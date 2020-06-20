Silobreaker

Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 20 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘Air bridges’ plan is set to involve fewer than 10 countries including Spain, Greece and France (Mail Online UK)
  • Brazil coronavirus tally crosses 1 million (United News of India)
  • Coronavirus Italy: New cases spark fears of a second wave (Mail Online UK)
  • Coronavirus holidays are now a reality in Spain, just as long as you’re German (ABC Online)
  • Germany: Racism increasing during pandemic (Deutsche Welle)
  • How Switzerland kept in touch during Covid-19 (Swiss Info)
  • Italy and Business restart after the lockdown (Deutsche Welle)
  • Japan tourism shows signs of recovery after blow from coronavirus (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Saudi Arabia set to lift COVID-19 restrictions on June 21 (Al Arabiya)
  • Singapore further eases restrictions, more shops reopen after lockdown (Mainichi JP)
  • Spain launches emergency £3.8bn rescue plan for tourism industry (The Independent)
  • Spain unveils £3.8 billion plan to rescue its tourist industry after coronavirus crisis (London Evening Standard)
  • Spain ups virus toll to more than 28,000 (9News.com.au)
  • Spain’s lockdown to be lifted after 98 days (EFE)
  • Turkey introduces “safe tourism” concept amid COVID-19 pandemic (IANS Live)
  • UK – After a Tough Week, Boris Johnson Gets a Break With Schools Plan (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Boris Johnson: ‘I want everyone back in school by September’ (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Covid-19 climbdowns: the UK government’s U-turns and missteps (The Guardian)
  • UK – UK government lowers coronavirus alert level (FT.com – UK News)
  • US – Can I fly safely? How can we have a wedding? COVID-19 questions answered by Wisconsin health experts (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
  • US – Colorado bars can reopen this weekend for up to 50 people (Business Times Singapore)
  • US – Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Chicago will offer $200 to each cab to help pay for personal protective equipment (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Florida could be next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic (CBS News)
  • US – Headed to the beach? Here’s how the CDC says to avoid the coronavirus (star-telegram.com)
  • US – US coronavirus death toll could top 145,000 by mid-July (ABC Online)
  • US – WHO Says Coronavirus is ‘Accelerating’ as CDC Predicts Up to 145,000 U.S. Deaths by July 11 (US News & World Report)
  • US – What else will reopen in Kentucky by end of June? (Louisville Courier-Journal)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Ampio to study experimental drug in COVID-19 patients (Mail Online UK)
  • Association of mediastinal lymphadenopathy with COVID-19 prognosis (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • China’s first DNA COVID-19 vaccine to enter clinical trial (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Coronavirus Antibodies May Only Last For Three Months, Study Reveals (International Business Times)
  • EU reportedly in talks with J&J to secure doses of its COVID-19 vaccine (Pharmafile)
  • Ethnic disparities in COVID-19 mortality: are comorbidities to blame? (Lancet)
  • Feasibility and physiological effects of prone positioning in non-intubated patients with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 (PRON-COVID): a prospective cohort study (The Lancet Respiratory Medicine online)
  • GSK in quest to be best, not first, in race for COVID-19 vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Novartis halts COVID-19 trial testing hydroxychloroquine due to slow enrollment (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Prone positioning in non-intubated patients with raising the bar (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • Rare, super coronavirus antibodies likely to yield vaccine, say Stanford, UCSF experts (Houston Chronicle)
  • Reordering gender systems: can COVID-19 lead to improved gender equality and health? (Lancet)
  • Rich countries are scrambling to reserve coronavirus vaccine doses, which probably means poorer countries will have to wait (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Ultra Low-Dose Radiation Therapy Might Help Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients (International Business Times)
  • Wall Street Expects a Covid-19 Vaccine Before the U.S. Election (Bloomberg)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Brussels pressed to overhaul Covid-19 recovery plan
Financial Times – Europe homepage
Von der Leyen at summit defends European Commission proposals for allocating reconstruction funds
COVID-19 contact tracing app launching nationwide
Global News Canada
The federal government has unveiled a new nationwide app to help alert people of possible exposure to COVID-19. Mimik Founder Fay Arjomandi explains how the voluntary app will work.
Covid-19 unemployment grant applicants unhappy with rejection notices
The Star SA
Many users on social media have expressed their grievances and questioned the processes applied by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to issue the R350 unemployment relief grant.
Indonesia estimates GDP growth to decelerate 3.8% in Q2, recover in Q3
thestar.com.my
JAKARTA (Xinhua): Indonesia revised down the country's economic growth in the second quarter to minus 3.8 per cent due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has announced. "During this second quarter we have…
Japan’s coronavirus contact-tracing app launched amid privacy concerns
News On Japan
The government launched Friday a free smartphone application that alerts users when they may have been in close proximity to someone infected with the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Poll: Voters cite COVID-19, the economy, and race relations as top issues facing the nation today
The Hill
Voters cite the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and race relations – knocking out healthcare and immigration – as the top issues facing the nation today, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Three in 10 registered voters in the June 16-17 survey said…
Protest organisers avoid hefty COVID-19 fines
WA Today
Skip to sections navigation Skip to content Skip to footerExtinction Rebellion stopped traffic in small groups with only three activists arrested and fined, after they deliberately didn't follow police orders. June 20, 2020 — 5.09pm Latest in Video Load…
Protest to go ahead despite virus spike
HeraldSun.com.au Top News
A climate change protest will go ahead in Melbourne today despite a surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria.
