume, a ban on domestic travel between the capital and nearby towns has been lifted, sporting…
Nepal’s tea industry hit by climate change, pandemic
Globaltimes.cn
Role of contact tracing as the pandemic evolves
The Hindu
While doubts are raised if it is a futile exercise, State maintains that it is still an important tool Kerala set the model for the entire nation when after reporting the first three cases of COVID-19 in the country late in January, it set in motion…
no more wage subsidies for businesses, Hong Kong’s No 2 says, even as unemployment woes rise, with city facing 14 new infections
South China Morning Post – News
Hong Kong’s No 2 official has warned there will be no further wage subsidies for businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic even as unemployment woes deepen, with the city expecting a jump in infections on Saturday to 14.Chief Secretary Matthew…
Geopolitical Impact
BOJ’s Kuroda says globalisation will be sustained despite Covid-19
Business Times Singapore
– 7:18 PM [TOKYO] Globalisation will be sustained and supply chains will be diversified as firms adjust to novel coronavirus disruption, Japan's central bank governor said on Friday, challenging an assumption the virus will lead to fragmentation of…
Beijing’s South China Sea talks with Asean are worse off than it’s letting on, experts say
South China Morning Post
China is confident it will be able to wrap up talks for a code of conduct in the disputed waters, even as the coronavirus has delayed negotiations But with recent stand-offs and Southeast Asian states ramping up their claims, an amicable resolution…
China More Dominant Than Ever In Covid-Related ‘PPE’ — And U.S. Flags
Forbes.com
China is now accounting for more than 85% of all U.S. imports in the category dominated by N-95 respirators, disposable and non-disposable face masks, surgical drapes and surgical towels, and, oddly enough, including U.S. flags. As the United States…
China and Russia are ahead in the global coronavirus vaccine race, bending long-standing rules as they go
Washington Post
SEOUL — China and Russia have decided to begin a mass rollout of their coronavirus vaccines before clinical tests are complete, in what is emerging as an unexpectedly complex geopolitical challenge for the United States. China's Sinopharm announced…
China flies 18 warplanes near Taiwan during US envoy’s visit
Mail Online UK
Chinese People's Liberation Army held combat exercises over the Taiwan Strait Taiwan's defence ministry said two bombers and 16 fighter jets were spotted It came as US official Keith Krach held talks with Taiwanese ministers on Friday China flew 18…
China sends warplanes as Taiwan honours late leader
Al Jazeera
Taiwan air force scrambles jets again as multiple Chinese military aircraft approach island for second consecutive day. Multiple Chinese military aircraft approached Taiwan for a second consecutive day on Saturday as the island's leader, government…
Fashion Industry Adaptations Amid Trade War, Pandemic
Law360
Danielle Garno and Heather Marx Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) — Danielle Garno Heather Marx The intensifying trade war between the U.S. and China over the past few years has left few segments of the economy untouched, and the fashion…
Johnson reels after mis-steps on Brexit and coronavirus
FT.com – World
Prime minister’s relations with many of his Tory MPs have reached breaking point
NATO concludes defense chiefs’ conference with praise for military plans
UPI
Sept. 18 (UPI) — A virtual conference of NATO defense chiefs Friday noted the military bloc's progress in new concepts and stressed a deterrence approach toward Russia. The NATO Military Committee Conference of 2020 ended with praise for the…
U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historical mistakes
Xinhua News Agency
BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) — The eastern theater command of the People's Liberation Army is conducting combat exercises near the Taiwan Strait, a reasonable and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. As some…
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slams China’s ‘military blustering’ after Taiwan scrambles jets
DNA India
China had announced combat drills near the Taiwan Strait as US diplomat Keith Krach arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on a three-day visit. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday criticised China's "military blustering" afterTaiwan scrambled jets as…
Cybersecurity Impact
#GartnerSEC: Cybersecurity Leaders Must Start Preparing for the Next Decade
Infosecurity – Latest News
#GartnerSEC: Cybersecurity Leaders Must Start Preparing for the Next Decade Cybersecurity leaders need to prepare for the long-term picture as well as deal with current day-to-day issues, according to Toby Bussa, VP analyst at …
BrianHonan – RT @ncsc_gov_ie: Please see this weeks @ncsc_gov_ie media summary, with articles on COVID-19’s impact on cyber security, MobileIron vulnera…
BrianHonan – Twitter
RT @ncsc_gov_ie: Please see this weeks @ncsc_gov_ie media summary, with articles on COVID-19's impact on cyber security, MobileIron vulnerabilities, NCSC-IE career opportunities and other stories from the last 7 days:…
Chinese hackers stole info from Spanish centers working on Covid19 vaccine
Security Affairs
Chinese hackers have stolen information from Spanish laboratories working on a vaccine for COVID19, El Pais newspaper revealed. The El Pais newspaper reported that Chinese hackers have stolen information from Spanish laboratories…
Chinese hackers ‘stole data from Spanish vaccine labs’— report
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Chinese hackers have stolen information from Spanish laboratories working on a vaccine for COVID-19, El Pais newspaper reported Friday. The report emerged as drug companies around the world race to produce an effective jab to counter a virus that has…
Dinosn – Chinese hackers stole info from Spanish centers working on Covid19 vaccine https://t.co/xAAWqCIY6m
Dinosn – Twitter
Chinese hackers stole info from Spanish centers working on Covid19 vaccine https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/108459/hacking/chinese-hackers-covid19-vaccine-spain.html
EduardKovacs – RT @SecurityWeek: Chinese hackers reportedly stole information from Spanish laboratories working on a https://t.co/3xs6b…
EduardKovacs – Twitter
RT @SecurityWeek: Chinese hackers reportedly stole information from Spanish laboratories working on a Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.securityweek.com/chinese-hackers-stole-data-spanish-vaccine-labs-report
Officials say NASA facing increasing targeting by foreign and domestic hackers
The Hill
Top officials at NASA say the agency is facing increasing attempts by foreign hackers to target sensitive information as it works to improve its IT security during the COVID-19 pandemic. “NASA has vast troves of intellectual information capital that…
SecurityWeek – Chinese hackers reportedly stole information from Spanish laboratories working on a https://t.co/3xs6bVQNnX
SecurityWeek – Twitter
Chinese hackers reportedly stole information from Spanish laboratories working on a Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.securityweek.com/chinese-hackers-stole-data-spanish-vaccine-labs-report
The SFO should be there to pursue major cases of fraud and economic crime, not make money
The Independent
A t this time of year I would normally have just attended the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime . It’s been a habit, a treat of mine, ever since I first started going as a journalist interested in exposing business wrongdoing back in…
cybersecboardrm – Digital Transformation And Cybersecurity During Covid-19 #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://t.co/gekZpH3RfM
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Digital Transformation And Cybersecurity During Covid-19 #Cybersecurity #digital #security…

