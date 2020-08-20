COVID-19 Alert – 20 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Are there privacy risks to a COVID-19 contact-tracing app?
|Global News Canada
|Opposition MNAs have raised concerns about a COVID-19 contact-tracing app, but are those worries founded? Global’s Laura Casella talks to cybersecurity expert Terry Cutler.
|China seeks solution to unemployment crisis with flexible jobs
|South China Morning Post
|Many struggling workers in China are taking part-time jobs such as street vending and construction to make ends meet When winter comes, many outdoor jobs in the nation’s colder regions will disappear, putting low- and medium-income groups at risk
|Coronavirus economy by the numbers
|MSN Money Canada
|As states have reopened, closed and reopened again during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy has ridden the wave right along with it. While certain economical numbers remain in a slump — the United States unemployment rate was sitting at…
|Germany to extend coronavirus furlough scheme to 24 months
|London Evening Standard
|Germany has signalled it will extend coronavirus furlough scheme to 24 months, with Angela Merkel backing the proposals. The country's furlough programme – called Kurzarbeit, or "short work" – is limited to 12 months at the moment, but ministers said…
|How the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting our diet
|Special Broadcasting Service
|Data shows that the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way we eat and exercise.
|More than 600 acts of violence committed in connection to COVID-19 – International Red Cross
|Today Online
|BOGOTA – More than 600 cases of violence, harassment or stigmatization in relation to cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) during the first six months of the pandemic.
|Online forum speaks on ‘shadow pandemic’ of family violence
|CTV News
|KITCHENER — An online forum on Wednesday focused on a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic. The forum was hosted by a group called "Friends of Crime Prevention," who referred to family violence as a "shadow pandemic” as violence in the home…
|Public transport usage down under alert levels 2 and 3
|New Zealand Herald
|Public transport patronage has plummeted across the country in Covid-19 alert levels 2 and 3, reigniting concern over revenue shortfalls. Wellington is operating at 65 per cent of its usual capacity, and patronage has decreased by 15 per cent in…
|Quality–not quantity– of stimulus vs COVID-19 matters
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|The Philippines' stimulus package to recover from the COVID-19-induced recession may be relatively smaller compared to the actual damage inflicted on the economy so far, but President Duterte's chief economic manager said this prudent spending…
|The coronavirus pandemic has created a divide in China’s consumer economy, with makers of premium products reboundi… https://t.co/WPmnYempAt
|The coronavirus pandemic has created a divide in China’s consumer economy, with makers of premium products rebounding strongly but those catering to mass-market consumers finding it tougher to return to growth https://on.wsj.com/3iUntzp
|Geopolitical Impact
|China Hid Coronavirus Dangers From Beijing, U.S. Agencies Find
|NYT.com Main News
|A new U.S. intelligence report says top officials in Beijing were in the dark in early January on the true dangers of the virus. That could affect U.S. policy on China.
|China, U.S. agree to hold trade talks, Chinese commerce ministry says
|Asahi.com
|BEIJING–China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks “in the coming days” to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. Ministry…
|China, U.S. to allow air carriers to double flights
|Ecns.cn
|China and the United States will allow air carriers to double flights between the two countries, raising the total number of flights from eight to 16, Xinhua News Agency reported. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday issued an order…
|India tries to woo Myanmar amid tussle with China
|TheWeek
|India is keen to ensure that Myanmar doesn't go the Nepal way After bonding with Bangladesh, courtesy foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the next country on India's wooing list is Myanmar. Myanmar, which is headed to polls in November, figured…
|India’s vaccine promise to halt Bangladesh’s China tilt
|Deccan Herald
|India has promised to give priority to Bangladesh when it would start producing the Covid-19 vaccines — a move, which is apparently aimed at stopping one of its friendliest neighbours from drifting towards China. Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla…
|NATO resumes disposal of obsolete ammunition in Ukraine
|UPI
|Aug. 19 (UPI) — Ukraine's NATO-funded disposal of old and obsolete ammunition resumed this week after the project was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the alliance said. Ukraine acquired vast amounts of weapons and ammunition after the Soviet…
|The international community purportedly agreed that further confrontations with China yield more losses for the U.S
|Yahoo! India
|More than a dozen American companies, including Apple, Ford, Disney, Wal-Mart, Procter & Gamble, Intel, MetLife, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, express their concern over the US government’s plan to restrict commercial transactions involving…
|Turkey in talks with Germany, China, Russia on vaccine trials
|Nasdaq
|ISTANBUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) – Turkey is in talks with Russia, Germany and China about conducting Phase 3 trials for coronavirus vaccines developed in those countries, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. Germany and China have applied to…
|Won’t recognise Israel unless Palestine freed: Imran
|United News of India
|Islamabad, Aug 19 (UNI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will not recognise Israel as a state as long as it does not give total and complete freedom to Palestine. Khan said this in a late-night interview given to Dunya TV on…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Emotet’s Rapid Infection Further Contaminates US, UK Businesses Using COVID-19 Spam
|Cyware
|Emotet malware had been dormant between February 2020 to mid-July 2020. Now, by observing the rapid rate of updates in its features and capabilities, it seems the developers behind the botnet are planning to compensate for the lost timespan by making…
|Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil
|ZDNet Security
|About one in eight Internet users have accessed a website with malicious content during the first months of the pandemic, research suggests.
|How Hackers Bled 118 Bitcoins Out of Covid Researchers in U.S.
|Bloomberg
|The negotiator entered the chatroom four days after the attack . Hackers had locked down several servers used by the epidemiology and biostatistics department at the University of California at San Francisco, and wanted a $3 million ransom to give…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity has boomed in 2020, but is adoption sparking complacency? Cybersecurity companies have been big benef… https://t.co/MMelHscyhB
|Cybersecurity has boomed in 2020, but is adoption sparking complacency? Cybersecurity companies have been big beneficiaries of the COVID-19 accelerated shift to online as individuals and businesses try to stay connected and maintain a sense of…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Voice Phishers Targeting Corporate VPNs The COVID-19 epidemic has brought a wave of email phishing attacks that try… https://t.co/xAiIiTSEZu
|Voice Phishers Targeting Corporate VPNs The COVID-19 epidemic has brought a wave of email phishing attacks that try to trick work-at-home employees into giving away credentials needed to remotely access their employers' networks. But one increasingly…
|Microsoft poll finds businesses embraces ‘zero trust’ security in pandemic, but must cut cybersecurity costs (MSFT)
|Business Insider
|Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella in Berlin, Germany, in February 2019. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via A new poll of 800 businesses found 94% embraced some aspect of a new approach to cybersecurity that constantly authenticates users. But many also have…
|The new pandemic labor landscape for cybersecurity jobs, skills and certifications
|CSO Online News
|As cyberattacks increase, how can employers fight back? And what should employees do to capitalize on new job and career opportunities?
|ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/8A0vu27Owl by @angelicamari
|Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://zd.net/3hcu5c9 by @angelicamari
|ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/UsUAajJSlu
|Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil…
|virusbtn – Michigan college requires its students to use a coronavirus tracking app that contains vulnerabilities… https://t.co/CsYuaMiv7G
|Michigan college requires its students to use a coronavirus tracking app that contains vulnerabilities https://techcrunch.com/2020/08/19/coronavirus-albion-security-flaws-app/ https://twitter.com/virusbtn/status/1296365110831833088/photo/1
