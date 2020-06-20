COVID-19 Alert – 20 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Brussels pressed to overhaul Covid-19 recovery plan
|Financial Times – Europe homepage
|Von der Leyen at summit defends European Commission proposals for allocating reconstruction funds
|COVID-19 contact tracing app launching nationwide
|Global News Canada
|The federal government has unveiled a new nationwide app to help alert people of possible exposure to COVID-19. Mimik Founder Fay Arjomandi explains how the voluntary app will work.
|Covid-19 unemployment grant applicants unhappy with rejection notices
|The Star SA
|Many users on social media have expressed their grievances and questioned the processes applied by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to issue the R350 unemployment relief grant.
|Indonesia estimates GDP growth to decelerate 3.8% in Q2, recover in Q3
|thestar.com.my
|JAKARTA (Xinhua): Indonesia revised down the country's economic growth in the second quarter to minus 3.8 per cent due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has announced. "During this second quarter we have…
|Japan’s coronavirus contact-tracing app launched amid privacy concerns
|News On Japan
|The government launched Friday a free smartphone application that alerts users when they may have been in close proximity to someone infected with the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
|Poll: Voters cite COVID-19, the economy, and race relations as top issues facing the nation today
|The Hill
|Voters cite the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and race relations – knocking out healthcare and immigration – as the top issues facing the nation today, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Three in 10 registered voters in the June 16-17 survey said…
|Protest organisers avoid hefty COVID-19 fines
|WA Today
|Skip to sections navigation Skip to content Skip to footerExtinction Rebellion stopped traffic in small groups with only three activists arrested and fined, after they deliberately didn't follow police orders. June 20, 2020 — 5.09pm Latest in Video Load…
|Protest to go ahead despite virus spike
|HeraldSun.com.au Top News
|A climate change protest will go ahead in Melbourne today despite a surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria.
|Protesters douse French health ministry with red paint amid coronavirus pandemic
|The Straits Times All News
|June 20, 2020 5:12 PM PARIS (REUTERS) – French protesters on Saturday (June 20) doused the country's health ministry with red paint, to symbolise the blood of those who died from Covid-19 and to demonstrate against poor working conditions for public…
|Reopening of UAE economy: We are all in it together
|Gulf News
|Everyone needs to follow prescribed rules but we must also gradually resume our lives It’s a happy weekend in the UAE as more residents and citizens step out after weeks of social isolation, driven by the optimism of the gradual reopening of Dubai’s…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Amid stand-off with China, India faces new low in bilateral ties with Nepal
|South China Morning Post
|This Week in Asia / Politics Kathmandu has approved a controversial new map marking as its territory land currently administered by India Experts say China’s influence in Nepal has boosted its assertiveness in a dispute going back two centuries |…
|India Ideas Summit to discuss geopolitics in post-COVID world virtually on July 21-22
|Ani News
|Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): The US Chamber of Commerce on Friday (local time) said that India Ideas Summit 2020 will be held virtually on July 21-22 with focus on geopolitics in the post-COVID world, shifting supply chains, digitization and…
|India’s neighbours silent amid its tensions with China
|Straits Times
|NEW DELHI • If Prime Minister Narendra Modi thought he could count on the public support of neighbours as he faced his most significant foreign policy challenge as India's leader, he was mistaken. Amid a serious escalation of tensions with China…
|Interview: U.S. attempts to attack China by passing bill on Xinjiang, says Kenyan expert
|Xinhua News Agency
|NAIROBI, June 20 (Xinhua) — The United States attempts to smear China in order to slow down its development by creating a bill on China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a Kenyan expert has said. Referring to the so-called "Uygur Human Rights…
|Putin Vs. The Oligarchs: Russia Is Fighting A $50 Billion Payout In U.S. Court
|Forbes.com
|The Russian government is waking up to the reality of having to hand over $50 billion worth of assets to the former shareholders of oil giant Yukos, according to details that emerged in a U.S. court this week. Russia has found itself on the defensive…
|Rohingya refugees less likely to be radicalised, but violent tendencies exist, says think tank
|Malay Mail
|A boat carrying suspected ethnic Rohingya migrants is seen detained in Malaysian territorial waters, in Langkawi April 5, 2020. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Social and community think tank, Iman Research, has through its study found that the…
|US blames China for incursions into India
|Times of India
|US President Donald Trump (File photo) WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has warned that a “complete decoupling” from China remains a policy option for Washington after surmising that Beijing may have spread the coronavirus intentionally to…
|Week in politics- Border control – the next big pressure point
|Radio New Zealand
|By Peter Wilson * Analysis – Border control and deciding who comes into the country shapes up as the government's next big problem, a stocktake reveals how bad the hospital buildings are, National tries to escape from Strike Force Raptor, and the…
|Your Money: Driving up the cost of motoring
|Irish Independent
|Sales of new cars expected to fall to recession levels amid virus and Brexit Would you buy a used car off this government? W ith climate change high on the agenda and the Greens keen to shape policies for the next five years, it doesn't look good for…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|As China gears up on the cyber offensive, we need herd immunity to boost our national resilience
|City A.M.