Protesters douse French health ministry with red paint amid coronavirus pandemic
The Straits Times All News
June 20, 2020 5:12 PM PARIS (REUTERS) – French protesters on Saturday (June 20) doused the country's health ministry with red paint, to symbolise the blood of those who died from Covid-19 and to demonstrate against poor working conditions for public…
Reopening of UAE economy: We are all in it together
Gulf News
Everyone needs to follow prescribed rules but we must also gradually resume our lives It’s a happy weekend in the UAE as more residents and citizens step out after weeks of social isolation, driven by the optimism of the gradual reopening of Dubai’s…
Geopolitical Impact
Amid stand-off with China, India faces new low in bilateral ties with Nepal
South China Morning Post
This Week in Asia / Politics Kathmandu has approved a controversial new map marking as its territory land currently administered by India Experts say China’s influence in Nepal has boosted its assertiveness in a dispute going back two centuries |…
India Ideas Summit to discuss geopolitics in post-COVID world virtually on July 21-22
Ani News
Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): The US Chamber of Commerce on Friday (local time) said that India Ideas Summit 2020 will be held virtually on July 21-22 with focus on geopolitics in the post-COVID world, shifting supply chains, digitization and…
India’s neighbours silent amid its tensions with China
Straits Times
NEW DELHI • If Prime Minister Narendra Modi thought he could count on the public support of neighbours as he faced his most significant foreign policy challenge as India's leader, he was mistaken. Amid a serious escalation of tensions with China…
Interview: U.S. attempts to attack China by passing bill on Xinjiang, says Kenyan expert
Xinhua News Agency
NAIROBI, June 20 (Xinhua) — The United States attempts to smear China in order to slow down its development by creating a bill on China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a Kenyan expert has said. Referring to the so-called "Uygur Human Rights…
Putin Vs. The Oligarchs: Russia Is Fighting A $50 Billion Payout In U.S. Court
Forbes.com
The Russian government is waking up to the reality of having to hand over $50 billion worth of assets to the former shareholders of oil giant Yukos, according to details that emerged in a U.S. court this week. Russia has found itself on the defensive…
Rohingya refugees less likely to be radicalised, but violent tendencies exist, says think tank
Malay Mail
A boat carrying suspected ethnic Rohingya migrants is seen detained in Malaysian territorial waters, in Langkawi April 5, 2020. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Social and community think tank, Iman Research, has through its study found that the…
US blames China for incursions into India
Times of India
US President Donald Trump (File photo) WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has warned that a “complete decoupling” from China remains a policy option for Washington after surmising that Beijing may have spread the coronavirus intentionally to…
Week in politics- Border control – the next big pressure point
Radio New Zealand
By Peter Wilson * Analysis – Border control and deciding who comes into the country shapes up as the government's next big problem, a stocktake reveals how bad the hospital buildings are, National tries to escape from Strike Force Raptor, and the…
Your Money: Driving up the cost of motoring
Irish Independent
Sales of new cars expected to fall to recession levels amid virus and Brexit Would you buy a used car off this government? W ith climate change high on the agenda and the Greens keen to shape policies for the next five years, it doesn't look good for…
Cybersecurity Impact
As China gears up on the cyber offensive, we need herd immunity to boost our national resilience
City A.M.
With a GDP of $13.5 trillion, dwarfing Britain’s by almost $12 trillion, China is the third most economically powerful country in the world after Russia and the US — for now at least. And as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts the world in a way not…
China denies it’s behind series of cyberattacks on Australia
Irish Independent
China has denied it is behind a series of escalating cyberattacks on Australia. Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, told reporters yesterday that the country had been under cyberattack from a "sophisticated, state-based actor, with very…
MOM warns of phishing campaign using fake e-mail address with Covid-19 support fund as bait
The Straits Times All News
June 19, 2020 6:10 PM SINGAPORE – A potential phishing campaign designed to steal personal data and financial information of individuals and companies is being planned by hackers using a fake Ministry of Manpower (MOM) e-mail address, warned the…
Report: Lazarus Group has large-scale Covid-19 phishing campaign in the works
SC Magazine US
North Korea’s Lazarus group is likely behind a planned coronavirus-related phishing campaign taking aim at more than 5 million businesses and people in the U.S. and five other countries June 21. “The hacking campaign involved using phishing emails…
Survey Finds Sluggish Cybersecurity Response to Pandemic
Security Bloggers Network
