Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 20 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Australia to kick off trial in September to allow foreign students to return amid Covid-19 pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Coronavirus bounces back to threaten South Korea’s health system (Deutsche Welle)
  • Coronavirus watch updates: India’s coronavirus tally surpasses 2.8 million (Beijingbulletin.com)
  • Early signs coronavirus spread is slowing in Brazil (TheAge.com)
  • Expert: Japan in second wave of outbreak (News On Japan)
  • Germany haunted by spectre of zombie companies (FT.com – World)
  • Germany, France push for sweeping reforms to strengthen WHO (Australian Financial Review)
  • Has Sweden’s COVID-19 herd immunity approach paid off, or is elimination better? (Newshub)
  • Italy wants its tourists back, unless they sit on the statues (New Zealand Herald)
  • Nigeria’s wet markets thrive despite coronavirus pandemic (NationalPost.com)
  • Norway keeps rates at zero, maintains outlook (Nasdaq)
  • People say NZ should adopt Sweden’s COVID-19 response – here’s why that’s bollocks (Newshub)
  • Reopening schools could trigger second wave in Pakistan, warns Sindh health minister (Gulf News)
  • SCRI: India, Japan, Australia joining hands to counter China’s supply chain dominance (Economic Times)
  • Shiny Dashboard for Monitoring the COVID-19 Pandemic in Spain (MDPI)
  • Spain’s Mounting Coronavirus Crisis Is Met by Government Silence (Bloomberg Law)
  • Sweden’s coronavirus expert warns that wearing masks is ‘very dangerous’ (Mail Online UK)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 20 (NationalPost.com)
  • Trump says S. Korea will solve problem with recent surge in pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • UK – Boris Johnson cannot hide behind experts forever – this shameful blame game has to stop (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson promised us ‘world beating’ and that’s what we got – we’re the worst at everything (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s Plan To Move Parliament To York Effectively Rejected (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • UK – Matt Hancock says amount of people catching Covid at work ‘relatively low’ (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Matt Hancock suggests ‘no excuse’ for people not to return to their desks (Mail Online UK)
  • US – American Indians, Alaska Natives hit harder by COVID-19, U.S. CDC says (NationalPost.com)
  • US – CDC data show disproportionate COVID-19 impact in American Indian/Alaska Native populations (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – CDC: Wildfire Smoke Increases Risk of Coronavirus (NewsMax.com)
  • US – California preps new rules for reopenings in some counties (star-telegram.com)
  • US – China’s Coronavirus Cover-Up Exposed In US Government Report (International Business Times)
  • US – Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut passes 1 million COVID-19 tests during pandemic (Hartford Courant)
  • US – Florida coronavirus update August 19 (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Hawaii pauses tourism reopening program again amid coronavirus pandemic (The Hill)
  • US – Iowa governor’s push to reopen schools descends into chaos (star-telegram.com)
  • US – NIAIDNews – RT @NIAIDFunding: Funding News https://t.co/u1rTPqO7ue. Explore new funding opportunities for early-stage investigators and small businesse… (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIH Shakes Down Researchers For Information On Mysterious Chinese Lab Where COVID-19 Was Kept (Zero Hedge)
  • US – The CDC wants state and local sewage systems tested for coronavirus (CNBC)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Yes, our infection rate is half that of Belgium – but restrictions here are a lot tougher (Irish Independent)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AIA’s first-half new business plunges nearly 40 per cent as coronavirus pandemic limits face-to-face policy sales (South China Morning Post)
  • AirAsia sees ‘immediate spike’ in bookings after easing of Metro Manila virus restrictions (ABS-CBN News)
  • Apple First US Company To Beat $2 Trillion Value (Channel News Australia)
  • Apple becomes first ever company to be worth $2 trillion as iPhone maker share price surges amid pandemic (The Independent)
  • Apple market cap tops $2 trillion (Deutsche Welle)
  • Australia government may block China Mengniu’s milk brands deal–media (Asahi.com)