|With a GDP of $13.5 trillion, dwarfing Britain’s by almost $12 trillion, China is the third most economically powerful country in the world after Russia and the US — for now at least. And as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts the world in a way not…
|China denies it’s behind series of cyberattacks on Australia
|Irish Independent
|China has denied it is behind a series of escalating cyberattacks on Australia. Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, told reporters yesterday that the country had been under cyberattack from a "sophisticated, state-based actor, with very…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber Readiness Institute: Small Businesses to Become Hot Target for Hackers during COVID-19 Pandemic A company’s p… https://t.co/5k8Bp6sqKW
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cyber Readiness Institute: Small Businesses to Become Hot Target for Hackers during COVID-19 Pandemic A company’s perception of the importance of cybersecurity depends on the size of the business, new research shows. Small businesses are less…
|InfoSecHotSpot – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations Singapore… https://t.co/6pwyEr5u54
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations Singapore, Japan, and the US are amongst six nations reportedly targeted in a COVID-19 themed phishing campaign that is scheduled to take place…
|InfoSecHotSpot – What Will Cybersecurity’s ‘New Normal’ Look Like? The coronavirus pandemic has forced changes for much of the busin… https://t.co/xEcm44oqjB
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|What Will Cybersecurity's 'New Normal' Look Like? The coronavirus pandemic has forced changes for much of the business world, cybersecurity included. What can we expect going forward? https://bit.ly/310KYB5…
|MOM warns of phishing campaign using fake e-mail address with Covid-19 support fund as bait
|The Straits Times All News
|June 19, 2020 6:10 PM SINGAPORE – A potential phishing campaign designed to steal personal data and financial information of individuals and companies is being planned by hackers using a fake Ministry of Manpower (MOM) e-mail address, warned the…
|Report: Lazarus Group has large-scale Covid-19 phishing campaign in the works
|SC Magazine US
|North Korea’s Lazarus group is likely behind a planned coronavirus-related phishing campaign taking aim at more than 5 million businesses and people in the U.S. and five other countries June 21. “The hacking campaign involved using phishing emails…
|Survey Finds Sluggish Cybersecurity Response to Pandemic
|Security Bloggers Network
|TheEconomist – Countries worry that the disruption caused by the pandemic to their armed forces reeks of vulnerability https://t.co/XPUFk97KVA
|TheEconomist – Twitter
|Countries worry that the disruption caused by the pandemic to their armed forces reeks of vulnerability https://econ.trib.al/2gpVEjs
|TheEconomist – The pandemic has shown just how essential Amazon has become––and that Jeff Bezos’s firm has its vulnerabilities. Ou… https://t.co/U7XhIIg5D7
|TheEconomist – Twitter
|The pandemic has shown just how essential Amazon has become––and that Jeff Bezos's firm has its vulnerabilities. Our cover in North America this week https://econ.st/30ZQ1lA https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/1274092124783489028/video/1
