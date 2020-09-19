COVID-19 Alert – 19 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Airlines to collect ‘mandatory manifest information’ to assist COVID-19 contact tracing
|ABC Online
|Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced airlines will be required to collect more detailed passenger information in order to help contact tracing efforts should a case of COVID-19 be confirmed on a domestic flight. "From 1 October, part of the…
|Asia poised for recovery from recession in near term
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|Finance ministers and central bank governors of Asean-member countries, China, Japan and South Korea expect recovery from the pandemic-induced global recession in the near term even as they remain on guard for lurking downside risks especially as the…
|BofA CEO Brian Moynihan Says More Coronavirus Stimulus Needed To Recover From Coronavirus Recession
|International Business Times
|KEY POINTSA Fed survey released Friday indicates 77% of households said they were doing OK in JulyThe Fed said government aid and charitable organizations contributed to the feeling of well-beingMoynihan said 95% of the economy has recovered from the…
|Coronavirus contact tracing app now available in Sask.
|CTV News
|REGINA — The Government of Canada’s COVID-19 contact tracing app is now operational in Saskatchewan. “COVID Alert” notifies users if they have come in contact with someone that has tested positive for the virus. According to the Government of Canada ,…
|Coronavirus mortgage bailouts drop 0.7%, the smallest drop in four weeks
|CNBC
|CNBC's Diana Olick reports the latest numbers out of the coronavirus mortgage bailout program.
|Covid unemployment: a new crisis?
|BBC
|How does surging unemployment complicate the global response to the pandemic? Show more Millions have been left without work as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate economies across the globe. This week, there’s been a sharp rise in the…
|Namibia lifts coronavirus state of emergency
|ChannelAfrica.co.za
|Namibia has ended its COVID-19 state of emergency, six months after it was imposed to curb the spread of the virus. It means international travel can resume, a ban on domestic travel between the capital and nearby towns has been lifted, sporting…
|Nepal’s tea industry hit by climate change, pandemic
|Globaltimes.cn
|Role of contact tracing as the pandemic evolves
|The Hindu
|While doubts are raised if it is a futile exercise, State maintains that it is still an important tool Kerala set the model for the entire nation when after reporting the first three cases of COVID-19 in the country late in January, it set in motion…
|no more wage subsidies for businesses, Hong Kong’s No 2 says, even as unemployment woes rise, with city facing 14 new infections
|South China Morning Post – News
|Hong Kong’s No 2 official has warned there will be no further wage subsidies for businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic even as unemployment woes deepen, with the city expecting a jump in infections on Saturday to 14.Chief Secretary Matthew…
|Geopolitical Impact
|BOJ’s Kuroda says globalisation will be sustained despite Covid-19
|Business Times Singapore
|– 7:18 PM [TOKYO] Globalisation will be sustained and supply chains will be diversified as firms adjust to novel coronavirus disruption, Japan's central bank governor said on Friday, challenging an assumption the virus will lead to fragmentation of…
|Beijing’s South China Sea talks with Asean are worse off than it’s letting on, experts say
|South China Morning Post
|China is confident it will be able to wrap up talks for a code of conduct in the disputed waters, even as the coronavirus has delayed negotiations But with recent stand-offs and Southeast Asian states ramping up their claims, an amicable resolution…
|China More Dominant Than Ever In Covid-Related ‘PPE’ — And U.S. Flags
|Forbes.com
|China is now accounting for more than 85% of all U.S. imports in the category dominated by N-95 respirators, disposable and non-disposable face masks, surgical drapes and surgical towels, and, oddly enough, including U.S. flags. As the United States…
|China and Russia are ahead in the global coronavirus vaccine race, bending long-standing rules as they go
|Washington Post
|SEOUL — China and Russia have decided to begin a mass rollout of their coronavirus vaccines before clinical tests are complete, in what is emerging as an unexpectedly complex geopolitical challenge for the United States. China's Sinopharm announced…
|China flies 18 warplanes near Taiwan during US envoy’s visit
|Mail Online UK
|Chinese People's Liberation Army held combat exercises over the Taiwan Strait Taiwan's defence ministry said two bombers and 16 fighter jets were spotted It came as US official Keith Krach held talks with Taiwanese ministers on Friday China flew 18…
|China sends warplanes as Taiwan honours late leader
|Al Jazeera
|Taiwan air force scrambles jets again as multiple Chinese military aircraft approach island for second consecutive day. Multiple Chinese military aircraft approached Taiwan for a second consecutive day on Saturday as the island's leader, government…
|Fashion Industry Adaptations Amid Trade War, Pandemic
|Law360
|Danielle Garno and Heather Marx Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) — Danielle Garno Heather Marx The intensifying trade war between the U.S. and China over the past few years has left few segments of the economy untouched, and the fashion…
|Johnson reels after mis-steps on Brexit and coronavirus
|FT.com – World
|Prime minister’s relations with many of his Tory MPs have reached breaking point
|NATO concludes defense chiefs’ conference with praise for military plans
|UPI
|Sept. 18 (UPI) — A virtual conference of NATO defense chiefs Friday noted the military bloc's progress in new concepts and stressed a deterrence approach toward Russia. The NATO Military Committee Conference of 2020 ended with praise for the…
|U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historical mistakes
|Xinhua News Agency
|BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) — The eastern theater command of the People's Liberation Army is conducting combat exercises near the Taiwan Strait, a reasonable and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. As some…
|US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slams China’s ‘military blustering’ after Taiwan scrambles jets
|DNA India
|China had announced combat drills near the Taiwan Strait as US diplomat Keith Krach arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on a three-day visit. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday criticised China's "military blustering" afterTaiwan scrambled jets as…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|#GartnerSEC: Cybersecurity Leaders Must Start Preparing for the Next Decade
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|#GartnerSEC: Cybersecurity Leaders Must Start Preparing for the Next Decade Cybersecurity leaders need to prepare for the long-term picture as well as deal with current day-to-day issues, according to Toby Bussa, VP analyst at …
|Chinese hackers stole info from Spanish centers working on Covid19 vaccine
|Security Affairs
|Chinese hackers have stolen information from Spanish laboratories working on a vaccine for COVID19, El Pais newspaper revealed. The El Pais newspaper reported that Chinese hackers have stolen information from Spanish laboratories…
|Chinese hackers ‘stole data from Spanish vaccine labs’— report
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|Chinese hackers have stolen information from Spanish laboratories working on a vaccine for COVID-19, El Pais newspaper reported Friday. The report emerged as drug companies around the world race to produce an effective jab to counter a virus that has…
|Officials say NASA facing increasing targeting by foreign and domestic hackers
|The Hill
|Top officials at NASA say the agency is facing increasing attempts by foreign hackers to target sensitive information as it works to improve its IT security during the COVID-19 pandemic. “NASA has vast troves of intellectual information capital that…
|The SFO should be there to pursue major cases of fraud and economic crime, not make money
|The Independent
|A t this time of year I would normally have just attended the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime . It’s been a habit, a treat of mine, ever since I first started going as a journalist interested in exposing business wrongdoing back in…