  • BAT resumes sales in South Africa (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • COVID-19 Yamaha Motorcycles India To Lay-Off Employees As Part Of Major Restructuring (Yahoo! India)
  • COVID-19 vaccine ready by December, two shots to cost less than $144: Sinopharm chief (Globaltimes.cn)
  • CRH profits tumble 28% to €438m as Covid-19 hits construction (Irish Times)
  • Coca-Cola Amatil need to be flexible during the pandemic: MD (CNBC)
  • Coronavirus AstraZeneca Vaccine: Those Who Refuse Should Have Freedoms Restricted, Says Sydney Doctor (Huffingtonpost.com.au)
  • Curbside pickup drives sales at Target, Walmart, other stores amid COVID-19. Here’s where to use the service (Finanzen.net)
  • DP World increases Indian presence with acquisitions (Arabian Business)
  • Deutsche Bahn criticised for withholding data during pandemic (FT.com – IT)
  • Deutsche Bahn criticised for withholding data during pandemic https://t.co/FoCtGgE8Jt (FT – Twitter)
  • Gold Fields Profit Doubles as Metal Rally Offsets Virus Turmoil (Bloomberg)
  • HSBC shoots down Bank of England’s optimism over the economy (Mail Online UK)
  • Moody’s – Housing markets in major US cities to recover as pandemic has wide-ranging credit effects (Business Insider)
  • Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials open in Arizona (AZCentral.com)
  • Premier ‘won’t bend’ on border despite Qantas, federal government calls (WA Today)
  • Qantas posts A$1.96 billion loss and sees more Covid-19 pain to come (The Straits Times All News)
  • Roche, Regeneron link up to develop COVID-19 antibody cocktail (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Ryanair cuts flights, others weigh capacity amid coronavirus surge (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Ryanair dubs Government travel policy a ‘laughing stock’ (Irish Times)
  • SABC vows Covid relief funds will be used as intended (News24)
  • Southwest Airlines cuts flight schedules through October as travel recovery remains ‘inconsistent’ (Dallas Morning News)
  • Standard Bank Sees Trading Revenue Falling After First-Half Jump (Bloomberg)
  • Standard Bank’s profit tank 44% as bad debts spike (News24)
  • Target joins Walmart, Home Depot in reporting record-setting sales amid pandemic (The Hill)
  • Telecom Argentina launches e-commerce platform (Telecompaper)
  • The new normal: People are searching for standing desks and dumbbells as per latest Google data (Times of India)
  • Trade union refers Bank of Ireland to WRC over job cut plan (Irish Times)
  • UOB to resume full branch operations in Singapore; most OCBC and DBS branches reopen (The Straits Times All News)
  • Walmart CEO hopes US, China can fix trade issues for ‘collaborative’ relationship (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Wesfarmers had ‘solid’ earnings results despite the pandemic, says managing director (CNBC)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine does NOT prevent people from contracting coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • Australia To Be Among The First To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine From AstraZeneca (Business Insider)
  • Australia To Make Vaccine ‘As Mandatory As You Can Possibly Make It’ (International Business Times)
  • BRIEF—Monoclonal antibodies to meet natural killer cells combination in COVID-19 (Pharma Letter)
  • Battling COVID-19 in the occupied Palestinian territory (Lancet)
  • Covid-19 and Contact Tracing (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Gilead’s Latest Stumble Quashes Last of Covid-19 Drug Gains (Bloomberg)
  • Improving handwashing habits and household air quality in Africa after COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Nations should work together on vaccine, says WHO (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Pope Francis On Coronavirus Vaccine: Sad If ‘Priority Is Given To The Richest’ (International Business Times)
  • T cells — not antibodies — may be key to long-term COVID-19 immunity. What are they? (star-telegram.com)
  • The burden of childhood pneumonia in India and prospects for control (Lancet)
  • TheEconomist – Bill Gates had spent much of his time thinking about viruses, and vaccines, well before the novel coronavirus was f… https://t.co/V0KlIkQYjZ (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • US will allow pharmacists to administer vaccines to kids during pandemic (ABC News)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Are there privacy risks to a COVID-19 contact-tracing app?
Global News Canada
Opposition MNAs have raised concerns about a COVID-19 contact-tracing app, but are those worries founded? Global’s Laura Casella talks to cybersecurity expert Terry Cutler.
China seeks solution to unemployment crisis with flexible jobs
South China Morning Post
Many struggling workers in China are taking part-time jobs such as street vending and construction to make ends meet When winter comes, many outdoor jobs in the nation’s colder regions will disappear, putting low- and medium-income groups at risk
Coronavirus economy by the numbers
MSN Money Canada
As states have reopened, closed and reopened again during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy has ridden the wave right along with it. While certain economical numbers remain in a slump — the United States unemployment rate was sitting at…
Germany to extend coronavirus furlough scheme to 24 months
London Evening Standard
Germany has signalled it will extend coronavirus furlough scheme to 24 months, with Angela Merkel backing the proposals. The country's furlough programme – called Kurzarbeit, or "short work" – is limited to 12 months at the moment, but ministers said…
How the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting our diet
Special Broadcasting Service
Data shows that the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way we eat and exercise.
More than 600 acts of violence committed in connection to COVID-19 – International Red Cross
Today Online
BOGOTA – More than 600 cases of violence, harassment or stigmatization in relation to cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) during the first six months of the pandemic.
Online forum speaks on ‘shadow pandemic’ of family violence
CTV News
KITCHENER — An online forum on Wednesday focused on a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic. The forum was hosted by a group called "Friends of Crime Prevention," who referred to family violence as a "shadow pandemic” as violence in the home…
Public transport usage down under alert levels 2 and 3
New Zealand Herald
Public transport patronage has plummeted across the country in Covid-19 alert levels 2 and 3, reigniting concern over revenue shortfalls. Wellington is operating at 65 per cent of its usual capacity, and patronage has decreased by 15 per cent in…
Quality–not quantity– of stimulus vs COVID-19 matters
Philippine Daily Inquirer
The Philippines' stimulus package to recover from the COVID-19-induced recession may be relatively smaller compared to the actual damage inflicted on the economy so far, but President Duterte's chief economic manager said this prudent spending…
The coronavirus pandemic has created a divide in China’s consumer economy, with makers of premium products reboundi… https://t.co/WPmnYempAt
WSJ – Twitter
The coronavirus pandemic has created a divide in China’s consumer economy, with makers of premium products rebounding strongly but those catering to mass-market consumers finding it tougher to return to growth https://on.wsj.com/3iUntzp
Geopolitical Impact
China Hid Coronavirus Dangers From Beijing, U.S. Agencies Find
NYT.com Main News
A new U.S. intelligence report says top officials in Beijing were in the dark in early January on the true dangers of the virus. That could affect U.S. policy on China.
China, U.S. agree to hold trade talks, Chinese commerce ministry says
Asahi.com
BEIJING–China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks “in the coming days” to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. Ministry…
China, U.S. to allow air carriers to double flights
Ecns.cn
China and the United States will allow air carriers to double flights between the two countries, raising the total number of flights from eight to 16, Xinhua News Agency reported. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday issued an order…
India tries to woo Myanmar amid tussle with China
TheWeek
India is keen to ensure that Myanmar doesn't go the Nepal way After bonding with Bangladesh, courtesy foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the next country on India's wooing list is Myanmar. Myanmar, which is headed to polls in November, figured…
India’s vaccine promise to halt Bangladesh’s China tilt
Deccan Herald
India has promised to give priority to Bangladesh when it would start producing the Covid-19 vaccines — a move, which is apparently aimed at stopping one of its friendliest neighbours from drifting towards China. Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla…
India’s vaccine promise to halt Bangladesh’s China tilt…
Deccan Herald
India has promised to give priority to Bangladesh when it would start producing and sharing with its other nations the Covid-19 vaccines – a move, which is apparently aimed at stopping one of its friendliest neighbours from drifting towards China. For…
NATO resumes disposal of obsolete ammunition in Ukraine
UPI
Aug. 19 (UPI) — Ukraine's NATO-funded disposal of old and obsolete ammunition resumed this week after the project was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the alliance said. Ukraine acquired vast amounts of weapons and ammunition after the Soviet…
The international community purportedly agreed that further confrontations with China yield more losses for the U.S
Yahoo! India
More than a dozen American companies, including Apple, Ford, Disney, Wal-Mart, Procter & Gamble, Intel, MetLife, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, express their concern over the US government’s plan to restrict commercial transactions involving…
Turkey in talks with Germany, China, Russia on vaccine trials
Nasdaq
ISTANBUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) – Turkey is in talks with Russia, Germany and China about conducting Phase 3 trials for coronavirus vaccines developed in those countries, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. Germany and China have applied to…
Won’t recognise Israel unless Palestine freed: Imran
United News of India
Islamabad, Aug 19 (UNI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will not recognise Israel as a state as long as it does not give total and complete freedom to Palestine. Khan said this in a late-night interview given to Dunya TV on…
Cybersecurity Impact
Emotet’s Rapid Infection Further Contaminates US, UK Businesses Using COVID-19 Spam
Cyware
Emotet malware had been dormant between February 2020 to mid-July 2020. Now, by observing the rapid rate of updates in its features and capabilities, it seems the developers behind the botnet are planning to compensate for the lost timespan by making…
Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil
ZDNet Security
About one in eight Internet users have accessed a website with malicious content during the first months of the pandemic, research suggests.
How Hackers Bled 118 Bitcoins Out of Covid Researchers in U.S.
Bloomberg
The negotiator entered the chatroom four days after the attack . Hackers had locked down several servers used by the epidemiology and biostatistics department at the University of California at San Francisco, and wanted a $3 million ransom to give…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity has boomed in 2020, but is adoption sparking complacency? Cybersecurity companies have been big benef… https://t.co/MMelHscyhB
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybersecurity has boomed in 2020, but is adoption sparking complacency? Cybersecurity companies have been big beneficiaries of the COVID-19 accelerated shift to online as individuals and businesses try to stay connected and maintain a sense of…
InfoSecHotSpot – Voice Phishers Targeting Corporate VPNs The COVID-19 epidemic has brought a wave of email phishing attacks that try… https://t.co/xAiIiTSEZu
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Voice Phishers Targeting Corporate VPNs The COVID-19 epidemic has brought a wave of email phishing attacks that try to trick work-at-home employees into giving away credentials needed to remotely access their employers' networks. But one increasingly…
Microsoft poll finds businesses embraces ‘zero trust’ security in pandemic, but must cut cybersecurity costs (MSFT)
Business Insider
Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella in Berlin, Germany, in February 2019. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via A new poll of 800 businesses found 94% embraced some aspect of a new approach to cybersecurity that constantly authenticates users.  But many also have…
The new pandemic labor landscape for cybersecurity jobs, skills and certifications
CSO Online News
As cyberattacks increase, how can employers fight back? And what should employees do to capitalize on new job and career opportunities?
ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/8A0vu27Owl by @angelicamari
ZDNet – Twitter
Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://zd.net/3hcu5c9 by @angelicamari
ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/UsUAajJSlu
ZDNet – Twitter
Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil…
virusbtn – Michigan college requires its students to use a coronavirus tracking app that contains vulnerabilities… https://t.co/CsYuaMiv7G
virusbtn – Twitter
Michigan college requires its students to use a coronavirus tracking app that contains vulnerabilities https://techcrunch.com/2020/08/19/coronavirus-albion-security-flaws-app/ https://twitter.com/virusbtn/status/1296365110831833088/photo/1

